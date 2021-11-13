COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Kansas’ massive upset highlights day

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Kansas players celebrate their 57-56 win over Texas in overtime of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Samford wide receiver Montrell Washington (4) is tripped up by Florida safety Rashad Torrence II after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Oklahoma defensive back Key Lawrence (12) pushes Baylor running back Trestan Ebner (1) out of bounds during a NCAA football in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Samford tight end Michael Vice (88) celebrates as he heads to the end zone on a 58-yard pass play for a touchdown against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, center, is tackled by Kansas defensive lineman Caleb Sampson, right, and cornerback Jeremy Webb, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 4 Oklahoma at No. 18 Baylor, No. 9 Michigan at No. 23 Penn State, and No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 12 Mississippi. There are 54 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

11:45 p.m.: That’s it for today. Favorites went 29-22-1 against the spread, with two games closing pick’em. Fifteen underdogs scored outright upsets, led by Kansas, which defeated Texas 57-56 in overtime at +31 and 16-1 on the money line. Other big upsets included Georgia State (+400 at Coastal Carolina) and Texas Tech (+375 vs. Iowa State).

Totals went 29-23-2 to the over.

Betting results for every game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story.

11:22 p.m.: All the games are over. We’ll be back in a few minutes to total up the day.

11:21 p.m.: FINAL: Utah State 48, San Jose State 17. The Aggies roll to the outright win as 4-point road underdogs, +160 ML. The game goes over 58.

11:01 p.m.: FINAL: No. 5 Oregon 38, Washington State 24. The Ducks cover as 13-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game goes over 58 on a Washington State TD with nine seconds left.

10:56 p.m.: FINAL: San Diego State 23, UNR 21. The Wolf Pack cover as 2½-point underdogs, but the Aztecs win outright at -140 ML at the quasi-neutral site in Carson, California (San Diego State’s temporary home). The game stays under 45½.

10:51 p.m.: San Diego State kicks a 35-yard field goal takes a 23-21 lead on UNR with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter. The Wolf Pack are still in position to cover +2½.

10:34 p.m.: Oregon should survive. The Ducks extend their lead to 31-17 with 5:52 left in the fourth quarter. Oregon -13 remains up in the air.

10:25 p.m.: Oregon can’t shake Washington State. The Cougars cut the Ducks’ lead to 24-17 with 8:31 left in the fourth quarter. Oregon is -1,200 on the live line (Washington State +630).

10:23 p.m.: UNR takes the lead. Romeo Doubs catches a 54-yard TD pass, and the Wolf Pack go in front 21-20 on San Diego State with 9:57 left in the fourth quarter. UNR is -122 on the live line (San Diego State -104).

9:31 p.m.: Second-half line: San Jose State -3½, total 27.

9:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: Utah State 24, San Jose State 14. First-half winners: Utah State +2½, over 28½.

9:26 p.m.: FINAL: UCLA 44, Colorado 20. The Bruins outscore the Buffaloes 34-0 in the second half to cover as 18½-point home favorites, -1,100 ML. The game goes over 57.

9:09 p.m.: Second-half line: Oregon -6½, total 29.

9:07 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon 14, Washington State 14. First-half winners: Washington State +7, under 30½.

9:04 p.m.: Second-half line: San Diego State -½, total 21½.

9:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Diego State 10, UNR 7. First-half winners: San Diego State -½, under 22½.

8:43 p.m.: FINAL: No. 13 Wake Forest 45, No. 21 North Carolina State 42. The Demon Deacons hang on to cover as 1-point home favorites, -120 ML. The game cruises over 64½.

8:32 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas 57, Texas 56 (OT). The Jayhawks convert a 2-point conversion in overtime to win outright as 31-point road underdogs, +1,600 ML. The game sails over 61½.

8:22 p.m.: FINAL: No. 10 Oklahoma State 63, TCU 17. The Cowboys romp as 11½-point home favorites, -450 ML. The game goes over 54.

8:15 p.m.: Texas and Kansas are going to overtime tied at 49.

8:13 p.m.: Texas finally ties Kansas at 49 with 22 seconds to play. Bettors who took the Jayhawks at 16-1 on the money line are sweating, but not those who took Kansas +31.

8:07 p.m.: FINAL: Arkansas 16, LSU 13 (OT). The spread pushes on 3, but the Razorbacks kick a 37-yard field goal to win outright in overtime at -140 ML. The game stays well under 59.

7:58 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 Mississippi 29, No. 11 Texas A&M 19. The Rebels win outright as 1½-point home underdogs, +105 ML. The game stays under 57.

7:53 p.m.: FINAL: No. 7 Notre Dame 28, Virginia 3. The Fighting Irish cover as 9-point road favorites, -340 ML. The game stays well under 62.

7:52 p.m.: Texas is running out of time. The Longhorns cut Kansas’ lead to 49-42 with 4:39 left in the fourth quarter. Kansas is -220 on the live line (Texas +180).

7:44 p.m.: Second-half line: UCLA -12½, total 31.

7:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado 20, UCLA 10. First-half winners: Colorado +10½, over 29½, Colorado +450 ML. UCLA kicked a 41-yard field goal on the final play to push the first-half total over.

7:38 p.m.: SPREAD DRAMA: Bettors went on a wild ride in Arizona State-Washington. The Huskies (+6) led 24-14 going to the fourth quarter. The Sun Devils rallied to take a 28-24 lead with 1:11 to play, then seemingly crushed Washington bettors by returning an interception for a TD and a 35-24 lead with 32 seconds left. However, Washington quickly moved down the field and scored on a 2-yard TD pass with three seconds left to get the backdoor cover in a 35-30 loss.

