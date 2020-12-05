COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Huge upsets, but favorites win overall

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, left, scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) reacts after their win against North Alabama in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, Pool)

Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer (85) catches a pass over Auburn defensive back Jordyn Peters (15) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson drops back to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

College football’s spotlight falls on the little guys Saturday.

The marquee game of the day is between two unlikely unbeatens: No. 8 Brigham Young (9-0) at No. 14 Coastal Carolina (9-0). The non-Power Five schools are trying to bolster their resumes to increase their chances of making a major bowl or even sneaking into the College Football Playoff discussion.

They have some work to do, as BYU is No. 13 and Coastal Carolina is No. 18 in the CFP rankings.

There are 41 games overall. Other top games include No. 5 Texas A&M at Auburn, No. 10 Indiana at No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 1 Alabama at Louisiana State, even though the Crimson Tide are massive favorites.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

11:11 p.m.: That’s it for today. Favorites went 23-17-1 against the spread, but 10 underdogs scored outright upsets, led by Rice at +1,200 at previously unbeaten Marshall. Other upsets included New Mexico +475 (vs. Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium), Eastern Michigan +400 (at Western Michigan), Indiana +375 (at Wisconsin), Stanford +375 (at Washington) and Coastal Carolina +320 (vs. BYU). Totals went 23-16-2 to the under.

Betting results for every game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story.

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Sunday morning for the NFL.

11:03 p.m.: FINAL: Utah 30, Oregon State 24. The Beavers cover as 14-point road underdogs, but the Utes win outright at -600 ML. The game goes over 51.

10:55 p.m.: FINAL: UCLA 25, Arizona State 18. The Bruins win outright as 2-point road underdogs, +110 ML. The game stays under 57½. UCLA blew a 17-0 lead, but scored on a late drive to pull out the win.

10:50 p.m.: FINAL: New Mexico 17, Wyoming 16. The Lobos win outright as 16-point underdogs, +475 ML in the neutral-site game at Sam Boyd Stadium. The game stays under 51½. New Mexico claims its first win of the year, moving to 1-5.

10:43 p.m.: UCLA retakes the lead, though the Bruins didn’t want to. Demetric Felton tried to stop short of the goal line, but Arizona State players dragged him across with 1:09 to play so that the Sun Devils could get the ball back. UCLA leads 25-18 (2-point try good).

10:26 p.m.: Arizona State has come all the way back. Jayden Daniels scores on a 1-yard run, and the Sun Devils, who once trailed 17-0, now lead UCLA 18-17 with 4:26 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try failed). UCLA is still covering as a 2-point underdog.

10:07 p.m.: FINAL: UNR 37, Fresno State 26. The Wolf Pack cover as 6½-point home favorites, -240 ML. The game goes over 59.

9:11 p.m.: Second-half line: Wyoming -7½, total 24.

9:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wyoming 13, New Mexico 10. First-half winners: New Mexico +9½, under 27.

9:03 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Utah -6, total 24½

Arizona State -1½, total 28

8:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: UCLA 17, Arizona State 3. First-half winners: UCLA +1, under 28½.

8:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Utah 16, Oregon State 10. First-half winners: Oregon State +7, total pushes on 26.

8:42 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Alabama 55, LSU 17. The Crimson Tide cover as 29½-point favorites, -5,000 ML. The game goes over 64.

8:35 p.m.: FINAL: No. 13 Oklahoma 27, Baylor 14. The Bears cover as 23-point road underdogs, but the Sooners win outright at -2,000 ML. The game stays under 61½.

8:09 p.m.: FINAL: Kentucky 41, South Carolina 18. The Wildcats cover as 11½-point home favorites, -410 ML. The game goes over 46½.

8:07 p.m.: FINAL: No. 9 Miami 48, Duke 0. The Hurricanes cover as 15-point road favorites, -550 ML. The game stays under 62½.

8:01 p.m.: Second-half line: UNR -1, total 31½.

7:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: UNR 24, Fresno State 20. First-half winners: UNR -3½, over 30.

7:45 p.m.: FINAL: No. 4 Clemson 45, Virginia Tech 10. The Tigers cover as 23½-point road favorites, -2,500 ML. The game stays under 66½.

7:28 p.m.: The last games are about to kick off:

UCLA (+110) at Arizona State (-2, 57½, -130), 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming (-16, 51½, -650) vs. New Mexico (+475), 7:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium

Oregon State (+450) at Utah (-14, 51, -600), 7:30 p.m.

7:22 p.m.: FINAL: California 21, No. 21 Oregon 17. The Bears win outright as 9-point home underdogs, +270 ML. The games stays under 59½.

