62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Betting

COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 11 action

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2021 - 8:44 am
 
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) passes during the second half of an NCAA college footb ...
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma won 52-21. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 4 Oklahoma at No. 18 Baylor, No. 9 Michigan at No. 23 Penn State, and No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 12 Mississippi. There are 54 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Michigan from -1½ to -2½

Baylor from +5½ to +3½

Wisconsin from -24 to -25½

East Carolina from +5 to +4

Army from -51 to -52

Coastal Carolina from -11½ to -12½

Georgia State-Coastal Carolina total from 52 to 53

Georgia Southern from +2½ to +1½

Purdue-Ohio State total from 63½ to 65½

Charlotte-Louisiana Tech total from 57 to 58½

Middle Tennessee from -10 to -11

UAB from +5 to +4

8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— New Mexico State (no ML) at No. 3 Alabama (-50½, 67½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— No. 9 Michigan (-2½, 48, -140) at No. 23 Penn State (+120), 9 a.m.

— No. 4 Oklahoma (-3½, 63, -170) at No. 18 Baylor (+150), 9 a.m.

— Mississippi State (+160) at No. 16 Auburn (-4, 51, -180), 9 a.m.

— Northwestern (+1,200) at No. 20 Wisconsin (-25½, 41½, -3,000), 9 a.m.

— Samford (no ML) at Florida (-35½, 68, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Connecticut (no ML) at Clemson (-40½, 51, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Syracuse (+140) at Louisville (-3½, 55½, -160), 9 a.m.

— Rutgers (+210) at Indiana (-6½, 42, -250), 9 a.m.

— Maine (-4½, 59, -200) at Massachusetts (+175), 9 a.m.

— West Virginia (+185) at Kansas State (-5½, 47, -215), 9 a.m.

— Central Florida (+225) at SMU (-7, 61½, -265), 9 a.m.

— East Carolina (+155) at Memphis (-4, 59, -175), 9 a.m.

— No. 17 Houston (-25, 53, -3,000) at Temple (+1,200), 9 a.m.

— Bucknell (no ML) at Army (-52, 58, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Utah (-24, 54, -3,000) at Arizona (+1,200), 11 a.m.

— Western Kentucky (-19, 62½, -1,000) at Rice (+650), 11 a.m.

— Georgia State (+400) at No. 22 Coastal Carolina (-12½, 53, -500), 11 a.m.

— South Alabama (+1,100) at Appalachian State (-22, 52, -2,500), 11:30 a.m.

— Georgia Southern (+105) at Texas State (-1½, 52, -125), noon

— No. 1 Georgia (-20, 55½, -1,600) at Tennessee (+900), 12:30 p.m.

— Purdue (+900) at No. 6 Ohio State (-20, 65½, -1,600), 12:30 p.m.

— Minnesota (+160) at No. 19 Iowa (-4, 37, -180, 12:30 p.m.

— Southern Mississippi (no ML) at No. 15 UTSA (-32½, 54½, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Charlotte (+210) at Louisiana Tech (-7, 58½, -250), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida International (+340) at Middle Tennessee (-11, 55½, -410), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (-6½, 49, -250) at Old Dominion (+210), 12:30 p.m.

— UAB (+170) at Marshall (-4, 55, -190), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Fla.) (-2½, 61½, -135) at Florida State (+115), 12:30 p.m.

— Boston College (-105) at Georgia Tech (-1, 54½, -115), 12:30 p.m.

— Duke (+350) at Virginia Tech (-11, 51½, -420), 12:30 p.m.

— Iowa State (-10½, 57, -400) at Texas Tech (+330), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 24 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-6½, 48, -250) at Troy (+210), 12:30 p.m.

— Maryland (+400) at No. 8 Michigan State (-11½, 61½, -500), 1 p.m.

— South Carolina (-1½, 56, -120) at Missouri (+100), 1 p.m.

— UTEP (-1, 55, -110) at North Texas (-110), 1 p.m.

— Tulsa (-3, 55½, -150) at Tulane (+130), 1 p.m.

— Hawaii (-3½, 55, -160) at UNLV (+140), 1 p.m.

— Arkansas State (+130) at Louisiana-Monroe (-3, 66½, -150), 2 p.m.

— Stanford (+425) at Oregon State (-13, 56, -550), 2:30 p.m.

— No. 11 Texas A&M (-2½, 56½, -135) at No. 12 Mississippi (+115), 4 p.m.

— Kentucky (-22½, 52½, -2,000) at Vanderbilt (+1,000), 4 p.m.

— Arizona State (-6, 45, -220) at Washington (+190), 4 p.m.

— Air Force (-2½, 45, -140) at Colorado State (+120), 4 p.m.

— New Mexico (+1,200) at Fresno State (-24½, 51, -3,000), 4 p.m.

— No. 7 Notre Dame (-6½, 63½, -240) at Virginia (+200), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 21 North Carolina State (+105) at No. 13 Wake Forest (-1½, 64½, -125), 4:30 p.m.

— Arkansas (-2½, 59, -130) at LSU (+110), 4:30 p.m.

— Kansas (no ML) at Texas (-31, 62, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— TCU (+375) at No. 10 Oklahoma State (-11½, 54, -450), 5 p.m.

— Colorado (+650) at UCLA (-18, 57, -1,000), 6 p.m.

— Washington State (+425) at No. 5 Oregon (-13½, 58, -550), 7:30 p.m.

— UNR (+130) vs. San Diego State (-3, 45½, -150), 7:30 p.m. (at Carson, Calif.)

— Utah State (+170) at San Jose State (-4½, 57½, -190), 7:30 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Former Raiders coach Gruden sues NFL, commissioner
Former Raiders coach Gruden sues NFL, commissioner
2
Raiders report: At least 2 defensive players to miss Chiefs game
Raiders report: At least 2 defensive players to miss Chiefs game
3
Slots player hits $1M jackpot on Strip
Slots player hits $1M jackpot on Strip
4
Las Vegas squatters buried woman’s body, took over home, police say
Las Vegas squatters buried woman’s body, took over home, police say
5
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST