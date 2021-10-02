COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Hawaii upsets Fresno State at +350
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
Welcome to Week 5 of the college football season.
Top matchups include No. 12 Mississippi at No. 1 Alabama, No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia, and No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame. There are 57 games overall.
Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.
UPDATES
11:42 p.m.: The games are over. We’ll be back in a few minutes to wrap up the day.
11:41 p.m.: FINAL: Hawaii 27, No. 18 Fresno State 24. The Rainbow Warriors rally to win outright as 11½-point home underdogs, +350 ML. The game stays under 64.
11:37 p.m.: Party time in Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors get an interception off a deflection with nine seconds left and will kneel out a 27-24 victory.
11:26 p.m.: Hawaii kicks a 33-yard field goal to take a 27-24 lead with 3:33 to play. Hawaii is -142 on the live line (Fresno State +112).
11:21 p.m.: Hawaii forces a fumble and has the ball back with about six minutes to play.
11:14 p.m.: Tie game. Hawaii knots Fresno State at 24 with 7:05 left in the fourth quarter. Fresno State is -240 on the live line (Hawaii +195).
11:09 p.m.: Hawaii stops Fresno State on fourth down and has the ball back with 10:00 remaining. Fresno State leads 24-17 and is -1,200 on the live line (Hawaii +630).
11:02 p.m.: There’s one game left. Fresno State leads Hawaii 24-17 with 11:58 left in the fourth quarter. The Rainbow Warriors are in position to cover +11½.
10:58 p.m.: FINAL: Arizona State 42, No. 20 UCLA 23. The Sun Devils pull away to win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +130 ML. The game goes over 56.
10:40 p.m.: FINAL: San Jose State 37, New Mexico State 31. The Aggies cover as 24½-point road underdogs, but the Spartans hang on to win outright at -4,000 ML. The game goes over 51½.
10:32 p.m.: Arizona State is poised to upset UCLA. The Sun Devils extend their lead to 39-23 with 6:43 left in the fourth quarter. Arizona State is -50,000 on the live line (UCLA +3,000).
9:47 p.m.: FINAL: No. 22 Auburn 24, LSU 19. Auburn rallies from a 13-0 deficit to win as a 3-point road underdog, +135 ML in a battle of Tigers. The game stays under 56.
9:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Fresno State -4½, total 31.
9:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Fresno State 14, Hawaii 10. First-half winners: Hawaii +6½, under 32½.
9:35 p.m.: Auburn finally goes in front. The Tigers take a 24-19 lead on LSU with 3:11 left in the fourth quarter. Auburn is -295 on the live line (LSU +220).
9:22 p.m.: LSU clings to a 19-17 lead over Auburn with 7:06 left in the fourth quarter. The money line and spread (LSU -3) still very much in doubt.
9:15 p.m.: FINAL: Oregon State 27, Washington 24. The Beavers kick a 24-yard field goal on the final play to cover as 2-point home favorites, -130 ML. The game stays under 58.
9:14 p.m.: FINAL: UTEP 28, Old Dominion 21. The Miners hold on to cover as 5½-point home favorites, -230 ML. The game goes just over 48½.
9:13 p.m.: Second-half line: UCLA -2, total 30.
9:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arizona State 24, UCLA 23. First-half winners: Arizona State +1½, over 28, Arizona State +115 ML.
8:57 p.m.: Second-half line: San Jose State -10, total 24.
8:54 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Jose State 24, New Mexico State 14. First-half winners: New Mexico State +16½, over 28.
8:39 p.m.: LSU has extended its lead to 19-10 on Auburn with 3:26 left in the third quarter. LSU is -750 on the live line (Auburn +460), spread -8½, total 45½.
8:18 p.m.: FINAL: No. 17 Michigan State 48, Western Kentucky 31. The Spartans hold on to cover as 10½-point home favorites, -360 ML. The game goes over 66.
8:12 p.m.: FINAL: Louisiana (Lafayette) 20, South Alabama 18. The Jaguars cover as 12-point home underdogs, but the Ragin’ Cajuns hold on to win outright at -450 ML. The game stays under 53.
8:06 p.m.: FINAL: No. 4 Penn State 24, Indiana 0. The Nittany Lions cover as 12½-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game stays way under 53½.
8:05 p.m.: FINAL: Vanderbilt 30, Connecticut 28. The Huskies cover as 15-point road underdogs, but the Commodores kick a 31-yard field goal on the final play to win outright at -650 ML. The game goes over 51½. UConn scored two TDs to erase a 27-16 deficit in the fourth quarter, the last with 1:07 to play, before the final Vanderbilt drive.
7:56 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:
— No. 18 Fresno State (-11½, 64, -420) at Hawaii (+350), 8 p.m.
7:54 p.m.: FINAL: No. 25 Clemson 19, Boston College 13. The Eagles cover as 15½-point road underdogs, but the Tigers recover a fumble to stop a late drive and hold on to win outright at -700 ML. The game stays under 46½.
7:53 p.m.: Second-half line: LSU -1, total 28.
7:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 13, Auburn 10. First-half winners: LSU -2, under 28.
