COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Kansas leading Oklahoma in 2nd half

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood is tackled by Kansas cornerback Jeremy Webb (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder throws a pass against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Welcome to Week 8 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 8 Oklahoma State at Iowa State, No. 10 Oregon at UCLA, and Southern California at No. 13 Notre Dame. There are 45 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:58 a.m.: Oklahoma is finally on the board. The Sooners cut Kansas’ lead to 10-7 with 7:57 left in the third quarter. Oklahoma is -900 on the live line (Kansas +520), spread -7½, total 41½.

10:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Texas State (+330) at Georgia State (-10½, 58½, -400), 11 a.m.

10:48 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Central Michigan -½, total 28

Arkansas -17½, total 21½

10:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Central Michigan 28, Northern Illinois 18. First-half winners: Central Michigan -3½, over 28.

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas 45, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0. First-half winners: Arkansas -31½, over 35.

10:41 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Wake Forest PK, total 27½

Eastern Michigan -½, total 21½

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 28, Army 21. First-half winners: Wake Forest -2½, over 26½.

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eastern Michigan 24, Bowling Green 10. First-half winners: Eastern Michigan -3, over 24½.

10:37 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Florida State -13, total 23½

Penn State -10½, total 21½

Michigan -10, total 24

Cincinnati -11, total 23½

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 10, Illinois 7. First-half winners: Illinois +14½, under 24.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 13, Navy 10. First-half winners: Navy +17, under 27.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 10, Northwestern 7. First-half winners: Northwestern +14, under 27½.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 38, Massachusetts 3. First-half winners: Florida State -23, over 34.

10:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Kansas State -2½, total 29.

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Tech 24, Kansas State 10. First-half winners: Texas Tech PK, over 30.

10:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma -17½, total 34½.

10:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas 10, Oklahoma 0. First-half winners: Kansas +24½, under 38. No first-half money line was available for the Jayhawks, who were 30-1 underdogs pregame.

10:14 a.m.: Cincinnati ties Navy at 10 with 4:07 left in the second quarter. Cincinnati is -1,000 on the live line (Navy +560), spread -11½, total 47½.

9:57 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Kent State (-5, 69, -200) at Ohio (+175), 10 a.m.

9:49 a.m.: Kansas extends its lead to 10-0 on Oklahoma with 11:24 left in the second quarter. Oklahoma is still -2,500 on the live line (Kansas +900), spread -17½, total 58½.

9:48 a.m.: Navy takes a 10-7 lead on Cincinnati with 14:15 left in the second quarter. Cincinnati is -4,500 on the live line (Navy +1,200), spread -20½, total 55½.

9:36 a.m.: Didn’t take long for Cincinnati to tie it. Navy failed on an onside kick, then the Bearcats quickly cashed in. It’s 7-7 with 2:50 left in the first quarter.

9:27 a.m.: Navy strikes first on Cincinnati. The Midshipmen lead 7-0 with 3:51 left in the first quarter. Cincinnati is -1,450 on the live line (Navy +700), spread -16½, total 48½.

9:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Syracuse (+150) at Virginia Tech (-3½, 45½, -170), 9:30 a.m.

9:22 a.m.: Kansas scores first against Oklahoma. The Jayhawks lead 7-0 with 5:50 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma is -6,000 on the live line (Kansas +1,400), spread -26½, total 65½.

8:59 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 2 Cincinnati (-28, 49, -8,000) at Navy (+1,800), 9 a.m.

— No. 3 Oklahoma (-39, 66½, -20,000) at Kansas (+3,000), 9 a.m.

— Northwestern (+1,300) at No. 6 Michigan (-23½, 51, -3,500), 9 a.m.

— Illinois (+1,300) at No. 7 Penn State (-24½, 46, -3,500), 9 a.m.

— No. 16 Wake Forest (-3, 53, -160) at Army (+140), 9 a.m.

— Arkansas-Pine Bluff (no ML) at Arkansas (-50½, 59½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Massachusetts (+3,000) at Florida State (-35½, 59, -20,000), 9 a.m.

— Kansas State (-110) at Texas Tech (PK, 60, -110), 9 a.m.

— Eastern Michigan (-4, 49½, -180) at Bowling Green (+160), 9 a.m.

