COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Michigan State scores big 1st-half upset

Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor (8) catches a touchdown pass over Penn State cornerback Marquis Wilson (8) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Colorado tight end Matt Lynch misses a pass against Utah in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

College football motors deeper into December.

There are 33 games overall. Games of interest include No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas, No. 20 North Carolina at No. 9 Miami, LSU at No. 6 Florida and No. 16 Southern California at UCLA.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:45 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Wake Forest -2½, total 30½

Ball State -½ (+115), total 32½

Eastern Michigan -3, total 24½

Nebraska -5½, total 30½

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Louisville 21, Wake Forest 10. First-half winners: Louisville +½ (-120), under 31½.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 17, Nebraska 14. First-half winners: Minnesota +6, total pushes on 31, Minnesota +240 ML.

10:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Western Michigan 20, Ball State 13. First-half winners: Western Michigan -½, under 34.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eastern Michigan 20, Northern Illinois 10. First-half winners: Eastern Michigan -3½, over 28½.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Utah -½, total 24½

Alabama -10, total 27½

Georgia -7, total 27

Penn State -8½, total 23½

Maryland -½, total 21

Northwestern -6, total 20

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 21, Missouri 14. First-half winners: Missouri +7½ (-120), over 27½.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 38, Arkansas 3. First-half winners: Alabama -19½, over 38½. Alabama scored a TD with 33 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 21, Penn State 10. First-half winners: Michigan State +7½, over 23½, Michigan State +400 ML.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado 14, Utah 10. First-half winners: Colorado +½, total pushes on 24. Utah kicked a field goal on the final play to make the first-half total a push.

10:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 3, Rutgers 0. First-half winners: Maryland -1½, under 27½.

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern 14, Illinois 3. First-half winners: Northwestern -7, under 21.

9:58 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

UAB (-7, 42½, -265) at Rice (+225), 10 a.m.

9:50 a.m.: Alabama has asserted itself. The Crimson Tide take a 17-3 lead on Arkansas with 12:04 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -20,000 on the live line (Arkansas +2,600), spread -33½, total 64½.

9:30 a.m.: Arkansas is competing early with Alabama. The Razorbacks get a fourth-down stop and take over at their 43 with 4:18 left in the first quarter with the game tied at 3. Alabama is -2,000 on the live line (Arkansas +1,040), spread -20½, total 59½.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Arkansas from +32 to +30½

Utah -1 to -2½

Minnesota-Nebraska total from 61 to 62½

Rutgers from +6½ to +3

Rutgers-Maryland total from 59 to 54½

Northern Illinois-Eastern Michigan total from 54½ to 56

Central Michigan from +12 to +10½

Navy-Army total from 37½ to 36

North Carolina-Miami total from 69½ to 72

LSU-Florida total from 68 to 66½

Virginia-Virginia Tech total from 62½ to 64

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

No. 1 Alabama (-29½, 68½, -10,000) at Arkansas (+2,000), 9 a.m.

No. 12 Georgia (-14, 54½, -550) at Missouri (+425), 9 a.m.

Illinois (+400) at No. 15 Northwestern (-12½, 41½, -500), 9 a.m.

Utah (-2½, 48½, -140) at No. 21 Colorado (+120), 9 a.m.

Rutgers (+135) at Maryland (-3, 54½, -155), 9 a.m.

Minnesota (+290) at Nebraska (-9, 62, -350), 9 a.m.

Michigan State (+500) at Penn State (-14½, 45½, -700), 9 a.m.

Northern Illinois (+195) at Eastern Michigan (-6, 56, -230), 9 a.m.

Western Michigan (-2, 66½, -130) at Ball State (+110), 9 a.m.

Wake Forest (-1, 62, -120) at Louisville (+100), 9 a.m.

UAB (-7, 42½, -265) at Rice (+225), 10 a.m.

Akron (+2,000) at No. 24 Buffalo (-33, 58½, -10,000), 11:30 a.m.

No. 11 Coastal Carolina (-13½, 52, -550) at Troy (+425), noon

Central Michigan (+330) at Toledo (-10½, 54, -400), noon

Navy (+250) at Army (-7½, 36, -300), noon

No. 20 North Carolina (+130) at No. 9 Miami (-3, 72, -150), 12:30 p.m.

No. 25 Wisconsin (-2, 41, -130) at No. 19 Iowa (+110), 12:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State (-5, 49, -200) at Baylor (+175), 12:30 p.m.

Houston (-5, 63½, -200) at Memphis (+175), 12:30 p.m.

California (-1½, 53, -120) at Washington State (+100), 1 p.m.

Duke (+150) at Florida State (-3½, 57, -170), 1 p.m.

Tennessee (-15½, 50½, -700) at Vanderbilt (+500), 1 p.m.

Boise State (-9½, 46½, -360) at Wyoming (+300), 3 p.m.

Appalachian State (-9½, 45, -350) at Georgia Southern (+290), 3 p.m.

LSU (+850) at No. 6 Florida (-22½, 66½, -1,500), 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech (+800) at TCU (-21½, 50½, -1,400), 4 p.m.

No. 16 Southern California (-3½, 64, -170) at UCLA (+150), 4:30 p.m.

Auburn (-6½, 49½, -250) at Mississippi State (+210), 4:30 p.m.

Virginia (+120) at Virginia Tech (-2½, 64, -140), 5 p.m.

San Diego State (+600) at No. 14 BYU (-17, 47½, -900), 7 p.m.

Stanford (-3, 53, -145) at Oregon State (+125), 7 p.m.

Fresno State (-13, 57½, -500) vs. New Mexico (+400), 7:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium

UNLV (+700) at Hawaii (-19½, 58½, -1,100), 8 p.m.

