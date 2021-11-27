68°F
COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Auburn holding off Alabama in 4th quarter

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2021 - 8:46 am
 
Updated November 27, 2021 - 3:43 pm
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Alabama during the first half of a ...
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (4) breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver ...
Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (4) breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan wide receiver A.J. Henning (3) falls into the end zone for a touchdown as Ohio State c ...
Michigan wide receiver A.J. Henning (3) falls into the end zone for a touchdown as Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson (5) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) leaps over Ohio State defenders for a touchdown in th ...
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) leaps over Ohio State defenders for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Michigan offensive lineman Ryan Hayes (76) and tight end Erick All (83) celebrates a touchdown ...
Michigan offensive lineman Ryan Hayes (76) and tight end Erick All (83) celebrates a touchdown by running back Hassan Haskins (25) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Welcome to Week 13 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 2 Ohio State at No. 6 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama at Auburn, and No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State. There are 45 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

3:41 p.m.: Auburn downs a punt on the Alabama 2, and the Crimson Tide has a long way to go, trailing 10-3 with 4:47 left in the fourth quarter. Auburn is -440 on the live line (Alabama +310).

3:31 p.m.: Alabama finally gets on the scoreboard, cutting Auburn’s lead to 10-3 with 8:44 left in the fourth quarter. The Tigers are -235 on the live line (Crimson Tide +180), spread -4½.

3:25 p.m.: Catching up on some more finals:

FINAL: Southern Mississippi 37, Florida International 17. The Golden Eagles score two TDs in the fourth quarter to cover as 15-point home favorites, -700 ML. The game goes over 46.

FINAL: New Mexico State 44, Massachusetts 27. The Aggies cover as 7-point home favorites, -260 ML. The game goes over 59.

FINAL: Hawaii 38, Wyoming 14. The Rainbow Warriors roll to the outright win as 13-point road underdogs, +400 ML. The game goes over 48½.

3:10 p.m.: Auburn leads Alabama 10-0 going to the fourth quarter. The Tigers are -154 on the live line (Crimson Tide +120).

3:06 p.m.: Alabama botches a field goal try, and Auburn maintains a 10-0 lead with 2:18 left in the third quarter.

2:54 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: North Texas 45, No. 15 UTSA 23. The Mean Green hand the Roadrunners their first loss, rolling to the outright win as 8½-point home underdogs, +290 ML. The game goes over 59½.

FINAL: Old Dominion 56, Charlotte 34. The Monarchs cover as 8½-point home favorites, -340 ML. The game sails over 56.

FINAL: Texas State 24, Arkansas State 22. The Bobcats win outright as 2-point road underdogs, +105 ML when the Red Wolves miss a 48-yard field goal on the final play. The game stays under 62.

FINAL: Georgia State 37, Troy 10. The Panthers cover as 6½-point home favorites, -240 ML. The game stays under 49.

FINAL: Appalachian State 27, Georgia Southern 3. The Eagles cover as 24½-point road underdogs, but the Mountaineers win outright at -3,000 ML. The game stays well under 55½.

2:45 p.m.: Alabama is struggling. Auburn leads 10-0 with 10:36 left in the third quarter. The Tigers are now favored at -170 on the live line (Crimson Tide +130), spread -3½, total 33½.

2:44 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Wisconsin -3½, total 17½

SMU -1½, total 30½

2:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 10, Minnesota 6. First-half winners: Wisconsin -3½, under 20.

2:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: SMU 17, Tulsa 14. First-half winners: Tulsa +3½, under 31½. Tulsa threw a 32-yard TD pass with 16 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

2:35 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Arizona State -8½, total 26½

Louisiana -9, total 27

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arizona State 14, Arizona 9. First-half winners: Arizona +11, under 28.

2:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 14, Louisiana-Monroe 10. First-half winners: Monroe +12, under 29.

2:23 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: Vanderbilt’s Will Sheppard caught a 56-yard TD pass on the final play to cover the first-half spread. The Commodores trail Tennessee 24-7 at halftime but covered +19.

2:22 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Purdue -7, total 21½

Virginia -3, total 31

Illinois -1, total 20

Western Kentucky -2½, total 29½

2:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 21, Virginia Tech 17. First-half winners: Virginia -3½, over 31½.

2:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: Marshall 14, Western Kentucky 6. First-half winners: Marshall PK, under 37½.

2:16 p.m.: HALFTIME: Purdue 17, Indiana 7. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 10, under 25½.

2:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Illinois 37, Northwestern 7. First-half winners: Illinois -4, over 21½.

2:13 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Alabama -10½, total 26½

Tennessee -14, total 27½

2:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 24, Vanderbilt 7. First-half winners: Vanderbilt +19, under 35. Vanderbilt’s Will Sheppard caught a 56-yard TD pass on the final play to cover the first-half spread.

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 7, Alabama 0. First-half winners: Auburn +11½, under 30.

2:08 p.m.: Second-half line: Penn State -3½, total 26½.

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 17, Penn State 14. First-half winners: Michigan State +3, over 25½, Michigan State +145 ML.

2:04 p.m.: Second-half line: Oregon -3, total 28.

1:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon 24, Oregon State 3. First-half winners: Oregon -5, under 31.

1:53 p.m.: Auburn scores first. The Tigers take a 7-0 lead on Alabama with 6:50 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -520 on the live line (Tigers +350), spread -7½, total 43½.

1:41 p.m.: FINAL: Rice 35, Louisiana Tech 31. The Owls score a TD with 1:01 left to win outright as 4-point home underdogs, +160 ML. The game goes over 53.

1:40 p.m.: Second-half lines:

New Mexico State -1½, total 31

Southern Miss -4½, total 24

1:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Southern Mississippi 21, Florida International 14. First-half winners: FIU +9, over 23½.

1:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: New Mexico State 27, Massachusetts 13. First-half winners: New Mexico State -3½, over 30.

1:31 p.m.: Second-half line: Wyoming -4, total 23½.

1:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: Hawaii 31, Wyoming 7. First-half winners: Hawaii +7, over 24½, Hawaii +300 ML.

1:24 p.m.: Alabama and Auburn are still scoreless with 12:18 left in the second quarter. The Crimson Tide is -2,200 on the live line (Auburn +870), spread -17½, total 38½.

1:02 p.m.: Catching up on some earlier finals:

FINAL: No. 9 Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24. The Red Raiders cover as 14½-point road underdogs, but they miss a 53-yard field goal on the final play, allowing the Bears to win outright at -600. The game stays just under 51½.

FINAL: No. 19 Houston 45, Connecticut 17. The Huskies cover as 32-point home underdogs, but the Cougars win outright. No ML was available. The game goes over 54½.

FINAL: Kent State 48, Miami (Ohio) 47. The Golden Flashes stop a 2-point conversion in overtime to win a pick’em game at -110 ML. The game sails over 67.

FINAL: Toledo 49, Akron 14. The Rockets score a TD with 24 seconds left to cover as 28½-point home favorites, -8,000 ML. The game also goes over 57½ on the final TD.

FINAL: Miami (Fla.) 47, Duke 10. The Hurricanes cover as 20½-point road favorites, -1,400 ML. The game stays under 67.

1:01 p.m.: FINAL: Florida 24, Florida State 21. The Seminoles score a TD with 44 seconds left to cover as 3½-point road underdogs, but the Gators win outright at -165 ML. The game stays under 58½. Many bettors pushed with the line at 3, and some early bettors won with Florida -2½.

12:56 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 18 Wisconsin (-7, 39, -275) at Minnesota (+235), 1 p.m.

— Tulsa (+200) at SMU (-6½, 62, -240), 1 p.m.

— Louisiana-Monroe (+1,000) at No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-21½, 55, -2,000), 1 p.m.

— Arizona (+800) at Arizona State (-20, 53, -1,400), 1 p.m.

12:49 p.m.: Second-half line: Appalachian State -11½, total 24½.

12:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 7, Georgia Southern 0. First-half winners: Georgia Southern +14, under 29½.

12:45 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Vanderbilt (no ML) at Tennessee (-32, 64, no ML), 12:45 p.m.

— Virginia Tech (+210) at Virginia (-6½, 63½, -250), 12:45 p.m.

12:44 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Old Dominion -4½, total 27

Arkansas State -3, total 30½

UTSA -9½, total 30½

12:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Texas 31, UTSA 13. First-half winners: North Texas +5½, over 30½, North Texas +200 ML.

12:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Old Dominion 28, Charlotte 14. First-half winners: Old Dominion -5½, over 28.

12:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas State 17, Arkansas State 10. First-half winners: Texas State +½, under 31.

12:36 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Michigan 42, No. 2 Ohio State 27. The Wolverines win outright as 6½-point home underdogs, +230 ML. The game goes over 64½.

12:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia State -3½, total 21½.

12:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia State 17, Troy 3. First-half winners: Georgia State -3½, under 24½.

12:30 p.m.: Michigan is going to win. The Wolverines extend the lead back to 15 at 42-27 with 2:17 to play.

12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 3 Alabama (-20½, 57, -1,600) at Auburn (+900), 12:30 p.m.

— Oregon State (+250) at No. 11 Oregon (-7½, 61, -300), 12:30 p.m.

— Penn State (-5, 51, -200) at No. 12 Michigan State (+175), 12:30 p.m.

— Western Kentucky (-110) at Marshall (PK, 75, -110), 12:30 p.m.

— Northwestern (+220) at Illinois (-7, 44½, -260), 12:30 p.m.

— Indiana (+650) at Purdue (-18, 50½, -1,000), 12:30 p.m.

12:20 p.m.: Ohio State is still alive. The Buckeyes cut Michigan’s lead to 35-27 with 4:45 left in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines are -1,400 on the live line (Buckeyes +680).

12:15 p.m.: FINAL: Maryland 40, Rutgers 16. The Terrapins romp to bowl eligibility as 2-point road underdogs, +110 ML. The game goes over 53.

12:12 p.m.: FINAL: No. 21 Wake Forest 41, Boston College 10. The Demon Deacons clinch a berth in the ACC title game, rolling to the cover as 6½-point road favorites, -240 ML. The game stays under 64.

12:10 p.m.: FINAL: Army 31, Liberty 16. The Black Knights cruise to the outright win as 3-point road underdogs, +135 ML. The game stays under 51.

12:04 p.m.: FINAL: Navy 38, Temple 14. The Midshipmen cover as 13½-point road favorites, -600 ML. The game goes over 42½.

12:03 p.m.: It’s looking like Michigan’s day. The Wolverines extend their lead to 35-20 with 9:14 left in the fourth quarter and are -3,500 on the live line (Ohio State +1,060), spread -8½, total 64½.

12:01 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0. The Bulldogs cover as 35½-point road favorites; no ML was available. The game stays under 54½.

11:58 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Florida International (+500) at Southern Mississippi (-15, 46, -700), noon

— Massachusetts (+220) at New Mexico State (-7, 59, -260), noon

— Hawaii (+400) at Wyoming (-13, 48½, -500), noon

11:51 a.m.: Ohio State isn’t going away. The Buckeyes cut Michigan’s lead to 28-20 with 14:05 left in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines are -400 on the live line (Buckeyes +285), spread -5½, total 62½.

11:33 a.m.: Second-half line: Louisiana Tech -1, total 26½.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 14, Louisiana Tech 10. First-half winners: Rice +3, under 26½, Rice +135 ML.

11:28 a.m.: Michigan has taken control. The Wolverines extend their lead to 28-13 over Ohio State with 5:49 left in the third quarter and are -1,100 on the live line (Buckeyes +600), spread -9½, total 61½.

11:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Georgia Southern (+1,200) at Appalachian State (-24½, 55½, -3,000), 11:30 a.m.

11:16 a.m.: Second-half line: Miami -9½, total 30.

11:14 a.m.: HALFTIME: Miami (Fla.) 30, Duke 10. First-half winners: Miami -11½, over 35.

11:09 a.m.: Michigan extends its lead to 21-13 with 11:50 left in the third quarter. The Wolverines are now favored at -205 on the live line (Ohio State +158), spread -3½, total 61½.

10:58 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 15 UTSA (-8½, 59½, -350) at North Texas (+290), 11 a.m.

— Charlotte (+280) at Old Dominion (-8½, 56, -340), 11 a.m.

— Texas State (+105) at Arkansas State (-2, 62, -125), 11 a.m.

— Troy (+200) at Georgia State (-6½, 49, -240), 11 a.m.