7:37 p.m.: FINAL: Arizona State 35, Washington 30. After a wild finish (see above), the Huskies cover as 6-point home underdogs, but the Sun Devils win outright at -220 ML. The game goes over 45½.

7:31 p.m.: The last games are about to kick off:

— Washington State (+400) at No. 5 Oregon (-13, 58, -500), 7:30 p.m.

— UNR (+120) vs. San Diego State (-2½, 45½, -140), 7:30 p.m. (at Carson, Calif.)

— Utah State (+160) at San Jose State (-4, 58, -180), 7:30 p.m.

7:18 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: Kentucky 34, Vanderbilt 17. The Commodores cover as 22½-point home underdogs, but the Wildcats win outright at -2,000 ML. The game stays just under 52½.

FINAL: Air Force 35, Colorado State 21. The Falcons cover as 3½-point road favorites, -165 ML. The game goes over 45.

FINAL: Fresno State 34, New Mexico 7. The Bulldogs cover as 24-point home favorites, -3,000 ML. The game stays under 51.

6:38 p.m.: Second-half lines:

N.C. State -½, total 33½

Oklahoma State -2½, total 24

6:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 28, TCU 3. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -6½, over 27.

6:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 24, N.C. State 20. First-half winners: Wake Forest -½, over 32.

6:08 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Texas -17½, total 37

Notre Dame -4, total 24

Arkansas -3, total 27

6:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas 35, Texas 14. First-half winners: Kansas +19, over 33½.

6:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 21, Virginia 0. First-half winners: Notre Dame -6½, under 30½.

6:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 10, Arkansas 3. First-half winners: LSU +½, under 28½.

5:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Colorado (+700) at UCLA (-18½, 57, -1,100), 6 p.m.

5:47 p.m.: FINAL: Oregon State 35, Stanford 14. The Beavers cover as 13-point home favorites, -550 ML. The game stays under 56.

5:45 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Texas A&M -1, total 25½

Air Force -½, total 24

5:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi 15, Texas A&M 0. First-half winners: Mississippi +½, under 28.

5:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Air Force 21, Colorado State 14. First-half winners: Air Force -2, over 21½.

5:37 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Arizona State -6, total 23½

Kentucky -10, total 23

5:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 31, Vanderbilt 3. First-half winners: Kentucky -12½, over 27½.

5:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 17, Arizona State 7. First-half winners: Washington +3, over 22, Washington +155 ML. Washington kicked a 37-yard field goal on the final play to push the first-half total over.

5:29 p.m.: Second-half line: Fresno State -11, total 21½.

5:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Fresno State 24, New Mexico 0. First-half winners: Fresno State -14, under 27½.

5:18 p.m.: FINAL: Arkansas State 27, Louisiana-Monroe 24. The Red Wolves rally to win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +130 ML. The game stays under 66½.

5:10 p.m.: Mississippi has started fast. The Rebels lead Texas A&M 13-0 with 9:34 left in the second quarter. Ole Miss is -400 on the live line (Texas A&M +300), spread -10½, total 51½.

4:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— TCU (+375) at No. 10 Oklahoma State (-11½, 54, -450), 5 p.m.

4:38 p.m.: FINAL: No. 8 Michigan State 40, Maryland 21. The Spartans cover as 11½-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game goes just over 60½.

4:37 p.m.: Catching up on some more finals:

FINAL: No. 24 Louisiana (Lafayette) 35, Troy 21. The Ragin’ Cajuns cover as 6½-point road favorites, -250 ML. The game goes over 48.

FINAL: Missouri 31, South Carolina 28. The Tigers hold on to win a pick’em game at -110 ML. The game goes just over 57½.

FINAL: North Texas 20, UTEP 17. The Mean Green win a pick’em game at -110 ML. The game stays under 55.

FINAL: Tulsa 20, Tulane 13 (OT). The Golden Hurricane cover in overtime as 3-point road favorites, -150 ML. The game stays under 55½. The Green Wave missed a 26-yard field goal in the final seconds that would have won the game.

4:30 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Georgia 41, Tennessee 17. The Bulldogs cover as 20-point road favorites, -1,600 ML. The game goes over 55½ on a Tennessee TD with 3:38 left.

4:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 7 Notre Dame (-9, 62, -340) at Virginia (+280), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 21 North Carolina State (+100) at No. 13 Wake Forest (-1, 64½, -120), 4:30 p.m.

— Arkansas (-3, 59, -140) at LSU (+120), 4:30 p.m.

— Kansas (+1,600) at Texas (-31, 61½, -6,000), 4:30 p.m.

4:23 p.m.: Catching up on some finals:

FINAL: No. 15 UTSA 27, Southern Mississippi 17. The Golden Eagles cover easily as 32½-point road underdogs, but the Roadrunners win outright. No ML was available. The game stays under 54½.

FINAL: Louisiana Tech 42, Charlotte 32. The Bulldogs cover as 7-point home favorites, -250 ML. The game goes over 58½.

FINAL: Old Dominion 30, Florida Atlantic 16. The Monarchs win outright as 6½-point home underdogs, +210 ML. The game stays under 49.

FINAL: Florida State 31, Miami (Fla.) 28. The Seminoles score a TD with 26 seconds left to win outright as 2½-point home underdogs, +115 ML. The game stays under 61½.

FINAL: Boston College 41, Georgia Tech 30. The Eagles cover as 1-point road favorites, -125 ML. The game goes over 55.

FINAL: Virginia Tech 48, Duke 17. The Hokies cover as 12½-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game goes over 50½.

