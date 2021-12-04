COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Alabama leading Georgia in 4th quarter
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
Welcome to Week 14 — championship week — of the college football season.
There are eight conference titles on the line and four College Football Playoff berths to be secured. The marquee game is in Atlanta, where No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama meet for the SEC title. Other games with playoff implications include No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Iowa in the Big Ten title game, No. 16 Houston at No. 3 Cincinnati in the American Athletic title game, and No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 title game.
Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.
UPDATES
3:50 p.m.: Georgia fails on fourth down on the final play of the third quarter. Alabama leads 31-17 and is -3,000 on the live line (Georgia +1,000), spread -13½, total 60½.
3:36 p.m.: FINAL: Utah State 46, No. 19 San Diego State 13. The Aggies win outright easily as 6½-point underdogs, +200 ML in the Mountain West title game in Carson, California. The game goes over 49½.
3:32 p.m.: A long Georgia drive ends with an interception. Alabama maintains a 31-17 lead with 6:50 left in the third quarter and is -950 on the live line (Bulldogs +540), spread -9½, total 65½.
3:17 p.m.: Georgia is in trouble. Jameson Williams catches a 55-yard TD pass, and Alabama extends its lead to 31-17 with 13:10 left in the third quarter. The Crimson Tide are -530 on the live line (Georgia +360), spread -7½, total 74½.
3:08 p.m.: Cincinnati gets an interception, then cashes in quickly to take a 28-13 lead with 11:04 left in the third quarter. The Bearcats are -3,500 on the live line (Houston +1,060), spread -17½, total 62½.
3:04 p.m.: Cincinnati extends its lead to 21-13 over Houston with 12:02 left in the third quarter. The Bearcats are -850 on the live line (Cougars +520), spread -10½, total 58½.
2:48 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -4, total 27.
2:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 24, Georgia 17. First-half winners: Alabama +3½, over 24½, Alabama +175 ML.
2:43 p.m.: Alabama is carving through the vaunted Georgia defense. Bryce Young scrambles in for an 11-yard TD, and the Crimson Tide lead 24-17 with 26 seconds left in second quarter. Alabama is -210 on the live line (Georgia +162), spread -4½, total 64½.
2:37 p.m.: Second-half line: Cincinnati -6, total 27.
2:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 14, Houston 13. First-half winners: Houston +6½, total pushes on 27. Cincinnati missed a 23-yard field goal in the second quarter that would have put the first-half total over.
2:31 p.m.: Georgia ties Alabama at 17 with 2:06 left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs are favored again at -142 on the live line (Crimson Tide +112), spread -2½, total 60½.
2:23 p.m.: Alabama extends its lead to 17-10 with 3:28 left in the second quarter. The Crimson Tide are -184 on the live line (Georgia +142), spread -3½, total 54½.
2:19 p.m.: Second-half line: Appalachian State -3½, total 26.
2:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 17, Appalachian State 7. First-half winners: Louisiana +1, under 26, Louisiana +110 ML.
2:08 p.m.: Alabama takes the lead. The Crimson Tide go in front 14-10 on Georgia with 9:46 left in the second quarter and are -128 on the live line (Georgia +100), spread -1½, total 56½.
2:06 p.m.: Utah State is rolling. Brandon Bowling catches a 58-yard TD pass, and the Aggies lead San Diego State 21-3 on 13:09 left in the third quarter. Utah State is -900 on the live line (Aztecs +520), spread -11½, total 44½.
2:01 p.m.: Georgia punts with 12:43 left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs are -265 on the live line (Alabama +200), spread -5½, total 52½.
1:55 p.m.: Alabama gains a foothold. Jameson Williams catches a 67-yard TD pass, and the Crimson Tide cut Georgia’s lead to 10-7 with 14:12 left in the second quarter. Georgia is -295 on the live line (Alabama +220), spread -6½, total 54½.
1:50 p.m.: Georgia is taking control. The Bulldogs score a TD to extend their lead to 10-0 with 14:56 left in the second quarter and are -650 on the live line (Alabama +420), spread -12½, total 46½.
1:45 p.m.: Second-half line: San Diego State -4, total 23½.
1:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Utah State 14, San Diego State 3. First-half winners: Utah State +3½, under 24½, Utah State +170 ML.
1:39 p.m.: The track meet is on in Cincinnati. The Bearcats retake the lead at 14-10 with 4:06 left in the first quarter and are -550 on the live line (Houston +400), spread -11½, total 68½.
