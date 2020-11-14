COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Favorites, unders win; Colorado scores biggest upset

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell, right, tackles Washington State running back Deon McIntosh during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Oregon won 43-29. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book looks for a receiver during the first quarter against Clemson in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Indiana running back Stevie Scott III (8) is tackled by the Michigan State defense as he falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

North Carolina running back Javonte Williams (25) runs while Wake Forest defensive back Caelen Carson (29) chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Bettors beware on this kind of Saturday.

Eight ranked teams are on the road at unranked teams, often a recipe for upsets. Among that group is newly minted No. 2 Notre Dame, coming off a double-overtime win over then-No. 1 Clemson, traveling to Boston College.

There are 34 games overall. Other top games include No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech, No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan and UNLV at San Jose State.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

11:34 p.m.: That’s it for today. Favorites went 18-14-1 with one game closing pick’em. There were only five outright upsets, led by Colorado (+300 at Stanford) and Illinois (+175 at Rutgers). Totals went 20-14 to the under.

Betting results for every game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story.

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Sunday morning for the NFL.

11:30 p.m.: FINAL: Washington 27, Oregon State 21. The Beavers cover as 13½-point road underdogs, but the Huskies win outright at -550 ML. The game somehow stays under 51 after 45 points were scored in the first half. Tough beat to end the night.

11:25 p.m.: Some drama to end the night. Washington leads 27-21, but Oregon State will have one more chance with 1:45 to go.

10:56 p.m.: Oregon State gets one first down, then punts the ball back. Washington leads 24-21 with 9:09 left in the fourth quarter. Washington is -550 on the live line (Oregon State +350).

10:49 p.m.: One game left tonight. Washington leads Oregon State 24-21 with 11:30 left in the fourth quarter. Oregon State has the ball on its 1-yard line. Washington is -410 on the live line (Beavers +280), total 54½.

10:41 p.m.: FINAL: San Jose State 34, UNLV 17. The spread pushes on 17, but San Jose State bettors won at -16½ or better and late UNLV bettors won at +17½ or better. San Jose State wins outright at -900 ML. The game stays under 61.

10:33 p.m.: UNLV waves the white flag and punts the ball back with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter. That makes UNLV +17 or +17½ bettors happy and frustrates +16½ and +16 bettors.

10:27 p.m.: San Jose State kicks a field goal to extend its lead to 34-17 with 6:07 left in the fourth quarter. If that score holds, bettors on either side will be able to win. San Jose State was a favorite of -15½ to -16½ all week and went up to -17½ today. The Westgate number used for this blog is -17.

10:16 p.m.: Two sacks derail a promising drive, and UNLV punts it back with 11:18 left in the fourth quarter. San Jose State leads 31-17 and is -8,000 on the live line (Rebels +3,600), spread -14½, total 57½.

10:09 p.m.: UNLV forces a punt. San Jose State leads 31-17 with 14:41 left in the fourth quarter. The Spartans are -8,000 on the live line (Rebels +3,100), spread -16½, total 62½.

10:03 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: San Jose State 31, UNLV 17. The Rebels just punted back to the Spartans. San Jose State is -8,000 on the live line (UNLV +4,000), spread -17½, total 62½.

9:59 p.m.: San Jose State immediately answers with a TD to extends its lead to 31-17 with 2:05 left in the third quarter. The Spartans are now -6,000 on the live line (UNLV +2,200).

9:48 p.m.: UNLV gets back in it. Charles Williams gets in from four yards out, and the Rebels cut San Jose State’s lead to 24-17 with 4:01 left in the third quarter. San Jose State is now -1,800 on the live line (Rebels +900), spread -10½, total 58½.

9:44 p.m.: Second-half line: Washington -5, total 27.

9:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 24, Oregon State 21. First-half winners: Oregon State +7, over 26½. Oregon State scored a TD with 18 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

9:36 p.m.: UNLV forces a punt right back and has the ball at its 10-yard line. The Rebels trail San Jose State 24-10 with 10:33 left in the third quarter. San Jose State is -4,500 on the live line (UNLV +1,750), spread -18½, total 58½.

9:28 p.m.: UNLV punts after its opening drive of the first half. San Jose State leads 24-10 with 11:53 left in the third quarter. The Spartans are -8,000 on the live line (UNLV +3,200), spread -21½, total 59½.

