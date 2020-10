COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Alabama dominates, covers

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Texas wide receiver Jake Smith (7) is hit by TCU safety Ar'Darius Washington (24) as he makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Two big Southeastern Conference matchups highlight another week of college football.

No. 2 Alabama welcomes No. 13 Texas A&M, and No. 4 Georgia hosts No. 7 Auburn on the 30-game slate. We’ll be with you all the way for every game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

4:26 p.m.: FINAL: Virginia Tech 38, Duke 31. The Blue Devils cover as 11-point home underdogs. The Hokies win outright at -400 ML. The game goes over 54.

4:17 p.m.: Kentucky and Mississippi are going to overtime tied at 35. Kentucky is a -140 favorite on the live line (Mississippi +110).

4:12 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 North Carolina 26, Boston College 22. The Eagles cover as 14½-point home underdogs. The Tar Heels win outright at -600 ML. The game stays under 52½.

4:08 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas State 31, Texas Tech 21. The Wildcats win at home in a pick’em game. The game stays under 62.

4:06 p.m.: FINAL: SMU 30, No. 25 Memphis 27. The Mustangs kick a 43-yard field goal with 13 seconds left to break a 27-27 tie and secure the win as 2-point home favorites, -130 ML. The game stays under 75.

3:59 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Alabama 52, No. 13 Texas A&M 24. The Crimson Tide cover as 18-point home favorites, -1,100 ML. The game goes over 53.

3:58 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Georgia Southern (-19½, 51, -1,400) at Louisiana-Monroe (+800), 4 p.m.

3:54 p.m.: FINAL: No. 15 Cincinnati 28, South Florida 7. The Bulls cover as 22½-point road underdogs. Cincinnati wins outright at -2,000 ML. The game stays under 45. Early bettors won with Cincinnati -20½ or pushed on Cincinnati -21.

3:53 p.m.: FINAL: No. 17 Oklahoma State 47, Kansas 7. The Cowboys cruise to the cover as 21½-point road favorites, -1,800 ML. The game goes just over 52½.

3:34 p.m.: Florida State is finally asserting itself against Jacksonville State. The Seminoles have their first lead of the day at 28-24 and are driving again with 2:39 left in the third quarter. Florida State is up to -2,200 on the live line (Jacksonville State +870), spread -11½, total 68½.

3:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Western Kentucky -3½, total 24½.

3:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: Middle Tennessee 10, Western Kentucky 10. First-half winners: Middle Tennessee +4, under 26½.

3:17 p.m.: Jacksonville State leads Florida State 24-21 with 8:45 left in the third quarter. Florida State is still a -340 on the live line (Jacksonville State +250).

3:07 p.m.: Memphis has rallied from a 24-3 deficit to tie SMU at 27 with 2:53 left in the third quarter. SMU is still a -140 favorite on the live line (Memphis +110).

3:03 p.m.: Alabama is putting some distance between it and Texas A&M. Jaylen Waddle catches an 87-yard TD pass, and the Crimson Tide lead 42-17 with 7:24 left in the third quarter. Alabama is -28½ on the live spread, total 75½.

2:57 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Navy (-6½, 47, -250) at Air Force (+210), 3 p.m.

2:38 p.m.: Second-half line: Florida State -14, total 23½.

2:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Jacksonville State 21, Florida State 14. First-half winners: Jacksonville State +17½, over 30, Jacksonville State ML +900. Jacksonville State was +27, +1,400 ML pregame.

2:35 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Kentucky -3, total 31½

Florida Atlantic -3, total 27½

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 21, Mississippi 14. First-half winners: Kentucky -3½, over 31½. Terry Wilson ran for a TD with 22 seconds left to make Kentucky and the over winners in in the first half.

2:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Charlotte 10, Florida Atlantic 0. First-half winners: Charlotte +3 (-120), under 31.

2:29 p.m.: Second-half line: Virginia Tech -5, total 24.

2:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 10, Duke 7. First-half winners: Duke +6½, under 27.