1:32 p.m.: Houston takes a 10-7 lead on Cincinnati with 4:23 left in the first quarter. Cincinnati is -400 on the live line (Cougars +285), spread -7½, total 61½.
1:30 p.m.: Georgia takes a 3-0 lead with 6:01 left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs are -265 on the live line (Alabama +200), spread -5½, total 43½.
1:22 p.m.: Utah State is taking control. The Aggies lead San Diego State 14-0 with 4:57 left in the second quarter and are -430 on the live line (Aztecs +300), spread -7½, total 43½.
1:21 p.m.: Cincinnati takes a 7-3 lead on Houston with 9:38 left in the first quarter. The Bearcats are -750 on the live line (Houston +460), spread -13½, total 58½.
1:15 p.m.: Georgia gets one first down and punts with 13:32 left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs are -205 on the live line (Alabama +158), spread -3½, total 47½.
1:08 p.m.: Utah State takes a 7-0 lead on San Diego State with 9:06 left in the second quarter. The Aggies are -128 on the live line (Aztecs +100), spread -1½, total 40½.
12:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— SEC title game: No. 1 Georgia (-6, 49, -220) vs. No. 4 Alabama (+190), 1 p.m. (at Atlanta)
— American Athletic title game: No. 16 Houston (+350) at No. 3 Cincinnati (-10½, 52½, -420), 1 p.m.
12:53 p.m.: San Diego State and Utah State are scoreless after the first quarter of the Mountain West title game. San Diego State is -230 on the live line (Utah State +176), spread -4½, total 37½.
12:34 p.m.: A wild finish, as Oklahoma State comes up inches short on fourth-and-goal at the 1. Cincinnati now has a clear path to the College Football Playoff with a win, and Notre Dame will likely be in with an Alabama loss to Georgia.
12:33 p.m.: FINAL: No. 9 Baylor 21, No. 5 Oklahoma State 16. The Bears win outright as 7-point underdogs, +225 ML in the Big 12 title game in Arlington, Texas. The game stays under 45½.
12:26 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— Sun Belt title game: Appalachian State (-2½, 52, -135) at No. 20 Louisiana (Lafayette) (+115), 12:30 p.m.
12:25 p.m.: FINAL: Northern Illinois 41, Kent State 23. The Huskies win outright as 3½-point underdogs, +145 ML in the MAC title game in Detroit. The game stays under 75½.
12:19 p.m.: One last shot for Oklahoma State, as Baylor punts with 3:23 left in the fourth quarter. The Bears are -480 on the live line (Cowboys +330).
12:09 p.m.: Oklahoma State punts with 3:51 to play. Baylor is -500 on the live line (Cowboys +340).
12:03 p.m.: Oklahoma State has its shot. The Cowboys force a punt and have the ball back, trailing Baylor 21-16 with 5:27 left in the fourth quarter. Baylor is -290 on the live line (Oklahoma State +215).
11:57 a.m.: Oklahoma State draws closer. The Cowboys kick a field goal to cut Baylor’s lead to 21-16 with 8:17 left in the fourth quarter. The Bears are -310 on the live line (Cowboys +230).
11:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— Mountain West title game: Utah State (+200) vs. No. 19 San Diego State (-6½, 49½, -240), noon (at Carson, Calif.)
11:52 a.m.: Northern Illinois is going to win the MAC title. The Huskies extend their lead to 31-10 over Kent State with 10:54 left in the fourth quarter. Northern Illinois was +145 on the money line pregame.
11:45 a.m.: Baylor misses a 39-yard field goal, and Oklahoma State remains in the game, trailing 21-13 with 14:55 left in the fourth quarter. Baylor is -310 on the live line (Cowboys +230), spread -4½, total 45½.
11:30 a.m.: Oklahoma State forces a punt and has the ball back, trailing 21-13 with 3:29 left in the third quarter. Baylor is -260 on the live line (Cowboys +196), spread -4½, total 47½.
11:21 a.m.: Oklahoma State is back in the game. Baylor fails on fourth down on its end of the field, and the Cowboys cash in to cut the Bears’ lead to 21-13 with 7:09 left in the third quarter. Baylor is -360 on the live line (Oklahoma State +260), spread -6½, total 50½.
10:45 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma State -6, total 22.
