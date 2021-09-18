COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Hawaii covers in nightcap

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 3 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida, No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State, and No. 19 Arizona State at No. 23 Brigham Young. UNLV is also in action as a 32½-point home underdog to No. 14 Iowa State. There are 70 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

1:03 a.m.: FINAL: San Jose State 17, Hawaii 13. The Rainbow Warriors cover as 7½-point home underdogs, but the Spartans hang on to win outright at -280 ML. The game stays way under 63.

12:35 a.m.: No movement in Hawaii. San Jose State leads 14-13 with 6:23 left in the fourth quarter and is -295 on the live line (Rainbow Warriors +220).

12:08 a.m.: Going to the fourth quarter in the last game of the day. San Jose State leads Hawaii 14-13 and is -350 on the live line (Rainbow Warriors +255), spread -4½, total 42½.

11:30 p.m.: FINAL: Fresno State 40, No. 13 UCLA 37. The Bulldogs prevail in a wild finish, winning outright as 11-point road underdogs, +350 ML. The game goes over 64½ in the final minute.

11:25 p.m.: Now too much time for Fresno. Jalen Cropper catches a 13-yard TD pass, and Fresno State retakes the lead at 40-37 with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

11:19 p.m.: Too much time for UCLA. Kyle Phillips catches a 15-yard TD pass, and the Bruins retake the lead at 37-33 on Fresno State with 54 seconds left.

11:08 p.m.: Fresno State goes back on top late. Erik Brooks catches a 19-yard TD pass, and the Bulldogs lead UCLA 33-30 with 2:55 left in the fourth quarter. Fresno is -135 on the live line (UCLA +105).

11:06 p.m.: Second-half line: San Jose State -1½, total 29½.

11:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Jose State 14, Hawaii 7. First-half winners: San Jose State -4, under 31.

10:56 p.m.: FINAL: No. 14 Iowa State 48, UNLV 3. The Cyclones cover as 31½-point road favorites, -10,000 ML. The game stays under 53.

10:53 p.m.: UCLA has come all the way back. The Bruins trailed by 13 at halftime and by nine in the fourth quarter, but they now lead Fresno State 30-26 with 7:27 left in the fourth quarter. UCLA is -400 on the live line (Fresno +300).

10:49 p.m.: FINAL: No. 23 BYU 27, No. 19 Arizona State 17. The Cougars win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +130 ML. The game stays under 50.

10:17 p.m.: FINAL: Northern Arizona 21, Arizona 19. The Lumberjacks stop a late 2-point conversion try and win outright as 26½-point road underdogs, +1,300 ML. The game stays under 53½. The Football Championship Subdivision team pulls off the big upset.

10:11 p.m.: FINAL: No. 17 Mississippi 61, Tulane 21. The Rebels roll as 14-point home favorites, -600 ML. The game goes over 77.

9:52 p.m.: Northern Arizona is on the verge of a big upset. The Lumberjacks, 13-1 underdogs, lead Arizona 21-13 midway through the fourth quarter.

9:50 p.m.: FINAL: South Alabama 28, Alcorn State 21. The Braves cover as 23-point road underdogs, but the Jaguars win outright at -3,000 ML. The game goes over 44½.

9:47 p.m.: Arizona State is on the comeback trail. The Sun Devils kick a field goal to cut BYU’s lead to 21-17 with 3:40 left in the third quarter. The Cougars are -186 on the live line (Arizona State +144), spread -3½, total 53½.

9:26 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

— San Jose State (-7½, 63, -280) at Hawaii (+240), 9:30 p.m.

9:24 p.m.: Second-half line: UCLA -9½, total 31½.

9:22 p.m.: HALFTIME: Fresno State 23, UCLA 10. First-half winners: Fresno State +6½, over 32½, Fresno +260 ML2. Fresno kicked a field goal in the final seconds to push the first-half total over.

9:18 p.m.: FINAL: Oklahoma State 21, Boise State 20. The Cowboys win outright as 3½-point road underdogs, +150 ML. The game stays under 58.

9:12 p.m.: Second-half line: Iowa State -12, total 21½.

9:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa State 24, UNLV 0. First-half winners: Iowa State -19½, under 29.

8:59 p.m.: Second-half line: Arizona State -4, total 23½.

8:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: BYU 21, Arizona State 7. First-half winners: BYU +1½, over 24½, BYU +110 ML.

8:38 p.m.: Catching up on some finals:

FINAL: No. 4 Oregon 48, Stony Brook 7. The Seawolves hang on to cover as 42-point road underdogs, but Ducks dominate the second half to win easily at -100,000 ML. The game goes just over 54½.

FINAL: Louisiana-Monroe 12, Jackson State 7. The game pushes on 5 as the Warhawks rally to win outright at -200 ML. The game stays way under 52½.

FINAL: Stanford 41, Vanderbilt 23. The Cardinal cover as 13-point road favorites, -450 ML. The game goes over 49.

8:36 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Mississippi -3½, total 37½

Arizona -14, total 21½

8:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arizona 13, Northern Arizona 7. First-half winners: Northern Arizona +16, under 28½.

8:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi 40, Tulane 21. First-half winners: Mississippi -8, over 39½.

8:23 p.m.: FINAL: Texas 58, Rice 0. The Longhorns destroy the Owls, covering as 26½-point home favorites, -5,000 ML. The game goes over 52.

8:22 p.m.: FINAL: New Mexico State 43, South Carolina State 35. The Aggies cover as 3-point home favorites, -155 ML. The game goes well over 54½.

8:21 p.m.: FINAL: LSU 49, Central Michigan 21. The Tigers cover as 19½-point home favorites, -1,200 ML. The game goes over 60.

8:20 p.m.: FINAL: No. 21 North Carolina 59, Virginia 39. The Tar Heels dominate the second half to cover as 8-point home favorites, -310 ML. The game easily goes over 66.

8:16 p.m.: FINAL: Utah State 49, Air Force 45. The Aggies rally from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to win outright as 9-point road underdogs, +280 ML. The game goes way over 54.

8:13 p.m.: FINAL: San Diego State 33, Utah 31 (3OT). The Aztecs win outright in triple overtime as 8-point home underdogs, +260 ML. The game goes over 43 on a Utah TD to tie with 16 seconds left in regulation.

