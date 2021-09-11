COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Massive upsets in games big and small

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 2 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State; No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State; and No. 21 Utah at Brigham Young. UNLV is also in action at No. 23 Arizona State. There are 78 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

11:50 p.m.: That’s it for tonight. Favorites went 37-38-3 against the spread, and 11 underdogs scored outright upsets, led by Jacksonville State’s stunning victory over Florida State at 14-1 odds. The Gamecocks (+28½) threw a 59-yard TD pass on the final play to win 20-17. Duquesne had an upset of similar size, beating Ohio 28-26 as a 29-point underdog, but no money-line price was available.

Big upsets weren’t limited to obscure Football Championship Subdivision teams. No. 12 Oregon (+14½) earned the day’s most consequential victory, defeating No. 3 Ohio State 35-28 as a +500 underdog. In the late games, Stanford (+17½) stunned No. 14 Southern California 42-28 as a +650 underdog, and BYU (+7) knocked off No. 21 Utah 26-17 in the Holy War rivalry game as a +225 underdog.

Totals went 41-36-1 to the under.

Betting results for every game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story.

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Sunday for Week 1 of the NFL.

11:35 p.m.: The games are over. We’ll take a break then total everything up for the day.

11:32 p.m.: FINAL: Oregon State 45, Hawaii 27. The Beavers cover as 11-point home favorites, -420 ML. The game goes over 65.

11:13 p.m.: FINAL: Stanford 42, No. 14 Southern California 28. The Cardinal whip the Trojans, winning outright as 17½-point road underdogs, +650 ML. The game goes over 53½.

10:47 p.m.: FINAL: BYU 26, No. 21 Utah 17. The Cougars win outright as 7-point home underdogs, +225 ML. The game stays under 50.

10:46 p.m.: FINAL: Vanderbilt 24, Colorado State 21. The Commodores kick a field goal in the final minute to win outright as 6½-point road underdogs, +210 ML. The game stays under 53.

10:45 p.m.: FINAL: UNR 49, Idaho State 10. The Wolf Pack score three TDs in the fourth quarter to cover as 35½-point home favorites, -50,000 ML. The game goes over 56½.

10:42 p.m.: FINAL: No. 23 Arizona State 37, UNLV 10. The Rebels cover as 34-point road underdogs, but the Sun Devils pull away to win comfortably at -20,000 ML. The game stays under 56.

10:28 p.m.: FINAL: San Diego State 38, Arizona 14. The Aztecs win outright as 1½-point road underdogs, +105 ML. The game goes over 46½.

10:27 p.m.: FINAL: Fresno State 63, Cal Poly 10. The Bulldogs cover as 33-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. The game goes over 59.

10:21 p.m.: Arizona State extends its lead to 34-10 over UNLV with 8:45 to play, and that should do it. Only question is whether the Sun Devils can find a way to cover -34.

10:18 p.m.: Utah is on the comeback trail. The Utes score a TD to cut BYU’s lead to 23-17 with 9:31 left in the fourth quarter. BYU is -190 on the live line (Utah +155).

10:08 p.m.: Arizona State is putting UNLV away. The Sun Devils score another TD to extend their lead to 27-10 with 13:10 left in the fourth quarter. The Rebels are still in position to cover +34.

10:02 p.m.: USC is in trouble. Stanford returns and interception for a TD to extend its lead to 28-13 with 5:02 left in the third quarter. The Cardinal are -300 on the live line (Trojans +240), spread -6½, total 61½.

9:58 p.m.: BYU is in control against Utah. The Cougars extend their lead to 23-7 with 38 seconds left in the third quarter and are now -1,400 on the live line (Utes +800), spread -10½, total 42½.

9:53 p.m.: Arizona State scores a TD and gets some breathing room at 21-10 with 45 seconds left in the third quarter. The Sun Devils are -17½ on the live spread (live line turned off), total 44½.

9:40 p.m.: UNLV is hanging with Arizona State. The Rebels force a punt and have the ball back with 6:43 left in the third quarter, trailing 14-10. The Sun Devils are -2,500 on the live line (UNLV +1,100), spread -12½, total 43½.

9:32 p.m.: Second-half line: Oregon State -1½, total 28½.

9:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon State 24, Hawaii 7. First-half winners: Oregon State -6½, under 33.

9:20 p.m.: Second-half line: USC -10, total 28.

9:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Stanford 21, Southern California 10. First-half winners: Stanford +10½, over 27½. Stanford scored a TD with nine seconds left to push the first-half total over.

9:07 p.m.: Second-half line: UNR -16, total 24½.

9:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: UNR 21, Idaho State 7. First-half winners: Idaho State +24, under 32½.

9:01 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Arizona State -14, total 27½

Utah -6½, total 24

8:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: BYU 16, Utah 7. First-half winners: BYU +4, under 24½, BYU +180 ML.

8:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arizona State 14, UNLV 10. First-half winners: UNLV +21, under 31.

8:55 p.m.: FINAL: Jacksonville State 20, Florida State 17. Damond Philyaw-Johnson makes a 59-yard TD catch on the final play, and the Gamecocks shock the Seminoles as 28½-point road underdogs and 14-1 on the ML. The game stays under 57.

8:45 p.m.: FINAL: Michigan 31, Washington 10. The Wolverines cover as 6½-point home favorites, -260 ML. The game stays under 48.

8:43 p.m.: FINAL: LSU 34, McNeese State 7. The Cowboys cover as 39-point road underdogs, but the Tigers cruise to the outright win at -50,000 ML. The game stays under 65½.

8:42 p.m.: Second-half line: Fresno State -9, total 28½.

8:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Fresno State 35, Cal Poly 10. First-half winners: Fresno State -21, over 33½.

8:38 p.m.: Second-half line: Colorado State -3, total 24.

8:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado State 14, Vanderbilt 7. First-half winners: Colorado State -3½, under 26½.

8:36 p.m.: Second-half line: Arizona -½, total 22½.

8:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Diego State 35, Arizona 7. First-half winners: San Diego State +½, over 23.

8:23 p.m.: UNLV has taken a 10-7 lead on Arizona State with 8:46 left in the second quarter. The Sun Devils are still heavily favored at -3,000 on the live line (UNLV +1,200), spread -18½, total 55½.

8:18 p.m.: BYU starts with authority. The Cougars score a TD to take a 10-0 lead on Utah with 10:37 left in the second quarter of the Holy War. BYU is now favored at -125 on the live line (Utah -105), spread -2½, total 42½.

8:08 p.m.: FINAL: No. 24 North Carolina 59, Georgia State 17. The Tar Heels cover as 26-point home favorites, -5,000 ML. The game goes over 65.

8:04 p.m.: FINAL: No. 20 Mississippi 54, Austin Peay 17. The spread pushes on 37, though some bettors won with Ole Miss -36½ or better. No ML was available. The game goes just over 70

8:03 p.m.: FINAL: Kentucky 35, Missouri 28. The Wildcats cover as 5½-point home favorites, -200 ML. The game goes over 56.

8:01 p.m.: More recent finals:

FINAL: Texas State 23, Florida International 17 (OT). The Bobcats prevail in overtime, winning outright as 2-point road underdogs, +105 ML. The game stays under 55.

FINAL: Indiana 56, Idaho 14. The Hoosiers cover as 31-point road favorites; no ML was available. The game goes over 54.

FINAL: Maryland 62, Howard 0. The Terrapins cover as 48½-point home favorites; no ML was available. The game goes over 56½.

7:55 p.m.: The last game of the night is about to kick off:

— Hawaii (+350) at Oregon State (-11, 65, -420), 8 p.m.

7:51 p.m.: More recent finals (a ton of games started in the 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. window):

FINAL: Memphis 55, Arkansas State 50. The Red Wolves score with under two minutes to play to get the backdoor cover as 5½-point home underdogs, but the Tigers win outright at -210 ML. The game goes way over 64½.

