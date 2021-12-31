COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Georgia rolling to win, cover vs. Michigan
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on Friday’s College Football Playoff action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
Welcome to the College Football Playoff semifinals.
First, No. 1 seed Alabama plays No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, then No. 2 Michigan meets No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.
UPDATES
7:19 p.m.: Cook was +140 to score a TD.
7:18 p.m.: Finally, a second-half score. James Cook catches a 39-yard TD pass, and the Bulldogs lead 34-3 with 11:11 left in the fourth quarter.
7:12 p.m.: Under bettors are perking up. Michigan fails on fourth down, and Georgia’s lead stays at 27-3 with 14:46 left in the fourth quarter. There have been no points so far in the second half.
7:07 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Georgia 27, Michigan 3.
7:01 p.m.: Georgia misses a field goal, and its lead remains at 27-3 with 1:59 left in the third quarter. The Bulldogs are -23½ on the live spread, total 42½.
6:50 p.m.: Michigan fumbles with 7:25 left in the third quarter.
6:45 p.m.: Georgia punts with 8:31 left in the third quarter.
6:39 p.m.: Michigan throws an interception in the end zone. Georgia still leads 27-3 with 10:02 left in the third quarter and is -26½ on the live spread (live line turned off), total 46½.
6:28 p.m.: The second half is underway.
6:06 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -3, total 20½.
6:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 27, Michigan 3. First-half winners: Georgia -4½, over 23.
6:02 p.m.: Michigan throws an interception. Two semifinal classics today.
5:56 p.m.: Burton was +280 to score a TD. Stetson Bennett goes over 1½ TD passes at -125.
5:55 p.m.: This game might already be over. Jermaine Burton catches a 57-yard TD pass, and Georgia extends its lead to 27-3 with 1:38 left in the second quarter.
5:53 p.m.: Michigan punts with 2:15 left in the second quarter.
5:45 p.m.: Georgia adds a field goal to extend its lead to 20-3 with 3:50 left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs are -3,500 on the live line (Michigan +1,060), spread -18½, total 47½.
5:37 p.m.: Michigan gets on the board with a 36-yard field goal. Georgia leads 17-3 with 7:16 left in the second quarter and is -1,800 on the live line (Wolverines +900), spread -17½, total 48½.
5:28 p.m.: Georgia adds a 43-yard field goal to extend its lead to 17-0 with 12:26 left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs are -3,500 on the live line (Michigan +1,060), spread -20½, total 50½.
5:17 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Georgia 14, Michigan 0. First-quarter winners: Georgia -½ (-125), over 9½.
5:12 p.m.: Michigan punts. Georgia leads 14-0 with 1:30 left in the first quarter and is -1,600 on the live line (Wolverines +850), spread -19½, total 48½.
5:04 p.m.: Mitchell was 6-1 to score a TD.
5:03 p.m.: Michigan is already in trouble. Adonai Mitchell catches an 18-yard TD pass on a halfback pass from running back Kenny McIntosh, and Georgia leads 14-0 with 4:41 left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs are -1,600 on the live line (Wolverines +750), spread -18½, total 51½.
4:56 p.m.: Michigan fails on fourth down at the Georgia 41. The Bulldogs lead 7-0 with 7:59 left in the first quarter and are -1,000 on the live line (Wolverines +560), spread -16½, total 47½.
4:51 p.m.: Georgia scores first at -145. First score will be a TD cashes at -230. There will be a score in the first seven minutes cashes at -120.
4:50 p.m.: Bowers was 9-1 at Caesars Sports and +850 at Boyd Gaming to score the first TD. Bowers was +130 to score at any point.
4:49 p.m.: Georgia strikes first. Brock Bowers catches a 9-yard TD pass, and the Georgia leads Michigan 7-0 with 10:49 left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs are -800 on the live line (Wolverines +480), spread -15½, total 49½.
4:30 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— No. 2 Michigan (+265) vs. No. 3 Georgia (-7½, 46½, -320), 4:30 p.m. (at Miami Gardens, Fla.)
4:05 p.m.: Final prop grades for Alabama-Cincinnati:
Team totals: Alabama under 35½ (27), Cincinnati under 21½ (6).
Alternate lines: Alabama -6½ (-260), Alabama -20½ (+200).
