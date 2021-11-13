COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Baylor upsets Oklahoma; Michigan wins

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Oklahoma defensive back Key Lawrence (12) pushes Baylor running back Trestan Ebner (1) out of bounds during a NCAA football in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Samford wide receiver Montrell Washington (4) is tripped up by Florida safety Rashad Torrence II after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Samford tight end Michael Vice (88) celebrates as he heads to the end zone on a 58-yard pass play for a touchdown against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 4 Oklahoma at No. 18 Baylor, No. 9 Michigan at No. 23 Penn State, and No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 12 Mississippi. There are 54 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

12:35 p.m.: FINAL: No. 9 Michigan 21, No. 23 Penn State 17. The Wolverines cover as 2½-point road favorites, -140 ML. The game stays under 48.

12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 1 Georgia (-20, 55½, -1,600) at Tennessee (+900), 12:30 p.m.

— Purdue (+800) at No. 6 Ohio State (-19, 65½, -1,400), 12:30 p.m.

— Minnesota (+155) at No. 19 Iowa (-4, 37, -175, 12:30 p.m.

— Southern Mississippi (no ML) at No. 15 UTSA (-32½, 54½, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Charlotte (+210) at Louisiana Tech (-7, 58½, -250), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida International (+340) at Middle Tennessee (-11, 55, -410), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (-6½, 49, -250) at Old Dominion (+210), 12:30 p.m.

— UAB (+165) at Marshall (-4½, 55, -185), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Fla.) (-2½, 61½, -135) at Florida State (+115), 12:30 p.m.

— Boston College (-1, 55, -125) at Georgia Tech (+105), 12:30 p.m.

— Duke (+400) at Virginia Tech (-12½, 50½, -500), 12:30 p.m.

— Iowa State (-11½, 56, -450) at Texas Tech (+375), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 24 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-6½, 48, -250) at Troy (+210), 12:30 p.m.

12:25 p.m.: FINAL: No. 18 Baylor 27, No. 4 Oklahoma 14. The Bears win outright as 3½-point home underdogs, +150 ML. The game stays under 63.

12:21 p.m.: Michigan retakes the lead at 21-17 on a 47-yard TD pass with 3:29 to play. The Wolverines are -350 on the live line (Penn State +255).

12:16 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas State 34, West Virginia 17. The Wildcats cover as 6-point home favorites, -230 ML. The game goes over 47.

12:15 p.m.: FINAL: No. 20 Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 7. The Badgers cover as 25½-point home favorites, -3,000 ML. The game goes just over 41½.

12:14 p.m.: FINAL: No. 3 Alabama 59, New Mexico State 3. The Crimson Tide cover as 50-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game stays under 67½.

12:12 p.m.: Penn State takes a 17-14 lead on Michigan with 5:55 left in the fourth quarter. The Nittany Lions are -245 on the live line (Wolverines +186).

12:06 p.m.: FINAL: Maine 35, Massachusetts 10. The Black Bears dominate the second half to cover as 4½-point road favorites, -200 ML. The game stays under 59.

12:02 p.m.: Baylor is going to knock off Oklahoma. The Bears take a 24-7 lead with 3:57 left in the fourth quarter.

12:01 p.m.: Penn State gets a touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie Michigan at 14 with 7:35 left in the fourth quarter. Michigan is -128 on the live line (Penn State +100).

11:59 a.m.: FINAL: Louisville 41, Syracuse 3. The Cardinals roll as 3-point home favorites, -150 ML. The game stays under 55½.

11:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Georgia Southern (-105) at Texas State (-1, 52, -115), noon

11:40 a.m.: Florida has finally righted the ship a bit. The Gators lead Samford 56-42 with 1:24 left in the third quarter.

11:37 a.m.: Oklahoma is in trouble. Baylor takes a 17-7 lead with 13:13 left in the fourth quarter. The Bears are -520 on the live line (Sooners +350), spread -6½, total 37½.

11:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— South Alabama (+1,100) at Appalachian State (-22, 51, -2,500), 11:30 a.m.

11:21 a.m.: Baylor maintains a 10-7 lead over Oklahoam with 3:21 left in the third quarter. The Bears are -136 on the live line (Sooners +106), spread -2½, total 36½.

11:11 a.m.: Michigan extends its lead to 14-6 over Penn State with 11:50 left in the third quarter. The Wolverines are -320 on the live line (Nittany Lions +250), spread -6½, total 40½.

10:57 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Utah (-24, 54½, -3,000) at Arizona (+1,200), 11 a.m.

— Western Kentucky (-19, 62, -1,000) at Rice (+650), 11 a.m.

— Georgia State (+400) at No. 22 Coastal Carolina (-12, 53, -500), 11 a.m.

