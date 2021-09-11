COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Arkansas burying Longhorns

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer, left, is tackled by Colorado cornerback Christian Gonzalez in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher)

Pittsburgh wide receiver Melquise Stovall (4) catches a touchdown pass in front of Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Oregon running back CJ Verdell, center, scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State defensive back Denzel Burke, right, breaks up a pass intended for Oregon receiver Kris Hutson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Toledo running back Micah Kelly, right, is tackled by Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Welcome to Week 2 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State; No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State; and No. 21 Utah at Brigham Young. UNLV is also in action at No. 23 Arizona State. There are 78 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

6:59 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Vanderbilt (+210) at Colorado State (-6½, 53, -250), 7 p.m.

— San Diego State (+105) at Arizona (-1½, 46½, -125), 7 p.m.

— Cal Poly (+2,200) at Fresno State (-33, 59, -10,000), 7 p.m.

6:55 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Michigan -3½, total 21½

Florida State -13½, total 28

6:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 10, Washington 0. First-half winners: Michigan -3½, under 23½.

6:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 14, Jacksonville State 7. First-half winners: Jacksonville State +17½, under 31½.

6:44 p.m.: FINAL: Washington State 44, Portland State 24. The Vikings cover as 31-point road underdogs, but the Cougars win outright at -6,000 ML. The game goes over 66 on a Portland State TD in the final minute.

6:43 p.m.: Second-half line: LSU -16, total 25½.

6:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 17, McNeese State 0. First-half winners: McNeese State +24½, under 37½.

6:33 p.m.: Arkansas is destroying Texas. The Razorbacks lead 33-7 going to the fourth quarter and are poised to cash for their backers at +190 on the money line.

6:31 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: West Virginia 66, Long Island 0. The Mountaineers cover as 50½-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game goes over 56.

FINAL: Charlotte 38, Gardner-Webb 10. The 49ers cover as 23-point home favorites, -2,000 ML. The game stays under 58½.

FINAL: UTSA 54, Lamar 0. The Roadrunners cover as 40-point home favorites, -100,000 ML. The game stays under 65.

6:26 p.m.: Second-half line: Mississippi -14½, total 31½.

6:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi 37, Austin Peay 7. First-half winners: Mississippi -23½, over 40½.

6:21 p.m.: Second-half line: Maryland -19, total 24½.

6:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 38, Howard 0. First-half winners: Maryland -30½, over 32½.

6:14 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Kentucky -½, total 28

Indiana -10½, total 26½

6:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 21, Missouri 14. First-half winners: Kentucky -3½, over 28.

6:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Indiana 35, Idaho 7. First-half winners: Indiana -20, over 28½.

6:09 p.m.: Second-half line: North Carolina -10½, total 30.

6:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 24, Georgia State 10. First-half winners: Georgia State +15½, under 35.

6:07 p.m.: Second-half line: Central Florida -14½, total 24½.

6:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 35, Bethune-Cookman 7. First-half winners: Bethune-Cookman +31½, under 42½.

5:59 p.m.: Second-half lines:

New Mexico -8, total 28½

Kansas State -10, total 26½

5:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Southern Illinois 23, Kansas State 21. First-half winners: Southern Illinois +10, over 29½, Southern Illinois +400.

5:56 p.m.: HALFTIME: New Mexico 24, New Mexico State 20. First-half winners: New Mexico State +10½, over 29.

5:55 p.m.: Second-half lines:

SMU -10, total 34

Oklahoma -14½, total 24½

Louisiana Tech -6½, total 33

Memphis -2, total 34½

5:54 p.m.: HALFTIME: Memphis 34, Arkansas State 23. First-half winners: Memphis -3, over 31½.

5:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 45, Western Carolina 0. First-half winners: Oklahoma -35½, over 41½.

5:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: SMU 7, North Texas 6. First-half winners: North Texas +13, under 40.

5:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana Tech 24, Southeastern Louisiana 21. First-half winners: SE Louisiana +7, over 38.

5:48 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Miami -4½, total 27

Florida International -½, total 26

North Carolina State -3, total 24

Baylor -17½, total 24½

Texas Tech -16, total 24½

Wisconsin -11, total 21½

Old Dominion -7½, total 24½

5:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 24, Eastern Michigan 0. First-half winners: Wisconsin -15½, under 28.

5:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 14, Miami (Fla.) 12. First-half winners: Appalachian State +4, under 27½, Appalachian State +190 ML.

5:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Stephen F. Austin 13, Texas Tech 7. First-half winners: SFA +20, under 31.

5:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Old Dominion 34, Hampton 0. First-half winners: Old Dominion -11½, over 29½.

5:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi State 14, North Carolina State 3. First-half winners: Mississippi State +½, under 27½.

5:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 42, Texas Southern 0. First-half winners: Baylor -31, over 36½.

5:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas State 10, Florida International 7. First-half winners: Texas State +½, under 28.

5:37 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Louisville -13, total 24½

Southern Miss -10½, total 21

Louisiana (Lafayette) -11½, total 28

Marshall -14½, total 19

5:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 17, Nicholls State 10. First-half winners: Nicholls State +16, under 35.

5:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Southern Mississippi 10, Grambling 0. First-half winners: Grambling +13, under 26.

5:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisville 20, Eastern Kentucky 3. First-half winners: Eastern Kentucky +17½, under 35.

5:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Marshall 30, North Carolina Central 7. First-half winners: North Carolina Central +28½, over 35½.

5:29 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas -4, total 27.

5:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas 16, Texas 0. First-half winners: Arkansas +3, under 28½, Arkansas +170 ML.

5:20 p.m.: Second-half line: Liberty PK, total 29½.

5:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 14, Troy 7. First-half winners: Liberty -1½, under 31.

5:12 p.m.: FINAL: Western Michigan 28, Illinois State 0. The Broncos cover as 12-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game stays well under 57.

5:11 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Clemson 49, South Carolina State 3. The Bulldogs cover as 50½-point road underdogs, but the Tigers cruise to victory. No ML was available. The game stays under 56½.

5:10 p.m.: Second-half line: Houston -3½, total 24.

5:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Houston 17, Rice 7. First-half winners: Houston -5, under 25½.

5:02 p.m.: FINAL: No. 10 Iowa 27, No. 9 Iowa State 17. The Hawkeyes roll to victory as 4½-point road underdogs, +165 ML. The game stays under 45½ when Iowa State misses a 45-yard field goal in the final minute.

4:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— McNeese State (+3,000) at LSU (-39, 65½, -50,000), 5 p.m.

— Jacksonville State (+1,400) at Florida State (-28½, 57, -4,500), 5 p.m.

— Washington (+220) at Michigan (-6½, 48, -260), 5 p.m.

4:47 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Charlotte -9, total 28½

Washington State -11½, total 30

4:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Washington State 30, Portland State 10. First-half winners: Washington State -19, over 35½. Washington State kicked a field goal on the final play to cover the first-half spread.

4:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Charlotte 28, Gardner-Webb 10. First-half winners: Charlotte -13½, over 30.

4:39 p.m.: FINAL: South Alabama 22, Bowling Green 19. The Falcons cover as 14½-point home underdogs, but the Jaguars kick a field goal in the final seconds to win outright at -700 ML. The game stays under 48.

4:36 p.m.: Second-half line: UTSA -14½, total 28½.

4:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTSA 34, Lamar 0. First-half winners: UTSA -24, under 35½.

4:27 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Austin Peay (no ML) at No. 20 Mississippi (-37, 70, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— Georgia State (+1,500) at No. 24 North Carolina (-26, 65, -5,000), 4:30 p.m.

— Missouri (+175) at Kentucky (-5½, 56, -200), 4:30 p.m.

— Idaho (no ML) at Indiana (-31, 54, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— Howard (no ML) at Maryland (-48½, 56½, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

4:15 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: No. 7 Cincinnati 42, Murray State 7. The Racers cover as 36½-point road underdogs, but the Bearcats win outright. No ML was available. The game stays under 52.

FINAL: No. 2 Georgia 56, UAB 7. The Bulldogs romp as 23-point home favorites, -3,500 ML. The game goes over 44.

FINAL: No. 11 Penn State 44, Ball State 13. The Nittany Lions cover as 23-point home favorites, -2,000 ML. The game stays just under 58.

FINAL: Temple 45, Akron 24. The Owls cover as 6½-point road favorites, -240 ML. The game sails over 52.

FINAL: Nebraska 28, Buffalo 3. The Cornhuskers cover as 13½-point home favorites, -550 ML. The game stays under 54½.

FINAL: Air Force 23, Navy 3. The Falcons cover as 6-point road favorites, -220 ML. The game stays under 39½.

FINAL: Florida Atlantic 38, Georgia Southern 6. The Owls cover as 7-point home favorites, -265 ML. The game stays under 49.

FINAL: TCU 34, California 32. The Golden Bears cover as 12-point road underdogs, but the Horned Frogs stop a late 2-point conversion try to win outright at -450 ML. The game goes over 46½.

FINAL: No. 1 Alabama 48, Mercer 14. The Bears cover as 54-point road underdogs, but the Crimson Tide roll outright. No ML was available. The game stays just under 62½.