2:23 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Alabama -7, total 24½

Memphis -1, total 38

2:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 35, Texas A&M 14. First-half winners: Alabama -11, over 28.

2:20 p.m.: HALFTIME: SMU 24, Memphis 20. First-half winners: SMU -½, over 38.

2:19 p.m.: Second-half line: North Carolina -7, total 27.

2:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 21, Boston College 16. First-half winners: Boston College +7½, over 27.

2:14 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas Tech -2½, total 26½.

2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 14, Texas Tech 0. First-half winners: Kansas State -½ (+105), under 31.

2:11 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Cincinnati -10, total 20½

Oklahoma State -9½, total 21

2:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 14, South Florida 0. First-half winners: Cincinnati -13½, under 23½.

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 31, Kansas 0. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -11, over 27½.

2:04 p.m.: FINAL: Army 55, Abilene Christian 23. Army scores a TD with 37 seconds left to cover as a 31-point home favorite. No ML was available. The game sailed over 49½. Some bettors won with Abilene Christian at +32½ on this morning’s opening line.

2:01 p.m.: Alabama returns an interception for a touchdown and is back in control, up 28-14 on Texas A&M with 6:19 left in the second quarter. Alabama is now -24½ on the live spread (no ML available), total 74½.

1:57 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Western Kentucky (-7, 52½, -265) at Middle Tennessee (+225), 2 p.m.

1:38 p.m.: Jacksonville State holds a 14-0 lead over Florida State with under two minutes left in the first quarter. Jacksonville State is a 27-point road underdog, +1,400 on the money line.

1:33 p.m.: Texas A&M forces a turnover, then scores on the next play to tie Alabama at 14 with 14:44 left in the second quarter. The Crimson Tide are still -1,000 on the live line (Aggies +625), spread -14½, total 68½.

1:29 p.m.: Alabama leads Texas A&M 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Crimson Tide are -4,000 on the live line (Aggies +1,400), spread -22½, total 62½.

1:08 p.m.: FINAL: West Virginia 27, Baylor 21 (2OT). The Mountaineers win outright as 1-point home underdogs, +100 ML. The game stays under 54, but bettors had to sweat when a game that was 14-14 in regulation went to double overtime tied at 21.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: TCU 33, No. 9 Texas 31. The Horned Frogs win outright as 10-point road underdogs, +330 ML. The game goes over 62 when TCU takes a safety on the final play to run out the clock.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Liberty 28, North Alabama 7. North Alabama covers as a 32½-point road underdog. No ML was available. The game stays well under 65.

12:58 p.m.: The next batch of games is about to kick off:

Charlotte (+175) at Florida Atlantic (-5, 61½, -200), 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech (-11, 54, -400) at Duke (+330), 1 p.m.

Mississippi (+220) at Kentucky (-7, 63, -260), 1 p.m.

Jacksonville State (+1,400) at Florida State (-27, 53, -4,000), 1 p.m.

12:55 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina State 30, No. 24 Pittsburgh 29. The Wolfpack score a TD with 1:54 left to win outright as 14-point road underdogs, +450 ML. The game went over 46½.

12:54 p.m.: FINAL: UAB 21, UTSA 13. The Roadrunners cover as 21½-point road underdogs. The Blazers win outright at -2,000 ML. The game stays under 55½.

12:52 p.m.: Baylor and West Virginia have gone to overtime tied at 14.

12:47 p.m.: TCU retakes the lead at 33-29 on Texas on Max Duggan’s 26-yard run with 4:01 left in the fourth quarter. The Horned Frogs are -190 on the live line to hold on (Texas +155).

12:42 p.m.: Baylor finally ties West Virginia. After Baylor was stopped on fourth-and-goal at the 1 on the previous drive, Charlie Brewer hits Josh Fleeks on a 34-yard TD pass to tie the game at 14 with 1:19 to play.

12:38 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia State 49, East Carolina 29. Georgia State covers as a 1½-point home underdog, +105 ML. The game goes over 69½.

