COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Big day for underdogs, led by Maryland’s huge upset

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) fends off Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) on his way to a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

In this Nov. 23, 2019, file photo, Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis throws against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Los Angeles. Last season's surprise starting quarterback could be one of the nation's best passers this fall, even if he won't catch anybody off guard this weekend when the No. 20 Trojans finally begin their regular season.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

All the college football conferences are back in the fold this week, as the Pac-12 finally begins its abbreviated season.

And the conference is starting early, with Southern California hosting Arizona State in a 9 a.m. Pacific time kickoff.

There are 38 games overall. Other top games include No. 5 Georgia and No. 8 Florida in a neutral site game in Jacksonville, Florida; Fresno State at UNLV; and No. 1 Clemson, again without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, at No. 4 Notre Dame.

UPDATES

11:34 p.m.: That’s it for today. Favorites went just 13-23-2 against the spread. Nine underdogs scored outright upsets, led by Maryland, which knocked off Penn State at +1,400, and Liberty (+550 at Virginia Tech). Totals went 21-17 to the under.

11:29 p.m.: FINAL: Hawaii 39, New Mexico 33. The Lobos cover as 14-point road underdogs, but the Rainbow Warriors win outright at -550 ML. The game goes over 65½.

11:23 p.m.: FINAL: Washington State 38, Oregon State 28. The Cougars win outright as 3½-point road underdogs, +145 ML. The game goes over 63½.

9:40 p.m.: Second-half line: Hawaii -7½, total 33½.

9:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: New Mexico 20, Hawaii 14. First-half winners: New Mexico +7½, over 33½, New Mexico +340 ML.

9:26 p.m.: Second-half line: Oregon State -3½, total 31.

9:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Washington State 14, Oregon State 7. First-half winners: Washington State +2½, under 31½.

8:43 p.m.: FINAL: No. 4 Notre Dame 47, No. 1 Clemson 40 (2OT). The Irish win outright as 4½-point home underdogs, +165 ML. The game sails over 51. Clemson failed to match Notre Dame’s TD in the second OT.

8:29 p.m.: Clemson and Notre Dame going to the second overtime tied at 40.

8:14 p.m.: FINAL: No. 3 Ohio State 49, Rutgers 27. The Scarlet Knights cover as 37-point road underdogs. No ML was available. The game goes over 63.

8:10 p.m.: Going to overtime in South Bend. Clemson and Notre Dame tied at 33.

8:08 p.m.: Notre Dame ties Clemson at 33 with 22 seconds remaining. Overtime looms.

8:06 p.m.: FINAL: No. 15 Coastal Carolina 23, South Alabama 6. The spread pushes on 17, but the Chanticleers win outright at -900 ML. The game stays well under 57.

8:02 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 Oregon 35, Stanford 14. The Ducks cover as 11-point home favorites, -420 ML. The game stays just under 49½.

7:58 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

New Mexico (+425) at Hawaii (-14, 65½, -550), 8 p.m.

7:51 p.m.: FINAL: Colorado 48, UCLA 42. The Buffaloes win outright as 7-point home underdogs, +210 ML. The game goes over 56½.

7:44 p.m.: Clemson takes its first lead of the game. Travis Etienne runs for a 3-yard TD, and Clemson leads Notre Dame 33-26 with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter. Clemson is -650 on the live line (Irish +450).

7:42 p.m.: FINAL: Arkansas 24, Tennessee 13. The Razorbacks win outright as 2½-point home underdogs, +115 ML. The game stays under 55.

7:39 p.m.: FINAL: No. 17 Iowa State 38, Baylor 31. The Bears cover as 14-point road underdogs, but the Cyclones win outright at -550 ML. The game sails over 47.

7:28 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Washington State (+145) at Oregon State (-3½, 63½, -165), 7:30 p.m.

7:21 p.m.: Clemson quickly ties the game back up at 26 with 9:42 left in the fourth quarter. Clemson is now favored at -140 on the live line (Notre Dame +110).

7:15 p.m.: Notre Dame takes a 26-23 lead on Clemson on a 44-yard field goal with 11:42 left in the fourth quarter. Notre Dame is now favored at -134 on the live line (Clemson +104).

7:12 p.m.: FINAL: No. 7 Texas A&M 48, South Carolina 3. The Aggies roll as 9½-point road favorites, -330 ML. The game stays under 58.