FINAL: Texas Tech 41, Iowa State 38. The Red Raiders blow a 31-14 lead but kick a 62-yard field goal on the final play to win outright as 11½-point home underdogs, +375 ML. The game goes over 56.

4:10 p.m.: FINAL: No. 19 Iowa 27, Minnesota 22. The Hawkeyes hold on to cover as 4-point home favorites, -175 ML. The game goes over 37. Some early bettors won with Minnesota +5½ or better or pushed with +5.

4:08 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Ohio State 59, Purdue 31. The Buckeyes cover as 19-point home favorites, -1,400 ML. The game goes over 65½.

4:07 p.m.: FINAL: UNLV 27, Hawaii 13. The Rebels post their second straight victory, winning outright as 3½-point home underdogs, +140 ML. The game stays under 55.

4:06 p.m.: Second-half line: Oregon State -6½, total 26½.

4:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon State 14, Stanford 0. First-half winners: Oregon State -7½, under 28.

4:02 p.m.: Georgia is going to win and cover -20. The Bulldogs extend their lead to 41-10 over Tennessee with 7:03 left in the fourth quarter.

3:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 11 Texas A&M (-1½, 57, -125) at No. 12 Mississippi (+105), 4 p.m.

— Kentucky (-22½, 52½, -2,000) at Vanderbilt (+1,000), 4 p.m.

— Arizona State (-6, 45½, -220) at Washington (+190), 4 p.m.

— Air Force (-3½, 45, -165) at Colorado State (+145), 4 p.m.

— New Mexico (+1,200) at Fresno State (-24, 51, -3,000), 4 p.m.

3:53 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia Southern 38, Texas State 30. The Eagles win outright as 1-point road underdogs, -105 ML. The game goes over 52.

3:48 p.m.: FINAL: Middle Tennessee 50, Florida International 10. The Blue Raiders roll as 11-point home favorites, -410 ML. The game goes over 55.

3:46 p.m.: FINAL: UAB 21, Marshall 14. The Blazers win outright as 4½-point road underdogs, +165 ML. The game stays under 55.

3:37 p.m.: Georgia is finally outside the number. The Bulldogs take a 34-10 lead on Tennessee with 13:14 left in the fourth quarter and are now covering -20.

3:30 p.m.: Second-half line: Monroe -2, total 31½.

3:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas State 10, Louisiana-Monroe 7. First-half winners: Arkansas State +1½, under 33½.

3:10 p.m.: UNLV might be headed for its second straight win. The Rebels extend their lead to 20-10 over Hawaii with 5:39 left in the third quarter and are -390 on the live line (Hawaii +280), spread -6½, total 50½.

2:49 p.m.: Catching up on some finals:

FINAL: Utah 38, Arizona 29. The Wildcats cover as 24-point home underdogs, but the Utes win outright at -3,000 ML. The game goes over 54½.

FINAL: Western Kentucky 42, Rice 21. The Hilltoppers cover as 19-point road favorites, -1,000 ML. The game goes just over 62 on a Rice TD with 55 seconds left.

FINAL: Appalachian State 31, South Alabama 7. The Mountaineers return an interception for a TD with 2:37 left to cover as 22-point home favorites, -2,500 ML. The game stays under 51.

2:48 p.m.: Second-half line: Michigan State -4, total 30.

2:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 27, Maryland 14. First-half winners: Michigan State -7, over 31.

2:43 p.m.: Second-half lines:

North Texas -1, total 24½

Tulane -1, total 26

2:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTEP 7, North Texas 3. First-half winners: UTEP PK, under 27½.

2:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tulsa 13, Tulane 3. First-half winners: Tulsa -1½, under 27½.

2:38 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -7, total 31½

Hawaii -1½, total 27

Missouri -½, total 28

2:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Missouri 17, South Carolina 14. First-half winners: Missouri PK, over 28.

2:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: UNLV 10, Hawaii 10. First-half winners: UNLV +1½, under 27½.

2:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 45, Purdue 17. First-half winners: Ohio State -11, over 35.

2:29 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -7½, total 26.

2:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 24, Tennessee 10. First-half winners: Georgia -11, over 29½. Georgia scored a TD with 37 seconds left to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total over.

2:25 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Stanford (+425) at Oregon State (-13, 56, -550), 2:30 p.m.

2:22 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia State 42, No. 22 Coastal Carolina 40. The Panthers stop a 2-point conversion wit 1:09 left to win outright as 12-point road underdogs, +400 ML. The game sails over 53.

2:18 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Iowa State -10, total 28½

Florida Atlantic -4, total 23

Miami -1½, total 30

2:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Tech 31, Iowa State 14. First-half winners: Texas Tech +7, over 28½, Texas Tech +270 ML.

2:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 20, Miami (Fla.) 7. First-half winners: Florida State +½, under 30½.

2:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Old Dominion 11, Florida Atlantic 3. First-half winners: Old Dominion +3½, under 24, Old Dominion +175 ML.

2:12 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Virginia Tech -4½, total 21½

Georgia Tech -½, total 28

Louisiana Tech -3, total 28

Louisiana -3½, total 23

UTSA -15½, total 27½

Iowa -3, total 20

2:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 17, Duke 3. First-half winners: Virginia Tech -7, under 24½.

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 13, Iowa 10. First-half winners: Minnesota +3, over 17½, Minnesota +160 ML.

2:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTSA 10, Southern Mississippi 10. First-half winners: Southern Miss +20½, under 30.

2:07 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana Tech 14, Charlotte 7. First-half winners: Louisiana Tech -4, under 28½.

2:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 28, Georgia Tech 21. First-half winners: Boston College -½, over 27½.

