COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Alabama survives; UNLV gets 1st win

Alabama running back Roydell Williams (23) dives over LSU safety Jay Ward (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU defensive back Darren Evans (24) looks on. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) passes against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Purdue wide receiver Jackson Anthrop (33) runs against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Welcome to Week 10 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 10 Wake Forest at North Carolina, No. 12 Auburn at No. 13 Texas A&M, and UNLV going for its first win of the season at New Mexico. There are 53 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

7:27 p.m.: FINAL: No. 3 Alabama 20, LSU 14. The Tigers cover easily as 28½-point road underdogs, but the Crimson Tide hang on to win outright at -8,000 ML. The game stays well under 67.

7:26 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Southern California (+290) at Arizona State (-9½, 61½, -350), 7:30 p.m.

7:15 p.m.: FINAL: UNLV 31, New Mexico 17. The Rebels end a 14-game losing streak, winning outright as 1½-point road underdogs, +100 ML. The game goes over 44½.

7:12 p.m.: LSU will get one more shot. The Tigers force a fumble and recover the ball at the Alabama 42 with 3:25 to play, trailing the Crimson Tide 20-14.

7:10 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— No. 16 UTSA (-11½, 53, -420) at UTEP (+350), 7:15 p.m.

7:01 p.m.: Alabama is hanging on. The Crimson Tide stop LSU on fourth-and-goal, and Alabama stays in front 20-14 with 6:46 left in the fourth quarter. LSU will easily cover +28½.

6:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— San Jose State (+350) at UNR (-11, 55½, -420), 7 p.m.

6:42 p.m.: UNLV could be headed to victory. The Rebels extend their lead to 31-17 over New Mexico with 11:34 left in the fourth quarter.

6:32 p.m.: LSU is not going away. The Tigers have the ball back, trailing Alabama 20-14 at the end of the third quarter. The Crimson Tide are -1,800 on the live line (LSU +800), spread -9½, total 48½.

6:31 p.m.: Second-half line: Oregon -3, total 21½.

6:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon 10, Washington 9. First-half winners: Washington +4, under 24.

6:20 p.m.: FINAL: Marshall 28, Florida Atlantic 13. The Thundering Herd cover as 1-point road favorites, -120 ML. The game stays under 57½.

6:18 p.m.: UNLV has a shot to earn its first win since 2019. The Rebels lead New Mexico 24-17 with 4:36 left in the third quarter. No live line is available.

6:17 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Houston -7, total 30

Florida -10½, total 27½

Iowa State -5½, total 28

6:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 7, Iowa State 3. First-half winners: Texas +3½, under 29½, Texas +175 ML.

6:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: South Carolina 30, Florida 10. First-half winners: South Carolina +12½, over 27½.

6:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: South Florida 28, Houston 26. First-half winners: South Florida +7, over 27, South Florida +290 ML.

6:08 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Clemson -3, total 23½

Michigan -8, total 24

6:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 17, Indiana 7. First-half winners: Indiana +11½, under 27.

6:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 17, Louisville 17. First-half winners: Louisville +2½, over 23.

5:59 p.m.: FINAL: No. 21 Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 8. The Chanticleers cover as 16-point road favorites, -800 ML. The game stays under 55½.

5:54 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Kentucky -½, total 30

Fresno State -5, total 31

Old Dominion -1½, total 24

Iowa -6½, total 19½

5:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa 14, Northwestern 3. First-half winners: Iowa -6½, under 20½.

5:48 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 24, Kentucky 21. First-half winners: Tennessee PK, over 28.

5:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: Old Dominion 24, Florida International 10. First-half winners: Old Dominion -1, over 24½.

5:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boise State 16, Fresno State 7. First-half winners: Boise State +3, under 30½, Boise State +130 ML.

5:42 p.m.: Second-half line: Oregon State -7, total 28.

5:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado 13, Oregon State 10. First-half winners: Colorado +6½, under 27½, Colorado +260 ML.

5:36 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Alabama -13½, total 28½

New Mexico -1, total 23½

5:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: UNLV 21, New Mexico 17. First-half winners: UNLV +½, over 21½.

5:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 14, LSU 7. First-half winners: LSU +18½, under 37.

5:13 p.m.: Alabama tied LSU at 7 with 2:52 left in the second quarter. The Crimson Tide are -1,400 on the live line (LSU +680), spread -13½, total 49½.