7:06 p.m.: No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame are going to the fourth quarter tied at 23. Clemson is set to punt but is still -145 on the live line (Irish +115).

7:04 p.m.: Notre Dame was driving for the go-ahead score, but quarterback Ian Book fumbled into the end zone for a touchback. Clemson has the ball with 1:00 left in the third quarter.

6:49 p.m.: Clemson ties Notre Dame at 23 with 4:12 left in the third quarter. Clemson is -174 on the live line (Irish +136).

6:35 p.m.: FINAL: Florida Atlantic 10, Western Kentucky 6. The Hilltoppers cover as 6½-point road underdogs, but the Owls win outright at -250 ML. The game stays under 38½.

6:28 p.m.: Second-half line: Coastal Carolina -7½, total 26½.

6:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 17, South Alabama 6. First-half winners: Coastal Carolina -10, under 29½.

6:14 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -14½, total 26

Oregon -6, total 23½

6:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 35, Rutgers 3. First-half winners: Ohio State -24, over 36.

6:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon 14, Stanford 7. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 7, under 25.

6:01 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Arkansas -1½, total 24½

Clemson -6, total 27½

5:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 23, Clemson 13. First-half winners: Notre Dame +2½, over 25½.

5:56 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 13, Arkansas 0. First-half winners: Tennessee -½ (+100), under 27½.

5:49 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Iowa State -6½, total 23½

UCLA -7, total 30

Texas A&M -4, total 24

5:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado 35, UCLA 14. First-half winners: Colorado +4, over 28, Colorado +160 ML.

5:42 p.m.: Notre Dame returns a fumble for a TD to extend its lead to 20-10 over Clemson with 5:15 left in the second quarter.

5:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 21, Iowa State 10. First-half winners: Baylor +7 (+100), over 23½, Baylor +340 ML.

5:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 21, South Carolina 0. First-half winners: Texas A&M -5, under 28½.

5:32 p.m.: Clemson cuts Notre Dame’s lead to 13-10 with 8:32 left in the second quarter. Clemson is -142 on the live line (Irish +112), spread -2½, total 56½.

5:22 p.m.: Notre Dame extends its lead to 13-7 over Clemson with 13:13 left in the second quarter. Clemson is a tiny -116 favorite on the live line (Irish -110), total 57½.

5:03 p.m.: Clemson answers with a 53-yard TD pass to Cornell Powell to cut Notre Dame’s lead to 10-7 with 4:11 left in the first quarter. Clemson is now favored at -125 on the live line (Irish -105), total 58½.

4:59 p.m.: Notre Dame starts fast, taking a 10-0 lead on Clemson with 5:55 left in the first quarter. Notre Dame is now a -182 favorite on the live line (Clemson +142), spread -3½, total 53½.

4:58 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

South Alabama (+600) at No. 15 Coastal Carolina (-17, 57, -900), 5 p.m.

4:55 p.m.: Second-half line: Florida Atlantic -2½ (-120), total 17.

4:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida Atlantic 0, Western Kentucky 0. First-half winners: Western Kentucky +3½, under 18½.

4:33 p.m.: FINAL: Pittsburgh 41, Florida State 17. The Panthers cover as 1½-point road favorites, -120 ML. The game goes over 52½.

4:29 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

No. 1 Clemson (-4½, 51, -185) at No. 4 Notre Dame (+165), 4:30 p.m.

Rutgers (no ML) at No. 3 Ohio State (-37, 63, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

Stanford (+350) at No. 12 Oregon (-11, 49½, -420), 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee (-2½, 55, -135) at Arkansas (+115), 4:30 p.m.

4:26 p.m.: FINAL: No. 8 Florida 44, No. 5 Georgia 28. The Gators dominate to win as 3-point underdogs, +125 ML at the neutral site in Jacksonville, Florida. The game goes over 54½. Florida fell behind 14-0, then roared back for a decisive win.

4:25 p.m.: FINAL: No. 19 Oklahoma 62, Kansas 9. The Sooners cover as 38½-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game goes over 63.

4:18 p.m.: FINAL: No. 14 Oklahoma State 20, Kansas State 18. The Wildcats cover as 14-point home underdogs, but the Cowboys win outright at -600 ML. The game stays under 48½.

4:15 p.m.: FINAL: Mississippi State 24, Vanderbilt 17. The Commodores cover as 18-point road underdogs, but the Bulldogs win outright at -1,000 ML. The game stays under 45.

