COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 4 betting action
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
Welcome to Week 4 of the college football season.
Top matchups include No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas. There are 62 games overall.
Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.
UPDATES
8:45 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:
Villanova-Penn State total from 54½ to 52½
Richmond-Virginia Tech total from 52 to 50
Temple from -35 to -36½
Miami (Fla.) from -44 to -46
Maine-Northern Illinois total from 59½ to 61½
Towson-San Diego State total from 42 to 40½
Rice from -35 to -38
Nebraska-Michigan State total from 52½ to 54
8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:
— No. 2 Georgia (-36, 54, no ML) at Vanderbilt (no ML), 9 a.m.
— Villanova (no ML) at No. 6 Penn State (-30, 52½, no ML), 9 a.m.
— No. 12 Notre Dame (+200) vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (-6½, 44, -240) (at Chicago), 9 a.m.
— LSU (-1, 55½, -120) at Mississippi State (+100), 9 a.m.
— Missouri (-1, 58, -115) at Boston College (-105), 9 a.m.
— Florida International (+375) at Central Michigan (-12, 55½, -450), 9 a.m.
— New Hampshire (no ML) at Pittsburgh (-29½, 53, no ML), 9 a.m.
— Richmond (no ML) at Virginia Tech (-30, 50, no ML), 9 a.m.
— Bowling Green (no ML) at Minnesota (-30½, 51, no ML), 9 a.m.
— Ohio (+475) at Northwestern (-14, 47, -650), 9 a.m.
— SMU (+300) at TCU (-9½, 65½, -360), 9 a.m.
— Texas Tech (+300) at Texas (-9, 62½, -360), 9 a.m.
— Wagner (no ML) at Temple (-36½, 56, no ML), 9 a.m.
— Miami (Ohio) (+260) at Army (-8, 48½, -310), 9 a.m.
— Boise State (-9½, 69½, -350) at Utah State (+290), 9 a.m.
— Central Connecticut (no ML) at Miami (Fla.) (-46, 55½, no ML), 9:30 a.m.
— Massachusetts (no ML) at No. 17 Coastal Carolina (-36, 66, no ML), 10 a.m.
— San Jose State (+125) at Western Michigan (-3, 62, -145), 11 a.m.
— Toledo (-5, 56½, -200) at Ball State (+175), 11 a.m.
— Texas State (+235) at Eastern Michigan (-7, 62½, -275), 11 a.m.
— Maine (+900) at Northern Illinois (-20, 61½, -1,600), 11:30 a.m.
— Washington State (+500) at Utah (-15, 53½, -700), 11:30 a.m.
— Colorado State (+1,200) at No. 5 Iowa (-23½, 44, -3,000), 12:30 p.m.
— No. 7 Texas A&M (-4½, 47, -190) vs. No. 16 Arkansas (+170) (at Arlington, Texas), 12:30 p.m.
— No. 9 Clemson (-10½, 47½, -400) at North Carolina State (+330), 12:30 p.m.
— No. 14 Iowa State (-7, 46½, -265) at Baylor (+225), 12:30 p.m.
— Rutgers (+750) at No. 19 Michigan (-20, 50, -1,200), 12:30 p.m.
— UTSA (+135) at Memphis (-3, 67, -155), 12:30 p.m.
— Louisville (PK, 61, -110) at Florida State (-110), 12:30 p.m.
— Illinois (+350) at Purdue (-11, 53, -420), 12:30 p.m.
— Kent State (+400) at Maryland (-13½, 71½, -500), 12:30 p.m.
— Wyoming (-32, 53½, no ML) at Connecticut (no ML), 12:30 p.m.
— Towson (+1,000) at San Diego State (-23½, 40½, -2,000), 12:30 p.m.
— Georgia State (+1,800) at No. 23 Auburn (-27½, 57½, -8,000), 1 p.m.
— Kansas (+525) at Duke (-16, 57½, -750), 1 p.m.
— Arkansas State (+450) at Tulsa (-14½, 64½, -600), 2 p.m.
— No. 24 UCLA (-4, 59½, -175) at Stanford (+155), 3 p.m.
— Buffalo (-13, 50½, -500) at Old Dominion (+400), 3 p.m.
— Charleston Southern (+1,200) at East Carolina (-23½, 59, -3,000), 3 p.m.
— Louisiana (Lafayette) (-14½, 54½, -650) at Georgia Southern (+475), 3 p.m.
— Texas Southern (no ML) at Rice (-38, 54, no ML), 3:30 p.m.
— Tennessee (+750) at No. 11 Florida (-19, 64, -1,200), 4 p.m.
— Nebraska (+160) at No. 20 Michigan State (-4, 54, -180), 4 p.m.
— No. 25 Kansas State (+190) at Oklahoma State (-5½, 47, -220), 4 p.m.
— Kentucky (-4½, 48½, -180) at South Carolina (+160), 4 p.m.
— North Texas (+350) at Louisiana Tech (-11, 65½, -420), 4 p.m.
— Navy (+750) at Houston (-19, 47, -1,200), 4 p.m.
— Southern Mississippi (no ML) at No. 1 Alabama (-45, 58, no ML), 4:30 p.m.
— West Virginia (+600) at No. 4 Oklahoma (-17½, 56½, -900), 4:30 p.m.
— Akron (no ML) at No. 10 Ohio State (-48, 66½, no ML), 4:30 p.m.
— No. 21 North Carolina (-14, 64½, -550) vs. Georgia Tech (+425) (at Atlanta), 4:30 p.m.
— Florida Atlantic (+155) at Air Force (-4, 54, -175), 5 p.m.
— UAB (+130) at Tulane (-3, 54½, -150), 5 p.m.
— Indiana (-9½, 64, -350) at Western Kentucky (+290), 5 p.m.
— Troy (-23½, 50, -3,000) at Louisiana-Monroe (+1,200), 5 p.m.
— Hawaii (-17, 63, -900) at New Mexico State (+600), 5 p.m.
— New Mexico (-2½, 54, -135) at UTEP (+115), 6 p.m.
— California (+240) at Washington (-7, 47½, -280), 6:30 p.m.
— South Florida (+1,200) at No. 15 Brigham Young (-23½, 53½, -3,000), 7:15 p.m.
— Arizona (no ML) at No. 3 Oregon (-29½, 58, no ML), 7:30 p.m.
— Oregon State (+350) at Southern California (-11, 62½, -420), 7:30 p.m.
— Colorado (+450) at Arizona State (-14, 45, -600), 7:30 p.m.