5:01 p.m.: LSU has come to play against Alabama. The Tigers lead the Crimson Tide 7-0 with 8:58 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -1,100 on the live line (LSU +600), spread -13½, total 51½.

4:48 p.m.: Catching up on some more recent finals:

FINAL: Charlotte 31, Rice 24 (OT). The 49ers cover in overtime as 6½-point home favorites, -240 ML. The game goes over 52½ in OT.

FINAL: Western Kentucky 48, Middle Tennessee 21. The Hilltoppers cover as 17½-point home favorites, -900 ML. The game goes over 66½.

FINAL: No. 22 Penn State 31, Maryland 14. The Nittany Lions dominate the second half to cover as 10-point road favorites, -380 ML. The game stays under 56½.

FINAL: Wyoming 31, Colorado State 17. The Cowboys win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +130 ML. The game goes over 41½.

FINAL: Arkansas 31, Mississippi State 28. The Bulldogs cover as 4-point road underdogs, but the Razorbacks score a TD with 21 seconds left to win outright at -185 ML. The game goes over 53½ on the late Arkansas TD.

FINAL: North Carolina State 28, Florida State 14. The Wolfpack cover as 3-point road favorites, -150 ML. The game stays under 55.

FINAL: Central Florida 14, Tulane 10. The Green Wave cover as 13-point road underdogs, but the Knights win outright at -500 ML. The game stays well under 57.

FINAL: Utah State 35, New Mexico State 13. Utah State wins the second half 28-0 to cover as an 18½-point road favorite, -1,000 ML in a battle of Aggies. The game stays under 72½.

4:36 p.m.: Second-half line: Florida Atlantic -1½, total 27½.

4:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Marshall 21, Florida Atlantic 13. First-half winners: Marshall -½, over 28.

4:27 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 7 Oregon (-7, 48, -260) at Washington (+220), 4:30 p.m.

— Indiana (+900) at No. 9 Michigan (-21, 50½, -1,600), 4:30 p.m.

— Florida (-20½, 52, -1,600) at South Carolina (+900), 4:30 p.m.

— Clemson (-3½, 46, -170) at Louisville (+150), 4:30 p.m.

— Texas (+200) at Iowa State (-6½, 59½, -240), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 20 Houston (-13½, 52½, -550) at South Florida (+425), 4:30 p.m.

4:25 p.m.: Second-half line: Coastal Carolina -3, total 23.

4:23 p.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 21, Georgia Southern 0. First-half winners: Coastal Carolina -9, under 28½.

4:13 p.m.: FINAL: TCU 30, No. 14 Baylor 28. The Horned Frogs win outright as 7½-point home underdogs, +245 ML in their first game since the departure of longtime coach Gary Patterson. The game goes just over 57.

4:12 p.m.: FINAL: Purdue 40, No. 5 Michigan State 29. The Boilermakers win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +120 ML. The game goes over 53½.

4:11 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Cincinnati 28, Tulsa 20. The Golden Hurricane cover as 23-point road underdogs, but the Bearcats make a late goal-line stand to win outright at -2,500 ML. The game stays under 55½.

4:07 p.m.: FINAL: No. 13 Texas A&M 20, No. 12 Auburn 3. The Aggies pull away in the second half to cover as 4½-point home favorites, -200 ML. The game stays under 49½.

3:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— LSU (+1,800) at No. 3 Alabama (-28½, 67, -8,000), 4 p.m.

— Tennessee (-110) at No. 18 Kentucky (PK, 57, -110), 4 p.m.

— No. 19 Iowa (-11½, 40½, -500) at Northwestern (+400), 4 p.m.

— Boise State (+170) at No. 25 Fresno State (-4½, 61, -190), 4 p.m.

— Old Dominion (-3, 50½, -145) at Florida International (+125), 4 p.m.

— Oregon State (-12, 55½, -500) at Colorado (+400), 4 p.m.

— UNLV (+100) at New Mexico (-1½, 44½, -120), 4 p.m.

3:49 p.m.: FINAL: No. 17 Brigham Young 59, Idaho State 14. The Cougars cover as 37-point home favorites; no ML was available. The game goes over 55.

3:47 p.m.: FINAL: No. 8 Notre Dame 34, Navy 6. The Fighting Irish cover as 20½-point home favorites, -1,500 ML. The game stays under 47½.