FINAL: Mississippi State 24, North Carolina State 10. The Bulldogs win outright as 1½-point home underdogs, +105 ML. The game stays under 55½.

FINAL: SMU 35, North Texas 12. The Mustangs pull away late to cover as 22½-point home favorites, -2,500 ML. The game stays well under 76.

FINAL: Louisiana Tech 45, Southeastern Louisiana 42. The Lions cover as 11½-point road underdogs, but the Bulldogs win outright at -450 ML. The game goes over 70½.

7:42 p.m.: More recent finals:

FINAL: Central Florida 63, Bethune-Cookman 14. The Knights cover as 46-point home favorites; no ML was available. The game goes over 67.

FINAL: Kansas State 31, Southern Illinois 23. The Salukis cover as 17-point road underdogs, but the Wildcats come back to win outright at -900 ML. The game stays just under 55.

FINAL: New Mexico 34, New Mexico State 25. The Aggies cover as 18½-point road underdogs, but the Lobos win outright at -1,200 ML. The game goes over 56.

FINAL: Texas Tech 28, Stephen F. Austin 22. The Lumberjacks easily cover as 32-point road underdogs, but the Red Raiders make a late defensive stand to win outright. No ML was available. The game stays just under 51½.

7:33 p.m.: Some other recent finals:

FINAL: Marshall 44, North Carolina Central 10. The Eagles cover as 43-point road underdogs, but the Thundering Herd win easily outright. No ML was available. The total pushes on 54 when North Carolina Central kicks a field goal in the final minute to cut the lead to 34.

FINAL: No. 4 Oklahoma 76, Western Carolina 0. The Sooners show no mercy in covering as 52½-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game goes over 66.

FINAL: Southern Mississippi 37, Grambling 0. The Golden Eagles cover as 23-point home favorites, -3,000 ML. The game stays under 48.

FINAL: Baylor 66, Texas Southern 7. The Bears cover as 44½-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game goes over 53½.

FINAL: Louisiana (Lafayette) 27, Nicholls State 24. The Colonels cover as 26½-point road underdogs, but the Ragin’ Cajuns win outright. No ML was available. The game stays under 65.

7:28 p.m.: FINAL: No. 22 Miami (Fla.) 25, Appalachian State 23. The Mountaineers cover as 7½-point road underdogs, but the Hurricanes kick a field goal with two minutes left to win outright at -300. The game stays under 55.

7:27 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Stanford (+650) at No. 14 Southern California (-17½, 53½, -1,000), 7:30 p.m.

— UNLV (+3,000) at No. 23 Arizona State (-34, 56, -20,000), 7:30 p.m.

— Idaho State (+3,000) at UNR (-35½, 56½, -50,000), 7:30 p.m.

7:20 p.m.: FINAL: No. 18 Wisconsin 34, Eastern Michigan 7. The Badgers cover (barely) as 26½-point home favorites, -5,000 ML. The game stays under 51½.

7:17 p.m.: FINAL: Arkansas 40, No. 15 Texas 21. The Razorbacks dominate en route to an outright win as 6-point home underdogs, +190 ML. The game goes over 57½

7:14 p.m.: FINAL: Old Dominion 47, Hampton 7. The Monarchs roll to the cover as 22-point home favorites, -2,000 ML. The game stays under 55.

7:11 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— No. 21 Utah (-7, 50, -265) at BYU (+225), 7:15 p.m.

7:08 p.m.: FINAL: Louisville 30, Eastern Kentucky 3. The Colonels cover as 30½-point road underdogs, but the Cardinals win outright with ease. No ML was available. The game stays under 62.

7:02 p.m.: FINAL: Liberty 21, Troy 13. The Flames cover as 3-point road favorites, -155 ML. The game stays well under 62.

7:01 p.m.: FINAL: Houston 44, Rice 7. The Cougars romp as 7½-point road favorites, -340 ML. The game goes just over 50½ on an 85-yard interception return for a TD on the final play of the game.

6:59 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Vanderbilt (+210) at Colorado State (-6½, 53, -250), 7 p.m.

— San Diego State (+105) at Arizona (-1½, 46½, -125), 7 p.m.

— Cal Poly (+2,200) at Fresno State (-33, 59, -10,000), 7 p.m.

6:55 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Michigan -3½, total 21½

Florida State -13½, total 28

6:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 10, Washington 0. First-half winners: Michigan -3½, under 23½.

6:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 14, Jacksonville State 7. First-half winners: Jacksonville State +17½, under 31½.

6:44 p.m.: FINAL: Washington State 44, Portland State 24. The Vikings cover as 31-point road underdogs, but the Cougars win outright at -6,000 ML. The game goes over 66 on a Portland State TD in the final minute.

6:43 p.m.: Second-half line: LSU -16, total 25½.

6:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 17, McNeese State 0. First-half winners: McNeese State +24½, under 37½.

6:33 p.m.: Arkansas is destroying Texas. The Razorbacks lead 33-7 going to the fourth quarter and are poised to cash for their backers at +190 on the money line.

6:31 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: West Virginia 66, Long Island 0. The Mountaineers cover as 50½-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game goes over 56.

FINAL: Charlotte 38, Gardner-Webb 10. The 49ers cover as 23-point home favorites, -2,000 ML. The game stays under 58½.

FINAL: UTSA 54, Lamar 0. The Roadrunners cover as 40-point home favorites, -100,000 ML. The game stays under 65.

6:26 p.m.: Second-half line: Mississippi -14½, total 31½.

6:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi 37, Austin Peay 7. First-half winners: Mississippi -23½, over 40½.

6:21 p.m.: Second-half line: Maryland -19, total 24½.

6:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 38, Howard 0. First-half winners: Maryland -30½, over 32½.

6:14 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Kentucky -½, total 28

Indiana -10½, total 26½

6:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 21, Missouri 14. First-half winners: Kentucky -3½, over 28.

6:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Indiana 35, Idaho 7. First-half winners: Indiana -20, over 28½.

6:09 p.m.: Second-half line: North Carolina -10½, total 30.

6:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 24, Georgia State 10. First-half winners: Georgia State +15½, under 35.

6:07 p.m.: Second-half line: Central Florida -14½, total 24½.

6:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 35, Bethune-Cookman 7. First-half winners: Bethune-Cookman +31½, under 42½.

5:59 p.m.: Second-half lines:

New Mexico -8, total 28½

Kansas State -10, total 26½

5:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Southern Illinois 23, Kansas State 21. First-half winners: Southern Illinois +10, over 29½, Southern Illinois +400.

5:56 p.m.: HALFTIME: New Mexico 24, New Mexico State 20. First-half winners: New Mexico State +10½, over 29.

5:55 p.m.: Second-half lines:

SMU -10, total 34

Oklahoma -14½, total 24½

Louisiana Tech -6½, total 33

Memphis -2, total 34½

5:54 p.m.: HALFTIME: Memphis 34, Arkansas State 23. First-half winners: Memphis -3, over 31½.

5:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 45, Western Carolina 0. First-half winners: Oklahoma -35½, over 41½.

5:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: SMU 7, North Texas 6. First-half winners: North Texas +13, under 40.

5:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana Tech 24, Southeastern Louisiana 21. First-half winners: SE Louisiana +7, over 38.

5:48 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Miami -4½, total 27

Florida International -½, total 26

North Carolina State -3, total 24

Baylor -17½, total 24½

Texas Tech -16, total 24½

Wisconsin -11, total 21½

Old Dominion -7½, total 24½

5:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 24, Eastern Michigan 0. First-half winners: Wisconsin -15½, under 28.

5:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 14, Miami (Fla.) 12. First-half winners: Appalachian State +4, under 27½, Appalachian State +190 ML.

5:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Stephen F. Austin 13, Texas Tech 7. First-half winners: SFA +20, under 31.

5:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Old Dominion 34, Hampton 0. First-half winners: Old Dominion -11½, over 29½.

5:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi State 14, North Carolina State 3. First-half winners: Mississippi State +½, under 27½.

5:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 42, Texas Southern 0. First-half winners: Baylor -31, over 36½.

5:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas State 10, Florida International 7. First-half winners: Texas State +½, under 28.

5:37 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Louisville -13, total 24½

Southern Miss -10½, total 21

Louisiana (Lafayette) -11½, total 28

Marshall -14½, total 19

5:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 17, Nicholls State 10. First-half winners: Nicholls State +16, under 35.

5:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Southern Mississippi 10, Grambling 0. First-half winners: Grambling +13, under 26.

5:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisville 20, Eastern Kentucky 3. First-half winners: Eastern Kentucky +17½, under 35.

5:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Marshall 30, North Carolina Central 7. First-half winners: North Carolina Central +28½, over 35½.

5:29 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas -4, total 27.

5:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas 16, Texas 0. First-half winners: Arkansas +3, under 28½, Arkansas +170 ML.

5:20 p.m.: Second-half line: Liberty PK, total 29½.

5:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 14, Troy 7. First-half winners: Liberty -1½, under 31.

5:12 p.m.: FINAL: Western Michigan 28, Illinois State 0. The Broncos cover as 12-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game stays well under 57.

5:11 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Clemson 49, South Carolina State 3. The Bulldogs cover as 50½-point road underdogs, but the Tigers cruise to victory. No ML was available. The game stays under 56½.

5:10 p.m.: Second-half line: Houston -3½, total 24.

5:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Houston 17, Rice 7. First-half winners: Houston -5, under 25½.

5:02 p.m.: FINAL: No. 10 Iowa 27, No. 9 Iowa State 17. The Hawkeyes roll to victory as 4½-point road underdogs, +165 ML. The game stays under 45½ when Iowa State misses a 45-yard field goal in the final minute.

4:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— McNeese State (+3,000) at LSU (-39, 65½, -50,000), 5 p.m.

— Jacksonville State (+1,400) at Florida State (-28½, 57, -4,500), 5 p.m.

— Washington (+220) at Michigan (-6½, 48, -260), 5 p.m.

4:47 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Charlotte -9, total 28½

Washington State -11½, total 30

4:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Washington State 30, Portland State 10. First-half winners: Washington State -19, over 35½. Washington State kicked a field goal on the final play to cover the first-half spread.

4:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Charlotte 28, Gardner-Webb 10. First-half winners: Charlotte -13½, over 30.

4:39 p.m.: FINAL: South Alabama 22, Bowling Green 19. The Falcons cover as 14½-point home underdogs, but the Jaguars kick a field goal in the final seconds to win outright at -700 ML. The game stays under 48.

4:36 p.m.: Second-half line: UTSA -14½, total 28½.

4:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTSA 34, Lamar 0. First-half winners: UTSA -24, under 35½.

4:27 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Austin Peay (no ML) at No. 20 Mississippi (-37, 70, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— Georgia State (+1,500) at No. 24 North Carolina (-26, 65, -5,000), 4:30 p.m.

— Missouri (+175) at Kentucky (-5½, 56, -200), 4:30 p.m.

— Idaho (no ML) at Indiana (-31, 54, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— Howard (no ML) at Maryland (-48½, 56½, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

4:15 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: No. 7 Cincinnati 42, Murray State 7. The Racers cover as 36½-point road underdogs, but the Bearcats win outright. No ML was available. The game stays under 52.

FINAL: No. 2 Georgia 56, UAB 7. The Bulldogs romp as 23-point home favorites, -3,500 ML. The game goes over 44.

FINAL: No. 11 Penn State 44, Ball State 13. The Nittany Lions cover as 23-point home favorites, -2,000 ML. The game stays just under 58.

FINAL: Temple 45, Akron 24. The Owls cover as 6½-point road favorites, -240 ML. The game sails over 52.

FINAL: Nebraska 28, Buffalo 3. The Cornhuskers cover as 13½-point home favorites, -550 ML. The game stays under 54½.

FINAL: Air Force 23, Navy 3. The Falcons cover as 6-point road favorites, -220 ML. The game stays under 39½.

FINAL: Florida Atlantic 38, Georgia Southern 6. The Owls cover as 7-point home favorites, -265 ML. The game stays under 49.

FINAL: TCU 34, California 32. The Golden Bears cover as 12-point road underdogs, but the Horned Frogs stop a late 2-point conversion try to win outright at -450 ML. The game goes over 46½.

FINAL: No. 1 Alabama 48, Mercer 14. The Bears cover as 54-point road underdogs, but the Crimson Tide roll outright. No ML was available. The game stays just under 62½.

4:01 p.m.: FINAL: No. 5 Texas A&M 10, Colorado 7. The Buffaloes cover easily as 17½-point underdogs in a quasi-home game in Denver, but the Aggies finally find the end zone with 2:41 left to win outright at -900 ML. The game goes way, way under 50½.

3:59 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Western Carolina (no ML) at No. 4 Oklahoma (-52½, 66, no ML), 4 p.m.

— No. 15 Texas (-6, 57½, -220) at Arkansas (+190), 4 p.m.

— Eastern Michigan (+1,500) at No. 18 Wisconsin (-26½, 51½, -5,000), 4 p.m.

— Appalachian State (+250) at No. 22 Miami (Fla.) (-7½, 55, -300), 4 p.m.

— North Carolina State (-1½, 55½, -125) at Mississippi State (+105), 4 p.m.

— Texas State (+105) at Florida International (-2, 55, -125), 4 p.m.

— Southeastern Louisiana (+375) at Louisiana Tech (-11½, 70½, -450), 4 p.m.

— North Texas (+1,100) at SMU (-22½, 76, -2,500), 4 p.m.

— Hampton (+1,000) at Old Dominion (-22, 55, -2,000), 4 p.m.

— Grambling (+1,200) at Southern Mississippi (-23, 48, -3,000), 4 p.m.

— Eastern Kentucky (no ML) at Louisville (-30½, 62, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Liberty (-3, 62, -155) at Troy (+135), 4 p.m.

— Texas Southern (no ML) at Baylor (-44½, 53½, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Southern Illinois (+600) at Kansas State (-17, 55, -900), 4 p.m.

— Stephen F. Austin (no ML) at Texas Tech (-32, 51½, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Memphis (-5½, 64½, -210) at Arkansas State (+180), 4 p.m.

— Nicholls State (no ML) at Louisiana (Lafayette) (-26½, 65, no ML), 4 p.m.

— New Mexico State (+750) at New Mexico (-18½, 56, -1,200), 4 p.m.

3:51 p.m.: FINAL: Boston College 45, Massachusetts 28. The Minutemen cover as 39-point home underdogs, but the Eagles win outright. No ML was available. The game goes well over 57.

3:47 p.m.: Second-half line: West Virginia -18½, total 23.

3:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 38, Long Island 0. First-half winners: West Virginia -31½, over 34½.

3:40 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Western Michigan -3½, total 21

Clemson -16½, total 23½

3:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Western Michigan 14, Illinois State 0. First-half winners: Western Michigan -6½, under 37.

3:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 35, South Carolina State 3. First-half winners: South Carolina State +35, total pushes on 38. South Carolina State kicked a field goal with 24 seconds left to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total.

3:26 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— North Carolina Central (no ML) at Marshall (-43, 54, no ML), 3:30 p.m.

— Houston (-7½, 50½, -340) at Rice (+280), 3:30 p.m.

— Bethune-Cookman (no ML) at Central Florida (-46, 67, no ML), 3:30 p.m.

