COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Indiana, Illinois earn 1st-half upsets

College football's spotlight falls on the little guys Saturday.

College football’s spotlight falls on the little guys Saturday.

The marquee game of the day is between two unlikely unbeatens: No. 8 Brigham Young (9-0) at No. 14 Coastal Carolina (9-0). The non-Power Five schools are trying to bolster their resumes to increase their chances of making a major bowl or even sneaking into the College Football Playoff discussion.

They have some work to do, as BYU is No. 13 and Coastal Carolina is No. 18 in the CFP rankings.

There are 41 games overall. Other top games include No. 5 Texas A&M at Auburn, No. 10 Indiana at No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 1 Alabama at Louisiana State, even though the Crimson Tide are massive favorites.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

2:26 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

No. 8 BYU (-10½, 62½, -380) at No. 14 Coastal Carolina (+320), 2:30 p.m.

2:20 p.m.: FINAL: Ball State 45, Central Michigan 20. The Cardinals cover easily as 2½-point road favorites, -145 ML. The game goes just over 63.

2:16 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Tulsa -4, total 20

Iowa -7, total 27

2:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Illinois 14, Iowa 13. First-half winners: Illinois +7½, over 26, Illinois +300 ML.

2:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tulsa 6, Navy 3. First-half winners: Navy +6½ (+100), under 23.

2:11 p.m.: Second-half line: Florida -8, total 29½.

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 17, Tennessee 7. First-half winners: Tennessee +10½, under 32.

2:07 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Iowa State -3, total 21½

Wisconsin -6½ (-120), total 20½

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa State 21, West Virginia 0. First-half winners: Iowa State -3½, under 24.

2:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Indiana 7, Wisconsin 3. First-half winners: Indiana +7, under 23, Indiana +330 ML.

2:02 p.m.: Second-half line: Virginia -3, total 28.

1:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 20, Boston College 17. First-half winners: Boston College +3½, over 27½. Boston College kicked a field goal with four seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

1:56 p.m.: FINAL: Akron 31, Bowling Green 3. The Zips cover as 2½-point home favorites, -140 ML. The game stays under 54½.

1:55 p.m.: FINAL: Troy 29, South Alabama 0. The Trojans roll as 3½-point road favorites, -175 ML. The game stays under 54½.

1:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Arkansas State -8½, total 31.

1:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas State 28, Louisiana-Monroe 7. First-half winners: Arkansas State -11½, under 37.

1:16 p.m.: Second-half line: Notre Dame -13½, total 24.

1:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 24, Syracuse 7. First-half winners: Syracuse +21, over 29. Notre Dame scored three TDs in the last 3:18 of the second quarter to push the first-half total over.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: TCU 29, No. 19 Oklahoma State 22. The Horned Frogs win outright as 2½-point home underdogs, +115 ML. The game stays under 53.

12:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Stanford (+375) at No. 23 Washington (-11½, 50, -450), 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech (+220) at North Carolina State (-7, 61½, -260), 1 p.m.

12:55 p.m.: FINAL: Missouri 50, Arkansas 48. Harrison Mevis kicks a 32-yard field goal on the final play to give the Tigers the outright win at -145 ML, but the Razorbacks still cover as 2½-point road underdogs. The game goes way over 55½.

12:47 p.m.: FINAL: No. 3 Ohio State 52, Michigan State 12. The Buckeyes cover as 22½-point road favorites, -1,600 ML. The game goes over 59.

12:45 p.m.: FINAL: Texas 69, Kansas State 31. The Longhorns romp as 7-point road favorites, -260 ML. The game sails over 54, nearly doubling the total.

12:39 p.m.: FINAL: Tulane 35, Memphis 21. The Green Wave cover as 3-point home favorites, -150 ML. The game stays under 64½.

12:38 p.m.: FINAL: Toledo 41, Northern Illinois 24. The Rockets outscore the Huskies 17-0 in the fourth quarter to cover as 9½-point road favorites, -340 ML. The game goes over 53½.