7:49 p.m.: FINAL: Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7. The Cornhuskers roll as 11½-point home favorites, -400 ML. The game goes over 51½.
7:48 p.m.: FINAL: Middle Tennessee 34, Marshall 28. The Blue Raiders hold on to win outright as 11-point home underdogs, +350 ML. The game stays under 65½.
7:37 p.m.: Some recent finals:
FINAL: Liberty 36, UAB 12. The Flames win outright easily as 3-point road underdogs, +130 ML. The game stays under 49.
FINAL: Iowa State 59, Kansas 7. The Cyclones cover as 34½-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game goes over 57½.
7:36 p.m.: Second-half lines:
UTEP -2, total 23
Oregon State -½, total 27½
7:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon State 14, Washington 10. First-half winners: Oregon State -½, under 28½.
7:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTEP 17, Old Dominion 7. First-half winners: UTEP -3½, total pushes on 24.
7:26 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— Arizona State (+130) at No. 20 UCLA (-3, 56, -150), 7:30 p.m.
— New Mexico State (+1,400) at San Jose State (-24½, 51½, -4,000), 7:30 p.m.
7:23 p.m.: FINAL: No. 19 Oklahoma State 24, No. 21 Baylor 14. The Cowboys punch in a TD with 2:10 left in the fourth quarter to cover as 4-point home favorites, -180 ML. The game stays under 47.
7:20 p.m.: FINAL: Mississippi State 26, No. 15 Texas A&M 22. The Bulldogs win outright as 7-point road underdogs, +250 ML. The game goes over 45½. Texas A&M suffers a second straight upset after losing to Arkansas last week.
6:59 p.m.: FINAL: Rice 24, Southern Miss 19. The Owls cover as 1-point home favorites, -120 ML. The game stays under 45.
6:58 p.m.: FINAL: Air Force 38, New Mexico 10. The Falcons cover as 11½-point road favorites, -420 ML. The game goes over 45½.
6:43 p.m.: Second-half line: Louisiana -3½, total 26.
6:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 20, South Alabama 6. First-half winners: Louisiana -6½, under 26½. Two missed extra points kept the first-half total under.
6:36 p.m.: FINAL: No. 23 North Carolina State 34, Louisiana Tech 27. The Bulldogs cover as 17½-point road underdogs, but the Wolfpack hold on to win outright at -1,000 ML. The game goes over 56.
6:30 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Penn State -5½, total 23½
Michigan State -3½, total 29½
6:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 42, Western Kentucky 16. First-half winners: Michigan State -6½, over 33½.
6:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 14, Indiana 0. First-half winners: Penn State -7, under 27½.
6:23 p.m.: FINAL: Kentucky 20, No. 10 Florida 13. The Wildcats stop a late drive to win outright as 7½-point home underdogs, +250 ML. The game stays well under 56.
6:17 p.m.: FINAL: UTSA 24, UNLV 17. The Rebels cover as 21½-point road underdogs, but the Roadrunners hold on to win outright at -1,600 ML. The game stays under 55.
6:14 p.m.: Second-half line: Vanderbilt -6½, total 26.
6:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Vanderbilt 17, Connecticut 16. First-half winner: UConn +8, over 26½.
6:08 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Clemson -7½, total 23
Nebraska -3½, total 24
6:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Nebraska 35, Northwestern 7. First-half winners: Nebraska -6½, over 26.
6:02 p.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 13, Boston College 6. First-half winners: Boston College +8½, under 24.
5:59 p.m.: FINAL: Washington State 21, California 6. The Cougars win outright as 7½-point road underdogs, +250 ML. The game stays well under 52.
5:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— No. 22 Auburn (+135) at LSU (-3, 56, -155), 6 p.m.
— Old Dominion (+195) at UTEP (-5½, 48½, -230), 6 p.m.
— Washington (+110) at Oregon State (-2, 58, -130), 6 p.m.
5:52 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Iowa State -10, total 23½
Marshall -7½, total 33½
5:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Middle Tennessee 28, Marshall 14. First-half winners: Middle Tennessee +6½, over 32½, Middle Tennessee +250 ML.
5:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa State 38, Kansas 0. First-half winners: Iowa State -21, over 31½.
5:43 p.m.: Kentucky is headed toward an upset win. The Wildcats extend their lead to 20-10 over Florida with 11:32 left in the fourth quarter. Kentucky is -590 on the live line (Florida +390).
5:36 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Texas A&M -5, total 23½
UAB -2, total 23½
5:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi State 17, Texas A&M 13. First-half winners: Mississippi State +4, over 23, Mississippi State +200 ML.
5;33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 3, UAB 3. First-half winners: Liberty +1, under 24.
5:31 p.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma State -1½, total 20½.
5:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 14, Baylor 0. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -3, under 23½.
5:28 p.m.: FINAL: Northern Illinois 27, Eastern Michigan 20. The Huskies win outright as 1-point home underdogs, -105 ML in a game that had a long weather delay in the first half. The game stays under 62½.
5:17 p.m.: FINAL: Ball State 28, Army 16. The Cardinals jump out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and win outright as 10-point home underdogs, +320 ML. The game stays under 47.