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 14, Troy 13. First-half winners: Troy +3½, over 24.

2:04 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Marshall -4, total 27½

Middle Tennessee -3, total 21½

1:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Middle Tennessee 34, Florida International 3. First-half winners: Middle Tennessee -6½, over 28.

1:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: UAB 14, Marshall 7. First-half winners: UAB +3, under 28, UAB +150 ML.

1:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Arkansas State (+130) at Louisiana-Monroe (-3, 66½, -150), 2 p.m.

1:48 p.m.: No problems for Ohio State. The Buckeyes lead Purdue 35-7 with 13:28 left in the second quarter and are -38½ on the live spread (no ML available), total 88½.

1:45 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas State PK, total 26½.

1:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas State 17, Georgia Southern 17. First-half winners: Georgia Southern +½, over 26½.

1:43 p.m.: Georgia ties Tennessee at 10 with 9:42 left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs are -620 on the live line (Volunteers +400), spread -10½, total 57½.

1:10 p.m.: Catching up on some earlier finals:

FINAL: Mississippi State 43, No. 16 Auburn 34. The Bulldogs outscore the Tigers 33-6 in the second half to win outright as 5½-point road underdogs, +180 ML. The game goes over 51.

FINAL: Florida 70, Samford 52. The Bulldogs cover easily as 36½-point road underdogs, but the Gators win outright. No ML was available. The game sails over 68.

FINAL: Clemson 44, Connecticut 7. The Huskies cover as 40½-point road underdogs, but the Tigers win outright. No ML was available. The total pushes on 51.

FINAL: Rutgers 38, Indiana 3. The Scarlet Knights roll to the outright win as 6½-point road underdogs, +210 ML. The game stays under 42½.

FINAL: SMU 55, Central Florida 28. The Mustangs cover as 7-point home favorites, -265 ML. The game goes over 61½.

FINAL: East Carolina 30, Memphis 29 (OT). The Pirates stop a 2-point conversion to win outright in overtime as 4-point road underdogs, +155 ML. The total pushes on 59 in OT.

FINAL: No. 17 Houston 37, Temple 8. The Cougars cover as 25-point home favorites, -3,000 ML. The game stays under 53.

FINAL: Army 63, Bucknell 10. The Black Knights score a TD with 3:59 left to cover as 52-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game goes over 58.

1:06 p.m.: Second-half line: Appalachian State -8½, total 23½.

1:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 14, South Alabama 7. First-half winners: South Alabama +13 under 27.

12:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Maryland (+400) at No. 8 Michigan State (-11½, 60½, -500), 1 p.m.

— South Carolina (-110) at Missouri (PK, 57½, -110), 1 p.m.

— UTEP (-110) at North Texas (PK, 55, -110), 1 p.m.

— Tulsa (-3, 55½, -150) at Tulane (+130), 1 p.m.

— Hawaii (-3½, 55, -160) at UNLV (+140), 1 p.m.

12:44 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Western Kentucky -6½, total 24½

Coastal Carolina -4½, total 29½

Utah -10, total 28

12:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Utah 21, Arizona 17. First-half winners: Arizona +14, over 29½.

12:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Western Kentucky 28, Rice 0. First-half winners: Western Kentucky -10½, under 31½.

12:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia State 28, Coastal Carolina 23. First-half winners: Georgia State +7, over 27, Georgia State +280 ML.

12:35 p.m.: FINAL: No. 9 Michigan 21, No. 23 Penn State 17. The Wolverines cover as 2½-point road favorites, -140 ML. The game stays under 48.

12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 1 Georgia (-20, 55½, -1,600) at Tennessee (+900), 12:30 p.m.

— Purdue (+800) at No. 6 Ohio State (-19, 65½, -1,400), 12:30 p.m.

— Minnesota (+155) at No. 19 Iowa (-4, 37, -175, 12:30 p.m.

— Southern Mississippi (no ML) at No. 15 UTSA (-32½, 54½, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Charlotte (+210) at Louisiana Tech (-7, 58½, -250), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida International (+340) at Middle Tennessee (-11, 55, -410), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (-6½, 49, -250) at Old Dominion (+210), 12:30 p.m.

— UAB (+165) at Marshall (-4½, 55, -185), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Fla.) (-2½, 61½, -135) at Florida State (+115), 12:30 p.m.

— Boston College (-1, 55, -125) at Georgia Tech (+105), 12:30 p.m.

— Duke (+400) at Virginia Tech (-12½, 50½, -500), 12:30 p.m.

— Iowa State (-11½, 56, -450) at Texas Tech (+375), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 24 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-6½, 48, -250) at Troy (+210), 12:30 p.m.

12:25 p.m.: FINAL: No. 18 Baylor 27, No. 4 Oklahoma 14. The Bears win outright as 3½-point home underdogs, +150 ML. The game stays under 63.

12:21 p.m.: Michigan retakes the lead at 21-17 on a 47-yard TD pass with 3:29 to play. The Wolverines are -350 on the live line (Penn State +255).

12:16 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas State 34, West Virginia 17. The Wildcats cover as 6-point home favorites, -230 ML. The game goes over 47.

12:15 p.m.: FINAL: No. 20 Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 7. The Badgers cover as 25½-point home favorites, -3,000 ML. The game goes just over 41½.

12:14 p.m.: FINAL: No. 3 Alabama 59, New Mexico State 3. The Crimson Tide cover as 50-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game stays under 67½.

12:12 p.m.: Penn State takes a 17-14 lead on Michigan with 5:55 left in the fourth quarter. The Nittany Lions are -245 on the live line (Wolverines +186).

