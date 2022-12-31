COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Georgia favored early in Peach Bowl
Welcome to the College Football Playoff semifinals.
First, No. 3 seed Texas Christian plays No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Arizona, followed by No. 1 Georgia against No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl at Atlanta.
Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.
UPDATES
5:44 p.m.: Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh takes the hitch pass and zips up the middle for a 25-yard touchdown. Georgia and Ohio State are tied 7-7. Georgia is -190 on the live line (Ohio State +155), spread -5½, total 64½.
5:36 p.m.: Harrison was 8-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first touchdown.
5:33 p.m.: Marvin Harrison Jr. settles into a soft spot in the end zone and C.J. Stroud finds him for a 31-yard touchdown. The Buckeyes lead Georgia 7-0 midway through the first quarter. Georgia is -135 on the live line (Ohio State +105), spread -2½, total 62½.
5:28 p.m.: Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny pulls a 47-yard field-goal attempt and neither team is able to score on its first possession. Georgia is -200 on the live line (Ohio State +165), spread -5½, total 56½.
5:21 p.m.: The Peach Bowl is underway.
5:10 p.m.: That gets you fired in some parts. Or hired by the Indianapolis Colts.
5:06 p.m.: William Hill is at Georgia -5 in the Peach Bowl.
5:04 p.m.: FINAL: Texas Christian 51, Michigan 45. The Horned Frogs rushing game gashed the Wolverines, and TCU scored two defensive touchdowns to pull the outright upset as +270 money-line underdogs. The game went over the total of 56 in the third quarter.
4:59 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking for this evening’s Ohio State-Georgia game:
Team totals: Ohio State 29½ (over -120), Georgia 34½ (over -120).
Alternate point spreads: Ohio State -3½ (+270), +3½ (+110), +10½ (-240); +14½ (-240); Georgia +3½ (-330), -3½ (-130), -10½ (+200), -14½ (+275).
Alternate totals: 69½ (Over +185/Under -215); 55½ (Over -240/Under +200).
Ohio State props: C.J. Stroud 290½ passing yards; Miyan Williams 61½ rushing yards; Marvin Harrison Jr. 91½ receiving yards; Emeka Egbuka 71½ receiving yards.
Georgia props: Stetson Bennett 264½ passing yards; Kenny McIntosh 60½ rushing yards; Brock Bowers 56½ receiving yards; Ladd McConkey 58½ receiving yards.
4:53 p.m.: The current outlook for tonight’s Peach Bowl:
— Ohio State (+175) vs. Georgia (-4½, 62, -200), 5:00 p.m.
4:43 p.m.: The Wolverines aren’t done yet. J.J. McCarthy rolls to his right and finds Roman Wilson alone in the back of the end zone. Michigan trails TCU 51-45 with 3:18 remaining in the fourth quarter. TCU IS -280 on the live line (Michigan +225).
4:34 p.m.: Michigan is running out of time with 6:46 to play in the fourth quarter. TCU is -550 on the live line (Michigan +400), spread -6½.
4:24 p.m.: TCU tacks on a 33-yard field goal and the Horned Frogs lead 51-38 with 10:08 left in the fourth quarter. TCU is -380 on the live line (Michigan +290), spread -6½, total 102½.
4:12 p.m.: A missed tackle and Horned Frogs receiver Quentin Johnson explodes for a 76-yard touchdown reception. TCU leads 48-38 with 13:07 left in the fourth quarter. Back and forth we go. TCU is -210 on the live line (Michigan +170), spread -3½, total 99½.
4:08 p.m.: Roman Wilson helicopters into the end zone at the end of an 18-yard run, and Ronnie Bell adds the two-point conversion run. Michigan trails TCU 41-38 with 14:13 to play in the fourth quarter. Michigan is -160 on the live line (TCU +130), total 92½.
4:06 p.m.: The ruling on the field stands and it’s Michigan ball to start the fourth quarter. TCU is -130 on the live line (Michigan even), spread -2½, total 88½.