General props: First team to score (Alabama, -170); there will be a score in the first five minutes (no, -145); first score of the game will be a TD (yes, -320); longest TD under 56½ yards (44); there will be a defensive or special teams TD (no, -250).
Alabama props: Bryce Young under 24½ completions (17), under 314½ passing yards (181), over 2½ TD passes (3, -130); Brian Robinson Jr. over 84½ rushing yards (204); Jameson Williams under 106½ receiving yards (62).
Cincinnati props: Desmond Ridder under 18½ completions (17), under 241½ passing yards (144), under 1½ TD passes (0, +100); Jerome Ford over 68½ rushing yards (77); Alec Pierce under 59½ receiving yards (17).
3:58 p.m.: FINAL: Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6. The Crimson Tide cover as 13-point favorites, -500 ML in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Arlington, Texas. The game stays under 57½.
3:50 p.m.: That’ll do it. Cincinnati fails on fourth down, and Alabama is going to cover, holding a 27-6 lead with 3:10 left in the fourth quarter.
3:39 p.m.: A death blow for Cincinnati +13 bettors. Alabama adds a field goal to extend its lead to 27-6 with 6:20 left in teh fourth quarter. Even a late Bearcats TD won’t cover the spread now.
3:34 p.m.: Big fourth-down stop for Alabama -13 bettors. The Crimson Tide hold Cincinnati on fourth down and have the ball back with a 24-6 lead with 10:22 left in the fourth quarter.
3:24 p.m.: Latu was +210 to score a TD. Young goes over 2½ TD passes at -130.
3:23 p.m.: That might clinch a national title berth for Alabama. Cameron Latu catches a 9-yard TD pass, and the Crimson Tide extend their lead to 24-6 with 13:52 left in the fourth quarter. The live line has been turned off.
3:17 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Alabama 17, Cincinnati 6. The Crimson Tide are driving for a TD that would put them outside the number (-13) — for now.
3:13 p.m.: Under bettors are smiling. Cincinnati punts with 2:54 left in the third quarter.
3:05 p.m.: Cincinnati intercepts Bryce Young at midfield with 3:54 left in the third quarter.
2:59 p.m.: Cincinnati punts. Alabama leads 17-6 with 6:03 left in the third quarter and is -7,000 on the live line (Bearcats +1,500), spread -15½, total 40½.
2:53 p.m.: Alabama punts. The Crimson Tide lead 17-6 with 7:55 left in the third quarter and are -3,000 on the live line (Cincinnati +1,000), spread -11½, total 42½.
2:46 p.m.: Cincinnati gets a field goal on its opening drive of the third quarter. Alabama leads 17-6 with 9:57 left in the third quarter and is -5,000 on the live line (Bearcats +1,300), spread -15½, total 44½.
2:39 p.m.: The second half is underway.
2:16 p.m.: Second-half line: Alabama -5½, total 24½.
2:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 17, Cincinnati 3. First-half winners: Alabama -7, under 29½.
2:07 p.m.: Brooks was +185 to score a TD.
2:06 p.m.: Alabama breaks through. Ja’Corey Brooks catches a 44-yard TD pass, and the Crimson Tide extend their lead to 17-3 with 1:36 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -3,500 on the live line (Cincinnati +1,060), spread -17½, total 48½.
2:01 p.m.: Cincinnati’s offense has done little since its opening field goal drive. The Bearcats punt, and Alabama has the ball back, leading 10-3 with 3:39 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -900 on the live line (Cincinnati +520), spread -10½, total 43½.
1:54 p.m.: Alabama misses a 44-yard field goal, and the lead remains 10-3 with 4:47 left in the second quarter. The Crimson Tide are -700 on the live line (Cincinnati +440), spread -10½, total 45½.
1:38 p.m.: And Cincinnati punts again. Alabama still leads 10-3 with 9:49 left in the second quarter and is -1,000 on the live line (Bearcats +560), spread -13½, total 50½.
1:33 p.m.: Three-and-out for Alabama. The Crimson Tide lead 10-3 with 11:17 left in the second quarter and are -670 on the live line (Bearcats +430), spread -10½, total 51½.
1:29 p.m.: Cincinnati goes three-and-out. Alabama leads 10-3 with 12:45 left in the second quarter and is -1,400 on the live line (Cincinnati +680), spread -15½, total 54½.
1:24 p.m.: Alabama kicks a 26-yard field goal to extend its lead to 10-3 over Cincinnati with 14:56 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -700 on the live line (Bearcats +440), spread -11½, total 56½.