12:06 p.m.: FINAL: Maine 35, Massachusetts 10. The Black Bears dominate the second half to cover as 4½-point road favorites, -200 ML. The game stays under 59.

12:02 p.m.: Baylor is going to knock off Oklahoma. The Bears take a 24-7 lead with 3:57 left in the fourth quarter.

12:01 p.m.: Penn State gets a touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie Michigan at 14 with 7:35 left in the fourth quarter. Michigan is -128 on the live line (Penn State +100).

11:59 a.m.: FINAL: Louisville 41, Syracuse 3. The Cardinals roll as 3-point home favorites, -150 ML. The game stays under 55½.

11:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Georgia Southern (-105) at Texas State (-1, 52, -115), noon

11:40 a.m.: Florida has finally righted the ship a bit. The Gators lead Samford 56-42 with 1:24 left in the third quarter.

11:37 a.m.: Oklahoma is in trouble. Baylor takes a 17-7 lead with 13:13 left in the fourth quarter. The Bears are -520 on the live line (Sooners +350), spread -6½, total 37½.

11:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— South Alabama (+1,100) at Appalachian State (-22, 51, -2,500), 11:30 a.m.

11:21 a.m.: Baylor maintains a 10-7 lead over Oklahoam with 3:21 left in the third quarter. The Bears are -136 on the live line (Sooners +106), spread -2½, total 36½.

11:11 a.m.: Michigan extends its lead to 14-6 over Penn State with 11:50 left in the third quarter. The Wolverines are -320 on the live line (Nittany Lions +250), spread -6½, total 40½.

10:57 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Utah (-24, 54½, -3,000) at Arizona (+1,200), 11 a.m.

— Western Kentucky (-19, 62, -1,000) at Rice (+650), 11 a.m.

— Georgia State (+400) at No. 22 Coastal Carolina (-12, 53, -500), 11 a.m.

10:55 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Clemson -15½, total 21

Auburn -½, total 24½

10:54 a.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 30, Connecticut 7. First-half winners: UConn +25½, over 29½.

10:53 a.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 28, Mississippi State 10. First-half winners: Auburn -3, over 24½.

10:52 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Alabama -17, total 25½

Florida -17½, total 33

SMU -½, total 27½

10:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: SMU 38, Central Florida 14. First-half winners: SMU -4, over 30½.

10:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Samford 42, Florida 35. First-half winners: Samford +22½, over 38.

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 49, New Mexico State 3. First-half winners: Alabama -33, over 38½.

10:42 a.m.: Second-half line: Michigan -1½, total 23½.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 7, Penn State 6. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 1, under 23½.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Kansas State -1½, total 22

Indiana -4, total 20½

Houston -10½, total 23½

Memphis -½, total 28

Maine -1, total 28½

Army -17, total 21½

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 17, West Virginia 3. First-half winners: Kansas State -3½, under 23½.

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rutgers 17, Indiana 3. First-half winners: Rutgers +3½, under 21, Rutgers +180 ML.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Maine 14, Massachusetts 10. First-half winners: Maine -3, under 29.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Houston 10, Temple 0. First-half winners: Temple +14, under 28½.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 42, Bucknell 0. First-half winners: Army -33½, over 35.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: East Carolina 16, Memphis 13. First-half winners: East Carolina +3, over 28½, East Carolina +150 ML.

10:30 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Louisville -½, total 23

Oklahoma -2½, total 30

Wisconsin -12½, total 17½

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Louisville 35, Syracuse 3. First-half winners: Louisville -1½, over 27½.

10:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 21, Northwestern 0. First-half winners: Wisconsin -14, under 22½.

10:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 7, Oklahoma 7. First-half winners: Baylor +2½, under 31½.

10:13 a.m.: Baylor ties Oklahoma at 7 with 4:44 left in the second quarter. Oklahoma is -156 on the live line (Baylor +122), spread -2½, total 48½.

9:58 a.m.: Oklahoma takes the lead. Caleb Williams scores on a 2-yard run with 10:20 left in the second quarter, and the Sooners go in front of Baylor 7-0. Oklahoma is -295 on the live line (Baylor +220), spread -6½, total 49½.

9:36 a.m.: Penn State fails on a fake field goal but still leads Michigan 3-0 with 3:29 left in the first quarter. Michigan is -120 on the live line (Penn State -110), total 41½.

9:32 a.m.: Missed opportunities early for Baylor. The Bears fail on fourth-and-goal at the 2, then miss a 51-yard field goal after an interception. The game remains scoreless with 4:10 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma is -196 on the live line (Baylor +150), spread -3½, total 53½.

8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— New Mexico State (no ML) at No. 3 Alabama (-50, 67½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— No. 9 Michigan (-2½, 48, -140) at No. 23 Penn State (+120), 9 a.m.

— No. 4 Oklahoma (-3½, 63, -170) at No. 18 Baylor (+150), 9 a.m.

— Mississippi State (+180) at No. 16 Auburn (-5½, 51, -210), 9 a.m.

— Northwestern (+1,200) at No. 20 Wisconsin (-25½, 41½, -3,000), 9 a.m.

— Samford (no ML) at Florida (-36½, 68, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Connecticut (no ML) at Clemson (-40½, 51, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Syracuse (+130) at Louisville (-3, 55½, -150), 9 a.m.

— Rutgers (+210) at Indiana (-6½, 42½, -250), 9 a.m.

— Maine (-4½, 59, -200) at Massachusetts (+175), 9 a.m.

— West Virginia (+195) at Kansas State (-6, 47, -230), 9 a.m.

— Central Florida (+225) at SMU (-7, 61½, -265), 9 a.m.

