COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: A&M scores late to cover 1st half

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) reacts after their win against North Alabama in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, Pool)

College football’s spotlight falls on the little guys Saturday.

The marquee game of the day is between two unlikely unbeatens: No. 8 Brigham Young (9-0) at No. 14 Coastal Carolina (9-0). The non-Power Five schools are trying to bolster their resumes to increase their chances of making a major bowl or even sneaking into the College Football Playoff discussion.

They have some work to do, as BYU is No. 13 and Coastal Carolina is No. 18 in the CFP rankings.

There are 41 games overall. Other top games include No. 5 Texas A&M at Auburn, No. 10 Indiana at No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 1 Alabama at Louisiana State, even though the Crimson Tide are massive favorites.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:44 a.m.: Second-half lines:

TCU -½, total 24½

Texas Tech -13, total 28½

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Tech 10, Kansas 3. First-half winners: Kansas +15½, under 34½.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 16, TCU 7. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -½, under 26½.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Purdue -2, total 30½.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Nebraska 27, Purdue 13. First-half winners: Nebraska +½ (-120), over 32.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half line: North Carolina -15, total 25½.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 42, Western Carolina 3. First-half winners: North Carolina -35, total pushes on 45.

10:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Penn State -7, total 21½.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 17, Rutgers 0. First-half winners: Penn State -7 (+100), under 26.

10:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Marshall -11, total 21½.

10:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 10, Marshall 0. First-half winners: Rice +14, under 23½, Rice +750 ML. Big upset by the Owls in the first half.

10:24 a.m.: Second-half line: Texas A&M -3, total 26.

10:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 14, Auburn 10. First-half winners: Texas A&M -3½, total pushes on 24. Texas A&M scored a TD with 24 seconds left to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total.

10:17 a.m.: Texas A&M takes a 14-10 lead on Auburn with 24 seconds left in the first half. A&M is -380 on the live line (Auburn +270), spread -6½, total 46½.

10:05 a.m.: Auburn takes the lead. Bo Nix escapes a sack and scores on a spectacular 5-yard run, and the Tigers take a 10-7 lead on Texas A&M with 3:36 left in the second quarter. Texas A&M is -136 on the live line (Auburn +108), spread -1½, total 43½.

9:47 a.m.: Ohio State is cruising, up 14-0 on Michigan State with 2:01 left in the first quarter. Ohio State is -8,000 on the live line (Michigan State +2,600), spread -31½, total 60½.

9:44 a.m.: Auburn kicks a field goal to cut Texas A&M’s lead to 7-3 with 14:11 left in the second quarter. A&M is -360 on the live line (Auburn +260), spread -7½, total 46½.

9:34 a.m.: Texas A&M is forced to punt, but the Aggies lead Auburn 7-0 with 3:30 left in the first quarter. A&M is -430 on the live line (Auburn +290).

9:02 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

No. 3 Ohio State (-22½, 59, -1,600) at Michigan State (+900), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Texas A&M (-5½, 48½, -210) at Auburn (+180), 9 a.m.

Rice (+1,200) at No. 15 Marshall (-24½, 42½, -3,000), 9 a.m.

No. 19 Oklahoma State (-2½, 53, -135) at TCU (+115), 9 a.m.

Western Carolina (no ML) at North Carolina (-49, 70, no ML), 9 a.m.

Toledo (-9½, 53½, -340) at Northern Illinois (+280), 9 a.m.

Kansas (+1,400) at Texas Tech (-26½, 63½, -4,000), 9 a.m.

Texas (-7, 54, -260) at Kansas State (+220), 9 a.m.

Nebraska (+100) at Purdue (-1½, 64, -120), 9 a.m.

Penn State (-13½, 51½, -450) at Rutgers (+375), 9 a.m.

Memphis (+130) at Tulane (-3, 64½, -150), 9 a.m.

Arkansas (+125) at Missouri (-2½, 55½, -145), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Rice-Marshall total from 44½ to 42½

Toledo-Northern Illinois total from 55½ to 53½

Arkansas-Missouri total from 53½ to 55½

Iowa-Illinois total from 50½ to 52½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

No. 3 Ohio State (-22½, 59, -1,600) at Michigan State (+900), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Texas A&M (-5½, 48½, -210) at Auburn (+180), 9 a.m.

Rice (+1,200) at No. 15 Marshall (-24½, 42½, -3,000), 9 a.m.

No. 19 Oklahoma State (-2½, 53, -135) at TCU (+115), 9 a.m.

Western Carolina (no ML) at North Carolina (-49, 70, no ML), 9 a.m.

Toledo (-9½, 53½, -340) at Northern Illinois (+280), 9 a.m.

Kansas (+1,400) at Texas Tech (-26½, 63½, -4,000), 9 a.m.

Texas (-7, 54, -260) at Kansas State (+220), 9 a.m.

Nebraska (+100) at Purdue (-1½, 64, -120), 9 a.m.

Penn State (-13½, 51½, -450) at Rutgers (+375), 9 a.m.

Memphis (+130) at Tulane (-3, 64½, -150), 9 a.m.

Arkansas (+125) at Missouri (-2½, 55½, -145), 9 a.m.

Troy (-3½, 54½, -175) at South Alabama (+155), 11 a.m.

Bowling Green (+130) at Akron (-3, 56, -150), 11 a.m.

Ball State (-2½, 63, -140) at Central Michigan (+120), 11 a.m.

Eastern Michigan (+400) at Western Michigan (-13½, 66, -500), 11 a.m.

Syracuse (no ML) at No. 2 Notre Dame (-34, 51, no ML), 11:30 a.m.

Louisiana-Monroe (+800) at Arkansas State (-21, 71½, -1,400), noon

No. 6 Florida (-18, 62½, -900) at Tennessee (+600), 12:30 p.m.

No. 10 Indiana (+400) at No. 18 Wisconsin (-13, 44½, -500), 12:30 p.m.

West Virginia (+185) at No. 12 Iowa State (-5½, 48, -215), 12:30 p.m.

No. 22 Tulsa (-12, 45, -420) at Navy (+350), 12:30 p.m.

No. 24 Iowa (-13½, 52½, -500) at Illinois (+400), 12:30 p.m.

Boston College (+140) at Virginia (-3½, 55, -160), 12:30 p.m.

Stanford (+330) at No. 23 Washington (-11, 49, -400), 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech (+200) at North Carolina State (-6½, 60, -240), 1 p.m.

No. 8 BYU (-10½, 62, -380) at No. 14 Coastal Carolina (+320), 2:30 p.m.

San Jose State (-2½, 60½, -145) at Hawaii (+125), 3 p.m.

Florida Atlantic (+110) at Georgia Southern (-2, 42, -130), 3 p.m.

No. 21 Oregon (-9½, 60, -340) at California (+280), 4 p.m.

Colorado State (+240) vs. San Diego State (-7, 46½, -280), 4 p.m. at Carson, California

Colorado (-8, 57½, -320) at Arizona (+265), 4 p.m.

No. 4 Clemson (-22½, 67, -2,500) at Virginia Tech (+1,100), 4:30 p.m.

South Carolina (+340) at Kentucky (-11½, 46½, -410), 4:30 p.m.

No. 1 Alabama (-29½, 65, -5,000) at LSU (+1,500), 5 p.m.

No. 9 Miami (-15½, 62½, -600) at Duke (+450), 5 p.m.

Baylor (+900) at No. 13 Oklahoma (-21½, 60½, -1,600), 5 p.m.

Fresno State (+200) at UNR (-6½, 59, -240), 6 p.m.

UCLA (+120) at Arizona State (-3, 56½, -140), 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming (-18, 52, -900) vs. New Mexico (+600), 7:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium

Oregon State (+340) at Utah (-11½, 51, -410), 7:30 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.