8:09 p.m.: FINAL: No. 10 Penn State 28, No. 22 Auburn 20. The Nittany Lions stop two late Auburn drives to cover as 4½-point home favorites, -185 ML. The game stays under 53.

8:04 p.m.: Second-half line: South Alabama -13, total 21.

8:02 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alcorn State 14, South Alabama 7. First-half winners: Alcorn State +13½, under 23½.

8:01 p.m.: FINAL: UAB 40, North Texas 6. The Blazers cover as -12½-point road favorites, -450 ML. The game stays under 58½.

7:58 p.m.: Penn State stops Auburn on fourth-and-goal and is in position to run out the clock and cover -5, leading 28-20 with 3:07 to play.

7:53 p.m: FINAL: Florida Atlantic 45, Fordham 14. The Rams hold on to cover as 31½-point road underdogs, but the Owls win outright at -10,000 ML. The game goes over 52½.

7:49 p.m.: FINAL: Incarnate Word 42, Texas State 34. The Cardinals win outright as 11-point road underdogs, +360 ML. The game goes over 70½.

7:48 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Georgia 40, South Carolina 13. The Gamecocks cover as 31½-point road underdogs, but the Bulldogs win outright at -50,000 ML. The game goes over 47½.

7:46 p.m.: FINAL: South Florida 38, Florida A&M 17. The Rattlers cover as 22½-point road underdogs, but the Bulls win outright at -2,000 ML. The game goes over 49 on a South Florida TD with 18 seconds left.

7:45 p.m.: Second-half line: Boise State -3½, total 28.

7:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 21, Boise State 20. First-half winners: Oklahoma State +3, over 29, Oklahoma State +145 ML. The Cowboys scored a TD with six seconds left to win the first half outright.

7:41 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Fresno State (+350) at No. 13 UCLA (-11, 64½, -420), 7:45 p.m.

7:35 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina State 45, Furman 7. The Wolfpack cover as 27-point home favorites, -9,000 ML. The game goes over 44½.

7:34 p.m.: FINAL: Texas Tech 54, Florida International 21. The Red Raiders cover as 20-point home favorites, -1,600 ML. The game goes over 54.

7:32 p.m.: FINAL: Troy 21, Southern Mississippi 9. The Trojans dominate the second half to cover as 11-point road favorites, -400 ML. The game stays under 49½.

7:30 p.m.: FINAL: Houston 45, Grambling 0. The Cougars cover as 41½-point home favorites, -100,000 ML. The game stays under 52.

7:29 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia State 20, Charlotte 9. The Panthers cover as 4-point home favorites, -185 ML. The game stays way under 63.

7:28 p.m.: Penn State extends its lead to 28-20 over Auburn with 10:48 left in the fourth quarter. The Nittany Lions are -650 on the live line (Auburn +420).

7:26 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— No. 14 Iowa State (-31½, 53, -10,000) at UNLV (+2,500), 7:30 p.m.

7:14 p.m.: Auburn kicks a field goal to cut Penn State’s lead to 21-20 with 14:55 left in the fourth quarter. Penn State is -215 on the money line (Auburn +164), spread -2½, total 54½.

7:13 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— No. 19 Arizona State (-3, 50, -150) at No. 23 Brigham Young (+130), 7:15 p.m.

6:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Northern Arizona (+1,300) at Arizona (-26½, 53½, -4,500), 7 p.m.

6:54 p.m.: Auburn scores to cut Penn State’s lead to 21-17 with 5:52 left in the third quarter. Penn State is -330 on the live line (Auburn +250), spread -4½, total 55½.

6:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas -6, total 20½.

6:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 44, Rice 0. First-half winners: Texas -16½, over 29½.

6:46 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Stanford -6, total 24

Monroe -3, total 20½

New Mexico State -½, total 31

6:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Stanford 27, Vanderbilt 14. First-half winners: Stanford -7, over 24½.

6:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Jackson State 7, Louisiana-Monroe 3. First-half winners: Jackson State +3, under 26, Jackson State +155 ML.

6:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: New Mexico State 36, South Carolina State 13. First-half winners: New Mexico State -1½, over 27.

6:35 p.m.: FINAL: East Carolina 42, Marshall 38. The Pirates score the final 21 points, including TDs with 2:31 and 55 seconds to play, to win outright as 10½-point road underdogs, +325 ML. The game goes over 58.

6:32 p.m.: Second-half line: Oregon -21, total 24½.

6:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon 17, Stony Brook 7. First-half winners: Stony Brook +26½, under 31.

6:27 p.m.: FINAL: UTSA 27, Middle Tennessee 13. The Roadrunners cover as 12-point home favorites, -450 ML. The game stays under 60.

6:21 p.m.: FINAL: Liberty 45, Old Dominion 17. The Flames pull away to cover as 27½-point home favorites, -8,000 ML. The game goes over 53.

6:20 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Penn State -1, total 24½

Air Force -2½, total 26

North Carolina -5½, total 35½

LSU -6½, total 24

UAB -4½, total 24½

6:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 28, North Carolina 24. First-half winners: Virginia +5, over 33, Virginia +205 ML.

6:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: UAB 30, North Texas 0. First-half winners: UAB -7, over 29.

6:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 14, Auburn 10. First-half winners: Penn State -3, under 27.

6:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Air Force 24, Utah State 13. First-half winners: Air Force -5, over 27.

6:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 35, Central Michigan 7. First-half winners: LSU -10½, over 32.

6:10 p.m.: Second-half line: N.C. State -9½, total 33½.

6:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina State 38, Furman 0. First-half winners: N.C. State -16½, over 24½.

6:01 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Florida Atlantic -16½, total 24½

South Florida -9½, total 23

Georgia -10½, total 21½

5:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 26, South Carolina 6. First-half winners: Georgia -18½, over 26.

5:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: South Florida 24, Florida A&M 3. First-half winners: South Florida -13, total pushes on 27.

5:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida Atlantic 14, Fordham 7. First-half winners: Fordham +17½, under 27.

5:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Oklahoma State (+150) at Boise State (-3½, 58, -170), 6 p.m.

