COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Favorites dominate day; Spartans score 10-1 upset

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks for a receiver during the first quarter against Penn State in an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) makes a pass during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)

No. 1 Clemson might have to deal with some drama Saturday — emphasis on might.

The Tigers will be without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who tested positive for the coronavirus, leaving true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei as the presumed starter for a home game against Boston College at 9 a.m. Pacific time.

Despite the change, Clemson is still a 24½-point favorite.

There are 38 games overall. Top games include No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State, and UNLV being thrown into the fire for its first game at Allegiant Stadium with the Battle for the Fremont Cannon against UNR.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

11:34 p.m.: That’s it for today. Favorites went 24-12-1 against the spread with one game closing pick’em. Five underdogs scored outright upsets — Michigan State (+1,000 at Michigan), Louisiana Tech (+400 vs. UAB), Virginia (+245 vs. North Carolina), Texas (+150 at Oklahoma State) and Troy (+145 at Arkansas State).

Totals went 19-18-1 to the over.

Betting results for every game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story.

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Sunday morning for the NFL.

11:07 p.m.: FINAL: UNR 37, UNLV 19. The Wolf Pack cover as 14-point road favorites, -550 ML. The game stays under 60.

10:53 p.m.: UNLV is stopped on fourth down, and that should about do it. UNR leads 34-19 with under seven minutes to play.

10:42 p.m.: FINAL: No. 11 BYU 41, Western Kentucky 10. The Cougars kicked a 45-yard field goal with 1:03 left to cover as 30½-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. The game stays just under 52.

10:34 p.m.: UNR gets breathing room again on a 4-yard TD run by Toa Taua. UNR leads UNLV 34-19 with 13:37 left in the fourth quarter. UNR is -8,000 on the live line (UNLV +4,000).

10:18 p.m.: The Rebels keep fighting. Steve Jenkins catches a 5-yard TD, and UNLV cuts UNR’s lead to 27-19 with 2:06 left in the third quarter. UNR is -3,000 on the live line (UNLV +1,360), spread -11½, total 61½.

10:04 p.m.: UNLV holds UNR to a field goal after the Wolf Pack had first-and-goal. UNR leads UNLV 27-12 with 8:36 left in the third quarter. UNR is -3,500 on the live line (UNLV +1,550), spread -16½, total 61½.

9:50 p.m.: FINAL: San Diego State 38, Utah State 7. The Aztecs cover as 8½-point road favorites, -310 ML. The game goes over 41.

9:24 p.m.: Second-half line: UNR -3½, total 28.

9:22 p.m.: HALFTIME: UNR 24, UNLV 12. First-half winners: UNR -7½, over 30½. UNR scored a TD with 15 seconds left to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total over.

9:19 p.m.: UNR answers right back. Justin Lockhart catches a 4-yard TD, and UNR extends its lead to 24-12 with 15 seconds left in the second quarter. UNR is -4,500 on the live line (UNLV +1,650).

9:12 p.m.: UNLV slices the lead. Tyleek Collins catches a 1-yard TD, and the Rebels cut UNR’s lead to 17-12 with 2:20 left in the second quarter (2-point try failed). UNR is -1,100 on the live line (UNLV +690).

8:55 p.m.: Second-half line: BYU -10½, total 21.

8:54 p.m.: HALFTIME: BYU 35, Western Kentucky 3. First-half winners: BYU -19, over 28.

8:51 p.m.: FINAL: No. 24 Oklahoma 62, Texas Tech 28. The Sooners cover easily as 16½-point road favorites, -700 ML. The game sails over 66½.

8:40 p.m.: UNR connects on a quick strike. Romeo Doubs scores on a 65-yard TD catch, and UNR extends its lead to 17-6 over UNLV with 13:55 left in the second quarter. UNR jumps to -3,000 on the live line (UNLV +1,360), spread -20½, total 64½.

8:37 p.m.: FINAL: Louisiana (Lafayette) 44, Texas State 34. The Bobcats cover as 16½-point home underdogs, but the Ragin’ Cajuns win outright at -800 ML. The game goes over 57.

8:34 p.m.: UNLV hits a 31-yard field goal, and the Rebels cut UNR’s lead to 10-6 with 14:06 left in the second quarter. UNR is -1,200 on the live line (UNLV +680), spread -14½, total 58½.