3:09 p.m.: FINAL: Purdue 49, Connecticut 0. The Boilermakers cover as 35-point road favorites, -20,000 ML. The game stays under 56.

3:08 p.m.: Second-half line: Iowa State -2½, total 22½.

3:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa 14, Iowa State 10. First-half winners: Iowa +3, over 23, Iowa +160 ML. Tough beat for first-half under bettors, as Iowa State completes a long pass and punches in a TD with seven seconds left.

3:02 p.m.: FINAL: No. 8 Notre Dame 32, Toledo 29. The Rockets cover easily as 16-point road underdogs, but the Irish with 1:09 left to win outright at -900 ML. The game goes over 55. Toledo took the lead at 29-24 with 1:35 to play.

3:01 p.m.: FINAL: Central Michigan 45, Robert Morris 0. The Chippewas cover as 37½-point home favorites, -100,000 ML. The game stays under 54.

2:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Gardner-Webb (+920) at Charlotte (-23, 58½, -2,000), 3 p.m.

— Lamar (+3,000) at UTSA (-40, 65, -100,000), 3 p.m.

— Portland State (+1,600) at Washington State (-31, 66, -6,000), 3 p.m.

2:44 p.m.: Second-half line: South Alabama -7, total 21½.

2:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bowling Green 8, South Alabama 6. First-half winners: Bowling Green +7½, under 25, Bowling Green +330 ML.

2:37 p.m.: Second-half line: Alabama -19½, total 27½.

2:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 31, Mercer 0. First-half winners: Mercer +39½, under 42.

2:30 p.m.: FINAL: Duquesne 28, Ohio 26. The Dukes win outright as 29-point road underdogs, and there wasn’t even a money-line price available in Las Vegas. The game goes over 48. Ohio failed on a 2-point attempt to try in the final seconds.

2:26 p.m.: FINAL: Rutgers 17, Syracuse 7. The Scarlet Knights cover as 2½-point road favorites, -140 ML. The game stays safely under 50½.

2:23 p.m.: FINAL: No. 19 Virginia Tech 35, Middle Tennessee 14. The Hokies cover as 20-point home favorites, -1,400 ML. The game stays under 55.

2:22 p.m.: Toledo is hanging tough. The Rockets cut Notre Dame’s lead to 24-22 with 7:48 left in the fourth quarter. The Irish are -520 on the live line (Toledo +350).

2:20 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Penn State -7½, total 26½

Temple -½, total 26

Georgia -7, total 20

2:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 24, Ball State 6. First-half winners: Penn State -13, under 30½.

2:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Temple 24, Akron 17. First-half winners: Temple -3½, over 26½.

2:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 35, UAB 0. First-half winners: Georgia -13½, over 23.

2:11 p.m.: Second-half line: TCU -6½, total 23½.

2:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: California 19, TCU 14. First-half winners: California +7, over 23½, California +310 ML.

2:09 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Air Force -1½, total 17½

Nebraska -6½, total 24

Texas A&M -6½, total 23½

2:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Air Force 7, Navy 3. First-half winners: Air Force -3½, under 20.

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Nebraska 14, Buffalo 0. First-half winners: Nebraska -7½, under 27½.

2:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado 7, Texas A&M 3. First-half winners: Colorado +9½, under 26, Colorado +425 ML.

2:02 p.m.: FINAL: Wyoming 50, Northern Illinois 43. The Cowboys pull out a wild push on the spread of 7 and win outright at -265 ML. The game more than doubles the total of 44½. Wyoming blew a 42-16 lead in the third quarter. Northern Illinois took a 43-42 lead, but the Cowboys drove for the winning TD with 1:35 left and got the crucial 2-point conversion to push the spread. Early Wyoming bettors won at -6½.

2:01 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Cincinnati -17, total 24

Florida Atlantic -2½, total 23

1:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida Atlantic 10, Georgia Southern 6. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 4, under 24. FAU kicked a field goal in the final seconds to push on the first-half spread.

1:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 7, Murray State 7. First-half winners: Murray State +23, under 28½.

1:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— South Carolina State (no ML) at No. 6 Clemson (-50½, 56½, no ML), 2 p.m.

— Long Island (no ML) at West Virginia (-50½, 56, no ML), 2 p.m.

— Illinois State (+400) at Western Michigan (-12, 57, -500), 2 p.m.

1:48 p.m.: Second-half line: Boston College -14½, total 24.

1:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 14, Massachusetts 0. First-half winners: UMass +24, under 33.

1:36 p.m.: Second-half line: Purdue -14, total 23½.

1:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Purdue 35, Connecticut 0. First-half winners: Purdue -21, over 32½.

1:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Central Michigan -15, total 23½.

1:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Michigan 28, Robert Morris 0. First-half winners: Central Michigan -23, under 30.

1:30 p.m.: FINAL: No. 13 Florida 42, South Florida 20. The Bulls cover as 29-point home underdogs, but the Gators win outright at -8,000 ML. The game goes over 57.

1:26 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— No. 10 Iowa (+165) at No. 9 Iowa State (-4½, 45½, -185), 1:30 p.m.

1:17 p.m.: FINAL: Tulane 69, Morgan State 20. The Green Wave cover as 48½-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game goes way over 58.

1:08 p.m.: Second-half line: Notre Dame -7, total 27.

1:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Toledo 16, Notre Dame 14. First-half winners: Toledo +9½, over 28½, Toledo +425 ML.

1:01 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 Oregon 35, No. 3 Ohio State 28. The Ducks pull off a top-10 stunner, winning outright as 14½-point road underdogs, +500 ML. The game stays just under 65.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Pittsburgh 41, Tennessee 34. The Panthers hold on to cover as 4-point road favorites, -175 ML. The game sails over 56.

12:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Mercer (no ML) at No. 1 Alabama (-54, 62½, no ML), 1 p.m.

— South Alabama (-14½, 48, -700) at Bowling Green (+500), 1 p.m.

12:48 p.m.: Catching up on some more finals:

FINAL: No. 25 Auburn 62, Alabama State 0. The Tigers cover as 50-point home favorites, -100,000 ML. The game goes just over 60.

FINAL: South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17. The spread pushes on 3 as the Gamecocks kick a field goal on the final play. South Carolina was -150 on the ML. The game stays well under 56½. Early bettors won with South Carolina anywhere from +1 to -2½.

FINAL: Georgia Tech 45, Kennesaw State 17. The Yellow Jackets cover as 20-point home favorites, -1,600 ML. The game goes over 53.

FINAL: Minnesota 31, Miami (Ohio) 26. The RedHawks cover as 18-point road underdogs, but the Golden Gophers win outright at -1,100 ML. The game goes just over 55.

FINAL: Oklahoma State 28, Tulsa 23. The Golden Hurricane cover as 11½-point road underdogs, but the Cowboys hold on to win outright at -450 ML. The game goes just over 50.

12:46 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Virginia Tech -8, total 25

Ohio -13½, total 20½

12:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 14, Middle Tennessee 7. First-half winners: Middle Tennessee +11½, under 28½.

12:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio 13, Duquesne 11. First-half winners: Duquesne +17½, under 27½.

12:35 p.m.: Second-half line: Rutgers -2½, total 21½.

12:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rutgers 0, Syracuse 0. First-half winners: Syracuse +½, under 24½.

12:33 p.m.: Ohio State is back in it. The Buckeyes scored, got a stop and have the ball back, trailing 35-28 with 7:04 to play. Oregon is -210 on the live line (Ohio State +170).

12:30 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— UAB (+1,300) at No. 2 Georgia (-23, 44, -3,500), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 5 Texas A&M (-17½, 50½, -900) vs. Colorado (+600) (at Denver), 12:30 p.m.

— Murray State (no ML) at No. 7 Cincinnati (-36½, 52, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Ball State (+1,000) at No. 11 Penn State (-23, 58, -2,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Georgia Southern (+225) at Florida Atlantic (-7, 49, -265), 12:30 p.m.

