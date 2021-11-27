COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: LSU upsets Texas A&M in final seconds

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) moves in to sack Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (4) breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Michigan wide receiver A.J. Henning (3) falls into the end zone for a touchdown as Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson (5) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) leaps over Ohio State defenders for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Michigan offensive lineman Ryan Hayes (76) and tight end Erick All (83) celebrates a touchdown by running back Hassan Haskins (25) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Welcome to Week 13 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 2 Ohio State at No. 6 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama at Auburn, and No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State. There are 45 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

7:49 p.m.: Second-half line: Colorado State -2½, total 23½.

7:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: UNR 31, Colorado State 0. First-half winners: UNR -1½, over 30½.

7:40 p.m.: FINAL: West Virginia 34, Kansas 28. The Jayhawks cover as 16-point home underdogs, but the Mountaineers hang on to win outright at -750 ML. The game goes over 55½.

7:39 p.m.: FINAL: Clemson 30, South Carolina 0. The Tigers cover as 11½-point road favorites, -450 ML. The game stays under 43.

7:37 p.m.: FINAL: No. 20 Pittsburgh 31, Syracuse 14. The Panthers cover as 12-point road favorites, -430 ML. The game stays under 57½.

7:36 p.m.: Oklahoma State cuts Oklahoma’s lead to 33-31 with 13:52 left in the fourth quarter. The Sooners are -205 on the live line (Cowboys +158).

7:33 p.m.: FINAL: LSU 27, No. 14 Texas A&M 24. The Tigers win outright as 6-point home underdogs, +200 ML on a 28-yard TD pass to Jaray Jenkins with 20 seconds left. The game goes over 46½ on the final TD. The Tigers send coach Ed Orgeron out a winner in his final home game, and they are now bowl-eligible.

7:26 p.m.: The last games are about to kick off:

— No. 13 Brigham Young (-8½, 65½, -340) at Southern California (+280), 7:30 p.m.

— California (+195) at UCLA (-6, 59, -230), 7:30 p.m.

7:20 p.m.: FINAL: Middle Tennessee 27, Florida Atlantic 17. The Blue Raiders rally in the second half to win outright as 3½-point road underdogs, +150 ML. The game stays under 49½.

6:56 p.m.: Oklahoma State is giving the game away. Oklahoma gets a safety off a Cowboys fumble, then recovers a muffed punt for a TD. Oklahoma leads 33-24 with 10:36 left in the third quarter and is -300 on the live line (Cowboys +240), spread -6½, total 84½.

6:42 p.m.: Second-half line: Notre Dame -9½, total 22.

6:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 24, Stanford 0. First-half winners: Notre Dame -11½, under 27½.

6:23 p.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma State -3, total 28½.

6:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 24, Oklahoma 24. First-half winners: Oklahoma +3, over 24½. The Sooners scored a TD with 37 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

6:14 p.m.: Second-half line: Louisville -3, total 28½.

6:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 24, Louisville 7. First-half winners: Kentucky +1, over 28½.

6:02 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Pitt -4½, total 26½

Memphis -2½, total 28½

Clemson -4½, total 17

6 p.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 14, Syracuse 7. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 7, under 29½.

5:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 17, South Carolina 0. First-half winners: Clemson -6½, under 22½.

5:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Memphis 14, Tulane 14. First-half winners: Tulane +3, under 28½.

5:57 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— UNR (-3, 58½, -155) at Colorado State (+135), 6 p.m.

5:56 p.m.: Second-half line: West Virginia -7, total 27½.

5:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 21, Kansas 13. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 8, over 28½. West Virginia scored a TD with 17 seconds left to put the first-half total over.

5:37 p.m.: Bedlam is breaking out in “Bedlam.” Brennan Presley returns a kickoff 100 yards for a TD, and Oklahoma State takes a 21-14 lead on Oklahoma with 14:38 left in the second quarter. The Cowboys are -370 on the live line (Sooners +265).

