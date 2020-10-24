COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: BYU romps, covers big spread

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws during the first half of an NCCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb. Ohio State hosts Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Now this is a college football schedule.

The Big Ten and Mountain West join the fray this week, boosting the slate to 42 games. Top games include No. 5 Ohio State hosting Nebraska, No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 Oklahoma State and UNLV opening the Marcus Arroyo era vs. San Diego State.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

10:53 p.m.: FINAL: San Jose State 17, Air Force 6. The Spartans win outright as 7½-point home underdogs, +250 ML. The game stays way under 63½.

10:42 p.m.: UNLV fails on fourth down inside the San Diego State 5, and that should kill any comeback hopes. The Aztecs lead 27-6 with 10:52 left in the fourth quarter.

10:40 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 BYU 52, Texas State 14. The Cougars cover as 29½-point home favorites, -6,000 ML. The game goes over 61½.

10:25 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: San Diego State 27, UNLV 6. The Rebels have the ball and are driving, but the Aztecs are still -50,000 on the live line (UNLV +4,000), spread -20½ (-170), total 45½.

9:55 p.m.: UNLV is on the board. Steve Jenkins catches a TD pass from Max Gilliam, and the Rebels cut San Diego State’s lead to 27-6 with 8:44 left in the third quarter. The extra point was no good. San Diego State is still -50,000 on the live line (UNLV +4,000), spread -24½, total 49½.

9:38 p.m.: FINAL: No. 9 Cincinnati 42, No. 16 SMU 13. The Bearcats win outright as 1-point road underdogs, -105 ML. The game stays just under 57.

9:24 p.m.: Second-half line: San Diego State -6½, total 21.

9:22 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Diego State 27, UNLV 0. First-half winners: San Diego State -7½, over 26. Not pretty for the Rebels.

9:03 p.m.: Second-half lines:

BYU -11½, total 27½

Air Force -4½, total 27½

9:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Air Force 0, San Jose State 0. First-half winners: San Jose State +4, under 31½.

9 p.m.: HALFTIME: BYU 35, Texas State 7. First-half winners: BYU -18½, over 34½.

8:47 p.m.: The season has not started well for UNLV. The Rebels trail San Diego State 21-0 with seven minutes left in the second quarter.

8:40 p.m.: FINAL: UTSA 27, Louisiana Tech 26. The Roadrunners rally from a 19-6 halftime deficit to win outright as 2½-point home underdogs, +120 ML. The game stays just under 54.

8:26 p.m.: FINAL: No. 11 Miami 19, Virginia 14. The Cavaliers cover as 13½-point road underdogs, but the Hurricanes win outright at -500 ML. The game easily goes under 54.

8:18 p.m.: FINAL: UNR 37, Wyoming 34 (OT). Romeo Doubs catches a 9-yard TD pass in overtime to give the Wolf Pack the victory. UNR wins outright as a 3-point home underdog, +130 ML. The game goes over 54.

8:12 p.m.: FINAL: No. 18 Michigan 49, No. 21 Minnesota 24. The Wolverines cruise as 3-point road favorites, -150 ML. The game goes over 53½.

8:05 p.m.: Wyoming ties UNR on a 42-yard field goal with 23 seconds to go. Staring at overtime now.

7:56 p.m.: FINAL: Hawaii 34, Fresno State 19. The Rainbow Warriors win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +130 ML. The game stays under 64½.

7:50 p.m.: FINAL: Northwestern 43, Maryland 3. The Wildcats roll as 12½-point home favorites, -450 ML. The game stays under 53.

7:47 p.m.: UNLV-San Diego State isn’t on CBS Sports Network right now as we wait for the ending of Wyoming-UNR. UNR is holding a 31-28 lead with under two minutes left.

7:38 p.m.: Second-half line: SMU PK, total 28.

7:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 14, SMU 10. First-half winners: Cincinnati PK, under 28.

7:31 p.m.: FINAL: Boise State 42, Utah State 13. The Broncos cover as 17-point home favorites, -900 ML. The game goes over 51½. Boise State scored a TD with 1:37 left to push the game over.

7:29 p.m.: FINAL: LSU 52, South Carolina 24. The Tigers cover easily as 4½-point home favorites, -190 ML. The game goes over 55.

