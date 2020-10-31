61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Betting

COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Clemson trails after 1st quarter

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2020 - 8:49 am
 
Updated October 31, 2020 - 9:53 am

No. 1 Clemson might have to deal with some drama Saturday — emphasis on might.

The Tigers will be without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who tested positive for the coronavirus, leaving true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei as the presumed starter for a home game against Boston College at 9 a.m. Pacific time.

Despite the change, Clemson is still a 24½-point favorite.

There are 38 games overall. Top games include No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State, and UNLV being thrown into the fire for its first game at Allegiant Stadium with the Battle for the Fremont Cannon against UNR.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

9:53 a.m.: Boston College leads Clemson 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, but Clemson is driving. Clemson is -1,600 on the live line (Boston College +840), spread -17½, total 66½.

9:48 a.m.: Michigan and Michigan State are tied at 7 at the end of the first quarter. Michigan is still -1,350 on the live line (Michigan State +740), spread -16½, total 54½.

9:27 a.m.: So far the problem for Clemson is its defense. Boston College scores again to take a 14-7 lead with 8:41 left in the first quarter. Clemson is still -1,300 on the live line (Boston College +690), spread -17½, total 72½.

9 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

Boston College (+1,200) at No. 1 Clemson (-26½, 56, -3,000), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Georgia (-17, 42, -1,000) at Kentucky (+650), 9 a.m.

Memphis (+200) at No. 7 Cincinnati (-6½, 57½, -240), 9 a.m.

Michigan State (+1,000) at No. 13 Michigan (-21½, 52, -2,000), 9 a.m.

No. 16 Kansas State (+175) at West Virginia (-5, 46, -200), 9 a.m.

No. 20 Coastal Carolina (-4, 60½, -175) at Georgia State (+155), 9 a.m.

No. 23 Iowa State (-27, 49½, -5,000) at Kansas (+1,500), 9 a.m.

UTSA (+185) at Florida Atlantic (-5½, 47, -215), 9 a.m.

Temple (+240) at Tulane (-7, 55½, -280), 9 a.m.

Purdue (-10, 55½, -360) at Illinois (+300), 9 a.m.

Wake Forest (-14, 59½, -550) at Syracuse (+425), 9 a.m.

8:50 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Clemson from -25 to -26½

Tulane from -5 to -7

Temple-Tulane total from 59 to 57

Purdue from -7½ to -9½

Purdue-Illinois total from 57 to 55

Rice from +1½ to -1

Auburn from +2 to PK

Northwestern from +2½ to +1

Northwestern-Iowa total from 45 to 43½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Boston College (+1,200) at No. 1 Clemson (-26½, 56, -3,000), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Georgia (-17, 42, -1,000) at Kentucky (+650), 9 a.m.

Memphis (+200) at No. 7 Cincinnati (-6½, 57½, -240), 9 a.m.

Michigan State (+1,000) at No. 13 Michigan (-21½, 52, -2,000), 9 a.m.

No. 16 Kansas State (+175) at West Virginia (-5, 46, -200), 9 a.m.

No. 20 Coastal Carolina (-4, 60½, -175) at Georgia State (+155), 9 a.m.

No. 23 Iowa State (-27, 49½, -5,000) at Kansas (+1,500), 9 a.m.

UTSA (+185) at Florida Atlantic (-5½, 47, -215), 9 a.m.

Temple (+240) at Tulane (-7, 55½, -280), 9 a.m.

Purdue (-10, 55½, -360) at Illinois (+300), 9 a.m.

Wake Forest (-14, 59½, -550) at Syracuse (+425), 9 a.m.

Central Florida (-3, 81½, -150) at Houston (+130), 11 a.m.

Rice (-1, 58½, -115) at Southern Mississippi (-105), noon

Troy (+145) at Arkansas State (-3½, 69½, -165), noon

No. 4 Notre Dame (-20½, 58½, -1,600) at Georgia Tech (+900), 12:30 p.m.

No. 17 Indiana (-13, 53, -450) at Rutgers (+375), 12:30 p.m.

UAB (-13½, 48, -500) at Louisiana Tech (+400), 12:30 p.m.

TCU (-3, 47, -145) at Baylor (+125), 12:30 p.m.

LSU (PK, 63½, -110) at Auburn (-110), 12:30 p.m.

Northwestern (+100) at Iowa (-1, 43½, -120), 12:30 p.m.

Texas (+145) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (-3½, 58½, -165), 1 p.m.

Mississippi (-17½, 63½, -900) at Vanderbilt (+600), 1 p.m.

Appalachian State (-30½, 56½, -10,000) at Louisiana-Monroe (+2,000), 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech (-3½, 67, -160) at Louisville (+140), 1 p.m.

No. 25 Boise State (-14, 49, -600) at Air Force (+450), 3 p.m.

Mississippi State (+2,000) at No. 2 Alabama (-30½, 63½, -10,000), 4 p.m.

New Mexico (+400) at San Jose State (-13½, 55½, -500), 4 p.m.

Charlotte (+300) at Duke (-10, 55, -360), 4 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio State (-10½, 64, -380) at No. 18 Penn State (+320), 4:30 p.m.

Arkansas (+425) at No. 8 Texas A&M (-14, 53, -550), 4:30 p.m.

Missouri (+425) at No. 10 Florida (-13½, 61½, -550), 4:30 p.m.

Navy (+400) at No. 22 SMU (-13, 59, -500), 4:30 p.m.

No. 15 North Carolina (-7½, 61½, -280) at Virginia (+240), 5 p.m.

No. 24 Oklahoma (-16, 67, -700) at Texas Tech (+500), 5 p.m.

Louisiana (Lafayette) (-16½, 56, -800) at Texas State (+550), 5 p.m.

San Diego State (-8½, 43½, -330) at Utah State (+270), 6:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky (+2,000) at No. 11 BYU (-30½, 52, -10,000), 7:15 p.m.

UNR (-13, 60, -500) at UNLV (+400), 7:30 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Stretch along Las Vegas Boulevard soon to be apartment complex
Stretch along Las Vegas Boulevard soon to be apartment complex
2
Second round of Lost Wages Assistance to begin next week
Second round of Lost Wages Assistance to begin next week
3
Nevada sees biggest jump in new coronavirus cases in 3 months
Nevada sees biggest jump in new coronavirus cases in 3 months
4
Woman arrested after business rents out car reported stolen
Woman arrested after business rents out car reported stolen
5
Baby among 9 people killed in violent week in Las Vegas Valley
Baby among 9 people killed in violent week in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) tries to assist as running back Josh Jacobs (28) is ...
NFL betting trends for Week 8
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The over is 5-0-1 in Raiders games and 5-2 in Browns games this season. Eight of the last 11 Browns games have gone over the total.

Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood, left, scrambles as Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton (32) def ...
College football picks: Georgia can suffocate Kentucky
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

A rested Georgia defense against a reeling Kentucky offense might be the biggest mismatch this weekend, plus four more college football plays.

Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) jumps over Rutgers defensive back Lawrence Steve ...
College football betting trends — Week 8
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Michigan State is 9-18 against the spread since 2018, and was 0-4 as an underdog last season.