12:37 p.m.: FINAL: No. 3 Florida 38, South Carolina 24. The Gamecocks score the final 10 points to cover as 15-point road underdogs. The Gators win outright at -700 ML. The game goes over 56½.

12:36 p.m.: FINAL: Coastal Carolina 52, Arkansas State 23. The Chanticleers roll as 3½-point home underdogs, +150 ML. The game goes over 64½.

12:33 p.m.: Texas finally takes the lead at 29-26 on TCU on a Malcolm Epps 7-yard TD pass with just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Texas is now -250 on the live line (TCU +200).

12:29 p.m.: The next batch of games is about to kick off:

No. 13 Texas A&M (+700) at No. 2 Alabama (-18, 53, -1,100), 12:30 p.m.

No. 12 North Carolina (-14½, 52½, -600) at Boston College (+450), 12:30 p.m.

South Florida (+1,000) at No. 15 Cincinnati (-22½, 45, -2,000), 12:30 p.m.

No. 17 Oklahoma State (-21½, 52½, -1,800) at Kansas (+950), 12:30 p.m.

No. 25 Memphis (+110) at SMU (-2, 75, -130), 12:30 p.m.

Texas Tech (-110) at Kansas State (PK, 62, -110), 12:30 p.m.

12:20 p.m.: Second-half line: Army -11, total 21.

12:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Army 23, Abilene Christian 3. First-half winners: Abilene Christian +20½, under 28½.

12:11 p.m.: FINAL: No. 21 Tennessee 35, Missouri 12. Tennessee covers as a 10-point home favorite, -370 ML. The game stays just under 48½.

12:06 p.m.: Texas punts the ball back to TCU. The Longhorns still trail 23-21 with 3:15 left in the third quarter. Texas is still favored at -140 on the live line (TCU +110), spread -1½, total 61½.

11:59 a.m.: South Carolina is back inside the number (+15), trailing Florida 38-24 with 10:21 left in the fourth quarter. Florida is -14½ on the live line, total 69½.

11:32 a.m.: Second-half line: Liberty -17½, total 28½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 7, North Alabama 0. First-half winners: North Alabama +20½, under 36½.

11:17 a.m.: Florida extends its lead to 31-14 over South Carolina with 7:47 left in the third quarter. The line line is turned off. The Gators are -20½ on the live spread, total 66½.

11:16 a.m.: Second-half line: UAB -10, total 26½.

11:13 a.m.: HALFTIME: UAB 14, UTSA 6. First-half winners: UTSA +12½, under 29.

11:10 a.m.: Second-half line: Texas -5½, total 30½.

11:08 a.m.: HALFTIME: TCU 20, Texas 14. First-half winners: TCU +6½, over 31, TCU ML +250.

11:03 a.m.: Texas avoids disaster after an interception and holds TCU to a 32-yard field goal. TCU leads 20-14 with 59 seconds left until halftime. Texas is still a -125 favorite on the live line (TCU -105), total 63½.

10:46 a.m.: Second-half lines:

East Carolina -1½, total 31

Baylor PK (-120), total 24

Arkansas State -3, total 31

Pittsburgh -7, total 23½

10:44 a.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 7, West Virginia 7. First-half winners: West Virginia +½, under 26½.

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: N.C. State 17, Pittsburgh 13. First-half winners: N.C. State +7½ (-120), over 23½, N.C. State +375.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 24, Arkansas State 14. First-half winners: Coastal Carolina +2½, over 33.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia State 35, East Carolina 13. First-half winners: Georgia State PK, over 35.

10:39 a.m.: Second-half line: Florida -7, total 27½.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 24, South Carolina 14. First-half winners: Florida -8, over 28½. The Gators scored late in the first half to cover the first-half spread.

10:35 a.m.: Second-half line: Tennessee -3½, total 22½.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 21, Missouri 6. First-half winners: Tennessee -6½ (-120), over 24.

10:28 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Abilene Christian at Army (-31, 49½, no ML), 10:30 a.m.

