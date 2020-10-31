COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Clemson trails after 1st quarter

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) makes a pass during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)

No. 1 Clemson might have to deal with some drama Saturday — emphasis on might.

The Tigers will be without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who tested positive for the coronavirus, leaving true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei as the presumed starter for a home game against Boston College at 9 a.m. Pacific time.

Despite the change, Clemson is still a 24½-point favorite.

There are 38 games overall. Top games include No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State, and UNLV being thrown into the fire for its first game at Allegiant Stadium with the Battle for the Fremont Cannon against UNR.

9:53 a.m.: Boston College leads Clemson 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, but Clemson is driving. Clemson is -1,600 on the live line (Boston College +840), spread -17½, total 66½.

9:48 a.m.: Michigan and Michigan State are tied at 7 at the end of the first quarter. Michigan is still -1,350 on the live line (Michigan State +740), spread -16½, total 54½.

9:27 a.m.: So far the problem for Clemson is its defense. Boston College scores again to take a 14-7 lead with 8:41 left in the first quarter. Clemson is still -1,300 on the live line (Boston College +690), spread -17½, total 72½.

8:50 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Clemson from -25 to -26½

Tulane from -5 to -7

Temple-Tulane total from 59 to 57

Purdue from -7½ to -9½

Purdue-Illinois total from 57 to 55

Rice from +1½ to -1

Auburn from +2 to PK

Northwestern from +2½ to +1

Northwestern-Iowa total from 45 to 43½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Boston College (+1,200) at No. 1 Clemson (-26½, 56, -3,000), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Georgia (-17, 42, -1,000) at Kentucky (+650), 9 a.m.

Memphis (+200) at No. 7 Cincinnati (-6½, 57½, -240), 9 a.m.

Michigan State (+1,000) at No. 13 Michigan (-21½, 52, -2,000), 9 a.m.

No. 16 Kansas State (+175) at West Virginia (-5, 46, -200), 9 a.m.

No. 20 Coastal Carolina (-4, 60½, -175) at Georgia State (+155), 9 a.m.

No. 23 Iowa State (-27, 49½, -5,000) at Kansas (+1,500), 9 a.m.

UTSA (+185) at Florida Atlantic (-5½, 47, -215), 9 a.m.

Temple (+240) at Tulane (-7, 55½, -280), 9 a.m.

Purdue (-10, 55½, -360) at Illinois (+300), 9 a.m.

Wake Forest (-14, 59½, -550) at Syracuse (+425), 9 a.m.

Central Florida (-3, 81½, -150) at Houston (+130), 11 a.m.

Rice (-1, 58½, -115) at Southern Mississippi (-105), noon

Troy (+145) at Arkansas State (-3½, 69½, -165), noon

No. 4 Notre Dame (-20½, 58½, -1,600) at Georgia Tech (+900), 12:30 p.m.

No. 17 Indiana (-13, 53, -450) at Rutgers (+375), 12:30 p.m.

UAB (-13½, 48, -500) at Louisiana Tech (+400), 12:30 p.m.

TCU (-3, 47, -145) at Baylor (+125), 12:30 p.m.

LSU (PK, 63½, -110) at Auburn (-110), 12:30 p.m.

Northwestern (+100) at Iowa (-1, 43½, -120), 12:30 p.m.

Texas (+145) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (-3½, 58½, -165), 1 p.m.

Mississippi (-17½, 63½, -900) at Vanderbilt (+600), 1 p.m.

Appalachian State (-30½, 56½, -10,000) at Louisiana-Monroe (+2,000), 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech (-3½, 67, -160) at Louisville (+140), 1 p.m.

No. 25 Boise State (-14, 49, -600) at Air Force (+450), 3 p.m.

Mississippi State (+2,000) at No. 2 Alabama (-30½, 63½, -10,000), 4 p.m.

New Mexico (+400) at San Jose State (-13½, 55½, -500), 4 p.m.

Charlotte (+300) at Duke (-10, 55, -360), 4 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio State (-10½, 64, -380) at No. 18 Penn State (+320), 4:30 p.m.

Arkansas (+425) at No. 8 Texas A&M (-14, 53, -550), 4:30 p.m.

Missouri (+425) at No. 10 Florida (-13½, 61½, -550), 4:30 p.m.

Navy (+400) at No. 22 SMU (-13, 59, -500), 4:30 p.m.

No. 15 North Carolina (-7½, 61½, -280) at Virginia (+240), 5 p.m.

No. 24 Oklahoma (-16, 67, -700) at Texas Tech (+500), 5 p.m.

Louisiana (Lafayette) (-16½, 56, -800) at Texas State (+550), 5 p.m.

San Diego State (-8½, 43½, -330) at Utah State (+270), 6:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky (+2,000) at No. 11 BYU (-30½, 52, -10,000), 7:15 p.m.

UNR (-13, 60, -500) at UNLV (+400), 7:30 p.m.