5:04 p.m.: Second-half line: Rice -½, total 21½.
5:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 10, Southern Miss 7. First-half winners: Rice -½, under 21½.
4:59 p.m.: Second-half line: Air Force -5½, total 20½.
4:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Air Force 24, New Mexico 0. First-half winners: Air Force -6½, over 23. The Falcons scored a TD with 1:03 left to push the first-half total over.
4:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— Louisiana (Lafayette) (-12, 53, -450) at South Alabama (+375), 5 p.m.
4:45 p.m.: Catching up on some more finals:
FINAL: UNR 41, Boise State 31. The Wolf Pack win outright as 3½-point road underdogs, +150 ML. The game goes over 57½.
FINAL: Navy 34, Central Florida 30. The Midshipmen outscore the Knights 17-0 in the fourth quarter to win outright as 15½-point home underdogs, +500 ML. The game goes over 52½.
FINAL: East Carolina 52, Tulane 29. The Pirates romp as 3-point home underdogs, +130 ML. The game goes over 64½.
FINAL: Miami (Ohio) 28, Central Michigan 17. The RedHawks prevail as 2-point home underdogs, +115 ML. The game stays under 56.
FINAL: Ohio 34, Akron 17. The Bobcats pull away in the second half to cover as 9½-point road favorites, -360 ML. The game stays under 55.
FINAL: Kent State 27, Bowling Green 20. The Falcons cover as 17-point road underdogs, but the Golden Flashes win outright at -900 ML. The game stays under 56.
FINAL: SMU 41, South Florida 17. The Mustangs pull away in the second half to cover as 22-point home favorites, -1,600 ML. The game stays under 68½.
FINAL: Georgia Southern 59, Arkansas State 33. The Eagles roll as 2-point home favorites, -130 ML. The game sails over 66½.
4:43 p.m.: FINAL: Stanford 31, No. 3 Oregon 24. The Cardinal force overtime on the final play of regulation and win outright as 8½-point-home underdogs, +270 ML. The game stays under 57½.
4:41 p.m.: Second-half lines:
UTSA -9, total 25
N.C. State -7, total 27
4:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: N.C. State 13, Louisiana Tech 10. First-half winners: Louisiana Tech +10, under 28½.
4:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTSA 17, UNLV 10. First-half winners: UNLV +12, under 29½.
4:29 p.m.: Second-half line: Florida -2½, total 27.
4:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 10, Kentucky 7. First-half winners: Kentucky +4, under 28.
4:27 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— Indiana (+400) at No. 4 Penn State (-12½, 53½, -500), 4:30 p.m.
— Western Kentucky (+300) at No. 17 Michigan State (-10½, 66, -360), 4:30 p.m.
— Boston College (+500) at No. 25 Clemson (-15½, 46½, -700), 4:30 p.m.
— Connecticut (+475) at Vanderbilt (-15, 51½, -650), 4:30 p.m.
— Northwestern (+330) at Nebraska (-11½, 51½, -400), 4:30 p.m.
4:24 p.m.: Stanford scores a TD on the final play of the game to force overtime with Oregon, tied at 24.
4:11 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Oklahoma 37, Kansas State 31. The Wildcats cover as 11½-point home underdogs in a wild finish, but the Sooners win outright at -430 ML. The game goes over 53½. Tons of late spread drama. Oklahoma kicked a 47-yard field goal with 1:33 left to get outside the number at 37-24, but Kansas State returned the kickoff 93 yards for a TD to cover. Oklahoma recoverd the subsequent onside kick to finish off the victory.
4:10 p.m.: Second-half line: California -5½, total 26½.
4:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Washington State 14, California 6. First-half winners: Washington State +4½, under 26½, Washington State +195 ML.
4:08 p.m.: FINAL: Florida State 33, Syracuse 30. The Orange cover as 5-point road underdogs, but the Seminoles kick a 34-yard field goal on the final play to win outright at -210 ML. The game goes over 51.
4:04 p.m.: Catching up on some finals:
FINAL: No. 11 Ohio State 52, Rutgers 13. The Buckeyes romp as 15½-point road favorites, -700 ML. The game goes over 59.
FINAL: South Carolina 23, Troy 14. The Gamecocks kick a 37-yard field goal with 2:20 left to cover as 6½-point home favorites, -250 ML. The game stays under 43½.
FINAL: Florida Atlantic 58, Florida International 21. The Owls cover easily as 10½-point home favorites, -400 ML. The game goes over 52.
3:58 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 12 Mississippi 21. The Crimson Tide lead 28-0 at halftime and 42-7 in the fourth quarter to cruise to the cover as 15-point home favorites, -600 ML. The game stays under 79½.
3:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— Mississippi State (+250) at No. 15 Texas A&M (-7, 45½, -300), 4 p.m.
— No. 21 Baylor (+160) at No. 19 Oklahoma State (-4, 47, -180), 4 p.m.
— Marshall (-11, 65½, -420) at Middle Tennessee (+350), 4 p.m.
— Liberty (+130) at UAB (-3, 49, -150), 4 p.m.
