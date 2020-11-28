COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: East Carolina scores +330 upset

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Top-ranked Alabama won’t have coach Nick Saban on the sidelines for the Iron Bowl against No. 22 Auburn after he tested postive for the coronavirus.

Despite his absence, Alabama is still a 24½-point favorite over the Tigers in Saturday’s only matchup of top 25 teams.

There are 35 games overall (37 before two games were canceled Saturday morning). Other top games include Maryland against No. 12 Indiana, Pittsburgh at No. 4 Clemson in the return of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and Louisiana State at No. 5 Texas A&M.

UPDATES

1:10 p.m.: FINAL: Miami (Ohio) 38, Akron 7. The RedHawks cover as 14-point road favorites, -600 ML. The game stays under 55½.

12:59 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Mississippi State (+290) at Mississippi (-9½, 70½, -350), 1 p.m.

Rutgers (+375) at Purdue (-12½, 61, -450), 1 p.m.

Louisville (+100) at Boston College (-1½, 56½, -120), 1 p.m.

12:50 p.m.: FINAL: Buffalo 70, Kent State 41. The Bulls roll to the cover as 7-point home favorites, -260 ML. The game goes way, way over 70½.

12:47 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina State 36, Syracuse 29. The Orange cover as 17-point home underdogs, but the Wolfpack win outright at -900 ML. The game goes over 50.

12:46 p.m.: FINAL: Ball State 27, Toledo 24. The Cardinals hang on to win outright as 10-point road underdogs, +300 ML. The game stays under 66½. Ball State led 24-3 before Toledo mounted a rally.

12:43 p.m.: FINAL: No. 21 Oklahoma State 50, Texas Tech 44. The Red Raiders cover as 12-point road underdogs, but the Cowboys win outright at -430 ML. The game goes way over 57. Oklahoma State could have covered in the final seconds, but the runner went down on purpose inside the 5 instead of scoring, allowing the Cowboys to run out the clock. Texas Tech scored two TDs in the last 4:04 to pull out the cover.

12:39 p.m.: FINAL: East Carolina 52, SMU 38. The Pirates survive the Mustangs’ comeback attempt to win outright as 12-point home underdogs, +330 ML. The game goes over 72. East Carolina led 45-7 at halftime, then held on in the second half.

12:31 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 22 Auburn (+1,100) at No. 1 Alabama (-24½, 64½, -2,500), 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh (+1,100) at No. 4 Clemson (-24, 59, -2,500), 12:30 p.m.

No. 11 Northwestern (-13½, 40½, -600) at Michigan State (+450), 12:30 p.m.

Troy (+450) at Appalachian State (-14, 50½, -600), 12:30 p.m.

12:25 p.m.: FINAL: Western Michigan 30, Northern Illinois 27. The Huskies cover comfortably as 19-point road underdogs, but the Broncos win outright at -1,000 ML. The game stays under 64½.

12:24 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 Indiana 27, Maryland 11. The Hoosiers pull away to cover as 11½-point home favorites, -410 ML. The game stays well under 65.

12:23 p.m.: FINAL: Penn State 27, Michigan 17. The Nittany Lions win on the road in a pick’em game, -110 ML. The game stays under 56½.

12:19 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Florida 34, Kentucky 10. The spread pushes on 24, but the Gators win outright at -2,500 ML. The game stays under 59½. Florida knelt on the ball at the Kentucky 2 in the final seconds. Bettors who got the best of the number could have won with either team. Florida was available at -23½ at times, and Kentucky was available at +24½ and higher earlier in the week.

12:17 p.m.: FINAL: Ohio 52, Bowling Green 10. The Bobcats cover as 23-point home favorites, -2,000 ML. The game goes over 55½.

12:10 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia State 30, Georgia Southern 24. The Panthers rally from 14-3 and 24-13 deficits to cover as 2½-point home favorites, -145 ML. The game goes over 51 on a field goal with 1:53 to play.

12:08 p.m.: FINAL: Missouri 41, Vanderbilt 0. The Tigers cover easily as 14½-point home favorites, -600 ML. The game stays under 51½.

11:59 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 16 Coastal Carolina (-17, 58, -800) at Texas State (+550), noon

No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-29½, 59, -6,000) at Louisiana-Monroe (+1,600), noon

North Texas (+105) at UTSA (-2, 66½, -125), noon

South Alabama (+250) at Arkansas State (-7½, 62, -300), noon

11:55 a.m.: Penn State has just about put away Michigan. The Nittany Lions score to take a 27-17 lead with 8:12 left in the fourth quarter. Penn State is -1,800 on the live line (Michigan +940).

11:45 a.m.: Missed this one getting to halftime:

HALFTIME: Miami (Ohio) 24, Akron 0. First-half winners: Miami -7½ (+100), under 28.

Second-half line: Miami -7, total 23.

11:42 a.m.: Points are flying in Stillwater. Oklahoma State leads Texas Tech 41-31 with 1:22 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -1,200 on the live line (Red Raiders +680).

11:24 a.m.: Florida started slowly but is now rolling against Kentucky. Kyle Pitts catches a 7-yard TD, his third score of the day, and the Gators lead 31-10 with 3:36 left in the third quarter. Florida is -50,000 on the live line (Kentucky +2,600), spread -25½, total 55½.

11:21 a.m.: Texas Tech takes a 24-21 lead on Oklahoma State with 7:15 left in the third quarter. Oklahoma State is -146 on the live line (Tech +114), spread -2½, total 65½.

