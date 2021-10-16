COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: LSU stuns Florida at +375

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter (4) scores a touchdown against LSU safety Jay Ward (5) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) runs for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Indiana's Stephen Carr (5) is tackled by Michigan State's Angelo Grose (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Welcome to Week 7 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia, No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas, and Auburn at No. 17 Arkansas. Also, UNLV, still seeking its first win under coach Marcus Arroyo, hosts Utah State.

There are 45 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

12:42 p.m.: FINAL: LSU 49, No. 20 Florida 42. The Tigers win outright as 12½-point home underdogs, +375 ML. The game sails over 60.

12:40 p.m.: Second-half line: Eastern Michigan -½, total 28.

12:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ball State 17, Eastern Michigan 14. First-half winners: Ball State -½, over 27.

12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 11 Kentucky (+1,100) at No. 1 Georgia (-22, 44½, -2,500), 12:30 p.m.

— Purdue (+360) at No. 2 Iowa (-11, 42½, -430), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 19 Brigham Young (+190) at Baylor (-5½, 52½, -220), 12:30 p.m.

— Western Kentucky (-13½, 67, -500) at Old Dominion (+400), 12:30 p.m.

— UAB (-17, 43½, -800) at Southern Mississippi (+550), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Fla.) (+250) at North Carolina (-7½, 63½, -300), 12:30 p.m.

— Pittsburgh (-6, 55½, -230) at Virginia Tech (+195), 12:30 p.m.

— Toledo (-5½, 53, -200) at Central Michigan (+175), 12:30 p.m.

— Bowling Green (+290) at Northern Illinois (-9, 44½, -350), 12:30 p.m.

— Kent State (+215) at Western Michigan (-6½, 68½, -255), 12:30 p.m.

— Arizona (+200) at Colorado (-6, 46½, -240), 12:30 p.m.

— Fresno State (-3½, 53½, -160) at Wyoming (+140), 12:30 p.m.

12:22 p.m.: FINAL: Auburn 38, No. 17 Arkansas 23. The Tigers win outright as 4-point road underdogs, +155 ML. The game goes over 54.

12:19 p.m.: FINAL: Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23. The Golden Gophers win outright as 4½-point home underdogs, +165 ML. The game goes over 48 on a Nebraska TD with 1:12 to play.

12:16 p.m.: Florida ties LSU at 42 with 9:14 left in the fourth quarter. The Gators are -170 on the live line (LSU +132).

12:13 p.m.: FINAL: Buffalo 27, Ohio 26. The Bobcats cover as 7½-point road underdogs, but the Bulls kick a 26-yard field goal on the final play to win outright at -310 ML. The game stays under 54½. Buffalo rallied from a 26-10 deficit in the fourth quarter.

12:10 p.m.: Oklahoma State kicks a field goal to take a 25-24 lead on Texas with 4:37 left in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys are -128 on the live line (Longhorns +100).

11:59 a.m.: LSU retakes the lead at 35-28 on Florida with 14:27 left in the fourth quarter. The Tigers are -230 on the live line (Gators +176), spread -3½, total 91½.

11:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Troy (-7½, 48½, -280) at Texas State (+240), noon

11:53 a.m.: Oklahoma State draws closer. The Cowboys score a TD but miss the 2-point conversion, and Texas clings to a 24-22 lead with 10:16 left in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns are -225 on the live line (Cowboys +172), total 54½.

11:46 a.m.: Florida has rallied. The Gators tie LSU at 35 with 3:45 left in the third quarter, and Florida is now -235 on the live line (LSU +180), spread -3½, total 90½.

11:37 a.m.: Michigan State has erased a halftime deficit and is now in position to cover. The Spartans lead Indiana 17-9 with 1:49 left in the third quarter and are -560 on the live line (Hoosiers +370), spread -7½, total 39½.

11:30 a.m.: Auburn is in control against Arkansas. The Tigers extend their lead to 28-17 with 4:16 left in the third quarter and are -430 on the live line (Razorbacks +300), spread -6½, total 61½.

11:27 a.m.: LSU extends its lead to 35-21 with 10:08 left in the third quarter. The Tigers are -265 on the live line (Gators +200), spread -6½, total 83½.

11:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Akron (+750) at Miami (Ohio) (-20, 50½, -1,200), 11:30 a.m.

11:18 a.m.: Second-half line: Virginia -2½, total 27½.

11:16 a.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 34, Duke 0. First-half winners: Virginia -7, under 36.

10:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Ball State (-2, 54½, -125) at Eastern Michigan (+105), 11 a.m.

10:52 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Cincinnati -8½, total 22½

Texas PK, total 30

Florida -8½, total 30½

10:48 a.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 21, Florida 13. First-half winners: LSU +7, over 31, LSU +290 ML. Florida threw a 42-yard TD pass on the final play to push the first-half total over.

10:46 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 35, Central Florida 7. First-half winners: Cincinnati -13, over 30½.

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 17, Oklahoma State 13. First-half winners: Texas -2½, under 31.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Arkansas -3½, total 27

Tulsa -7, total 28½

Michigan State -½, total 22½

Rutgers -1½, total 23

Texas A&M -6, total 26

Yale -4½, total 21½

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Connecticut 14, Yale 0. First-half winners: UConn +2½, under 23½, UConn +130 ML.

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 28, Missouri 7. First-half winners: Texas A&M -6½, over 30.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern 14, Rutgers 7. First-half winners: Northwestern +½, under 22½, Northwestern +105 ML.

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Indiana 9, Michigan State 7. First-half winners: Indiana +2½, under 23½, Indiana +130 ML.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 14, Arkansas 10. First-half winners: Auburn +3, under 28, Auburn +140 ML.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: South Florida 24, Tulsa 20. First-half winners: South Florida +4, over 28, South Florida +190 ML.

10:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Nebraska -4, total 23½.

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 21, Nebraska 9. First-half winners: Minnesota +3, over 24, Minnesota +145 ML.

10:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Buffalo -6, total 28.

10:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio 21, Buffalo 10. First-half winners: Ohio +4½, over 27, Ohio +195 ML.

10:22 a.m.: Reports of LSU’s demise have been exaggerated. The Tigers lead Florida 21-6 with 6:51 left in the second quarter and are -178 on the live line (Gators +138), spread -3½, total 64½.

10:11 a.m.: Indiana takes a 9-7 lead on Michigan State with 6:55 left in the second quarter. The game is even on the live line (-113 both sides), total 46½.

9:54 a.m.: Auburn starts strongly. The Tigers lead Arkansas 14-3 with 9:59 left in the second quarter and are -205 on the live line (Razorbacks +154), spread -4½, total 54½.

9:39 a.m.: No hangover for Texas A&M after last week’s upset of Alabama. The Aggies lead Missouri 21-0 with 2:43 left in the first quarter and are -20,000 on the live line (Missouri +2,500), spread -32½, total 66½.

9:32 a.m.: Michigan State shakes off a slow start by returning an interception for a TD. The Spartans lead Indiana 7-3 with 4:33 left in the first quarter and are -280 on the live line (Hoosiers +210), spread -6½, total 50½.

9:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Duke (+330) at Virginia (-10½, 69½, -400), 9:30 a.m.

8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Central Florida (+900) at No. 3 Cincinnati (-22, 56½, -1,600), 9 a.m.

— No. 10 Michigan State (-3½, 48½, -165) at Indiana (+145), 9 a.m.

— No. 12 Oklahoma State (+145) at No. 25 Texas (-3½, 61, -165), 9 a.m.

— Auburn (+155) at No. 17 Arkansas (-4, 54, -175), 9 a.m.

— No. 20 Florida (-12½, 60, -450) at LSU (+375), 9 a.m.

— No. 21 Texas A&M (-11½, 59, -430) at Missouri (+360), 9 a.m.

— Nebraska (-4½, 48, -185) at Minnesota (+165), 9 a.m.

— Rutgers (-2½, 45, -130) at Northwestern (+110), 9 a.m.

— Yale (-3, 47, -150) at Connecticut (+130), 9 a.m.

— Tulsa (-7, 55½, -280) at South Florida (+240), 9 a.m.

— Ohio (+260) at Buffalo (-7½, 54½, -310), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Florida-LSU total from 59 to 60½

Pittsburgh from -5 to -6½

Utah State-UNLV total from 62½ to 64

Tennessee from +2½ to +1

Army-Wisconsin total from 39 to 37½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Central Florida (+900) at No. 3 Cincinnati (-22, 56½, -1,600), 9 a.m.