12:37 p.m.: FINAL: Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13. The Jayhawks cover easily as 26½-point road underdogs, but the Red Raiders hold on to win outright at -4,000 ML. The game stays way, way under 63½.

12:35 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Akron PK, total 23½

Ball State -½ (+100), total 28½

Western Michigan -10, total 37

Troy -½, total 22½

12:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Eastern Michigan 30, Western Michigan 21. First-half winners: Eastern Michigan +7 (+100), over 35.

12:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Troy 27, South Alabama 0. First-half winners: Troy -2½, total pushes on 27.

12:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ball State 24, Central Michigan 7. First-half winners: Ball State -1½, under 31½.

12:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Akron 17, Bowling Green 3. First-half winners: Akron -1, under 27½.

12:30 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 6 Florida (-18, 63, -1,000) at Tennessee (+650), 12:30 p.m.

No. 10 Indiana (+375) at No. 18 Wisconsin (-13, 44½, -450), 12:30 p.m.

West Virginia (+200) at No. 12 Iowa State (-6, 48, -240), 12:30 p.m.

No. 22 Tulsa (-12, 45, -420) at Navy (+350), 12:30 p.m.

No. 24 Iowa (-14, 52½, -550) at Illinois (+425), 12:30 p.m.

Boston College (+210) at Virginia (-6½, 54, -250), 12:30 p.m.

12:25 p.m.: FINAL: Penn State 23, Rutgers 7. The Nittany Lions cover as 13½-point road favorites, -450 ML. The game stays under 51½.

12:24 p.m.: FINAL: Nebraska 37, Purdue 27. The Cornhuskers win outright as 1½-point road underdogs, +100 ML. The total pushes on 64.

12:10 p.m.: FINAL: No. 5 Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20. The Aggies outscore the Tigers 17-0 in the fourth quarter to cover as 5½-point road favorites, -210 ML. The game goes over 48½ on an A&M field goal with 1:13 remaining.

12:09 p.m.: FINAL: Rice 20, No. 15 Marshall 0. The Owls pull off a stunner in easy fashion, winning outright as 24½-point road underdogs, +1,200 ML. The game stays well under 42½.

12:03 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina 49, Western Carolina 9. The Catamounts cover as 49-point road underdogs. The Tar Heels win outright easily, but no money line was available. The game stays under 70.

11:59 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Louisiana-Monroe (+800) at Arkansas State (-20½, 71, -1,400), noon

11:37 a.m.: Texas A&M has moved into position to cover -5½, leading Auburn 28-20 with 8:12 left in the fourth quarter. The Aggies are -1,600 on the live line (Auburn +880).

11:28 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Syracuse (no ML) at No. 2 Notre Dame (-34, 51, no ML), 11:30 a.m.

11:23 a.m.: Texas A&M gets a gift, as a pass goes right through an Auburn defender’s hands to Jalen Wydermyer in the end zone for a 20-yard TD. A&M now leads 21-20 with 13:31 left in the fourth quarter. The Aggies are -250 on the live line (Auburn +186), spread -1½, total 50½.

11:07 a.m.: Auburn has taken a 20-14 lead on Texas A&M with 4:16 left in the third quarter. Texas A&M is still favored at -118 on the live line (Auburn -108), spread -½, total 47½.

11:02 a.m.: Rice is on the verge of a huge upset. The Owls lead undefeated No. 15 Marshall 20-0 with 7:50 left in the third quarter. Rice was a 12-1 underdog but is now -700 on the live line.

11 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Troy (-3½, 54½, -175) at South Alabama (+155), 11 a.m.

Bowling Green (+120) at Akron (-2½, 54½, -140), 11 a.m.

Ball State (-2½, 63, -145) at Central Michigan (+125), 11 a.m.

Eastern Michigan (+400) at Western Michigan (-13½, 67½, -500), 11 a.m.