7:28 p.m.: The last games of the night after getting ready to kick off, including coach Marcus Arroyo’s debut with UNLV:

UNLV (+450) vs. San Diego State (-14, 50½, -600), 7:30 p.m. at Carson, California

Air Force (-7½, 63½, -300) at San Jose State (+250), 7:30 p.m.

7:12 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Texas State (+1,600) at No. 12 BYU (-29½, 61½, -6,000), 7:15 p.m.

6:58 p.m.: FINAL: South Alabama 38, Louisiana-Monroe 14. The Jaguars cover as 14½-point home favorites, -650 ML. The game stays under 57.

6:48 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Miami -4½, total 26

UTSA PK, total 24

6:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Miami 10, Virginia 7. First-half winners: Virginia +7½, under 27½.

6:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana Tech 19, UTSA 6. First-half winners: Louisiana Tech -½, under 27.

6:30 p.m.: Second-half line: Minnesota -1½, total 27.

6:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 35, Minnesota 17. First-half winners: Michigan -1½, over 26½.

6:16 p.m.: Second-half line: Northwestern -6½, total 21.

6:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern 30, Maryland 3. First-half winners: Northwestern -7 (-120), over 27.

6:09 p.m.: Second-half line: Fresno State -2, total 30.

6:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Hawaii 17, Fresno State 13. First-half winners: Hawaii +1½, under 32½. Hawaii scored a TD with 27 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

5:59 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

No. 9 Cincinnati (-105) at No. 16 SMU (-1, 57, -115), 6 p.m.

5:55 p.m.: FINAL: Texas Tech 34, West Virginia 27. The Red Raiders win outright as 2½-point home underdogs, +120 ML. The game goes over 54.

5:52 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Boise State -7, total 21

UNR PK, total 25½

5:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boise State 28, Utah State 0. First-half winners: Boise State -9½, over 26½.

5:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: UNR 14, Wyoming 6. First-half winners: UNR +1½, under 27.

5:47 p.m.: Second-half line: LSU -½, total 24½.

5:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 31, South Carolina 10. First-half winners: LSU -3, over 27½.

5:29 p.m.: Second-half line: South Alabama -4½, total 26½.

5:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: South Alabama 17, Louisiana-Monroe 6. First-half winners: South Alabama -7½, under 28.

5:22 p.m.: It wouldn’t have affected the spread, but Rice money-line bettors lost a chance to win when a field goal in overtime hit the uprights and crossbar four times before falling out.

Here’s the video:

Rice just basically kneeled three straight plays and kicked a 45 yard fg for the win in OT and this happened. pic.twitter.com/EyxpYfrfSS — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) October 24, 2020

4:58 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

Virginia (+400) at No. 11 Miami (-13½, 54, -500), 5 p.m.

Louisiana Tech (-2½, 54, -140) at UTSA (+120), 5 p.m.

4:53 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia State 36, Troy 34. The Panthers win outright as 2½-point road underdogs, +120 ML. The game goes over 68½. Troy missed a 2-point conversion with 37 seconds left to force overtime.

4:43 p.m.: FINAL: Indiana 36, No. 8 Penn State 35 (OT). The Hoosiers survive a long replay review, and their 2-point conversion in OT counts. Indiana wins outright as a 6½-point home underdog, +220 ML. The game went over 62 in overtime after Indiana led 20-14 with under three minutes to play.

Indiana spread bettors survived after a wild ride. They were on their way to a loss when the Hoosiers let Penn State score to take a 28-20 lead so that Indiana could get the ball back. Indiana scored with 22 seconds left and then disappointed their backers by converting the 2-point conversion to force OT. (A failure would have clinched a spread victory in a 28-26 loss.)

Indiana +6½ was in danger again when Penn State scored a TD in overtime to take a 35-28 lead. However, the Hoosiers scored on third down, and quarterback Michael Penix stretched the ball across the line for the 2-point conversion to win (or at least it was close enough that replay couldn’t overturn it).