9:07 p.m.: Second-half line: San Jose State -6½, total 28.

9:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Jose State 24, UNLV 10. First-half winners: San Jose State -10, over 31.

8:58 p.m.: San Jose State gets a score before halftime, helped by a couple of UNLV pass interference penalties. The Spartans lead 24-10 with 1:28 left in the second quarter. San Jose State is -5,000 on the live line (UNLV +2,000), spread -20½, total 64½.

8:39 p.m.: UNLV answers. Kyle Williams catches a 19-yard TD, and the Rebels cut San Jose State’s lead to 17-10 with 6:30 left in the second quarter. San Jose State is -1,800 on the live line (UNLV +960), spread -16½, total 64½.

8:27 p.m.: San Jose State extends the lead. Tyler Nevens runs for a 2-yard TD, and the Spartans lead UNLV 17-3 with 11:20 left in the second quarter. San Jose State is -6,000 on the live line (UNLV +2,200), spread -24½, total 62½.

8:13 p.m.: San Jose State kicks a field goal to take a 10-3 lead over UNLV with 22 seconds left in the first quarter. San Jose State is -2,500 on the live line (UNLV +1,100), spread -19½, total 60½.

8:06 p.m.: FINAL: No. 13 Wisconsin 49, Michigan 11. The Badgers dominate and cover easily as 7-point road favorites, -260 ML. The game goes over 51½.

8:03 p.m.: FINAL: Mississippi 59, South Carolina 42. The Rebels score three TDs in the fourth quarter to cover as 12½-point home favorites, -450 ML. The game goes over 72.

8:01 p.m.: FINAL: Central Florida 38, Temple 13. The Owls cover as 29-point road underdogs, but the Knights win outright at -6,000 ML. The game stays well under 72½.

8 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina State 38, Florida State 22. The Wolfpack cover as 11½-point home favorites, -450 ML. The game stays just under 61.

7:59 p.m.: The last game of the night is about to kick off:

Oregon State (+425) at Washington (-13½, 51, -550), 8 p.m.

7:54 p.m.: FINAL: No. 11 Oregon 43, Washington State 29. The Ducks score a TD with 1:40 left to cover as 10½-point road favorites, -380 ML. The game goes over 58.

7:48 p.m.: This is gambling. Oregon takes a 43-29 lead on Washington State with 1:40 left in the fourth quarter, moving back in position to cover -10½. Now we’ll see if Washington State can hurry up for a backdoor cover.

7:45 p.m.: FINAL: Tulsa 28, No. 19 SMU 24. The Golden Hurricane win outright as 2-point home underdogs, +115 ML. The game stays under 64½. Tulsa rallied from a 24-7 halftime deficit to win.

7:40 p.m.: Washington State gets back inside the number for its backers. Deon McIntosh runs for a 1-yard TD, and Washington State cuts Oregon’s lead to 36-29 with 4:40 left in the fourth quarter. Washington State is covering +10½ for the moment. Oregon is -3,000 on the live line to win the game (Cougars +1,320).

7:36 p.m.: Tulsa has come all the way back on SMU. James Palmer catches a 3-yard TD pass, and Tulsa takes a 28-24 lead with 2:11 left in the fourth quarter. SMU led 24-7 at halftime.

7:31 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Florida 63, Arkansas 35. The Gators cover as 17-point home favorites, -800 ML. The game sails over 61.

7:30 p.m.: Oregon hits a huge play to get outside the number. Travis Dye catches a 71-yard TD pass, and the Ducks take a 36-22 lead on Washington State with 8:25 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good). Oregon is covering -10½ for the first time all game.

7:29 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

UNLV (+600) at San Jose State (-17, 61, -900), 7:30 p.m.

7:10 p.m.: Oregon takes a 28-19 lead on Washington State with 14:19 left in the fourth quarter. Oregon is -1,450 on the live line (Washington State +780).

7:03 p.m.: Oregon has taken a 21-19 lead on Washington State and is in the red zone again at the end of the third quarter. Washington State (+10½) still has a two-score cushion against the spread. Oregon is -800 on the live line (Washington State +480), spread -8½, total 56½.

