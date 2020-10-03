COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Florida takes control

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Two big Southeastern Conference matchups highlight another week of college football.

No. 2 Alabama welcomes No. 13 Texas A&M, and No. 4 Georgia hosts No. 7 Auburn on the 30-game slate. We’ll be with you all the way for every game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

11:59 a.m.: South Carolina is back inside the number (+15), trailing Florida 38-24 with 10:21 left in the fourth quarter. Florida is -14½ on the live line, total 69½.

11:32 a.m.: Second-half line: Liberty -17½, total 28½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 7, North Alabama 0. First-half winners: North Alabama +20½, under 36½.

11:17 a.m.: Florida extends its lead to 31-14 over South Carolina with 7:47 left in the third quarter. The line line is turned off. The Gators are -20½ on the live spread, total 66½.

11:16 a.m.: Second-half line: UAB -10, total 26½.

11:13 a.m.: HALFTIME: UAB 14, UTSA 6. First-half winners: UTSA +12½, under 29.

11:10 a.m.: Second-half line: Texas -5½, total 30½.

11:08 a.m.: HALFTIME: TCU 20, Texas 14. First-half winners: TCU +6½, over 31, TCU ML +250.

11:03 a.m.: Texas avoids disaster after an interception and holds TCU to a 32-yard field goal. TCU leads 20-14 with 59 seconds left until halftime. Texas is still a -125 favorite on the live line (TCU -105), total 63½.

10:46 a.m.: Second-half lines:

East Carolina -1½, total 31

Baylor PK (-120), total 24

Arkansas State -3, total 31

Pittsburgh -7, total 23½

10:44 a.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 7, West Virginia 7. First-half winners: West Virginia +½, under 26½.

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: N.C. State 17, Pittsburgh 13. First-half winners: N.C. State +7½ (-120), over 23½, N.C. State +375.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 24, Arkansas State 14. First-half winners: Coastal Carolina +2½, over 33.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia State 35, East Carolina 13. First-half winners: Georgia State PK, over 35.

10:39 a.m.: Second-half line: Florida -7, total 27½.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 24, South Carolina 14. First-half winners: Florida -8, over 28½. The Gators scored late in the first half to cover the first-half spread.

10:35 a.m.: Second-half line: Tennessee -3½, total 22½.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 21, Missouri 6. First-half winners: Tennessee -6½ (-120), over 24.

10:28 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Abilene Christian at Army (-31, 49½, no ML), 10:30 a.m.

10:17 a.m.: TCU was a sharp play this week, and the Horned Frogs are backing that up. Max Duggan runs in from 5 yards out, and TCU leads Texas 14-7 with 14:22 left in the second quarter. Texas is still favored at -150 on the live line (TCU +120), spread -2½, total 66½.

10:15 a.m.: Florida kicks a field goal to go up 17-14 on South Carolina with 3:30 left in the second quarter. The Gators are -500 on the live line (South Carolina +375), spread -9½, total 62½.

10:02 a.m.: In what has been a penalty-filled game so far, Texas ties TCU at 7 with 21 seconds left in the first quarter. Texas is -300 on the live line (TCU +240), spread -7½, total 60½.

9:55 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

North Alabama at Liberty (-32½, 65, no ML), 10 a.m.

9:42 a.m.: Darwin Barlow scores from a yard out, and TCU takes a 7-0 lead on Texas with 4:01 left in the first quarter. Texas is -160 on the live line (TCU +130), spread -3½, total 58½.

9:32 a.m.: Points are flying in East Carolina-Georgia State. Georgia State leads 21-7 with 7:19 left in the first quarter. The live total is up to 89½, 20 points higher than the closing line of 69½.

9:29 a.m.: Dameon Pierce runs for a 2-yard touchdown, and Florida ties South Carolina at 7 with 3:45 left in the first quarter. Florida is now -500 on the live line (South Carolina +375), spread -10½, total 62½.

9:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

UTSA (+1,000) at UAB (-21½, 55½, -2,000), 9:30 a.m.

9:15 a.m.: South Carolina strikes first against Florida, taking a 7-0 lead with 8:04 left in the first quarter. Florida is -280 on the live line (South Carolina +225), spread -6½, total 57½. The Gamecocks were 15-point underdogs.

9 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

South Carolina (+500) at No. 3 Florida (-15, 56½, -700), 9 a.m.

TCU (+330) at No. 9 Texas (-10, 62, -400), 9 a.m.

Missouri (+310) at No. 21 Tennessee (-10, 48½, -370), 9 a.m.

North Carolina State (+450) at No. 24 Pittsburgh (-14, 46½, -600), 9 a.m.

East Carolina (-1½, 69½, -125) at Georgia State (+105), 9 a.m.

Arkansas State (-3½, 64½, -170) at Coastal Carolina (+150), 9 a.m.

Baylor (-1, 54 -120) at West Virginia (+100), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Good morning. Here are the biggest line moves from overnight:

— South Carolina from +16½ to +15½

— South Carolina-Florida total from 57½ to 56½

— TCU-Texas total from 63 to 62

— Missouri from +12½ to +11

— Missouri-Tennessee total from 49½ to 48½

— East Carolina from PK to -1½

— North Carolina-Boston College total from 54 to 53

— SMU from PK to -1½

— Texas Tech from +2½ to +1

— Charlotte from +6½ to +5

— Charlotte-Florida Atlantic total from 60 to 61

— Tulsa from +21 to +20

— Oklahoma-Iowa State total from 63½ to 62½

— Southern Mississippi-North Texas total from 72½ to 74

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

IN PROGRESS

UPCOMING

No. 13 Texas A&M (+700) at No. 2 Alabama (-18, 53½, -1,100), 12:30 p.m.

No. 12 North Carolina (-14½, 52½, -600) at Boston College (+450), 12:30 p.m.

South Florida (+900) at No. 15 Cincinnati (-21½, 45, -1,600), 12:30 p.m.

No. 17 Oklahoma State (-23, 53½, -2,000) at Kansas (+1,000), 12:30 p.m.

No. 25 Memphis (+110) at SMU (-2, 75, -130), 12:30 p.m.

Texas Tech (+105) at Kansas State (-1½, 62½, -125), 12:30 p.m.

Charlotte (+175) at Florida Atlantic (-5, 61, -200), 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech (-13, 54½, -500) at Duke (+400), 1 p.m.

Mississippi (+220) at Kentucky (-7, 62½, -260), 1 p.m.

Jacksonville State (+1,400) at Florida State (-27, 53, -4,000), 1 p.m.

Western Kentucky (-7, 52½, -265) at Middle Tennessee (+225), 2 p.m.

Navy (-7, 48, -280) at Air Force (+240), 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern (-19½, 49½, -1,400) at Louisiana-Monroe (+800), 4 p.m.

No. 7 Auburn (+250) at No. 4 Georgia (-7½, 42½, -300), 4:30 p.m.

Tulsa (+750) at No. 11 Central Florida (-20½, 70, -1,200), 4:30 p.m.

Arkansas (+600) at No. 16 Mississippi State (-17, 68½, -900), 4:30 p.m.

No. 18 Oklahoma (-7½, 62½, -300) at Iowa State (+250), 4:30 p.m.

No. 20 LSU (-21, 50, -1,600) at Vanderbilt (+900), 4:30 p.m.

Southern Mississippi (+100) at North Texas (-1, 74½, -120), 4:30 p.m.

Virginia (+1,500) at No. 1 Clemson (-28½, 55, -5,000), 5 p.m.