4:01 p.m.: FINAL: No. 5 Texas A&M 10, Colorado 7. The Buffaloes cover easily as 17½-point underdogs in a quasi-home game in Denver, but the Aggies finally find the end zone with 2:41 left to win outright at -900 ML. The game goes way, way under 50½.

3:59 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Western Carolina (no ML) at No. 4 Oklahoma (-52½, 66, no ML), 4 p.m.

— No. 15 Texas (-6, 57½, -220) at Arkansas (+190), 4 p.m.

— Eastern Michigan (+1,500) at No. 18 Wisconsin (-26½, 51½, -5,000), 4 p.m.

— Appalachian State (+250) at No. 22 Miami (Fla.) (-7½, 55, -300), 4 p.m.

— North Carolina State (-1½, 55½, -125) at Mississippi State (+105), 4 p.m.

— Texas State (+105) at Florida International (-2, 55, -125), 4 p.m.

— Southeastern Louisiana (+375) at Louisiana Tech (-11½, 70½, -450), 4 p.m.

— North Texas (+1,100) at SMU (-22½, 76, -2,500), 4 p.m.

— Hampton (+1,000) at Old Dominion (-22, 55, -2,000), 4 p.m.

— Grambling (+1,200) at Southern Mississippi (-23, 48, -3,000), 4 p.m.

— Eastern Kentucky (no ML) at Louisville (-30½, 62, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Liberty (-3, 62, -155) at Troy (+135), 4 p.m.

— Texas Southern (no ML) at Baylor (-44½, 53½, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Southern Illinois (+600) at Kansas State (-17, 55, -900), 4 p.m.

— Stephen F. Austin (no ML) at Texas Tech (-32, 51½, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Memphis (-5½, 64½, -210) at Arkansas State (+180), 4 p.m.

— Nicholls State (no ML) at Louisiana (Lafayette) (-26½, 65, no ML), 4 p.m.

— New Mexico State (+750) at New Mexico (-18½, 56, -1,200), 4 p.m.

3:51 p.m.: FINAL: Boston College 45, Massachusetts 28. The Minutemen cover as 39-point home underdogs, but the Eagles win outright. No ML was available. The game goes well over 57.

3:47 p.m.: Second-half line: West Virginia -18½, total 23.

3:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 38, Long Island 0. First-half winners: West Virginia -31½, over 34½.

3:40 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Western Michigan -3½, total 21

Clemson -16½, total 23½

3:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Western Michigan 14, Illinois State 0. First-half winners: Western Michigan -6½, under 37.

3:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 35, South Carolina State 3. First-half winners: South Carolina State +35, total pushes on 38. South Carolina State kicked a field goal with 24 seconds left to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total.

3:26 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— North Carolina Central (no ML) at Marshall (-43, 54, no ML), 3:30 p.m.

— Houston (-7½, 50½, -340) at Rice (+280), 3:30 p.m.

— Bethune-Cookman (no ML) at Central Florida (-46, 67, no ML), 3:30 p.m.

3:09 p.m.: FINAL: Purdue 49, Connecticut 0. The Boilermakers cover as 35-point road favorites, -20,000 ML. The game stays under 56.

3:08 p.m.: Second-half line: Iowa State -2½, total 22½.

3:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa 14, Iowa State 10. First-half winners: Iowa +3, over 23, Iowa +160 ML. Tough beat for first-half under bettors, as Iowa State completes a long pass and punches in a TD with seven seconds left.

3:02 p.m.: FINAL: No. 8 Notre Dame 32, Toledo 29. The Rockets cover easily as 16-point road underdogs, but the Irish with 1:09 left to win outright at -900 ML. The game goes over 55. Toledo took the lead at 29-24 with 1:35 to play.

3:01 p.m.: FINAL: Central Michigan 45, Robert Morris 0. The Chippewas cover as 37½-point home favorites, -100,000 ML. The game stays under 54.

2:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Gardner-Webb (+920) at Charlotte (-23, 58½, -2,000), 3 p.m.

— Lamar (+3,000) at UTSA (-40, 65, -100,000), 3 p.m.

— Portland State (+1,600) at Washington State (-31, 66, -6,000), 3 p.m.

2:44 p.m.: Second-half line: South Alabama -7, total 21½.

2:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bowling Green 8, South Alabama 6. First-half winners: Bowling Green +7½, under 25, Bowling Green +330 ML.

2:37 p.m.: Second-half line: Alabama -19½, total 27½.

2:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 31, Mercer 0. First-half winners: Mercer +39½, under 42.