8:31 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: UNR 10, UNLV 3. UNLV is driving, looking to tie the score.

8:23 p.m.: FINAL: Virginia 44, No. 15 North Carolina 41. The Cavaliers win outright as 8-point home underdogs, +245 ML. The game sails over 61.

8:20 p.m.: FINAL: No. 3 Ohio State 38, No. 18 Penn State 25. The Buckeyes stop a couple of late drives to cover as 10-point road favorites, -370 ML. The total pushes on 63.

8:19 p.m.: Second-half line: San Diego State -6, total 20½.

8:16 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Diego State 10, Utah State 7. First-half winners: Utah State +4½, under 20½. Utah State scored a 37-yard TD on the final play to cover the first-half spread.

8:13 p.m.: FINAL: No. 10 Florida 41, Missouri 17. The Gators cover as 13½-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game stays under 63½.

8:08 p.m.: FINAL: No. 8 Texas A&M 42, Arkansas 31. The Razorbacks score a TD with 36 seconds left to cover as 14½-point road underdogs, but the Aggies win outright at -600 ML. The game goes over 54½.

8:07 p.m.: FINAL: No. 22 SMU 51, Navy 37. The Mustangs cover as 13-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game sails over 58½.

7:56 p.m.: FINAL: San Jose State 38, New Mexico 21. The Spartans cover as 13½-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game goes over 56.

7:38 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Alabama 41, Mississippi State 0. The Crimson Tide cover as 29½-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. The game stays under 63½.

7:32 p.m.: FINAL: Duke 53, Charlotte 19. The Blue Devils cover easily as 11-point home favorites, -400 ML. The game goes over 55.

7:28 p.m.: The final game of the night is about to kick off, with UNLV playing its first game at Allegiant Stadium against UNR in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon:

UNR (-14, 60, -550) at UNLV (+425), 7:30 p.m.

7:17 p.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma -6½, total 28.

7:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 48, Texas Tech 14. First-half winners: Oklahoma -8, over 34.

7:13 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Western Kentucky (+2,000) at No. 11 BYU (-30½, 52, -10,000), 7:15 p.m.

7:02 p.m.: Second-half line: Louisiana -9, total 28½.

7 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 34, Texas State 21. First-half winners: Louisiana -9, over 28½. Louisiana scored a TD with 11 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

6:56 p.m.: Ohio State has breathing room again. Chris Olave catches a 49-yard TD pass, and the Buckeyes extend their lead to 28-13 over Penn State with 8:41 left in the third quarter. Ohio State is -4,500 on the live line (Penn State +1,750), spread -17½, total 62½.

6:52 p.m.: Second-half line: North Carolina -4½, total 33.

6:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 27, North Carolina 20. First-half winners: Virginia +4, over 30½, Virginia +180 ML.

6:32 p.m.: Second-half line: Florida -7, total 28.

6:29 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

San Diego State (-8½, 41, -310) at Utah State (+260), 6:30 p.m.

6:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 20, Missouri 7. First-half winners: Florida -7½ (+100), under 32.

6:22 p.m.: FINAL: No. 25 Boise State 49, Air Force 30. The Broncos cover as 13-point road favorites, -450 ML. The game sails over 49½.

6:19 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -4, total 27½

Texas A&M -5, total 27½

6:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 28, Arkansas 14. First-half winners: Texas A&M -8, over 27½.

6:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 21, Penn State 6. First-half winners: Ohio State -6½, under 32. Penn State got a 50-yard field goal on the final play when the replay determined there was still one second left on the clock when Ohio State knelt on fourth down.

6:11 p.m.: Second-half lines:

SMU -3½, total 28

San Jose State -6½, total 28½

6:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: SMU 31, Navy 17. First-half winners: SMU -7, over 30.

6:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Jose State 21, New Mexico 14. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 7, over 28.

5:38 p.m.: Second-half line: Alabama -12½, total 26½.

5:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 27, Mississippi State 0. First-half winners: Alabama -18½, under 35.

5:35 p.m.: Second-half line: Duke -3, total 24.

5:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Duke 24, Charlotte 7. First-half winners: Duke -7, over 27½.

5:25 p.m.: No. 3 Ohio State leads No. 18 Penn State 14-3 at the end of the first quarter. The Buckeyes are -1,800 on the live line (Nittany Lions +900), spread -19½, total 67½.