— Kansas (no ML) at Iowa State (-34½, 57½, no ML), 4 p.m.
3:54 p.m.: Second-half line: Eastern Michigan -3, total 26½.
3:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Northern Illinois 17, Eastern Michigan 3. First-half winners: Northern Illinois PK, under 31. This game had a long weather delay.
3:49 p.m.: FINAL: Texas Tech 23, West Virginia 20. The Red Raiders kick a 32-yard field goal with 18 seconds left to win outright as 7½-point road underdogs, +240 ML. The game stays under 55½.
3:45 p.m.: Oregon finally leads. The Ducks go in front of Stanford 24-17 with 9:32 left in the fourth quarter and are now -1,000 on the live line (Cardinal +560).
3:28 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— Southern Mississippi (+100) at Rice (-1, 45, -120), 3:30 p.m.
— Air Force (-11½, 45½, -420) at New Mexico (+350), 3:30 p.m.
3:25 p.m.: Second-half line: Army -8, total 26.
3:23 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ball State 21, Army 14. First-half winners: Ball State +6½, over 23½, Ball State +260 ML.
3:20 p.m.: Oregon kicks a field goal to tie Stanford at 17 with 53 seconds left in the third quarter. Oregon is -178 on the live line (Stanford +138).
3:07 p.m.: Oregon is rallying. The Ducks have cut Stanford’s lead to 17-14 with 7:09 left in the third quarter and have the ball back.
2:58 p.m.: FINAL: No. 7 Cincinnati 24, No. 9 Notre Dame 13. The Bearcats cover as 2-point road favorites, -125 ML and stay on track to be in the College Football Playoff discussion. The game stays under 50.
2:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— No. 10 Florida (-7½, 56, -300) at Kentucky (+250), 3 p.m.
— Louisiana Tech (+650) at No. 23 North Carolina State (-17½, 56, -1,000), 3 p.m.
— UNLV (+900) at UTSA (-21½, 55, -1,600), 3 p.m.
2:51 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia Southern -½, total 34½.
2:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Southern 31, Arkansas State 19. First-half winners: Georgia Southern -½, over 32½.
2:45 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:
FINAL: Southern California 37, Colorado 14. The Trojans cover as 9-point road favorites, -330 ML. The total pushes on 51.
FINAL: Appalachian State 45, Georgia State 16. The Mountaineers cover as 10-point road favorites, -380 ML. The game goes over 54.
FINAL: No. 16 Coastal Carolina 59, Louisiana-Monroe 6. The Chanticleers romp to the cover as 33½-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. The game goes over 57½.
2:41 p.m.: Cincinnati all but slams the door. The Bearcats extend their lead to 24-13 over Notre Dame with 5:08 left in the fourth quarter and are -7,000 on the live line (Irish +1,500).
2:39 p.m.: Second-half line: SMU -6, total 30½.
2:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: SMU 17, South Florida 3. First-half winners: SMU -12½, under 35.
2:35 p.m.: Notre Dame is mounting a comeback. The Irish cut Cincinnati’s lead to 17-13 with 8:20 left in the fourth quarter (extra point missed). Cincinnati is -460 on the live line (Notre Dame +320).
2:32 p.m.: Second-half line: Oregon -7, total 27½.
2:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Stanford 17, Oregon 7. First-half winners: Stanford +4½, under 28½, Stanford +210 ML.
2:28 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— Washington State (+250) at California (-7½, 52, -300), 2:30 p.m.
2:27 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Ohio State -7½, total 23½
Florida Atlantic -4, total 27
2:20 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 45, Rutgers 6. First-half winners: Ohio State -9, over 29½.
2:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida Atlantic 34, Florida International 21. First-half winners: -6½, over 26½.
2:13 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Florida State -2½, total 24
Boise State -2, total 31
Central Michigan -½, total 28
Oklahoma -3½, total 27
Tulane -4½, total 28½
2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: East Carolina 31, Tulane 7. First-half winners: East Carolina +1½, over 31½.
2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 16, Syracuse 13. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 3, over 25½.
2:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boise State 21, UNR 20. First-half winners: UNR +2½, over 28½.
2:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Miami (Ohio) 14, Central Michigan 7. First-half winners: Miami +½, under 27½.
2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 13, Kansas State 10. First-half winners: Kansas State +7, under 27.
2:07 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Kent State -6½, total 24½
Alabama -6½, total 34
Ohio -3½, total 27
2:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 28, Mississippi 0. First-half winners: Alabama -9½, under 41½.
2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Akron 10, Ohio 10. First-half winners: Akron +6, under 27½.
2:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kent State 13, Bowling Green 6. First-half winners: Bowling Green +10, under 29.
2:02 p.m.: Second-half lines:
West Virginia -6½, total 24½
South Carolina -½, total 21
Central Florida -7½, total 27
1:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 23, Navy 17. First-half winners: Navy +8, over 27½.
1:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: South Carolina 17, Troy 7. First-half winners: South Carolina -3½, over 22. South Carolina returned an interception for a TD in the final minute to push the first-half total over.
1:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Tech 17, West Virginia 0. First-half winners: Texas Tech +4½, under 27½, Texas Tech +200 ML.
1:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— Army (-10, 47, -380) at Ball State (+320), 2 p.m.
1:52 p.m.: Oregon is in trouble. Stanford scores a TD to extend its lead to 17-7 with 8:02 left in the second quarter. The teams are even at -113 on the live line.
1:50 p.m.: Notre Dame fails on fourth down, and the Cincinnati maintains a 17-0 lead with 8:01 left in the third quarter. The Bearcats are -6,000 on the live line (Irish +1,400).
1:38 p.m.: Cincinnati misses a short field goal to open the second half. The Bearcats lead Notre Dame 17-0 with 11:58 left in the third quarter and are -2,500 on the live line (Irish +900), spread -16½, total 37½.
1:34 p.m.: Oregon cuts Stanford’s lead to 10-7 with 14:34 left in the second quarter.
1:28 p.m.: No. 3 Oregon trails Stanford 10-0 at the end of the first quarter, but the Ducks are deep in the red zone. Oregon is -200 on the live line (Stanford +154), spread -3½, total 58½.
1:15 p.m.: Second-half line: Notre Dame -½, total 21½.
1:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 17, Notre Dame 0. First-half winners: Cincinnati -1, under 24½.
1:03 p.m.: FINAL: No. 24 Wake Forest 37, Louisville 34. The Cardinals cover as 7-point road underdogs, but the Demon Deacons kick a 29-yard field goal with 22 seconds left to win outright at -275 ML. The game goes over 65.
1:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Coastal Carolina -12½, total 27.
12:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 38, Louisiana-Monroe 3. First-half winners: Coastal Carolina -21, over 31.
12:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— South Florida (+900) at SMU (-22, 68½, -1,600), 1 p.m.
— Arkansas State (+110) at Georgia Southern (-2, 66½, -130), 1 p.m.
12:45 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:
FINAL: No. 14 Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17. The Wolverines dominate the second half to win outright as 2-point road underdogs, +110 ML. The game goes over 43½.
FINAL: Tennessee 62, Missouri 24. The Volunteers romp as 2½-point road underdogs, +120 ML. The game goes over 66.
FINAL: Pittsburgh 52, Georgia Tech 21. The Panthers roll to the cover as 3-point road favorites, -150 ML. The game goes over 57½.
FINAL: Texas 32, TCU 27. The Longhorns cover as 4-point road favorites, -190 ML. The game stays under 65½. Early bettors pushed with TCU +5.
FINAL: Temple 34, Memphis 31. The Owls pull off the outright win as 11½-point home underdogs, +330 ML. The game goes over 58½.
FINAL: Western Michigan 24, Buffalo 17. The spread pushes on 7, but the Broncos win outright at -260 ML. The game stays under 59½.
12:42 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Appalachian State -4½, total 24
USC -6, total 22½
12:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: USC 20, Colorado 7. First-half winners: USC -5½, over 24½.
12:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 14, Georgia State 6. First-half winners: Appalachian State -6½, under 27½.
12:39 p.m.: Cincinnati is out to a 10-0 lead on Notre Dame with 10:32 left in the second quarter. The Bearcats are -310 on the live line (Irish +230), spread -7½, total 45½.
12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— No. 12 Mississippi (+450) at No. 1 Alabama (-15, 79½, -600), 12:30 p.m.
— No. 3 Oregon (-8½, 57½, -330) at Stanford (+270), 12:30 p.m.
— No. 6 Oklahoma (-11½, 53½, -430) at Kansas State (+360), 12:30 p.m.
— No. 11 Ohio State (-15½, 59, -700) at Rutgers (+500), 12:30 p.m.
— Troy (+210) at South Carolina (-6½, 43½, -250), 12:30 p.m.
— Florida International (+330) at Florida Atlantic (-10½, 52, -400), 12:30 p.m.
— Syracuse (+180) at Florida State (-5, 51, -210), 12:30 p.m.
— Texas Tech (+240) at West Virginia (-7½, 55½, -280), 12:30 p.m.
— Central Florida (-15½, 52½, -700) at Navy (+500), 12:30 p.m.
— Tulane (-3, 64½, -150) at East Carolina (+130), 12:30 p.m.
— Central Michigan (-2, 56, -135) at Miami (Ohio) (+115), 12:30 p.m.
— Ohio (-9½, 55, -360) at Akron (+300), 12:30 p.m.
— Bowling Green (+600) at Kent State (-17, 56, -900), 12:30 p.m.
— UNR (+150) at Boise State (-3½, 57½, -170), 12:30 p.m.
12:15 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Georgia 37, No. 8 Arkansas 0. The Bulldogs roll as 16½-point home favorites, -1,000 ML. The game stays under 48½.
12:12 p.m.: FINAL: Minnesota 20, Purdue 13. The Golden Gophers win outright as 2-point road underdogs, +110 ML. The game stays under 46½.
12:11 p.m.: FINAL: Toledo 45, Massachusetts 7. The Rockets cover as 27-point road favorites, -6,000 ML. The game stays under 56½.