3:44 p.m.: FINAL: Rhode Island 35, Massachusetts 22. The Rams win as 1-point road underdogs, +100 ML. The game goes just over 56½.

3:43 p.m.: FINAL: No. 11 Oklahoma State 24, West Virginia 3. The Cowboys cover as 3½-point road favorites, -165 ML. The game stays under 49.

3:42 p.m.: FINAL: Troy 31, South Alabama 24. The Trojans cover as 4-point home favorites, -180 ML. The game goes over 47½.

3:40 p.m.: FINAL: Wisconsin 52, Rutgers 3. The Badgers romp as 13½-point road favorites, -550 ML. The game goes over 37½.

3:38 p.m.: Purdue stops Michigan State on fourth-and-goal to maintain a 34-21 lead with 9:12 left in the fourth quarter.

3:26 p.m.: Purdue extends its lead again, to 34-21 over Michigan State with 13:02 left in the fourth quarter. The Boilermakers are -770 on the live line (Spartans +470), spread -7½, total 66½.

3:21 p.m.: FINAL: Arizona 10, California 3. The Wildcats win outright as 7-point home underdogs, +230 ML. The game stays way under 47.

3:20 p.m.: FINAL: Texas State 27, Louisiana-Monroe 19. The Bobcats score an uncontested TD with 1:43 left to cover as 3-point home favorites, -150 ML. The game stays under 57½. Monroe let Texas State score to get the ball back with a chance to win, but that turned Monroe +3 from a winner in a 20-19 loss to a loser in a 27-19 final.

3:13 p.m.: FINAL: East Carolina 45, Temple 3. The Pirates roll as 15½-point home favorites, -700 ML. The game stays under 52½.

3:11 p.m.: FINAL: North Texas 38, Southern Mississippi 14. The Mean Green erase an early 14-0 deficit and cruise to the cover as 5-point road favorites, -210 ML. The game goes over 49.

3:07 p.m.: Purdue extends its lead to 31-21 on Michigan State with 6:31 left in the third quarter.

2:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Marshall (-1, 57½, -120) at Florida Atlantic (+100), 3 p.m.

— No. 21 Coastal Carolina (-16, 55½, -800) at Georgia Southern (+550), 3 p.m.

2:54 p.m.: Purdue retakes the lead. The Boilermakers go in front 28-21 on Michigan State with 9:31 left in the third quarter and are -210 on the live line (Spartans +162), spread -3½, total 72½.

2:43 p.m.: Second-half line: Utah State -9½, total 35½.

2:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: New Mexico State 13, Utah State 7. First-half winners: New Mexico State +10½, under 38.

2:40 p.m.: Michigan State ties Purdue at 21 with 12:19 left in the third quarter. The Spartans are -136 on the live line (Purdue +106), spread -2½, total 66½.

2:36 p.m.: Second-half line: Mississippi State -½, total 25.

2:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas 13, Mississippi State 7. First-half winners: Arkansas -3, under 27.

2:30 p.m.: Second-half lines:

N.C. State -2½, total 24

Central Florida -3, total 24

2:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 7, Tulane 0. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 7, under 28½.

2:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: N.C. State 14, Florida State 0. First-half winners: N.C. State -1, under 27½.

2:25 p.m.: Second-half line: Baylor -5½, total 28½.

2:22 p.m.: HALFTIME: TCU 16, Baylor 14. First-half winners: TCU +4½, over 29, TCU +195 ML.

2:20 p.m.: FINAL: Appalachian State 48, Arkansas State 14. The Mountaineers pull away in the second half to cover as 21½-point road favorites, -1,600 ML. The game stays under 68.

2:19 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Penn State -3, total 27

Troy -2½, total 21½

Michigan State -1½, total 27

Western Kentucky -6½, total 28

2:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: Purdue 21, Michigan State 14. First-half winners: Purdue +1, over 26½, Purdue +110 ML.

2:16 p.m.: HALFTIME: Western Kentucky 31, Middle Tennessee 14. First-half winners: Western Kentucky -10½, over 35.

2:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 7, Maryland 6. First-half winners: Maryland +6, under 28.

2:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Troy 31, South Alabama 14. First-half winners: Troy -3, over 23½.