7:21 p.m.: FINAL: Colorado 24, Arizona 13. The Buffaloes cover as 9½-point road favorites, -360 ML. The game stays under 56.

7:14 p.m.: FINAL: San Diego State 29, Colorado State 17. The Aztecs cover as 7½-point favorites, -280 ML in the neutral-site game in Carson, California. The game goes just over 45½.

7:02 p.m.: Second-half line: Alabama -10, total 28½.

6:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 45, LSU 14. First-half winners: Alabama -17, over 34½.

6:36 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Miami -4½, total 26

Oklahoma -8, total 25

6:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 10, Baylor 0. First-half winners: Baylor +13½, under 32.

6:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Miami 21, Duke 0. First-half winners: Miami -7½, under 32.

6:26 p.m.: FINAL: San Jose State 35, Hawaii 24. The Spartans cover as 3-point road favorites, -155 ML. The game stays just under 60½.

6:24 p.m.: Second-half line: Kentucky -7, total 21.

6:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 27, South Carolina 3. First-half winners: Kentucky -7 (+100), over 23½.

6:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Clemson -11, total 31.

5:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 17, Virginia Tech 10. First-half winners: Virginia Tech +14, under 35½.

5:58 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off;

Fresno State (+200) at UNR (-6½, 59, -240), 6 p.m.

5:54 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia Southern 20, Florida Atlantic 3. The Eagles win outright as 2-point home underdogs, +110 ML. The game stays under 40½.

5:50 p.m.: FINAL: No. 14 Coastal Carolina 22, No. 8 BYU 17. The Chanticleers stop BYU at the 2-yard line on the final play and hold on to win outright as 10½-point home underdogs, +320 ML. The game stays under 62½. Coastal Carolina wins the battle of 9-0 teams that was hastily arranged this week.

5:40 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Colorado -6½, total 28

Oregon -4½, total 30½

San Diego State -2½, total 23

5:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Diego State 23, Colorado State 17. First-half winners: San Diego State -4½, over 22½.

5:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado 14, Arizona 13. First-half winners: Arizona +5½, under 28.

5:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon 17, California 14. First-half winners: California +5½, over 30. Oregon scored two TDs in the final 2:08 to push the first-half total over and foil Cal ML bettors +240.

5:20 p.m.: Coastal Carolina forces a punt and has the ball back with 8:43 left in the fourth quarter, leading BYU 22-17. The Chanticleers are -200 on the live line (BYU +165).

5:11 p.m.: Coastal Carolina takes the lead. CJ Marable scores on a 2-yard run, and the Chanticleers lead BYU 22-17 with 11:35 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try failed). The game is even on the live line (-112 on both sides).

5:02 p.m.: BYU leads Coastal Carolina 17-16 at the end of the third quarter, but the Chanticleers are driving in BYU territory. BYU is -182 on the live line (Coastal Carolina +144), spread -1½, total 49½.

4:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 1 Alabama (-29½, 64, -5,000) at LSU (+1,500), 5 p.m.

No. 9 Miami (-15, 62½, -550) at Duke (+425), 5 p.m.

Baylor (+1,000) at No. 13 Oklahoma (-23, 61½, -2,000), 5 p.m.

4:46 p.m.: Coastal Carolina gets a turnover and kicks a field goal to cut BYU’s lead to 17-16 with 6:32 left in the third quarter. BYU is -410 on the live line (Coastal Carolina +290), spread -6½, total 55½.

4:42 p.m.: Second-half line: San Jose State PK, total 28½.

4:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Jose State 21, Hawaii 10. First-half winners: San Jose State -1½, over 30.

4:40 p.m.: BYU forces a punt and has the ball back, leading Coastal Carolina 17-13 with 8:45 left in the third quarter. The Cougars are -750 on the live line (Chanticleers +460), spread -9½, total 54½.

4:31 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina State 23, Georgia Tech 13. The Wolfpack cover as 7-point home favorites, -260 ML. The game stays under 61½.

4:30 p.m.: FINAL: Stanford 31, No. 23 Washington 26. The Cardinal win outright as 11½-point road underdogs, +375 ML. The game goes over 50.

4:28 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 4 Clemson (-23½, 66½, -2,500) at Virginia Tech (+1,100), 4:30 p.m.

South Carolina (+340) at Kentucky (-11½, 46½, -410), 4:30 p.m.

4:27 p.m.: Second-half line: Florida Atlantic -1, total 19½.

4:20 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Southern 10, Florida Atlantic 0. First-half winners: Georgia Southern +½, under 20.

4:16 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Florida 31, Tennessee 19. The Volunteers score a TD with 34 seconds left to cover as 18-point home favorites. The Gators win outright at -1,000 ML. The game stays under 63.