2:30 p.m.: FINAL: Duquesne 28, Ohio 26. The Dukes win outright as 29-point road underdogs, and there wasn’t even a money-line price available in Las Vegas. The game goes over 48. Ohio failed on a 2-point attempt to try in the final seconds.

2:26 p.m.: FINAL: Rutgers 17, Syracuse 7. The Scarlet Knights cover as 2½-point road favorites, -140 ML. The game stays safely under 50½.

2:23 p.m.: FINAL: No. 19 Virginia Tech 35, Middle Tennessee 14. The Hokies cover as 20-point home favorites, -1,400 ML. The game stays under 55.

2:22 p.m.: Toledo is hanging tough. The Rockets cut Notre Dame’s lead to 24-22 with 7:48 left in the fourth quarter. The Irish are -520 on the live line (Toledo +350).

2:20 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Penn State -7½, total 26½

Temple -½, total 26

Georgia -7, total 20

2:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 24, Ball State 6. First-half winners: Penn State -13, under 30½.

2:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Temple 24, Akron 17. First-half winners: Temple -3½, over 26½.

2:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 35, UAB 0. First-half winners: Georgia -13½, over 23.

2:11 p.m.: Second-half line: TCU -6½, total 23½.

2:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: California 19, TCU 14. First-half winners: California +7, over 23½, California +310 ML.

2:09 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Air Force -1½, total 17½

Nebraska -6½, total 24

Texas A&M -6½, total 23½

2:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Air Force 7, Navy 3. First-half winners: Air Force -3½, under 20.

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Nebraska 14, Buffalo 0. First-half winners: Nebraska -7½, under 27½.

2:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado 7, Texas A&M 3. First-half winners: Colorado +9½, under 26, Colorado +425 ML.

2:02 p.m.: FINAL: Wyoming 50, Northern Illinois 43. The Cowboys pull out a wild push on the spread of 7 and win outright at -265 ML. The game more than doubles the total of 44½. Wyoming blew a 42-16 lead in the third quarter. Northern Illinois took a 43-42 lead, but the Cowboys drove for the winning TD with 1:35 left and got the crucial 2-point conversion to push the spread. Early Wyoming bettors won at -6½.

2:01 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Cincinnati -17, total 24

Florida Atlantic -2½, total 23

1:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida Atlantic 10, Georgia Southern 6. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 4, under 24. FAU kicked a field goal in the final seconds to push on the first-half spread.

1:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 7, Murray State 7. First-half winners: Murray State +23, under 28½.

1:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— South Carolina State (no ML) at No. 6 Clemson (-50½, 56½, no ML), 2 p.m.

— Long Island (no ML) at West Virginia (-50½, 56, no ML), 2 p.m.

— Illinois State (+400) at Western Michigan (-12, 57, -500), 2 p.m.

1:48 p.m.: Second-half line: Boston College -14½, total 24.

1:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 14, Massachusetts 0. First-half winners: UMass +24, under 33.

1:36 p.m.: Second-half line: Purdue -14, total 23½.

1:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Purdue 35, Connecticut 0. First-half winners: Purdue -21, over 32½.

1:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Central Michigan -15, total 23½.

1:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Michigan 28, Robert Morris 0. First-half winners: Central Michigan -23, under 30.

1:30 p.m.: FINAL: No. 13 Florida 42, South Florida 20. The Bulls cover as 29-point home underdogs, but the Gators win outright at -8,000 ML. The game goes over 57.

1:26 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— No. 10 Iowa (+165) at No. 9 Iowa State (-4½, 45½, -185), 1:30 p.m.

1:17 p.m.: FINAL: Tulane 69, Morgan State 20. The Green Wave cover as 48½-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game goes way over 58.

1:08 p.m.: Second-half line: Notre Dame -7, total 27.

1:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Toledo 16, Notre Dame 14. First-half winners: Toledo +9½, over 28½, Toledo +425 ML.

1:01 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 Oregon 35, No. 3 Ohio State 28. The Ducks pull off a top-10 stunner, winning outright as 14½-point road underdogs, +500 ML. The game stays just under 65.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Pittsburgh 41, Tennessee 34. The Panthers hold on to cover as 4-point road favorites, -175 ML. The game sails over 56.

12:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Mercer (no ML) at No. 1 Alabama (-54, 62½, no ML), 1 p.m.

— South Alabama (-14½, 48, -700) at Bowling Green (+500), 1 p.m.

12:48 p.m.: Catching up on some more finals:

FINAL: No. 25 Auburn 62, Alabama State 0. The Tigers cover as 50-point home favorites, -100,000 ML. The game goes just over 60.