5:07 p.m.: FINAL: Texas 41, No. 6 Oklahoma State 34 (OT). The Longhorns win outright as 3½-point road underdogs, +150 ML. The game goes over 57½.

5 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

No. 15 North Carolina (-8, 61, -290) at Virginia (+245), 5 p.m.

No. 24 Oklahoma (-16½, 66½, -700) at Texas Tech (+500), 5 p.m.

Louisiana (Lafayette) (-16½, 57, -800) at Texas State (+550), 5 p.m.

4:50 p.m.: FINAL: Louisiana Tech 37, UAB 34 (2OT). The Bulldogs win outright as 13½-point home underdogs, +400 ML. The game sails over 47½.

4:37 p.m.: Second-half line: Boise State -4, total 26½.

4:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boise State 28, Air Force 17. First-half winners: Boise State -7, over 26.

4:30 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

No. 3 Ohio State (-10, 63, -370) at No. 18 Penn State (+310), 4:30 p.m.

Arkansas (+450) at No. 8 Texas A&M (-14½, 54½, -600), 4:30 p.m.

Missouri (+400) at No. 10 Florida (-13½, 63½, -500), 4:30 p.m.

Navy (+400) at No. 22 SMU (-13, 58½, -500), 4:30 p.m.

4:25 p.m.: FINAL: Mississippi 54, Vanderbilt 21. The Rebels cover as 17½-point road favorites, -900 ML. The game goes over 63½.

4:20 p.m.: FINAL: No. 17 Indiana 37, Rutgers 21. The Hoosiers cover as 11½-point road favorites, -380 ML. The game goes over 54.

4:13 p.m.: FINAL: TCU 33, Baylor 23. The Horned Frogs cover as 2½-point road favorites, -140 ML. The game goes over 47.

4:12 p.m.: FINAL: Virginia Tech 42, Louisville 35. The Hokies cover as 5-point road favorites, -200 ML. The game goes over 67.

4:08 p.m.: Catching up with some finals:

FINAL: No. 4 Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13. The Yellow Jackets cover as 20½-point home underdogs, but the Irish win outright at -1,400 ML. The game stays under 58½.

FINAL: Auburn 48, LSU 11. Auburn wins at home easily in a pick’em game, -110 ML. The game stays under 63½.

FINAL: Northwestern 21, Iowa 20. The spread pushes on 1, but early bettors won with the Wildcats from +2½ to PK. The Wildcats were -120 ML. The game stays just under 42½.

FINAL: Appalachian State 31, Louisiana-Monroe 13. The Warhawks cover as 29-point home underdogs, but the Mountaineers win outright at -10,000 ML. The game stays under 56½.

4 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

Mississippi State (+2,000) at No. 2 Alabama (-29½, 63½, -10,000), 4 p.m.

New Mexico (+400) at San Jose State (-13½, 56, -500), 4 p.m.

Charlotte (+330) at Duke (-11, 55, -400), 4 p.m.

3:34 p.m.: After falling behind 31-20, Texas immediately responds. D’Shawn Jamison returns the kickoff 100 yards for a TD, and the Longhorns cut Oklahoma State’s lead to 31-26 with 7:57 left in the third quarter (extra point no good). Oklahoma State is -280 on the live line (Texas +205), spread -4½, total 78½.

3:21 p.m.: FINAL: Troy 38, Arkansas State 10. The Trojans win outright easily as 3½-point road underdogs, +145 ML. The game stays well under 69½.

3:04 p.m.: FINAL: Rice 30, Southern Mississippi 6. The Owls win easily as 1-point road favorites, -115 ML. The game stays under 58½.

3:01 p.m.: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss the Tigers’ game next week at No. 4 Notre Dame after testing positive this week for the coronavirus, the team confirmed. D.J. Uiagalelei will start again after leading Clemson to a 34-28 comeback win over Boston College today.

2:59 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

No. 25 Boise State (-13, 49½, -450) at Air Force (+375), 3 p.m.

2:52 p.m.: FINAL: Central Florida 44, Houston 21. The Knights cover as 3-point road favorites, -150 ML. The game stays under 81½.

2:51 p.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma State -2½, total 30.

2:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 24, Texas 20. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -2½, over 29½.