4:10 p.m.: FINAL: TCU 34, Texas Tech 18. Quarterback Max Duggan scored on an 81-yard TD run with 1:42 left to get the cover for the Horned Frogs as 9½-point home favorites, -340 ML. The game stays under 60.

4:09 p.m.: FINAL: Fresno State 40, UNLV 27. The Bulldogs kick a late field goal to cover as 11½-point favorites, -450 ML. The game goes over 58. Fresno State was never covering until a 31-yard field goal with 1:55 to play.

4:05 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Cincinnati 38, Houston 10. The Bearcats cover as 12-point home favorites, -420 ML. The game stays under 51½.

4:03 p.m.: FINAL: Maryland 35, Penn State 19. The Terrapins win outright easily as 27½-point road underdogs, +1,400 ML. The game stays under 63.

4:02 p.m.: FINAL: Minnesota 41, Illinois 14. The Golden Gophers cover easily as 8-point road favorites, -300 ML. The game stays under 65.

4:01 p.m.: UNLV spread bettors are headed for heartbreak. Fresno State kicks a field goal to take a 40-27 lead and move in position to cover -11½ after not being outside the number all game. UNLV has a chance at the backdoor cover with 1:45 to go.

4 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 7 Texas A&M (-9½, 58, -330) at South Carolina (+270), 4 p.m.

Baylor (+425) at No. 17 Iowa State (-14, 47, -550), 4 p.m.

UCLA (-7, 56½, -250) at Colorado (+210), 4 p.m.

3:44 p.m.: Fresno State gets some breathing room. The Bulldogs kick a field goal to take a 37-27 lead on UNLV with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter. Fresno is now -4,500 on the live line (Rebels +1,750).

3:20 p.m.: Ronnie Rivers scores his fourth TD of the day, this one from 10 yards out, to give Fresno State a 34-27 lead over UNLV with 14:55 left in the fourth quarter. Fresno is -650 on the live line (Rebels +420).

3:16 p.m.: FINAL: Appalachian State 38, Texas State 17. The spread pushes on 21, but the Mountaineers win outright at -2,000 ML. The game stays under 58½.

3:14 p.m.: FINAL: Southern Mississippi 24, North Alabama 13. The Lions cover as 16½-point road underdogs, but the Golden Eagles win outright at -800 ML. The game stays under 51½.

3:04 p.m.: Max Gilliam rips off a 71-yard TD run down the sideline, and UNLV ties Fresno State at 27 with 3:41 left in the third quarter. Fresno is still -200 on the live line (UNLV +156), spread -3½, total 73½.

2:59 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Western Kentucky (+210) at Florida Atlantic (-6½, 38½, -250), 3 p.m.

2:53 p.m.: UNLV is hanging in there. The Rebels kick a field goal to cut Fresno State’s lead to 27-20 with 6:35 left in the third quarter. The Bulldogs are -950 on the live line (Rebels +550).

2:51 p.m.: Second-half line: Florida State -½, total 27.

2:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 24, Florida State 17. First-half winners: Pittsburgh -½ (+105), over 26½.

2:36 p.m.: FINAL: No. 16 Marshall 51, Massachusetts 10. The Minutemen hang on to cover as 44½-point road underdogs, but the Thundering Herd win outright. No ML was available. The game goes over 55½.

2:35 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Oklahoma -14½, total 24½

Oklahoma State -7, total 23

Georgia -½, total 27½

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 38, Georgia 21. First-half winners: Florida +1, over 27½. The Gators romped after falling behind 14-0 to Georgia early.

2:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 12, Oklahoma State 0. First-half winners: Kansas State +7 (+100), under 23½, Kansas State +330 ML.

2:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 31, Kansas 3. First-half winners: Oklahoma -24, under 35.

2:24 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Cincinnati -5, total 26

Minnesota -3, total 28½

2:22 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 28, Houston 10. First-half winners: Cincinnati -6½, over 26½.

2:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 28, Illinois 7. First-half winners: Minnesota -4½, over 33.

2:17 p.m.: Second-half line: Fresno State -4, total 28.

2:16 p.m.: HALFTIME: Fresno State 20, UNLV 17. First-half winners: UNLV +7, over 28½.

2:15 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Penn State -13½, total 33½

TCU -4½, total 24½

Mississippi State -7, total 20½

2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi State 17, Vanderbilt 0. First-half winners: Mississippi State -10, under 23½.

2:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 28, Penn State 7. First-half winners: Maryland +16½, over 33½, Maryland +800 ML.

2:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: TCU 10, Texas Tech 3. First-half winners: TCU -6, under 30½.

2:08 p.m.: FINAL: Boston College 16, Syracuse 13. The Orange cover as 14-point home underdogs, but the Eagles win outright at -600 ML. The game stays well under 54.

1:46 p.m.: UNLV has come to play. Tyleek Collins catches a 43-yard TD, and the Rebels take a 17-13 lead on Fresno State with 6:12 left in the second quarter. Fresno State is still -260 on the live line (UNLV +194), spread -3½, total 64½.

1:43 p.m.: Georgia leads Florida 21-14 after an interception return for a TD with 12:17 left in the second quarter. Georgia i -320 on the live line (Florida +230), spread -6½, total 75½.

1:38 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Southern Mississippi -10, total 23½

Appalachian State -9, total 27

1:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 24, Texas State 10. First-half winners: Appalachian State -11½, over 31. Appalachian State kicked a 33-yard field goal with 19 seconds left to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total over.

1:33 p.m.: Fresno State takes a 13-10 lead on UNLV with 9:34 left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs are -550 on the live line (Rebels +360), spread -9½, total 61½.

1:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Alabama 10, Southern Mississippi 7. First-half winners: North Alabama +9, under 26½, North Alabama +400 ML.

1:15 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia Southern 20, Troy 13. The Eagles win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +135 ML. The game stays under 52.

1:05 p.m.: Second-half line: Marshall -16½, total 26.

1:02 p.m.: HALFTIME: Marshall 31, Massachusetts 10. First-half winners: Massachusetts +29, over 34.

12:59 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 14 Oklahoma State (-14, 48½, -600) at Kansas State (+450), 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh (-1½, 52½, -120) at Florida State (+100), 1 p.m.

12:55 p.m.: FINAL: No. 13 Indiana 38, No. 23 Michigan 21. The Hoosiers win outright as 4-point home underdogs, +160 ML. The game goes over 55.

12:53 p.m.: FINAL: No. 20 Southern California 28, Arizona State 27. The Trojans use an onside kick to rally from a late 27-14 deficit to win outright at -420 ML. The Sun Devils cover as 11½-point road underdogs. The game stays under 57½.

12:40 p.m.: Catching up on finals from earlier:

FINAL: Tulane 38, East Carolina 21. The Green Wave cover as 3½-point road favorites, -165 ML. The game stays under 63½.

FINAL: Iowa 49, Michigan State 7. The Hawkeyes roll as 5½-point home favorites, -210 ML. The game goes over 46.

FINAL: Memphis 34, South Florida 33. The Tigers score a TD with 1:03 remaining to win outright at -900 ML, but the Bulls cover easily as 18-point road underdogs. The game stays just under 67½.

FINAL: No. 25 Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35. The Flames kick a 51-yard field goal with five seconds left to win outright as 17-point road underdogs, +550 ML. The game goes over 67½.

FINAL: North Carolina 56, Duke 24. The Tar Heels romp as 11½-point road favorites, -410 ML. The game goes over 63½.

FINAL: Louisiana (Lafayette) 27, Arkansas State 20. The Red Wolves cover as 14½-point road underdogs, but the Ragin’ Cajuns win outright at -550 ML. The game stays under 68½.

FINAL: Georgia State 52, Louisiana-Monroe 34. The Warhawks barely cover as 19-point road underdogs, but the Panthers win outright at -1,100 ML. The game goes over 59.

FINAL: No. 22 Texas 17, West Virginia 13. The Mountaineers cover as 6½-point road underdogs, but the Longhorns win outright at -250 ML. The game goes under 55½.

12:38 p.m.: USC has come all the way back. Drake London catches a 21-yard TD pass on fourth down, and the Trojans lead Arizona State 28-27 with 1:20 to play.

12:36 p.m.: Second-half line: Boston College -6½, total 24½.

12:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 10, Syracuse 3. First-half winners: Syracuse +7½, under 27½.

12:33 p.m.: USC has life. The Trojans score, then get an onside kick. They have a chance to drive for the winning score, down 27-21 to Arizona State with 2:49 to play.

12:32 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

No. 8 Florida (+125) vs. No. 5 Georgia (-3, 54½, -145), 12:30 p.m. at Jacksonville, Florida

Houston (+350) at No. 6 Cincinnati (-12, 51½, -420), 12:30 p.m.