FINAL: South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17. The spread pushes on 3 as the Gamecocks kick a field goal on the final play. South Carolina was -150 on the ML. The game stays well under 56½. Early bettors won with South Carolina anywhere from +1 to -2½.

FINAL: Georgia Tech 45, Kennesaw State 17. The Yellow Jackets cover as 20-point home favorites, -1,600 ML. The game goes over 53.

FINAL: Minnesota 31, Miami (Ohio) 26. The RedHawks cover as 18-point road underdogs, but the Golden Gophers win outright at -1,100 ML. The game goes just over 55.

FINAL: Oklahoma State 28, Tulsa 23. The Golden Hurricane cover as 11½-point road underdogs, but the Cowboys hold on to win outright at -450 ML. The game goes just over 50.

12:46 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Virginia Tech -8, total 25

Ohio -13½, total 20½

12:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 14, Middle Tennessee 7. First-half winners: Middle Tennessee +11½, under 28½.

12:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio 13, Duquesne 11. First-half winners: Duquesne +17½, under 27½.

12:35 p.m.: Second-half line: Rutgers -2½, total 21½.

12:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rutgers 0, Syracuse 0. First-half winners: Syracuse +½, under 24½.

12:33 p.m.: Ohio State is back in it. The Buckeyes scored, got a stop and have the ball back, trailing 35-28 with 7:04 to play. Oregon is -210 on the live line (Ohio State +170).

12:30 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— UAB (+1,300) at No. 2 Georgia (-23, 44, -3,500), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 5 Texas A&M (-17½, 50½, -900) vs. Colorado (+600) (at Denver), 12:30 p.m.

— Murray State (no ML) at No. 7 Cincinnati (-36½, 52, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Ball State (+1,000) at No. 11 Penn State (-23, 58, -2,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Georgia Southern (+225) at Florida Atlantic (-7, 49, -265), 12:30 p.m.

— Boston College (-39, 57, no ML) at Massachusetts (no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Buffalo (+425) at Nebraska (-13½, 54½, -550), 12:30 p.m.

— California (+375) at TCU (-12, 46½, -450), 12:30 p.m.

— Temple (-6½, 52, -240) at Akron (+200), 12:30 p.m.

— Air Force (-6, 39½, -220) at Navy (+190), 12:30 p.m.

12:16 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: Kent State 60, Virginia Military 10. The Golden Flashes romp as 19½-point home favorites, -1,400 ML. The game stays just under 72.

FINAL: Wake Forest 41, Norfolk State 16. The Spartans easily cover as 43-point road underdogs, but the Demon Deacons win outright at -100,000 ML. The game stays just under 58.

FINAL: Northwestern 24, Indiana State 6. The Sycamores cover as 28-point road underdogs, but the Wildcats win outright at -10,000 ML. The game stays under 46.

FINAL: Michigan State 42, Youngstown State 14. The Penguins cover as 29-point road underdogs, but the Spartans win outright at -10,000 ML. The game goes over 52½.

12:10 p.m.: Oregon is looking good. The Ducks again push their lead back to two touchdowns, going up 35-21 with 10:10 left in the fourth quarter. Oregon is -600 on the live line (Ohio State +420), spread -7½ (+120), total 66½.

12:05 p.m.: Second-half line: Wyoming -1½, total 21.

12:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wyoming 28, Northern Illinois 10. First-half winners: Wyoming -4, over 21½.

11:57 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Purdue (-35, 56, -20,000) at Connecticut (+3,000), noon

— Robert Morris (+3,000) at Central Michigan (-37½, 54, -100,000), noon

11:49 a.m.: FINAL: Army 38, Western Kentucky 35. The Hilltoppers score a TD with 21 seconds left to cover as 6-point road underdogs, but the Black Knights win outright at -215 ML. The game cruises over 52.

11:44 a.m.: Second-half line: Tulane -20½, total 24½.

11:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tulane 52, Morgan State 7. First-half winners: Tulane -29½, over 35.

11:41 a.m.: Second-half line: -9½, total 23½.

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 35, South Florida 3. First-half winners: Florida -17½, over 31½.

11:32 a.m.: Oregon pushes its lead back to 14 at 28-14 over Ohio State with 7:38 left in the third quarter. Oregon is -300 on the live line (Buckeyes +240), spread -7½, total 65½.

11:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Toledo (+600) at No. 8 Notre Dame (-16, 55, -900), 11:30 a.m.

11:21 a.m.: FINAL: Virginia 42, Illinois 14. The Cavaliers cover as 10½-point home favorites, -400 ML. The game stays just under 56½. Illinois drove inside the Virginia 20 in the final minute but couldn’t punch in a score to push the total over.

