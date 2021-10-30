COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 9 action

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Welcome to Week 9 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State, No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida, and No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State. There are 49 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:14 p.m.: Michigan strikes first with a 93-yard TD pass. The Wolverines lead Michigan State 7-0 with 11:03 left in the first quarter and are -430 on the live line (Spartans +300), spread -10½, total 54½.

8:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Central Florida from -10½ to -11½

Hawaii-Utah State total from 65 to 66

Mississippi State from -1 to -2

Oregon State from -1½ to -2½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— No. 2 Cincinnati (-28½, 61½, -6,000) at Tulane (+1,600), 9 a.m.

— No. 6 Michigan (-4, 50½, -190) at No. 8 Michigan State (+170), 9 a.m.

— No. 9 Iowa (+130) at Wisconsin (-3, 35, -150), 9 a.m.

— Texas (+110) at No. 16 Baylor (-2, 61½, -130), 9 a.m.

— Miami (Fla.) (+290) at No. 17 Pittsburgh (-9½, 61, -350), 9 a.m.

— Virginia Tech (+145) at Georgia Tech (-3½, 55½, -165), 9 a.m.

— Rutgers (-1½, 41½, -125) at Illinois (+105), 9 a.m.

— Indiana (+145) at Maryland (-3½, 48, -165), 9 a.m.

— Massachusetts (+4,000) at Liberty (-35, 56, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— Central Florida (-11½, 52½, -450) at Temple (+375), 9 a.m.

— Bowling Green (+425) at Buffalo (-13½, 51½, -550), 9 a.m.

— Texas State (+850) at Louisiana (Lafayette) (-21, 58, -1,500), 9 a.m.

— No. 22 Iowa State (-7½, 48½, -280) at West Virginia (+240), 11 a.m.

— North Texas (+105) at Rice (-1½, 55, -125), 11 a.m.

— Missouri (-16, 63, -800) at Vanderbilt (+550), noon

— Washington State (+525) at Arizona State (-16½, 54, -750), noon

— Hawaii (+175) at Utah State (-5, 66, -200), noon

— No. 1 Georgia (-14, 51, -600) vs. Florida (+450) (at Jacksonville, Fla.), 12:30 p.m.

— Texas Tech (+700) at No. 4 Oklahoma (-19½, 67, -1,100), 12:30 p.m.

— Colorado (+1,400) at No. 7 Oregon (-24½, 49½, -4,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida International (+900) at Marshall (-22, 64, -1,600), 12:30 p.m.

— Louisiana Tech (-4, 52, -180) at Old Dominion (+160), 12:30 p.m.

— Southern Mississippi (+400) at Middle Tennessee (-13, 47½, -500), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida State (+290) at Clemson (-9, 47, -350), 12:30 p.m.

— Boston College (+200) at Syracuse (-6½, 51, -240), 12:30 p.m.

— Minnesota (-7½, 43½, -300) at Northwestern (+250), 12:30 p.m.

— Purdue (+240) at Nebraska (-7½, 53½, -280), 12:30 p.m.

— TCU (+150) at Kansas State (-3½, 58, -170), 12:30 p.m.

— Louisiana-Monroe (+1,800) at Appalachian State (-27, 57½, -8,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Duke (+525) at No. 13 Wake Forest (-16½, 71½, -750), 1 p.m.

— Charlotte (+600) at Western Kentucky (-17½, 72½, -900), 1 p.m.

— Wyoming (+130) at San Jose State (-3, 40, -150), 1 p.m.

— Arkansas State (+290) at South Alabama (-9, 65½, -350), 2 p.m.

— UTEP (+350) at Florida Atlantic (-11, 48½, -420), 3 p.m.

— Georgia State (-6, 55, -220) at Georgia Southern (+190), 3 p.m.

— No. 10 Mississippi (+130) at No. 18 Auburn (-3, 66½, -150), 4 p.m.

— No. 12 Kentucky (+115) at Mississippi State (-2, 47, -135), 4 p.m.

— Kansas (no ML) at No. 15 Oklahoma State (-29½, 54½, no ML), 4 p.m.

— No. 19 SMU (-110) at Houston (PK, 61½, -110), 4 p.m.

— Oregon State (-2½, 55, -130) at California (+110), 4 p.m.

— Arizona (+850) at Southern California (-22, 55, -1,500), 4 p.m.

— Boise State (-2, 51½, -130) at Colorado State (+110), 4 p.m.

— No. 20 Penn State (+700) at No. 5 Ohio State (-19, 60½, -1,100), 4:30 p.m.

— North Carolina (+150) at No. 11 Notre Dame (-3½, 62½, -170), 4:30 p.m.

— Louisville (+190) at North Carolina State (-6, 56, -220), 4:30 p.m.

— UCLA (+200) at Utah (-6½, 60½, -240), 7 p.m.

— Virginia (+115) at No. 25 Brigham Young (-2½, 66, -135), 7:15 p.m.

— Fresno State (-1, 44½, -115) vs. No. 21 San Diego State (-105) (at Carson, Calif.), 7:30 p.m.

— Washington (+120) at Stanford (-2½, 46½, -140), 7:30 p.m.