2:13 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Cincinnati -11, total 28

Notre Dame -7½, total 20

Colorado State -1, total 20½

2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wyoming 17, Colorado State 10. First-half winners: Wyoming +2½, over 20½, Wyoming +135 ML.

2:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 17, Navy 3. First-half winners: Notre Dame -11½, under 24.

2:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 14, Tulsa 12. First-half winners: Tulsa +13½, under 30.

2:09 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Texas A&M -3½, total 24

UMass -½, total 26

BYU -14½, total 24½

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: BYU 42, Idaho State 7. First-half winners: BYU -23½, over 30½.

2:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 3, Auburn 3. First-half winners: Auburn +3, under 24½.

2:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rhode Island 21, Massachusetts 16. First-half winners: Rhode Island +½, over 27½.

2:02 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Wisconsin -4½, total 14½

Charlotte -½, total 25½

Oklahoma State -½, total 23½

1:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Charlotte 14, Rice 7. First-half winners: Charlotte -3½, under 26½.

1:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 31, Rutgers 3. First-half winners: Wisconsin -7, over 20.

1:56 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 10, West Virginia 3. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -2, under 24.

1:44 p.m.: Purdue leads Michigan State 14-7 with 7:43 left in the second quarter. Purdue is -156 on the live line (Spartans +122), spread -3½, total 54½.

1:40 p.m.: Second-half line: Monroe -½, total 28½.

1:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas State 20, Louisiana-Monroe 16. First-half winners: Texas State -2, over 29½.

1:36 p.m.: Second-half lines:

North Texas -3, total 24

California -3, total 21

1:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: California 0, Arizona 0. First-half winners: Arizona +4, under 24.

1:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Southern Mississippi 14, North Texas 7. First-half winners: Southern Miss +3, under 24½, Southern Miss +145 ML.

1:29 p.m.: Second-half line: East Carolina -6½, total 24½.

1:23 p.m.: HALFTIME: East Carolina 21, Temple 0. First-half winners: East Carolina -8, under 27½.

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Miami (Fla.) 33, Georgia Tech 30. The Yellow Jackets cover as 10-point road underdogs, but the Hurricanes win outright at -360 ML. The game goes just over 62½.

1:02 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina 58, No. 10 Wake Forest 55. The Tar Heels rally from a 45-27 third-quarter deficit to cover as 2½-point home favorites, -145 ML. The game goes over 78. Wake Forest’s unbeaten season is over.

12:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Mississippi State (+165) at Arkansas (-4, 53½, -185), 1 p.m.

— North Carolina State (-3, 55, -150) at Florida State (+130), 1 p.m.

— Tulane (+400) at Central Florida (-13, 57, -500), 1 p.m.

— Utah State (-18½, 72½, -1,000) at New Mexico State (+650), 1 p.m.

12:48 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17. The Cornhuskers cover as 14-point home underdogs, but the Buckeyes win outright at -700 ML. The game stays easily under 68.

12:42 p.m.: FINAL: UAB 52, Louisiana Tech 38. The spread pushes on 14, but the Blazers win outright at -600 ML. The game sails over 49. Louisiana Tech scored a TD with 21 seconds left to push +14. Early UAB bettors won at -13 or -13½.

12:41 p.m.: FINAL: Pittsburgh 54, Duke 29. The Panthers score a TD with 2:22 left to cover as 21-point road favorites, -1,600 ML. The game goes over 64.

12:38 p.m.: Ohio State is going to win, but Nebraska is likely going to cover. The Buckeyes kick a 46-yard field goal to extend their lead to 26-17 with 1:29 left. Barring a pick-six or some other defensive TD, Nebraska should cover +14.

12:33 p.m.: FINAL: Memphis 28, No. 23 SMU 25. The Tigers win outright as 3½-point home underdogs, +150 ML. The game stays under 72.

12:32 p.m.: Second-half line: Appalachian State -10, total 31.

12:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 24, Arkansas State 14. First-half winners: Arkansas State +12½, over 35½.

12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 5 Michigan State (-2½, 53½, -140) at Purdue (+120), 12:30 p.m.

— Tulsa (+1,100) at No. 2 Cincinnati (-23, 55½, -2,500), 12:30 p.m.

— Navy (+850) at No. 8 Notre Dame (-20½, 47½, -1,500), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 11 Oklahoma State (-3½, 49, -165) at West Virginia (+145), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 14 Baylor (-7½, 57, -290) at TCU (+245), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 12 Auburn (+175) at No. 13 Texas A&M (-4½, 49½, -200), 12:30 p.m.