4:03 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Texas Christian 41, Michigan 30. Michigan recovered a fumble on the final play of the quarter.
4:00 p.m.: Bell is ruled down at the 1 yard line, but this time Kalel Mullings plows into the end zone on the next play. J.J. McCarthy scores on the two-point conversion and Michigan now trails TCU 41-30 late in the third quarter. TCU is -320 on the live line (Michigan +250), spread -5½, total 84½.
3:57 p.m.: Michigan is staying in the game with explosive plays. Ronnie Bell is well over the 54½ receiving yards prop.
3:52 p.m.: The Wolverines sell out to stop the run, and Emari Demercado breaks free for a 69-yard gain. Max Duggan sneaks in from 1 yard out on the next play and TCU pushes its lead to 41-22 with 49 seconds remaining in the third quarter. TCU is -1000 on the live line (Michigan +625), spread -12½, total 77½.
3:48 p.m.: J.J. McCarthy does it with his legs on that drive, and we’ve got an old-fashioned, 1980s style shootout developing in the Fiesta Bowl. McCarthy’s 20-yard touchdown run brings the Wolverines within 34-22 with 1:47 left in the third quarter. TCU is -320 on the live line (Michigan +250), spread -5½, total 70½.
3:43 p.m.: It’s another pick six for the Horned Frogs. This time, Dee Winters picks off J.J. McCarthy and brings it back 29 yards for the touchdown. TCU leads Michigan 34-16 with 2:52 left in the third quarter. TCU is -650 on the live line (Michigan +450), spread -10½, total 66½.
3:40 p.m.: TCU is not expected to have running back Keandre Miller available the rest of the way. Miller is at 57 rushing yards unofficially, under the 69½ rushing yards prop.
3:37 p.m.: Quick response from TCU and Emari Demercado caps the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Horned Frogs lead Michigan 28-16. TCU is -200 on the live line (Michigan +165), spread -4½, total 63½.
3:29 p.m.: Michigan takes advantage of the turnover, as Ronnie Bell breaks free down the middle and J.J. McCarthy hits him on the flea flicker for a 34-yard touchdown. TCU’s lead is now 21-16 over the Wolverines with 6:32 left in the third quarter. Michigan is -135 on the live line (TCU +105), total 57½.
3:27 p.m.: Max Duggan is intercepted for the second time and Michigan takes over in plus territory. TCU is -140 on the live line (Michigan +110), spread -2½, total 52½.
3:16 p.m.: The Wolverines continue to struggle in the red zone and they have to settle for Jake Moody’s short field goal. TCU leads 21-9 with 9:29 to go in the third quarter. TCU is -220 on the live line (Michigan +180), spread -5½, total 52½.
3:08 p.m.: The second half is underway. TCU gets the ball to open the third quarter.
2:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Michigan -8, total 28.
2:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Christian 21, Michigan 6. First-half winners: TCU +5, under 28. QB Max Duggan accounted for two scores, and the Horned Frogs added a defensive TD for the outright first-half cover. The Wolverines were held out of the end zone and hurt by a video review that overturned a touchdown when TCU led 14-3. Michigan fumbled the next play, one of two turnovers committed by the Wolverines, who also were stopped on fourth-and-goal on the opening drive.
2:39 p.m.: This is not a good look for the Big Ten. Michigan looks plodding right now.
2:21 p.m.: Taye Barber finds room on the crossing route, and Max Duggan finds him for a 6-yard touchdown reception. TCU leads Michigan 21-3 with 4:56 left in the second quarter. TCU is -260 on the live line (Michigan +210), spread -8½, total 57½.
2:12 p.m.: TCU is -130 on the live line (Michigan even), spread -2½, total 54½.
2:04 p.m.: TCU is -110 on the live line (Michigan -120), spread -1½, total 57½.
2:01 p.m.: Another mistake by Michigan, as J.J. McCarthy and Kalel Mullings fumble the exchange, and TCU recovers at the goal line. Wild sequence.