4:14 p.m.: FINAL: Virginia 43, Boston College 32. The Cavaliers cover as 6½-point home favorites, -250 ML. The game goes over 54.

4:13 p.m.: FINAL: No. 24 Iowa 35, Illinois 21. The spread pushes on 14, but early bettors won with Iowa -13½ or better. Iowa wins outright at -550 ML. The game goes over 52½. Illinois scored a TD with 24 seconds left to land on the closing spread and push the total over.

4:12 p.m.: Second-half line: BYU -6, total 33½.

4:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: BYU 14, Coastal Carolina 13. First-half winners: Coastal Carolina +6½, under 31½.

3:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 21 Oregon (-9, 59½, -330) at California (+270), 4 p.m.

Colorado State (+240) vs. San Diego State (-7½, 45½, -280), 4 p.m. at Carson, California

Colorado (-9½, 56, -360) at Arizona (+300), 4 p.m.

3:57 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 Iowa State 42, West Virginia 6. The Cyclones cover easily as 6-point home favorites, -240 ML. The total pushes on 48.

3:55 p.m.: FINAL: No. 22 Tulsa 19, Navy 6. The Golden Hurricane kick a field goal with 2:58 left to cover as 12-point road favorites, -420 ML. The game stays under 45.

3:51 p.m.: FINAL: No. 10 Indiana 14, No. 18 Wisconsin 6. The Hoosiers win outright as 13-point road underdogs, +375 ML in their first game since quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s season-ending knee injury. The game stays well under 44½.

3:30 p.m.: FINAL: Arkansas State 48, Louisiana-Monroe 15. The Red Wolves cover as 20½-point home favorites, -1,400 ML. The game stays under 71.

3:08 p.m.: Coastal Carolina strikes first, taking a 6-0 lead on BYU with 10 seconds left in the first quarter (extra point no good). BYU is -250 on the live line (Coastal Carolina +186), spread -4½, total 51½.

3:03 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21. The Orange cover as 34-point road underdogs, but the Irish cruise to the outright win. No ML was available. The game goes over 51.

2:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

San Jose State (-3, 60½, -155) at Hawaii (+135), 3 p.m.

Florida Atlantic (-2, 40½, -130) at Georgia Southern (+110), 3 p.m.

2:47 p.m.: Second-half line: N.C. State -½, total 30½.

2:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina State 20, Georgia Tech 7. First-half winners: N.C. State -4, under 31.

2:42 p.m.: FINAL: Eastern Michigan 53, Western Michigan 42. The Eagles win outright as 13½-point road underdogs, +400 ML. The game goes well over 67½.

2:38 p.m.: Second-half line: Washington -7½, total 27.

2:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Stanford 24, Washington 3. First-half winners: Stanford +7, over 24½, Stanford +290 ML.

2:26 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

No. 8 BYU (-10½, 62½, -380) at No. 14 Coastal Carolina (+320), 2:30 p.m.

2:20 p.m.: FINAL: Ball State 45, Central Michigan 20. The Cardinals cover easily as 2½-point road favorites, -145 ML. The game goes just over 63.

2:16 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Tulsa -4, total 20

Iowa -7, total 27

2:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Illinois 14, Iowa 13. First-half winners: Illinois +7½, over 26, Illinois +300 ML.

2:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tulsa 6, Navy 3. First-half winners: Navy +6½ (+100), under 23.

2:11 p.m.: Second-half line: Florida -8, total 29½.

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 17, Tennessee 7. First-half winners: Tennessee +10½, under 32.

2:07 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Iowa State -3, total 21½

Wisconsin -6½ (-120), total 20½

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa State 21, West Virginia 0. First-half winners: Iowa State -3½, under 24.

2:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Indiana 7, Wisconsin 3. First-half winners: Indiana +7, under 23, Indiana +330 ML.

2:02 p.m.: Second-half line: Virginia -3, total 28.

1:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 20, Boston College 17. First-half winners: Boston College +3½, over 27½. Boston College kicked a field goal with four seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

1:56 p.m.: FINAL: Akron 31, Bowling Green 3. The Zips cover as 2½-point home favorites, -140 ML. The game stays under 54½.

1:55 p.m.: FINAL: Troy 29, South Alabama 0. The Trojans roll as 3½-point road favorites, -175 ML. The game stays under 54½.

1:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Arkansas State -8½, total 31.

1:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas State 28, Louisiana-Monroe 7. First-half winners: Arkansas State -11½, under 37.

1:16 p.m.: Second-half line: Notre Dame -13½, total 24.

1:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 24, Syracuse 7. First-half winners: Syracuse +21, over 29. Notre Dame scored three TDs in the last 3:18 of the second quarter to push the first-half total over.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: TCU 29, No. 19 Oklahoma State 22. The Horned Frogs win outright as 2½-point home underdogs, +115 ML. The game stays under 53.

12:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Stanford (+375) at No. 23 Washington (-11½, 50, -450), 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech (+220) at North Carolina State (-7, 61½, -260), 1 p.m.

12:55 p.m.: FINAL: Missouri 50, Arkansas 48. Harrison Mevis kicks a 32-yard field goal on the final play to give the Tigers the outright win at -145 ML, but the Razorbacks still cover as 2½-point road underdogs. The game goes way over 55½.

12:47 p.m.: FINAL: No. 3 Ohio State 52, Michigan State 12. The Buckeyes cover as 22½-point road favorites, -1,600 ML. The game goes over 59.

12:45 p.m.: FINAL: Texas 69, Kansas State 31. The Longhorns romp as 7-point road favorites, -260 ML. The game sails over 54, nearly doubling the total.

12:39 p.m.: FINAL: Tulane 35, Memphis 21. The Green Wave cover as 3-point home favorites, -150 ML. The game stays under 64½.

12:38 p.m.: FINAL: Toledo 41, Northern Illinois 24. The Rockets outscore the Huskies 17-0 in the fourth quarter to cover as 9½-point road favorites, -340 ML. The game goes over 53½.

12:37 p.m.: FINAL: Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13. The Jayhawks cover easily as 26½-point road underdogs, but the Red Raiders hold on to win outright at -4,000 ML. The game stays way, way under 63½.

12:35 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Akron PK, total 23½

Ball State -½ (+100), total 28½

Western Michigan -10, total 37

Troy -½, total 22½

12:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Eastern Michigan 30, Western Michigan 21. First-half winners: Eastern Michigan +7 (+100), over 35.

12:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Troy 27, South Alabama 0. First-half winners: Troy -2½, total pushes on 27.

12:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ball State 24, Central Michigan 7. First-half winners: Ball State -1½, under 31½.

12:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Akron 17, Bowling Green 3. First-half winners: Akron -1, under 27½.

12:30 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 6 Florida (-18, 63, -1,000) at Tennessee (+650), 12:30 p.m.

No. 10 Indiana (+375) at No. 18 Wisconsin (-13, 44½, -450), 12:30 p.m.

West Virginia (+200) at No. 12 Iowa State (-6, 48, -240), 12:30 p.m.

No. 22 Tulsa (-12, 45, -420) at Navy (+350), 12:30 p.m.

No. 24 Iowa (-14, 52½, -550) at Illinois (+425), 12:30 p.m.

Boston College (+210) at Virginia (-6½, 54, -250), 12:30 p.m.

12:25 p.m.: FINAL: Penn State 23, Rutgers 7. The Nittany Lions cover as 13½-point road favorites, -450 ML. The game stays under 51½.

12:24 p.m.: FINAL: Nebraska 37, Purdue 27. The Cornhuskers win outright as 1½-point road underdogs, +100 ML. The total pushes on 64.

12:10 p.m.: FINAL: No. 5 Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20. The Aggies outscore the Tigers 17-0 in the fourth quarter to cover as 5½-point road favorites, -210 ML. The game goes over 48½ on an A&M field goal with 1:13 remaining.

12:09 p.m.: FINAL: Rice 20, No. 15 Marshall 0. The Owls pull off a stunner in easy fashion, winning outright as 24½-point road underdogs, +1,200 ML. The game stays well under 42½.

12:03 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina 49, Western Carolina 9. The Catamounts cover as 49-point road underdogs. The Tar Heels win outright easily, but no money line was available. The game stays under 70.

11:59 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Louisiana-Monroe (+800) at Arkansas State (-20½, 71, -1,400), noon

11:37 a.m.: Texas A&M has moved into position to cover -5½, leading Auburn 28-20 with 8:12 left in the fourth quarter. The Aggies are -1,600 on the live line (Auburn +880).

11:28 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Syracuse (no ML) at No. 2 Notre Dame (-34, 51, no ML), 11:30 a.m.

11:23 a.m.: Texas A&M gets a gift, as a pass goes right through an Auburn defender’s hands to Jalen Wydermyer in the end zone for a 20-yard TD. A&M now leads 21-20 with 13:31 left in the fourth quarter. The Aggies are -250 on the live line (Auburn +186), spread -1½, total 50½.

11:07 a.m.: Auburn has taken a 20-14 lead on Texas A&M with 4:16 left in the third quarter. Texas A&M is still favored at -118 on the live line (Auburn -108), spread -½, total 47½.