Kansas (no ML) at No. 19 Oklahoma (-38½, 63, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

Maryland (+1,400) at Penn State (-27½, 63, -4,000), 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota (-8, 65, -300) at Illinois (+250), 12:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt (+650) at Mississippi State (-18, 45, -1,000), 12:30 p.m.

Texas Tech (+280) at TCU (-9½, 60, -340), 12:30 p.m.

Fresno State (-11½, 58, -450) at UNLV (+375), 12:30 p.m.

12:18 p.m.: FINAL: No. 18 SMU 47, Temple 23. The Mustangs dominate the second half to cover as 17-point road favorites, -800 ML. The game goes over 63½.

12:17 p.m.: Arizona State (+11½, +350) is headed toward an upset of USC. The Sun Devils have a 27-14 lead and the ball with 4:38 left to play.

12:14 p.m.: FINAL: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13. The Wildcats hold off two late Cornhuskers drives to cover as 4-point home favorites, -185 ML. The game stays well under 54.

12:01 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

North Alabama (+550) at Southern Mississippi (-16½, 51½, -800), noon

Appalachian State (-21, 58½, -2,000) at Texas State (+1,000), noon

11:31 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Massachusetts (no ML) at No. 16 Marshall (-44½, 55½, no ML), 11:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Troy -½, total 24.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Troy 10, Georgia Southern 6. First-half winners: Troy -1½, under 25½.

11 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Boston College (-14, 54, -600) at Syracuse (+450), 11 a.m.

10:58 a.m.: Second-half line: Texas -2½, total 25½.

10:54 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 10, West Virginia 7. First-half winners: West Virginia +3½, under 28. Texas’ Cameron Dicker missed a 48-yard field goal in the final seconds that would have covered the first-half spread for the Longhorns.

10:47 a.m.: Second-half lines:

SMU -8½, total 30½

Virginia Tech -8½, total 32

Georgia State -6½, total 27

North Carolina -4½, total 28

Michigan -3, total 25

Iowa -½ (+100), total 19

Memphis -10, total 33½

USC -7, total 30

10:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Indiana 24, Michigan 7. First-half winners: Indiana +3, over 27½, Indiana +145 ML.

10:44 a.m.: HALFTIME: Arizona State 17, USC 14. First-half winners: Arizona State +6½ (+100), over 28½, Arizona State +270 ML.

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 42, Duke 10. First-half winners: North Carolina -7 (+100), over 31½.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia State 42, Louisiana-Monroe 14. First-half winners: Georgia State -10½, over 30½.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 20, Liberty 14. First-half winners: Liberty +10, under 34½.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: South Florida 27, Memphis 13. First-half winners: South Florida +10, over 35, South Florida +450 ML.

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa 35, Michigan State 0. First-half winners: Iowa -3 (-120), over 23½.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Temple 13, SMU 10. First-half winners: Temple +9½, under 32, Temple +400 ML.

10:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Northwestern -3, total 24½

Louisiana -8½, total 30

Tulane PK, total 29½

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tulane 21, East Carolina 7. First-half winners: Tulane -2½, under 31½.

10:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Nebraska 13, Northwestern 7. First-half winners: Nebraska +3, under 27, Nebraska +140 ML.

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas State 6, Louisiana (Lafayette) 0. First-half winners: Arkansas State +7½, under 35, Arkansas State +330 ML.

10:24 a.m.: And Arizona State comes right back with a 55-yard TD pass to Rachaad White. The Sun Devils lead USC 17-14 with 4:48 left in the second quarter. USC is -260 on the live line (Arizona State +192), spread -4½, total 64½.

10:17 a.m.: USC responds and takes a 14-10 lead on Arizona State with 6:10 left in the second quarter. USC is -750 on the live line (Arizona State +460), spread -10½, total 58½.

10:04 a.m.: DeaMonte Trayanum runs 25 yards for a TD, and Arizona State takes a 10-7 lead on USC with 10:39 left in the second quarter. USC is still -300 on the live line (Arizona State +220), spread -6½, total 55½.

9:59 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Troy (-3, 52, -155) at Georgia Southern (+135), 10 a.m.

9:51 a.m.: Iowa has jumped all over Michigan State. The Hawkeyes lead 21-0 with 11:16 left in the second quarter. Iowa is -3,500 on the live line (Spartans +1,550), spread -22½, total 52½.

