COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Georgia covers, wins title; prop grades

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Monday’s College Football Playoff title game action. Live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Georgia's Kelee Ringo returns an interception for a touchdown during the second half of the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Georgia's William Poole breaks up a pass intended for Alabama's Jahleel Billingsley during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Georgia's Stetson Bennett thorws a pass during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Alabama's Dallas Turner sacks Georgia's Stetson Bennett during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Alabama's Agiye Hall breaks away during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Alabama's Brian Robinson Jr. runs for a first down past Georgia's Quay Walker during the second half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Georgia's Zamir White runs for a touchdown during the second half of the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Georgia's Zamir White celebrates after running for a touchdown during the second half of the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Welcome to the culmination of the college football season.

No. 3 seed Georgia is a consensus 3-point favorite against No. 1 seed and Southeastern Conference rival Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game in Indianapolis.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:15 p.m.: That’s it for today. Georgia wins the College Football Playoff title game and covers as a 3-point favorite. The game stays under 53 despite a 29-point fourth quarter.

Here are the full betting results:

— Georgia 33, Alabama 18 (at Indianapolis)

Full-game winners: Georgia -3, under 53, Georgia -145 ML

First-half winners: Alabama +1½, under 26½ (Alabama 9-6)

Second-half winners: Georgia -1½, over 24 (Georgia 27-9)

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Saturday for the start of NFL Wild Card weekend.

9:05 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Alabama-Georgia:

Team totals: Alabama under 24½ (18), Georgia over 27½ (33).

General props: Will win the coin toss (tails, -110); team to score first (Alabama, +100); first score will be a touchdown (no, +210); under 6½ total touchdowns (5, -125); over 2½ made field goals (6, -120); longest made field goal over 41½ yards (49, 45); will there be a safety (no, -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes, +200); will game go to overtime (no, -2,000); longest TD over 48½ yards (79, in final minute), shortest TD 1½ yards (1, -145).

Alabama props: Bryce Young over 24 completions (35), over 308½ passing yards (369), longest completion over 43½ yards (61), under 2½ TD passes (1, -140), will throw an interception (yes, -160), under 15½ rushing yards (minus-43; includes sack yardage); Brian Robinson Jr. over 62½ rushing yards (68), under 28½ receiving yards (28), will score a TD (no, -110); Trey Sanders under 23½ rushing yards (5); Jameson Williams under 105½ receiving yards (65), under 6½ receptions (4, +120), will score a TD (no, +130); Ja’Corey Brooks under 52½ receiving yards (47), will score a TD (no, -270); Slade Bolden under 45½ receiving yards (44), will score a TD (no, -220).

Georgia props: Stetson Bennett under 20 completions (17), under 251½ passing yards (224), longest completion over 38½ yards (52), over 1½ TD passes (2, -185), will throw an interception (no, +140), under 16½ rushing yards (minus-24; includes sack yardage); Zamir White over 45½ rushing yards (84), will score a TD (yes, +140); James Cook over 40½ rushing yards (77), will score a TD (no, -160); Brock Bowers under 76½ receiving yards (36), will score a TD (yes, -130); Jermaine Burton under 35½ receiving yards (28), will score a TD (no, -300); Ladd McConkey under 28½ receiving yards (3).

8:57 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia 33, Alabama 18. Georgia covers as 3-point favorites, -145 ML in the College Football Playoff title game in Indianapolis. The game stays under 53 despite a 29-point fourth quarter.

8:49 p.m.: Now over bettors have to sweat a final Alabama drive in what’s now garbage time.

8:48 p.m.: There will be a defensive or special teams TD cashes at +200.

8:47 p.m.: That should do it. Kelee Ringo returns an interception 79 yards for a TD, and Georgia leads 33-18 with 54 seconds left.

8:40 p.m.: Georgia is closing in on the national title. Brock Bowers scores on a 15-yard TD pass, and Georgia extends its lead to 26-18 with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter. Georgia is -4,000 on the live line (Alabama +1,100).

