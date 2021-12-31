COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Alabama misses 1st-quarter cover

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on Friday’s College Football Playoff action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) dives into the end zone for a touchdown after catching a pass as Cincinnati linebacker Ty Van Fossen (13) defends during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Welcome to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

First, No. 1 seed Alabama plays No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, then No. 2 Michigan meets No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida.

UPDATES

1:33 p.m.: Three-and-out for Alabama. The Crimson Tide lead 10-3 with 11:17 left in the second quarter and are -670 on the live line (Bearcats +430), spread -10½, total 51½.

1:29 p.m.: Cincinnati goes three-and-out. Alabama leads 10-3 with 12:45 left in the second quarter and is -1,400 on the live line (Cincinnati +680), spread -15½, total 54½.

1:24 p.m.: Alabama kicks a 26-yard field goal to extend its lead to 10-3 over Cincinnati with 14:56 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -700 on the live line (Bearcats +440), spread -11½, total 56½.

1:21 p.m.: Tough one for Alabama or over bettors in the first quarter. The Crimson Tide will likely kick a field goal on the first play of the second quarter that would have covered the first-quarter spread and pushed the total.

1:20 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Alabama 7, Cincinnati 3. First-quarter winners: Spread pushes on 4, under 13.

1:04 p.m.: Cincinnati’s long drive stalls out inside the Alabama 10. The Bearcats kick a 33-yard field goal to cut Alabama’s lead to 7-3 with 4:52 left in the first quarter. The Crimson Tide are -620 on the live line (Cincinnati +400), spread -11½, total 57½.

12:49 p.m.: Alabama scores first at -170. First score will be a TD cashes at -320. No score in the first five minutes barely cashes at -145.

12:48 p.m.: Bolden was 14-1 at Caesars Sports and 11-1 at Boyd Gaming to score the first TD and +130 to score at any point.

12:47 p.m.: Statement opening drive for Alabama. The Crimson Tide run 10 straight times, then score on an 8-yard TD pass to Slade Bolden to take a 7-0 lead with 9:51 left in the first quarter. Alabama is -1,000 on the live line (Cincinnati +560), spread -16½, total 58½.

12:33 p.m.: Big bets have come in on Cincinnati today against Alabama.

Caesars Sports reported taking $390,000 to win $300,000 on Cincinnati +14½ (-130), and $150,000 to win $600,000 on Cincinnati +400 ML.

A #CaesarsSportsbook bettor just made a #BetLikeACaesar wager on Cincinnati to win outright against Alabama:

BetMGM reported a $385,000 bet to win $350,000 on Cincinnati +13½.

12:28 p.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

— No. 1 Alabama (-13, 57½, -500) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (+400), 12:30 p.m. (at Arlington, Texas)

12:10 p.m.: Here’s how the lines have moved today:

Cincinnati from +13½ to +13

Michigan-Georgia line has held steady.

12:01 p.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— No. 1 Alabama (-13, 57½, -500) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (+400), 12:30 p.m. (at Arlington, Texas)

— No. 2 Michigan (+260) vs. No. 3 Georgia (-7½, 45½, -310), 4:30 p.m. (at Miami Gardens, Fla.)

11:45 a.m.: Here are some prop bets we’ll be tracking in today’s games:

Alabama-Cincinnati

Team totals: Alabama 35½, Cincinnati 21½

Alternate lines: Alabama -6½ (-260)/Cincinnati +6½ (+220); Alabama -20½ (+200)/Cincinnati +20½ (-240).

General props: First team to score (Alabama -170/Cincinnati +150); there will be a score in the first five minutes (yes +125/no -145); first score of the game will be a TD (yes -320/no +260); longest TD 56½ yards; there will be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +210/no -250).

Alabama props: Bryce Young 24½ completions, 314½ passing yards, 2½ TD passes (over -130); Brian Robinson Jr. 84½ rushing yards; Jameson Williams 106½ receiving yards.

Cincinnati props: Desmond Ridder 18½ completions, 241½ passing yards, 1½ TD passes (over -130); Jerome Ford 68½ rushing yards; Alec Pierce 59½ receiving yards.

Michigan-Georgia

Team totals: Michigan 17½, Georgia 27½

Alternate totals: Georgia -14½ (+200)/Michigan +14½ (-240); Michigan -3½ (+400)/Georgia +3½ (-500)

General props: First team to score (Georgia -145/Michigan +125); there will be a score in the first seven minutes (yes -120/no +100); first score of the game will be a TD (yes -230/no +195); longest TD 40½ yards; there will be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +195/no -230).

Michigan props: Cade McNamara 17 completions, 191½ passing yards, 1½ TD passes (under -220); Cornelius Johnson 42½ receiving yards; Aidan Hutchinson 1½ sacks (under -170).

Georgia props: Stetson Bennett 16 completions, 230½ passing yards, 1½ TD passes (over -125); Zamir White 52½ rushing yards; Brock Bowers 56½ receiving yards.