12:10 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina 38, Duke 7. The Tar Heels cover as 19½-point home favorites, -1,100 ML. The game stays well under 74.
12:03 p.m.: FINAL: Illinois 24, Charlotte 14. The game pushes on 10, but the Illini win outright at -360 ML. The game stays under 54. Some early bettors won with Charlotte +10½ or better.
12:01 p.m.: Michigan is cruising to victory over Wisconsin, leading 31-10 with 9:34 left in the fourth quarter. And so is Georgia, leading Arkansas 34-0 with 5:15 to play.
11:59 a.m.: Texas is headed toward a victory and likely a cover -4. The Longhorns force a punt and have the ball back with a 32-20 lead on TCU with 12:49 left in the fourth quarter. Texas is -2,500 on the live line (TCU +900).
11:28 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— No. 7 Cincinnati (-2, 50, -125) at No. 9 Notre Dame (+105), 11:30 a.m.
— Louisiana-Monroe (+2,500) at No. 16 Coastal Carolina (-33½, 57½, -10,000), 11:30 a.m.
— Eastern Michigan (-1, 62½, -115) at Northern Illinois (-105), 11:30 a.m.
11:16 a.m.: Second-half line: Wake Forest -1, total 33½.
11:14 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 20, Louisville 17. First-half winners: Louisville +4, over 32½.
10:59 a.m.: Second-half line: Missouri -2½, total 30.
10:58 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 45, Missouri 10. First-half winners: Tennessee +1½, over 32½.
10:57 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— Appalachian State (-10, 54, -380) at Georgia State (+320), 11 a.m.
— Southern California (-9, 51, -330) at Colorado (+270), 11 a.m.
10:51 a.m.: Second-half line: Texas -1, total 33.
10:50 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 23, TCU 17. First-half winners: Texas -2½, over 32½.
10:45 a.m.: Second-half lines:
Wisconsin -½, total 21
Georgia Tech -1, total 24
10:44 a.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 42, Georgia Tech 14. First-half winners: Pitt -2, over 29.
10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 13, Wisconsin 10. First-half winners: Michigan +½, over 21. Wisconsin scored a TD with seven seconds left to push the first-half total over.
10:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -6½, total 20½.
10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 24, Arkansas 0. First-half winners: Georgia -10, under 24½.
10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines:
North Carolina -6½, total 29
Memphis -6½, total 30
Toledo -7½, total 23½
10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Memphis 17, Temple 17. First-half winners: Temple +6½, over 30.
10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Toledo 31, Massachusetts 0. First-half winners: Toledo -16½, total pushes on 31.
10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 24, Duke 0. First-half winners: North Carolina -11½, under 38½.
10:28 a.m.: Second-half lines:
Purdue PK, total 23½
Illinois -3, total 27½
Western Michigan -3½, total 30
10:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buffalo 7, Western Michigan 7. First-half winners: Buffalo +3½, under 29½.
10:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Charlotte 14, Illinois 10. First-half winners: Charlotte +6, under 27½, Charlotte +250 ML.
10:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Purdue 13, Minnesota 10. First-half winners: Purdue -½, total pushes on 23.
10:23 a.m.: TCU kicks a field goal to take a 17-16 lead on Texas with 7:19 left in the second quarter. Texas is -205 on the live line (TCU +158), spread -4½, total 76½.
9:58 a.m.: Michigan exends its lead to 10-0 with 13:17 left in the second quarter. The Wolverines are -320 on the live line (Wisconsin +235), spread -6½, total 42½.
9:52 a.m.: TCU retakes the lead on Texas at 14-13 with 33 seconds left in the first quarter. Texas is -180 on the live line (TCU +150), spread -3½, total 78½.
9:48 a.m.: Georgia continues to roll, taking a 21-0 lead on Arkansas with 2:17 left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs are -100,000 on the live line (Razorbacks +5,500), spread -31½, total 59½.
9:45 a.m.: After falling behind 7-0, Texas has taken a 13-7 lead on TCU with 2:50 left in the first quarter. The Longhorns are -350 on the live line (Horned Frogs +255), spread -8½, total 73½.
9:41 a.m.: Michigan takes a 7-0 lead on Wisconsin with 4:17 left in the first quarter. The Wolverines are -210 on the live line (Wisconsin +162), spread -4½, total 43½.
9:37 a.m.: Georgia has jumped on Arkansas. The Bulldogs lead 14-0 with 4:34 left in the first quarter and are -10,000 on the live line (Arkansas +1,700), spread -24½, total 55½.
9:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— Louisville (+235) at No. 24 Wake Forest (-7, 65, -275), 9:30 a.m.
8:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:
— No. 8 Arkansas (+650) at No. 2 Georgia (-16½, 48½, -1,000), 9 a.m.
— No. 14 Michigan (+110) at Wisconsin (-2, 43½, -130), 9 a.m.
— Tennessee (+120) at Missouri (-2½, 66, -140), 9 a.m.
— Charlotte (+300) at Illinois (-10, 54, -360), 9 a.m.
