COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Coastal Carolina trailing late

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Navy quarterback Xavier Arline (7) is tackled by Army linebacker Jon Rhattigan (47) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor (8) catches a touchdown pass over Penn State cornerback Marquis Wilson (8) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Colorado tight end Matt Lynch misses a pass against Utah in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) is sacked by Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney (18) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Colorado running back Jarek Broussard, center, is stopped after a short gain by Utah defensive end Maxs Tupai, left, and linebacker Devin Lloyd in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

College football motors deeper into December.

There are 32 games overall (California-Washington State was canceled Saturday). Games of interest include No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas, No. 20 North Carolina at No. 9 Miami, LSU at No. 6 Florida and No. 16 Southern California at UCLA.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

3:26 p.m.: Troy takes the lead. Tray Eafford catches a 6-yard TD, and the Trojans lead Coastal Carolina 38-35 with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good).

3:24 p.m.: FINAL: Toledo 24, Central Michigan 23. The Chippewas cover as 10-point road underdogs, but the Rockets score a TD with 1:33 left to win outright at -360 ML. The game stays under 54.

3:21 p.m.: No. 11 Coastal Carolina is in trouble. The undefeated Chanticleers lead Troy 35-30 with 2:31 to play, but Troy has the ball in Coastal territory after an interception.

3:15 p.m.: FINAL: Army 15, Navy 0. The Knights cover as 7½-point home favorites, -300 ML. The game goes under 36.

3:02 p.m.: Second-half line: Duke -½, total 29.

3:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 28, Duke 21. First-half winners: Florida State -1½, over 28½.

2:59 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Boise State (-8½, 47, -330) at Wyoming (+270), 3 p.m.

Appalachian State (-9½, 45, -350) at Georgia Southern (+290), 3 p.m.

2:47 p.m.: FINAL: No. 24 Buffalo 56, Akron 7. The Bulls cover as 33-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. The game goes over 58½.

2:38 p.m.: Second-half line: Tennessee -6½, total 24.

2:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 28, Vanderbilt 10. First-half winners: Tennessee -8, over 26.

2:24 p.m.: Second-half line: Miami -3½, total 31½.

2:22 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 34, Miami 10. First-half winners: North Carolina +2, over 36½.

2:16 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Houston -5, total 31

Oklahoma State -3, total 21

Wisconsin -2, total 16½

2:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Memphis 17, Houston 6. First-half winners: Memphis +3½, under 32½, Memphis +175 ML.

2:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 28, Baylor 0. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -3½, over 24½.

2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa 6, Wisconsin 0. First-half winners: Iowa PK, under 20.

1:39 p.m.: No. 20 North Carolina is rolling against No. 9 Miami, up 24-3 with 10:48 left in the second quarter. The Tar Heels are -550 on the live line (Hurricanes +340), spread -12½, total 78½.

1:37 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Coastal Carolina -4½, total 28½

Toledo -6, total 27

1:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Toledo 17, Central Michigan 10. First-half winners: Toledo -6½, total pushes on 27.

1:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 21, Troy 16. First-half winners: Troy +7, over 27.

1:27 p.m.: Second-half line: Army -3, total 14½.

1:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Army 3, Navy 0. First-half winners: Navy +4, under 17½.

1:20 p.m.: FINAL: UAB 21, Rice 16. The Owls cover as 7-point home underdogs, but the Blazers win outright at -265 ML. The game stays under 42½.

1:08 p.m.: Second-half line: Buffalo -13½, total 24.

1:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buffalo 35, Akron 0. First-half winners: Buffalo -20½, over 33.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Rutgers 27, Maryland 24 (OT). The Scarlet Knights prevail in overtime as 3-point road underdogs, +135 ML. The game stays under 54½.

12:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Duke (+130) at Florida State (-3, 57, -150), 1 p.m.

Tennessee (-15½, 50½, -700) at Vanderbilt (+500), 1 p.m.

12:46 p.m.: Rutgers kicked a field goal on the final play to force overtime with Maryland.

12:42 p.m.: FINAL: Eastern Michigan 41, Northern Illinois 33. The Eagles cover as 6-point home favorites, -230 ML. The game goes over 56.

12:38 p.m.: FINAL: Ball State 30, Western Michigan 27. The Cardinals kick a field goal with 32 seconds left to win outright as 2-point home underdogs, +110 ML. The game stays under 66½.