5:53 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Clemson 14, Georgia Tech 8. The Yellow Jackets cover easily as 27½-point road underdogs, but the Tigers survive to win outright at -10,000 ML. The game stays way under 52½. Clemson made a late goal-line in the final minute to preserve a 14-6 lead, then gave up a safety to finish the scoring. The game had a two-hour lightning delay.

5:50 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Texas State -4, total 33

Texas Tech -7½, total 24½

5:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas State 17, Incarnate Word 14. First-half winners: Incarnate Word +6½, under 37.

5:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Tech 35, Florida International 14. First-half winners: Texas Tech -11, over 28½.

5:38 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Houston -16½, total 20½

Utah -3, total 19½

5:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Diego State 10, Utah 10. First-half winners: San Diego State +4½, under 22.

5:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Houston 21, Grambling 0. First-half winners: Grambling +25½, under 31.

5:30 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Georgia State -3, total 29

Troy -6½, total 21½

5:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: Charlotte 7, Georgia State 7. First-half winners: Charlotte +2½, under 31½.

5:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: Southern Mississippi 3, Troy 0. First-half winners: Southern Miss +6½, under 26.

5:14 p.m.: FINAL: Bowling Green 27, Murray State 10. The Falcons win outright as 2-point home underdogs, +110 ML. The game stays under 44.

5:01 p.m.: Catching up on some more finals:

FINAL: No. 20 Arkansas 45, Georgia Southern 10. The Razorbacks cover as 23-point home favorites, -2,500 ML. The game goes over 52½.

FINAL: Memphis 31, Mississippi State 29. The Tigers win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +140 ML. The game stays under 63½.

FINAL: Duke 30, Northwestern 23. The Blue Devils win outright as 2½-point home underdogs, +115 ML. The game goes over 50½.

FINAL: Wyoming 45, Ball State 12. The Cowboys roll as 7-point home favorites, -260 ML. The game goes over 53½.

FINAL: Colorado State 22, Toledo 6. The Rams win outright as 14½-point road underdogs, +450 ML. The game stays under 58½.

FINAL: California 42, Sacramento State 30. The Hornets cover as 25½-point road underdogs, but the Golden Bears win outright at -3,500 ML. The game cruises over 49.

FINAL: Washington 52, Arkansas State 3. The Huskies dominate the Red Wolves, covering as 17½-point home favorites, -900 ML. The game stays under 58½.

4:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Tulane (+450) at No. 17 Mississippi (-14, 77, -600), 5 p.m.

— Stanford (-13, 49, -450) at Vanderbilt (+375), 5 p.m.

— Rice (+1,500) at Texas (-26½, 52, -5,000), 5 p.m.

— Jackson State (+175) at Louisiana-Monroe (-5, 52½, -200), 5 p.m.

— Alcorn State (+1,200) at South Alabama (-23, 44½, -3,000), 5 p.m.

— South Carolina State (+135) at New Mexico State (-3, 54½, -155), 5 p.m.

4:45 p.m.: FINAL: SMU 39, Louisiana Tech 37. Amazing finish. The Bulldogs cover as 11-point home underdogs, but the Mustangs throw a 33-yard TD pass on the final play to win outright at -420 ML. The game goes over 65½.

HAIL MARY AS TIME EXPIRES! SMU WINS ON A GAME-WINNING HAIL MARY!@SMU_Football pic.twitter.com/SfFO0BiwDC — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 18, 2021

4:43 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Liberty -13, total 27

Marshall -4, total 30

4:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 28, Old Dominion 17. First-half winners: Old Dominion +16½, over 29½. Old Dominion scored a TD with 42 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

4:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Marshall 24, East Carolina 21. First-half winners: East Carolina +6½, over 29.

4:34 p.m.: Second-half line: UTSA -6, total 27.

4:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTSA 10, Middle Tennessee 0. First-half winners: UTSA -7, under 30½.

4:29 p.m.: FINAL: No. 9 Ohio State 41, Tulsa 20. The Golden Hurricane cover as 24-point road underdogs, but the Buckeyes win outright at -4,000 ML. The game goes just over 60½ as Ohio State gets an interception return for a TD with 1:50 remaining to make the game appear more comfortable than it was.

4:28 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Stony Brook (+3,000) at No. 4 Oregon (-42, 54½, -100,000), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 22 Auburn (+165) at No. 10 Penn State (-4½, 53, -185), 4:30 p.m.

— Virginia (+260) at No. 21 North Carolina (-8, 66, -310), 4:30 p.m.

— Central Michigan (+750) at LSU (-19½, 60, -1,200), 4:30 p.m.

— UAB (-12½, 58½, -450) at North Texas (+375), 4:30 p.m.

— Furman (+1,900) at North Carolina State (-27, 44½, -9,000), 4:30 p.m.

— Utah State (+280) at Air Force (-9, 54, -340), 4:30 p.m.

4:10 p.m.: Catching up on some finals that happened during the Alabama-Florida ending:

FINAL: No. 5 Iowa 30, Kent State 7. The Hawkeyes cover as 22½-point home favorites, -2,000 ML. The game stays under 55½. Many bettors pushed or won with Kent State +23 or better from earlier in the week.

FINAL: Southern California 45, Washington State 14. The Trojans roar back from an early 14-0 deficit to cover as 7½-point road favorites, -310 ML. The game stays under 61.

FINAL: Eastern Michigan 42, Massachusetts 28. The Minutemen cover as 21½-point home underdogs, but the Eagles win outright at -1,600 ML. The game goes over 56.

FINAL: Wake Forest 35, Florida State 14. The Demon Deacons cruise as 4½-point home favorites, -185 ML. The game stays under 62½.

FINAL: Akron 35, Bryant 14. The Zips cover as 12½-point home favorites, -650 ML. The total pushes on 49.

FINAL: Rutgers 45, Delaware 13. The Scarlet Knights cover as 18½-point home favorites; no ML was available. The game goes over 45.

4:08 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 11 Florida 29. The Gators cover as 14-point home underdogs, but the Crimson Tide hold on to win outright at -600 ML. The game stays just under 60½.

4:03 p.m.: No second-half line for Clemson-Georgia Tech after the long delay. They’re going straight to the third quarter.

4:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 7, Georgia Tech 3. First-half winners: Georgia Tech +17, under 28½. The game had a long lightning delay.

3:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— South Carolina (+3,000) at No. 2 Georgia (-31½, 47½, -50,000), 4 p.m.

— Charlotte (+165) at Georgia State (-4, 63, -185), 4 p.m.

— Florida International (+900) at Texas Tech (-20, 54, -1,600), 4 p.m.

— Troy (-11, 49½, -400) at Southern Mississippi (+330), 4 p.m.

— Grambling (+3,000) at Houston (-41½, 52, -100,000), 4 p.m.

— Florida A&M (+1,000) at South Florida (-22½, 49, -2,000), 4 p.m.

— Incarnate Word (+360) at Texas State (-11, 70½, -430), 4 p.m.

— Utah (-8, 43, -310) at San Diego State (+260), 4 p.m.

3:48 p.m.: Florida is pushing Alabama all the way. The Gators score to cut the lead to 31-29 but fail on the 2-point conversion with 3:10 left in the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide are -1,100 on the live line (Gators +650) as they try to run out the clock.

3:41 p.m.: FINAL: Appalachian State 44, Elon 10. The Phoenix cover as 36-point road underdogs, but the Mountaineers win outright at -100,000 ML. The game goes over 52 on an Appalachian State TD with 39 seconds left.

3:39 p.m.: FINAL: Baylor 45, Kansas 7. The Bears romp in the second half to cover as 17-point road favorites, -900 ML. The game goes over 49.

3:37 p.m.: FINAL: Miami (Ohio) 42, Long Island 7. The Sharks cover as 39½-point road underdogs, but the RedHawks win outright at -100,000 ML. The game stays under 55.

3:36 p.m.: Alabama kicks a field goal to extend its lead to 31-23 over Florida with 9:25 left in the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide are -1,800 on the live line (Gators +800).

3:35 p.m.: Second-half line: Murray State -1, total 21½.

3:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bowling Green 10, Murray State 10. First-half winners: Bowling Green +½, under 21½.

3:30 p.m.: FINAL: Oregon State 42, Idaho 0. The Beavers cover as 28-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. The game stays under 63½.

3:15 p.m.: Florida continues to fight. The Gators cut Alabama’s lead to 28-23 with 29 seconds left in the third quarter. The Crimson Tide are -950 on the live line (Florida +540), spread -7½, total 64½.

3:12 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 Notre Dame 27, Purdue 13. The Fighting Irish cover as 7½-point home favorites, -300 ML. The game stays under 58. Purdue threw an interception in the end zone with 2:30 left that preserved the cover for Notre Dame.

2:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Middle Tennessee (+375) at UTSA (-12, 60, -450), 3 p.m.

— Fordham (-2,500) at Florida Atlantic (-31½, 52½, -10,000), 3 p.m.

— East Carolina (+325) at Marshall (-10½, 58, -390), 3 p.m.

— Old Dominion (+1,800) at Liberty (-27½, 53, -8,000), 3 p.m.

2:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Washington -4, total 24.

2:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 28, Arkansas State 0. First-half winners: Washington -10, under 30½.

2:49 p.m.: Second-half line: California -9½, total 22½.

2:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: California 21, Sacramento State 6. First-half winners: California -14½, over 26½.

2:45 p.m.: Florida is back in the game, as the Gators cut Alabama’s lead to 21-16 with 10:20 left in the third quarter. Alabama is -950 on the live line (Florida +540), spread -9½, total 60½.

2:44 p.m.: Second-half line: Northwestern -½, total 22½.

2:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Duke 30, Northwestern 7. First-half winners: Duke +1, over 24½.

2:39 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Arkansas -10, total 24

Memphis -½, total 30

Toledo -7, total 27

2:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi State 17, Memphis 7. First-half winners: Mississippi State -2½, under 31½.

2:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado State 3, Toledo 3. First-half winners: Colorado State +8, under 30½.

2:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas 24, Georgia Southern 10. First-half winners: Arkansas -13½, over 28.

2:35 p.m.: Second-half line: Wyoming -3½, total 24½.

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wyoming 31, Ball State 0. First-half winners: Wyoming -3½, over 27. The Cowboys scored with 17 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

2:23 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas State 38, UNR 17. The Wildcats pull away in the fourth quarter to win as 1-point home underdogs, +100 ML. The game goes over 51 on a Kansas State TD with 1:12 remaining.

2:21 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Wake Forest PK, total 31½

Ohio State -10, total 27½

2:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 27, Florida State 14. First-half winners: Wake Forest -3, over 31½.

2:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 13, Tulsa 6. First-half winners: Tulsa +14½, under 32.

2:16 p.m.: Second-half line: Alabama -4, total 27.

2:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 21, Florida 9. First-half winners: Alabama -8½, under 31.

2:14 p.m.: Second-half lines:

SMU -6½, total 31½

Rutgers -6½, total 22½

2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rutgers 35, Delaware 10. First-half winners: Rutgers -11½, over 24.

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: SMU 16, Louisiana Tech 14. First-half winners: Louisiana Tech +6½, under 33½.

2:07 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Eastern Michigan -8, total 26½

USC -½, total 27½

Baylor -7, total 21½

Oregon State -9½, total 28

Miami (Ohio) -16½, total 21½

Iowa -9½, total 26

2:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa 16, Kent State 7. First-half winners: Kent State +13½, under 30.

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Washington State 14, Southern California 7. First-half winners: Washington State +4, under 31, Washington State +190 ML.

2:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon State 28, Idaho 0. First-half winners: Oregon State -16½, under 34.

2:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Miami (Ohio) 21, Long Island 7. First-half winners: Long Island +25½, under 33.

2:02 p.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 14, Kansas 7. First-half winners: Kansas +9½, under 26½.

2:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Eastern Michigan 21, Massachusetts 7. First-half winners: Eastern Michigan -12, under 30.

1:59 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Akron -6½, total 24½

Appalachian State -14½, total 21½

1:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 13, Elon 3. First-half winners: Elon +23½, under 29½.

1:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Akron 14, Bryant 7. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 7, under 24½.

1:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Murray State (-2, 44, -130) at Bowling Green (+110), 2 p.m.