2:35 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Mississippi -6½ (-120), total 30½

Appalachian State -14, total 27

2:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 21, Louisiana-Monroe 7. First-half winners: Monroe +17, under 31.

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi 33, Vanderbilt 14. First-half winners: Mississippi -10, over 32.

2:30 p.m.: Second-half line: Baylor -½, total 20½.

2:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: TCU 30, Baylor 7. First-half winners: TCU -1, over 23½.

2:26 p.m.: Second-half line: Virginia Tech -2½, total 31½.

2:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 21, Louisville 14. First-half winners: Virginia Tech -3, over 34.

2:19 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Notre Dame -10, total 26

Indiana -6½, total 22½

Northwestern -2½ (-120), total 22½

LSU -1, total 28

UAB -8, total 24½

2:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana Tech 17, UAB 14. First-half winners: Louisiana Tech +7, over 24, Louisiana Tech +275 ML.

2:16 p.m.: HALFTIME: Indiana 20, Rutgers 7. First-half winners: Indiana -6½, under 27½.

2:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 21, LSU 3. First-half winners: Auburn PK, under 31½.

2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 17, Georgia Tech 7. First-half winners: Georgia Tech +11, under 30½.

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa 20, Northwestern 14. First-half winners: Iowa +½ (-125), over 21.

1:45 p.m.: Second-half line: Arkansas State -4, total 31.

1:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Troy 24, Arkansas State 3. First-half winners: Troy +2½, under 34½.

1:37 p.m.: Second-half line: Southern Mississippi -½, total 27½.

1:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 23, Southern Mississippi 6. First-half winners: Rice PK, under 29½.

1:01 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

Texas (+150) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (-3½, 57½, -170), 1 p.m.

Mississippi (-17½, 63½, -900) at Vanderbilt (+600), 1 p.m.

Appalachian State (-29, 56½, -10,000) at Louisiana-Monroe (+2,000), 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech (-5, 67, -200) at Louisville (+175), 1 p.m.

12:48 p.m.: FINAL: Michigan State 27, No. 13 Michigan 24. The Spartans win outright as 21½-point road underdogs, +1,000 ML. The game stays just under 52.

12:47 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Clemson 34, Boston College 28. The Eagles cover easily as 26½-point road underdogs, but the Tigers rally to win outright at -3,000 ML. The total goes over 56.

12:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Central Florida -½, total 37½.

12:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 23, Houston 7. First-half winners: Central Florida -1½, under 41½.

12:40 p.m.: FINAL: No. 23 Iowa State 52, Kansas 22. The Cyclones cover as 27-point road favorites, -5,000 ML. The game goes over 49½.

12:39 p.m.: FINAL: West Virginia 37, No. 16 Kansas State 10. The Mountaineers win easily as 5-point home favorites, -200 ML. The game goes just over 46.

12:31 p.m.: FINAL: Florida Atlantic 24, UTSA 3. The Owls cover as 5½-point home favorites, -215 ML. The game stays under 47.

12:30 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

No. 4 Notre Dame (-20½, 58½, -1,400) at Georgia Tech (+800), 12:30 p.m.

No. 17 Indiana (-11½, 54, -380) at Rutgers (+320), 12:30 p.m.

UAB (-13½, 47½, -500) at Louisiana Tech (+400), 12:30 p.m.

TCU (-2½, 47, -140) at Baylor (+120), 12:30 p.m.

LSU (PK, 63½, -110) at Auburn (-110), 12:30 p.m.

Northwestern (-1, 42½, -120) at Iowa (+100), 12:30 p.m.

12:24 p.m.: FINAL: No. 7 Cincinnati 49, Memphis 10. The Bearcats cover easily as 6½-point home favorites, -240 ML. The game goes just over 57½.

12:23 p.m.: FINAL: Purdue 31, Illinois 24. The Illini cover as 10-point home underdogs, but the Boilermakers win outright at -360 ML. The game stays just under 55½.

12:19 p.m.: FINAL: Wake Forest 38, Syracuse 14. The Demon Deacons cover as 14-point road favorites, -550 ML. The game stays under 59½.

12:13 p.m.: FINAL: Tulane 38, Temple 3. The Green Wave cover as 7-point home favorites, -280 ML. The game stays under 55½.

12:05 p.m.: FINAL: No. 5 Georgia 14, Kentucky 3. The Wildcats cover as 17-point home underdogs, but the Bulldogs win outright at -1,000 ML. The game stays easily under 42.