Here’s the play:

HE FINDS THE PYLON OMG 🤯 INDIANA (+210 ML) WINS IN OT pic.twitter.com/jdliGA8vXo — br_betting (@br_betting) October 24, 2020

4:31 p.m.: FINAL: Boston College 48, Georgia Tech 27. The Eagles cover easily as 3½-point home favorites, -165 ML. The game goes over 57.

4:30 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

No. 18 Michigan (-3, 53½, -150) at No. 21 Minnesota (+130), 4:30 p.m.

Hawaii (+130) at Fresno State (-3, 64½, -150), 4:30 p.m.

Maryland (+375) at Northwestern (-12½, 53, -450), 4:30 p.m.

4:26 p.m.: FINAL: Middle Tennessee 40, Rice 34 (2OT). The Blue Raiders win a wild one outright as 4-point road underdogs, +155 ML. The game goes over 49.

4:21 p.m.: FINAL: Missouri 20, Kentucky 10. The Tigers win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +140 ML. The game stays under 47.

4:17 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Oklahoma State 24, No. 17 Iowa State 21. The spread pushes on 3, but the Cowboys win outright at -145 ML. The game stays under 52½. Iowa State scored a TD with 49 seconds left to get the backdoor push (and cover for early bettors at +3½).

4:13 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: No. 3 Notre Dame 45, Pittsburgh 3. The Irish dominate and cover easily as 10-point road favorites, -380 ML. The game goes over 44.

FINAL: Purdue 24, Iowa 20. The Boilermakers win outright as 3½-point home underdogs, +140 ML. The game stays under 51½.

FINAL: Houston 37, Navy 21. The Cougars cover as 15-point road favorites, -600 ML. The game goes just over 56½.

4:09 p.m.: Second-half line: West Virginia -1, total 27½.

4:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Tech 20, West Virginia 13. First-half winners: Texas Tech +1½, over 27½.

4:03 p.m.: FINAL: Western Kentucky 13, Chattanooga 10. The Hilltoppers score a TD with 1:21 left to avoid a massive upset at -650 ML. Chattanooga covers easily as a 14½-point road underdog. The game stays way under 53½.

4:02 p.m.: FINAL: Texas 27, Baylor 16. The spread pushes on 11. The Longhorns win outright at -380. The game stays well under 61½.

3:59 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

South Carolina (+170) at LSU (-4½, 55, -190), 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe (+475) at South Alabama (-14½, 57, -650), 4 p.m.

Utah State (+600) at Boise State (-17, 51½, -900), 4 p.m.

Wyoming (-3, 54, -150) at UNR (+130), 4 p.m.

3:56 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Alabama 48, Tennessee 17. The Crimson Tide cover as 22-point road favorites, -2,000 ML. The game stays just under 66½.

3:55 p.m.: Penn State has come all the way back. Jahan Dotson catches a 60-yard strike, and the Nittany Lions take a 21-20 lead on Indiana with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter.

3:51 p.m.: FINAL: Wake Forest 23, No. 19 Virginia Tech 16. The Demon Deacons win outright as 10½-point home underdogs, +320 ML. The game stays way under 68.

3:17 p.m.: Notre Dame is destroying Pittsburgh. The Irish lead 45-3 late in the third quarter and are headed to an easy cover as 10-point road favorites. The live line has been taken off the board.

2:53 p.m.: FINAL: No. 22 Marshall 20, Florida Atlantic 9. The Owls cover as 19-point road underdogs, but the Thundering Herd win outright at -1,100 ML. The game stays way under 51.

2:48 p.m.: FINAL: Central Florida 51, Tulane 34. The Green Wave cover as 21-point road underdogs, but the Knights win outright at -1,500 ML. The game goes over 71. Central Florida had the ball inside the Tulane 5 in the final minute but didn’t score.

2:41 p.m.: Second-half line: Boston College -½, total 25½.

2:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 34, Georgia Tech 14. First-half winners: Boston College -2½, over 28.

2:37 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia State -½, total 31.

2:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Troy 21, Georgia State 13. First-half winners: Troy -1, under 34½.

2:30 p.m.: Second-half line: Kentucky -½, total 21½.

2:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: Missouri 10, Kentucky 3. First-half winners: Missouri +1½, under 23½.

2:27 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

West Virginia (-2½, 54, -140) at Texas Tech (+120), 2:30 p.m.

