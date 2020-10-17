COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Georgia-Alabama tops slate

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference's biggest regular-season showdown. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)

This week brings the biggest showdown of the college football season so far, as No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 3 Georgia in a game full of national title implications.

Other games involving top teams include No. 1 Clemson at Georgia Tech, Louisville at No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 11 Texas A&M at Mississippi State.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Clemson-Georgia Tech total from 64½ to 65½

Navy-East Carolina total from 54½ to 55½

South Alabama from -3½ to -5

Temple from -13 to -14

Kansas-West Virginia total from 47½ to 48½

Army from -8 to -9

Western Kentucky from +13½ to +12

Louisville-Notre Dame total from 62½ to 61½

Boston College-Virginia Tech total from 65 to 62½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

No. 1 Clemson (-27, 65½, -4,000) at Georgia Tech (+1,400), 9 a.m.

Pittsburgh (+400) at No. 13 Miami (-13, 47, -500), 9 a.m.

No. 15 Auburn (-3, 53½, -150) at South Carolina (+130), 9 a.m.

Kentucky (+210) at No. 18 Tennessee (-6½, 45½, -250), 9 a.m.

Navy (-3½, 55½, -165) at East Carolina (+145), 9 a.m.

Texas State (+175) at South Alabama (-5, 57½, -200), 9 a.m.

South Florida (+475) at Temple (-14, 53, -650), 9 a.m.

Liberty (-2½, 54, -145) at Syracuse (+125), 9 a.m.

Kansas (+1,000) at West Virginia (-21, 48½, -2,000), 9 a.m.

Army (-9, 49, -350) at UTSA (+290), 10:30 a.m.

Western Kentucky (+375) at UAB (-12, 44½, -450), 10:30 a.m.

Louisville (+500) at No. 4 Notre Dame (-16½, 61½, -700), 11:30 a.m.

Duke (+160) at North Carolina State (-4, 58½, -180), 12:30 p.m.

Central Florida (-2½, 76, -140) at Memphis (+120), 12:30 p.m.

Mississippi (-1½, 76½, -125) at Arkansas (+105), 12:30 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky (+1,700) at Troy (-29½, 60, -7,000), 12:30 p.m.

No. 11 Texas A&M (-5, 56, -210) at Mississippi State (+180), 1 p.m.

Massachusetts (+1,800) at Georgia Southern (-31, 62, -8,000), 1 p.m.

Virginia (-1½, 56, -120) at Wake Forest (+100), 1 p.m.

North Texas (+190) at Middle Tennessee (-6, 72, -220), 2 p.m.

Marshall (-13½, 48, -550) at Louisiana Tech (+425), 3 p.m.

No. 5 North Carolina (-13½, 64½, -500) at Florida State (+400), 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Georgia (+180) at No. 2 Alabama (-5, 58½, -210), 5 p.m.

Boston College (+400) at No. 23 Virginia Tech (-12½, 62½, -500), 5 p.m.