12:02 p.m.: FINAL: No. 20 Coastal Carolina 51, Georgia State 0. The Chanticleers completely dominate the Panthers and cover as 4-point road underdogs, -175 ML. The game stays under 60½.

12:01 p.m.: Clemson takes the lead. Travis Etienne scores on a 17-yard run, and Clemson takes a 32-28 lead over Boston College with 11:34 left in the fourth quarter (extra point no good). Clemson is -1,000 on the live line (BC +570).

11:58 a.m.: The next two games are about to kick off:

Rice (-1, 58½, -115) at Southern Mississippi (-105), noon

Troy (+145) at Arkansas State (-3½, 69½, -165), noon

11:48 a.m.: Boston College holds a 28-26 lead over No. 1 Clemson going to the fourth quarter. Clemson has the ball and is -600 on the live line (BC +370), spread -4½, total 67½.

11:33 a.m.: Clemson draws closer. Amari Rodgers catches an 8-yard TD pass, and Clemson cuts Boston College’s lead to 28-26 with 6:16 left in the third quarter (2-point try failed). Clemson is now -550 on the live line (BC +340).

11:25 a.m.: Michigan has tied Michigan State at 17 with 8:00 left in the third quarter. Michigan is -600 on the live line (Michigan State +380), spread -6½, total 54½.

11:13 a.m.: Clemson gets right back in the game. D.J. Uiagalelei runs for a 30-yard TD on fourth-and-1 to cut Boston College’s lead to 28-20 with 11:38 left in the third quarter. Clemson is now -260 on the live line (BC +190), spread -3½, total 72½.

11:08 a.m.: Clemson receives the second-half kickoff, trailing Boston College 28-13. Clemson is -156 on the live line (Boston College +122), spread -1½, total 70½.

10:58 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Central Florida (-3, 81½, -150) at Houston (+130), 11 a.m.

10:54 a.m.: Second-half line: West Virginia -1, total 21½.

10:52 a.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 24, Kansas State 10. First-half winners: West Virginia -3, over 23.

10:49 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Michigan -10, total 27

Clemson -14, total 29½

10:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 28, Clemson 13. First-half winners: Boston College +15, over 29½, Boston College +800 ML. The Eagles stun the top-ranked Tigers in the first half.

10:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 14, Michigan 10. First-half winners: Michigan State +12½, under 27½, Michigan State +650 ML. The Spartans surprise the rival Wolverines in the first half.

10:44 a.m.: Second-half line: Iowa State -11½, total 23½.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa State 20, Kansas 7. First-half winners: Kansas +16½, total pushes on 27.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Wake Forest -6, total 27½

Florida Atlantic -½, total 21½

Cincinnati -1½, total 27½

Purdue -4, total 27½

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 21, Memphis 10. First-half winners: Cincinnati -4, over 29½.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida Atlantic 17, UTSA 3. First-half winners: Florida Atlantic -3, under 23½.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 17, Syracuse 7. First-half winners: Wake Forest -7½, under 30½.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Purdue 17, Illinois 10. First-half winners: Purdue -5½, under 27½.

10:31 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Tulane -2½, total 24½

Coastal Carolina -½, total 24

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tulane 10, Temple 3. First-half winners: Tulane -3½, under 27½.

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 34, Georgia State 0. First-half winners: Coastal Carolina -2½, over 30½.

10:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -9, total 20½.

10:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 7, Kentucky 3. First-half winners: Kentucky +10, under 22½.

10:01 a.m.: Oh my. Travis Etienne fumbles on the goal line, and Brandon Sebastian returns it 97 yards for a TD for Boston College. The Eagles lead Clemson 21-7 with 12:14 left in the second quarter. Clemson is down to -330 on the live line (Boston College +235), spread -6½, total 69½.

9:53 a.m.: Boston College leads Clemson 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, but Clemson is driving. Clemson is -1,600 on the live line (Boston College +840), spread -17½, total 66½.

9:48 a.m.: Michigan and Michigan State are tied at 7 at the end of the first quarter. Michigan is still -1,350 on the live line (Michigan State +740), spread -16½, total 54½.

9:27 a.m.: So far the problem for Clemson is its defense. Boston College scores again to take a 14-7 lead with 8:41 left in the first quarter. Clemson is still -1,300 on the live line (Boston College +690), spread -17½, total 72½.