6:50 p.m.: FINAL: UNR 27, New Mexico 20. The Lobos cover as 17-point underdogs in the neutral-site game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. The Wolf Pack win outright at -900 ML. The game stays under 62.

6:21 p.m.: Second-half line: Wisconsin -2½, total 21½.

6:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 28, Michigan 0. First-half winners: Wisconsin -3½, over 26½.

6:12 p.m.: Second-half lines:

N.C. State -3½, total 24

Central Florida -10½, total 30

Mississippi -6, total 37

6:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi 24, South Carolina 21. First-half winners: South Carolina +7, over 37.

6:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 21, Temple 3. First-half winners: Central Florida -17½, under 39.

6:07 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina State 21, Florida State 3. First-half winners: N.C. State -7½ (+100), under 31.

6:04 p.m.: Second-half line: Oregon -7 (-120), total 31.

5:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Washington State 19, Oregon 14. First-half winners: Washington State +6½, over 29½, Washington State +240 ML. Ten points were scored in the final 24 seconds to push the first-half total over.

5:48 p.m.: Second-half line: Tulsa -2½, total 30½.

5:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: SMU 24, Tulsa 7. First-half winners: SMU -½, under 33.

5:38 p.m.: Second-half line: Florida -6½, total 30.

5:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 35, Arkansas 14. First-half winners: Florida -10, over 31½.

5:31 p.m.: FINAL: No. 23 Northwestern 27, Purdue 20. The Wildcats cover as 3½-point road favorites, -175 ML. The game stays just under 48.

5:12 p.m.: Wisconsin has jumped on Michigan. The Badgers lead 14-0 with 6:12 left in the first quarter. Wisconsin is -1,450 on the live line (Michigan +750), spread -18½, total 57½.

5:10 p.m.: Second-half line: UNR -8, total 29.

5:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: New Mexico 13, UNR 10. First-half winners: New Mexico +10, under 31½, New Mexico +425 ML.

4:33 p.m.: FINAL: Texas Tech 24, Baylor 23. The Red Raiders kick a 25-yard field goal on the final play to win a pick’em game, -110 ML. The game stays under 54½.

4:30 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 13 Wisconsin (-7, 51½, -260) at Michigan (+220), 4:30 p.m.

Temple (+1,600) at Central Florida (-29, 72½, -6,000), 4:30 p.m.

Florida State (+375) at North Carolina State (-11½, 61, -450), 4:30 p.m.

South Carolina (+375) at Mississippi (-12½, 72, -450), 4:30 p.m.

4:25 p.m.: FINAL: No. 20 Southern California 34, Arizona 30. The Wildcats cover as 14½-point home underdogs, but the Trojans pull out the win at -600 ML. The game stays under 67.

4:18 p.m.: It appears USC will survive. Vavae Malepeai scores on an 8-yard run, and the Trojans lead Arizona 34-30 with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

4:14 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Notre Dame 45, Boston College 31. The Irish cover as 12½-point road favorites, -500 ML. The game sails over 51½.

4:11 p.m.: FINAL: Colorado 35, Stanford 32. The Buffaloes win outright as 9½-point road underdogs, +300 ML. The game goes over 55.

4:09 p.m.: Arizona takes the lead in the final minutes. Stanley Berryhill scores on a 6-yard TD catch, and Arizona leads USC 30-27 with 1:35 left in the fourth quarter.

4:06 p.m.: FINAL: San Diego State 34, Hawaii 10. The Aztecs cover as 10-point favorites, -360 ML at the neutral site in Carson, California. The game stays under 51.

4:04 p.m.: FINAL: Houston 56, South Florida 21. The Cougars cover easily as 14½-point home favorites, -600 ML. The game goes over 57½.

4:02 p.m.: USC has finally gone ahead of Arizona 27-23 with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter. USC is -430 on the live line (Arizona +300).

4 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Arkansas (+550) at No. 6 Florida (-17, 61, -800), 4 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon (-10½, 58, -380) at Washington State (+320), 4 p.m.

No. 19 SMU (-2, 64½, -135) at Tulsa (+115), 4 p.m.

3:49 p.m.: FINAL: Virginia 31, Louisville 17. The Cavaliers cover as 6-point home favorites, -240 ML. The game stays under 64.

3:45 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia Southern 40, Texas State 38. The Bobcats cover as 11½-point road underdogs, but the Eagles win outright at -450 ML. The game cruises over 49½.

