COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Cincinnati, Oklahoma trail early

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) signals prior to a play at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCF, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 56-21. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Welcome to Week 8 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 8 Oklahoma State at Iowa State, No. 10 Oregon at UCLA, and Southern California at No. 13 Notre Dame. There are 45 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:36 a.m.: Didn’t take long for Cincinnati to tie it. Navy failed on an onside kick, then the Bearcats quickly cashed in. It’s 7-7 with 2:50 left in the first quarter.

9:27 a.m.: Navy strikes first on Cincinnati. The Midshipmen lead 7-0 with 3:51 left in the first quarter. Cincinnati is -1,450 on the live line (Navy +700), spread -16½, total 48½.

9:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Syracuse (+150) at Virginia Tech (-3½, 45½, -170), 9:30 a.m.

9:22 a.m.: Kansas scores first against Oklahoma. The Jayhawks lead 7-0 with 5:50 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma is -6,000 on the live line (Kansas +1,400), spread -26½, total 65½.

8:59 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Arkansas from -49 to -50½

Central Michigan from -5 to -6

Oregon from +1 to -1

Mississippi from -7½ to -9

Miami (Ohio)-Ball State total from 52 to 53

Mississippi State-Vanderbilt total from 52 to 53

8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— No. 2 Cincinnati (-28, 49, -8,000) at Navy (+1,800), 9 a.m.

— No. 3 Oklahoma (-39, 66½, -20,000) at Kansas (+3,000), 9 a.m.

— Northwestern (+1,300) at No. 6 Michigan (-23½, 51, -3,500), 9 a.m.

— Illinois (+1,300) at No. 7 Penn State (-24½, 46, -3,500), 9 a.m.

— No. 16 Wake Forest (-3, 53, -160) at Army (+140), 9 a.m.

— Arkansas-Pine Bluff (no ML) at Arkansas (-50½, 59½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Massachusetts (+3,000) at Florida State (-35½, 59, -20,000), 9 a.m.

— Kansas State (-110) at Texas Tech (PK, 60, -110), 9 a.m.

— Eastern Michigan (-4, 49½, -180) at Bowling Green (+160), 9 a.m.

— Northern Illinois (+195) at Central Michigan (-6, 56, -230), 9 a.m.

— Syracuse (+150) at Virginia Tech (-3½, 45½, -170), 9:30 a.m.

— Kent State (-5, 67, -200) at Ohio (+175), 10 a.m.

— Texas State (+330) at Georgia State (-10½, 58½, -400), 11 a.m.

— Wisconsin (-3½, 40½, -165) at No. 25 Purdue (+145), noon

— No. 8 Oklahoma State (+225) at Iowa State (-7, 47, -265), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 10 Oregon (-1, 61, -115) at UCLA (-105), 12:30 p.m.

— LSU (+280) at No. 12 Mississippi (-9, 76½, -340), 12:30 p.m.

— Clemson (+145) at No. 23 Pittsburgh (-3½, 47, -165), 12:30 p.m.

— Rice (+1,200) at UAB (-24, 44½, -3,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Maryland (+155) at Minnesota (-4, 53, -175), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (+155) at Ball State (-4, 53, -175), 12:30 p.m.

— Western Michigan (-1½, 54½, -125) at Toledo (+105), 12:30 p.m.

— Buffalo (-12½, 57½, -450) at Akron (+375), 12:30 p.m.

— Colorado (+275) at California (-8½, 44, -335), 12:30 p.m.

— Brigham Young (-4, 56½, -180) at Washington State (+160), 12:30 p.m.

— New Mexico (+800) at Wyoming (-20, 40½, -1,400), 12:30 p.m.

— Mississippi State (-20½, 53, -1,600) at Vanderbilt (+900), 1 p.m.

— Liberty (-21, 60½, -1,600) at North Texas (+900), 1 p.m.

— Boston College (+170) at Louisville (-4, 57, -190), 1 p.m.

— East Carolina (+425) at Houston (-13½, 57, -550), 1 p.m.

— Tennessee (+1,500) at No. 4 Alabama (-25, 68, -5,000), 4 p.m.

— No. 22 San Diego State (+135) at Air Force (-3, 39, -155), 4 p.m.

— No. 24 UTSA (-6, 59½, -220) at Louisiana Tech (+190), 4 p.m.

— Western Kentucky (-15, 77, -700) at Florida International (+500), 4 p.m.

— Temple (+105) at South Florida (-1½, 55, -125), 4 p.m.

— South Alabama (-13½, 51, -550) at Louisiana-Monroe (+425), 4 p.m.

— UNR (+145) at Fresno State (-3½, 64, -165), 4 p.m.

— No. 5 Ohio State (-21, 59½, -1,500) at Indiana (+850), 4:30 p.m.

— Southern California (+220) at No. 13 Notre Dame (-7, 59, -260), 4:30 p.m.

— South Carolina (+900) at No. 17 Texas A&M (-19½, 45, -1,600), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 18 North Carolina State (-3½, 54½, -165) at Miami (Fla.) (+145), 4:30 p.m.

— Georgia Tech (+210) at Virginia (-6½, 65½, -250), 4:30 p.m.

— West Virginia (+170) at TCU (-4½, 57, -190), 4:30 p.m.

— Utah (-3, 57, -150) at Oregon State (+130), 4:30 p.m.

— New Mexico State (+650) at Hawaii (-18, 62, -1,000), 9 p.m.

