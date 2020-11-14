COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bettors beware

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book looks for a receiver during the first quarter against Clemson in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Bettors beware on this kind of Saturday.

Eight ranked teams are on the road at unranked teams, often a recipe for upsets. Among that group is newly minted No. 2 Notre Dame, coming off a double-overtime win over then-No. 1 Clemson, traveling to Boston College.

There are 34 games overall. Other top games include No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech, No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan and UNLV at San Jose State.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

9:58 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Illinois (+175) at Rutgers (-5½, 51, -200), 10 a.m.

9:38 a.m.: Miami kicks a field goal but still trails Virginia Tech 7-3 with 37 seconds left in the first quarter. Virginia Tech is -172 on the live line (Miami +134), spread -3½, total 62½.

9:26 a.m.: Penn State’s nightmare season is continuing. Nebraska leads the Nittany Lions 10-0 with 6:14 left in the first quarter. Nebraska is -225 on the live line (Penn State +172), spread -5½, total 57½. Penn State is 0-3 after starting the season as a national title contender.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Liberty from -34 to -37

Wake Forest-North Carolina total from 69 to 71

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

No. 9 Miami (+110) at Virginia Tech (-2, 68, -130), 9 a.m.

No. 10 Indiana (-7½, 52½, -280) at Michigan State (+240), 9 a.m.

Middle Tennessee (+1,200) at No. 16 Marshall (-24, 55½, -3,000), 9 a.m.

Western Carolina (no ML) at No. 22 Liberty (-39, 63, no ML), 9 a.m.

Army (+125) at Tulane (-3, 46, -145), 9 a.m.

Penn State (-2½, 57½, -140) at Nebraska (+120), 9 a.m.

Wake Forest (+375) at North Carolina (-12½, 71, -450), 9 a.m.

TCU (+135) at West Virginia (-3, 44½, -155), 9 a.m.

Vanderbilt (+650) at Kentucky (-17½, 41½, -1,000), 9 a.m.

Illinois (+175) at Rutgers (-5½, 51, -200), 10 a.m.

South Alabama (+475) at No. 25 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-14½, 53, -650), 11 a.m.

Georgia State (+600) at Appalachian State (-17½, 63, -900), 11:30 a.m.

Fresno State (-10, 53, -380) at Utah State (+320), 11:30 a.m.

UTEP (+210) at UTSA (-6½, 45, -250), noon

No. 2 Notre Dame (-11½, 51, -420) at Boston College (+350), 12:30 p.m.

No. 20 Southern California (-14½, 67, -600) at Arizona (+450), 12:30 p.m.

Southern Mississippi (+260) at Western Kentucky (-8, 46, -310), 12:30 p.m.

South Florida (+450) at Houston (-14½, 57½, -600), 12:30 p.m.

Texas State (+330) at Georgia Southern (-10½, 49½, -400), 12:30 p.m.

Louisville (+145) at Virginia (-3½, 66, -165), 12:30 p.m.

Colorado (+270) at Stanford (-9, 55, -330), 12:30 p.m.

Hawaii (+300) vs. San Diego State (-10, 51, -360), 1 p.m. at Carson, California

Baylor (-1½, 55, -125) at Texas Tech (+105), 1 p.m.

No. 23 Northwestern (-3, 49½, -165) at Purdue (+145), 2 p.m.

UNR (-17, 61½, -900) vs. New Mexico (+600), 3:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium

Arkansas (+525) at No. 6 Florida (-16½, 60½, -750), 4 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon (-10½, 57½, -380) at Washington State (+320), 4 p.m.

No. 19 SMU (-1, 64, -120) at Tulsa (+100), 4 p.m.

No. 13 Wisconsin (-6½, 52, -250) at Michigan (+210), 4:30 p.m.

Temple (+1,200) at Central Florida (-25½, 76, -3,000), 4:30 p.m.

Florida State (+320) at North Carolina State (-10½, 59½, -380), 4:30 p.m.

South Carolina (+375) at Mississippi (-12½, 70½, -450), 4:30 p.m.

UNLV (+550) at San Jose State (-16, 59, -800), 7:30 p.m.

Oregon State (+450) at Washington (-14, 51, -600), 8 p.m.

