COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Michigan jumps on Iowa

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) makes a touchdown catch against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) throws a pass against Oklahoma State in the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)

Baylor running back Trestan Ebner (1) stiff arms Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) during an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes (12) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Tay Martin (1) during an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Welcome to Week 14 — championship week — of the college football season.

There are eight conference titles on the line and four College Football Playoff berths to be secured. The marquee game is in Atlanta, where No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama meet for the SEC title. Other games with playoff implications include No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Iowa in the Big Ten title game, No. 16 Houston at No. 3 Cincinnati in the American Athletic title game, and No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 title game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

5:59 p.m.: The track meet is on in the ACC title game. Wake Forest leads Pittsburgh 21-14 with 3:07 left in the first quarter, and the Demon Deacons are -156 on the live line (Pitt +122), spread -3½, total 96½.

5:57 p.m.: Iowa kicks a 22-yard field goal to cut Michigan’s lead to 14-3 with 1:26 left in the first quarter. The Wolverines are -4,500 on the live line (Hawkeyes +1,200), spread -18½, total 50½.

5:50 p.m.: Michigan has started fast. The Wolverines lead Iowa 14-0 with 5:27 left in the first quarter and are -7,000 on the live line (Iowa +1,500), spread -21½, total 48½.

4:56 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Big Ten title game: No. 2 Michigan (-12, 43½, -500) vs. No. 15 Iowa (+400), 5 p.m. (at Indianapolis)

— ACC title game: No. 17 Pittsburgh (-3½, 72, -160) vs. No. 18 Wake Forest (+140), 5 p.m. (at Charlotte, N.C.)

4:48 p.m.: FINAL: No. 4 Alabama 41, No. 1 Georgia 24. The Crimson Tide roll to the outright win as 6-point underdogs, +190 ML in the SEC title game in Atlanta. The game goes over 49.

4:40 p.m.: Alabama adds a field goal to extend its lead to 41-24 with 1:59 left. This one is all over.

4:29 p.m.: FINAL: No. 3 Cincinnati 35, No. 16 Houston 20. The Bearcats dominate the second half to cover as 10½-point home favorites, -420 ML in the American Athletic title game. The game goes over 52½. Cincinnati should have a berth clinched in the College Football Playoff.

4:24 p.m.: FINAL: No. 20 Louisiana (Lafayette) 24, Appalachian State 16. The Ragin’ Cajuns win outright as 2½-point home underdogs, +115 ML in the Sun Belt title game. The game stays under 52.

4:03 p.m.: With Alabama and Cincinnati seemingly headed to victory, that should settle most of the playoff conversation. Alabama, Georgia and Cincinnati will be in, and Michigan will join them if it beats Iowa. If Iowa pulls the upset, Notre Dame is waiting in the wings.

4:02 p.m.: That’s curtains for Georgia. Alabama returns an interception for a TD to take a 38-17 lead with 11:59 left in the fourth quarter. The live line has been turned off.

3:57 p.m.: Houston cuts Cincinnati’s lead to 35-20 with 6:06 left in the fourth quarter. The Bearcats are still covering -10½.

3:50 p.m.: Georgia fails on fourth down on the final play of the third quarter. Alabama leads 31-17 and is -3,000 on the live line (Georgia +1,000), spread -13½, total 60½.

3:36 p.m.: FINAL: Utah State 46, No. 19 San Diego State 13. The Aggies win outright easily as 6½-point underdogs, +200 ML in the Mountain West title game in Carson, California. The game goes over 49½.

3:32 p.m.: A long Georgia drive ends with an interception. Alabama maintains a 31-17 lead with 6:50 left in the third quarter and is -950 on the live line (Bulldogs +540), spread -9½, total 65½.

3:17 p.m.: Georgia is in trouble. Jameson Williams catches a 55-yard TD pass, and Alabama extends its lead to 31-17 with 13:10 left in the third quarter. The Crimson Tide are -530 on the live line (Georgia +360), spread -7½, total 74½.