10:55 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -10, total 24

Toledo -6, total 32

Texas -3, total 27½

Tulane PK, total 30½

Missouri -2½, total 30½

10:52 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northern Illinois 24, Toledo 24. First-half winners: Northern Illinois +5½, over 27.

10:51 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 28, Michigan State 0. First-half winners: Ohio State -13, under 32.

10:50 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tulane 21, Memphis 14. First-half winners: Tulane -2½, over 32½.

10:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas 27, Missouri 20. First-half winners: Arkansas +1, over 27.

10:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 31, Kansas State 17. First-half winners: Texas -4, over 27.

10:44 a.m.: Second-half lines:

TCU -½, total 24½

Texas Tech -13, total 28½

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Tech 10, Kansas 3. First-half winners: Kansas +15½, under 34½.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 16, TCU 7. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -½, under 26½.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Purdue -2, total 30½.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Nebraska 27, Purdue 13. First-half winners: Nebraska +½ (-120), over 32.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half line: North Carolina -15, total 25½.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 42, Western Carolina 3. First-half winners: North Carolina -35, total pushes on 45.

10:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Penn State -7, total 21½.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 17, Rutgers 0. First-half winners: Penn State -7 (+100), under 26.

10:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Marshall -11, total 21½.

10:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 10, Marshall 0. First-half winners: Rice +14, under 23½, Rice +750 ML. Big upset by the Owls in the first half.

10:24 a.m.: Second-half line: Texas A&M -3, total 26.

10:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 14, Auburn 10. First-half winners: Texas A&M -3½, total pushes on 24. Texas A&M scored a TD with 24 seconds left to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total.

10:17 a.m.: Texas A&M takes a 14-10 lead on Auburn with 24 seconds left in the first half. A&M is -380 on the live line (Auburn +270), spread -6½, total 46½.

10:05 a.m.: Auburn takes the lead. Bo Nix escapes a sack and scores on a spectacular 5-yard run, and the Tigers take a 10-7 lead on Texas A&M with 3:36 left in the second quarter. Texas A&M is -136 on the live line (Auburn +108), spread -1½, total 43½.

9:47 a.m.: Ohio State is cruising, up 14-0 on Michigan State with 2:01 left in the first quarter. Ohio State is -8,000 on the live line (Michigan State +2,600), spread -31½, total 60½.

9:44 a.m.: Auburn kicks a field goal to cut Texas A&M’s lead to 7-3 with 14:11 left in the second quarter. A&M is -360 on the live line (Auburn +260), spread -7½, total 46½.

9:34 a.m.: Texas A&M is forced to punt, but the Aggies lead Auburn 7-0 with 3:30 left in the first quarter. A&M is -430 on the live line (Auburn +290).

9:02 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

No. 3 Ohio State (-22½, 59, -1,600) at Michigan State (+900), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Texas A&M (-5½, 48½, -210) at Auburn (+180), 9 a.m.

Rice (+1,200) at No. 15 Marshall (-24½, 42½, -3,000), 9 a.m.

No. 19 Oklahoma State (-2½, 53, -135) at TCU (+115), 9 a.m.

Western Carolina (no ML) at North Carolina (-49, 70, no ML), 9 a.m.

Toledo (-9½, 53½, -340) at Northern Illinois (+280), 9 a.m.

Kansas (+1,400) at Texas Tech (-26½, 63½, -4,000), 9 a.m.

Texas (-7, 54, -260) at Kansas State (+220), 9 a.m.

Nebraska (+100) at Purdue (-1½, 64, -120), 9 a.m.

Penn State (-13½, 51½, -450) at Rutgers (+375), 9 a.m.

Memphis (+130) at Tulane (-3, 64½, -150), 9 a.m.