10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 21, Oklahoma State 6. First-half winners: Baylor +4, over 22½, Baylor +185 ML.
10:31 a.m.: Oklahoma State cuts Baylor’s lead to 21-6 with 3:34 left in the second quarter. The Bears are -460 on the live line (Oklahoma State +320).
10:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Kent State -6½, total 35.
10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northern Illinois 17, Kent State 0. First-half winners: Northern Illinois +2½, under 37½, Northern Illinois +125 ML.
10:17 a.m.: Baylor is destroying Oklahoma State. The Bears extend their lead to 21-3 with 5:29 left in the second quarter and are -650 on the live line (Cowboys +420), spread -11½, total 51½.
9:59 a.m.: Northern Illinois is rolling. The Huskies extend their lead to 17-0 with 8:33 left in the second quarter and are -390 on the live line (Kent State +280), spread -8½, total 65½.
9:51 a.m.: Oklahoma State is in trouble. Drew Estrada catches a 4-yard TD, and Baylor leads 14-3 with 14:54 left in the second quarter. The Bears are -178 on the live line (Oklahoma State +138), spread -3½, total 52½.
9:43 a.m.: Spencer Sanders throws another interception, and Baylor has the ball again in Oklahoma State territory.
9:36 a.m.: Northern Illinois is out to a 10-0 lead over Kent State with 2:09 left in the first quarter. The Huskies are -160 on the live line (Kent State +124), spread -2½, total 72½.
9:35 a.m.: Baylor gets an interception and cashes in on a 2-yard TD pass to Ben Sims. The Bears lead 7-3 with 3:21 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma State is still favored at -184 on the live line (Baylor +142), spread -3½, total 47½.
9:22 a.m.: Oklahoma State takes a 3-0 lead with 7:52 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -440 on the live line (Baylor +310), spread -9½, total 42½.
8:56 a.m.: The first two games are about to kick off:
— Big 12 title game: No. 9 Baylor (+225) vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (-7, 45½, -265), 9 a.m. (at Arlington, Texas)
— MAC title game: Kent State (-3½, 75½, -165) vs. Northern Illinois (+145), 9 a.m. (at Detroit)
8:40 a.m.: Bet MGM has reported two six-figure wagers on today’s games:
— $275,000 to win $250,000 on Oklahoma State -5½
— $165,000 to win $150,000 on Michigan -10½
Caesars Sports also reported three large wagers:
— $180,000 to win $72,000 on Georgia ML (-250)
— $130,000 to win $100,000 on Utah State +7 (-130)
— $99,000 to win $90,000 on Kent State -3
It's College Football Championship week 🏆🔥
Notable #BetLikeACaesar CFB wagers:
🏈 $180,000 Georgia ML (-250)
🏈 $130,000 Utah State +7 (-130)
🏈 $99,000 Kent State -3 (-110)
See the latest odds & trends at #CaesarsSportsbook for all championship spreads today 👀 pic.twitter.com/eTRMxdtnzn
— Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 4, 2021
8:35 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:
Kent State-Northern Illinois total from 74½ to 75½
Michigan from -11 to -12½
8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:
— Big 12 title game: No. 9 Baylor (+225) vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (-7, 45½, -265), 9 a.m. (at Arlington, Texas)
— MAC title game: Kent State (-3½, 75½, -165) vs. Northern Illinois (+145), 9 a.m. (at Detroit)
— Mountain West title game: Utah State (+200) vs. No. 19 San Diego State (-6½, 49½, -240), noon (at Carson, Calif.)
— Sun Belt title game: Appalachian State (-2½, 52, -135) at No. 20 Louisiana (Lafayette) (+115), 12:30 p.m.
— SEC title game: No. 1 Georgia (-6, 49, -220) vs. No. 4 Alabama (+190), 1 p.m. (at Atlanta)
— American Athletic title game: No. 16 Houston (+350) at No. 3 Cincinnati (-10½, 52½, -420), 1 p.m.
— Big Ten title game: No. 2 Michigan (-12½, 43½, -500) vs. No. 15 Iowa (+400), 5 p.m. (at Indianapolis)
— ACC title game: No. 17 Pittsburgh (-3½, 72, -165) vs. No. 18 Wake Forest (+145), 5 p.m. (at Charlotte, N.C.)
— Regular-season makeup game: Southern California (+170) at California (-4½, 57½, -190), 8 p.m.
Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.