1:53 p.m.: Purdue is hanging with Notre Dame. The Boilermakers score a TD to cut the Irish’s lead to 17-13 with 7:08 left in the third quarter. Notre Dame is -520 on the live line (Purdue +350), spread -6½, total 49½.

1:26 p.m.: UNR has erased a 10-point halftime deficit, tying Kansas State at 17 with 4:08 left in the third quarter. The Wolf Pack are -138 on the live line (Kansas State +108), spread -2½, total 53½.

1:24 p.m.: No problems for Alabama so far. The Crimson Tide lead Florida 21-3 with 48 seconds left in the first quarter and are -10,000 on the live line (Florida +1,700), spread -26½, total 66½.

1:15 p.m.: FINAL: Minnesota 30, Colorado 0. The Golden Gophers dominate as 2½-point road underdogs, +110 ML. The game stays under 48½.

1:14 p.m.: Second-half line: Notre Dame -3, total 27.

1:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 10, Purdue 3. First-half winners: Notre Dame -4½, under 28½.

1:10 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Arkansas State (+600) at Washington (-17½, 58½, -900), 1:15 p.m.

1:01 p.m.: Alabama leads Florida 7-3 with 7:08 left in the first quarter. The Crimson Tide are -1,000 on the live line (Gators +560), spread -15½, total 60½.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: No. 8 Cincinnati 38, Indiana 24. The Bearcats rally from an early 14-0 deficit to cover as 3½-point road favorites, -180 ML. The game goes over 50.

12:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Georgia Southern (+1,100) at No. 20 Arkansas (-23, 52½, -2,500), 1 p.m.

— Mississippi State (-3, 63½, -160) at Memphis (+140), 1 p.m.

— Northwestern (-2½, 50½, -135) at Duke (+115), 1 p.m.

— Ball State (+220) at Wyoming (-7, 53½, -260), 1 p.m.

— Colorado State (+450) at Toledo (-14½, 58½, -600), 1 p.m.

— Sacramento State (+1,200) at California (-25½, 49, -3,500), 1 p.m.

12:53 p.m.: FINAL: Western Michigan 44, Pittsburgh 41. The Broncos win outright as 14½-point road underdogs, +475 ML. The game sails over 58½.

12:52 p.m.: FINAL: Michigan State 38, No. 24 Miami (Fla.) 17. The Spartans pull away to win outright as 7-point road underdogs, +220 ML. The game stays under 57½.

12:38 p.m.: Second-half line: UNR -3½, total 27.

12:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 17, UNR 7. First-half winners: Kansas State +½, under 24½.

12:35 p.m.: FINAL: West Virginia 27, No. 15 Virginia Tech 21. The Mountaineers stop the Hokies in the final minute and hold on to cover as 2-point home favorites, -125 ML. The game stays under 49½.

12:30 p.m.: FINAL: Tennessee 56, Tennessee Tech 0. The Volunteers cover as 38½-point home favorites, -100,000 ML. The game goes over 56.

12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 1 Alabama (-14, 60½, -600) at No. 11 Florida (+450), 12:30 p.m.

— Kent State (+1,000) at No. 5 Iowa (-22½, 55½, -2,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Georgia Tech (+2,000) at No. 6 Clemson (-27½, 52½, -10,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Tulsa (+1,400) at No. 9 Ohio State (-24, 60½, -4,000), 12:30 p.m.

— SMU (-11, 65½, -420) at Louisiana Tech (+350), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida State (+165) at Wake Forest (-4½, 62½, -185), 12:30 p.m.

— Delaware (no ML) at Rutgers (-18½, 45, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Eastern Michigan (-21½, 56, -1,600) at Massachusetts (+900), 12:30 p.m.

— Baylor (-17, 49, -900) at Kansas (+600), 12:30 p.m.

— Long Island (+3,000) at Miami (Ohio) (-39½, 55, -100,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Bryant (+440) at Akron (-12½, 49, -650), 12:30 p.m.

— Elon (+3,000) at Appalachian State (-36, 52, -100,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Idaho (+2,000) at Oregon State (-28, 63½, -10,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Southern California (-7½, 61, -310) at Washington State (+260), 12:30 p.m.

12:15 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: Kentucky 28, Chattanooga 23. The Mocs cover easily as 33-point road underdogs, but the Wildcats hold on to win outright at -100,000 ML. The game goes over 48 with 24 points in the fourth quarter.

FINAL: No. 25 Michigan 63, Northern Illinois 10. The Wolverines romp as 27-point home favorites, -6,000 ML. The game goes over 55.

FINAL: Missouri 59, Southeast Missouri State 28. The Redhawks score a TD with 1:42 left to cover as 35½-point road underdogs, but the Tigers win outright at -20,000 ML. The game goes over 59.

FINAL: No. 16 Coastal Carolina 28, Buffalo 25. The Bulls cover as 14-point home underdogs, but the Chanticleers win outright at -550 ML. The game stays under 58.

FINAL: Boston College 28, Temple 3. The Eagles cover as 15-point road favorites, -650 ML. The game stays well under 55½.

FINAL: Syracuse 62, Albany 24. The Orange cover as 22-point home favorites, -2,000 ML. The game goes way over 42.

12:12 p.m.: FINAL: Army 52, Connecticut 21. The Huskies punch in a TD with a minute left to cover as 34½-point road underdogs, but the Black Knights win outright at -100,000 ML. The game goes over 47½.

12:11 p.m.: FINAL: No. 3 Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16. The Cornhuskers cover easily as 22½-point road underdogs, but the Sooners win outright at -2,000 ML. The game stays well under 63.

12:05 p.m.: FINAL: No. 7 Texas A&M 34, New Mexico 0. The Aggies cover as 30½-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. The game stays under 49½.

11:57 a.m.: Nebraska is hanging around, trailing Oklahoma 23-16 with 5:37 left in the fourth quarter.

11:39 a.m.: Kentucky answers, taking a 21-16 lead on Chattanooga with 10:18 left in the fourth quarter.

11:31 a.m.: Chattanooga is threatening to pull off a huge upset. The Mocs have taken a 16-14 lead on Kentucky with 13:27 left in the fourth quarter. Chattanooga was 30-1 before kickoff.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Colorado PK, total 22½.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 13, Colorado 0. First-half winners: Minnesota +½, under 24, Minnesota +110 ML.