2:23 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Notre Dame -3½, total 20

Penn State -5, total 28½

Western Kentucky -7½, total 24½

2:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chattanooga 7, Western Kentucky 3. First-half winners: Chattanooga +7½, under 27, Chattanooga +320 ML.

2:20 p.m.: HALFTIME: Indiana 17, Penn State 7. First-half winners: Indiana +3½ (+100), under 31, Indiana +165 ML.

2:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 28, Pittsburgh 3. First-half winners: Notre Dame -6½, over 22.

2:18 p.m.: Second-half line: Iowa -½, total 25½.

2:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa 17, Purdue 14. First-half winners: Iowa -2, over 26½.

2:16 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Alabama -8, total 30½

Houston -6½, total 27½

Iowa State -1½, total 27½

2:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 28, Tennessee 10. First-half winners: Alabama -13½, over 34½.

2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Houston 16, Navy 13. First-half winners: Navy +7½, total pushes on 29.

2:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 14, Iowa State 7. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -2, under 26½.

2:10 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas -4½, total 28.

2:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 13, Baylor 3. First-half winners: Texas -7, under 31.

2:06 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Virginia Tech -7, total 32

Rice -2½, total 24

2:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Middle Tennessee 14, Rice 13. First-half winners: Middle Tennessee +2½ (+100), over 24. Middle Tennessee scored a TD with 30 seconds left to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total over.

2:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 17, Virginia Tech 10. First-half winners: Wake Forest +6½, under 34½, Wake Forest +250 ML.

1:39 p.m.: There’s no hangover for Alabama after its big win over Georgia. The Crimson Tide lead Tennessee 21-3 with 8:12 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -20,000 on the live line (Tennessee +4,000), spread -28½, total 65½.

1:34 p.m.: FINAL: Liberty 56, Southern Mississippi 35. The Flames cover as 14-point home favorites, -600 ML. The game flies over 60. Liberty led 35-7 at halftime, then Southern Miss roared back to cut the lead to 35-28 before Liberty pulled away late.

1:10 p.m.: Second-half line: Marshall -9, total 24.

1:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Marshall 7, Florida Atlantic 6. First-half winners: Florida Atlantic +11, under 26½.

12:59 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

Georgia State (+120) at Troy (-2½, 68½, -140), 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech (+145) at Boston College (-3½, 57, -165), 1 p.m.

Chattanooga (+475) at Western Kentucky (-14½, 53½, -650), 1 p.m.

Kentucky (-3, 47, -160) at Missouri (+140), 1 p.m.

12:56 p.m.: Second-half line: Central Florida -7, total 31½.

12:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 37, Tulane 14. First-half winners: Central Florida -12½, over 37.

12:45 p.m.: FINAL: Memphis 41, Temple 29. The Owls cover as 14-point road underdogs, but the Tigers win outright at -600 ML. The game stays just under 70½.

12:42 p.m.: FINAL: No. 14 North Carolina 48, No. 23 North Carolina State 21. The Tar Heels cover easily as 15½-point home favorites, -750 ML. The game goes over 61½.

12:41 p.m.: FINAL: Louisville 48, Florida State 16. The Cardinals cover easily as 5½-point home favorites, -220 ML. The game goes just over 62½.

12:40 p.m.: FINAL: Oklahoma 33, TCU 14. The Sooners cover easily as 6½-point road favorites, -250 ML. The game stays under 59.

12:39 p.m.: FINAL: No. 20 Kansas State 55, Kansas 14. The Wildcats cover easily as 19½-point home favorites, -1,400 ML. The game sails over 45½.

12:37 p.m.: FINAL: Rutgers 38, Michigan State 27. The Scarlet Knights win outright as 10-point road underdogs, +280 ML. The game sails over 44½.

12:34 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Clemson 47, Syracuse 21. The Orange cover easily as 47-point road underdogs. No ML was available on Clemson. The game goes over 63. Clemson led only 27-21 in the third quarter before finishing off the win.

12:33 p.m.: FINAL: Charlotte 38, UTEP 28. The Miners cover as 17½-point road underdogs, but the 49ers win outright at -1,000 ML. The game goes over 50.

