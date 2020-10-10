COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Florida, Texas A&M battling

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

FILE - In this Sept., 12, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence scores against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP, File)

The college football season is heating up.

Saturday brings a top-10 clash between host No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Miami, along with several top-25 matchups: No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M and No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina.

UPDATES

9:31 a.m.: Texas A&M strikes back, tying Florida at 7 with 3:59 left in the first quarter. Florida is now -200 on the live line (A&M +165), spread -4½, total 64½.

9:28 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Duke (-2½, 52½, -135) at Syracuse (+115), 9:30 a.m.

9:24 a.m.: Oklahoma takes a 3-0 lead on Texas with 9:34 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma is now -150 on the live line (Texas +120), spread -2½, total 71½.

9:19 a.m.: Florida takes a 7-0 lead on Texas A&M on a 5-yard TD catch by Kyle Pitts with 7:32 left in the fourth quarter. Florida is now -320 on the live line (Texas A&M +250), spread -8½, total 58½.

9 a.m.: The first batch of games is about to kick off:

8:45 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning.

Florida-Texas A&M total from 58 to 60

LSU-Missouri total from 54 to 53

Texas-Oklahoma total from 73 to 74½

South Carolina-Vanderbilt total from 41½ to 40½

Iowa State from -11½ to -13½

Texas Tech-Iowa State total from 64½ to 63½

Texas State-Troy total from 59½ to 58½

Kansas State-TCU total from 50½ to 49½

Florida International from -6 to -7

East Carolina-South Florida total from 57 to 58

Miami-Clemson total from 60½ to 59

Alabama-Mississippi total from 69 to 70½

UTEP-Louisiana Tech total from 53½ to 55

8:30 a.m.: Good morning. Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

No. 4 Florida (-5½, 60, -230) at No. 21 Texas A&M (+195), 9 a.m.

No. 19 Virginia Tech (+145) at No. 8 North Carolina (-3½, 58½, -165), 9 a.m.

No. 17 LSU (-14, 53, -600) at Missouri (+450), 9 a.m.

No. 22 Texas (+125) vs. Oklahoma (-3, 74, -145), 9 a.m. at Dallas

Louisiana-Monroe (+550) at Liberty (-17, 63½, -800), 9 a.m.

North Carolina State (+240) at Virginia (-7, 58, -280), 9 a.m.

South Carolina (-14, 40½, -550) at Vanderbilt (+425), 9 a.m.

Duke (-2½, 52½, -135) at Syracuse (+115), 9:30 a.m.

The Citadel (no ML) at Army (-31½, 45, no ML), 10:30 a.m.

No. 14 Tennessee (+400) at Georgia (-12½, 42½, -500), 12:30 p.m.

UTSA (no ML) at No. 15 BYU (-34½, 63, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

Texas Tech (+400) at No. 24 Iowa State (-13½, 63½, -500), 12:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas (+525) at Arkansas State (-15½, 59, -750), 12:30 p.m.

Texas State (+230) at Troy (-7, 58½, -270), 12:30 p.m.

Arkansas (+475) at No. 13 Auburn (-14, 45, -650), 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh (-6½, 42½, -240) at Boston College (+200), 1 p.m.

Kansas State (+290) at TCU (-9½, 49½, -350), 1 p.m.

Middle Tennessee (+200) at Florida International (-7, 57, -240), 1 p.m.

Temple (-4, 51, -180) at Navy (+160), 3 p.m.

East Carolina (+195) at South Florida (-6, 58, -230), 4 p.m.

No. 7 Miami (+500) at No. 1 Clemson (-15, 59, -700), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Alabama (-23, 70½, -2,000) at Mississippi (+1,000), 4:30 p.m.

Florida State (+900) at No. 5 Notre Dame (-21, 53½, -1,600), 4:30 p.m.

UTEP (+475) at Louisiana Tech (-14½, 55, -650), 4:30 p.m.

Marshall (-7, 43, -250) at Western Kentucky (+210), 4:30 p.m.

Mississippi State (+135) at Kentucky (-3, 57½, -155), 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte (-2½, 67½, -145) at North Texas (+125), 5 p.m.