— Idaho State (no ML) at No. 17 Brigham Young (-37, 55, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Wisconsin (-13½, 37½, -550) at Rutgers (+425), 12:30 p.m.

— Rice (+200) at Charlotte (-6½, 52½, -240), 12:30 p.m.

— Middle Tennessee (+600) at Western Kentucky (-17½, 66½, -900), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 22 Penn State (-10, 56½, -380) at Maryland (+320), 12:30 p.m.

— Rhode Island (+100) at Massachusetts (-1, 56½, -120), 12:30 p.m.

— South Alabama (+160) at Troy (-4, 47½, -180), 12:30 p.m.

— Colorado State (-3, 41½, -150) at Wyoming (+130), 12:30 p.m.

12:21 p.m.: North Carolina has come all the way back to tie Wake Forest at 48 10:29 left in the fourth quarter after trailing 45-27 in the third quarter. North Carolina is slightly favored at -115 on the live line.

12:20 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Georgia 43, Missouri 6. The Tigers hang on to cover as 40-point road underdogs, but the Bulldogs win outright. No ML was available. The game stays under 59½.

12:15 p.m.: FINAL: Illinois 14, Minnesota 6. The Illini win outright as 14½-point road underdogs, +450 ML. The game stays easily under 44.

12:11 p.m.: FINAL: No. 15 Mississippi 27, Liberty 14. The Rebels intercept Liberty in the end zone in the final minute to preserve the cover as 7½-point home favorites, -300 ML. The game stays well under 67.

12:09 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas State 35, Kansas 10. The Wildcats cover as 24-point road favorites, -2,500 ML. The game stays under 56.

12:06 p.m.: Nebraska misses a 31-yard field goal, and Ohio State maintains a 23-17 lead with 9:47 left in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes are -1,200 on the live line (Cornhuskers +630), spread -6½, total 50½. Nebraska is still in good position to cover +14.

11:59 a.m.: FINAL: Army 21, Air Force 14 (OT). The Black Knights hold on to win outright in overtime as 2½-point underdogs, +120 ML in the neutral-site game in Arlington, Texas. The game stays under 37. Air Force failed on fourth-and-goal in overtime, which would have pushed the total over.

11:58 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— North Texas (-5, 49, -210) at Southern Mississippi (+180), noon

— Temple (+500) at East Carolina (-15½, 52½, -700), noon

— Louisiana-Monroe (+130) at Texas State (-3, 57½, -150), noon

— California (-7, 47, -270) at Arizona (+230), noon

11:43 a.m.: Ohio State kicks a field to extend its lead to 23-10 over Nebraska with 2:05 left in the third quarter. The Buckeyes are -4,500 on the live line (Cornhuskers +1,200), spread -15½, total 52½.

11:37 a.m.: Wake Forest is looking good to stay unbeaten. The Demon Deacons extend their lead to 45-27 over North Carolina with 7:38 left in the third quarter and are -1,800 on the live line (Tar Heels +800), spread -14½, total 99½.

11:33 a.m.: Air Force kicks a field goal to tie Army at 14 with 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

11:20 a.m.: Second-half line: Miami -7½, total 31.

11:17 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Tech 21, Miami (Fla.) 17. First-half winners: Georgia Tech +6, over 31½, Georgia Tech +235 ML.

10:57 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Appalachian State (-21½, 68, -1,600) at Arkansas State (+900), 11 a.m.

10:53 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Pitt -9½, total 29½

UAB -6, total 24

North Carolina -2½, total 38½

10:50 a.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 30, Duke 19. First-half winners: Duke +11½, over 34½.

10:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 31, North Carolina 24. First-half winners: Wake Forest +1, over 39½.

10:48 a.m.: HALFTIME: UAB 24, Louisiana Tech 21. First-half winners: Louisiana Tech +7, over 24½.

10:43 a.m.: Second-half line: Ohio State -5½, total 31½.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 17, Nebraska 10. First-half winners: Nebraska +7½, under 35.

10:37 a.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -15½, total 24½.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 26, Missouri 3. First-half winners: Missouri +25½, under 34.

10:32 a.m.: Second-half line: Kansas State -10½, total 24½.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 21, Kansas 3. First-half winners: Kansas State -14, under 30.