10:45 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -4, total 31

Houston -14½, total 26

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Houston 21, Connecticut 10. First-half winners: UConn +19½, over 30½.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 14, Ohio State 13. First-half winners: Michigan +3½, under 33½, Michigan +175 ML.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Rutgers -½, total 24½

Toledo -13½, total 28½

Miami -½, total 33½

Florida -3, total 27½

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Toledo 21, Akron 7. First-half winners: Akron +17, under 30½.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 7, Florida State 7. First-half winners: Florida State +2½, under 29½.

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 20, Rutgers 2. First-half winners: Maryland +½, under 26.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kent State 17, Miami (Ohio) 16. First-half winners: Kent State PK, under 34.

10:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Navy -6½, total 19½

Wake Forest PK, total 28

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 24, Boston College 10. First-half winners: Wake Forest -3½, over 33.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Navy 17, Temple 7. First-half winners: Navy -7½, over 21½.

10:31 a.m.: Michigan takes a 14-10 lead with 3:51 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is -172 on the live line (Michigan +134), spread -2½, total 60½.

10:30 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Baylor -3, total 26½

Georgia -14, total 21½

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 24, Georgia Tech 0. First-half winners: Georgia -21½, under 31.

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 17, Texas Tech 10. First-half winners: Texas Tech +7½, over 26½. Texas Tech scored a TD with 1:08 left to put the first-half total over.

10:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Liberty -1, total 23½.

10:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 24, Liberty 3. First-half winners: Army +1½, over 25½, Army +120 ML.

10:14 a.m.: Ohio State takes the lead. Garrett Wilson catches a 25-yard TD pass, and the Buckeyes lead Michigan 10-7 with 9:12 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is -320 on the live line (Michigan +235), spread -6½, total 59½.

10:03 a.m.: Ohio State punts, and Michigan has the ball back with a 7-3 lead with 12:14 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is -132 on the live line (Michigan +104), spread -1½, total 55½.

9:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Louisiana Tech (-4, 53, -180) at Rice (+160), 10 a.m.

9:51 a.m.: Michigan leads 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

9:43 a.m.: Ohio State trims Michigan’s lead to 7-3 with 3:37 left in the first quarter. The Buckeyes are -146 on the live line (Wolverines +114), spread -2½, total 63½.

9:27 a.m.: Michigan has come to play. The Wolverines take a 7-0 lead on Ohio State with 10:12 left in the first quarter. Ohio State is -135 on the live line (Michigan +105), spread -2½, total 68½.

9:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Miami (Fla.) (-20½, 67, -1,400) at Duke (+800), 9:30 a.m.

8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— No. 1 Georgia (-35½, 54½, no ML) at Georgia Tech (no ML), 9 a.m.

— No. 2 Ohio State (-6½, 64½, -270) at No. 6 Michigan (+230), 9 a.m.

— Texas Tech (+450) at No. 9 Baylor (-14½, 51½, -600), 9 a.m.

— No. 21 Wake Forest (-6½, 64, -240) at Boston College (+200), 9 a.m.

— No. 19 Houston (-32, 54½, no ML) at Connecticut (no ML), 9 a.m.

— Florida State (+145) at Florida (-3½, 58½, -165), 9 a.m.

— Maryland (+110) at Rutgers (-2, 53, -130), 9 a.m.

— Army (+135) at Liberty (-3, 51, -155), 9 a.m.

— Navy (-13½, 42½, -600) at Temple (+450), 9 a.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (-110) at Kent State (PK, 67, -110), 9 a.m.

— Akron (+1,800) at Toledo (-28½, 57½, -8,000), 9 a.m.

8:45 a.m.: Despite heavy action on No. 2 Ohio State this week, the line has dropped to Buckeyes -6½ at most Las Vegas sportsbooks after being as high as -9 during the week. Could be a strong indicator that No. 6 Michigan will keep it close or win today.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Wake Forest from -4½ to -5½

Rutgers from +1½ to -1½

Miami (Ohio) from PK to -1

Miami (Ohio)-Kent State total from 65½ to 67

Miami (Fla.)-Duke total from 68 to 67

North Texas from +10 to +8½

Southern Mississippi from -13 to -14

Penn State from -4 to -5½

Western Kentucky-Marshall total from 73½ to 74½

Indiana from +16 to +15

Colorado State from +4 to +3

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 1 Georgia (-35½, 54½, no ML) at Georgia Tech (no ML), 9 a.m.

