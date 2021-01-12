COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Alabama, Ohio State play for title

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on Monday’s championship game. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) gains yardage after a catch in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

The college football season has arrived at its championship game.

Alabama (12-0) and Ohio State (7-0) will play for the College Football Playoff title at 5:15 p.m. Monday in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Crimson Tide defeated Notre Dame 31-14 in one semifinal in the Rose Bowl, and the Buckeyes upset Clemson 49-28 in the other semifinal in the Sugar Bowl.

Alabama opened as a 7-point favorite and has been bet up to -9½. The total is a sky-high 75, but it has come down from the opener of 76½.

We’ll be following all the action. Refresh this blog throughout the game to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

4:45 p.m.: Here’s where the line sits for today’s College Football Playoff title game:

Alabama (-9½, 75, -320) vs. Ohio State (+265), 5:15 p.m. at Miami Gardens, Florida

BetMGM reported Monday afternoon that 55.3 percent of the tickets and 59.7 percent of the money were on Alabama, and 61.4 percent of tickets and 58.2 percent of the money were on the under.