10:30 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Minnesota -7, total 22½

Mississippi -½, total 28

SMU -½, total 34½

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: SMU 10, Memphis 7. First-half winners: SMU -2½, under 37½. SMU kicked a field goal on the final play to cover the first-half spread.

10:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi 24, Liberty 0. First-half winners: Mississippi -4, under 35.

10:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Illinois 14, Minnesota 0. First-half winners: Illinois +8, under 23, Illinois +360 ML.

10:14 a.m.: The expected shootout between Wake Forest and North Carolina is on. North Carolina leads 21-17 with 9:41 left in the second quarter, and the Tar Heels are -170 on the live line (Wake Forest +140), spread -3½, total 92½.

9:52 a.m.: Second-half line: Air Force -1½, total 17.

9:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: Air Force 0, Army 0. First-half winners: Army +1, under 17½.

9:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Georgia Tech (+300) at Miami (Fla.) (-10, 62½, -360), 9:30 a.m.

8:59 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Missouri (no ML) at No. 1 Georgia (-40, 59½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— No. 6 Ohio State (-14, 68, -700) at Nebraska (+500), 9 a.m.

— No. 10 Wake Forest (+125) at North Carolina (-2½, 78, -145), 9 a.m.

— Liberty (+250) at No. 15 Mississippi (-7½, 67, -300), 9 a.m.

— Illinois (+450) at Minnesota (-14½, 44, -600), 9 a.m.

— Pittsburgh (-21, 64, -1,600) at Duke (+900), 9 a.m.

— Louisiana Tech (+450) at UAB (-14, 49, -600), 9 a.m.

— Kansas State (-24, 56, -2,500) at Kansas (+1,100), 9 a.m.

— No. 23 SMU (-3½, 72, -170) at Memphis (+150), 9 a.m.

8:26 a.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

— Army (+120) vs. Air Force (-2½, 37, -140), 8:30 a.m. (at Arlington, Texas)

8:10 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Ohio State-Nebraska total from 67 to 68

Liberty from +9½ to +8½

Louisiana-Monroe-Texas State total from 58½ to 57½

California-Arizona total from 49½ to 48½

Penn State-Maryland total from 55½ to 56½

Idaho State-BYU total from 53½ to 55

Colorado State-Wyoming total from 40½ to 41½

Georgia Southern from +17 to +16

Coastal Carolina-Georgia Southern total from 58 to 57

LSU-Alabama total from 66 to 67

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Army 21, Air Force 14 (OT) (at Arlington, Texas)

Full-game winners: Army +2½, under 37, Army +120 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— No. 1 Georgia 43, Missouri 6 (at Georgia)

Full-game winners: Missouri +40, under 59½, no ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— No. 6 Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17 (at Nebraska)

Full-game winners: Nebraska +14, under 68, Ohio State -700 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— North Carolina 58, No. 10 Wake Forest 55 (at North Carolina)

Full-game winners: North Carolina -2½, over 78, North Carolina -145 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Mississippi 27, Liberty 14 (at Mississippi)

Full-game winners: Mississippi -7½, under 67, Mississippi -300 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Illinois 14, Minnesota 6 (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Illinois +14½, under 44, Illinois +450 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Pittsburgh 54, Duke 29 (at Duke)

Full-game winners: Pitt -21, over 64, Pitt -1,600 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— UAB 52, Louisiana Tech 38 (at UAB)

Full-game winners: Spread pushes on 14, over 49, UAB -600 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Kansas State 35, Kansas 10 (at Kansas)

Full-game winners: Kansas State -24, under 56, Kansas State -2,500 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Memphis 28, No. 23 SMU 25 (at Memphis)

Full-game winners: Memphis +3½, under 72, Memphis +150 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Miami (Fla.) 33, Georgia Tech 30 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Georgia Tech +10, over 62½, Miami -360 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Appalachian State 48, Arkansas State 14 (at Arkansas State)

Full-game winners: Appalachian State -21½, under 68, Appalachian State -1,600 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— North Texas 38, Southern Mississippi 14 (at Southern Miss)

Full-game winners: North Texas -5, over 49, North Texas -210 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— East Carolina 45, Temple 3 (at East Carolina)

Full-game winners: East Carolina -15½, under 52½, East Carolina -700 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Texas State 27, Louisiana-Monroe 19 (at Texas State)