— East Carolina (+155) at Memphis (-4, 59, -175), 9 a.m.

— No. 17 Houston (-25, 53, -3,000) at Temple (+1,200), 9 a.m.

— Bucknell (no ML) at Army (-52, 58, no ML), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Michigan from -1½ to -2½

Baylor from +5½ to +3½

Wisconsin from -24 to -25½

East Carolina from +5 to +4

Army from -51 to -52

Coastal Carolina from -11½ to -12½

Georgia State-Coastal Carolina total from 52 to 53

Georgia Southern from +2½ to +1½

Purdue-Ohio State total from 63½ to 65½

Charlotte-Louisiana Tech total from 57 to 58½

Middle Tennessee from -10 to -11

UAB from +5 to +4

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 3 Alabama 59, New Mexico State 3 (at Alabama)

Full-game winners: Alabama -50, under 67½, no ML

First-half winners: Alabama -33, over 38½ (Alabama 49-3)

Second-half winners: New Mexico State +17, under 25½ (Alabama 10-0)

— No. 9 Michigan 21, N0. 23 Penn State 17 (at Penn State)

Full-game winners: Michigan -2½, under 48, Michigan -140 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 1, under 23½ (Michigan 7-6)

Second-half winners: Michigan -1½, over 23½ (Michigan 14-11)

— No. 18 Baylor 27, No. 4 Oklahoma 14 (at Baylor)

Full-game winners: Baylor +3½, under 63, Baylor +150 ML

First-half winners: Baylor +2½, under 31½ (tied 7-7)

Second-half winners: Baylor +2½, under 30 (Baylor 20-7)

— Mississippi State 43, No. 16 Auburn 34 (at Auburn)

Full-game winners: Mississippi State +5½, over 51, Mississippi State +180 ML

First-half winners: Auburn -3, over 24½ (Auburn 28-10)

Second-half winners: Mississippi State +½, over 24½ (Mississippi State 33-6)

— No. 20 Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 7 (at Wisconsin)

Full-game winners: Wisconsin -25½, over 41½, Wisconsin -3,000 ML

First-half winners: Wisconsin -14, under 22½ (Wisconsin 21-0)

Second-half winners: Northwestern +12½, over 17½ (Wisconsin 14-7)

— Florida 70, Samford 52 (at Florida)

Full-game winners: Samford +36½, over 68, no ML

First-half winners: Samford +22½, over 38 (Samford 42-35)

Second-half winners: Florida -17½, over 33 (Florida 35-10)

— Clemson 44, Connecticut 7 (at Clemson)

Full-game winners: UConn +40½, total pushes on 51, no ML

First-half winners: UConn +25½, over 29½ (Clemson 30-7)

Second-half winners: UConn +15½, under 21 (Clemson 14-0)

— Louisville 41, Syracuse 3 (at Louisville)

Full-game winners: Louisville -3, under 55½, Louisville -150 ML

First-half winners: Louisville -1½, over 27½ (Louisville 35-3)

Second-half winners: Louisville -½, under 23 (Louisville 6-0)

— Rutgers 38, Indiana 3 (at Indiana)

Full-game winners: Rutgers +6½, under 42½, Rutgers +210 ML

First-half winners: Rutgers +3½, under 21 (Rutgers 17-3)

Second-half winners: Rutgers +4, over 20½ (Rutgers 21-0)

— Maine 35, Massachusetts 10 (at Massachusetts)

Full-game winners: Maine -4½, under 59, Maine -200 ML

First-half winners: Maine -3, under 29 (Maine 14-10)

Second-half winners: Maine -1, under 28½ (Maine 21-0)

— Kansas State 34, West Virginia 17 (at Kansas State)

Full-game winners: Kansas State -6, over 47, Kansas State -230 ML

First-half winners: Kansas State -3½, under 23½ (Kansas State 17-3)

Second-half winners: Kansas State -1½, over 22 (Kansas State 17-14)

— SMU 55, Central Florida 28 (at SMU)

Full-game winners: SMU -7, over 61½, SMU -265 ML

First-half winners: SMU -4, over 30½ (SMU 38-14)

Second-half winners: SMU -½, over 27½ (SMU 17-14)

— East Carolina 30, Memphis 29 (OT) (at Memphis)

Full-game winners: East Carolina +4, total pushes on 59, East Carolina +155 ML

First-half winners: East Carolina +3, over 28½ (East Carolina 16-13)

Second-half winners: Memphis -½, over 28 (Memphis 16-14)

— No. 17 Houston 37, Temple 8 (at Temple)

Full-game winners: Houston -25, under 53, Houston -3,000 ML

First-half winners: Temple +14, under 28½ (Houston 10-0)

Second-half winners: Houston -10½, over 23½ (Houston 27-8)

— Army 63, Bucknell 10 (at Army)

Full-game winners: Army -52, over 58, no ML

First-half winners: Army -33½, over 35 (Army 42-0)

Second-half winners: Bucknell +17, over 21½ (Army 21-10)

— Utah 38, Arizona 29 (at Arizona)

Full-game winners: Arizona +24, over 54½, Utah -3,000 ML

First-half winners: Arizona +14, over 29½ (Utah 21-17)

Second-half winners: Arizona +10, over 28 (Utah 17-12)

— Western Kentucky 42, Rice 21 (at Rice)

Full-game winners: Western Kentucky -19, over 62, Western Kentucky -1,000 ML

First-half winners: Western Kentucky -10½, under 31½ (Western Kentucky 28-0)

Second-half winners: Rice +6½, over 24½ (Rice 21-14)

— Georgia State 42, No. 22 Coastal Carolina 40 (at Coastal Carolina)

