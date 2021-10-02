COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Georgia, Michigan cover in 1st half

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson blocks the punt in the endzone by Arkansas kicker Reid Bauer and Georgia recovered for the touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Welcome to Week 5 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 12 Mississippi at No. 1 Alabama, No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia, and No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame. There are 57 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

11:28 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 7 Cincinnati (-2, 50, -125) at No. 9 Notre Dame (+105), 11:30 a.m.

— Louisiana-Monroe (+2,500) at No. 16 Coastal Carolina (-33½, 57½, -10,000), 11:30 a.m.

— Eastern Michigan (-1, 62½, -115) at Northern Illinois (-105), 11:30 a.m.

11:16 a.m.: Second-half line: Wake Forest -1, total 33½.

11:14 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 20, Louisville 17. First-half winners: Louisville +4, over 32½.

10:59 a.m.: Second-half line: Missouri -2½, total 30.

10:58 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 45, Missouri 10. First-half winners: Tennessee +1½, over 32½.

10:57 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Appalachian State (-10, 54, -380) at Georgia State (+320), 11 a.m.

— Southern California (-9, 51, -330) at Colorado (+270), 11 a.m.

10:51 a.m.: Second-half line: Texas -1, total 33.

10:50 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 23, TCU 17. First-half winners: Texas -2½, over 32½.

10:45 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Wisconsin -½, total 21

Georgia Tech -1, total 24

10:44 a.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 42, Georgia Tech 14. First-half winners: Pitt -2, over 29.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 13, Wisconsin 10. First-half winners: Michigan +½, over 21. Wisconsin scored a TD with seven seconds left to push the first-half total over.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -6½, total 20½.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 24, Arkansas 0. First-half winners: Georgia -10, under 24½.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines:

North Carolina -6½, total 29

Memphis -6½, total 30

Toledo -7½, total 23½

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Memphis 17, Temple 17. First-half winners: Temple +6½, over 30.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Toledo 31, Massachusetts 0. First-half winners: Toledo -16½, total pushes on 31.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 24, Duke 0. First-half winners: North Carolina -11½, under 38½.

10:28 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Purdue PK, total 23½

Illinois -3, total 27½

Western Michigan -3½, total 30

10:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buffalo 7, Western Michigan 7. First-half winners: Buffalo +3½, under 29½.

10:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Charlotte 14, Illinois 10. First-half winners: Charlotte +6, under 27½, Charlotte +250 ML.

10:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Purdue 13, Minnesota 10. First-half winners: Purdue -½, total pushes on 23.

10:23 a.m.: TCU kicks a field goal to take a 17-16 lead on Texas with 7:19 left in the second quarter. Texas is -205 on the live line (TCU +158), spread -4½, total 76½.

9:58 a.m.: Michigan exends its lead to 10-0 with 13:17 left in the second quarter. The Wolverines are -320 on the live line (Wisconsin +235), spread -6½, total 42½.

9:52 a.m.: TCU retakes the lead on Texas at 14-13 with 33 seconds left in the first quarter. Texas is -180 on the live line (TCU +150), spread -3½, total 78½.

9:48 a.m.: Georgia continues to roll, taking a 21-0 lead on Arkansas with 2:17 left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs are -100,000 on the live line (Razorbacks +5,500), spread -31½, total 59½.

9:45 a.m.: After falling behind 7-0, Texas has taken a 13-7 lead on TCU with 2:50 left in the first quarter. The Longhorns are -350 on the live line (Horned Frogs +255), spread -8½, total 73½.

9:41 a.m.: Michigan takes a 7-0 lead on Wisconsin with 4:17 left in the first quarter. The Wolverines are -210 on the live line (Wisconsin +162), spread -4½, total 43½.

9:37 a.m.: Georgia has jumped on Arkansas. The Bulldogs lead 14-0 with 4:34 left in the first quarter and are -10,000 on the live line (Arkansas +1,700), spread -24½, total 55½.

9:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Louisville (+235) at No. 24 Wake Forest (-7, 65, -275), 9:30 a.m.

8:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— No. 8 Arkansas (+650) at No. 2 Georgia (-16½, 48½, -1,000), 9 a.m.

— No. 14 Michigan (+110) at Wisconsin (-2, 43½, -130), 9 a.m.

— Tennessee (+120) at Missouri (-2½, 66, -140), 9 a.m.

— Charlotte (+300) at Illinois (-10, 54, -360), 9 a.m.

— Pittsburgh (-3, 57½, -150) at Georgia Tech (+130), 9 a.m.

— Duke (+700) at North Carolina (-19½, 74, -1,100), 9 a.m.

— Minnesota (+110) at Purdue (-2, 46½, -130), 9 a.m.

— Toledo (-27, 56½, -6,000) at Massachusetts (+1,600), 9 a.m.

— Texas (-4, 65½, -190) at TCU (+170), 9 a.m.

— Memphis (-11½, 58½, -400) at Temple (+330), 9 a.m.

— Western Michigan (-7, 59½, -260) at Buffalo (+220), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here’s the biggest line move this morning (the only one that moved more than a point):

Eastern Michigan-Northern Illinois total from 60½ to 62½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