3:44 p.m.: FINAL: Western Kentucky 10, Southern Mississippi 7. The Golden Eagles cover as 8-point road underdogs, but the Hilltoppers win outright at -280 ML. The game stays well under 45.

3:43 p.m.: Second-half line: Northwestern -½ (-105), total 23½.

3:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern 17, Purdue 10. First-half winners: Northwestern -2½, over 24.

3:28 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

UNR (-17, 62, -900) vs. New Mexico (+600), 3:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium

3:24 p.m.: Now USC fails on fourth-and-1 at the Arizona 4. The game remains tied at 20 at the end of the third quarter. USC is still -320 on the live line (Arizona +235), spread -4½, total 57½.

3:09 p.m.: USC misses a short field goal and remains tied at 20 with Arizona with 5:06 left in the third quarter. USC is -200 on the live line (Arizona +165), spread -3½, total 61½.

3:06 p.m.: FINAL: UTSA 52, UTEP 21. The Roadrunners dominate the second half to cover as 6-point home favorites, -240 ML. The game sails over 45.

2:53 p.m.: FINAL: Fresno State 35, Utah State 16. The Bulldogs cover as 11-point road favorites, -410 ML. The game stays just under 51½.

2:43 p.m.: FINAL: Appalachian State 17, Georgia State 13. The Panthers cover as 17½-point road underdogs, but the Mountaineers pull out the win at -900 ML. The game stays way under 63.

2:35 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Texas Tech -2½, total 24½

San Diego State -3, total 21½

2:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Diego State 28, Hawaii 0. First-half winners: San Diego State -6½, over 26.

2:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 13, Texas Tech 6. First-half winners: Baylor PK, under 27.

2:25 p.m.: FINAL: No. 25 Louisiana (Lafayette) 38, South Alabama 10. The Ragin’ Cajuns cover as 14½-point home favorites, -650 ML. The game stays under 53.

2:24 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Notre Dame -3½, total 26½

Southern California -7 (+100), total 32

2:23 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 31, Boston College 16. First-half winners: Notre Dame -7 (+100), over 26½.

2:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Southern California 17, Arizona 13. First-half winners: Arizona +8, under 35.

2:12 p.m.: Second-half line: Houston -7 (+100), total 24.

2:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Houston 28, South Florida 0. First-half winners: Houston -7½, under 29½.

2:09 p.m.: Second-half line: Stanford -6, total 27.

2:07 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado 14, Stanford 9. First-half winners: Colorado +6½, under 27½, Colorado +250 ML.

2:06 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Georgia Southern -6½, total 24

Western Kentucky -3 (-120), total 20½

Virginia -½, total 30½

2:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Western Kentucky 10, Southern Mississippi 0. First-half winners: Western Kentucky -4½, under 22½.

2:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Southern 27, Texas State 21. First-half winners: Texas State +7 (-120), over 24½.

2:02 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 14, Louisville 10. First-half winners: Virginia -3½ (+100), under 32½.

1:59 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

No. 23 Northwestern (-3½, 48, -175) at Purdue (+155), 2 p.m.

1:37 p.m.: Second-half line: UTSA -2½, total 24½.

1:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTSA 24, UTEP 21. First-half winners: UTEP +3½ (-120), over 21½.

1:31 p.m.: FINAL: Illinois 23, Rutgers 20. The Illini win outright as 5½-point road underdogs, +175 ML. The game stays under 51. James McCourt made a 47-yard field goal with three seconds left for Illinois after missing kicks on the previous two drives.

1:14 p.m.: Boston College takes a 10-3 lead on Notre Dame with 3:56 left in the first quarter. The Irish are still -240 on the live line (Boston College +186), spread -4½, total 56½.

1:10 p.m.: Second-half line: Fresno State -4, total 27½.

1:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Fresno State 28, Utah State 16. First-half winners: Fresno State -6½, over 26½. Fresno State scored a TD with 34 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

1:05 p.m.: Second-half line: Appalachian State -10, total 27½.

1:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia State 10, Appalachian State 3. First-half winners: Georgia State +10, under 32, Georgia State +450 ML.

12:59 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Hawaii (+300) vs. San Diego State (-10, 51, -360), 1 p.m. at Carson, California

Baylor (-110) at Texas Tech (PK, 54½, -110), 1 p.m.