12:30 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

No. 2 Alabama (-22, 66½, -2,000) at Tennessee (+1,000), 12:30 p.m.

No. 3 Notre Dame (-10, 44, -380) at Pittsburgh (+320), 12:30 p.m.

No. 17 Iowa State (+125) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (-3, 52½, -145), 12:30 p.m.

No. 8 Penn State (-6½, 62, -260) at Indiana (+220), 12:30 p.m.

No. 19 Virginia Tech (-10½, 68, -380) at Wake Forest (+320), 12:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee (+155) at Rice (-4, 49, -175), 12:30 p.m.

Houston (-15, 56½, -600) at Navy (+450), 12:30 p.m.

Baylor (+320) at Texas (-11, 61½, -380), 12:30 p.m.

Iowa (-3½, 51½, -160) at Purdue (+140), 12:30 p.m.

12:22 p.m.: FINAL: No. 5 Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17. The Buckeyes dominated the second half to cover as 27½-point home favorites, -5,000 ML. The total pushes on 69. Ohio State led 24-14 at halftime.

12:19 p.m.: FINAL: No. 25 Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 14. The Chanticleers win a pick’em game, -110 ML. The game stays under 48½. Sharp bettors got burned after taking Georgia Southern +5½ before Coastal Carolina’s quarterback was ruled out.

12:15 p.m.: FINAL: Auburn 35, Mississippi 28. The Tigers cover as 3½-point road favorites, -170 ML. The game stays under 73½.

12:05 p.m.: Auburn is about to pull one out of the fire for itself — and its bettors. Seth Williams catches a 42-yard TD pass, and the Tigers go in front of Mississippi 35-28 with 1:11 left (2-point conversion good). Auburn (-3½) missed a conversion earlier in the quarter and trailed 28-27.

11:56 a.m.: FINAL: Army 49, Mercer 3. The Knights cover as 30-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. The game goes over 47½ on an Army TD with 1:00 left in the fourth quarter.

11:45 a.m.: Second-half line: Liberty -6½, total 24.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 35, Southern Mississippi 7. First-half winners: Liberty -7½, over 30½.

11:28 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Florida Atlantic (+700) at No. 22 Marshall (-19, 51, -1,100), 11:30 a.m.

11:22 a.m.: Syracuse is making Clemson work. Nykiem Johnson catches an 83-yard TD pass, and the Orange have cut Clemson’s lead to 27-21 with 8:41 left in the third quarter. Clemson is still -22½ on the live spread (no ML available), total 69½.

10:58 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Tulane (+850) at Central Florida (-21, 71, -1,500), 11 a.m.

10:54 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Louisville -1½, total 30½

Clemson -19½, total 28½

Kansas State -7½, total 20½

Oklahoma -1, total 27

10:52 a.m.: HALFTIME: Louisville 31, Florida State 14. First-half winners: Louisville -3½, over 31.

10:51 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 17, TCU 7. First-half winners: Oklahoma -3½, under 29.

10:50 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 34, Kansas 7. First-half winners: Kansas State -10½, over 24.

10:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 27, Syracuse 14. First-half winners: Syracuse +30½, over 37½.

10:46 a.m.: Second-half lines:

North Carolina -7 (-120), total 29½

Michigan State -7 (-120), total 23½

Ohio State -13, total 34

Memphis -8, total 33½

10:44 a.m.: HALFTIME: Temple 15, Memphis 10. First-half winners: Temple +7½, under 35½, Temple +320 ML.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rutgers 28, Michigan State 13. First-half winners: Rutgers +5½, over 22½, Rutgers +270 ML.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 24, Nebraska 14. First-half winners: Nebraska +17, over 37.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 17, North Carolina State 7. First-half winners: North Carolina -9½, under 30½. North Carolina kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play to cover the first-half spread.

10:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Charlotte -7 (-120), total 24

Coastal Carolina -2½, total 23½

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 14, Georgia Southern 14. First-half winners: Spread pushes at PK, over 24.

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Charlotte 14, UTEP 14. First-half winners: UTEP +10 (+100), over 27.

10:25 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Auburn -3, total 37½

Army -11, total 19½

10:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 14, Mississippi 14. First-half winners: Mississippi +2½, under 37½.