— Boston College (-39, 57, no ML) at Massachusetts (no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Buffalo (+425) at Nebraska (-13½, 54½, -550), 12:30 p.m.

— California (+375) at TCU (-12, 46½, -450), 12:30 p.m.

— Temple (-6½, 52, -240) at Akron (+200), 12:30 p.m.

— Air Force (-6, 39½, -220) at Navy (+190), 12:30 p.m.

12:16 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: Kent State 60, Virginia Military 10. The Golden Flashes romp as 19½-point home favorites, -1,400 ML. The game stays just under 72.

FINAL: Wake Forest 41, Norfolk State 16. The Spartans easily cover as 43-point road underdogs, but the Demon Deacons win outright at -100,000 ML. The game stays just under 58.

FINAL: Northwestern 24, Indiana State 6. The Sycamores cover as 28-point road underdogs, but the Wildcats win outright at -10,000 ML. The game stays under 46.

FINAL: Michigan State 42, Youngstown State 14. The Penguins cover as 29-point road underdogs, but the Spartans win outright at -10,000 ML. The game goes over 52½.

12:10 p.m.: Oregon is looking good. The Ducks again push their lead back to two touchdowns, going up 35-21 with 10:10 left in the fourth quarter. Oregon is -600 on the live line (Ohio State +420), spread -7½ (+120), total 66½.

12:05 p.m.: Second-half line: Wyoming -1½, total 21.

12:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wyoming 28, Northern Illinois 10. First-half winners: Wyoming -4, over 21½.

11:57 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Purdue (-35, 56, -20,000) at Connecticut (+3,000), noon

— Robert Morris (+3,000) at Central Michigan (-37½, 54, -100,000), noon

11:49 a.m.: FINAL: Army 38, Western Kentucky 35. The Hilltoppers score a TD with 21 seconds left to cover as 6-point road underdogs, but the Black Knights win outright at -215 ML. The game cruises over 52.

11:44 a.m.: Second-half line: Tulane -20½, total 24½.

11:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tulane 52, Morgan State 7. First-half winners: Tulane -29½, over 35.

11:41 a.m.: Second-half line: Florida -9½, total 23½.

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 35, South Florida 3. First-half winners: Florida -17½, over 31½.

11:32 a.m.: Oregon pushes its lead back to 14 at 28-14 over Ohio State with 7:38 left in the third quarter. Oregon is -300 on the live line (Buckeyes +240), spread -7½, total 65½.

11:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Toledo (+600) at No. 8 Notre Dame (-16, 55, -900), 11:30 a.m.

11:21 a.m.: FINAL: Virginia 42, Illinois 14. The Cavaliers cover as 10½-point home favorites, -400 ML. The game stays just under 56½. Illinois drove inside the Virginia 20 in the final minute but couldn’t punch in a score to push the total over.

11:09 a.m.: Ohio State might be in trouble. CJ Verdell runs 77 yards for a touchdown, and Oregon extends its lead to 21-7 with 13:38 left in the third quarter. The Ducks are -200 on the live line (Ohio State +165), spread -4½, total 59½.

10:59 a.m.: Second-half line: Pittsburgh PK, total 29½.

10:58 a.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 27, Tennessee 20. First-half winners: Pittsburgh -2½, over 28.

10:57 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Middle Tennessee (+800) at No. 19 Virginia Tech (-20, 55, -1,400), 11 a.m.

— Rutgers (-2½, 50½, -140) at Syracuse (+120), 11 a.m.

— Duquesne (no ML) at Ohio (-29, 48, no ML), 11 a.m.

10:49 a.m.: Second-half line: South Carolina -3½, total 27.

10:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: East Carolina 14, South Carolina 7. First-half winners: East Carolina +1, under 28½.

10:45 a.m.: Sportsbooks letting bettors wager on essentially Ohio State to win the game. Going to be a lot of Buckeyes money.

10:44 a.m.: Second-half line: Ohio State -6½, total 31½.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon 14, Ohio State 7. First-half winners: Oregon +8½, under 33½, Oregon +350 ML.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Minnesota -7, total 24

Oklahoma State -5, total 23

Wake Forest -16½, total 23

Michigan State -10½, total 24½

Georgia Tech -7½, total 24½

Auburn -17½, total 21

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 20, Alabama State 0. First-half winners: Alabama State +34½, under 37½.

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 35, Youngstown State 7. First-half winners: Michigan State -17, over 28½.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 21, Miami (Ohio) 3. First-half winners: Minnesota -10½, under 28½.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Tech 24, Kennesaw State 3. First-half winners: Georgia Tech -12½, under 28½.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 24, Norfolk State 9. First-half winners: Norfolk State +26½, under 34.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 7, Tulsa 7. First-half winners: Tulsa +6½, under 26.

10:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Wyoming (-7, 44½, -265) at Northern Illinois (+225), 10:30 a.m.

10:25 a.m.: Oregon takes back the lead at 14-7 on Ohio State with 4:51 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is still favored at -160 on the live line (Ducks +130), spread -3½, total 59½.

10:21 a.m.: Second-half line: Kent State -3, total 33.

10:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kent State 39, VMI 0. First-half winners: Kent State -11, under 39½. The Flashes score 39 points, but over bettors still don’t get there in the first half.

10:19 a.m.: Second-half line: Northwestern -11½, total 19.

10:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern 14, Indiana State 0. First-half winners: Indiana State +16½, under 24½.

10:11 a.m.: Ohio State strikes back. Garrett Wilson catches a 27-yard TD pass, and the Buckeyes tie Oregon at 7 with 8:42 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is -280 on the live line (Ducks +225), spread -6½, total 55½.

9:59 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 13 Florida (-29, 57, -8,000) at South Florida (+1,800), 10 a.m.

— Morgan State (no ML) at Tulane (-48½, 58, no ML) (at Birmingham, Ala.), 10 a.m.

9:57 a.m.: Second-half line: Army -½, total 27½.

9:54 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 21, Western Kentucky 14. First-half winners: Army -3½, over 26.

9:46 a.m.: Oregon gets on the board first, taking a 7-0 lead on Ohio State with 14:27 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is still favored at -190 on the live line (Oregon +155), spread -5½, total 55½.

9:32 a.m.: Ohio State and Oregon are still scoreless with 3:24 left in the first quarter. The Buckeyes are -550 on the live line (Ducks +400), spread -11½, total 51½.

9:22 a.m.: Second-half line: Virginia -3½, total 28.

9:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 21, Illinois 7. First-half winners: Virginia -6½, under 28½.

9:11 a.m.: Ohio State is stopped on fourth down on its opening drive. The Buckeyes are -400 on the live line (Oregon +300), spread -10½, total 59½.

9:01 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 12 Oregon (+500) at No. 3 Ohio State (-14½, 65, -700), 9 a.m.

— Alabama State (+3,000) at No. 25 Auburn (-50, 60, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— South Carolina (-3, 56½, -150) at East Carolina (+130), 9 a.m.

— Pittsburgh (-4, 56, -175) at Tennessee (+155), 9 a.m.

— Kennesaw State (+900) at Georgia Tech (-20, 53, -1,600), 9 a.m.

— Norfolk State (+3,000) at Wake Forest (-43, 58, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— Youngstown State (+2,200) at Michigan State (-29, 52½, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (+700) at Minnesota (-18, 55, -1,100), 9 a.m.

— Indiana State (+2,500) at Northwestern (-28, 46, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— Tulsa (+375) at Oklahoma State (-11½, 50, -450), 9 a.m.

8:27 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Western Kentucky (+185) at Army (-6, 52, -215), 8:30 a.m.

— Virginia Military (+800) at Kent State (-19½, 72, -1,400), 8:30 a.m.

