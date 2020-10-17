64°F
COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Georgia-Alabama tops slate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2020 - 8:41 am
 

This week brings the biggest showdown of the college football season so far, as No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 3 Georgia in a game full of national title implications.

Other games involving top teams include No. 1 Clemson at Georgia Tech, Louisville at No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 11 Texas A&M at Mississippi State.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Clemson-Georgia Tech total from 64½ to 65½

Navy-East Carolina total from 54½ to 55½

South Alabama from -3½ to -5

Temple from -13 to -14

Kansas-West Virginia total from 47½ to 48½

Army from -8 to -9

Western Kentucky from +13½ to +12

Louisville-Notre Dame total from 62½ to 61½

Boston College-Virginia Tech total from 65 to 62½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

No. 1 Clemson (-27, 65½, -4,000) at Georgia Tech (+1,400), 9 a.m.

Pittsburgh (+400) at No. 13 Miami (-13, 47, -500), 9 a.m.

No. 15 Auburn (-3, 53½, -150) at South Carolina (+130), 9 a.m.

Kentucky (+210) at No. 18 Tennessee (-6½, 45½, -250), 9 a.m.

Navy (-3½, 55½, -165) at East Carolina (+145), 9 a.m.

Texas State (+175) at South Alabama (-5, 57½, -200), 9 a.m.

South Florida (+475) at Temple (-14, 53, -650), 9 a.m.

Liberty (-2½, 54, -145) at Syracuse (+125), 9 a.m.

Kansas (+1,000) at West Virginia (-21, 48½, -2,000), 9 a.m.

Army (-9, 49, -350) at UTSA (+290), 10:30 a.m.

Western Kentucky (+375) at UAB (-12, 44½, -450), 10:30 a.m.

Louisville (+500) at No. 4 Notre Dame (-16½, 61½, -700), 11:30 a.m.

Duke (+160) at North Carolina State (-4, 58½, -180), 12:30 p.m.

Central Florida (-2½, 76, -140) at Memphis (+120), 12:30 p.m.

Mississippi (-1½, 76½, -125) at Arkansas (+105), 12:30 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky (+1,700) at Troy (-29½, 60, -7,000), 12:30 p.m.

No. 11 Texas A&M (-5, 56, -210) at Mississippi State (+180), 1 p.m.

Massachusetts (+1,800) at Georgia Southern (-31, 62, -8,000), 1 p.m.

Virginia (-1½, 56, -120) at Wake Forest (+100), 1 p.m.

North Texas (+190) at Middle Tennessee (-6, 72, -220), 2 p.m.

Marshall (-13½, 48, -550) at Louisiana Tech (+425), 3 p.m.

No. 5 North Carolina (-13½, 64½, -500) at Florida State (+400), 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Georgia (+180) at No. 2 Alabama (-5, 58½, -210), 5 p.m.

Boston College (+400) at No. 23 Virginia Tech (-12½, 62½, -500), 5 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