9:45 a.m.: Indiana leads Michigan 14-7 with 1:41 left in the first quarter. The Hoosiers are -146 on the live line (Wolverines +114), spread -2½, total 65½.

9:42 a.m.: USC scores to take a 7-3 lead on Arizona State with 3:30 left in the first quarter. The Trojans are -700 on the live line (Arizona State +450), spread -12½, total 55½.

9 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

No. 23 Michigan (-4, 55, -180) at No. 13 Indiana (+160), 9 a.m.

No. 18 SMU (-17, 63½, -800) at Temple (+550), 9 a.m.

Arizona State (+350) at No. 20 Southern California (-11½, 57½, -420), 9 a.m.

West Virginia (+210) at No. 22 Texas (-6½, 55½, -250), 9 a.m.

No. 25 Liberty (+550) at Virginia Tech (-17, 67½, -800), 9 a.m.

South Florida (+600) at Memphis (-18, 67½, -900), 9 a.m.

Tulane (-3½, 63½, -165) at East Carolina (+145), 9 a.m.

North Carolina (-11½, 63½, -410) at Duke (+340), 9 a.m.

Louisiana-Monroe (+700) at Georgia State (-19, 59, -1,100), 9 a.m.

Nebraska (+165) at Northwestern (-4, 54, -185), 9 a.m.

Michigan State (+180) at Iowa (-5½, 46, -210), 9 a.m.

Arkansas State (+425) at Louisiana (Lafayette) (-14½, 68½, -550), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

North Alabama-Southern Mississippi total from 53½ to 51½

Houston-Cincinnati total from 53 to 51½

Oklahoma State from -12½ to -14

New Mexico from +16 to +14½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 13 Indiana 38, No. 23 Michigan 21 (at Indiana)

Full-game winners: Indiana +4, over 55, Indiana +160 ML

First-half winners: Indiana +3, over 27½ (Indiana 24-7)

Second-half winners: Indiana +3, over 25 (tied 14-14)

— No. 18 SMU 47, Temple 23 (at Temple)

Full-game winners: SMU -17, over 63½, SMU -800 ML

First-half winners: Temple +9½, under 32 (Temple 13-10)

Second-half winners: SMU -8½, over 30½ (SMU 37-10)

— No. 20 Southern California 28, Arizona State 27 (at USC)

Full-game winners: Arizona State +11½, under 57½, USC -420 ML

First-half winners: Arizona State +6½ (+100), over 28½ (Arizona State 17-14)

Second-half winners: Arizona State +7, under 30 (USC 14-10)

— No. 22 Texas 17, West Virginia 13 (at Texas)

Full-game winners: West Virginia +6½, under 55½, Texas -250 ML

First-half winners: West Virginia +3½, under 28 (Texas 10-7)

Second-half winners: West Virginia +2½, under 25½ (Texas 7-6)

— No. 25 Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35 (at Virginia Tech)

Full-game winners: Liberty +17, over 67½, Liberty +550 ML

First-half winners: Liberty +10, under 34½ (Virginia Tech 20-14)

Second-half winners: Liberty +8½, over 32 (Liberty 24-15)

— Memphis 34, South Florida 33 (at Memphis)

Full-game winners: South Florida +18, under 67½, Memphis -900 ML

First-half winners: South Florida +10, over 35 (South Florida 27-13)

Second-half winners: Memphis -10, under 33½ (Memphis 21-6)

— Tulane 38, East Carolina 21 (at East Carolina)

Full-game winners: Tulane -3½, under 63½, Tulane -165 ML

First-half winners: Tulane -2½, under 31½ (Tulane 21-7)

Second-half winners: Tulane PK, over 29½ (Tulane 17-14)

— North Carolina 56, Duke 24 (at Duke)

Full-game winners: North Carolina -11½, over 63½, North Carolina -410 ML

First-half winners: North Carolina -7 (+100), over 31½ (North Carolina 42-10)

Second-half winners: Duke +4½, total pushes on 28 (tied 14-14)

— Georgia State 52, Louisiana-Monroe 34 (at Georgia State)

Full-game winners: Monroe +19, over 59, Georgia State -1,100 ML

First-half winners: Georgia State -10½, over 30½ (Georgia State 42-14)

Second-half winners: Monroe +6½, over 27 (Monroe 20-10)

— Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13 (at Northwestern)

Full-game winners: Northwestern -4, under 54, Northwestern -185 ML

First-half winners: Nebraska +3, under 27 (Nebraska 13-7)