Full-game winners: Georgia State +12, over 53, Georgia State +400 ML

First-half winners: Georgia State +7, over 27 (Georgia State 28-23)

Second-half winners: Georgia State +4½, over 29½ (Coastal Carolina 17-14)

— Appalachian State 31, South Alabama 7 (at Appalachian State)

Full-game winners: Appalachian State -22, under 51, Appalachian State -2,500 ML

First-half winners: South Alabama +13 under 27 (Appalachian State 14-7)

Second-half winners: Appalachian State -8½, under 23½ (Appalachian State 17-0)

— Georgia Southern 38, Texas State 30 (at Texas State)

Full-game winners: Georgia Southern +1, over 52, Georgia Southern -105 ML

First-half winners: Georgia Southern +½, over 26½ (tied 17-17)

Second-half winners: Georgia Southern PK, over 26½ (Georgia Southern 21-13)

— No. 1 Georgia 41, Tennessee 17 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Georgia -20, over 55½, Georgia -1,600 ML

First-half winners: Georgia -11, over 29½ (Georgia 24-10)

Second-half winners: Georgia -7½, under 26 (Georgia 17-7)

— No. 6 Ohio State 59, Purdue 31 (at Ohio State)

Full-game winners: Ohio State -19, over 65½, Ohio State -1,400 ML

First-half winners: Ohio State -11, over 35 (Ohio State 45-17)

Second-half winners: Purdue +7, under 31½ (tied 14-14)

— No. 19 Iowa 27, Minnesota 22 (at Iowa)

Full-game winners: Iowa -4, over 37, Iowa -175 ML

First-half winners: Minnesota +3, over 17½ (Minnesota 13-10)

Second-half winners: Iowa -3, over 20 (Iowa 17-9)

— No. 15 UTSA 27, Southern Mississippi 17 (at UTSA)

Full-game winners: Southern Miss +32½, under 54½, no ML

First-half winners: Southern Miss +20½, under 30 (tied 10-10)

Second-half winners: Southern Miss +15½, under 27½ (UTSA 17-7)

— Louisiana Tech 42, Charlotte 32 (at Louisiana Tech)

Full-game winners: Louisiana Tech -7, over 58½, Louisiana Tech -250 ML

First-half winners: Louisiana Tech -4, under 28½ (Louisiana Tech 14-7)

Second-half winners: Spread pushes on 3, over 28 (Louisiana Tech 28-25)

— Middle Tennessee 50, Florida International 10 (at Middle Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Middle Tennessee -11, over 55, Middle Tennessee -410 ML

First-half winners: Middle Tennessee -6½, over 28 (Middle Tennessee 34-3)

Second-half winners: Middle Tennessee -3, over 21½ (Middle Tennessee 16-7)

— Old Dominion 30, Florida Atlantic 16 (at Old Dominion)

Full-game winners: Old Dominion +6½, under 49, Old Dominion +210 ML

First-half winners: Old Dominion +3½, under 24 (Old Dominion 11-3)

Second-half winners: Old Dominion +4, over 23 (Old Dominion 19-13)

— UAB 21, Marshall 14 (at Marshall)

Full-game winners: UAB +4½, under 55, UAB +165 ML

First-half winners: UAB +3, under 28 (UAB 14-7)

Second-half winners: UAB +4, under 27½ (tied 7-7)

— Florida State 31, Miami (Fla.) 28 (at Florida State)

Full-game winners: Florida State +2½, under 61½, Florida State +115 ML

First-half winners: Florida State +½, under 30½ (Florida State 20-7)

Second-half winners: Miami -1½, over 30 (Miami 21-11)

— Boston College 41, Georgia Tech 30 (at Georgia Tech)

Full-game winners: Boston College -1, over 55, Boston College -125 ML

First-half winners: Boston College -½, over 27½ (Boston College 28-21)

Second-half winners: Boston College +½, under 28 (Boston College 13-9)

— Virginia Tech 48, Duke 17 (at Virginia Tech)

Full-game winners: Virginia Tech -12½, over 50½, Virginia Tech -500 ML

First-half winners: Virginia Tech -7, under 24½ (Virginia Tech 17-3)

Second-half winners: Virginia Tech -4½, over 21½ (Virginia Tech 31-14)

— Texas Tech 41, Iowa State 38 (at Texas Tech)

Full-game winners: Texas Tech +11½, over 56, Texas Tech +375 ML

First-half winners: Texas Tech +7, over 28½ (Texas Tech 31-14)

Second-half winners: Iowa State -10, over 28½ (Iowa State 24-10)

— No. 24 Louisiana (Lafayette) 35, Troy 21 (at Troy)

Full-game winners: Louisiana -6½, over 48, Louisiana -250 ML

First-half winners: Troy +3½, over 24 (Louisiana 14-13)

Second-half winners: Louisiana -3½, over 23 (Louisiana 21-8)

— No. 8 Michigan State 40, Maryland 21 (at Michigan State)

Full-game winners: Michigan State -11½, over 60½, Michigan State -500 ML

First-half winners: Michigan State -7, over 31 (Michigan State 27-14)

Second-half winners: Michigan State -4, under 30 (Michigan State 13-7)

— Missouri 31, South Carolina 28 (at Missouri)

Full-game winners: Missouri PK, over 57½, Missouri -110 ML

First-half winners: Missouri PK, over 28 (Missouri 17-14)

Second-half winners: South Carolina +½, total pushes on 28 (tied 14-14)

— North Texas 20, UTEP 17 (at North Texas)