3:08 p.m.: Cincinnati gets an interception, then cashes in quickly to take a 28-13 lead with 11:04 left in the third quarter. The Bearcats are -3,500 on the live line (Houston +1,060), spread -17½, total 62½.

3:04 p.m.: Cincinnati extends its lead to 21-13 over Houston with 12:02 left in the third quarter. The Bearcats are -850 on the live line (Cougars +520), spread -10½, total 58½.

2:48 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -4, total 27.

2:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 24, Georgia 17. First-half winners: Alabama +3½, over 24½, Alabama +175 ML.

2:43 p.m.: Alabama is carving through the vaunted Georgia defense. Bryce Young scrambles in for an 11-yard TD, and the Crimson Tide lead 24-17 with 26 seconds left in second quarter. Alabama is -210 on the live line (Georgia +162), spread -4½, total 64½.

2:37 p.m.: Second-half line: Cincinnati -6, total 27.

2:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 14, Houston 13. First-half winners: Houston +6½, total pushes on 27. Cincinnati missed a 23-yard field goal in the second quarter that would have put the first-half total over.

2:31 p.m.: Georgia ties Alabama at 17 with 2:06 left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs are favored again at -142 on the live line (Crimson Tide +112), spread -2½, total 60½.

2:23 p.m.: Alabama extends its lead to 17-10 with 3:28 left in the second quarter. The Crimson Tide are -184 on the live line (Georgia +142), spread -3½, total 54½.

2:19 p.m.: Second-half line: Appalachian State -3½, total 26.

2:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 17, Appalachian State 7. First-half winners: Louisiana +1, under 26, Louisiana +110 ML.

2:08 p.m.: Alabama takes the lead. The Crimson Tide go in front 14-10 on Georgia with 9:46 left in the second quarter and are -128 on the live line (Georgia +100), spread -1½, total 56½.

2:06 p.m.: Utah State is rolling. Brandon Bowling catches a 58-yard TD pass, and the Aggies lead San Diego State 21-3 on 13:09 left in the third quarter. Utah State is -900 on the live line (Aztecs +520), spread -11½, total 44½.

2:01 p.m.: Georgia punts with 12:43 left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs are -265 on the live line (Alabama +200), spread -5½, total 52½.

1:55 p.m.: Alabama gains a foothold. Jameson Williams catches a 67-yard TD pass, and the Crimson Tide cut Georgia’s lead to 10-7 with 14:12 left in the second quarter. Georgia is -295 on the live line (Alabama +220), spread -6½, total 54½.

1:50 p.m.: Georgia is taking control. The Bulldogs score a TD to extend their lead to 10-0 with 14:56 left in the second quarter and are -650 on the live line (Alabama +420), spread -12½, total 46½.

1:45 p.m.: Second-half line: San Diego State -4, total 23½.

1:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Utah State 14, San Diego State 3. First-half winners: Utah State +3½, under 24½, Utah State +170 ML.

1:39 p.m.: The track meet is on in Cincinnati. The Bearcats retake the lead at 14-10 with 4:06 left in the first quarter and are -550 on the live line (Houston +400), spread -11½, total 68½.

1:32 p.m.: Houston takes a 10-7 lead on Cincinnati with 4:23 left in the first quarter. Cincinnati is -400 on the live line (Cougars +285), spread -7½, total 61½.

1:30 p.m.: Georgia takes a 3-0 lead with 6:01 left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs are -265 on the live line (Alabama +200), spread -5½, total 43½.

1:22 p.m.: Utah State is taking control. The Aggies lead San Diego State 14-0 with 4:57 left in the second quarter and are -430 on the live line (Aztecs +300), spread -7½, total 43½.

1:21 p.m.: Cincinnati takes a 7-3 lead on Houston with 9:38 left in the first quarter. The Bearcats are -750 on the live line (Houston +460), spread -13½, total 58½.