5:34 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Texas A&M -5, total 23½

Middle Tennessee -½, total 24

5:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 17, Texas A&M 7. First-half winners: LSU +3½, over 23, LSU +160 ML. LSU scored a TD with 32 seconds left to put the first-half total over.

5:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida Atlantic 14, Middle Tennessee 3. First-half winners: Florida Atlantic -2½, under 24½.

5:06 p.m.: Oklahoma ties Oklahoma State at 7 with 9:08 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -166 on the live line (Sooners +130).

4:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— No. 5 Notre Dame (-21, 53, -1,600) at Stanford (+900), 5 p.m.

4:42 p.m.: FINAL: Tulsa 34, SMU 31. The Golden Hurricane win outright as 6½-point road underdogs, +200 ML. The game goes over 62.

4:41 p.m.: FINAL: No. 3 Alabama 24, Auburn 22 (4OT). The Tigers cover easily as 20½-point home underdogs, but the Crimson Tide convert their 2-point play in the fourth overtime to win outright at -1,600 ML. The game stays under 57 easily after finishing 10-10 in regulation.

4:37 p.m.: Alabama and Auburn go to a fourth overtime, tied at 22.

4:35 p.m.: FINAL: Minnesota 23, No. 18 Wisconsin 13. The Golden Gophers win outright as 7-point home underdogs, +235 ML. The game stays under 39. Minnesota knocks Wisconsin out of the Big Ten title game, and now Iowa will face Michigan next week.

4:33 p.m.: FINAL: Arizona State 38, Arizona 15. The Sun Devils pull away to cover as 20-point home favorites, -1,400 ML. The total pushes on 53.

4:32 p.m.: Alabama and Auburn are going to the third overtime tied at 20. Down to alternating 2-point plays now.

4:28 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 10 Oklahoma (+160) at No. 7 Oklahoma State (-4, 49½, -180), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 20 Pittsburgh (-12, 57½, -430) at Syracuse (+360), 4:30 p.m.

— Clemson (-11½, 43, -450) at South Carolina (+375), 4:30 p.m.

— Kentucky (+115) at Louisville (-2½, 57½, -135), 4:30 p.m.

— Tulane (+170) at Memphis (-4½, 58, -190), 4:30 p.m.

4:23 p.m.: Alabama and Auburn go to double overtime tied at 17.

4:18 p.m.: FINAL: Western Kentucky 53, Marshall 21. The Hilltoppers win a pick’em game at -110 ML. The game stays jus under 75. Western Kentucky outscored Marshall 47-7 in the second half.

4:13 p.m.: FINAL: Virginia Tech 29, Virginia 24. The Hokies stop a late Virginia drive to win outright as 6½-point road underdogs, +210 ML. The game stays under 63½.

4:12 p.m.: FINAL: No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette) 21, Louisiana-Monroe 16. The Warhawks cover as 21½-point road underdogs, but the Ragin’ Cajuns win outright at -2,000 ML. The game stays under 55.

4:11 p.m.: Alabama and Auburn go to overtime tied at 10. Alabama is -250 on the live line (Auburn +200).

4:09 p.m.: Alabama is alive. Ja’Corey Brooks hauls in a 28-yard TD pass, and the Crimson Tide tie Auburn at 10 with 24 seconds left.

4:03 p.m.: FINAL: No. 11 Oregon 38, Oregon State 29. The Ducks cover as 7½-point home favorites, -300 ML. The game goes over 61 on an Oregon State TD with 1:08 left.

4:01 p.m.: FINAL: Purdue 44, Indiana 7. The Boilermakers dominate the second half to cover as 18-point home favorites, -1,000 ML. The game goes just over 50½.

3:58 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 Michigan State 30, Penn State 27. The Spartans win outright as 5-point home underdogs, +175 ML. The game goes over 51 on a Penn State TD with 43 seconds left.

3:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 14 Texas A&M (-6, 46½, -240) at LSU (+200), 4 p.m.

— Middle Tennessee (+150) at Florida Atlantic (-3½, 49½, -170), 4 p.m.

— West Virginia (-16, 55½, -750) at Kansas (+525), 4 p.m.