9 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

Boston College (+1,200) at No. 1 Clemson (-26½, 56, -3,000), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Georgia (-17, 42, -1,000) at Kentucky (+650), 9 a.m.

Memphis (+200) at No. 7 Cincinnati (-6½, 57½, -240), 9 a.m.

Michigan State (+1,000) at No. 13 Michigan (-21½, 52, -2,000), 9 a.m.

No. 16 Kansas State (+175) at West Virginia (-5, 46, -200), 9 a.m.

No. 20 Coastal Carolina (-4, 60½, -175) at Georgia State (+155), 9 a.m.

No. 23 Iowa State (-27, 49½, -5,000) at Kansas (+1,500), 9 a.m.

UTSA (+185) at Florida Atlantic (-5½, 47, -215), 9 a.m.

Temple (+240) at Tulane (-7, 55½, -280), 9 a.m.

Purdue (-10, 55½, -360) at Illinois (+300), 9 a.m.

Wake Forest (-14, 59½, -550) at Syracuse (+425), 9 a.m.

8:50 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Clemson from -25 to -26½

Tulane from -5 to -7

Temple-Tulane total from 59 to 57

Purdue from -7½ to -9½

Purdue-Illinois total from 57 to 55

Rice from +1½ to -1

Auburn from +2 to PK

Northwestern from +2½ to +1

Northwestern-Iowa total from 45 to 43½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 1 Clemson 34, Boston College 28 (at Clemson)

Full-game winners: Boston College +26½, over 56, Clemson -3,000 ML

First-half winners: Boston College +15, over 29½ (Boston College 28-13)

Second-half winners: Clemson -14, under 29½ (Clemson 21-0)

— No. 5 Georgia 14, Kentucky 3 (at Kentucky)

Full-game winners: Kentucky +17, under 42, Georgia -1,000 ML

First-half winners: Kentucky +10, under 22½ (Georgia 7-3)

Second-half winners: Kentucky +9, under 20½ (Georgia 7-0)

— No. 7 Cincinnati 49, Memphis 10 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Cincinnati -6½, over 57½, Cincinnati -240 ML

First-half winners: Cincinnati -4, over 29½ (Cincinnati 21-10)

Second-half winners: Cincinnati -1½, over 27½ (Cincinnati 28-0)

— Michigan State 27, No. 13 Michigan 24 (at Michigan)

Full-game winners: Michigan State +21½, under 52, Michigan State +1,000 ML

First-half winners: Michigan State +12½, under 27½ (Michigan State 14-10)

Second-half winners: Michigan State +10, total pushes on 27 (Michigan 14-13)

— West Virginia 37, No. 16 Kansas State 10 (at West Virginia)

Full-game winners: West Virginia -5, over 46, West Virginia -200 ML

First-half winners: West Virginia -3, over 23 (West Virginia 24-10)

Second-half winners: West Virginia -1, under 21½ (West Virginia 13-0)

— No. 20 Coastal Carolina 51, Georgia State 0 (at Georgia State)

Full-game winners: Coastal Carolina -4, under 60½, Coastal Carolina -175 ML

First-half winners: Coastal Carolina -2½, over 30½ (Coastal Carolina 34-0)

Second-half winners: Coastal Carolina -½, under 24 (Coastal Carolina 17-0)

— No. 23 Iowa State 52, Kansas 22 (at Kansas)

Full-game winners: Iowa State -27, over 49½, Iowa State -5,000 ML

First-half winners: Kansas +16½, total pushes on 27 (Iowa State 20-7)

Second-half winners: Iowa State -11½, over 23½ (Iowa State 32-15)

— Florida Atlantic 24, UTSA 3 (at Florida Atlantic)

Full-game winners: Florida Atlantic -5½, under 47, Florida Atlantic -215 ML

First-half winners: Florida Atlantic -3, under 23½ (Florida Atlantic 17-3)

Second-half winners: Florida Atlantic -½, under 21½ (Florida Atlantic 7-0)

— Tulane 38, Temple 3 (at Tulane)

Full-game winners: Tulane -7, under 55½, Tulane -280 ML

First-half winners: Tulane -3½, under 27½ (Tulane 10-3)

Second-half winners: Tulane -2½, over 24½ (Tulane 28-0)