11:02 a.m.: Rice is on the verge of a huge upset. The Owls lead undefeated No. 15 Marshall 20-0 with 7:50 left in the third quarter. Rice was a 12-1 underdog but is now -700 on the live line.

11 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Troy (-3½, 54½, -175) at South Alabama (+155), 11 a.m.

Bowling Green (+120) at Akron (-2½, 54½, -140), 11 a.m.

Ball State (-2½, 63, -145) at Central Michigan (+125), 11 a.m.

Eastern Michigan (+400) at Western Michigan (-13½, 67½, -500), 11 a.m.

10:55 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -10, total 24

Toledo -6, total 32

Texas -3, total 27½

Tulane PK, total 30½

Missouri -2½, total 30½

10:52 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northern Illinois 24, Toledo 24. First-half winners: Northern Illinois +5½, over 27.

10:51 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 28, Michigan State 0. First-half winners: Ohio State -13, under 32.

10:50 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tulane 21, Memphis 14. First-half winners: Tulane -2½, over 32½.

10:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas 27, Missouri 20. First-half winners: Arkansas +1, over 27.

10:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 31, Kansas State 17. First-half winners: Texas -4, over 27.

10:44 a.m.: Second-half lines:

TCU -½, total 24½

Texas Tech -13, total 28½

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Tech 10, Kansas 3. First-half winners: Kansas +15½, under 34½.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 16, TCU 7. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -½, under 26½.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Purdue -2, total 30½.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Nebraska 27, Purdue 13. First-half winners: Nebraska +½ (-120), over 32.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half line: North Carolina -15, total 25½.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 42, Western Carolina 3. First-half winners: North Carolina -35, total pushes on 45.

10:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Penn State -7, total 21½.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 17, Rutgers 0. First-half winners: Penn State -7 (+100), under 26.

10:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Marshall -11, total 21½.

10:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 10, Marshall 0. First-half winners: Rice +14, under 23½, Rice +750 ML. Big upset by the Owls in the first half.

10:24 a.m.: Second-half line: Texas A&M -3, total 26.

10:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 14, Auburn 10. First-half winners: Texas A&M -3½, total pushes on 24. Texas A&M scored a TD with 24 seconds left to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total.

10:17 a.m.: Texas A&M takes a 14-10 lead on Auburn with 24 seconds left in the first half. A&M is -380 on the live line (Auburn +270), spread -6½, total 46½.

10:05 a.m.: Auburn takes the lead. Bo Nix escapes a sack and scores on a spectacular 5-yard run, and the Tigers take a 10-7 lead on Texas A&M with 3:36 left in the second quarter. Texas A&M is -136 on the live line (Auburn +108), spread -1½, total 43½.

9:47 a.m.: Ohio State is cruising, up 14-0 on Michigan State with 2:01 left in the first quarter. Ohio State is -8,000 on the live line (Michigan State +2,600), spread -31½, total 60½.

9:44 a.m.: Auburn kicks a field goal to cut Texas A&M’s lead to 7-3 with 14:11 left in the second quarter. A&M is -360 on the live line (Auburn +260), spread -7½, total 46½.

9:34 a.m.: Texas A&M is forced to punt, but the Aggies lead Auburn 7-0 with 3:30 left in the first quarter. A&M is -430 on the live line (Auburn +290).

9:02 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

No. 3 Ohio State (-22½, 59, -1,600) at Michigan State (+900), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Texas A&M (-5½, 48½, -210) at Auburn (+180), 9 a.m.

Rice (+1,200) at No. 15 Marshall (-24½, 42½, -3,000), 9 a.m.

No. 19 Oklahoma State (-2½, 53, -135) at TCU (+115), 9 a.m.

Western Carolina (no ML) at North Carolina (-49, 70, no ML), 9 a.m.

Toledo (-9½, 53½, -340) at Northern Illinois (+280), 9 a.m.

Kansas (+1,400) at Texas Tech (-26½, 63½, -4,000), 9 a.m.

Texas (-7, 54, -260) at Kansas State (+220), 9 a.m.

Nebraska (+100) at Purdue (-1½, 64, -120), 9 a.m.

Penn State (-13½, 51½, -450) at Rutgers (+375), 9 a.m.

Memphis (+130) at Tulane (-3, 64½, -150), 9 a.m.

Arkansas (+125) at Missouri (-2½, 55½, -145), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Rice-Marshall total from 44½ to 42½

Toledo-Northern Illinois total from 55½ to 53½

Arkansas-Missouri total from 53½ to 55½

Iowa-Illinois total from 50½ to 52½