Full-game winners: North Texas PK, under 55, North Texas -110 ML

First-half winners: UTEP PK, under 27½ (UTEP 7-3)

Second-half winners: North Texas -1, over 24½ (North Texas 17-10)

— Tulsa 20, Tulane 13 (OT) (at Tulane)

Full-game winners: Tulsa -3, under 55½, Tulsa -150 ML

First-half winners: Tulsa -1½, under 27½ (Tulsa 13-3)

Second-half winners: Tulane -1, under 26 (Tulane 10-7)

— UNLV 27, Hawaii 13 (at UNLV)

Full-game winners: UNLV +3½, under 55, UNLV +140 ML

First-half winners: UNLV +1½, under 27½ (tied 10-10)

Second-half winners: UNLV +1½, under 27 (UNLV 17-3)

— Arkansas State 27, Louisiana-Monroe 24 (at Monroe)

Full-game winners: Arkansas State +3, under 66½, Arkansas State +130 ML

First-half winners: Arkansas State +1½, under 33½ (Arkansas State 10-7)

Second-half winners: Arkansas State +2, over 31½ (tied 17-17)

— Oregon State 35, Stanford 14 (at Oregon State)

Full-game winners: Oregon State -13, under 56, Oregon State -550 ML

First-half winners: Oregon State -7½, under 28 (Oregon State 14-0)

Second-half winners: Oregon State -6½, over 26½ (Oregon State 21-14)

— No. 12 Mississippi 29, No. 11 Texas A&M 19 (at Mississippi)

Full-game winners: Mississippi +1½, under 57, Mississippi +105 ML

First-half winners: Mississippi +½, under 28 (Mississippi 15-0)

Second-half winners: Texas A&M -1, over 25½ (Texas A&M 19-14)

— Kentucky 34, Vanderbilt 17 (at Vanderbilt)

Full-game winners: Vanderbilt +22½, under 52½, Kentucky -2,000 ML

First-half winners: Kentucky -12½, over 27½ (Kentucky 31-3)

Second-half winners: Vanderbilt +10, under 23 (Vanderbilt 14-3)

— Arizona State 35, Washington 30 (at Washington)

Full-game winners: Washington +6, over 45½, Arizona State -220 ML

First-half winners: Washington +3, over 22 (Washington 17-7)

Second-half winners: Arizona State -6, over 23½ (Arizona State 28-13)

— Air Force 35, Colorado State 21 (at Colorado State)

Full-game winners: Air Force -3½, over 45, Air Force -165 ML

First-half winners: Air Force -2, over 21½ (Air Force 21-14)

Second-half winners: Air Force -½, under 24 (Air Force 14-7)

— Fresno State 34, New Mexico 7 (at Fresno State)

Full-game winners: Fresno State -24, under 51, Fresno State -3,000 ML

First-half winners: Fresno State -14, under 27½ (Fresno State 24-0)

Second-half winners: New Mexico +11, under 21½ (Fresno State 10-7)

— No. 7 Notre Dame 28, Virginia 3 (at Virginia)

Full-game winners: Notre Dame -9, under 62, Notre Dame -340 ML

First-half winners: Notre Dame -6½, under 30½ (Notre Dame 21-0)

Second-half winners: Spread pushes on 4, under 24 (Notre Dame 7-3)

— No. 13 Wake Forest 45, No. 21 North Carolina State 42 (at Wake Forest)

Full-game winners: Wake Forest -1, over 64½, Wake Forest -120 ML

First-half winners: Wake Forest -½, over 32 (Wake Forest 24-20)

Second-half winners: N.C. State -½, over 33½ (N.C. State 22-21)

— Arkansas 16, LSU 13 (OT) (at LSU)

Full-game winners: Spread pushes on 3, under 59, Arkansas -140 ML

First-half winners: LSU +½, under 28½ (LSU 10-3)

Second-half winners: Arkansas -3, under 27 (Arkansas 13-3)

— Kansas 57, Texas 56 (OT) (at Texas)

Full-game winners: Kansas +31, over 61½, Kansas +1,600 ML

First-half winners: Kansas +19, over 33½ (Kansas 35-14)

Second-half winners: Texas -17½, over 37 (Texas 42-22)

— No. 10 Oklahoma State 63, TCU 17 (at Oklahoma State)

Full-game winners: Oklahoma State -11½, over 54, Oklahoma State -450 ML

First-half winners: Oklahoma State -6½, over 27 (Oklahoma State 28-3)

Second-half winners: Oklahoma State -2½, over 24 (Oklahoma State 35-14)

— UCLA 44, Colorado 20 (at UCLA)

Full-game winners: UCLA -18½, over 57, UCLA -1,100 ML

First-half winners: Colorado +10½, over 29½ (Colorado 20-10)

Second-half winners: UCLA -12½, over 31 (UCLA 34-0)

— No. 5 Oregon 38, Washington State 24 (at Oregon)

Full-game winners: Oregon -13, over 58, Oregon -500 ML

First-half winners: Washington State +7, under 30½ (tied 14-14)

Second-half winners: Oregon -6½, over 29 (Oregon 24-10)

— San Diego State 23, UNR 21 (at Carson, Calif.)

Full-game winners: UNR +2½, under 45½, San Diego State -140 ML

First-half winners: San Diego State -½, under 22½ (San Diego State 10-7)

Second-half winners: UNR +½, over 21½ (UNR 14-13)

— Utah State 48, San Jose State 17 (at San Jose State)

Full-game winners: Utah State +4, over 58, Utah State +160 ML

First-half winners: Utah State +2½, over 28½ (Utah State 24-14)

Second-half winners: Utah State +3½, total pushes on 27 (Utah State 24-3)