11:25 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Purdue (+250) at No. 12 Notre Dame (-7½, 58, -300), 11:30 a.m.

11:05 a.m.: Oklahoma gets a little breathing room, taking a 14-3 lead on Nebraska with 3:50 left in the third quarter. The Sooners are -4,000 on the live line (Nebraska +1,100), spread -14½, total 33½.

11:04 a.m.: Second-half line: Pittsburgh -7, total 31.

11:01 a.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 27, Western Michigan 27. First-half winners: Western Michigan +8½, over 30.

10:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— UNR (-1, 51, -120) at Kansas State (+100), 11 a.m.

10:50 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Miami -4, total 27½

Virginia Tech -½, total 22

Cincinnati -2, total 24½

10:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 24, Virginia Tech 7. First-half winners: West Virginia -½, over 24½.

10:48 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 10, Miami 7. First-half winners: Michigan State +3½, under 29, Michigan State +175 ML.

10:46 a.m.: HALFTIME: Indiana 14, Cincinnati 10. First-half winners: Indiana +2½, under 24½, Indiana +135 ML.

10:43 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Tennessee -14, total 24½

Syracuse -4, total 20½

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 28, Tennessee Tech 0. First-half winners: Tennessee -25½, total pushes on 28. The Volunteers scored in the final minute to cover the first-half spread.

10:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Syracuse 45, Albany 10. First-half winners: Syracuse -13, over 23½.

10:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Army -13½, total 21.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 42, Connecticut 0. First-half winners: Army -21, over 27½.

10:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Michigan -10, total 24

Boston College -6½, total 23½

Coastal Carolina -7, total 30½

Kentucky -14½, total 20½

Missouri -14, total 28½

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 35, Northern Illinois 3. First-half winners: Michigan -16, over 30.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 21, Temple 0. First-half winners: Boston College -8, under 28½.

10:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Missouri 38, Southeast Missouri State 0. First-half winners: Missouri -21½, over 34.

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 14, Chattanooga 10. First-half winners: Chattanooga +20½, under 27.

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 14, Buffalo 14. First-half winners: Buffalo +7½, under 30.

10:27 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Texas A&M -12½, total 21

Oklahoma -7, total 27½

10:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 7, Nebraska 3. First-half winners: Nebraska +13, under 32½.

10:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 24, New Mexico 0. First-half winners: Texas A&M -17½, under 27½.

9:57 a.m.: Nebraska is hanging with Oklahoma. The Sooners miss a 54-yard field goal, and Oklahoma’s lead stays at 7-3 with nine minutes left in the second quarter. Oklahoma is -1,100 on the live line (Nebraska +600), spread -13½, total 51½.

9:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Minnesota (+110) at Colorado (-2½, 48½, -130), 10 a.m.

9:30 a.m.: Indiana scores first against Cincinnati. The Hoosiers lead 7-0 with 6:15 left in the first quarter and are now favored at -150 on the live line (Bearcats +118), spread -3½, total 50½.

9:21 a.m.: West Virginia has jumped on Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers lead the Hokies 14-0 with 9:11 left in the first quarter and are -560 on the live line (Virginia Tech +370), spread -13½, total 57½.

8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Nebraska (+1,000) at No. 3 Oklahoma (-22½, 63, -2,000), 9 a.m.

— New Mexico (+2,500) at No. 7 Texas A&M (-30½, 49½, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— No. 8 Cincinnati (-3½, 50, -180) at Indiana (+160), 9 a.m.

— No. 15 Virginia Tech (+105) at West Virginia (-2, 49½, -125), 9 a.m.

— No. 16 Coastal Carolina (-14, 58, -550) at Buffalo (+425), 9 a.m.

— Michigan State (+220) at No. 24 Miami (Fla.) (-7, 57½, -260), 9 a.m.

— Northern Illinois (+1,600) at No. 25 Michigan (-27, 55, -6,000), 9 a.m.

— Chattanooga (+3,000) at Kentucky (-33, 48, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— Southeast Missouri State (+3,000) at Missouri (-35½, 59, -20,000), 9 a.m.

— Tennessee Tech (+3,000) at Tennessee (-38½, 53, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— Western Michigan (+475) at Pittsburgh (-14½, 58½, -650), 9 a.m.

— Albany (+1,000) at Syracuse (-22, 42, -2,000), 9 a.m.

— Boston College (-15, 55½, -650) at Temple (+475), 9 a.m.

— Connecticut (+3,000) at Army (-34½, 47½, -100,000), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Tennessee Tech from +40½ to +38½

Tennessee Tech-Tennessee total from 51 to 53

Delaware from +21½ to +19½

Akron from -10 to -12

Fordham-Florida Atlantic total from 47½ to 52

Houston from -38½ to -40

South Carolina State from +1½ to PK

Arizona from -24 to -27

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 3 Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16 (at Oklahoma)

Full-game winners: Nebraska +22½, under 63, Oklahoma -2,000 ML

First-half winners: Nebraska +13, under 32½ (Oklahoma 7-3)

Second-half winners: Nebraska +7, over 27½ (Oklahoma 16-13)

— No. 7 Texas A&M 34, New Mexico 0 (at Texas A&M)

Full-game winners: Texas A&M -30½, under 49½, Texas A&M -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Texas A&M -17½, under 27½ (Texas A&M 24-0)

Second-half winners: New Mexico +12½, under 21 (Texas A&M 10-0)

— No. 8 Cincinnati 38, Indiana 24 (at Indiana)

Full-game winners: Cincinnati -3½, over 50, Cincinnati -180 ML

First-half winners: Indiana +2½, under 24½ (Indiana 14-10)

Second-half winners: Cincinnati -2, over 24½ (Cincinnati 28-10)

— West Virginia 27, No. 15 Virginia Tech 21 (at West Virginia)

Full-game winners: West Virginia -2, under 49½, West Virginia -125 ML

First-half winners: West Virginia -½, over 24½ (West Virginia 24-7)

Second-half winners: Virginia Tech -½, under 22 (Virginia Tech 14-3)

— No. 16 Coastal Carolina 28, Buffalo 25 (at Buffalo)

Full-game winners: Buffalo +14, under 58, Coastal Carolina -550 ML

First-half winners: Buffalo +7½, under 30 (tied 14-14)