3:52 p.m.: FINAL: Tennessee 45, Vanderbilt 21. The Commodores cover as 32-point road underdogs, but the Volunteers win outright. No ML was available. The game goes over 64.

3:51 p.m.: Auburn stops Alabama on fourth-and-1 and has a chance to run out the clock with 2:00 left.

3:48 p.m.: FINAL: Illinois 47, Northwestern 14. The Fighting Illini cover easily as 7-point home favorites, -260 ML. The game goes over 44½.

3:41 p.m.: Auburn downs a punt on the Alabama 2, and the Crimson Tide has a long way to go, trailing 10-3 with 4:47 left in the fourth quarter. Auburn is -440 on the live line (Alabama +310).

3:31 p.m.: Alabama finally gets on the scoreboard, cutting Auburn’s lead to 10-3 with 8:44 left in the fourth quarter. The Tigers are -235 on the live line (Crimson Tide +180), spread -4½.

3:25 p.m.: Catching up on some more finals:

FINAL: Southern Mississippi 37, Florida International 17. The Golden Eagles score two TDs in the fourth quarter to cover as 15-point home favorites, -700 ML. The game goes over 46.

FINAL: New Mexico State 44, Massachusetts 27. The Aggies cover as 7-point home favorites, -260 ML. The game goes over 59.

FINAL: Hawaii 38, Wyoming 14. The Rainbow Warriors roll to the outright win as 13-point road underdogs, +400 ML. The game goes over 48½.

3:10 p.m.: Auburn leads Alabama 10-0 going to the fourth quarter. The Tigers are -154 on the live line (Crimson Tide +120).

3:06 p.m.: Alabama botches a field goal try, and Auburn maintains a 10-0 lead with 2:18 left in the third quarter.

2:54 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: North Texas 45, No. 15 UTSA 23. The Mean Green hand the Roadrunners their first loss, rolling to the outright win as 8½-point home underdogs, +290 ML. The game goes over 59½.

FINAL: Old Dominion 56, Charlotte 34. The Monarchs cover as 8½-point home favorites, -340 ML. The game sails over 56.

FINAL: Texas State 24, Arkansas State 22. The Bobcats win outright as 2-point road underdogs, +105 ML when the Red Wolves miss a 48-yard field goal on the final play. The game stays under 62.

FINAL: Georgia State 37, Troy 10. The Panthers cover as 6½-point home favorites, -240 ML. The game stays under 49.

FINAL: Appalachian State 27, Georgia Southern 3. The Eagles cover as 24½-point road underdogs, but the Mountaineers win outright at -3,000 ML. The game stays well under 55½.

2:45 p.m.: Alabama is struggling. Auburn leads 10-0 with 10:36 left in the third quarter. The Tigers are now favored at -170 on the live line (Crimson Tide +130), spread -3½, total 33½.

2:44 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Wisconsin -3½, total 17½

SMU -1½, total 30½

2:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 10, Minnesota 6. First-half winners: Wisconsin -3½, under 20.

2:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: SMU 17, Tulsa 14. First-half winners: Tulsa +3½, under 31½. Tulsa threw a 32-yard TD pass with 16 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

2:35 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Arizona State -8½, total 26½

Louisiana -9, total 27

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arizona State 14, Arizona 9. First-half winners: Arizona +11, under 28.

2:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 14, Louisiana-Monroe 10. First-half winners: Monroe +12, under 29.

2:23 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: Vanderbilt’s Will Sheppard caught a 56-yard TD pass on the final play to cover the first-half spread. The Commodores trail Tennessee 24-7 at halftime but covered +19.

2:22 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Purdue -7, total 21½

Virginia -3, total 31

Illinois -1, total 20

Western Kentucky -2½, total 29½

2:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 21, Virginia Tech 17. First-half winners: Virginia -3½, over 31½.

2:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: Marshall 14, Western Kentucky 6. First-half winners: Marshall PK, under 37½.

2:16 p.m.: HALFTIME: Purdue 17, Indiana 7. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 10, under 25½.

2:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Illinois 37, Northwestern 7. First-half winners: Illinois -4, over 21½.

2:13 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Alabama -10½, total 26½

Tennessee -14, total 27½

2:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 24, Vanderbilt 7. First-half winners: Vanderbilt +19, under 35. Vanderbilt’s Will Sheppard caught a 56-yard TD pass on the final play to cover the first-half spread.

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 7, Alabama 0. First-half winners: Auburn +11½, under 30.

2:08 p.m.: Second-half line: Penn State -3½, total 26½.

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 17, Penn State 14. First-half winners: Michigan State +3, over 25½, Michigan State +145 ML.

2:04 p.m.: Second-half line: Oregon -3, total 28.

1:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon 24, Oregon State 3. First-half winners: Oregon -5, under 31.

1:53 p.m.: Auburn scores first. The Tigers take a 7-0 lead on Alabama with 6:50 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -520 on the live line (Tigers +350), spread -7½, total 43½.

1:41 p.m.: FINAL: Rice 35, Louisiana Tech 31. The Owls score a TD with 1:01 left to win outright as 4-point home underdogs, +160 ML. The game goes over 53.

1:40 p.m.: Second-half lines:

New Mexico State -1½, total 31

Southern Miss -4½, total 24

1:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Southern Mississippi 21, Florida International 14. First-half winners: FIU +9, over 23½.

1:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: New Mexico State 27, Massachusetts 13. First-half winners: New Mexico State -3½, over 30.

1:31 p.m.: Second-half line: Wyoming -4, total 23½.

1:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: Hawaii 31, Wyoming 7. First-half winners: Hawaii +7, over 24½, Hawaii +300 ML.

1:24 p.m.: Alabama and Auburn are still scoreless with 12:18 left in the second quarter. The Crimson Tide is -2,200 on the live line (Auburn +870), spread -17½, total 38½.

1:02 p.m.: Catching up on some earlier finals:

FINAL: No. 9 Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24. The Red Raiders cover as 14½-point road underdogs, but they miss a 53-yard field goal on the final play, allowing the Bears to win outright at -600. The game stays just under 51½.

FINAL: No. 19 Houston 45, Connecticut 17. The Huskies cover as 32-point home underdogs, but the Cougars win outright. No ML was available. The game goes over 54½.

FINAL: Kent State 48, Miami (Ohio) 47. The Golden Flashes stop a 2-point conversion in overtime to win a pick’em game at -110 ML. The game sails over 67.

FINAL: Toledo 49, Akron 14. The Rockets score a TD with 24 seconds left to cover as 28½-point home favorites, -8,000 ML. The game also goes over 57½ on the final TD.

FINAL: Miami (Fla.) 47, Duke 10. The Hurricanes cover as 20½-point road favorites, -1,400 ML. The game stays under 67.

1:01 p.m.: FINAL: Florida 24, Florida State 21. The Seminoles score a TD with 44 seconds left to cover as 3½-point road underdogs, but the Gators win outright at -165 ML. The game stays under 58½. Many bettors pushed with the line at 3, and some early bettors won with Florida -2½.

12:56 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 18 Wisconsin (-7, 39, -275) at Minnesota (+235), 1 p.m.

— Tulsa (+200) at SMU (-6½, 62, -240), 1 p.m.

— Louisiana-Monroe (+1,000) at No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-21½, 55, -2,000), 1 p.m.

— Arizona (+800) at Arizona State (-20, 53, -1,400), 1 p.m.

12:49 p.m.: Second-half line: Appalachian State -11½, total 24½.

12:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 7, Georgia Southern 0. First-half winners: Georgia Southern +14, under 29½.

12:45 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Vanderbilt (no ML) at Tennessee (-32, 64, no ML), 12:45 p.m.

— Virginia Tech (+210) at Virginia (-6½, 63½, -250), 12:45 p.m.

12:44 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Old Dominion -4½, total 27

Arkansas State -3, total 30½

UTSA -9½, total 30½

12:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Texas 31, UTSA 13. First-half winners: North Texas +5½, over 30½, North Texas +200 ML.

12:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Old Dominion 28, Charlotte 14. First-half winners: Old Dominion -5½, over 28.

12:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas State 17, Arkansas State 10. First-half winners: Texas State +½, under 31.

12:36 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Michigan 42, No. 2 Ohio State 27. The Wolverines win outright as 6½-point home underdogs, +230 ML. The game goes over 64½.

12:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia State -3½, total 21½.

12:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia State 17, Troy 3. First-half winners: Georgia State -3½, under 24½.

12:30 p.m.: Michigan is going to win. The Wolverines extend the lead back to 15 at 42-27 with 2:17 to play.

12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 3 Alabama (-20½, 57, -1,600) at Auburn (+900), 12:30 p.m.

— Oregon State (+250) at No. 11 Oregon (-7½, 61, -300), 12:30 p.m.

— Penn State (-5, 51, -200) at No. 12 Michigan State (+175), 12:30 p.m.

— Western Kentucky (-110) at Marshall (PK, 75, -110), 12:30 p.m.

— Northwestern (+220) at Illinois (-7, 44½, -260), 12:30 p.m.

— Indiana (+650) at Purdue (-18, 50½, -1,000), 12:30 p.m.

12:20 p.m.: Ohio State is still alive. The Buckeyes cut Michigan’s lead to 35-27 with 4:45 left in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines are -1,400 on the live line (Buckeyes +680).

12:15 p.m.: FINAL: Maryland 40, Rutgers 16. The Terrapins romp to bowl eligibility as 2-point road underdogs, +110 ML. The game goes over 53.

12:12 p.m.: FINAL: No. 21 Wake Forest 41, Boston College 10. The Demon Deacons clinch a berth in the ACC title game, rolling to the cover as 6½-point road favorites, -240 ML. The game stays under 64.

12:10 p.m.: FINAL: Army 31, Liberty 16. The Black Knights cruise to the outright win as 3-point road underdogs, +135 ML. The game stays under 51.

12:04 p.m.: FINAL: Navy 38, Temple 14. The Midshipmen cover as 13½-point road favorites, -600 ML. The game goes over 42½.

12:03 p.m.: It’s looking like Michigan’s day. The Wolverines extend their lead to 35-20 with 9:14 left in the fourth quarter and are -3,500 on the live line (Ohio State +1,060), spread -8½, total 64½.

12:01 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0. The Bulldogs cover as 35½-point road favorites; no ML was available. The game stays under 54½.

11:58 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Florida International (+500) at Southern Mississippi (-15, 46, -700), noon

— Massachusetts (+220) at New Mexico State (-7, 59, -260), noon

— Hawaii (+400) at Wyoming (-13, 48½, -500), noon

11:51 a.m.: Ohio State isn’t going away. The Buckeyes cut Michigan’s lead to 28-20 with 14:05 left in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines are -400 on the live line (Buckeyes +285), spread -5½, total 62½.

11:33 a.m.: Second-half line: Louisiana Tech -1, total 26½.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 14, Louisiana Tech 10. First-half winners: Rice +3, under 26½, Rice +135 ML.

11:28 a.m.: Michigan has taken control. The Wolverines extend their lead to 28-13 over Ohio State with 5:49 left in the third quarter and are -1,100 on the live line (Buckeyes +600), spread -9½, total 61½.

11:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Georgia Southern (+1,200) at Appalachian State (-24½, 55½, -3,000), 11:30 a.m.

11:16 a.m.: Second-half line: Miami -9½, total 30.

11:14 a.m.: HALFTIME: Miami (Fla.) 30, Duke 10. First-half winners: Miami -11½, over 35.

11:09 a.m.: Michigan extends its lead to 21-13 with 11:50 left in the third quarter. The Wolverines are now favored at -205 on the live line (Ohio State +158), spread -3½, total 61½.

10:58 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 15 UTSA (-8½, 59½, -350) at North Texas (+290), 11 a.m.

— Charlotte (+280) at Old Dominion (-8½, 56, -340), 11 a.m.