11:09 a.m.: Ohio State might be in trouble. CJ Verdell runs 77 yards for a touchdown, and Oregon extends its lead to 21-7 with 13:38 left in the third quarter. The Ducks are -200 on the live line (Ohio State +165), spread -4½, total 59½.

10:59 a.m.: Second-half line: Pittsburgh PK, total 29½.

10:58 a.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 27, Tennessee 20. First-half winners: Pittsburgh -2½, over 28.

10:57 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Middle Tennessee (+800) at No. 19 Virginia Tech (-20, 55, -1,400), 11 a.m.

— Rutgers (-2½, 50½, -140) at Syracuse (+120), 11 a.m.

— Duquesne (no ML) at Ohio (-29, 48, no ML), 11 a.m.

10:49 a.m.: Second-half line: South Carolina -3½, total 27.

10:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: East Carolina 14, South Carolina 7. First-half winners: East Carolina +1, under 28½.

10:45 a.m.: Sportsbooks letting bettors wager on essentially Ohio State to win the game. Going to be a lot of Buckeyes money.

10:44 a.m.: Second-half line: Ohio State -6½, total 31½.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon 14, Ohio State 7. First-half winners: Oregon +8½, under 33½, Oregon +350 ML.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Minnesota -7, total 24

Oklahoma State -5, total 23

Wake Forest -16½, total 23

Michigan State -10½, total 24½

Georgia Tech -7½, total 24½

Auburn -17½, total 21

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 20, Alabama State 0. First-half winners: Alabama State +34½, under 37½.

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 35, Youngstown State 7. First-half winners: Michigan State -17, over 28½.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 21, Miami (Ohio) 3. First-half winners: Minnesota -10½, under 28½.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Tech 24, Kennesaw State 3. First-half winners: Georgia Tech -12½, under 28½.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 24, Norfolk State 9. First-half winners: Norfolk State +26½, under 34.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 7, Tulsa 7. First-half winners: Tulsa +6½, under 26.

10:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Wyoming (-7, 44½, -265) at Northern Illinois (+225), 10:30 a.m.

10:25 a.m.: Oregon takes back the lead at 14-7 on Ohio State with 4:51 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is still favored at -160 on the live line (Ducks +130), spread -3½, total 59½.

10:21 a.m.: Second-half line: Kent State -3, total 33.

10:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kent State 39, VMI 0. First-half winners: Kent State -11, under 39½. The Flashes score 39 points, but over bettors still don’t get there in the first half.

10:19 a.m.: Second-half line: Northwestern -11½, total 19.

10:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern 14, Indiana State 0. First-half winners: Indiana State +16½, under 24½.

10:11 a.m.: Ohio State strikes back. Garrett Wilson catches a 27-yard TD pass, and the Buckeyes tie Oregon at 7 with 8:42 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is -280 on the live line (Ducks +225), spread -6½, total 55½.

9:59 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 13 Florida (-29, 57, -8,000) at South Florida (+1,800), 10 a.m.

— Morgan State (no ML) at Tulane (-48½, 58, no ML) (at Birmingham, Ala.), 10 a.m.

9:57 a.m.: Second-half line: Army -½, total 27½.

9:54 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 21, Western Kentucky 14. First-half winners: Army -3½, over 26.

9:46 a.m.: Oregon gets on the board first, taking a 7-0 lead on Ohio State with 14:27 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is still favored at -190 on the live line (Oregon +155), spread -5½, total 55½.

9:32 a.m.: Ohio State and Oregon are still scoreless with 3:24 left in the first quarter. The Buckeyes are -550 on the live line (Ducks +400), spread -11½, total 51½.

9:22 a.m.: Second-half line: Virginia -3½, total 28.

9:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 21, Illinois 7. First-half winners: Virginia -6½, under 28½.

9:11 a.m.: Ohio State is stopped on fourth down on its opening drive. The Buckeyes are -400 on the live line (Oregon +300), spread -10½, total 59½.

9:01 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 12 Oregon (+500) at No. 3 Ohio State (-14½, 65, -700), 9 a.m.

— Alabama State (+3,000) at No. 25 Auburn (-50, 60, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— South Carolina (-3, 56½, -150) at East Carolina (+130), 9 a.m.

— Pittsburgh (-4, 56, -175) at Tennessee (+155), 9 a.m.

— Kennesaw State (+900) at Georgia Tech (-20, 53, -1,600), 9 a.m.

— Norfolk State (+3,000) at Wake Forest (-43, 58, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— Youngstown State (+2,200) at Michigan State (-29, 52½, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (+700) at Minnesota (-18, 55, -1,100), 9 a.m.