1:15 p.m.: Georgia gets one first down and punts with 13:32 left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs are -205 on the live line (Alabama +158), spread -3½, total 47½.

1:08 p.m.: Utah State takes a 7-0 lead on San Diego State with 9:06 left in the second quarter. The Aggies are -128 on the live line (Aztecs +100), spread -1½, total 40½.

12:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— SEC title game: No. 1 Georgia (-6, 49, -220) vs. No. 4 Alabama (+190), 1 p.m. (at Atlanta)

— American Athletic title game: No. 16 Houston (+350) at No. 3 Cincinnati (-10½, 52½, -420), 1 p.m.

12:53 p.m.: San Diego State and Utah State are scoreless after the first quarter of the Mountain West title game. San Diego State is -230 on the live line (Utah State +176), spread -4½, total 37½.

12:34 p.m.: A wild finish, as Oklahoma State comes up inches short on fourth-and-goal at the 1. Cincinnati now has a clear path to the College Football Playoff with a win, and Notre Dame will likely be in with an Alabama loss to Georgia.

12:33 p.m.: FINAL: No. 9 Baylor 21, No. 5 Oklahoma State 16. The Bears win outright as 7-point underdogs, +225 ML in the Big 12 title game in Arlington, Texas. The game stays under 45½.

12:26 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Sun Belt title game: Appalachian State (-2½, 52, -135) at No. 20 Louisiana (Lafayette) (+115), 12:30 p.m.

12:25 p.m.: FINAL: Northern Illinois 41, Kent State 23. The Huskies win outright as 3½-point underdogs, +145 ML in the MAC title game in Detroit. The game stays under 75½.

12:19 p.m.: One last shot for Oklahoma State, as Baylor punts with 3:23 left in the fourth quarter. The Bears are -480 on the live line (Cowboys +330).

12:09 p.m.: Oklahoma State punts with 3:51 to play. Baylor is -500 on the live line (Cowboys +340).

12:03 p.m.: Oklahoma State has its shot. The Cowboys force a punt and have the ball back, trailing Baylor 21-16 with 5:27 left in the fourth quarter. Baylor is -290 on the live line (Oklahoma State +215).

11:57 a.m.: Oklahoma State draws closer. The Cowboys kick a field goal to cut Baylor’s lead to 21-16 with 8:17 left in the fourth quarter. The Bears are -310 on the live line (Cowboys +230).

11:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Mountain West title game: Utah State (+200) vs. No. 19 San Diego State (-6½, 49½, -240), noon (at Carson, Calif.)

11:52 a.m.: Northern Illinois is going to win the MAC title. The Huskies extend their lead to 31-10 over Kent State with 10:54 left in the fourth quarter. Northern Illinois was +145 on the money line pregame.

11:45 a.m.: Baylor misses a 39-yard field goal, and Oklahoma State remains in the game, trailing 21-13 with 14:55 left in the fourth quarter. Baylor is -310 on the live line (Cowboys +230), spread -4½, total 45½.

11:30 a.m.: Oklahoma State forces a punt and has the ball back, trailing 21-13 with 3:29 left in the third quarter. Baylor is -260 on the live line (Cowboys +196), spread -4½, total 47½.

11:21 a.m.: Oklahoma State is back in the game. Baylor fails on fourth down on its end of the field, and the Cowboys cash in to cut the Bears’ lead to 21-13 with 7:09 left in the third quarter. Baylor is -360 on the live line (Oklahoma State +260), spread -6½, total 50½.

10:45 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma State -6, total 22.

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 21, Oklahoma State 6. First-half winners: Baylor +4, over 22½, Baylor +185 ML.

10:31 a.m.: Oklahoma State cuts Baylor’s lead to 21-6 with 3:34 left in the second quarter. The Bears are -460 on the live line (Oklahoma State +320).

10:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Kent State -6½, total 35.

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northern Illinois 17, Kent State 0. First-half winners: Northern Illinois +2½, under 37½, Northern Illinois +125 ML.