— Texas State (+105) at Arkansas State (-2, 62, -125), 11 a.m.

— Troy (+200) at Georgia State (-6½, 49, -240), 11 a.m.

10:45 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -4, total 31

Houston -14½, total 26

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Houston 21, Connecticut 10. First-half winners: UConn +19½, over 30½.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 14, Ohio State 13. First-half winners: Michigan +3½, under 33½, Michigan +175 ML.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Rutgers -½, total 24½

Toledo -13½, total 28½

Miami -½, total 33½

Florida -3, total 27½

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Toledo 21, Akron 7. First-half winners: Akron +17, under 30½.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 7, Florida State 7. First-half winners: Florida State +2½, under 29½.

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 20, Rutgers 2. First-half winners: Maryland +½, under 26.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kent State 17, Miami (Ohio) 16. First-half winners: Kent State PK, under 34.

10:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Navy -6½, total 19½

Wake Forest PK, total 28

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 24, Boston College 10. First-half winners: Wake Forest -3½, over 33.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Navy 17, Temple 7. First-half winners: Navy -7½, over 21½.

10:31 a.m.: Michigan takes a 14-10 lead with 3:51 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is -172 on the live line (Michigan +134), spread -2½, total 60½.

10:30 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Baylor -3, total 26½

Georgia -14, total 21½

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 24, Georgia Tech 0. First-half winners: Georgia -21½, under 31.

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 17, Texas Tech 10. First-half winners: Texas Tech +7½, over 26½. Texas Tech scored a TD with 1:08 left to put the first-half total over.

10:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Liberty -1, total 23½.

10:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 24, Liberty 3. First-half winners: Army +1½, over 25½, Army +120 ML.

10:14 a.m.: Ohio State takes the lead. Garrett Wilson catches a 25-yard TD pass, and the Buckeyes lead Michigan 10-7 with 9:12 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is -320 on the live line (Michigan +235), spread -6½, total 59½.

10:03 a.m.: Ohio State punts, and Michigan has the ball back with a 7-3 lead with 12:14 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is -132 on the live line (Michigan +104), spread -1½, total 55½.

9:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Louisiana Tech (-4, 53, -180) at Rice (+160), 10 a.m.

9:51 a.m.: Michigan leads 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

9:43 a.m.: Ohio State trims Michigan’s lead to 7-3 with 3:37 left in the first quarter. The Buckeyes are -146 on the live line (Wolverines +114), spread -2½, total 63½.

9:27 a.m.: Michigan has come to play. The Wolverines take a 7-0 lead on Ohio State with 10:12 left in the first quarter. Ohio State is -135 on the live line (Michigan +105), spread -2½, total 68½.

9:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Miami (Fla.) (-20½, 67, -1,400) at Duke (+800), 9:30 a.m.

8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— No. 1 Georgia (-35½, 54½, no ML) at Georgia Tech (no ML), 9 a.m.

— No. 2 Ohio State (-6½, 64½, -270) at No. 6 Michigan (+230), 9 a.m.

— Texas Tech (+450) at No. 9 Baylor (-14½, 51½, -600), 9 a.m.

— No. 21 Wake Forest (-6½, 64, -240) at Boston College (+200), 9 a.m.

— No. 19 Houston (-32, 54½, no ML) at Connecticut (no ML), 9 a.m.

— Florida State (+145) at Florida (-3½, 58½, -165), 9 a.m.

— Maryland (+110) at Rutgers (-2, 53, -130), 9 a.m.

— Army (+135) at Liberty (-3, 51, -155), 9 a.m.

— Navy (-13½, 42½, -600) at Temple (+450), 9 a.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (-110) at Kent State (PK, 67, -110), 9 a.m.

— Akron (+1,800) at Toledo (-28½, 57½, -8,000), 9 a.m.