12:47 p.m.: FINAL: No. 16 Marshall 42, Middle Tennessee 14. The Thundering Herd cover as 24-point home favorites, -3,000 ML. The game goes just over 55½.

12:45 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina 59, Wake Forest 53. The Demon Deacons cover as 12½-point road underdogs, but the Tar Heels rally to win outright at -450 ML. The game goes way over 71. North Carolina rallied from a 45-24 deficit in the third quarter to take a 59-45 lead. Wake Forest scored a TD with 57 seconds left to avoid a bad beat for its backers.

12:44 p.m.: Second-half line: Louisiana -7 (+100), total 25½.

12:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 28, South Alabama 10. First-half winners: Louisiana -7½, over 27.

12:36 p.m.: FINAL: Kentucky 38, Vanderbilt 35. The Commodores cover as 17½-point road underdogs, but the Wildcats win outright at -1,000 ML. The game goes way over 41½.

12:32 p.m.: FINAL: Nebraska 30, Penn State 23. The Cornhuskers win outright as 2½-point home underdogs, +120 ML. The game stays under 57½.

12:31 p.m.: FINAL: No. 9 Miami 25, Virginia Tech 24. The Hurricanes rally from a 24-13 deficit to win outright as 2-point road underdogs, +110 ML. The game stays under 68.

12:30 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 2 Notre Dame (-12½, 51½, -500) at Boston College (+400), 12:30 p.m.

No. 20 Southern California (-14½, 67, -600) at Arizona (+450), 12:30 p.m.

Southern Mississippi (+240) at Western Kentucky (-8, 45, -280), 12:30 p.m.

South Florida (+450) at Houston (-14½, 57½, -600), 12:30 p.m.

Texas State (+375) at Georgia Southern (-11½, 49½, -450), 12:30 p.m.

Louisville (+200) at Virginia (-6, 64, -240), 12:30 p.m.

Colorado (+300) at Stanford (-9½, 55, -360), 12:30 p.m.

12:23 p.m.: FINAL: No. 22 Liberty 58, Western Carolina 14. The Flames pour it on in the second half to cover as 39-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game goes over 63.

12:22 p.m.: FINAL: No. 10 Indiana 24, Michigan State 0. The Hoosiers cover as 7½-point road favorites, -280 ML. The game stays well under 52½.

12:19 p.m.: FINAL: Tulane 38, Army 12. The Green Wave cover as 3-point home favorites, -145 ML. The game goes over 46. Tulane had a fumble return for a TD with 4:20 remaining to push the total over.

12:13 p.m.: FINAL: West Virginia 24, TCU 6. The Mountaineers cover as 3-point home favorites, -155 ML. The game stays under 44½.

12:09 p.m.: North Carolina has rallied to tie Wake Forest at 45 with 8:19 left in the fourth quarter after trailing 45-24 in the third quarter. North Carolina is -120 on the live line (Wake -106).

12:01 p.m.: Miami takes the lead. Mark Pope catches a 36-yard TD pass, and the Hurricanes lead Virginia Tech 25-24 with 5:59 left in the fourth quarter. Miami is -190 on the live line (Hokies +155).

Noon: The next game is about to kick off:

UTEP (+200) at UTSA (-6, 45, -240), noon

11:35 a.m.: Second-half line: Rutgers -1, total 23½.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rutgers 13, Illinois 7. First-half winners: Rutgers -3 (-120), under 25½.

11:29 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Georgia State (+600) at Appalachian State (-17½, 63, -900), 11:30 a.m.

Fresno State (-11, 51½, -410) at Utah State (+340), 11:30 a.m.

11:17 a.m.: Virginia Tech has pushed its lead to 24-13 over Miami with 6:14 left in the third quarter. The Hokies are -480 on the live line (Hurricanes +330), spread -6½, total 60½.

10:59 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

South Alabama (+475) at No. 25 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-14½, 53, -650), 11 a.m.

10:58 a.m.: Second-half line: Marshall -8, total 24.

10:55 a.m.: HALFTIME: Marshall 21, Middle Tennessee 7. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 14, under 30½.

10:50 a.m.: Second-half line: Indiana -2, total 22.

