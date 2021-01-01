58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Betting

COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bettor puts $1.3M on Ohio State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2021 - 12:46 pm
 
Updated January 1, 2021 - 1:33 pm
Alabama's DeVonta Smith reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA colle ...
Alabama's DeVonta Smith reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. DeVonta Smith is The Associated Press college football player of the year, becoming the first wide receiver to win the award since it was established in 1998, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Can anything stop another Alabama-Clemson national title showdown?

The Crimson Tide and Tigers are big favorites in today’s College Football Playoff semifinals. The title game will be Jan. 11 in Miami.

We’ll be following all the action. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

1:31 p.m.: Smith was +250 to score the first TD and -550 to score at any point.

1:30 p.m.: Alabama makes it look easy. The Tide get a stop, then a quick drive, capped by DeVonta Smith’s 26-yard TD catch. Alabama leads Notre Dame with 10:14 left in the first quarter. The Tide are -2,400 on the live line (Irish +1,120), spread -24½, total 65½.

1:18 p.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

No. 1 Alabama (-19, 65½, -1,200) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (+750), 1 p.m. at Arlington, Texas (Rose Bowl)

1:10 p.m.: The Westgate also confirmed that it took a $110,000 wager (to win $100,000) on Ohio State +7½.

1:01 p.m.: A bettor in Indiana placed a $1.3 million bet on Ohio State +7½ against Clemson, FanDuel Sportsbook confirmed on its Twitter account. The bet would pay $1,131,000.

12:45 p.m.: Here’s the schedule for today’s College Football Playoff semifinals:

No. 1 Alabama (-19, 65½, -1,200) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (+750), 1 p.m. at Arlington, Texas (Rose Bowl)

No. 2 Clemson (-7½, 68½, -280) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (+240), 5 p.m. at New Orleans (Sugar Bowl)

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Zaon Collins released on ‘highest level’ of monitoring after fatal crash
Zaon Collins released on ‘highest level’ of monitoring after fatal crash
2
‘It’s finally over!’: Las Vegas celebrates muted New Year’s Eve
‘It’s finally over!’: Las Vegas celebrates muted New Year’s Eve
3
2 men facing 274 charges after arrest in Henderson vandalism spree
2 men facing 274 charges after arrest in Henderson vandalism spree
4
Netflix has a fake New Year’s Eve countdown for kids
Netflix has a fake New Year’s Eve countdown for kids
5
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) leaps over Carolina Panthers outside lineb ...
NFL betting trends for Week 17
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Washington is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games. The Eagles are 5-10 against the spread this season.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book looks for a receiver during the first quarter against Clemson i ...
Notre Dame’s plan should benefit under bettors vs. Alabama
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

The Fighting Irish want to limit possessions and keep the score close – if not to get a moral victory, to give them a chance in the fourth quarter.