12:32 p.m.: FINAL: Penn State 39, Michigan State 24. The Nittany Lions outscore the Spartans 29-3 in the second half to cover as 14½-point home favorites, -700 ML. Some bettors won with Michigan State +15½ or better. The game goes over 45½.

12:30 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 20 North Carolina (+150) at No. 9 Miami (-3½, 72, -170), 12:30 p.m.

No. 25 Wisconsin (-110) at No. 19 Iowa (PK, 40, -110), 12:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State (-6½, 49½, -240) at Baylor (+200), 12:30 p.m.

Houston (-6½, 64½, -240) at Memphis (+200), 12:30 p.m.

12:25 p.m.: FINAL: Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17. The Golden Gophers win outright as 9-point road underdogs, +290 ML. The game stays under 62.

12:23 p.m.: FINAL: Louisville 45, Wake Forest 21. The Cardinals roll as 1-point home underdogs, +100 ML. The game goes over 62.

12:20 p.m.: FINAL: Utah 38, No. 21 Colorado 21. The Utes control the second half to cover as 2½-point road favorites, -140 ML. The game goes over 48½.

12:15 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 Georgia 49, Missouri 14. The Bulldogs outscore the Tigers 28-0 in the second half to cover as 14-point road favorites, -550 ML. The game goes over 54½.

12:10 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Alabama 52, Arkansas 3. The Crimson Tide cover easily as 29½-point road favorites, -10,000 ML. The game stays under 68½.

12:03 p.m.: FINAL: No. 15 Northwestern 28, Illinois 10. The Wildcats cover as 12½-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game stays under 41½.

11:59 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 11 Coastal Carolina (-12½, 53, -420) at Troy (+350), noon

Central Michigan (+300) at Toledo (-10, 54, -360), noon

Navy (+250) at Army (-7½, 36, -300), noon

11:49 a.m.: Michigan State has collapsed, and Penn State is in position to cover -14½. An 81-yard punt return for a TD gives the Nittany Lions a 39-24 lead with 11:24 left in the fourth quarter. Penn State trailed 21-10 at halftime.

11:32 a.m.: Penn State has erased a 21-10 halftime deficit. The Nittany Lions score a TD to take a 25-24 lead on Michigan Stae with two seconds left in the third quarter. Penn State is -380 on the live line (Michigan State +270).

11:29 a.m.: Second-half line: UAB -4, total 21½.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 13, UAB 7. First-half winners: Rice +3½, under 21½, Rice +180 ML.

11:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Akron (+2,000) at No. 24 Buffalo (-33, 58½, -10,000), 11:30 a.m.

11:17 a.m.: Utah has rallied from a 21-10 deficit to take a 24-21 lead on Colorado with 6:23 left in the third quarter. Utah is -196 on the live line (Colorado +152), total 62½.

10:45 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Wake Forest -2½, total 30½

Ball State -½ (+115), total 32½

Eastern Michigan -3, total 24½

Nebraska -5½, total 30½

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Louisville 21, Wake Forest 10. First-half winners: Louisville +½ (-120), under 31½.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 17, Nebraska 14. First-half winners: Minnesota +6, total pushes on 31, Minnesota +240 ML.

10:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Western Michigan 20, Ball State 13. First-half winners: Western Michigan -½, under 34.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eastern Michigan 20, Northern Illinois 10. First-half winners: Eastern Michigan -3½, over 28½.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Utah -½, total 24½

Alabama -10, total 27½

Georgia -7, total 27

Penn State -8½, total 23½

Maryland -½, total 21

Northwestern -6, total 20

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 21, Missouri 14. First-half winners: Missouri +7½ (-120), over 27½.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 38, Arkansas 3. First-half winners: Alabama -19½, over 38½. Alabama scored a TD with 33 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 21, Penn State 10. First-half winners: Michigan State +7½, over 23½, Michigan State +400 ML.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado 14, Utah 10. First-half winners: Colorado +½, total pushes on 24. Utah kicked a field goal on the final play to make the first-half total a push.

10:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 3, Rutgers 0. First-half winners: Maryland -1½, under 27½.

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern 14, Illinois 3. First-half winners: Northwestern -7, under 21.

9:58 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

UAB (-7, 42½, -265) at Rice (+225), 10 a.m.

9:50 a.m.: Alabama has asserted itself. The Crimson Tide take a 17-3 lead on Arkansas with 12:04 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -20,000 on the live line (Arkansas +2,600), spread -33½, total 64½.