10:48 a.m.: HALFTIME: Indiana 24, Michigan State 0. First-half winners: Indiana -4, under 27.

10:43 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Penn State -4, total 26

Liberty -14½, total 28

North Carolina -7 (+100), total 38½

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 35, North Carolina 24. First-half winners: Wake Forest +7, over 37, Wake Forest +320 ML.

10:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Nebraska 27, Penn State 6. First-half winners: Nebraska +1, over 29.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 28, Western Carolina 7. First-half winners: Western Carolina +24, under 35½.

10:37 a.m.: Second-half lines:

West Virginia -½, total 20½

Miami -½, total 34

Tulane -1, total 22½

Kentucky -7 (-120), total 23

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 14, TCU 3. First-half winners: West Virginia -1½, under 22½.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 24, Vanderbilt 14. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 10, over 21.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tulane 14, Army 12. First-half winners: Tulane -1½, over 23.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 14, Miami 13. First-half winners: Virginia Tech -½, under 34½.

10:04 a.m.: Virginia Tech takes a 14-3 lead on Miami with 8:47 left in the second quarter. Virginia Tech is -330 on the live line (Miami +240), spread -6½, total 60½.

9:58 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Illinois (+175) at Rutgers (-5½, 51, -200), 10 a.m.

9:38 a.m.: Miami kicks a field goal but still trails Virginia Tech 7-3 with 37 seconds left in the first quarter. Virginia Tech is -172 on the live line (Miami +134), spread -3½, total 62½.

9:26 a.m.: Penn State’s nightmare season is continuing. Nebraska leads the Nittany Lions 10-0 with 6:14 left in the first quarter. Nebraska is -225 on the live line (Penn State +172), spread -5½, total 57½. Penn State is 0-3 after starting the season as a national title contender.

9 a.m.: Here are the first set of games that are about to kick off:

No. 9 Miami (+110) at Virginia Tech (-2, 68, -130), 9 a.m.

No. 10 Indiana (-7½, 52½, -280) at Michigan State (+240), 9 a.m.

Middle Tennessee (+1,200) at No. 16 Marshall (-24, 55½, -3,000), 9 a.m.

Western Carolina (no ML) at No. 22 Liberty (-39, 63, no ML), 9 a.m.

Army (+125) at Tulane (-3, 46, -145), 9 a.m.

Penn State (-2½, 57½, -140) at Nebraska (+120), 9 a.m.

Wake Forest (+375) at North Carolina (-12½, 71, -450), 9 a.m.

TCU (+135) at West Virginia (-3, 44½, -155), 9 a.m.

Vanderbilt (+650) at Kentucky (-17½, 41½, -1,000), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Liberty from -34 to -37

Wake Forest-North Carolina total from 69 to 71

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 9 Miami 25, Virginia Tech 24 (at Virginia Tech)

Full-game winners: Miami +2, under 68, Miami +110 ML

First-half winners: Virginia Tech -½, under 34½ (Virginia Tech 14-13)

Second-half winners: Miami -½, under 34 (Miami 12-10)

— No. 10 Indiana 24, Michigan State 0 (at Michigan State)

Full-game winners: Indiana -7½, under 52½, Indiana -280 ML

First-half winners: Indiana -4, under 27 (Indiana 24-0)

Second-half winners: Michigan State +2, under 22 (tied 0-0)

— No. 16 Marshall 42, Middle Tennessee 14 (at Marshall)

Full-game winners: Marshall -24, over 55½, Marshall -3,000 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 14, under 30½ (Marshall 21-7)

Second-half winners: Marshall -8, over 24 (Marshall 21-7)

— No. 22 Liberty 58, Western Carolina 14 (at Liberty)

Full-game winners: Liberty -39, over 63, no ML available

First-half winners: Western Carolina +24, under 35½ (Liberty 28-7)

Second-half winners: Liberty -14½, over 28 (Liberty 30-7)

— Tulane 38, Army 12 (at Tulane)

Full-game winners: Tulane -3, over 46, Tulane -145

First-half winners: Tulane -1½, over 23 (Tulane 14-12)

Second-half winners: Tulane -1, over 22½ (Tulane 24-0)

— Nebraska 30, Penn State 23 (at Nebraska)

Full-game winners: Nebraska +2½, under 57½, Nebraska +120 ML

First-half winners: Nebraska +1, over 29 (Nebraska 27-6)