— Indiana State (+2,500) at Northwestern (-28, 46, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— Tulsa (+375) at Oklahoma State (-11½, 50, -450), 9 a.m.

8:27 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Western Kentucky (+185) at Army (-6, 52, -215), 8:30 a.m.

— Virginia Military (+800) at Kent State (-19½, 72, -1,400), 8:30 a.m.

8:16 a.m.: Virginia has jumped all over Illinois. The Cavaliers lead 14-0 with 10:04 left in the first quarter and are now -1,600 on the live line (Illini +850), spread -22½, total 66½.

7:56 a.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

— Illinois (+330) at Virginia (-10½, 56½, -400), 8 a.m.

7:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Kent State from -17½ to -19½

UTSA from -37 to -38½

North Carolina Central from +44½ to +42½

Old Dominion from -17½ to -20

McNeese State-LSU total from 67½ to 65½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Virginia 42, Illinois 14 (at Virginia)

Full-game winners: Virginia -10½, under 56½, Virginia -400 ML

First-half winners: Virginia -6½, under 28½ (Virginia 21-7)

Second-half winners: Virginia -3½, total pushes on 28 (Virginia 21-7)

— Army 38, Western Kentucky 35 (at Army)

Full-game winners: Western Kentucky +6, over 52, Army -215 ML

First-half winners: Army -3½, over 26 (Army 21-14)

Second-half winners: Western Kentucky +½, over 27½ (Western Kentucky 21-17)

— Kent State 60, Virginia Military 10 (at Kent State)

Full-game winners: Kent State -19½, under 72, Kent State -1,400 ML

First-half winners: Kent State -11, under 39½ (Kent State 39-0)

Second-half winners: Kent State -3, under 33 (Kent State 21-10)

— No. 12 Oregon 35, No. 3 Ohio State 28 (at Ohio State)

Full-game winners: Oregon +14½, under 65, Oregon +500 ML

First-half winners: Oregon +8½, under 33½ (Oregon 14-7)

Second-half winners: Oregon +6½, over 31½ (tied 21-21)

— No. 25 Auburn 62, Alabama State 0 (at Auburn)

Full-game winners: Auburn -50, over 60, Auburn -100,000 ML

First-half winners: Alabama State +34½, under 37½ (Auburn 20-0)

Second-half winners: Auburn -17½, over 21 (Auburn 42-0)

— South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17 (at East Carolina)

Full-game winners: Spread pushes on 3, under 56½, South Carolina -150 ML

First-half winners: East Carolina +1, under 28½ (East Carolina 14-7)

Second-half winners: South Carolina -3½, under 27 (South Carolina 13-3)

— Pittsburgh 41, Tennessee 34 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Pittsburgh -4, over 56, Pittsburgh -175 ML

First-half winners: Pittsburgh -2½, over 28 (Pittsburgh 27-20)

Second-half winners: Spread pushes on PK, under 29½ (tied 14-14)

— Georgia Tech 45, Kennesaw State 17 (at Georgia Tech)

Full-game winners: Georgia Tech -20, over 53, Georgia Tech -1,600 ML

First-half winners: Georgia Tech -12½, under 28½ (Georgia Tech 24-3)

Second-half winners: Kennesaw State +7½, over 24½ (Georgia Tech 21-14)

— Wake Forest 41, Norfolk State 16 (at Wake Forest)

Full-game winners: Norfolk State +43, under 58, Wake Forest -100,000 ML

First-half winners: Norfolk State +26½, under 34 (Wake Forest 24-9)

Second-half winners: Norfolk State +16½, over 23 (Wake Forest 17-7)

— Michigan State 42, Youngstown State 14 (at Michigan State)

Full-game winners: Youngstown State +29, over 52½, Michigan State -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Michigan State -17, over 28½ (Michigan State 35-7)

Second-half winners: Youngstown State +10½, under 24½ (tied 7-7)

Minnesota -7, total 24

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 21, Miami (Ohio) 3. First-half winners: Minnesota -10½, under 28½.

Oklahoma State -5, total 23

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 7, Tulsa 7. First-half winners: Tulsa +6½, under 26

— UAB (+1,300) at No. 2 Georgia (-23, 44, -3,500), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 5 Texas A&M (-17½, 50½, -900) vs. Colorado (+600) (at Denver), 12:30 p.m.

— Murray State (no ML) at No. 7 Cincinnati (-36½, 52, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Ball State (+1,000) at No. 11 Penn State (-23, 58, -2,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Georgia Southern (+225) at Florida Atlantic (-7, 49, -265), 12:30 p.m.

— Boston College (-39, 57, no ML) at Massachusetts (no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Buffalo (+425) at Nebraska (-13½, 54½, -550), 12:30 p.m.