10:55 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Clemson -15½, total 21

Auburn -½, total 24½

10:54 a.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 30, Connecticut 7. First-half winners: UConn +25½, over 29½.

10:53 a.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 28, Mississippi State 10. First-half winners: Auburn -3, over 24½.

10:52 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Alabama -17, total 25½

Florida -17½, total 33

SMU -½, total 27½

10:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: SMU 38, Central Florida 14. First-half winners: SMU -4, over 30½.

10:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Samford 42, Florida 35. First-half winners: Samford +22½, over 38.

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 49, New Mexico State 3. First-half winners: Alabama -33, over 38½.

10:42 a.m.: Second-half line: Michigan -1½, total 23½.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 7, Penn State 6. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 1, under 23½.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Kansas State -1½, total 22

Indiana -4, total 20½

Houston -10½, total 23½

Memphis -½, total 28

Maine -1, total 28½

Army -17, total 21½

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 17, West Virginia 3. First-half winners: Kansas State -3½, under 23½.

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rutgers 17, Indiana 3. First-half winners: Rutgers +3½, under 21, Rutgers +180 ML.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Maine 14, Massachusetts 10. First-half winners: Maine -3, under 29.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Houston 10, Temple 0. First-half winners: Temple +14, under 28½.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 42, Bucknell 0. First-half winners: Army -33½, over 35.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: East Carolina 16, Memphis 13. First-half winners: East Carolina +3, over 28½, East Carolina +150 ML.

10:30 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Louisville -½, total 23

Oklahoma -2½, total 30

Wisconsin -12½, total 17½

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Louisville 35, Syracuse 3. First-half winners: Louisville -1½, over 27½.

10:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 21, Northwestern 0. First-half winners: Wisconsin -14, under 22½.

10:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 7, Oklahoma 7. First-half winners: Baylor +2½, under 31½.

10:13 a.m.: Baylor ties Oklahoma at 7 with 4:44 left in the second quarter. Oklahoma is -156 on the live line (Baylor +122), spread -2½, total 48½.

9:58 a.m.: Oklahoma takes the lead. Caleb Williams scores on a 2-yard run with 10:20 left in the second quarter, and the Sooners go in front of Baylor 7-0. Oklahoma is -295 on the live line (Baylor +220), spread -6½, total 49½.

9:36 a.m.: Penn State fails on a fake field goal but still leads Michigan 3-0 with 3:29 left in the first quarter. Michigan is -120 on the live line (Penn State -110), total 41½.

9:32 a.m.: Missed opportunities early for Baylor. The Bears fail on fourth-and-goal at the 2, then miss a 51-yard field goal after an interception. The game remains scoreless with 4:10 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma is -196 on the live line (Baylor +150), spread -3½, total 53½.

8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— New Mexico State (no ML) at No. 3 Alabama (-50, 67½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— No. 9 Michigan (-2½, 48, -140) at No. 23 Penn State (+120), 9 a.m.

— No. 4 Oklahoma (-3½, 63, -170) at No. 18 Baylor (+150), 9 a.m.

— Mississippi State (+180) at No. 16 Auburn (-5½, 51, -210), 9 a.m.

— Northwestern (+1,200) at No. 20 Wisconsin (-25½, 41½, -3,000), 9 a.m.

— Samford (no ML) at Florida (-36½, 68, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Connecticut (no ML) at Clemson (-40½, 51, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Syracuse (+130) at Louisville (-3, 55½, -150), 9 a.m.

— Rutgers (+210) at Indiana (-6½, 42½, -250), 9 a.m.

— Maine (-4½, 59, -200) at Massachusetts (+175), 9 a.m.

— West Virginia (+195) at Kansas State (-6, 47, -230), 9 a.m.

— Central Florida (+225) at SMU (-7, 61½, -265), 9 a.m.

— East Carolina (+155) at Memphis (-4, 59, -175), 9 a.m.

— No. 17 Houston (-25, 53, -3,000) at Temple (+1,200), 9 a.m.

— Bucknell (no ML) at Army (-52, 58, no ML), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Michigan from -1½ to -2½

Baylor from +5½ to +3½

Wisconsin from -24 to -25½

East Carolina from +5 to +4

Army from -51 to -52

Coastal Carolina from -11½ to -12½

Georgia State-Coastal Carolina total from 52 to 53

Georgia Southern from +2½ to +1½

Purdue-Ohio State total from 63½ to 65½

Charlotte-Louisiana Tech total from 57 to 58½

Middle Tennessee from -10 to -11

UAB from +5 to +4

8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— New Mexico State (no ML) at No. 3 Alabama (-50, 67½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— No. 9 Michigan (-2½, 48, -140) at No. 23 Penn State (+120), 9 a.m.