10:17 a.m.: Baylor is destroying Oklahoma State. The Bears extend their lead to 21-3 with 5:29 left in the second quarter and are -650 on the live line (Cowboys +420), spread -11½, total 51½.

9:59 a.m.: Northern Illinois is rolling. The Huskies extend their lead to 17-0 with 8:33 left in the second quarter and are -390 on the live line (Kent State +280), spread -8½, total 65½.

9:51 a.m.: Oklahoma State is in trouble. Drew Estrada catches a 4-yard TD, and Baylor leads 14-3 with 14:54 left in the second quarter. The Bears are -178 on the live line (Oklahoma State +138), spread -3½, total 52½.

9:43 a.m.: Spencer Sanders throws another interception, and Baylor has the ball again in Oklahoma State territory.

9:36 a.m.: Northern Illinois is out to a 10-0 lead over Kent State with 2:09 left in the first quarter. The Huskies are -160 on the live line (Kent State +124), spread -2½, total 72½.

9:35 a.m.: Baylor gets an interception and cashes in on a 2-yard TD pass to Ben Sims. The Bears lead 7-3 with 3:21 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma State is still favored at -184 on the live line (Baylor +142), spread -3½, total 47½.

9:22 a.m.: Oklahoma State takes a 3-0 lead with 7:52 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -440 on the live line (Baylor +310), spread -9½, total 42½.

8:56 a.m.: The first two games are about to kick off:

— Big 12 title game: No. 9 Baylor (+225) vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (-7, 45½, -265), 9 a.m. (at Arlington, Texas)

— MAC title game: Kent State (-3½, 75½, -165) vs. Northern Illinois (+145), 9 a.m. (at Detroit)

8:40 a.m.: Bet MGM has reported two six-figure wagers on today’s games:

— $275,000 to win $250,000 on Oklahoma State -5½

— $165,000 to win $150,000 on Michigan -10½

Caesars Sports also reported three large wagers:

— $180,000 to win $72,000 on Georgia ML (-250)

— $130,000 to win $100,000 on Utah State +7 (-130)

— $99,000 to win $90,000 on Kent State -3

It's College Football Championship week 🏆🔥 Notable #BetLikeACaesar CFB wagers:

🏈 $180,000 Georgia ML (-250)

🏈 $130,000 Utah State +7 (-130)

🏈 $99,000 Kent State -3 (-110) See the latest odds & trends at #CaesarsSportsbook for all championship spreads today 👀 pic.twitter.com/eTRMxdtnzn — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 4, 2021

8:35 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Kent State-Northern Illinois total from 74½ to 75½

Michigan from -11 to -12½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Big 12 title game: No. 9 Baylor (+225) vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (-7, 45½, -265), 9 a.m. (at Arlington, Texas)

— MAC title game: Kent State (-3½, 75½, -165) vs. Northern Illinois (+145), 9 a.m. (at Detroit)

— Mountain West title game: Utah State (+200) vs. No. 19 San Diego State (-6½, 49½, -240), noon (at Carson, Calif.)

— Sun Belt title game: Appalachian State (-2½, 52, -135) at No. 20 Louisiana (Lafayette) (+115), 12:30 p.m.

— SEC title game: No. 1 Georgia (-6, 49, -220) vs. No. 4 Alabama (+190), 1 p.m. (at Atlanta)

— American Athletic title game: No. 16 Houston (+350) at No. 3 Cincinnati (-10½, 52½, -420), 1 p.m.

— Big Ten title game: No. 2 Michigan (-12, 43½, -500) vs. No. 15 Iowa (+400), 5 p.m. (at Indianapolis)

— ACC title game: No. 17 Pittsburgh (-3½, 72, -160) vs. No. 18 Wake Forest (+140), 5 p.m. (at Charlotte, N.C.)

— Regular-season makeup game: Southern California (+160) at California (-4½, 57½, -180), 8 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.