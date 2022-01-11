COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Alabama upsets Georgia in 1st half

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Monday’s College Football Playoff title game action. Live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Alabama's Dallas Turner sacks Georgia's Stetson Bennett during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Georgia's William Poole breaks up a pass intended for Alabama's Jahleel Billingsley during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Georgia's Stetson Bennett thorws a pass during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Welcome to the culmination of the college football season.

No. 3 seed Georgia is a consensus 3-point favorite against No. 1 seed and Southeastern Conference rival Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game in Indianapolis.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

6:52 p.m.: Live line at halftime: Alabama -120 (Georgia -110), spread -1½, total 39.

6:51 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -1½, total 24.

6:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 9, Georgia 6. First-half winners: Alabama +1½, under 26½, Alabama +110 ML.

6:45 p.m.: Alabama punts with 1:33 left in the second quarter.

6:37 p.m.: Georgia answers with a 49-yard field goal to cut Alabama’s lead to 9-6 with 3:09 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -140 on the live line (Georgia +110), spread -2½, total 44½.

6:28 p.m.: Bryce Young cashes his prop for longest completion over 43½ yards with the 61-yarder. Over 2½ made field goals (-120) has already hit with room to spare.

6:27 p.m.: Alabama gets a 61-yard completion but has to settle for a 37-yard field goal to take a 9-3 lead with 7:07 left in the second quarter. The Crimson Tide are -150 on the live line (Bulldogs +120), spread -2½, total 44½.

6:24 p.m.: Georgia goes three-and-out, and Alabama has the ball with 9:29 left in the second quarter.

6:16 p.m.: Alabama takes a 6-3 lead on a 45-yard field goal with 11:12 left in the second quarter. Georgia is -120 on the live line (Alabama -110), total 45½.

6:11 p.m.: Alabama’s Jameson Williams makes a 40-yard reception but appeared to hurt his knee on the play. His prop total is 105½ yards, and he has 65 so far. We’ll see if he’s done for the day.

6:05 p.m.: Georgia ties Alabama at 3 on a 24-yard field goal with 12:35 left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs are -125 on the live line (Alabama -105), spread -1½, total 42½.

5:59 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Alabama 3, Georgia 0. First-quarter winners: Alabama +½ (-130), under 10, Alabama +110 ML.

5:57 p.m.: Georgia shows life with a 52-yard pass to George Pickens, cashing the prop for Stetson Bennett longest completion over 38½ yards.

5:53 p.m.: The defenses have shown up. Alabama now goes three-and-out, and Georgia has the ball with 3:26 left in the first quarter.

5:48 p.m.: Another three-and-out for Georgia. Alabama leads 3-0 with 4:18 left in the first quarter and is -140 on the live line (Bulldogs +110), spread -2½, total 46½.

5:42 p.m.: Georgia forces a punt and has the ball back with 5:46 left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs are slightly favored again at -115 on the live line (Alabama -111), total 45½.

5:37 p.m.: Georgia goes three-and-out in a shaky first drive. Alabama has the ball and a 3-0 lead with 8:19 left in the first quarter. The Crimson Tide are now favored at -128 on the live line (Georgia +100), spread -1½, total 47½.

5:28 p.m.: Alabama scores first at +100. First score won’t be a touchdown cashes at +210.

5:27 p.m.: Alabama takes a 3-0 lead on a 37-yard field goal with 9:55 left in the first quarter. Georgia is still favored at -132 on the live line (Alabama +104), spread -1½, total 51½.

5:22 p.m.: The Georgia defense appeared to hit a 26-1 prop by scoring the first TD on a fumble return, but replay review showed it was an incomplete pass from Bryce Young. The Crimson Tide retain possession.

5:16 p.m.: Georgia wins the coin toss at -110. The Bulldogs defer, and Alabama will receive.

5:07 p.m.: We’ll call the line a consensus straight 3 as kickoff approaches:

— Alabama (+125) vs. Georgia (-3, 53, -145), 5 p.m. (at Indianapolis)

4:40 p.m.: Here’s where the line sits:

— Alabama (+125) vs. Georgia (-3 -105, 53, -145), 5 p.m. (at Indianapolis)

The line ticked up from Georgia -2½ today.

4:30 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Alabama-Georgia:

Team totals: Alabama 24½, Georgia 27½.

General props: Will win the coin toss (heads -110/tails -110); team to score first (Georgia -120/Alabama +100); first score will be a touchdown (yes -250/no +210); 6½ total touchdowns (under -125); 2½ made field goals (over -120); longest made field goal 41½ yards; will there be a safety (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +200/no -240); will game go to overtime (yes +1,175/no -2,000); longest TD 48½ yards, shortest TD 1½ yards (under -145).

Alabama props: Bryce Young 24 completions, 308½ passing yards, longest completion 43½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -140), will throw an interception (yes -160/no +140), 15½ rushing yards; Brian Robinson Jr. 62½ rushing yards, 28½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -110/no -110); Trey Sanders 23½ rushing yards; Jameson Williams 105½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (over -140), will score a TD (yes -150/no +130); Ja’Corey Brooks 52½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +230/no -270); Slade Bolden 45½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +190/no -220).

Georgia props: Stetson Bennett 20 completions, 251½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -185), will throw an interception (yes -160/no +140), 16½ rushing yards; Zamir White 45½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +140/no -160); James Cook 40½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +130/no -160); Brock Bowers 76½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -130/no +110); Jermaine Burton 35½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +250/no -300); Ladd McConkey 28½ receiving yards.

