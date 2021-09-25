COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 4 betting action

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Welcome to Week 4 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas. There are 62 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

8:45 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Villanova-Penn State total from 54½ to 52½

Richmond-Virginia Tech total from 52 to 50

Temple from -35 to -36½

Miami (Fla.) from -44 to -46

Maine-Northern Illinois total from 59½ to 61½

Towson-San Diego State total from 42 to 40½

Rice from -35 to -38

Nebraska-Michigan State total from 52½ to 54

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

— No. 2 Georgia (-36, 54, no ML) at Vanderbilt (no ML), 9 a.m.

— Villanova (no ML) at No. 6 Penn State (-30, 52½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— No. 12 Notre Dame (+200) vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (-6½, 44, -240) (at Chicago), 9 a.m.

— LSU (-1, 55½, -120) at Mississippi State (+100), 9 a.m.

— Missouri (-1, 58, -115) at Boston College (-105), 9 a.m.

— Florida International (+375) at Central Michigan (-12, 55½, -450), 9 a.m.

— New Hampshire (no ML) at Pittsburgh (-29½, 53, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Richmond (no ML) at Virginia Tech (-30, 50, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Bowling Green (no ML) at Minnesota (-30½, 51, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Ohio (+475) at Northwestern (-14, 47, -650), 9 a.m.

— SMU (+300) at TCU (-9½, 65½, -360), 9 a.m.

— Texas Tech (+300) at Texas (-9, 62½, -360), 9 a.m.

— Wagner (no ML) at Temple (-36½, 56, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (+260) at Army (-8, 48½, -310), 9 a.m.

— Boise State (-9½, 69½, -350) at Utah State (+290), 9 a.m.

— Central Connecticut (no ML) at Miami (Fla.) (-46, 55½, no ML), 9:30 a.m.

— Massachusetts (no ML) at No. 17 Coastal Carolina (-36, 66, no ML), 10 a.m.

— San Jose State (+125) at Western Michigan (-3, 62, -145), 11 a.m.

— Toledo (-5, 56½, -200) at Ball State (+175), 11 a.m.

— Texas State (+235) at Eastern Michigan (-7, 62½, -275), 11 a.m.

— Maine (+900) at Northern Illinois (-20, 61½, -1,600), 11:30 a.m.

— Washington State (+500) at Utah (-15, 53½, -700), 11:30 a.m.

— Colorado State (+1,200) at No. 5 Iowa (-23½, 44, -3,000), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 7 Texas A&M (-4½, 47, -190) vs. No. 16 Arkansas (+170) (at Arlington, Texas), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 9 Clemson (-10½, 47½, -400) at North Carolina State (+330), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 14 Iowa State (-7, 46½, -265) at Baylor (+225), 12:30 p.m.

— Rutgers (+750) at No. 19 Michigan (-20, 50, -1,200), 12:30 p.m.

— UTSA (+135) at Memphis (-3, 67, -155), 12:30 p.m.

— Louisville (PK, 61, -110) at Florida State (-110), 12:30 p.m.

— Illinois (+350) at Purdue (-11, 53, -420), 12:30 p.m.

— Kent State (+400) at Maryland (-13½, 71½, -500), 12:30 p.m.

— Wyoming (-32, 53½, no ML) at Connecticut (no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Towson (+1,000) at San Diego State (-23½, 40½, -2,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Georgia State (+1,800) at No. 23 Auburn (-27½, 57½, -8,000), 1 p.m.

— Kansas (+525) at Duke (-16, 57½, -750), 1 p.m.

— Arkansas State (+450) at Tulsa (-14½, 64½, -600), 2 p.m.

— No. 24 UCLA (-4, 59½, -175) at Stanford (+155), 3 p.m.

— Buffalo (-13, 50½, -500) at Old Dominion (+400), 3 p.m.

— Charleston Southern (+1,200) at East Carolina (-23½, 59, -3,000), 3 p.m.

— Louisiana (Lafayette) (-14½, 54½, -650) at Georgia Southern (+475), 3 p.m.

— Texas Southern (no ML) at Rice (-38, 54, no ML), 3:30 p.m.

— Tennessee (+750) at No. 11 Florida (-19, 64, -1,200), 4 p.m.

— Nebraska (+160) at No. 20 Michigan State (-4, 54, -180), 4 p.m.

— No. 25 Kansas State (+190) at Oklahoma State (-5½, 47, -220), 4 p.m.

— Kentucky (-4½, 48½, -180) at South Carolina (+160), 4 p.m.

— North Texas (+350) at Louisiana Tech (-11, 65½, -420), 4 p.m.

— Navy (+750) at Houston (-19, 47, -1,200), 4 p.m.

— Southern Mississippi (no ML) at No. 1 Alabama (-45, 58, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— West Virginia (+600) at No. 4 Oklahoma (-17½, 56½, -900), 4:30 p.m.

— Akron (no ML) at No. 10 Ohio State (-48, 66½, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 21 North Carolina (-14, 64½, -550) vs. Georgia Tech (+425) (at Atlanta), 4:30 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (+155) at Air Force (-4, 54, -175), 5 p.m.

— UAB (+130) at Tulane (-3, 54½, -150), 5 p.m.

— Indiana (-9½, 64, -350) at Western Kentucky (+290), 5 p.m.

— Troy (-23½, 50, -3,000) at Louisiana-Monroe (+1,200), 5 p.m.

— Hawaii (-17, 63, -900) at New Mexico State (+600), 5 p.m.

— New Mexico (-2½, 54, -135) at UTEP (+115), 6 p.m.

— California (+240) at Washington (-7, 47½, -280), 6:30 p.m.

— South Florida (+1,200) at No. 15 Brigham Young (-23½, 53½, -3,000), 7:15 p.m.

— Arizona (no ML) at No. 3 Oregon (-29½, 58, no ML), 7:30 p.m.

— Oregon State (+350) at Southern California (-11, 62½, -420), 7:30 p.m.

— Colorado (+450) at Arizona State (-14, 45, -600), 7:30 p.m.