9:30 a.m.: Arkansas is competing early with Alabama. The Razorbacks get a fourth-down stop and take over at their 43 with 4:18 left in the first quarter with the game tied at 3. Alabama is -2,000 on the live line (Arkansas +1,040), spread -20½, total 59½.

8:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

No. 1 Alabama (-29½, 68½, -10,000) at Arkansas (+2,000), 9 a.m.

No. 12 Georgia (-14, 54½, -550) at Missouri (+425), 9 a.m.

Illinois (+400) at No. 15 Northwestern (-12½, 41½, -500), 9 a.m.

Utah (-2½, 48½, -140) at No. 21 Colorado (+120), 9 a.m.

Rutgers (+135) at Maryland (-3, 54½, -155), 9 a.m.

Minnesota (+290) at Nebraska (-9, 62, -350), 9 a.m.

Michigan State (+500) at Penn State (-14½, 45½, -700), 9 a.m.

Northern Illinois (+195) at Eastern Michigan (-6, 56, -230), 9 a.m.

Western Michigan (-2, 66½, -130) at Ball State (+110), 9 a.m.

Wake Forest (-1, 62, -120) at Louisville (+100), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Arkansas from +32 to +30½

Utah -1 to -2½

Minnesota-Nebraska total from 61 to 62½

Rutgers from +6½ to +3

Rutgers-Maryland total from 59 to 54½

Northern Illinois-Eastern Michigan total from 54½ to 56

Central Michigan from +12 to +10½

Navy-Army total from 37½ to 36

North Carolina-Miami total from 69½ to 72

LSU-Florida total from 68 to 66½

Virginia-Virginia Tech total from 62½ to 64

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

No. 1 Alabama (-29½, 68½, -10,000) at Arkansas (+2,000), 9 a.m.

No. 12 Georgia (-14, 54½, -550) at Missouri (+425), 9 a.m.

Illinois (+400) at No. 15 Northwestern (-12½, 41½, -500), 9 a.m.

Utah (-2½, 48½, -140) at No. 21 Colorado (+120), 9 a.m.

Rutgers (+135) at Maryland (-3, 54½, -155), 9 a.m.

Minnesota (+290) at Nebraska (-9, 62, -350), 9 a.m.

Michigan State (+500) at Penn State (-14½, 45½, -700), 9 a.m.

Northern Illinois (+195) at Eastern Michigan (-6, 56, -230), 9 a.m.

Western Michigan (-2, 66½, -130) at Ball State (+110), 9 a.m.

Wake Forest (-1, 62, -120) at Louisville (+100), 9 a.m.

UAB (-7, 42½, -265) at Rice (+225), 10 a.m.

Akron (+2,000) at No. 24 Buffalo (-33, 58½, -10,000), 11:30 a.m.

No. 11 Coastal Carolina (-12½, 53, -420) at Troy (+350), noon

Central Michigan (+300) at Toledo (-10, 54, -360), noon

Navy (+250) at Army (-7½, 36, -300), noon

No. 20 North Carolina (+150) at No. 9 Miami (-3½, 72, -170), 12:30 p.m.

No. 25 Wisconsin (-110) at No. 19 Iowa (PK, 40, -110), 12:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State (-6½, 49½, -240) at Baylor (+200), 12:30 p.m.

Houston (-6½, 64½, -240) at Memphis (+200), 12:30 p.m.

Duke (+130) at Florida State (-3, 57, -150), 1 p.m.

Tennessee (-15½, 50½, -700) at Vanderbilt (+500), 1 p.m.

Boise State (-8½, 47, -330) at Wyoming (+270), 3 p.m.

Appalachian State (-9½, 45, -350) at Georgia Southern (+290), 3 p.m.

LSU (+850) at No. 6 Florida (-22½, 66½, -1,500), 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech (+800) at TCU (-21½, 50½, -1,400), 4 p.m.

No. 16 Southern California (-3½, 64, -170) at UCLA (+150), 4:30 p.m.

Auburn (-6, 50, -220) at Mississippi State (+190), 4:30 p.m.

Virginia (+135) at Virginia Tech (-3, 64, -155), 5 p.m.

San Diego State (+550) at No. 14 BYU (-16½, 47½, -800), 7 p.m.

Stanford (-2½, 54, -140) at Oregon State (+120), 7 p.m.

Fresno State (-15, 57½, -650) vs. New Mexico (+475), 7:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium

UNLV (+700) at Hawaii (-19½, 60, -1,100), 8 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.