10:19 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 21, Mercer 3. First-half winners: Mercer +20, under 28½. Army missed a 39-yard field goal on the final play that would have covered the first-half spread.

10:02 a.m.: Oklahoma has jumped out to a 17-0 lead at TCU with 13:40 left in the second quarter. The Sooners are -1,800 on the live line (Horned Frogs +940), spread -19½, total 59½.

10 a.m.: Nebraska ties Ohio State at 14 with 8:24 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is still -1,600 on the live line (Nebraska +830), spread -17½, total 73½.

9:58 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Southern Mississippi (+450) at Liberty (-14, 60, -600), 10 a.m.

9:43 a.m.: Ohio State leads Nebraska 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Buckeyes are -6,000 on the live line (Cornhuskers +2,700), spread -28½, total 73½.

9:27 a.m.: Rutgers has jumped out to a 14-0 lead at Michigan State with 6:57 left in the first quarter. The Scarlet Knights are now -140 on the live line (Michigan State +110), spread -2½, total 53½.

9:08 a.m.: The line for Coastal Carolina crashed from -5½ to pick’em this morning when starting quarterback Grayson McCall was declared out with an upper body injury.

9 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

Syracuse (no ML) at No. 1 Clemson (-47, 63, no ML), 9 a.m.

Nebraska (+1,500) at No. 5 Ohio State (-27½, 69, -5,000), 9 a.m.

No. 23 North Carolina State (+525) at No. 14 North Carolina (-15½, 61½, -750), 9 a.m.

Kansas (+800) at No. 20 Kansas State (-19½, 45½, -1,400), 9 a.m.

Georgia Southern (-110) at No. 25 Coastal Carolina (PK, 48½, -110), 9 a.m.

Mercer (+2,000) at Army (-30, 47½, -10,000), 9 a.m.

Auburn (-3½, 73½, -170) at Mississippi (+150), 9 a.m.

Oklahoma (-6½, 59, -250) at TCU (+210), 9 a.m.

Temple (+450) at Memphis (-14, 70½, -600), 9 a.m.

UTEP (+650) at Charlotte (-17½, 50, -1,000), 9 a.m.

Florida State (+190) at Louisville (-5½, 62½, -220), 9 a.m.

Rutgers (+280) at Michigan State (-10, 44½, -340), 9 a.m.

8:50 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Georgia Southern from +5½ to +1

Georgia Southern-Coastal Carolina total from 51 to 48½

Auburn-Mississippi total from 71½ to 73

Charlotte from -16 to -17½

Tulane-Central Florida total from 72 to 70

Georgia State from +2½ to +1

Utah State-Boise State total from 53 to 51½

Wyoming-UNR total from 51 to 53

Texas State-BYU total from 60 to 61½

— No. 1 Clemson 47, Syracuse 21 (at Clemson)

Full-game winners: Syracuse +47, over 63, no ML available

First-half winners: Syracuse +30½, over 37½ (Clemson 27-14)

Second-half winners: Syracuse +19½, under 28½ (Clemson 20-7)

— No. 5 Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17 (at Ohio State)

Full-game winners: Ohio State -27½, total pushes on 69, Ohio State -5,000 ML

First-half winners: Nebraska +17, over 37 (Ohio State 24-14)

Second-half winners: Ohio State -13, under 34 (Ohio State 28-3)

— No. 14 North Carolina 48, No. 23 North Carolina State 21 (at North Carolina)

Full-game winners: North Carolina -15½, over 61½, North Carolina -750 ML

First-half winners: North Carolina -9½, under 30½ (North Carolina 17-7)

Second-half winners: North Carolina -7 (-120), over 29½ (North Carolina 31-14)

— No. 20 Kansas State 55, Kansas 14 (at Kansas State)

Full-game winners: Kansas State -19½, over 45½, Kansas State -1,400 ML

First-half winners: Kansas State -10½, over 24 (Kansas State 34-7)

Second-half winners: Kansas State -7½, over 20½ (Kansas State 21-7)

— No. 25 Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 14 (at Coastal Carolina)

Full-game winners: Coastal Carolina PK, under 48½, Coastal Carolina -110 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes at PK, over 24 (tied 14-14)

Second-half winners: Coastal Carolina -2½, under 23½ (Coastal Carolina 14-0)