10:17 a.m.: TCU was a sharp play this week, and the Horned Frogs are backing that up. Max Duggan runs in from 5 yards out, and TCU leads Texas 14-7 with 14:22 left in the second quarter. Texas is still favored at -150 on the live line (TCU +120), spread -2½, total 66½.

10:15 a.m.: Florida kicks a field goal to go up 17-14 on South Carolina with 3:30 left in the second quarter. The Gators are -500 on the live line (South Carolina +375), spread -9½, total 62½.

10:02 a.m.: In what has been a penalty-filled game so far, Texas ties TCU at 7 with 21 seconds left in the first quarter. Texas is -300 on the live line (TCU +240), spread -7½, total 60½.

9:55 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

North Alabama at Liberty (-32½, 65, no ML), 10 a.m.

9:42 a.m.: Darwin Barlow scores from a yard out, and TCU takes a 7-0 lead on Texas with 4:01 left in the first quarter. Texas is -160 on the live line (TCU +130), spread -3½, total 58½.

9:32 a.m.: Points are flying in East Carolina-Georgia State. Georgia State leads 21-7 with 7:19 left in the first quarter. The live total is up to 89½, 20 points higher than the closing line of 69½.

9:29 a.m.: Dameon Pierce runs for a 2-yard touchdown, and Florida ties South Carolina at 7 with 3:45 left in the first quarter. Florida is now -500 on the live line (South Carolina +375), spread -10½, total 62½.

9:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

UTSA (+1,000) at UAB (-21½, 55½, -2,000), 9:30 a.m.

9:15 a.m.: South Carolina strikes first against Florida, taking a 7-0 lead with 8:04 left in the first quarter. Florida is -280 on the live line (South Carolina +225), spread -6½, total 57½. The Gamecocks were 15-point underdogs.

9 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

South Carolina (+500) at No. 3 Florida (-15, 56½, -700), 9 a.m.

TCU (+330) at No. 9 Texas (-10, 62, -400), 9 a.m.

Missouri (+310) at No. 21 Tennessee (-10, 48½, -370), 9 a.m.

North Carolina State (+450) at No. 24 Pittsburgh (-14, 46½, -600), 9 a.m.

East Carolina (-1½, 69½, -125) at Georgia State (+105), 9 a.m.

Arkansas State (-3½, 64½, -170) at Coastal Carolina (+150), 9 a.m.

Baylor (-1, 54 -120) at West Virginia (+100), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Good morning. Here are the biggest line moves from overnight:

— South Carolina from +16½ to +15½

— South Carolina-Florida total from 57½ to 56½

— TCU-Texas total from 63 to 62

— Missouri from +12½ to +11

— Missouri-Tennessee total from 49½ to 48½

— East Carolina from PK to -1½

— North Carolina-Boston College total from 54 to 53

— SMU from PK to -1½

— Texas Tech from +2½ to +1

— Charlotte from +6½ to +5

— Charlotte-Florida Atlantic total from 60 to 61

— Tulsa from +21 to +20

— Oklahoma-Iowa State total from 63½ to 62½

— Southern Mississippi-North Texas total from 72½ to 74

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 3 Florida 38, South Carolina 24 (at Florida)

Full-game winners: South Carolina +15, over 56½, Florida -700 ML

First-half winners: Florida -8, over 28½ (Florida 24-14)

Second-half winners: South Carolina +7, under 27½ (Florida 14-10)

— TCU 33, No. 9 Texas 31 (at Texas)

Full-game winners: TCU +10, over 62, TCU +330 ML

First-half winners: TCU +6½, over 31 (TCU 20-14)

Second-half winners: TCU +5½, under 30½ (Texas 17-13)

— No. 21 Tennessee 35, Missouri 12 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Tennessee -10, under 48½, Tennessee -370 ML

First-half winners: Tennessee -6½ (-120), over 24 (Tennessee 21-6)

Second-half winners: Tennessee -3½, under 22½ (Tennessee 14-6)

