Betting

COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Arizona State, USC trade scores

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2020 - 8:43 am
 
Updated November 7, 2020 - 10:04 am

All the college football conferences are back in the fold this week, as the Pac-12 finally begins its abbreviated season.

And the conference is starting early, with Southern California hosting Arizona State in a 9 a.m. Pacific time kickoff.

There are 38 games overall. Other top games include No. 5 Georgia and No. 8 Florida in a neutral site game in Jacksonville, Florida; Fresno State at UNLV; and No. 1 Clemson, again without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, at No. 4 Notre Dame.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:04 a.m.: DeaMonte Trayanum runs 25 yards for a TD, and Arizona State takes a 10-7 lead on USC with 10:39 left in the second quarter. USC is still -300 on the live line (Arizona State +220), spread -6½, total 55½.

9:59 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Troy (-3, 52, -155) at Georgia Southern (+135), 10 a.m.

9:51 a.m.: Iowa has jumped all over Michigan State. The Hawkeyes lead 21-0 with 11:16 left in the second quarter. Iowa is -3,500 on the live line (Spartans +1,550), spread -22½, total 52½.

9:45 a.m.: Indiana leads Michigan 14-7 with 1:41 left in the first quarter. The Hoosiers are -146 on the live line (Wolverines +114), spread -2½, total 65½.

9:42 a.m.: USC scores to take a 7-3 lead on Arizona State with 3:30 left in the first quarter. The Trojans are -700 on the live line (Arizona State +450), spread -12½, total 55½.

9 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

No. 23 Michigan (-4, 55, -180) at No. 13 Indiana (+160), 9 a.m.

No. 18 SMU (-17, 63½, -800) at Temple (+550), 9 a.m.

Arizona State (+350) at No. 20 Southern California (-11½, 57½, -420), 9 a.m.

West Virginia (+210) at No. 22 Texas (-6½, 55½, -250), 9 a.m.

No. 25 Liberty (+550) at Virginia Tech (-17, 67½, -800), 9 a.m.

South Florida (+600) at Memphis (-18, 67½, -900), 9 a.m.

Tulane (-3½, 63½, -165) at East Carolina (+145), 9 a.m.

North Carolina (-11½, 63½, -410) at Duke (+340), 9 a.m.

Louisiana-Monroe (+700) at Georgia State (-19, 59, -1,100), 9 a.m.

Nebraska (+165) at Northwestern (-4, 54, -185), 9 a.m.

Michigan State (+180) at Iowa (-5½, 46, -210), 9 a.m.

Arkansas State (+425) at Louisiana (Lafayette) (-14½, 68½, -550), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

North Alabama-Southern Mississippi total from 53½ to 51½

Houston-Cincinnati total from 53 to 51½

Oklahoma State from -12½ to -14

New Mexico from +16 to +14½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

No. 23 Michigan (-4, 55, -180) at No. 13 Indiana (+160), 9 a.m.

No. 18 SMU (-17, 63½, -800) at Temple (+550), 9 a.m.

Arizona State (+350) at No. 20 Southern California (-11½, 57½, -420), 9 a.m.

West Virginia (+210) at No. 22 Texas (-6½, 55½, -250), 9 a.m.

No. 25 Liberty (+550) at Virginia Tech (-17, 67½, -800), 9 a.m.

South Florida (+600) at Memphis (-18, 67½, -900), 9 a.m.

Tulane (-3½, 63½, -165) at East Carolina (+145), 9 a.m.

North Carolina (-11½, 63½, -410) at Duke (+340), 9 a.m.

Louisiana-Monroe (+700) at Georgia State (-19, 59, -1,100), 9 a.m.

Nebraska (+165) at Northwestern (-4, 54, -185), 9 a.m.

Michigan State (+180) at Iowa (-5½, 46, -210), 9 a.m.

Arkansas State (+425) at Louisiana (Lafayette) (-14½, 68½, -550), 9 a.m.

Troy (-3, 52, -155) at Georgia Southern (+135), 10 a.m.

Boston College (-14½, 53½, -650) at Syracuse (+475), 11 a.m.

Massachusetts (no ML) at No. 16 Marshall (-44½, 55½, no ML), 11:30 a.m.

North Alabama (+625) at Southern Mississippi (-17½, 51½, -950), noon

Appalachian State (-21, 57, -2,000) at Texas State (+1,000), noon

No. 8 Florida (+125) vs. No. 5 Georgia (-3, 54, -145), 12:30 p.m. at Jacksonville, Florida

Houston (+400) at No. 6 Cincinnati (-13, 51½, -500), 12:30 p.m.

Kansas (no ML) at No. 19 Oklahoma (-38, 63½, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

Maryland (+1,400) at Penn State (-26½, 64½, -4,000), 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota (-7, 64½, -265) at Illinois (+225), 12:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt (+700) at Mississippi State (-18½, 45½, -1,100), 12:30 p.m.

Texas Tech (+300) at TCU (-10, 60, -360), 12:30 p.m.

Fresno State (-11½, 58, -450) at UNLV (+375), 12:30 p.m.

No. 14 Oklahoma State (-14, 47½, -600) at Kansas State (+450), 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh (+110) at Florida State (-2, 52, -130), 1 p.m.

Western Kentucky (+225) at Florida Atlantic (-7, 38½, -265), 3 p.m.

No. 7 Texas A&M (-10, 59, -335) at South Carolina (+275), 4 p.m.

Baylor (+425) at No. 17 Iowa State (-14, 47, -550), 4 p.m.

UCLA (-5½, 56½, -215) at Colorado (+185), 4 p.m.

No. 1 Clemson (-5½, 50½, -210) at No. 4 Notre Dame (+180), 4:30 p.m.

Rutgers (no ML) at No. 3 Ohio State (-39, 64½, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

Stanford (+320) at No. 12 Oregon (-9½, 51, -380), 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee (-1, 52½, -120) at Arkansas (+100), 4:30 p.m.

South Alabama (+650) at No. 15 Coastal Carolina (-17½, 56, -1,000), 5 p.m.

Washington State (+135) at Oregon State (-3, 63½, -155), 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico (+450) at Hawaii (-14½, 64½, -600), 8 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