— Pittsburgh (-3, 57½, -150) at Georgia Tech (+130), 9 a.m.
— Duke (+700) at North Carolina (-19½, 74, -1,100), 9 a.m.
— Minnesota (+110) at Purdue (-2, 46½, -130), 9 a.m.
— Toledo (-27, 56½, -6,000) at Massachusetts (+1,600), 9 a.m.
— Texas (-4, 65½, -190) at TCU (+170), 9 a.m.
— Memphis (-11½, 58½, -400) at Temple (+330), 9 a.m.
— Western Michigan (-7, 59½, -260) at Buffalo (+220), 9 a.m.
8:40 a.m.: Here’s the biggest line move this morning (the only one that moved more than a point):
Eastern Michigan-Northern Illinois total from 60½ to 62½
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
COMPLETED
— No. 2 Georgia 37, No. 8 Arkansas 0 (at Georgia)
Full-game winners: Georgia -16½, under 48½, Georgia -1,000 ML
First-half winners: Georgia -10, under 24½ (Georgia 24-0)
Second-half winners: Georgia -6½, under 20½ (Georgia 13-0)
— No. 14 Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17 (at Wisconsin)
Full-game winners: Michigan +2, over 43½, Michigan +110 ML
First-half winners: Michigan +½, over 21 (Michigan 13-10)
Second-half winners: Michigan +½, over 21 (Michigan 25-7)
— Tennessee 62, Missouri 24 (at Missouri)
Full-game winners: Tennessee +2½, over 66, Tennessee +120 ML
First-half winners: Tennessee +1½, over 32½ (Tennessee 45-10)
Second-half winners: Tennessee +2½, over 30 (Tennessee 17-14)
— Illinois 24, Charlotte 14 (at Illinois)
Full-game winners: Spread pushes on 10, under 54, Illinois -360 ML
First-half winners: Charlotte +6, under 27½ (Charlotte 14-10)
Second-half winners: Illinois -3, under 27½ (Illinois 14-0)
— Pittsburgh 52, Georgia Tech 21 (at Georgia Tech)
Full-game winners: Pitt -3, over 57½, Pitt -150 ML
First-half winners: Pitt -2, over 29 (Pitt 42-14)
Second-half winners: Pitt +1, under 24 (Pitt 10-7)
— North Carolina 38, Duke 7 (at North Carolina)
Full-game winners: North Carolina -19½, under 74, North Carolina -1,100 ML
First-half winners: North Carolina -11½, under 38½ (North Carolina 24-0)
Second-half winners: North Carolina -6½, under 29 (North Carolina 14-7)
— Minnesota 20, Purdue 13 (at Purdue)
Full-game winners: Minnesota +2, under 46½, Minnesota +110 ML
First-half winners: Purdue -½, total pushes on 23 (Purdue 13-10)
Second-half winners: Minnesota PK, under 23½ (Minnesota 10-0)
— Toledo 45, Massachusetts 7 (at Massachusetts)
Full-game winners: Toledo -27, under 56½, Toledo -6,000 ML
First-half winners: Toledo -16½, total pushes on 31 (Toledo 31-0)
Second-half winners: UMass +7½, under 23½ (Toledo 14-7)
— Texas 32, TCU 27 (at TCU)
Full-game winners: Texas -4, under 65½, Texas -190 ML
First-half winners: Texas -2½, over 32½ (Texas 23-17)
Second-half winners: TCU +1, under 33 (TCU 10-9)
— Temple 34, Memphis 31 (at Temple)
Full-game winners: Temple +11½, over 58½, Temple +330 ML
First-half winners: Temple +6½, over 30 (tied 17-17)
Second-half winners: Temple +6½, over 30 (Temple 17-14)
— Western Michigan 24, Buffalo 17 (at Buffalo)
Full-game winners: Spread pushes on 7, under 59½, Western Michigan -260 ML
First-half winners: Buffalo +3½, under 29½ (tied 7-7)
Second-half winners: Western Michigan -3½, under 30 (Western Michigan 17-10)
— No. 24 Wake Forest 37, Louisville 34 (at Wake Forest)
Full-game winners: Louisville +7, over 65, Wake Forest -275 ML
First-half winners: Louisville +4, over 32½ (Wake Forest 20-17)
Second-half winners: Louisville +1, over 33½ (tied 17-17)
— Appalachian State 45, Georgia State 16 (at Georgia State)
Full-game winners: Appalachian State -10, over 54, Appalachian State -380 ML
First-half winners: Appalachian State -6½, under 27½ (Appalachian State 14-6)
Second-half winners: Appalachian State -4½, over 24 (Appalachian State 31-10)
— Southern California 37, Colorado 14 (at Colorado)
Full-game winners: USC -9, total pushes on 51, USC -330 ML
First-half winners: USC -5½, over 24½ (USC 20-7)
Second-half winners: USC -6, over 22½ (USC 17-7)
— No. 7 Cincinnati 24, No. 9 Notre Dame 13 (at Notre Dame)
Full-game winners: Cincinnati -2, under 50, Cincinnati -125 ML
First-half winners: Cincinnati -1, under 24½ (Cincinnati 17-0)
Second-half winners: Notre Dame -½, under 21½ (Notre Dame 13-7)
— No. 16 Coastal Carolina 59, Louisiana-Monroe 6 (at Coastal Carolina)
Full-game winners: Coastal Carolina -33½, over 57½, Coastal Carolina -10,000 ML
First-half winners: Coastal Carolina -21, over 31 (Coastal Carolina 38-3)
Second-half winners: Coastal Carolina -12½, under 27 (Coastal Carolina 21-3)
— Northern Illinois 27, Eastern Michigan 20 (at Northern Illinois)
Full-game winners: Northern Illinois +1, under 62½, Northern Illinois -105 ML
First-half winners: Northern Illinois PK, under 31 (Northern Illinois 17-3)
Second-half winners: Eastern Michigan -3, over 26½ (Eastern Michigan 17-10)
— No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 12 Mississippi 21 (at Alabama)
Full-game winners: Alabama -15, under 79½, Alabama -600 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— Stanford 31, No. 3 Oregon 24 (OT) (at Stanford)
Full-game winners: Stanford +8½, under 57½, Stanford +270 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— No. 6 Oklahoma 37, Kansas State 31 (at Kansas State)