8:28 p.m.: Georgia forces a big three-and-out with 7:10 to play. The Bulldogs are -310 on the live line (Alabama +235).

8:22 p.m.: Mitchell was 6-1 to score a TD.

8:21 p.m.: This game sure perked up. Adonai Mitchell hauls in a 40-yard TD pass, and Georgia retakes the lead at 19-18 with 8:09 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try failed). Georgia is -166 on the live line (Alabama +130).

8:13 p.m.: Latu was +370 to score a TD.

8:12 p.m.: Alabama cashes in. Cameron Latu catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Crimson Tide lead Georgia 18-13 with 10:14 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try failed). Alabama is -220 on the live line (Georgia +168), spread -2½, total 38½.

8:08 p.m.: Giant play. Stetson Bennett fumbles (barely) while trying to throw, and Alabama recovers inbounds (barely) at the Georgia 15.

7:59 p.m.: Georgia winning but not covering -3 is now firmly in play.

7:58 p.m.: Alabama drives inside the 5 but settles for a 21-yard field goal. Georgia leads 13-12 with 12:59 left in the fourth quarter and is -230 on the live line (Crimson Tide +176), spread -1½, total 34½.

7:52 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Georgia 13, Alabama 9.

7:48 p.m.: White was 10-1 at Boyd Gaming and the Westgate SuperBook to score the first TD. He was +140 to score at any point. Shortest TD under 1½ yards (-145) cashes.

7:47 p.m.: Behold! We have a touchdown. Zamir White scores on a 1-yard run, and Georgia takes its first lead at 13-9 with 1:20 left in the third quarter. The Bulldogs shoot to -295 on the live line (Alabama +220), total 35½.

7:42 p.m.: The prop for no touchdowns to be scored was available at 300-1 at the Westgate SuperBook. Still alive as the fourth quarter approaches.

7:41 p.m.: Georgia blocks an Alabama field goal try, and the Crimson Tide’s lead stays at 9-6 with 3:18 left in the third quarter. Alabama is -148 on the live line (Georgia +116).

7:24 p.m.: Georgia can’t take advantage and punts back to the Alabama 2 with 11:03 left in the third quarter. Alabama is -120 on the live line (Georgia -104), spread -1½, total 35½.

7:22 p.m.: Georgia intercepts Bryce Young on a deep ball. Young was -160 to throw an interception.

7:21 p.m.: Alabama receiver Jameson Williams will not return because of an injury. Under 105½ receiving yards bettors cash in, as he finished with 65.

7:17 p.m.: Georgia picks up a couple of first downs but has to punt. Alabama has the ball with 12:53 left in the third quarter, and the Crimson Tide are -136 on the live line (Bulldogs +106), spread -2½, total 37½.

7:13 p.m.: The second half is underway. Georgia receives.

6:52 p.m.: Live line at halftime: Alabama -120 (Georgia -110), spread -1½, total 39.

6:51 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -1½, total 24.

6:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 9, Georgia 6. First-half winners: Alabama +1½, under 26½, Alabama +110 ML.

6:45 p.m.: Alabama punts with 1:33 left in the second quarter.

6:37 p.m.: Georgia answers with a 49-yard field goal to cut Alabama’s lead to 9-6 with 3:09 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -140 on the live line (Georgia +110), spread -2½, total 44½.

6:28 p.m.: Bryce Young cashes his prop for longest completion over 43½ yards with the 61-yarder. Over 2½ made field goals (-120) has already hit with room to spare.

6:27 p.m.: Alabama gets a 61-yard completion but has to settle for a 37-yard field goal to take a 9-3 lead with 7:07 left in the second quarter. The Crimson Tide are -150 on the live line (Bulldogs +120), spread -2½, total 44½.

6:24 p.m.: Georgia goes three-and-out, and Alabama has the ball with 9:29 left in the second quarter.