8:16 a.m.: Virginia has jumped all over Illinois. The Cavaliers lead 14-0 with 10:04 left in the first quarter and are now -1,600 on the live line (Illini +850), spread -22½, total 66½.

7:56 a.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

— Illinois (+330) at Virginia (-10½, 56½, -400), 8 a.m.

7:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Kent State from -17½ to -19½

UTSA from -37 to -38½

North Carolina Central from +44½ to +42½

Old Dominion from -17½ to -20

McNeese State-LSU total from 67½ to 65½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Virginia 42, Illinois 14 (at Virginia)

Full-game winners: Virginia -10½, under 56½, Virginia -400 ML

First-half winners: Virginia -6½, under 28½ (Virginia 21-7)

Second-half winners: Virginia -3½, total pushes on 28 (Virginia 21-7)

— Army 38, Western Kentucky 35 (at Army)

Full-game winners: Western Kentucky +6, over 52, Army -215 ML

First-half winners: Army -3½, over 26 (Army 21-14)

Second-half winners: Western Kentucky +½, over 27½ (Western Kentucky 21-17)

— Kent State 60, Virginia Military 10 (at Kent State)

Full-game winners: Kent State -19½, under 72, Kent State -1,400 ML

First-half winners: Kent State -11, under 39½ (Kent State 39-0)

Second-half winners: Kent State -3, under 33 (Kent State 21-10)

— No. 12 Oregon 35, No. 3 Ohio State 28 (at Ohio State)

Full-game winners: Oregon +14½, under 65, Oregon +500 ML

First-half winners: Oregon +8½, under 33½ (Oregon 14-7)

Second-half winners: Oregon +6½, over 31½ (tied 21-21)

— No. 25 Auburn 62, Alabama State 0 (at Auburn)

Full-game winners: Auburn -50, over 60, Auburn -100,000 ML

First-half winners: Alabama State +34½, under 37½ (Auburn 20-0)

Second-half winners: Auburn -17½, over 21 (Auburn 42-0)

— South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17 (at East Carolina)

Full-game winners: Spread pushes on 3, under 56½, South Carolina -150 ML

First-half winners: East Carolina +1, under 28½ (East Carolina 14-7)

Second-half winners: South Carolina -3½, under 27 (South Carolina 13-3)

— Pittsburgh 41, Tennessee 34 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Pittsburgh -4, over 56, Pittsburgh -175 ML

First-half winners: Pittsburgh -2½, over 28 (Pittsburgh 27-20)

Second-half winners: Spread pushes on PK, under 29½ (tied 14-14)

— Georgia Tech 45, Kennesaw State 17 (at Georgia Tech)

Full-game winners: Georgia Tech -20, over 53, Georgia Tech -1,600 ML

First-half winners: Georgia Tech -12½, under 28½ (Georgia Tech 24-3)

Second-half winners: Kennesaw State +7½, over 24½ (Georgia Tech 21-14)

— Wake Forest 41, Norfolk State 16 (at Wake Forest)

Full-game winners: Norfolk State +43, under 58, Wake Forest -100,000 ML

First-half winners: Norfolk State +26½, under 34 (Wake Forest 24-9)

Second-half winners: Norfolk State +16½, over 23 (Wake Forest 17-7)

— Michigan State 42, Youngstown State 14 (at Michigan State)

Full-game winners: Youngstown State +29, over 52½, Michigan State -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Michigan State -17, over 28½ (Michigan State 35-7)

Second-half winners: Youngstown State +10½, under 24½ (tied 7-7)

— Minnesota 31, Miami (Ohio) 26 (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Miami +18, over 55, Minnesota -1,100 ML

First-half winners: Minnesota -10½, under 28½ (Minnesota 21-3)

Second-half winners: Miami +7, over 24 (Miami 23-10)

— Northwestern 24, Indiana State 6 (at Northwestern)

Full-game winners: Indiana State +28, under 46, Northwestern -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Indiana State +16½, under 24½ (Northwestern 14-0)

Second-half winners: Indiana State +11½, under 19 (Northwestern 10-6)

— Oklahoma State 28, Tulsa 23 (at Oklahoma State)

Full-game winners: Tulsa +11½, over 50, Oklahoma State -450 ML

First-half winners: Tulsa +6½, under 26 (tied 7-7)

Second-half winners: Spread pushes on 5, over 23 (Oklahoma State 21-16)

— No. 13 Florida 42, South Florida 20 (at South Florida)

Full-game winners: South Florida +29, over 57, Florida -8,000 ML

First-half winners: Florida -17½, over 31½ (Florida 35-3)

Second-half winners: South Florida +9½, over 23½ (South Florida 17-7)

— Tulane 69, Morgan State 20 (at Birmingham, Ala.)

Full-game winners: Tulane -48½, over 58, no ML

First-half winners: Tulane -29½, over 35 (Tulane 52-7)

Second-half winners: Morgan State +20½, over 24½ (Tulane 17-13)

— Wyoming 50, Northern Illinois 43 (at Northern Illinois)

Full-game winners: Spread pushes on 7, over 44½, Wyoming -265 ML

First-half winners: Wyoming -4, over 21½ (Wyoming 28-10)

Second-half winners: Northern Illinois +1½, over 21 (Northern Illinois 33-22)

— No. 19 Virginia Tech 35, Middle Tennessee 14 (at Virginia Tech)

Full-game winners: Virginia Tech -20, under 55, Virginia Tech -1,400 ML

First-half winners: Middle Tennessee +11½, under 28½ (Virginia Tech 14-7)

Second-half winners: Virginia Tech -8, over 25 (Virginia Tech 21-7)

— Rutgers 17, Syracuse 7 (at Syracuse)

Full-game winners: Rutgers -2½, under 50½, Rutgers -140 ML

First-half winners: Syracuse +½, under 24½ (tied 0-0)

Second-half winners: Rutgers -2½, over 21½ (Rutgers 17-7)

— Duquesne 28, Ohio 26 (at Ohio)

Full-game winners: Duquesne +29, over 48, no ML

First-half winners: Duquesne +17½, under 27½ (Ohio 13-11)

Second-half winners: Duquesne +13½, over 20½ (Duquesne 17-13)

— No. 8 Notre Dame 32, Toledo 29 (at Notre Dame)

Full-game winners: Toledo +16, over 55, Notre Dame -900 ML

First-half winners: Toledo +9½, over 28½ (Toledo 16-14)

Second-half winners: Toledo +7, over 27 (Notre Dame 18-13)

— Purdue 49, Connecticut 0 (at Connecticut)

Full-game winners: Purdue -35, under 56, Connecticut -20,000 ML

First-half winners: Purdue -21, over 32½ (Purdue 35-0)

Second-half winners: Spread pushes on -14, under 23½ (Purdue 14-0)

— Central Michigan 45, Robert Morris 0 (at Central Michigan)

Full-game winners: Central Michigan -37½, under 54, Central Michigan -100,000 ML

First-half winners: Central Michigan -23, under 30 (Central Michigan 28-0)

Second-half winners: Central Michigan -15, under 23½ (Central Michigan 17-0)

— No. 2 Georgia 56, UAB 7 (at Georgia)

Full-game winners: Georgia -23, over 44, Georgia -3,500 ML

First-half winners: Georgia -13½, over 23 (Georgia 35-0)

Second-half winners: Georgia -7, over 20 (Georgia 21-7)

— No. 5 Texas A&M 10, Colorado 7 (at Denver)

Full-game winners: Colorado +17½, under 50½, Texas A&M -900 ML

First-half winners: Colorado +9½, under 26 (Colorado 7-3)

Second-half winners: Texas A&M -6½, under 23½ (Texas A&M 7-0)

— No. 7 Cincinnati 42, Murray State 7 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Murray State +36½, under 52, no ML

First-half winners: Murray State +23, under 28½ (tied 7-7)