10:59 a.m.: Second-half lines:

North Carolina State -10½, total 26½

Buffalo -2, total 36

10:56 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buffalo 35, Kent State 24. First-half winners: Buffalo -4, over 35½.

10:54 a.m.: HALFTIME: Syracuse 22, North Carolina State 14. First-half winners: Syracuse +10, over 25½, Syracuse +450 ML.

10:52 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Toledo -7 (-120), total 32

Ohio -6½ (-120), total 24½

10:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio 45, Bowling Green 10. First-half winners: Ohio -13½, over 28½.

10:48 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ball State 17, Toledo 3. First-half winners: Ball State +6½, under 34½, Ball State +240 ML.

10:47 a.m.: UTEP-Rice has been canceled because of positive coronavirus tests. That’s the third game that was canceled today, joining Virginia-Florida State and San Jose State-Boise State.

10:46 a.m.: Second-half lines:

SMU -7 (+100), total 33½

Michigan -1, total 27

Indiana -3½, total 29½

Western Michigan -9, total 31

Oklahoma State -6½ (-120), total 28½

10:44 a.m.: HALFTIME: East Carolina 45, SMU 7. First-half winners: East Carolina +7, total 36½, East Carolina +260 ML. The Pirates crushed the Mustangs as big underdogs in the first half.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Western Michigan 20, Northern Illinois 17. First-half winners: Northern Illinois +10½, over 34.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 17, Michigan 7. First-half winners: Penn State PK, under 28.

10:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Indiana 7, Maryland 3. First-half winners: Maryland +7, under 33½.

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 21, Texas Tech 17. First-half winners: Texas Tech +7, over 28½.

10:35 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Florida -11, total 28½

Missouri -7, total 21½

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 14, Kentucky 10. First-half winners: Kentucky +14, under 31. Florida got a 50-yard punt return for a TD with 42 seconds left to avoid a massive upset by Kentucky at +700. Florida was -1,100 to lead at halftime.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Missouri 21, Vanderbilt 0. First-half winners: Missouri -7½, under 26.

10:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Georgia Southern PK, total 26½.

10:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Southern 14, Georgia State 13. First-half winners: Georgia Southern +1½, over 26. Georgia State scored a TD with 46 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

10:09 a.m.: Kentucky kicks a field goal to take a 10-7 lead on Florida with 2:13 left in the second quarter. Florida is -800 on the live line (Kentucky +480), spread -10½, total 48½.

9:59 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

UTEP (+320) at Rice (-10, 42, -380), 10 a.m.

Miami (Ohio) (-14, 55½, -600) at Akron (+450), 10 a.m.

9:52 a.m.: Kentucky is a 24-point underdog, but it is battling No. 6 Florida early, tying the Gators at 7 with 11:18 left in the second quarter. Florida is -1,200 on the live line (Kentucky +670), spread -15½, total 56½.

9:42 a.m.: Michigan responds. Hassan Haskins scores on a 2-yard run, and the Wolverines tie Penn State at 7 with 30 seconds left in the first quarter. The game is pick’em on the live line (-115 both sides), total 58½.

9:37 a.m.: Penn State misses a field goal, but the Nittany Lions still lead Michigan 7-0 with 2:32 left in the first quarter. Penn State is -166 on the live line (Michigan +130), spread -3½, total 52½.

9:34 a.m.: East Carolina is a 12-point underdog, but the Pirates have jumped all over SMU. The Pirates lead the Mustangs 14-0 with 7:07 left in the first quarter. SMU is still favored at -134 on the live line (East Carolina +106), spread -1½, total 77½.

9:31 a.m.: Texas Tech takes a 7-0 lead on Oklahoma State with 7:01 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma State is -235 on the live line (Texas Tech +180).

9:03 a.m.: Two cancellations this morning for coronavirus reasons: Virginia-Florida State and San Jose State-Boise State.

9 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

Kentucky (+1,100) at No. 6 Florida (-24, 59½, -2,500), 9 a.m.

Maryland (+340) at No. 12 Indiana (-11½, 65, -410), 9 a.m.

Texas Tech (+360) at No. 21 Oklahoma State (-12, 57, -430), 9 a.m.

Penn State (-110) at Michigan (PK, 56½, -110), 9 a.m.

Northern Illinois (+650) at Western Michigan (-19, 64½, -1,000), 9 a.m.

Bowling Green (+1,000) at Ohio (-23, 55½, -2,000), 9 a.m.

Kent State (+220) at Buffalo (-7, 70½, -260), 9 a.m.

Ball State (+300) at Toledo (-10, 66½, -360), 9 a.m.

SMU (-12, 72, -400) at East Carolina (+330), 9 a.m.

Georgia Southern (+125) at Georgia State (-2½, 51, -145), 9 a.m.

North Carolina State (-17, 50, -900) at Syracuse (+600), 9 a.m.

Vanderbilt (+450) at Missouri (-14½, 51½, -600), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Texas Tech-Oklahoma State total from 53½ to 56

Penn State-Michigan total from 58 to 56½

Kent State-Buffalo total from 68 to 69½

Ball State-Toledo total from 64½ to 66½

SMU-East Carolina total from 68 to 70½

Georgia Southern-Georgia State total from 52½ to 51

North Carolina State from -15 to -17

UTEP-Rice total from 44½ to 43

Louisiana (Lafayette) from -28 to -29½

South Alabama-Arkansas State total from 64 to 62

LSU-Texas A&M total from 62½ to 61

Kansas State-Baylor total from 46 to 44½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