Second-half winners: Northwestern -3, under 24½ (Northwestern 14-0)

— Iowa 49, Michigan State 7 (at Iowa)

Full-game winners: Iowa -5½, over 46, Iowa -210 ML

First-half winners: Iowa -3 (-120), over 23½ (Iowa 35-0)

Second-half winners: Iowa -½ (+100), over 19 (Iowa 14-7)

— Louisiana (Lafayette) 27, Arkansas State 20 (at Louisiana)

Full-game winners: Arkansas State +14½, under 68½, Louisiana -550 ML

First-half winners: Arkansas State +7½, under 35 (Arkansas State 6-0)

Second-half winners: Louisiana -8½, over 30 (Louisiana 27-14)

— Georgia Southern 20, Troy 13 (at Georgia Southern)

Full-game winners: Georgia Southern +3, under 52, Georgia Southern +135

First-half winners: Troy -1½, under 25½ (Troy 10-6)

Second-half winners: Georgia Southern +½, under 24 (Georgia Southern 14-3)

— Boston College 16, Syracuse 13 (at Syracuse)

Full-game winners: Syracuse +14, under 54, Boston College -600 ML

First-half winners: Syracuse +7½, under 27½ (Boston College 10-3)

Second-half winners: Syracuse +6½, under 24½ (Syracuse 10-6)

— No. 16 Marshall 51, Massachusetts 10 (at Marshall)

Full-game winners: Massachusetts +44½, over 55½, no ML available

First-half winners: Massachusetts +29, over 34 (Marshall 31-10)

Second-half winners: Marshall -16½, under 26 (Marshall 20-0)

— Southern Mississippi 24, North Alabama 13 (at Southern Mississippi)

Full-game winners: North Alabama +16½, under 51½, Southern Mississippi -800 ML

First-half winners: North Alabama +9, under 26½ (North Alabama 10-7)

Second-half winners: Southern Mississippi -10, under 23½ (Southern Mississippi 17-3)

— Appalachian State 38, Texas State 17 (at Texas State)

Full-game winners: Spread pushes on 21, under 58½, Appalachian State -2,000 ML

First-half winners: Appalachian State -11½, over 31 (Appalachian State 24-10)

Second-half winners: Texas State +9, under 27 (Appalachian State 14-7)

— No. 8 Florida 44, No. 5 Georgia 28 (at Jacksonville, Florida)

Full-game winners: Florida +3, over 54½, Florida +125 ML

First-half winners: Florida +1, over 27½ (Florida 38-21)

Second-half winners: Georgia -½, under 27½ (Georgia 7-6)

— No. 6 Cincinnati 38, Houston 10 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Cincinnati -12, under 51½, Cincinnati -420 ML

First-half winners: Cincinnati -6½, over 26½ (Cincinnati 28-10)

Second-half winners: Cincinnati -5, under 26 (Cincinnati 10-0)

— No. 19 Oklahoma 62, Kansas 9 (at Oklahoma)

Full-game winners: Oklahoma -38½, over 63, no ML available

First-half winners: Oklahoma -24, under 35 (Oklahoma 31-3)

Second-half winners: Oklahoma -14½, over 24½ (Oklahoma 31-6)

— Maryland 35, Penn State 19 (at Penn State)

Full-game winners: Maryland +27½, under 63, Maryland +1,400 ML

First-half winners: Maryland +16½, over 33½ (Maryland 28-7)

Second-half winners: Maryland +13½, under 33½ (Penn State 12-7)

— Minnesota 41, Illinois 14 (at Illinois)

Full-game winners: Minnesota -8, under 65, Minnesota -300 ML

First-half winners: Minnesota -4½, over 33 (Minnesota 28-7)

Second-half winners: Minnesota -3, under 28½ (Minnesota 13-7)

— Mississippi State 24, Vanderbilt 17 (at Mississippi State)

Full-game winners: Vanderbilt +18, under 45, Mississippi State -1,000 ML

First-half winners: Mississippi State -10, under 23½ (Mississippi State 17-0)

Second-half winners: Vanderbilt +7, over 20½ (Vanderbilt 17-7)

— TCU 34, Texas Tech 18 (at TCU)

Full-game winners: TCU -9½, under 60, TCU -340 ML

First-half winners: TCU -6, under 30½ (TCU 10-3)

Second-half winners: TCU -4½, over 24½ (TCU 24-15)

— Fresno State 40, UNLV 27 (at UNLV)