1:21 p.m.: Tough one for Alabama or over bettors in the first quarter. The Crimson Tide will likely kick a field goal on the first play of the second quarter that would have covered the first-quarter spread and pushed the total.
1:20 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Alabama 7, Cincinnati 3. First-quarter winners: Spread pushes on 4, under 13.
1:04 p.m.: Cincinnati’s long drive stalls out inside the Alabama 10. The Bearcats kick a 33-yard field goal to cut Alabama’s lead to 7-3 with 4:52 left in the first quarter. The Crimson Tide are -620 on the live line (Cincinnati +400), spread -11½, total 57½.
12:49 p.m.: Alabama scores first at -170. First score will be a TD cashes at -320. No score in the first five minutes barely cashes at -145.
12:48 p.m.: Bolden was 14-1 at Caesars Sports and 11-1 at Boyd Gaming to score the first TD and +130 to score at any point.
12:47 p.m.: Statement opening drive for Alabama. The Crimson Tide run 10 straight times, then score on an 8-yard TD pass to Slade Bolden to take a 7-0 lead with 9:51 left in the first quarter. Alabama is -1,000 on the live line (Cincinnati +560), spread -16½, total 58½.
12:33 p.m.: Big bets have come in on Cincinnati today against Alabama.
Caesars Sports reported taking $390,000 to win $300,000 on Cincinnati +14½ (-130), and $150,000 to win $600,000 on Cincinnati +400 ML.
A #CaesarsSportsbook bettor just made a #BetLikeACaesar wager on Cincinnati to win outright against Alabama:
▪️ $150,000 on Cincinnati (+400)
Potential Win: $600,000 https://t.co/FCi92WWLnY
— Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 31, 2021
BetMGM reported a $385,000 bet to win $350,000 on Cincinnati +13½.
12:28 p.m.: The first game is about to kick off:
— No. 1 Alabama (-13, 57½, -500) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (+400), 12:30 p.m. (at Arlington, Texas)
12:10 p.m.: Here’s how the lines have moved today:
Cincinnati from +13½ to +13
Michigan-Georgia line has held steady.
12:01 p.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:
— No. 1 Alabama (-13, 57½, -500) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (+400), 12:30 p.m. (at Arlington, Texas)
— No. 2 Michigan (+265) vs. No. 3 Georgia (-7½, 46½, -320), 4:30 p.m. (at Miami Gardens, Fla.)
11:45 a.m.: Here are some prop bets we’ll be tracking in today’s games:
Alabama-Cincinnati
Team totals: Alabama 35½, Cincinnati 21½
Alternate lines: Alabama -6½ (-260)/Cincinnati +6½ (+220); Alabama -20½ (+200)/Cincinnati +20½ (-240).
General props: First team to score (Alabama -170/Cincinnati +150); there will be a score in the first five minutes (yes +125/no -145); first score of the game will be a TD (yes -320/no +260); longest TD 56½ yards; there will be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +210/no -250).
Alabama props: Bryce Young 24½ completions, 314½ passing yards, 2½ TD passes (over -130); Brian Robinson Jr. 84½ rushing yards; Jameson Williams 106½ receiving yards.
Cincinnati props: Desmond Ridder 18½ completions, 241½ passing yards, 1½ TD passes (over -130); Jerome Ford 68½ rushing yards; Alec Pierce 59½ receiving yards.
Michigan-Georgia
Team totals: Michigan 19½, Georgia 27½
Alternate totals: Georgia -14½ (+200)/Michigan +14½ (-240); Michigan -3½ (+400)/Georgia +3½ (-500)
General props: First team to score (Georgia -145/Michigan +125); there will be a score in the first seven minutes (yes -120/no +100); first score of the game will be a TD (yes -230/no +195); longest TD 40½ yards; there will be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +195/no -230).
Michigan props: Cade McNamara 17 completions, 191½ passing yards, 1½ TD passes (under -220); Blake Corum 43½ rushing yards; Hassan Haskins 68½ rushing yards; Cornelius Johnson 42½ receiving yards; Aidan Hutchinson 1½ sacks (under -170).
Georgia props: Stetson Bennett 16 completions, 230½ passing yards, 1½ TD passes (over -125); Zamir White 52½ rushing yards; Brock Bowers 56½ receiving yards.