Second-half winners: Cincinnati -17, total 24 (Cincinnati 35-0)

— No. 11 Penn State 44, Ball State 13 (at Penn State)

Full-game winners: Penn State -23, under 58, Penn State -2,000 ML

First-half winners: Penn State -13, under 30½ (Penn State 24-6)

Second-half winners: Penn State -7½, over 26½ (Penn State 20-7)

— Florida Atlantic 38, Georgia Southern 6 (at Florida Atlantic)

Full-game winners: Florida Atlantic -7, under 49, Florida Atlantic -265 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 4, under 24 (Florida Atlantic 10-6)

Second-half winners: Florida Atlantic -2½, over 23 (Florida Atlantic 28-0)

— Boston College 45, Massachusetts 28 (at Massachusetts)

Full-game winners: UMass +39, over 57, no ML

First-half winners: UMass +24, under 33 (Boston College 14-0)

Second-half winners: UMass +14½, over 24 (Boston College 31-28)

— Nebraska 28, Buffalo 3 (at Nebraska)

Full-game winners: Nebraska -13½, under 54½, Nebraska -550 ML

First-half winners: Nebraska -7½, under 27½ (Nebraska 14-0)

Second-half winners: Nebraska -6½, under 24 (Nebraska 14-3)

— TCU 34, California 32 (at TCU)

Full-game winners: California +12, over 46½, TCU -450

First-half winners: California +7, over 23½ (California 19-14)

Second-half winners: TCU -6½, over 23½ (TCU 20-13)

— Temple 45, Akron 24 (at Akron)

Full-game winners: Temple -6½, over 52, Temple -240 ML

First-half winners: Temple -3½, over 26½ (Temple 24-17)

Second-half winners: Temple -½, over 26 (Temple 21-7)

— Air Force 23, Navy 3 (at Navy)

Full-game winners: Air Force -6, under 39½, Air Force -220 ML

First-half winners: Air Force -3½, under 20 (Air Force 7-3)

Second-half winners: Air Force -1½, under 17½ (Air Force 16-0)

— No. 1 Alabama 48, Mercer 14 (at Alabama)

Full-game winners: Mercer +54, under 62½, no ML

First-half winners: Mercer +39½, under 42 (Alabama 31-0)

Second-half winners: Mercer +19½, over 27½ (Alabama 17-14)

— South Alabama 22, Bowling Green 19 (at Bowling Green)

Full-game winners: Bowling Green +14½, under 48, South Alabama -700 ML

First-half winners: Bowling Green +7½, under 25 (Bowling Green 8-6)

Second-half winners: Bowling Green +7, over 21½ (South Alabama 16-11)

— No. 10 Iowa 27, No. 9 Iowa State 17 (at Iowa State)

Full-game winners: Iowa +4½, under 45½, Iowa +165 ML

First-half winners: Iowa +3, over 23 (Iowa 14-10)

Second-half winners: Iowa +2½, under 22½ (Iowa 13-7)

— No. 6 Clemson 49, South Carolina State 3 (at Clemson)

Full-game winners: South Carolina State +50½, under 56½, no ML

First-half winners: South Carolina State +35, total pushes on 38 (Clemson 35-3)

Second-half winners: South Carolina State +16½, under 23½ (Clemson 14-0)

— West Virginia 66, Long Island 0 (at West Virginia)

Full-game winners: West Virginia -50½, over 56, no ML

First-half winners: West Virginia -31½, over 34½ (West Virginia 38-0)

Second-half winners: West Virginia -18½, over 23 (West Virginia 28-0)

— Western Michigan 28, Illinois State 0 (at Western Michigan)

Full-game winners: Western Michigan -12, under 57, Western Michigan -500 ML

First-half winners: Western Michigan -6½, under 37 (Western Michigan 14-0)

Second-half winners: Western Michigan -3½, under 21 (Western Michigan 14-0)

— Charlotte 38, Gardner-Webb 10 (at Charlotte)

Full-game winners: Charlotte -23, under 58½, Charlotte -2,000 ML

First-half winners: Charlotte -13½, over 30 (Charlotte 28-10)

Second-half winners: Charlotte -9, under 28½ (Charlotte 10-0)

— UTSA 54, Lamar 0 (at UTSA)

Full-game winners: UTSA -40, under 65, UTSA -100,000 ML

First-half winners: UTSA -24, under 35½ (UTSA 34-0)

Second-half winners: UTSA -14½, under 28½ (UTSA 20-0)

— Washington State 44, Portland State 24 (at Washington State)

Full-game winners: Portland State +31, over 66, Washington State -6,000 ML

First-half winners: Washington State -19, over 35½ (Washington State 30-10)

Second-half winners: Portland State +11½, under 30 (tied 14-14)

— Marshall 44, North Carolina Central 10 (at Marshall)

Full-game winners: N.C. Central +43, total pushes on 54, no ML

First-half winners: N.C. Central +28½, over 35½ (Marshall 30-7)

Second-half winners: N.C. Central +14½, under 19 (Marshall 14-3)

— Houston 44, Rice 7 (at Rice)

Full-game winners: Houston -7½, over 50½, Houston -340 ML

First-half winners: Houston -5, under 25½ (Houston 17-7)

Second-half winners: Houston -3½, over 24 (Houston 27-0)

— Central Florida 63, Bethune-Cookman 14 (at Central Florida)

Full-game winners: Central Florida -46, over 67, no ML

First-half winners: Bethune-Cookman +31½, under 42½ (Central Florida 35-7)

Second-half winners: Central Florida -14½, over 24½ (Central Florida 28-7)

— No. 4 Oklahoma 76, Western Carolina 0 (at Oklahoma)

Full-game winners: Oklahoma -52½, over 66, no ML

First-half winners: Oklahoma -35½, over 41½ (Oklahoma 45-0)

Second-half winners: Oklahoma -14½, over 24½ (Oklahoma 31-0)

— Arkansas 40, No. 15 Texas 21 (at Arkansas)

Full-game winners: Arkansas +6, over 57½, Arkansas +190 ML

First-half winners: Arkansas +3, under 28½ (Arkansas 16-0)

Second-half winners: Arkansas +4, over 27 (Arkansas 24-21)

— No. 18 Wisconsin 34, Eastern Michigan 7 (at Wisconsin)

Full-game winners: Wisconsin -26½, under 51½, Wisconsin -5,000 ML

First-half winners: Wisconsin -15½, under 28 (Wisconsin 24-0)

Second-half winners: Eastern Michigan +11, under 21½ (Wisconsin 10-7)

— No. 22 Miami (Fla.) 25, Appalachian State 23 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Appalachian State +7½, under 55, Miami -300 ML

First-half winners: Appalachian State +4, under 27½ (Appalachian State 14-12)

Second-half winners: Appalachian State +4½, under 27 (Miami 13-9)

— Mississippi State 24, North Carolina State 10 (at Mississippi State)

Full-game winners: Mississippi State +1½, under 55½, Mississippi State +105 ML

First-half winners: Mississippi State +½, under 27½ (Mississippi State 14-3)

Second-half winners: Mississippi State +3, under 24 (Mississippi State 10-7)

— Texas State 23, Florida International 17 (OT)

Full-game winners: Texas State +2, under 55, Texas State +105 ML

First-half winners: Texas State +½, under 28 (Texas State 10-7)

Second-half winners: Texas State +½, under 26 (Texas State 13-10)

— Louisiana Tech 45, Southeastern Louisiana 42 (at Louisiana Tech)

Full-game winners: SE Louisiana +11½, over 70½, Louisiana Tech -450 ML

First-half winners: SE Louisiana +7, over 38 (Louisiana Tech 24-21)

Second-half winners: SE Louisiana +6½, over 33 (tied 21-21)

— SMU 35, North Texas 12 (at SMU)