Second-half winners: Penn State -4, under 26 (Penn State 17-3)

— North Carolina 59, Wake Forest 53 (at North Carolina)

Full-game winners: Wake Forest +12½, over 71, North Carolina -450 ML

First-half winners: Wake Forest +7, over 37 (Wake Forest 35-24)

Second-half winners: North Carolina -7 (+100), over 38½ (North Carolina 35-18)

— West Virginia 24, TCU 6 (at West Virginia)

Full-game winners: West Virginia -3, under 44½, West Virginia -155 ML

First-half winners: West Virginia -1½, under 22½ (West Virginia 14-3)

Second-half winners: West Virginia -½, under 20½ (West Virginia 10-3)

— Kentucky 38, Vanderbilt 35 (at Kentucky)

Full-game winners: Vanderbilt +17½, over 41½, Kentucky -1,000 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 10, over 21 (Kentucky 24-14)

Second-half winners: Vanderbilt +7 (+100), over 23 (Vanderbilt 21-14)

— Illinois 23, Rutgers 20 (at Rutgers)

Full-game winners: Illinois +5½, under 51, Illinois +175 ML

First-half winners: Rutgers -3 (-120), under 25½ (Rutgers 13-7)

Second-half winners: Illinois +1, under 23½ (Illinois 16-7)

— Louisiana (Lafayette) 38, South Alabama 10 (at Louisiana)

Full-game winners: Louisiana -14½, under 53, Louisiana -650 ML

First-half winners: Louisiana -7½, over 27 (Louisiana 28-10)

Second-half winners: Louisiana -7 (+100), under 25½ (Louisiana 10-0)

— Appalachian State 17, Georgia State 13 (at Appalachian State)

Full-game winners: Georgia State +17½, under 63, Appalachian State -900 ML

First-half winners: Georgia State +10, under 32 (Georgia State 10-3)

Second-half winners: Appalachian State -10, under 27½ (Appalachian State 14-3)

— Fresno State 35, Utah State 16 (at Utah State)

Full-game winners: Fresno State -11, under 51½, Fresno State -410 ML

First-half winners: Fresno State -6½, over 26½ (Fresno State 28-16)

Second-half winners: Fresno State -4, under 27½ (Fresno State 7-0)

— UTSA 52, UTEP 21 (at UTSA)

Full-game winners: UTSA -6, over 45, UTSA -240 ML

First-half winners: UTEP +3½ (-120), over 21½ (UTSA 24-21)

Second-half winners: UTSA -2½, over 24½ (UTSA 28-0)

— No. 2 Notre Dame 45, Boston College 31 (at Boston College)

Full-game winners: Notre Dame -12½, over 51½, Notre Dame -500 ML

First-half winners: Notre Dame -7 (+100), over 26½ (Notre Dame 31-16)

Second-half winners: Boston College +3½, over 26½ (Boston College 15-14)

— No. 20 Southern California 34, Arizona 30 (at Arizona)

Full-game winners: Arizona +14½, under 67, USC -600 ML

First-half winners: Arizona +8, under 35 (USC 17-13)

Second-half winners: Arizona +7 (-120), over 32 (tied 17-17)

— Western Kentucky 10, Southern Mississippi 7 (at Western Kentucky)

Full-game winners: Southern Mississippi +8, under 45, Western Kentucky -280

First-half winners: Western Kentucky -4½, under 22½ (Western Kentucky 10-0)

Second-half winners: Southern Mississippi +3 (+100), under 20½ (Southern Mississippi 7-0)

— Houston 56, South Florida 21 (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Houston -14½, over 57½, Houston -600 ML

First-half winners: Houston -7½, under 29½ (Houston 28-0)

Second-half winners: Spread pushes on 7, over 24 (Houston 28-21)

— Georgia Southern 40, Texas State 38 (at Georgia Southern)

Full-game winners: Texas State +11½, over 49½, Georgia Southern -450 ML

First-half winners: Texas State +7 (-120), over 24½ (Georgia Southern 27-21)

Second-half winners: Texas State +6½, over 24 (Texas State 17-13)

— Virginia 31, Louisville 17 (at Virginia)

Full-game winners: Virginia -6, under 64, Virginia -240 ML

First-half winners: Virginia -3½ (+100), under 32½ (Virginia 14-10)