1:57 p.m.: The Wolverines with a sudden change after the Rod Moore interception. J.J. McCarthy hits Roman Wilson for the long gain and he’s ruled just short of the end zone after video review.
1:55 p.m.: Michigan’s drive stalls and Jake Moody hits from 42 yards to put the Wolverines on the board. TCU leads 14-3 with 13:46 left in the second quarter. TCU is -125 on the live line (Michigan -105), spread -3½, total 58½.
1:52 p.m.: TCU is -110 on the live line (Michigan -120), spread -2½, total 59½.
1:51 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: TCU 14, Michigan 0. First-quarter winners: TCU +3, over 12½.
1:42 p.m.: Max Duggan caps off a long, smashmouth drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge and TCU leads Michigan 14-0 with 2:27 left in the first quarter of the Fiesta Bowl. TCU is -145 on the live line (Michigan +115), spread -3½, total 59½.
1:30 p.m.: Clark (the field) was 8-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first touchdown.
1:27 p.m.: TCU makes the first big play of the game, as Bud Clark intercepts Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy and returns it 39 yards for a touchdown. The Horned Frogs lead 7-0 with 9:22 left in the first quarter.
1:25 p.m.: Michigan is -8 on the live line, -365 on the money line; TCU is +275 on the money line, total 50½.
1:21 p.m.: The Wolverines try to get tricky on fourth down and TCU sniffs it out. It’s Horned Frogs ball with 10:30 left in the first quarter.
1:18 p.m.: Someone liked the Horned Frogs.
1:14 p.m.: The Edwards run went for 54 yards unofficially.
1:12 p.m.: Donovan Edwards nearly hits a home run on the first play of the game for the Wolverines.
1:11 p.m.: And we’re off. Michigan gets the ball first.
1:03 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking for this afternoon’s Texas Christian-Michigan game:
Team totals: TCU 24½ (under -120), Michigan 32½.
Alternate point spreads: TCU -3½ (+400), +3½ (+175), +10½ (-155); -14½ (-240); Michigan +3½ (-500), -3½ (-200), -10½ (+135), -14½ (+200).
Alternate totals: 65½ (Over +235/Under -275); 51½ (Over -215/Under +185).
TCU props: Max Duggan 245½ passing yards; Keandre Miller 69½ rushing yards; Quentin Johnston 68½ receiving yards.
Michigan props: J.J. McCarthy 211½ passing yards; Donovan Edwards 134½ rushing yards; Ronnie Bell 54½ receiving yards.
12:55 p.m.: The latest from BetMGM:
Updated Michigan-TCU betting at @BetMGM@UMichFootball open -9.5, now -8
▪️ 67% of bets, 72% of money on Michigan
Total open 59.5, now 56
▪️ 44% of bets, 56% of money on Under@TCUFootball open +290, now +260
▪️ 61% of bets, 38% of money on TCU
— John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) December 31, 2022
12:50 p.m.: Money continues to pour in on Ohio State.
Big money is coming in on the Buckeyes once again today at @CaesarsSports, including $100,000 on Ohio State +6 (-110) and $50,000 on Ohio State ML +210.
Georgia was moved down to -5.5 today after sitting at -6.5 less than 24 hours ago.
— Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) December 31, 2022
12:45 p.m.: Live parlay from Caesars Sportsbook:
12:30 p.m.: The rundown of today’s College Football Playoff games:
— Texas Christian (+270) vs. Michigan (-8, 56, -330) 1:20 p.m.
— Ohio State (+175) vs. Georgia (-4½, 62½, -200), 5:20 p.m.
Today’s line movement:
Georgia from -6 to -4½
Michigan from -7½ to -8 about an hour before kickoff
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
— No. 3 Texas Christian 51, No. 2 Michigan 45 (Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Arizona)
Full-game winners: Texas Christian +8, over 56, Texas Christian +270 ML
First-half winners: TCU +5, under 28 (TCU 21-6)
Second-half winners: Michigan -8, over 28 (Michigan 39-30)