6:16 p.m.: Alabama takes a 6-3 lead on a 45-yard field goal with 11:12 left in the second quarter. Georgia is -120 on the live line (Alabama -110), total 45½.

6:11 p.m.: Alabama’s Jameson Williams makes a 40-yard reception but appeared to hurt his knee on the play. His prop total is 105½ yards, and he has 65 so far. We’ll see if he’s done for the day.

6:05 p.m.: Georgia ties Alabama at 3 on a 24-yard field goal with 12:35 left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs are -125 on the live line (Alabama -105), spread -1½, total 42½.

5:59 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Alabama 3, Georgia 0. First-quarter winners: Alabama +½ (-130), under 10, Alabama +110 ML.

5:57 p.m.: Georgia shows life with a 52-yard pass to George Pickens, cashing the prop for Stetson Bennett longest completion over 38½ yards.

5:53 p.m.: The defenses have shown up. Alabama now goes three-and-out, and Georgia has the ball with 3:26 left in the first quarter.

5:48 p.m.: Another three-and-out for Georgia. Alabama leads 3-0 with 4:18 left in the first quarter and is -140 on the live line (Bulldogs +110), spread -2½, total 46½.

5:42 p.m.: Georgia forces a punt and has the ball back with 5:46 left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs are slightly favored again at -115 on the live line (Alabama -111), total 45½.

5:37 p.m.: Georgia goes three-and-out in a shaky first drive. Alabama has the ball and a 3-0 lead with 8:19 left in the first quarter. The Crimson Tide are now favored at -128 on the live line (Georgia +100), spread -1½, total 47½.

5:28 p.m.: Alabama scores first at +100. First score won’t be a touchdown cashes at +210.

5:27 p.m.: Alabama takes a 3-0 lead on a 37-yard field goal with 9:55 left in the first quarter. Georgia is still favored at -132 on the live line (Alabama +104), spread -1½, total 51½.

5:22 p.m.: The Georgia defense appeared to hit a 26-1 prop by scoring the first TD on a fumble return, but replay review showed it was an incomplete pass from Bryce Young. The Crimson Tide retain possession.

5:16 p.m.: Tails wins the coin toss at -110. Georgia defers, and Alabama will receive.

5:07 p.m.: We’ll call the line a consensus straight 3 as kickoff approaches:

— Alabama (+125) vs. Georgia (-3, 53, -145), 5 p.m. (at Indianapolis)

4:40 p.m.: Here’s where the line sits:

— Alabama (+125) vs. Georgia (-3 -105, 53, -145), 5 p.m. (at Indianapolis)

The line ticked up from Georgia -2½ today.

4:30 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Alabama-Georgia:

Team totals: Alabama 24½, Georgia 27½.

General props: Will win the coin toss (heads -110/tails -110); team to score first (Georgia -120/Alabama +100); first score will be a touchdown (yes -250/no +210); 6½ total touchdowns (under -125); 2½ made field goals (over -120); longest made field goal 41½ yards; will there be a safety (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +200/no -240); will game go to overtime (yes +1,175/no -2,000); longest TD 48½ yards, shortest TD 1½ yards (under -145).

Alabama props: Bryce Young 24 completions, 308½ passing yards, longest completion 43½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -140), will throw an interception (yes -160/no +140), 15½ rushing yards; Brian Robinson Jr. 62½ rushing yards, 28½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -110/no -110); Trey Sanders 23½ rushing yards; Jameson Williams 105½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (over -140), will score a TD (yes -150/no +130); Ja’Corey Brooks 52½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +230/no -270); Slade Bolden 45½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +190/no -220).

Georgia props: Stetson Bennett 20 completions, 251½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -185), will throw an interception (yes -160/no +140), 16½ rushing yards; Zamir White 45½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +140/no -160); James Cook 40½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +130/no -160); Brock Bowers 76½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -130/no +110); Jermaine Burton 35½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +250/no -300); Ladd McConkey 28½ receiving yards.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.