Second-half winners: Buffalo +7, under 30½ (Coastal Carolina 14-11)

— Michigan State 38, No. 24 Miami (Fla.) 17 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Michigan State +7, under 57½, Michigan State +220 ML

First-half winners: Michigan State +3½, under 29 (Michigan State 10-7)

Second-half winners: Michigan State +4, over 27½ (Michigan State 28-10)

— No. 25 Michigan 63, Northern Illinois 10 (at Michigan)

Full-game winners: Michigan -27, over 55, Michigan -6,000 ML

First-half winners: Michigan -16, over 30 (Michigan 35-3)

Second-half winners: Michigan -10, over 24 (Michigan 28-7)

— Kentucky 28, Chattanooga 23 (at Kentucky)

Full-game winners: Chattanooga +33, over 48, Kentucky -100,000 ML

First-half winners: Chattanooga +20½, under 27 (Kentucky 14-10)

Second-half winners: Chattanooga +14½, over 20½ (Kentucky 14-13)

— Missouri 59, Southeast Missouri State 28 (at Missouri)

Full-game winners: SE Missouri State +35½, over 59, Missouri -20,000 ML

First-half winners: Missouri -21½, over 34 (Missouri 38-0)

Second-half winners: SE Missouri State +14, over 28½ (SE Missouri State 28-21)

— Tennessee 56, Tennessee Tech 0 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Tennessee -38½, over 53, Tennessee -100,000 ML

First-half winners: Tennessee -25½, total pushes on 28 (Tennessee 28-0)

Second-half winners: Tennessee -14, over 24½ (Tennessee 28-0)

— Western Michigan 44, Pittsburgh 41 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Western Michigan +14½, over 58½, Western Michigan +475 ML

First-half winners: Western Michigan +8½, over 30 (tied 27-27)

Second-half winners: Western Michigan +7, total pushes on 31 (Western Michigan 17-14)

— Syracuse 62, Albany 24 (at Syracuse)

Full-game winners: Syracuse -22, over 42, Syracuse -2,000 ML

First-half winners: Syracuse -13, over 23½ (Syracuse 45-10)

Second-half winners: Albany +4, over 20½ (Syracuse 17-14)

— Boston College 28, Temple 3 (at Temple)

Full-game winners: Boston College -15, under 55½, Boston College -650 ML

First-half winners: Boston College -8, under 28½ (Boston College 21-0)

Second-half winners: Temple +6½, under 23½ (Boston College 7-3)

— Army 52, Connecticut 21 (at Army)

Full-game winners: Connecticut +34½, over 47½, Army -100,000 ML

First-half winners: Army -21, over 27½ (Army 42-0)

Second-half winners: Connecticut +13½, over 21 (Connecticut 21-10)

— Minnesota 30, Colorado 0 (at Colorado)

Full-game winners: Minnesota +2½, under 48½, Minnesota +110 ML

First-half winners: Minnesota +½, under 24 (Minnesota 13-0)

Second-half winners: Minnesota PK, under 22½ (Minnesota 17-0)

— Kansas State 38, UNR 17 (at Kansas State)

Full-game winners: Kansas State +1, over 55, Kansas State +100 ML

First-half winners: Kansas State +½, under 24½ (Kansas State 17-7)

Second-half winners: Kansas State +3½, over 27 (Kansas State 21-10)

— No. 12 Notre Dame 27, Purdue 13 (at Notre Dame)

Full-game winners: Notre Dame -7½, under 58, Notre Dame -300 ML

First-half winners: Notre Dame -4½, under 28½ (Notre Dame 10-3)

Second-half winners: Notre Dame -3, total pushes on 27 (Notre Dame 17-10)

— No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 11 Florida 29 (at Florida)

Full-game winners: Florida +14, under 60½, Alabama -600 ML

First-half winners: Alabama -8½, under 31 (Alabama 21-9)

Second-half winners: Florida +4, over 27 (Florida 20-10)

— No. 5 Iowa 30, Kent State 7 (at Iowa)

Full-game winners: Iowa -22½, under 55½, Iowa -2,000 ML

First-half winners: Kent State +13½, under 30 (Iowa 16-7)

Second-half winners: Iowa -9½, under 26 (Iowa 14-0)

— No. 6 Clemson 14, Georgia Tech 8 (at Clemson)

Full-game winners: Georgia Tech +27½, under 52½, Clemson -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Georgia Tech +17, under 28½ (Clemson 7-3)

Second-half winners: No line; halftime canceled after long lightning delay (Clemson 7-5)

— No. 9 Ohio State 41, Tulsa 20 (at Ohio State)

Full-game winners: Tulsa +24, over 60½, Ohio State -4,000 ML

First-half winners: Tulsa +14½, under 32 (Ohio State 13-6)

Second-half winners: Ohio State -10, over 27½ (Ohio State 28-14)

— SMU 39, Louisiana Tech 37 (at Louisiana Tech)

Full-game winners: Louisiana Tech +11, over 65½, SMU -420 ML

First-half winners: Louisiana Tech +6½, under 33½ (SMU 16-14)

Second-half winners: Louisiana Tech +6½, over 31½ (tied 23-23)

— Wake Forest 35, Florida State 14 (at Wake Forest)

Full-game winners: Wake Forest -4½, under 62½, Wake Forest -185 ML

First-half winners: Wake Forest -3, over 31½ (Wake Forest 27-14)

Second-half winners: Wake Forest PK, under 31½ (Wake Forest 8-0)

— Rutgers 45, Delaware 13 (at Rutgers)

Full-game winners: Rutgers -18½, over 45, no ML

First-half winners: Rutgers -11½, over 24 (Rutgers 35-10)

Second-half winners: Rutgers -6½, under 22½ (Rutgers 10-3)

— Eastern Michigan 42, Massachusetts 28 (at Massachusetts)

Full-game winners: UMass +21½, over 56, Eastern Michigan -1,600 ML

First-half winners: Eastern Michigan -12, under 30 (Eastern Michigan 21-7)

Second-half winners: Massachusetts +8, over 26½ (tied 21-21)

— Baylor 45, Kansas 7 (at Kansas)