Full-game winners: Fresno State -11½, over 58, Fresno State -450 ML

First-half winners: UNLV +7, over 28½ (Fresno State 20-17)

Second-half winners: Fresno State -4, over 28 (Fresno State 20-10)

— No. 14 Oklahoma State 20, Kansas State 18 (at Kansas State)

Full-game winners: Kansas State +14, under 48½, Oklahoma State -600 ML

First-half winners: Kansas State +7 (+100), under 23½ (Kansas State 12-0)

Second-half winners: Oklahoma State -7, over 23 (Oklahoma State 20-6)

— Pittsburgh 41, Florida State 17 (at Florida State)

Full-game winners: Pittsburgh -1½, over 52½, Pittsburgh -120 ML

First-half winners: Pittsburgh -½ (+105), over 26½ (Pittsburgh 24-17)

Second-half winners: Pittsburgh +½, under 27 (Pittsburgh 17-0)

— Florida Atlantic 10, Western Kentucky 6 (at Florida Atlantic)

Full-game winners: Western Kentucky +6½, under 38½, Florida Atlantic -250 ML

First-half winners: Western Kentucky +3½, under 18½ (tied 0-0)

Second-half winners: Florida Atlantic -2½ (-120), under 17 (Florida Atlantic 10-6)

— No. 7 Texas A&M 48, South Carolina 3 (at South Carolina)

Full-game winners: Texas A&M -9½, under 58, Texas A&M -330 ML

First-half winners: Texas A&M -5, under 28½ (Texas A&M 21-0)

Second-half winners: Texas A&M -4, over 24 (Texas A&M 27-3)

— No. 17 Iowa State 38, Baylor 31 (at Iowa State)

Full-game winners: Baylor +14, over 47, Iowa State -550 ML

First-half winners: Baylor +7 (+100), over 23½ (Baylor 21-10)

Second-half winners: Iowa State -6½, over 23½ (Iowa State 28-10)

— Colorado 48, UCLA 42 (at Colorado)

Full-game winners: Colorado +7, over 56½, Colorado +210 ML

First-half winners: Colorado +4, over 28 (Colorado 35-14)

Second-half winners: UCLA -7, over 30 (UCLA 28-13)

— No. 4 Notre Dame 47, No. 1 Clemson 40 (2OT) (at Notre Dame)

Full-game winners: Notre Dame +4½, over 51, Notre Dame +165 ML

First-half winners: Notre Dame +2½, over 25½ (Notre Dame 23-13)

Second-half winners: Notre Dame +6, over 27½ (Clemson 27-24)

— No. 3 Ohio State 49, Rutgers 27 (at Ohio State)

Full-game winners: Rutgers +37, over 63, no ML available

First-half winners: Ohio State -24, over 36 (Ohio State 35-3)

Second-half winners: Rutgers +14½, over 26 (Rutgers 24-14)

— No. 12 Oregon 35, Stanford 14 (at Oregon)

Full-game winners: Oregon -11, under 49½, Oregon -420 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 7, under 25 (Oregon 14-7)

Second-half winners: Oregon -6, over 23½ (Oregon 21-7)

— Arkansas 24, Tennessee 13 (at Arkansas)

Full-game winners: Arkansas +2½, under 55, Arkansas +115 ML

First-half winners: Tennessee -½ (+100), under 27½ (Tennessee 13-0)

Second-half winners: Arkansas -1½, under 24½ (Arkansas 24-0)

— No. 15 Coastal Carolina 23, South Alabama 6 (at Coastal Carolina)

Full-game winners: Spread pushes on 17, under 57, Coastal Carolina -900 ML

First-half winners: Coastal Carolina -10, under 29½ (Coastal Carolina 17-6)

Second-half winners: South Alabama +7½, under 26½ (Coastal Carolina 6-0)

— Washington State 38, Oregon State 28 (at Oregon State)

Full-game winners: Washington State +3½, over 63½, Washington State +145 ML

First-half winners: Washington State +2½, under 31½ (Washington State 14-7)

Second-half winners: Washington State +3½, over 31 (Washington State 24-21)

— Hawaii 39, New Mexico 33 (at Hawaii)

Full-game winners: New Mexico +14, over 65½, Hawaii -550 ML

First-half winners: New Mexico +7½, over 33½ (New Mexico 20-14)

Second-half winners: Hawaii -7½, over 33½ (Hawaii 25-13)

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.