— Army 49, Mercer 3 (at Army)

Full-game winners: Army -30, over 47½, Army -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Mercer +20, under 28½ (Army 21-3)

Second-half winners: Army -11, over 19½ (Army 28-0)

— Auburn 35, Mississippi 28 (at Mississippi)

Full-game winners: Auburn -3½, under 73½, Auburn -170 ML

First-half winners: Mississippi +2½, under 37½ (tied 14-14)

Second-half winners: Auburn -3, under 37½ (Auburn 21-14)

— Oklahoma 33, TCU 14 (at TCU)

Full-game winners: Oklahoma -6½, under 59, Oklahoma -250 ML

First-half winners: Oklahoma -3½, under 29 (Oklahoma 17-7)

Second-half winners: Oklahoma -1, under 27 (Oklahoma 16-7)

— Memphis 41, Temple 29 (at Memphis)

Full-game winners: Temple +14, under 70½, Memphis -600 ML

First-half winners: Temple +7½, under 35½ (Temple 15-10)

Second-half winners: Memphis -8, over 33½ (Memphis 31-14)

— Charlotte 38, UTEP 28 (at Charlotte)

Full-game winners: UTEP +17½, over 50, Charlotte -1,000 ML

First-half winners: UTEP +10 (+100), over 27 (tied 14-14)

Second-half winners: Charlotte -7 (-120), over 24 (Charlotte 24-14)

— Louisville 48, Florida State 16 (at Louisville)

Full-game winners: Louisville -5½, over 62½, Louisville -220 ML

First-half winners: Louisville -3½, over 31 (Louisville 31-14)

Second-half winners: Louisville -1½, under 30½ (Louisville 17-2)

— Rutgers 38, Michigan State 27 (at Michigan State)

Full-game winners: Rutgers +10, over 44½, Rutgers -340 ML

First-half winners: Rutgers +5½, over 22½ (Rutgers 28-13)

Second-half winners: Rutgers +7 (+100), over 23½ (Michigan State 14-10)

— Liberty 56, Southern Mississippi 35 (at Liberty)

Full-game winners: Liberty -14, over 60, Liberty -600 ML

First-half winners: Liberty -7½, over 30½ (Liberty 35-7)

Second-half winners: Southern Mississippi +6½, over 24 (Southern Mississippi 28-21)

— Central Florida 51, Tulane 34 (at Central Florida)

Full-game winners: Tulane +21, over 71, Central Florida -1,500 ML

First-half winners: Central Florida -12½, over 37 (Central Florida 37-14)

Second-half winners: Tulane +7, over 31½ (Tulane 20-14)

— No. 22 Marshall 20, Florida Atlantic 9 (at Marshall)

Full-game winners: Florida Atlantic +19, under 51, Marshall -1,100 ML

First-half winners: Florida Atlantic +11, under 26½ (Marshall 7-6)

Second-half winners: Marshall -9, under 24 (Marshall 13-3)

— No. 2 Alabama 48, Tennessee 17 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Alabama -22, under 66½, Alabama -2,000 ML

First-half winners: Alabama -13½, over 34½ (Alabama 28-10)

Second-half winners: Alabama -8, under 30½ (Alabama 20-7)

— No. 3 Notre Dame 45, Pittsburgh 3 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Notre Dame -10, over 44, Notre Dame -380 ML

First-half winners: Notre Dame -6½, over 22 (Notre Dame 28-3)

Second-half winners: Notre Dame -3½, under 20 (Notre Dame 17-0)

— No. 6 Oklahoma State 24, No. 17 Iowa State 21 (at Oklahoma State)

Full-game winners: Spread pushes on 3, under 52½, Oklahoma State -145 ML

First-half winners: Oklahoma State -2, under 26½ (Oklahoma State 14-7)

Second-half winners: Iowa State -1½, under 27½ (Iowa State 14-10)

— Indiana 36, No. 8 Penn State 35 (OT) (at Indiana)

Full-game winners: Indiana +6½, over 62, Indiana +220 ML

First-half winners: Indiana +3½ (+100), under 31 (Indiana 17-7)

Second-half winners: Penn State -5, over 28½ (Penn State 28-19)