Second-half winners: Virginia -½, under 30½ (Virginia 17-7)

— Colorado 35, Stanford 32 (at Stanford)

Full-game winners: Colorado +9½, over 55, Colorado +300 ML

First-half winners: Colorado +6½, under 27½ (Colorado 14-9)

Second-half winners: Colorado +6, over 27 (Stanford 23-21)

— San Diego State 34, Hawaii 10 (at Carson, California)

Full-game winners: San Diego State -10, under 51, San Diego State -360

First-half winners: San Diego State -6½, over 26 (San Diego State 28-0)

Second-half winners: Hawaii +3, under 21½ (Hawaii 10-6)

— Texas Tech 24, Baylor 23 (at Texas Tech)

Full-game winners: Texas Tech PK, under 54½, Texas Tech -110 ML

First-half winners: Baylor PK, under 27 (Baylor 13-6)

Second-half winners: Texas Tech -2½, over 24½ (Texas Tech 18-10)

— No. 23 Northwestern 27, Purdue 20 (at Purdue)

Full-game winners: Northwestern -3½, under 48, Northwestern -175

First-half winners: Northwestern -2½, over 24 (Northwestern 17-10)

Second-half winners: Purdue +½ (-115), under 23½ (tied 10-10)

— UNR 27, New Mexico 20 (at Sam Boyd Stadium)

Full-game winners: New Mexico +17, under 62, UNR -900

First-half winners: New Mexico +10, under 31½ (New Mexico 13-10)

Second-half winners: UNR -8, under 29 (UNR 17-7)

— No. 6 Florida 63, Arkansas 35 (at Florida)

Full-game winners: Florida -17, over 61, Florida -800 ML

First-half winners: Florida -10, over 31½ (Florida 35-14)

Second-half winners: Florida -6½, over 30 (Florida 28-21)

— No. 11 Oregon 43, Washington State 29 (at Washington State)

Full-game winners: Oregon -10½, over 58, Oregon -380 ML

First-half winners: Washington State +6½, over 29½ (Washington State 19-14)

Second-half winners: Oregon -7 (-120), over 31 (Oregon 29-10)

— Tulsa 28, No. 19 SMU 24 (at Tulsa)

Full-game winners: Tulsa +2, under 64½, Tulsa +115 ML

First-half winners: SMU -½, under 33 (SMU 24-7)

Second-half winners: Tulsa -2½, under 30½ (Tulsa 21-0)

— No. 13 Wisconsin 49, Michigan 11 (at Michigan)

Full-game winners: Wisconsin -7, over 51½, Wisconsin -260 ML

First-half winners: Wisconsin -3½, over 26½ (Wisconsin 28-0)

Second-half winners: Wisconsin -2½, over 21½ (Wisconsin 21-11)

— Central Florida 38, Temple 13 (at Central Florida)

Full-game winners: Temple +29, under 72½, Central Florida -6,000 ML

First-half winners: Central Florida -17½, under 39 (Central Florida 21-3)

Second-half winners: Temple +10½, under 30 (Central Florida 17-10)

— North Carolina State 38, Florida State 22 (at N.C. State)

Full-game winners: N.C. State -11½, under 61, N.C. State -450 ML

First-half winners: N.C. State -7½ (+100), under 31 (N.C. State 21-3)

Second-half winners: Florida State +3½, over 24 (Florida State 19-17)

— Mississippi 59, South Carolina 42 (at Mississippi)

Full-game winners: Mississippi -12½, over 72, Mississippi -450 ML

First-half winners: South Carolina +7, over 37 (Mississippi 24-21)

Second-half winners: Mississippi -6, over 37 (Mississippi 35-21)

— San Jose State 34, UNLV 17 (at San Jose State)

Full-game winners: Spread pushes on 17, under 61, San Jose State -900 ML

First-half winners: San Jose State -10, over 31 (San Jose State 24-10)

Second-half winners: UNLV +6½, under 28 (San Jose State 10-7)

— Washington 27, Oregon State 21 (at Washington)

Full-game winners: Oregon State +13½, under 51, Washington -550 ML

First-half winners: Oregon State +7, over 26½ (Washington 24-21)

Second-half winners: Oregon State +5, under 27 (Washington 3-0)

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.