— Purdue 31, Illinois 24 (at Illinois)

Full-game winners: Illinois +10, under 55½, Purdue -360 ML

First-half winners: Purdue -5½, under 27½ (Purdue 17-10)

Second-half winners: Illinois +4, over 27½ (tied 14-14)

— Wake Forest 38, Syracuse 14 (at Syracuse)

Full-game winners: Wake Forest -14, under 59½, Wake Forest -550 ML

First-half winners: Wake Forest -7½, under 30½ (Wake Forest 17-7)

Second-half winners: Wake Forest -6, over 27½ (Wake Forest 21-7)

— Central Florida 44, Houston 21 (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Central Florida -3, under 81½, Central Florida -150 ML

First-half winners: Central Florida -1½, under 41½ (Central Florida 23-7)

Second-half winners: Central Florida -½, under 37½ (Central Florida 21-14)

— Rice 30, Southern Mississippi 6 (at Southern Mississippi)

Full-game winners: Rice -1, under 58½, Rice -115 ML

First-half winners: Rice PK, under 29½ (Rice 23-6)

Second-half winners: Rice +½, under 27½ (Rice 7-0)

— Troy 38, Arkansas State 10 (at Arkansas State)

Full-game winners: Troy +3½, under 69½, Troy +145 ML

First-half winners: Troy +2½, under 34½ (Troy 24-3)

Second-half winners: Troy +4, under 31 (Troy 14-7)

— No. 4 Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13 (at Georgia Tech)

Full-game winners: Georgia Tech +20½, under 58½, Notre Dame -1,400 ML

First-half winners: Georgia Tech +11, under 30½ (Notre Dame 17-7)

Second-half winners: Georgia Tech +10, under 26 (Notre Dame 14-6)

— No. 17 Indiana 37, Rutgers 21 (at Rutgers)

Full-game winners: Indiana -11½, over 54, Indiana -380 ML

First-half winners: Indiana -6½, under 27½ (Indiana 20-7)

Second-half winners: Rutgers +6½, over 22½ (Indiana 17-14)

— Louisiana Tech 37, UAB 34 (2OT) (at Louisiana Tech)

Full-game winners: Louisiana Tech +13½, over 47½, Louisiana Tech +400 ML

First-half winners: Louisiana Tech +7, over 24 (Louisiana Tech 17-14)

Second-half winners: Louisiana Tech +8, over 24½ (tied 20-20)

— TCU 33, Baylor 23 (at Baylor)

Full-game winners: TCU -2½, over 47, TCU -140 ML

First-half winners: TCU -1, over 23½ (TCU 30-7)

Second-half winners: Baylor -½, under 20½ (Baylor 16-3)

— Auburn 48, LSU 11 (at Auburn)

Full-game winners: Auburn PK, under 63½, Auburn -110 ML

First-half winners: Auburn PK, under 31½ (Auburn 21-3)

Second-half winners: Auburn +1, over 28 (Auburn 27-8)

— Northwestern 21, Iowa 20 (at Iowa)

Full-game winners: Spread pushes on 1, under 42½, Northwestern -120 ML

First-half winners: Iowa +½ (-125), over 21 (Iowa 20-14)

Second-half winners: Northwestern -2½ (-120), under 22½ (Northwestern 7-0)

— Texas 41, No. 6 Oklahoma State 34 (OT) (at Oklahoma State)

Full-game winners: Texas +3½, over 57½, Texas +150 ML

First-half winners: Oklahoma State -2½, over 29½ (Oklahoma State 24-20)

Second-half winners: Texas +2½, over 30 (Texas 21-10)

— Mississippi 54, Vanderbilt 21 (at Vanderbilt)

Full-game winners: Mississippi -17½, over 63½, Mississippi -900 ML

First-half winners: Mississippi -10, over 32 (Mississippi 33-14)

Second-half winners: Mississippi -6½ (-120), under 30½ (Mississippi 21-7)

— Appalachian State 31, Louisiana-Monroe 13 (at Monroe)

Full-game winners: Monroe +29, under 56½, Appalachian State -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Monroe +17, under 31 (Appalachian State 21-7)

Second-half winners: Monroe +14, under 27 (Appalachian State 10-6)

— Virginia Tech 42, Louisville 35 (at Louisville)