— North Carolina State 30, No. 24 Pittsburgh 29 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: N.C. State +14, over 46½, N.C. State +450 ML

First-half winners: N.C. State +7½ (-120), over 23½ (N.C. State 17-13)

Second-half winners: N.C. State +7, over 23½ (Pittsburgh 16-13)

— Georgia State 49, East Carolina 29 (at Georgia State)

Full-game winners: Georgia State +1½, over 69½, Georgia State +105 ML

First-half winners: Georgia State PK, over 35 (Georgia State 35-13)

Second-half winners: East Carolina -1½, under 31 (East Carolina 16-14)

— Coastal Carolina 52, Arkansas State 23 (at Coastal Carolina)

Full-game winners: Coastal Carolina +3½, over 64½, Coastal Carolina +150 ML

First-half winners: Coastal Carolina +2½, over 33 (Coastal Carolina 24-14)

Second-half winners: Coastal Carolina +3, over 31 (Coastal Carolina 28-9)

— West Virginia 27, Baylor 21 (2OT) (at West Virginia)

Full-game winners: West Virginia +1, under 54, West Virginia +100 ML

First-half winners: West Virginia +½, under 26½ (tied 7-7)

Second-half winners: West Virginia PK (+100), over 24 (West Virginia 20-14)

— UAB 21, UTSA 13 (at UAB)

Full-game winners: UTSA +21½, under 55½, UAB -2,000 ML

First-half winners: UTSA +12½, under 29 (UAB 14-6)

Second-half winners: UTSA +10, under 26½ (tied 7-7)

— Liberty 28, North Alabama 7 (at Liberty)

Full-game winners: North Alabama +32½, under 65, no ML available

First-half winners: North Alabama +20½, under 36½ (Liberty 7-0)

Second-half winners: North Alabama +17½, under 28½ (Liberty 21-7)

— Army 55, Abilene Christian 23 (at Army)

Full-game winners: Army -31, over 49½, no ML available

First-half winners: Abilene Christian +20½, under 28½ (Army 23-3)

Second-half winners: Army -11, over 21 (Army 32-20)

— No. 13 Texas A&M (+700) at No. 2 Alabama (-18, 53, -1,100), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 12 North Carolina (-14½, 52½, -600) at Boston College (+450), 12:30 p.m.

— South Florida (+1,000) at No. 15 Cincinnati (-22½, 45, -2,000), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 17 Oklahoma State (-21½, 52½, -1,800) at Kansas (+950), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 25 Memphis (+110) at SMU (-2, 75, -130), 12:30 p.m.

— Texas Tech (-110) at Kansas State (PK, 62, -110), 12:30 p.m.

IN PROGRESS

Charlotte (+175) at Florida Atlantic (-5, 61½, -200), 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech (-11, 54, -400) at Duke (+330), 1 p.m.

Mississippi (+220) at Kentucky (-7, 63, -260), 1 p.m.

Jacksonville State (+1,400) at Florida State (-27, 53, -4,000), 1 p.m.

Western Kentucky (-7, 52½, -265) at Middle Tennessee (+225), 2 p.m.

Navy (-6½, 47, -250) at Air Force (+210), 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern (-19½, 51, -1,400) at Louisiana-Monroe (+800), 4 p.m.

UPCOMING

No. 7 Auburn (+240) at No. 4 Georgia (-7, 43, -280), 4:30 p.m.

Tulsa (+750) at No. 11 Central Florida (-20½, 70, -1,200), 4:30 p.m.

Arkansas (+600) at No. 16 Mississippi State (-17, 68½, -900), 4:30 p.m.

No. 18 Oklahoma (-8, 62½, -310) at Iowa State (+260), 4:30 p.m.

No. 20 LSU (-21, 50, -1,600) at Vanderbilt (+900), 4:30 p.m.

Southern Mississippi (+125) at North Texas (-3, 74½, -145), 4:30 p.m.

Virginia (+1,500) at No. 1 Clemson (-28½, 55, -5,000), 5 p.m.