Full-game winners: Baylor -17, over 49, Baylor -900 ML

First-half winners: Kansas +9½, under 26½ (Baylor 14-7)

Second-half winners: Baylor -7, over 21½ (Baylor 31-0)

— Miami (Ohio) 42, Long Island 7 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Long Island +39½, under 55, Miami -100,000 ML

First-half winners: Long Island +25½, under 33 (Miami 21-7)

Second-half winners: Miami -16½, under 21½ (Miami 21-0)

— Akron 35, Bryant 14 (at Akron)

Full-game winners: Akron -12½, total pushes on 49, Akron -650 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 7, under 24½ (Akron 14-7)

Second-half winners: Akron -6½, over 24½ (Akron 21-7)

— Appalachian State 44, Elon 10 (at Appalachian State)

Full-game winners: Elon +36, over 52, Appalachian State -100,000 ML

First-half winners: Elon +23½, under 29½ (Appalachian State 13-3)

Second-half winners: Appalachian State -14½, over 21½ (Appalachian State 31-7)

— Oregon State 42, Idaho 0 (at Oregon State)

Full-game winners: Oregon State -28, under 63½, Oregon State -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Oregon State -16½, under 34 (Oregon State 28-0)

Second-half winners: Oregon State -9½, under 28 (Oregon State 14-0)

— Southern California 45, Washington State 14 (at Washington State)

Full-game winners: USC -7½, under 61, USC -310 ML

First-half winners: Washington State +4, under 31 (Washington State 14-7)

Second-half winners: USC -½, over 27½ (USC 38-0)

— No. 20 Arkansas 45, Georgia Southern 10 (at Arkansas)

Full-game winners: Arkansas -23, over 52½, Arkansas -2,500 ML

First-half winners: Arkansas -13½, over 28 (Arkansas 24-10)

Second-half winners: Arkansas -10, under 24 (Arkansas 21-0)

— Memphis 31, Mississippi State 29 (at Memphis)

Full-game winners: Memphis +3, under 63½, Memphis +140 ML

First-half winners: Mississippi State -2½, under 31½ (Mississippi State 17-7)

Second-half winners: Memphis -½, over 30 (Memphis 24-12)

— Duke 30, Northwestern 23 (at Duke)

Full-game winners: Duke +2½, over 50½, Duke +115 ML

First-half winners: Duke +1, over 24½ (Duke 30-7)

Second-half winners: Northwestern -½, under 22½ (Northwestern 16-0)

— Wyoming 45, Ball State 12 (at Wyoming)

Full-game winners: Wyoming -7, over 53½, Wyoming -260 ML

First-half winners: Wyoming -3½, over 27 (Wyoming 31-0)

Second-half winners: Ball State +3½, over 24½ (Wyoming 14-12)

— Colorado State 22, Toledo 6 (at Toledo)

Full-game winners: Colorado State +14½, under 58½, Colorado State +450 ML

First-half winners: Colorado State +8, under 30½ (tied 3-3)

Second-half winners: Colorado State +7, under 27 (Colorado State 19-3)

— California 42, Sacramento State 30 (at California)

Full-game winners: Sacramento State +25½, over 49, California -3,500 ML

First-half winners: California -14½, over 26½ (California 21-6)

Second-half winners: Sacramento State +9½, over 22½ (Sacramento State 24-21)

— Washington 52, Arkansas State 3 (at Washington)

Full-game winners: Washington -17½, under 58½, Washington -900 ML

First-half winners: Washington -10, under 30½ (Washington 28-0)

Second-half winners: Washington -4, over 24 (Washington 24-3)

— Bowling Green 27, Murray State 10 (at Bowling Green)

Full-game winners: Bowling Green +2, under 44, Bowling Green +110 ML

First-half winners: Bowling Green +½, under 21½ (tied 10-10)

Second-half winners: Bowling Green +1, under 21½ (Bowling Green 17-0)

— UTSA 27, Middle Tennessee 13 (at UTSA)

Full-game winners: UTSA -12, under 60, UTSA -450 ML

First-half winners: UTSA -7, under 30½ (UTSA 10-0)

Second-half winners: Middle Tennessee +6, over 27 (UTSA 17-13)

— Florida Atlantic 45, Fordham 14 (at Florida Atlantic)

Full-game winners: Fordham +31½, over 52½, Florida Atlantic -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Fordham +17½, under 27 (Florida Atlantic 14-7)

Second-half winners: Florida Atlantic -16½, over 24½ (Florida Atlantic 31-7)

— East Carolina 42, Marshall 38 (at Marshall)

Full-game winners: East Carolina +10½, over 58, East Carolina +325 ML

First-half winners: East Carolina +6½, over 29 (Marshall 24-21)

Second-half winners: East Carolina +4, over 30 (East Carolina 21-14)

— Liberty 45, Old Dominion 17 (at Liberty)

Full-game winners: Liberty -27½, over 53, Liberty -8,000 ML

First-half winners: Old Dominion +16½, over 29½ (Liberty 28-17)

Second-half winners: Liberty -13, under 27 (Liberty 17-0)

— No. 2 Georgia 40, South Carolina 13 (at Georgia)

Full-game winners: South Carolina +31½, over 47½, Georgia -50,000 ML

First-half winners: Georgia -18½, over 26 (Georgia 26-6)

Second-half winners: South Carolina +10½, under 21½ (Georgia 14-7)

— Georgia State 20, Charlotte 9 (at Georgia State)

Full-game winners: Georgia State -4, under 63, Georgia State -185 ML

First-half winners: Charlotte +2½, under 31½ (tied 7-7)

Second-half winners: Georgia State -3, under 29 (Georgia State 13-2)

— Texas Tech 54, Florida International 21 (at Texas Tech)

Full-game winners: Texas Tech -20, over 54, Texas Tech -1,600 ML

First-half winners: Texas Tech -11, over 28½ (Texas Tech 35-14)

Second-half winners: Texas Tech -7½, over 24½ (Texas Tech 19-7)

— Troy 21, Southern Mississippi 9 (at Southern Mississippi)

Full-game winners: Troy -11, under 49½, Troy -400 ML

First-half winners: Southern Miss +6½, under 26 (Southern Miss 3-0)

Second-half winners: Troy -6½, over 21½ (Troy 21-6)

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.