— No. 10 Michigan State (-3½, 48½, -165) at Indiana (+145), 9 a.m.

— No. 12 Oklahoma State (+145) at No. 25 Texas (-3½, 61, -165), 9 a.m.

— Auburn (+155) at No. 17 Arkansas (-4, 54, -175), 9 a.m.

— No. 20 Florida (-12½, 60, -450) at LSU (+375), 9 a.m.

— No. 21 Texas A&M (-11½, 59, -430) at Missouri (+360), 9 a.m.

— Nebraska (-4½, 48, -185) at Minnesota (+165), 9 a.m.

— Rutgers (-2½, 45, -130) at Northwestern (+110), 9 a.m.

— Yale (-3, 47, -150) at Connecticut (+130), 9 a.m.

— Tulsa (-7, 55½, -280) at South Florida (+240), 9 a.m.

— Ohio (+260) at Buffalo (-7½, 54½, -310), 9 a.m.

— Duke (+330) at Virginia (-10½, 69½, -400), 9:30 a.m.

— Ball State (-2, 54½, -125) at Eastern Michigan (+105), 11 a.m.

— Akron (+750) at Miami (Ohio) (-20, 50½, -1,200), 11:30 a.m.

— Troy (-7½, 48½, -280) at Texas State (+240), noon

— No. 11 Kentucky (+1,100) at No. 1 Georgia (-22, 44½, -2,500), 12:30 p.m.

— Purdue (+360) at No. 2 Iowa (-11, 42½, -430), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 19 Brigham Young (+190) at Baylor (-5½, 52½, -220), 12:30 p.m.

— Western Kentucky (-13½, 67, -500) at Old Dominion (+400), 12:30 p.m.

— UAB (-17, 43½, -800) at Southern Mississippi (+550), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Fla.) (+250) at North Carolina (-7½, 63½, -300), 12:30 p.m.

— Pittsburgh (-6, 55½, -230) at Virginia Tech (+195), 12:30 p.m.

— Toledo (-5½, 53, -200) at Central Michigan (+175), 12:30 p.m.

— Bowling Green (+290) at Northern Illinois (-9, 44½, -350), 12:30 p.m.

— Kent State (+215) at Western Michigan (-6½, 68½, -255), 12:30 p.m.

— Arizona (+200) at Colorado (-6, 46½, -240), 12:30 p.m.

— Fresno State (-3½, 53½, -160) at Wyoming (+140), 12:30 p.m.

— Vanderbilt (+700) at South Carolina (-18, 51, -1,100), 1 p.m.

— Texas Tech (-18½, 68½, -1,000) at Kansas (+650), 1 p.m.

— Rice (+600) at UTSA (-17, 53, -900), 3 p.m.

— No. 5 Alabama (-17, 58½, -900) at Mississippi State (+600), 4 p.m.

— Liberty (-32½, 57½, no ML) at Louisiana-Monroe (no ML), 4 p.m.

— Colorado State (-12, 45, -430) at New Mexico (+360), 4 p.m.

— Utah State (-7, 64, -280) at UNLV (+240), 4 p.m.

— TCU (+425) at No. 4 Oklahoma (-13½, 64, -550), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 13 Mississippi (-1, 81½, -115) at Tennessee (-105), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 22 North Carolina State (-3, 51, -155) at Boston College (+135), 4:30 p.m.

— Iowa State (-6½, 50½, -260) at Kansas State (+220), 4:30 p.m.

— Stanford (-105) at Washington State (-1, 54, -115), 4:30 p.m.

— Army (+450) at Wisconsin (-14, 37½, -600), 5 p.m.

— UCLA (+105) at Washington (-1½, 55½, -125), 5:30 p.m.

— Louisiana Tech (-6½, 55½, -265) at UTEP (+225), 6 p.m.

— Air Force (+140) at Boise State (-3½, 52, -160), 6 p.m.

— No. 18 Arizona State (+105) at Utah (-1½, 51, -125), 7 p.m.

— Hawaii (+450) at UNR (-14½, 61½, -600), 7:30 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.