8:45 a.m.: Despite heavy action on No. 2 Ohio State this week, the line has dropped to Buckeyes -6½ at most Las Vegas sportsbooks after being as high as -9 during the week. Could be a strong indicator that No. 6 Michigan will keep it close or win today.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Wake Forest from -4½ to -5½

Rutgers from +1½ to -1½

Miami (Ohio) from PK to -1

Miami (Ohio)-Kent State total from 65½ to 67

Miami (Fla.)-Duke total from 68 to 67

North Texas from +10 to +8½

Southern Mississippi from -13 to -14

Penn State from -4 to -5½

Western Kentucky-Marshall total from 73½ to 74½

Indiana from +16 to +15

Colorado State from +4 to +3

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 1 Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0 (at Georgia Tech)

Full-game winners: Georgia -35½, under 54½, no ML

First-half winners: Georgia -21½, under 31 (Georgia 24-0)

Second-half winners: Georgia -14, under 21½ (Georgia 21-0)

— No. 6 Michigan 42, No. 2 Ohio State 27 (at Michigan)

Full-game winners: Michigan +6½, over 64½, Michigan +230 ML

First-half winners: Michigan +3½, under 33½ (Michigan 14-13)

Second-half winners: Michigan +4, over 31 (Michigan 28-14)

— No. 9 Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24 (at Baylor)

Full-game winners: Texas Tech +14½, under 51½, Baylor -600 ML

First-half winners: Texas Tech +7½, over 26½ (Baylor 17-10)

Second-half winners: Texas Tech +3, under 26½ (Texas Tech 14-10)

— No. 21 Wake Forest 41, Boston College 10 (at Boston College)

Full-game winners: Wake Forest -6½, under 64, Wake Forest -240 ML

First-half winners: Wake Forest -3½, over 33 (Wake Forest 24-10)

Second-half winners: Wake Forest PK, under 28 (Wake Forest 17-0)

— No. 19 Houston 45, Connecticut 17 (at Connecticut)

Full-game winners: UConn +32, over 54½, no ML

First-half winners: UConn +19½, over 30½ (Houston 21-10)

Second-half winners: Houston -14½, over 26 (Houston 24-7)

— Florida 24, Florida State 21 (at Florida)

Full-game winners: Florida State +3½, under 58½, Florida -165 ML

First-half winners: Florida State +2½, under 29½ (tied 7-7)

Second-half winners: Spread pushes on 3, over 27½ (Florida 17-14)

— Maryland 40, Rutgers 16 (at Rutgers)

Full-game winners: Maryland +2, over 53, Maryland +110 ML

First-half winners: Maryland +½, under 26 (Maryland 20-2)

Second-half winners: Maryland +½, over 24½ (Maryland 20-14)

— Army 31, Liberty 16 (at Liberty)

Full-game winners: Army +3, under 51, Army +135 ML

First-half winners: Army +1½, over 25½ (Army 24-3)

Second-half winners: Liberty -1, under 23½ (Liberty 13-7)

— Navy 38, Temple 14 (at Temple)

Full-game winners: Navy -13½, over 42½, Navy -600 ML

First-half winners: Navy -7½, over 21½ (Navy 17-7)

Second-half winners: Navy -6½, over 19½ (Navy 21-7)

— Kent State 48, Miami (Ohio) 47 (OT) (at Kent State)

Full-game winners: Kent State PK, over 67, Kent State -110 ML

First-half winners: Kent State PK, under 34 (Kent State 17-16)

Second-half winners: Kent State +½, over 33½ (tied 31-31)

— Toledo 49, Akron 14 (at Toledo)

Full-game winners: Toledo -28½, over 57½, Toledo -8,000 ML

First-half winners: Akron +17, under 30½ (Toledo 21-7)

Second-half winners: Toledo -13½, over 28½ (Toledo 28-7)

— Miami (Fla.) 47, Duke 10 (at Duke)

Full-game winners: Miami -20½, under 67, Miami -1,400 ML

First-half winners: Miami -11½, over 35 (Miami 30-10)

Second-half winners: Miami -9½, under 30 (Miami 17-0)

— Rice 35, Louisiana Tech 31 (at Rice)

Full-game winners: Rice +4, over 53, Rice +160 ML

First-half winners: Rice +3, under 26½ (Rice 14-10)