Full-game winners: Texas State -3, under 57½, Texas State -150 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Arizona 10, California 3 (at Arizona)

Full-game winners: Arizona +7, under 47, Arizona +230 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Purdue 40, No. 5 Michigan State 29 (at Purdue)

Full-game winners: Purdue +2½, over 53½, Purdue +120 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— No. 2 Cincinnati 28, Tulsa 20 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Tulsa +23, under 55½, Cincinnati -2,500 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— No. 8 Notre Dame 34, Navy 6 (at Notre Dame)

Full-game winners: Notre Dame -20½, under 47½, Notre Dame -1,500 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— No. 11 Oklahoma State 24, West Virginia 3 (at West Virginia)

Full-game winners: Oklahoma State -3½, under 49, Oklahoma State -165 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— TCU 30, No. 14 Baylor 28 (at TCU)

Full-game winners: TCU +7½, over 57, TCU +245 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— No. 13 Texas A&M 20, No. 12 Auburn 3 (at Texas A&M)

Full-game winners: Texas A&M -4½, under 49½, Texas A&M -200 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— No. 17 Brigham Young 59, Idaho State 14 (at BYU)

Full-game winners: BYU -37, over 55, no ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Wisconsin 52, Rutgers 3 (at Rutgers)

Full-game winners: Wisconsin -13½, over 37½, Wisconsin -550 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Charlotte 31, Rice 24 (OT) (at Charlotte)

Full-game winners: Charlotte -6½, over 52½, Charlotte -240 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Western Kentucky 48, Middle Tennessee 21 (at Western Kentucky)

Full-game winners: Western Kentucky -17½, over 66½, Western Kentucky -900 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— No. 22 Penn State 31, Maryland 14 (at Maryland)

Full-game winners: Penn State -10, under 56½, Penn State -380 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Rhode Island 35, Massachusetts 22 (at Massachusetts)

Full-game winners: Rhode Island +1, over 56½, Rhode Island +100 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Troy 31, South Alabama 24 (at Troy)

Full-game winners: Troy -4, over 47½, Troy -180 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Colorado State (-3, 41½, -150) at Wyoming (+130), 12:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Mississippi State (+165) at Arkansas (-4, 53½, -185), 1 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— North Carolina State (-3, 55, -150) at Florida State (+130), 1 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Tulane (+400) at Central Florida (-13, 57, -500), 1 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Utah State (-18½, 72½, -1,000) at New Mexico State (+650), 1 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

IN PROGRESS

— Marshall (-1, 57½, -120) at Florida Atlantic (+100), 3 p.m.

— No. 21 Coastal Carolina (-16, 55½, -800) at Georgia Southern (+550), 3 p.m.

— LSU (+1,800) at No. 3 Alabama (-28½, 67, -8,000), 4 p.m.

— Tennessee (-110) at No. 18 Kentucky (PK, 57, -110), 4 p.m.

— No. 19 Iowa (-11½, 40½, -500) at Northwestern (+400), 4 p.m.

— Boise State (+170) at No. 25 Fresno State (-4½, 61, -190), 4 p.m.

— Old Dominion (-3, 50½, -145) at Florida International (+125), 4 p.m.

— Oregon State (-12, 55½, -500) at Colorado (+400), 4 p.m.

— UNLV (+100) at New Mexico (-1½, 44½, -120), 4 p.m.

— No. 7 Oregon (-7, 48, -260) at Washington (+220), 4:30 p.m.

— Indiana (+900) at No. 9 Michigan (-21, 50½, -1,600), 4:30 p.m.

— Florida (-20½, 52, -1,600) at South Carolina (+900), 4:30 p.m.

— Clemson (-3½, 46, -170) at Louisville (+150), 4:30 p.m.

— Texas (+200) at Iowa State (-6½, 59½, -240), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 20 Houston (-13½, 52½, -550) at South Florida (+425), 4:30 p.m.

UPCOMING

— San Jose State (+350) at UNR (-11, 55½, -420), 7 p.m.

— No. 16 UTSA (-11½, 53, -420) at UTEP (+350), 7:15 p.m.

— Southern California (+290) at Arizona State (-9½, 61½, -350), 7:30 p.m.

— San Diego State (-7, 45, -280) at Hawaii (+240), 8 p.m.