— Wake Forest 23, No. 19 Virginia Tech 16 (at Wake Forest)

Full-game winners: Wake Forest +10½, under 68, Wake Forest +320 ML

First-half winners: Wake Forest +6½, under 34½ (Wake Forest 17-10)

Second-half winners: Wake Forest +7, under 32 (tied 6-6)

— Middle Tennessee 40, Rice 34 (2OT) (at Rice)

Full-game winners: Middle Tennessee +4, over 49, Middle Tennessee +155 ML

First-half winners: Middle Tennessee +2½ (+100), over 24 (Middle Tennessee 14-13)

Second-half winners: Middle Tennessee +2½, over 24 (Middle Tennessee 26-21)

— Houston 37, Navy 21 (at Navy)

Full-game winners: Houston -15, over 56½, Houston -600 ML

First-half winners: Navy +7½, total pushes on 29 (Houston 16-13)

Second-half winners: Houston -6½, over 27½ (Houston 21-8)

— Texas 27, Baylor 16 (at Texas)

Full-game winners: Spread pushes on 11, under 61½, Texas -380 ML

First-half winners: Texas -7, under 31 (Texas 13-3)

Second-half winners: Baylor +4½, under 28 (Texas 14-13)

— Purdue 24, Iowa 20 (at Purdue)

Full-game winners: Purdue +3½, under 51½, Purdue +140 ML

First-half winners: Iowa -2, over 26½ (Iowa 17-14)

Second-half winners: Purdue +½, under 25½ (Purdue 10-3)

— Georgia State 36, Troy 34 (at Troy)

Full-game winners: Georgia State +2½, over 68½, Georgia State +120

First-half winners: Troy -1, under 34½ (Troy 21-13)

Second-half winners: Georgia State -½, over 31 (Georgia State 23-13)

— Boston College 48, Georgia Tech 27 (at Boston College)

Full-game winners: Boston College -3½, over 57, Boston College -165 ML

First-half winners: Boston College -2½, over 28 (Boston College 34-14)

Second-half winners: Boston College -½, over 25½ (Boston College 14-13)

— Western Kentucky 13, Chattanooga 10 (at Western Kentucky)

Full-game winners: Chattanooga +14½, under 53½, Western Kentucky -650 ML

First-half winners: Chattanooga +7½, under 27 (Chattanooga 7-3)

Second-half winners: Chattanooga +7½, under 24½ (Western Kentucky 10-3)

— Missouri 20, Kentucky 10 (at Missouri)

Full-game winners: Missouri +3, under 47, Missouri +140 ML

First-half winners: Missouri +1½, under 23½ (Missouri 10-3)

Second-half winners: Missouri +½, under 21½ (Missouri 10-7)

— Texas Tech 34, West Virginia 27 (at Texas Tech)

Full-game winners: Texas Tech +2½, over 54, Texas Tech +120 ML

First-half winners: Texas Tech +1½, over 27½ (Texas Tech 20-13)

Second-half winners: Texas Tech +1, over 27½ (tied 14-14)

— LSU 52, South Carolina 24 (at LSU)

Full-game winners: LSU -4½, over 55, LSU -190 ML

First-half winners: LSU -3, over 27½ (LSU 31-10)

Second-half winners: LSU -½, over 24½ (LSU 21-14)

— South Alabama 38, Louisiana-Monroe 14 (at South Alabama)

Full-game winners: South Alabama -14½, under 57, South Alabama -650 ML

First-half winners: South Alabama -7½, under 28 (South Alabama 17-6)

Second-half winners: South Alabama -4½, over 26½ (South Alabama 21-8)

— Boise State 42, Utah State 13 (at Boise State)

Full-game winners: Boise State -17, over 51½, Boise State -900 ML

First-half winners: Boise State -9½, over 26½ (Boise State 28-0)

Second-half winners: Utah State +7, over 21 (Boise State 14-13)

Texas State (+1,600) at No. 12 BYU (-29½, 61½, -6,000), 7:15 p.m.

UNLV (+450) vs. San Diego State (-14, 50½, -600), 7:30 p.m. at Carson, California

Air Force (-7½, 63½, -300) at San Jose State (+250), 7:30 p.m.

