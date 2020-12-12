49°F
Betting

COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Michigan State scores big 1st-half upset

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2020 - 8:48 am
 
Updated December 12, 2020 - 10:50 am
Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor (8) catches a touchdown pass over Penn State cornerba ...
Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor (8) catches a touchdown pass over Penn State cornerback Marquis Wilson (8) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football gam ...
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Colorado tight end Matt Lynch misses a pass against Utah in the first half of an NCAA college f ...
Colorado tight end Matt Lynch misses a pass against Utah in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

College football motors deeper into December.

There are 33 games overall. Games of interest include No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas, No. 20 North Carolina at No. 9 Miami, LSU at No. 6 Florida and No. 16 Southern California at UCLA.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:45 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Wake Forest -2½, total 30½

Ball State -½ (+115), total 32½

Eastern Michigan -3, total 24½

Nebraska -5½, total 30½

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Louisville 21, Wake Forest 10. First-half winners: Louisville +½ (-120), under 31½.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 17, Nebraska 14. First-half winners: Minnesota +6, total pushes on 31, Minnesota +240 ML.

10:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Western Michigan 20, Ball State 13. First-half winners: Western Michigan -½, under 34.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eastern Michigan 20, Northern Illinois 10. First-half winners: Eastern Michigan -3½, over 28½.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Utah -½, total 24½

Alabama -10, total 27½

Georgia -7, total 27

Penn State -8½, total 23½

Maryland -½, total 21

Northwestern -6, total 20

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 21, Missouri 14. First-half winners: Missouri +7½ (-120), over 27½.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 38, Arkansas 3. First-half winners: Alabama -19½, over 38½. Alabama scored a TD with 33 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 21, Penn State 10. First-half winners: Michigan State +7½, over 23½, Michigan State +400 ML.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado 14, Utah 10. First-half winners: Colorado +½, total pushes on 24. Utah kicked a field goal on the final play to make the first-half total a push.

10:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 3, Rutgers 0. First-half winners: Maryland -1½, under 27½.

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern 14, Illinois 3. First-half winners: Northwestern -7, under 21.

9:58 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

UAB (-7, 42½, -265) at Rice (+225), 10 a.m.

9:50 a.m.: Alabama has asserted itself. The Crimson Tide take a 17-3 lead on Arkansas with 12:04 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -20,000 on the live line (Arkansas +2,600), spread -33½, total 64½.

9:30 a.m.: Arkansas is competing early with Alabama. The Razorbacks get a fourth-down stop and take over at their 43 with 4:18 left in the first quarter with the game tied at 3. Alabama is -2,000 on the live line (Arkansas +1,040), spread -20½, total 59½.

8:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

No. 1 Alabama (-29½, 68½, -10,000) at Arkansas (+2,000), 9 a.m.

No. 12 Georgia (-14, 54½, -550) at Missouri (+425), 9 a.m.

Illinois (+400) at No. 15 Northwestern (-12½, 41½, -500), 9 a.m.

Utah (-2½, 48½, -140) at No. 21 Colorado (+120), 9 a.m.

Rutgers (+135) at Maryland (-3, 54½, -155), 9 a.m.

Minnesota (+290) at Nebraska (-9, 62, -350), 9 a.m.

Michigan State (+500) at Penn State (-14½, 45½, -700), 9 a.m.

Northern Illinois (+195) at Eastern Michigan (-6, 56, -230), 9 a.m.

Western Michigan (-2, 66½, -130) at Ball State (+110), 9 a.m.

Wake Forest (-1, 62, -120) at Louisville (+100), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Arkansas from +32 to +30½

Utah -1 to -2½

Minnesota-Nebraska total from 61 to 62½

Rutgers from +6½ to +3

Rutgers-Maryland total from 59 to 54½

Northern Illinois-Eastern Michigan total from 54½ to 56

Central Michigan from +12 to +10½

Navy-Army total from 37½ to 36

North Carolina-Miami total from 69½ to 72

LSU-Florida total from 68 to 66½

Virginia-Virginia Tech total from 62½ to 64

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

No. 1 Alabama (-29½, 68½, -10,000) at Arkansas (+2,000), 9 a.m.

No. 12 Georgia (-14, 54½, -550) at Missouri (+425), 9 a.m.

Illinois (+400) at No. 15 Northwestern (-12½, 41½, -500), 9 a.m.

Utah (-2½, 48½, -140) at No. 21 Colorado (+120), 9 a.m.

Rutgers (+135) at Maryland (-3, 54½, -155), 9 a.m.

Minnesota (+290) at Nebraska (-9, 62, -350), 9 a.m.

Michigan State (+500) at Penn State (-14½, 45½, -700), 9 a.m.

Northern Illinois (+195) at Eastern Michigan (-6, 56, -230), 9 a.m.

Western Michigan (-2, 66½, -130) at Ball State (+110), 9 a.m.

Wake Forest (-1, 62, -120) at Louisville (+100), 9 a.m.

UAB (-7, 42½, -265) at Rice (+225), 10 a.m.

Akron (+2,000) at No. 24 Buffalo (-33, 58½, -10,000), 11:30 a.m.

No. 11 Coastal Carolina (-13½, 52, -550) at Troy (+425), noon

Central Michigan (+330) at Toledo (-10½, 54, -400), noon

Navy (+250) at Army (-7½, 36, -300), noon

No. 20 North Carolina (+130) at No. 9 Miami (-3, 72, -150), 12:30 p.m.

No. 25 Wisconsin (-2, 41, -130) at No. 19 Iowa (+110), 12:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State (-5, 49, -200) at Baylor (+175), 12:30 p.m.

Houston (-5, 63½, -200) at Memphis (+175), 12:30 p.m.

California (-1½, 53, -120) at Washington State (+100), 1 p.m.

Duke (+150) at Florida State (-3½, 57, -170), 1 p.m.

Tennessee (-15½, 50½, -700) at Vanderbilt (+500), 1 p.m.

Boise State (-9½, 46½, -360) at Wyoming (+300), 3 p.m.

Appalachian State (-9½, 45, -350) at Georgia Southern (+290), 3 p.m.

LSU (+850) at No. 6 Florida (-22½, 66½, -1,500), 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech (+800) at TCU (-21½, 50½, -1,400), 4 p.m.

No. 16 Southern California (-3½, 64, -170) at UCLA (+150), 4:30 p.m.

Auburn (-6½, 49½, -250) at Mississippi State (+210), 4:30 p.m.

Virginia (+120) at Virginia Tech (-2½, 64, -140), 5 p.m.

San Diego State (+600) at No. 14 BYU (-17, 47½, -900), 7 p.m.

Stanford (-3, 53, -145) at Oregon State (+125), 7 p.m.

Fresno State (-13, 57½, -500) vs. New Mexico (+400), 7:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium

UNLV (+700) at Hawaii (-19½, 58½, -1,100), 8 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