Full-game winners: SMU -22½, under 76, SMU -2,500 ML

First-half winners: North Texas +13, under 40 (SMU 7-6)

Second-half winners: SMU -10, total pushes on 34 (SMU 28-6)

— Old Dominion 47, Hampton 7 (at Old Dominion)

Full-game winners: Old Dominion -22, under 55, Old Dominion -2,000 ML

First-half winners: Old Dominion -11½, over 29½ (Old Dominion 34-0)

Second-half winners: Hampton +7½, under 24½ (Old Dominion 13-7)

— Southern Mississippi 37, Grambling 0 (at Southern Mississippi)

Full-game winners: Southern Miss -23, under 48, Southern Miss -3,000 ML

First-half winners: Grambling +13, under 26 (Southern Miss 10-0)

Second-half winners: Southern Miss -10½, over 21 (Southern Miss 27-0)

— Louisville 30, Eastern Kentucky 3 (at Louisville)

Full-game winners: Eastern Kentucky +30½, under 62, no ML

First-half winners: Eastern Kentucky +17½, under 35 (Louisville 20-3)

Second-half winners: Eastern Kentucky +13, under 24½ (Louisville 10-0)

— Liberty 21, Troy 13 (at Troy)

Full-game winners: Liberty -3, under 62, Liberty -155 ML

First-half winners: Liberty -1½, under 31 (Liberty 14-7)

Second-half winners: Liberty PK, under 29½ (Liberty 7-6)

— Baylor 66, Texas Southern 7 (at Baylor)

Full-game winners: Baylor -44½, over 53½, no ML

First-half winners: Baylor -31, over 36½ (Baylor 42-0)

Second-half winners: Texas Southern +17½, over 24½ (Baylor 24-7)

— Kansas State 31, Southern Illinois 23 (at Kansas State)

Full-game winners: Southern Illinois +17, under 55, Kansas State -900 ML

First-half winners: Southern Illinois +10, over 29½ (Southern Illinois 23-21)

Second-half winners: Spread pushes on 10, under 26½ (Kansas State 10-0)

— Texas Tech 28, Stephen F. Austin 22 (at Texas Tech)

Full-game winners: SFA +32, under 51½, no ML

First-half winners: SFA +20, under 31 (SFA 13-7)

Second-half winners: SFA +16, over 24½ (Texas Tech 21-9)

— Memphis 55, Arkansas State 50 (at Arkansas State)

Full-game winners: Arkansas State +5½, over 64½, Memphis -210 ML

First-half winners: Memphis -3, over 31½ (Memphis 34-23)

Second-half winners: Arkansas State +2, over 34½ (Arkansas State 27-21)

— Louisiana (Lafayette) 27, Nicholls State 24 (at Louisiana)

Full-game winners: Nicholls +26½, under 65, no ML

First-half winners: Nicholls +16, under 35 (Louisiana 17-10)

Second-half winners: Nicholls +11½, under 28 (Nicholls 14-10)

— New Mexico 34, New Mexico State 25 (at New Mexico)

Full-game winners: New Mexico State +18½, over 56, New Mexico -1,200 ML

First-half winners: New Mexico State +10½, over 29 (New Mexico 24-20)

Second-half winners: New Mexico State +8, under 28½ (New Mexico 10-5)

— No. 20 Mississippi 54, Austin Peay 17 (at Mississippi)

Full-game winners: Spread pushes on 37, over 70, no ML

First-half winners: Mississippi -23½, over 40½ (Mississippi 37-7)

Second-half winners: Austin Peay +14½, under 31½ (Mississippi 17-10)

— No. 24 North Carolina 59, Georgia State 17 (at North Carolina)

Full-game winners: North Carolina -26, over 65, North Carolina -5,000 ML

First-half winners: Georgia State +15½, under 35 (North Carolina 24-10)

Second-half winners: North Carolina -10½, over 30 (North Carolina 35-7)

— Kentucky 35, Missouri 28 (at Kentucky)

Full-game winners: Kentucky -5½, over 56, Kentucky -200 ML

First-half winners: Kentucky -3½, over 28 (Kentucky 21-14)

Second-half winners: Missouri +½, total pushes on 28 (tied 14-14)

— Indiana 56, Idaho 14 (at Indiana)

Full-game winners: Indiana -31, over 54, no ML

First-half winners: Indiana -20, over 28½ (Indiana 35-7)

Second-half winners: Indiana -10½, over 26½ (Indiana 21-7)

— Maryland 62, Howard 0 (at Maryland)

Full-game winners: Maryland -48½, over 56½, no ML

First-half winners: Maryland -30½, over 32½ (Maryland 38-0)

Second-half winners: Maryland -19, under 24½ (Maryland 24-0)

— LSU 34, McNeese State 7 (at LSU)

Full-game winners: McNeese +39, under 65½, LSU -50,000 ML

First-half winners: McNeese State +24½, under 37½ (LSU 17-0)

Second-half winners: McNeese +16, under 25½ (LSU 17-7)

— Jacksonville State 20, Florida State 17 (at Florida State)

Full-game winners: Jacksonville State +28½, under 57, Jacksonville State +1,400 ML

First-half winners: Jacksonville State +17½, under 31½ (Florida State 14-7)

Second-half winners: Jacksonville State +13½, under 28 (Jacksonville State 13-3)

— Michigan 31, Washington 10 (at Michigan)

Full-game winners: Michigan -6½, under 48, Michigan -260 ML

First-half winners: Michigan -3½, under 23½ (Michigan 10-0)

Second-half winners: Michigan -3½, over 21½ (Michigan 21-10)

— Vanderbilt 24, Colorado State 21 (at Colorado State)

Full-game winners: Vanderbilt +6½, under 53, Vanderbilt +210 ML

First-half winners: Colorado State -3½, under 26½ (Colorado State 14-7)

Second-half winners: Vanderbilt +3, total pushes on 24 (Vanderbilt 17-7)

— San Diego State 38, Arizona 14 (at Arizona)

Full-game winners: San Diego State +1½, over 46½, San Diego State +105 ML

First-half winners: San Diego State +½, over 23 (San Diego State 35-7)

Second-half winners: Arizona -½, under 22½ (Arizona 7-3)

— Fresno State 63, Cal Poly 10 (at Fresno State)

Full-game winners: Fresno -33, over 59, Fresno -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Fresno -21, over 33½ (Fresno 35-10)

Second-half winners: Fresno -9, total 28½ (Fresno 28-0)

— BYU 26, No. 21 Utah 17 (at BYU)

Full-game winners: BYU +7, under 50, BYU +225 ML

First-half winners: BYU +4, under 24½ (BYU 16-7)

Second-half winners: BYU +6½, under 24 (tied 10-10)

— Stanford 42, No. 14 Southern California 28 (at USC)

Full-game winners: Stanford +17½, over 53½, Stanford +650 ML

First-half winners: Stanford +10½, over 27½ (Stanford 21-10)

Second-half winners: Stanford +10, over 28 (Stanford 21-18)

— No. 23 Arizona State 37, UNLV 10 (at Arizona State)

Full-game winners: UNLV +34, under 56, Arizona State -20,000 ML

First-half winners: UNLV +21, under 31 (Arizona State 14-10)

Second-half winners: Arizona State -14, under 27½ (Arizona State 23-0)

— UNR 49, Idaho State 10 (at UNR)

Full-game winners: UNR -35½, over 56½, UNR -50,000 ML

First-half winners: Idaho State +24, under 32½ (UNR 21-7)

Second-half winners: UNR -16, over 24½ (UNR 28-3)

— Oregon State 45, Hawaii 27 (at Oregon State)

Full-game winners: Oregon State -11, over 65, Oregon State -420 ML

First-half winners: Oregon State -6½, under 33 (Oregon State 24-7)

Second-half winners: Hawaii +1½, over 28½ (Oregon State 21-20)