Full-game winners: Kansas State +11½, over 53½, Oklahoma -430 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— No. 11 Ohio State 52, Rutgers 13 (at Rutgers)
Full-game winners: Ohio State -15½, over 59, Ohio State -700 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— South Carolina 23, Troy 14 (at South Carolina)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
Second-half lines:
South Carolina -½, total 21
1:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: South Carolina 17, Troy 7. First-half winners: South Carolina -3½, over 22. South Carolina returned an interception for a TD in the final minute to push the first-half total over.
— Florida Atlantic 58, Florida International 21 (at Florida Atlantic)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— Florida State 33, Syracuse 30 (at Florida State)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— Texas Tech 23, West Virginia 20 (at West Virginia)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
Second-half lines:
West Virginia -6½, total 24½
1:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Tech 17, West Virginia 0. First-half winners: Texas Tech +4½, under 27½
— Navy 34, Central Florida 30 (at Navy)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
Second-half lines:
Central Florida -7½, total 27
1:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 23, Navy 17. First-half winners: Navy +8, over 27½.
— East Carolina 52, Tulane 29 (at East Carolina)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— Miami (Ohio) 28, Central Michigan 17 (at Miami Ohio)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— Ohio 34, Akron 17 (at Akron)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— Kent State 27, Bowling Green 20 (at Kent State)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— UNR 41, Boise State 31 (at Boise State)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— SMU 41, South Florida 17 (at SMU)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— Georgia Southern 59, Arkansas State 33 (at Georgia Southern)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— Ball State 28, Army 16 (at Ball State)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— Washington State 21, California 6 (at California)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— Kentucky 20, No. 10 Florida 13 (at Kentucky)
Full-game winners: Kentucky +7½, under 56, Kentucky +250 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— No. 23 North Carolina State 34, Louisiana Tech 27 (at N.C. State)
Full-game winners: Louisiana Tech +17½, over 56, N.C. State -1,000 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— UTSA 24, UNLV 17 (at UTSA)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— Rice 24, Southern Miss 19 (at Rice)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— Air Force 38, New Mexico 10 (at New Mexico)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— Mississippi State 26, No. 15 Texas A&M 22 (at Texas A&M)
Full-game winners: Mississippi State +7, over 45½, Mississippi State +250 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— No. 19 Oklahoma State 24, No. 21 Baylor 14 (at Oklahoma State)
Full-game winners: Oklahoma State -4, under 47, Oklahoma State -180 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— Middle Tennessee 34, Marshall 28 (at Middle Tennessee)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— Liberty 36, UAB 12 (at UAB)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— Iowa State 59, Kansas 7 (at Iowa State)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— No. 4 Penn State 24, Indiana 0 (at Penn State)
Full-game winners: Penn State -12½, under 53½, Penn State -500 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— No. 17 Michigan State 48, Western Kentucky 31 (at Michigan State)
Full-game winners: Michigan State -10½, over 66, Michigan State -360 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— No. 25 Clemson 19, Boston College 13 (at Clemson)
Full-game winners: Boston College +15½, under 46½, Clemson -700 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— Vanderbilt 30, Connecticut 28 (at Vanderbilt)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7 (at Nebraska)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— Louisiana (Lafayette) 20, South Alabama 18 (at South Alabama)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— No. 22 Auburn 24, LSU 19 (at LSU)
Full-game winners: Auburn +3, under 56, Auburn +135 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— UTEP 28, Old Dominion 21 (at UTEP)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— Oregon State 27, Washington 24 (at Oregon State)
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— Arizona State 42, No. 20 UCLA 23 (at UCLA)
Full-game winners: Arizona State +3, over 56, Arizona State +130 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— New Mexico State (+1,400) at San Jose State (-24½, 51½, -4,000), 7:30 p.m.
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
— No. 18 Fresno State (-11½, 64, -420) at Hawaii (+350), 8 p.m.
Full-game winners: xxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)