Arkansas (+125) at Missouri (-2½, 55½, -145), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Rice-Marshall total from 44½ to 42½

Toledo-Northern Illinois total from 55½ to 53½

Arkansas-Missouri total from 53½ to 55½

Iowa-Illinois total from 50½ to 52½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

No. 3 Ohio State (-22½, 59, -1,600) at Michigan State (+900), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Texas A&M (-5½, 48½, -210) at Auburn (+180), 9 a.m.

Rice (+1,200) at No. 15 Marshall (-24½, 42½, -3,000), 9 a.m.

No. 19 Oklahoma State (-2½, 53, -135) at TCU (+115), 9 a.m.

Western Carolina (no ML) at North Carolina (-49, 70, no ML), 9 a.m.

Toledo (-9½, 53½, -340) at Northern Illinois (+280), 9 a.m.

Kansas (+1,400) at Texas Tech (-26½, 63½, -4,000), 9 a.m.

Texas (-7, 54, -260) at Kansas State (+220), 9 a.m.

Nebraska (+100) at Purdue (-1½, 64, -120), 9 a.m.

Penn State (-13½, 51½, -450) at Rutgers (+375), 9 a.m.

Memphis (+130) at Tulane (-3, 64½, -150), 9 a.m.

Arkansas (+125) at Missouri (-2½, 55½, -145), 9 a.m.

Troy (-3½, 54½, -175) at South Alabama (+155), 11 a.m.

Bowling Green (+120) at Akron (-2½, 54½, -140), 11 a.m.

Ball State (-2½, 63, -145) at Central Michigan (+125), 11 a.m.

Eastern Michigan (+400) at Western Michigan (-13½, 67½, -500), 11 a.m.

Syracuse (no ML) at No. 2 Notre Dame (-34, 51, no ML), 11:30 a.m.

Louisiana-Monroe (+800) at Arkansas State (-20½, 71, -1,400), noon

No. 6 Florida (-18, 63, -1,000) at Tennessee (+650), 12:30 p.m.

No. 10 Indiana (+375) at No. 18 Wisconsin (-13, 44½, -450), 12:30 p.m.

West Virginia (+200) at No. 12 Iowa State (-6, 48, -240), 12:30 p.m.

No. 22 Tulsa (-12, 45, -420) at Navy (+350), 12:30 p.m.

No. 24 Iowa (-14, 52½, -550) at Illinois (+425), 12:30 p.m.

Boston College (+210) at Virginia (-6½, 54, -250), 12:30 p.m.

Stanford (+375) at No. 23 Washington (-11½, 50, -450), 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech (+220) at North Carolina State (-7, 61½, -260), 1 p.m.

No. 8 BYU (-10½, 62½, -380) at No. 14 Coastal Carolina (+320), 2:30 p.m.

San Jose State (-2½, 60½, -145) at Hawaii (+125), 3 p.m.

Florida Atlantic (+110) at Georgia Southern (-2, 42, -130), 3 p.m.

No. 21 Oregon (-9½, 60, -340) at California (+280), 4 p.m.

Colorado State (+240) vs. San Diego State (-7, 46½, -280), 4 p.m. at Carson, California

Colorado (-8, 57½, -320) at Arizona (+265), 4 p.m.

No. 4 Clemson (-22½, 67, -2,500) at Virginia Tech (+1,100), 4:30 p.m.

South Carolina (+340) at Kentucky (-11½, 46½, -410), 4:30 p.m.

No. 1 Alabama (-29½, 65, -5,000) at LSU (+1,500), 5 p.m.

No. 9 Miami (-15½, 62½, -600) at Duke (+450), 5 p.m.

Baylor (+900) at No. 13 Oklahoma (-21½, 60½, -1,600), 5 p.m.

Fresno State (+200) at UNR (-6½, 59, -240), 6 p.m.

UCLA (+120) at Arizona State (-3, 56½, -140), 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming (-18, 52, -900) vs. New Mexico (+600), 7:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium

Oregon State (+340) at Utah (-11½, 51, -410), 7:30 p.m.