Full-game winners: Virginia Tech -5, over 67, Virginia Tech -200 ML

First-half winners: Virginia Tech -3, over 34 (Virginia Tech 21-14)

Second-half winners: Louisville +2½, over 31½ (tied 21-21)

— No. 25 Boise State 49, Air Force 30 (at Air Force)

Full-game winners: Boise State -13, over 49½, Boise State -450 ML

First-half winners: Boise State -7, over 26 (Boise State 28-17)

Second-half winners: Boise State -4, over 26½ (Boise State 21-13)

— No. 2 Alabama 41, Mississippi State 0 (at Alabama)

Full-game winners: Alabama -29½, under 63½, Alabama -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Alabama -18½, under 35 (Alabama 27-0)

Second-half winners: Alabama -12½, under 26½ (Alabama 14-0)

— San Jose State 38, New Mexico 21 (at San Jose State)

Full-game winners: San Jose State -13½, over 56, San Jose State -500 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 7, over 28 (San Jose State 21-14)

Second-half winners: San Jose State -6½, under 28½ (San Jose State 17-7)

— Duke 53, Charlotte 19 (at Duke)

Full-game winners: Duke -11, over 55, Duke -400 ML

First-half winners: Duke -7, over 27½ (Duke 24-7)

Second-half winners: Duke -3, over 24 (Duke 29-12)

— No. 3 Ohio State 38, No. 18 Penn State 25 (at Penn State)

Full-game winners: Ohio State -10, total pushes on 63, Ohio State -370 ML

First-half winners: Ohio State -6½, under 32 (Ohio State 21-6)

Second-half winners: Penn State +4, over 27½ (Penn State 19-17)

— No. 8 Texas A&M 42, Arkansas 31 (at Texas A&M)

Full-game winners: Arkansas +14½, over 54½, Texas A&M -600 ML

First-half winners: Texas A&M -8, over 27½ (Texas A&M 28-14)

Second-half winners: Arkansas +5, over 27½ (Arkansas 17-14)

— No. 10 Florida 41, Missouri 17 (at Florida)

Full-game winners: Florida -13½, under 63½, Florida -500 ML

First-half winners: Florida -7½ (+100), under 32 (Florida 20-7)

Second-half winners: Florida -7, over 28 (Florida 21-10)

— No. 22 SMU 51, Navy 37 (at SMU)

Full-game winners: SMU -13, over 58½, SMU -500 ML

First-half winners: SMU -7, over 30 (SMU 31-17)

Second-half winners: Navy +3½, over 28 (tied 20-20)

— Virginia 44, No. 15 North Carolina 41 (at Virginia)

Full-game winners: Virginia +8, over 61, Virginia +245 ML

First-half winners: Virginia +4, over 30½ (Virginia 27-20)

Second-half winners: Virginia +4½, over 33 (North Carolina 21-17)

— No. 24 Oklahoma 62, Texas Tech 28 (at Texas Tech)

Full-game winners: Oklahoma -16½, over 66½, Oklahoma -700 ML

First-half winners: Oklahoma -8, over 34 (Oklahoma 48-14)

Second-half winners: Texas Tech +6½, total pushes on 28 (tied 14-14)

— Louisiana (Lafayette) 44, Texas State 34 (at Texas State)

Full-game winners: Texas State +16½, over 57, Louisiana -800 ML

First-half winners: Louisiana -9, over 28½ (Louisiana 34-21)

Second-half winners: Texas State +9, under 28½ (Texas State 13-10)

— San Diego State 38, Utah State 7 (at Utah State)

Full-game winners: San Diego State -8½, over 41, San Diego State -310 ML

First-half winners: Utah State +4½, under 20½ (San Diego State 10-7)

Second-half winners: San Diego State -6, over 20½ (San Diego State 28-0)

— No. 11 BYU 41, Western Kentucky 10 (at BYU)

Full-game winners: BYU -30½, under 52, BYU -10,000 ML

First-half winners: BYU -19, over 28 (BYU 35-3)

Second-half winners: Western Kentucky +10½, under 21 (Western Kentucky 7-6)

— UNR 37, UNLV 19 (at UNLV)

Full-game winners: UNR -14, under 60, UNR -550 ML

First-half winners: UNR -7½, over 30½ (UNR 24-12)

Second-half winners: UNR -3½, under 28 (UNR 13-7)

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.