— No. 2 Ohio State (-6½, 64½, -270) at No. 6 Michigan (+230), 9 a.m.

— Texas Tech (+450) at No. 9 Baylor (-14½, 51½, -600), 9 a.m.

— No. 21 Wake Forest (-6½, 64, -240) at Boston College (+200), 9 a.m.

— No. 19 Houston (-32, 54½, no ML) at Connecticut (no ML), 9 a.m.

— Florida State (+145) at Florida (-3½, 58½, -165), 9 a.m.

— Maryland (+110) at Rutgers (-2, 53, -130), 9 a.m.

— Army (+135) at Liberty (-3, 51, -155), 9 a.m.

— Navy (-13½, 42½, -600) at Temple (+450), 9 a.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (-110) at Kent State (PK, 67, -110), 9 a.m.

— Akron (+1,800) at Toledo (-28½, 57½, -8,000), 9 a.m.

— Miami (Fla.) (-20½, 67, -1,400) at Duke (+800), 9:30 a.m.

— Louisiana Tech (-4, 53, -180) at Rice (+160), 10 a.m.

— No. 15 UTSA (-8½, 59½, -350) at North Texas (+290), 11 a.m.

— Charlotte (+280) at Old Dominion (-8½, 56, -340), 11 a.m.

— Texas State (+105) at Arkansas State (-2, 62, -125), 11 a.m.

— Troy (+200) at Georgia State (-6½, 49, -240), 11 a.m.

— Georgia Southern (+1,200) at Appalachian State (-24½, 55½, -3,000), 11:30 a.m.

— Florida International (+500) at Southern Mississippi (-15, 46, -700), noon

— Massachusetts (+220) at New Mexico State (-7, 59, -260), noon

— Hawaii (+400) at Wyoming (-13, 48½, -500), noon

IN PROGRESS

— No. 3 Alabama (-20½, 57, -1,600) at Auburn (+900), 12:30 p.m.

— Oregon State (+250) at No. 11 Oregon (-7½, 61, -300), 12:30 p.m.

— Penn State (-5, 51, -200) at No. 12 Michigan State (+175), 12:30 p.m.

— Western Kentucky (-110) at Marshall (PK, 75, -110), 12:30 p.m.

— Northwestern (+220) at Illinois (-7, 44½, -260), 12:30 p.m.

— Indiana (+650) at Purdue (-18, 50½, -1,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Vanderbilt (no ML) at Tennessee (-32, 64, no ML), 12:45 p.m.

— Virginia Tech (+210) at Virginia (-6½, 63½, -250), 12:45 p.m.

— No. 18 Wisconsin (-7, 39, -275) at Minnesota (+235), 1 p.m.

— Tulsa (+200) at SMU (-6½, 62, -240), 1 p.m.

— Louisiana-Monroe (+1,000) at No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-21½, 55, -2,000), 1 p.m.

— Arizona (+800) at Arizona State (-20, 53, -1,400), 1 p.m.

UPCOMING

— No. 14 Texas A&M (-6, 46½, -240) at LSU (+200), 4 p.m.

— Middle Tennessee (+150) at Florida Atlantic (-3½, 49½, -170), 4 p.m.

— West Virginia (-15½, 55½, -700) at Kansas (+500), 4 p.m.

— No. 10 Oklahoma (+165) at No. 7 Oklahoma State (-4½, 49, -185), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 20 Pittsburgh (-12½, 57½, -450) at Syracuse (+375), 4:30 p.m.

— Clemson (-11½, 43, -450) at South Carolina (+375), 4:30 p.m.

— Kentucky (+130) at Louisville (-3, 57½, -150), 4:30 p.m.

— Tulane (+190) at Memphis (-6, 58, -220), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 5 Notre Dame (-20, 53, -1,400) at Stanford (+800), 5 p.m.

— UNR (-3, 58, -155) at Colorado State (+135), 6 p.m.

— No. 13 Brigham Young (-7, 64, -260) at Southern California (+220), 7:30 p.m.

— California (+200) at UCLA (-6½, 58, -240), 7:30 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