— California (+375) at TCU (-12, 46½, -450), 12:30 p.m.

— Temple (-6½, 52, -240) at Akron (+200), 12:30 p.m.

— Air Force (-6, 39½, -220) at Navy (+190), 12:30 p.m.

— Mercer (no ML) at No. 1 Alabama (-54, 62½, no ML), 1 p.m.

— South Alabama (-14½, 48, -700) at Bowling Green (+500), 1 p.m.

IN PROGRESS

— No. 10 Iowa (+165) at No. 9 Iowa State (-4½, 45½, -185), 1:30 p.m.

— South Carolina State (no ML) at No. 6 Clemson (-50½, 56½, no ML), 2 p.m.

— Long Island (no ML) at West Virginia (-50½, 56, no ML), 2 p.m.

— Illinois State (+400) at Western Michigan (-12, 57, -500), 2 p.m.

— Gardner-Webb (+920) at Charlotte (-23, 58½, -2,000), 3 p.m.

— Lamar (+3,000) at UTSA (-40, 65, -100,000), 3 p.m.

— Portland State (+1,600) at Washington State (-31, 66, -6,000), 3 p.m.

— North Carolina Central (no ML) at Marshall (-43, 54, no ML), 3:30 p.m.

— Houston (-7½, 50½, -340) at Rice (+280), 3:30 p.m.

— Bethune-Cookman (no ML) at Central Florida (-46, 67, no ML), 3:30 p.m.

— Western Carolina (no ML) at No. 4 Oklahoma (-52½, 66, no ML), 4 p.m.

— No. 15 Texas (-6, 57½, -220) at Arkansas (+190), 4 p.m.

— Eastern Michigan (+1,500) at No. 18 Wisconsin (-26½, 51½, -5,000), 4 p.m.

— Appalachian State (+250) at No. 22 Miami (Fla.) (-7½, 55, -300), 4 p.m.

— North Carolina State (-1½, 55½, -125) at Mississippi State (+105), 4 p.m.

— Texas State (+105) at Florida International (-2, 55, -125), 4 p.m.

— Southeastern Louisiana (+375) at Louisiana Tech (-11½, 70½, -450), 4 p.m.

— North Texas (+1,100) at SMU (-22½, 76, -2,500), 4 p.m.

— Hampton (+1,000) at Old Dominion (-22, 55, -2,000), 4 p.m.

— Grambling (+1,200) at Southern Mississippi (-23, 48, -3,000), 4 p.m.

— Eastern Kentucky (no ML) at Louisville (-30½, 62, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Liberty (-3, 62, -155) at Troy (+135), 4 p.m.

— Texas Southern (no ML) at Baylor (-44½, 53½, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Southern Illinois (+600) at Kansas State (-17, 55, -900), 4 p.m.

— Stephen F. Austin (no ML) at Texas Tech (-32, 51½, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Memphis (-5½, 64½, -210) at Arkansas State (+180), 4 p.m.

— Nicholls State (no ML) at Louisiana (Lafayette) (-26½, 65, no ML), 4 p.m.

— New Mexico State (+750) at New Mexico (-18½, 56, -1,200), 4 p.m.

— Austin Peay (no ML) at No. 20 Mississippi (-37, 70, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— Georgia State (+1,500) at No. 24 North Carolina (-26, 65, -5,000), 4:30 p.m.

— Missouri (+175) at Kentucky (-5½, 56, -200), 4:30 p.m.

— Idaho (no ML) at Indiana (-31, 54, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— Howard (no ML) at Maryland (-48½, 56½, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

UPCOMING

— McNeese State (+3,000) at LSU (-39, 65½, -50,000), 5 p.m.

— Jacksonville State (+1,400) at Florida State (-28½, 57, -4,500), 5 p.m.

— Washington (+220) at Michigan (-6½, 48, -260), 5 p.m.

— Vanderbilt (+210) at Colorado State (-6½, 53, -250), 7 p.m.

— San Diego State (+105) at Arizona (-1½, 46½, -125), 7 p.m.

— Cal Poly (+2,200) at Fresno State (-33, 59, -10,000), 7 p.m.

— No. 21 Utah (-7, 50, -265) at BYU (+225), 7:15 p.m.

— Stanford (+600) at No. 14 Southern California (-17, 53½, -900), 7:30 p.m.

— UNLV (no ML) at No. 23 Arizona State (-34, 55½, no ML), 7:30 p.m.

— Idaho State (no ML) at UNR (-35½, 56½, no ML), 7:30 p.m.

— Hawaii (+350) at Oregon State (-11, 65, -420), 8 p.m.