— No. 4 Oklahoma (-3½, 63, -170) at No. 18 Baylor (+150), 9 a.m.

— Mississippi State (+180) at No. 16 Auburn (-5½, 51, -210), 9 a.m.

— Northwestern (+1,200) at No. 20 Wisconsin (-25½, 41½, -3,000), 9 a.m.

— Samford (no ML) at Florida (-36½, 68, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Connecticut (no ML) at Clemson (-40½, 51, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Syracuse (+130) at Louisville (-3, 55½, -150), 9 a.m.

— Rutgers (+210) at Indiana (-6½, 42½, -250), 9 a.m.

— Maine (-4½, 59, -200) at Massachusetts (+175), 9 a.m.

— West Virginia (+195) at Kansas State (-6, 47, -230), 9 a.m.

— Central Florida (+225) at SMU (-7, 61½, -265), 9 a.m.

— East Carolina (+155) at Memphis (-4, 59, -175), 9 a.m.

— No. 17 Houston (-25, 53, -3,000) at Temple (+1,200), 9 a.m.

— Bucknell (no ML) at Army (-52, 58, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Utah (-24, 54½, -3,000) at Arizona (+1,200), 11 a.m.

— Western Kentucky (-19, 62, -1,000) at Rice (+650), 11 a.m.

— Georgia State (+400) at No. 22 Coastal Carolina (-12, 53, -500), 11 a.m.

— South Alabama (+1,100) at Appalachian State (-22, 51, -2,500), 11:30 a.m.

— Georgia Southern (-105) at Texas State (-1, 52, -115), noon

— No. 1 Georgia (-20, 55½, -1,600) at Tennessee (+900), 12:30 p.m.

— Purdue (+800) at No. 6 Ohio State (-19, 65½, -1,400), 12:30 p.m.

— Minnesota (+155) at No. 19 Iowa (-4, 37, -175, 12:30 p.m.

— Southern Mississippi (no ML) at No. 15 UTSA (-32½, 54½, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Charlotte (+210) at Louisiana Tech (-7, 58½, -250), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida International (+340) at Middle Tennessee (-11, 55, -410), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (-6½, 49, -250) at Old Dominion (+210), 12:30 p.m.

— UAB (+165) at Marshall (-4½, 55, -185), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Fla.) (-2½, 61½, -135) at Florida State (+115), 12:30 p.m.

— Boston College (-1, 55, -125) at Georgia Tech (+105), 12:30 p.m.

— Duke (+400) at Virginia Tech (-12½, 50½, -500), 12:30 p.m.

— Iowa State (-11½, 56, -450) at Texas Tech (+375), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 24 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-6½, 48, -250) at Troy (+210), 12:30 p.m.

— Maryland (+400) at No. 8 Michigan State (-11½, 61½, -500), 1 p.m.

— South Carolina (-1½, 56, -120) at Missouri (+100), 1 p.m.

— UTEP (-1, 55, -110) at North Texas (-110), 1 p.m.

— Tulsa (-3, 55½, -150) at Tulane (+130), 1 p.m.

— Hawaii (-3½, 55, -160) at UNLV (+140), 1 p.m.

— Arkansas State (+130) at Louisiana-Monroe (-3, 66½, -150), 2 p.m.

— Stanford (+425) at Oregon State (-13, 56, -550), 2:30 p.m.

— No. 11 Texas A&M (-2½, 56½, -135) at No. 12 Mississippi (+115), 4 p.m.

— Kentucky (-22½, 52½, -2,000) at Vanderbilt (+1,000), 4 p.m.

— Arizona State (-6, 45, -220) at Washington (+190), 4 p.m.

— Air Force (-2½, 45, -140) at Colorado State (+120), 4 p.m.

— New Mexico (+1,200) at Fresno State (-24½, 51, -3,000), 4 p.m.

— No. 7 Notre Dame (-6½, 63½, -240) at Virginia (+200), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 21 North Carolina State (+105) at No. 13 Wake Forest (-1½, 64½, -125), 4:30 p.m.

— Arkansas (-2½, 59, -130) at LSU (+110), 4:30 p.m.

— Kansas (no ML) at Texas (-31, 62, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— TCU (+375) at No. 10 Oklahoma State (-11½, 54, -450), 5 p.m.

— Colorado (+650) at UCLA (-18, 57, -1,000), 6 p.m.

— Washington State (+425) at No. 5 Oregon (-13½, 58, -550), 7:30 p.m.

— UNR (+130) vs. San Diego State (-3, 45½, -150), 7:30 p.m. (at Carson, Calif.)

— Utah State (+170) at San Jose State (-4½, 57½, -190), 7:30 p.m.