— Northern Illinois (+195) at Central Michigan (-6, 56, -230), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Arkansas from -49 to -50½

Central Michigan from -5 to -6

Oregon from +1 to -1

Mississippi from -7½ to -9

Miami (Ohio)-Ball State total from 52 to 53

Mississippi State-Vanderbilt total from 52 to 53

8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— No. 2 Cincinnati (-28, 49, -8,000) at Navy (+1,800), 9 a.m.

— No. 3 Oklahoma (-39, 66½, -20,000) at Kansas (+3,000), 9 a.m.

— Northwestern (+1,300) at No. 6 Michigan (-23½, 51, -3,500), 9 a.m.

— Illinois (+1,300) at No. 7 Penn State (-24½, 46, -3,500), 9 a.m.

— No. 16 Wake Forest (-3, 53, -160) at Army (+140), 9 a.m.

— Arkansas-Pine Bluff (no ML) at Arkansas (-50½, 59½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Massachusetts (+3,000) at Florida State (-35½, 59, -20,000), 9 a.m.

— Kansas State (-110) at Texas Tech (PK, 60, -110), 9 a.m.

— Eastern Michigan (-4, 49½, -180) at Bowling Green (+160), 9 a.m.

— Northern Illinois (+195) at Central Michigan (-6, 56, -230), 9 a.m.

— Syracuse (+150) at Virginia Tech (-3½, 45½, -170), 9:30 a.m.

— Kent State (-5, 69, -200) at Ohio (+175), 10 a.m.

— Texas State (+330) at Georgia State (-10½, 58½, -400), 11 a.m.

— Wisconsin (-3½, 40½, -165) at No. 25 Purdue (+145), noon

— No. 8 Oklahoma State (+225) at Iowa State (-7, 47, -265), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 10 Oregon (-1, 61, -115) at UCLA (-105), 12:30 p.m.

— LSU (+280) at No. 12 Mississippi (-9, 76½, -340), 12:30 p.m.

— Clemson (+145) at No. 23 Pittsburgh (-3½, 47, -165), 12:30 p.m.

— Rice (+1,200) at UAB (-24, 44½, -3,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Maryland (+155) at Minnesota (-4, 53, -175), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (+155) at Ball State (-4, 53, -175), 12:30 p.m.

— Western Michigan (-1½, 54½, -125) at Toledo (+105), 12:30 p.m.

— Buffalo (-12½, 57½, -450) at Akron (+375), 12:30 p.m.

— Colorado (+275) at California (-8½, 44, -335), 12:30 p.m.

— Brigham Young (-4, 56½, -180) at Washington State (+160), 12:30 p.m.

— New Mexico (+800) at Wyoming (-20, 40½, -1,400), 12:30 p.m.

— Mississippi State (-20½, 53, -1,600) at Vanderbilt (+900), 1 p.m.

— Liberty (-21, 60½, -1,600) at North Texas (+900), 1 p.m.

— Boston College (+170) at Louisville (-4, 57, -190), 1 p.m.

— East Carolina (+425) at Houston (-13½, 57, -550), 1 p.m.

— Tennessee (+1,500) at No. 4 Alabama (-25, 68, -5,000), 4 p.m.

— No. 22 San Diego State (+135) at Air Force (-3, 39, -155), 4 p.m.

— No. 24 UTSA (-6, 59½, -220) at Louisiana Tech (+190), 4 p.m.

— Western Kentucky (-15, 77, -700) at Florida International (+500), 4 p.m.

— Temple (+105) at South Florida (-1½, 55, -125), 4 p.m.

— South Alabama (-13½, 51, -550) at Louisiana-Monroe (+425), 4 p.m.

— UNR (+145) at Fresno State (-3½, 64, -165), 4 p.m.

— No. 5 Ohio State (-21, 59½, -1,500) at Indiana (+850), 4:30 p.m.

— Southern California (+220) at No. 13 Notre Dame (-7, 59, -260), 4:30 p.m.

— South Carolina (+900) at No. 17 Texas A&M (-19½, 45, -1,600), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 18 North Carolina State (-3½, 54½, -165) at Miami (Fla.) (+145), 4:30 p.m.

— Georgia Tech (+210) at Virginia (-6½, 65½, -250), 4:30 p.m.

— West Virginia (+170) at TCU (-4½, 57, -190), 4:30 p.m.

— Utah (-3, 57, -150) at Oregon State (+130), 4:30 p.m.

— New Mexico State (+650) at Hawaii (-18, 62, -1,000), 9 p.m.