Second-half winners: Rice +1, over 26½ (tied 21-21)

— North Texas 45, No. 15 UTSA 23 (at North Texas)

Full-game winners: North Texas +8½, over 59½, North Texas +290 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Old Dominion 56, Charlotte 34 (at Old Dominion)

Full-game winners: Old Dominion -8½, over 56, Old Dominion -340 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Texas State 24, Arkansas State 22 (at Arkansas State)

Full-game winners: Texas State +2, under 62, Texas State +105 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Georgia State 37, Troy 10 (at Georgia State)

Full-game winners: Georgia State -6½, under 49, Georgia State -240 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Appalachian State 27, Georgia Southern 3 (at Appalachian State)

Full-game winners: Georgia Southern +24½, under 55½, Appalachian State -3,000 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Southern Mississippi 37, Florida International 17 (at Southern Mississippi)

Full-game winners: Southern Miss -15, over 46, Southern Miss -700 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— New Mexico State 44, Massachusetts 27 (at New Mexico State)

Full-game winners: New Mexico State -7, over 59, New Mexico State -260 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Hawaii 38, Wyoming 14 (at Wyoming)

Full-game winners: Hawaii +13, over 48½, Hawaii +400 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— No. 3 Alabama 24, Auburn 22 (4OT) (at Auburn)

Full-game winners: Auburn +20½, under 57, Alabama -1,600 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— No. 11 Oregon 38, Oregon State 29 (at Oregon)

Full-game winners: Oregon -7½, over 61, Oregon -300 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— No. 12 Michigan State 30, Penn State 27 (at Michigan State)

Full-game winners: Michigan State +5, over 51, Michigan State +175 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Western Kentucky 53, Marshall 21 (at Marshall)

Full-game winners: Western Kentucky PK, under 75, Western Kentucky -110 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Illinois 47, Northwestern 14 (at Illinois)

Full-game winners: Illinois -7, over 44½, Illinois -260 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Purdue 44, Indiana 7 (at Purdue)

Full-game winners: Purdue -18, over 50½, Purdue -1,000 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Tennessee 45, Vanderbilt 21 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Vanderbilt +32, over 64, no ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Virginia Tech 29, Virginia 24 (at Virginia)

Full-game winners: Virginia Tech +6½, under 63½, Virginia Tech +210 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Minnesota 23, No. 18 Wisconsin 13 (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Minnesota +7, under 39, Minnesota +235 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Tulsa 34, SMU 31 (at SMU)

Full-game winners: Tulsa +6½, over 62, Tulsa +200 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Louisiana (Lafayette) 21, Louisiana-Monroe 16 (at Lafayette)

Full-game winners: Monroe +21½, under 55, Lafayette -2,000 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Arizona State 38, Arizona 15 (at Arizona State)

Full-game winners: Arizona State -20, total pushes on 53, Arizona State -1,400 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— LSU 27, No. 14 Texas A&M 24 (-6, 46½, -240) at LSU (+200), 4 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Middle Tennessee (+150) at Florida Atlantic (-3½, 49½, -170), 4 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— West Virginia (-16, 55½, -750) at Kansas (+525), 4 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

IN PROGRESS

— No. 10 Oklahoma (+160) at No. 7 Oklahoma State (-4, 49½, -180), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 20 Pittsburgh (-12, 57½, -430) at Syracuse (+360), 4:30 p.m.

— Clemson (-11½, 43, -450) at South Carolina (+375), 4:30 p.m.

— Kentucky (+115) at Louisville (-2½, 57½, -135), 4:30 p.m.

— Tulane (+170) at Memphis (-4½, 58, -190), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 5 Notre Dame (-21, 53, -1,600) at Stanford (+900), 5 p.m.

— UNR (-3, 58½, -155) at Colorado State (+135), 6 p.m.

— No. 13 Brigham Young (-8½, 65½, -340) at Southern California (+280), 7:30 p.m.

— California (+195) at UCLA (-6, 59, -230), 7:30 p.m.

