COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Michigan State scores big 1st-half upset
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
College football motors deeper into December.
There are 33 games overall. Games of interest include No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas, No. 20 North Carolina at No. 9 Miami, LSU at No. 6 Florida and No. 16 Southern California at UCLA.
Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.
UPDATES
10:45 a.m.: Second-half lines:
Wake Forest -2½, total 30½
Ball State -½ (+115), total 32½
Eastern Michigan -3, total 24½
Nebraska -5½, total 30½
10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Louisville 21, Wake Forest 10. First-half winners: Louisville +½ (-120), under 31½.
10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 17, Nebraska 14. First-half winners: Minnesota +6, total pushes on 31, Minnesota +240 ML.
10:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Western Michigan 20, Ball State 13. First-half winners: Western Michigan -½, under 34.
10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eastern Michigan 20, Northern Illinois 10. First-half winners: Eastern Michigan -3½, over 28½.
10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines:
Utah -½, total 24½
Alabama -10, total 27½
Georgia -7, total 27
Penn State -8½, total 23½
Maryland -½, total 21
Northwestern -6, total 20
10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 21, Missouri 14. First-half winners: Missouri +7½ (-120), over 27½.
10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 38, Arkansas 3. First-half winners: Alabama -19½, over 38½. Alabama scored a TD with 33 seconds left to push the first-half total over.
10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 21, Penn State 10. First-half winners: Michigan State +7½, over 23½, Michigan State +400 ML.
10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado 14, Utah 10. First-half winners: Colorado +½, total pushes on 24. Utah kicked a field goal on the final play to make the first-half total a push.
10:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 3, Rutgers 0. First-half winners: Maryland -1½, under 27½.
10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern 14, Illinois 3. First-half winners: Northwestern -7, under 21.
9:58 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
UAB (-7, 42½, -265) at Rice (+225), 10 a.m.
9:50 a.m.: Alabama has asserted itself. The Crimson Tide take a 17-3 lead on Arkansas with 12:04 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -20,000 on the live line (Arkansas +2,600), spread -33½, total 64½.
9:30 a.m.: Arkansas is competing early with Alabama. The Razorbacks get a fourth-down stop and take over at their 43 with 4:18 left in the first quarter with the game tied at 3. Alabama is -2,000 on the live line (Arkansas +1,040), spread -20½, total 59½.
8:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:
8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:
Arkansas from +32 to +30½
Utah -1 to -2½
Minnesota-Nebraska total from 61 to 62½
Rutgers from +6½ to +3
Rutgers-Maryland total from 59 to 54½
Northern Illinois-Eastern Michigan total from 54½ to 56
Central Michigan from +12 to +10½
Navy-Army total from 37½ to 36
North Carolina-Miami total from 69½ to 72
LSU-Florida total from 68 to 66½
Virginia-Virginia Tech total from 62½ to 64
8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:
No. 1 Alabama (-29½, 68½, -10,000) at Arkansas (+2,000), 9 a.m.
No. 12 Georgia (-14, 54½, -550) at Missouri (+425), 9 a.m.
Illinois (+400) at No. 15 Northwestern (-12½, 41½, -500), 9 a.m.
Utah (-2½, 48½, -140) at No. 21 Colorado (+120), 9 a.m.
Rutgers (+135) at Maryland (-3, 54½, -155), 9 a.m.
Minnesota (+290) at Nebraska (-9, 62, -350), 9 a.m.
Michigan State (+500) at Penn State (-14½, 45½, -700), 9 a.m.
Northern Illinois (+195) at Eastern Michigan (-6, 56, -230), 9 a.m.
Western Michigan (-2, 66½, -130) at Ball State (+110), 9 a.m.
Wake Forest (-1, 62, -120) at Louisville (+100), 9 a.m.
UAB (-7, 42½, -265) at Rice (+225), 10 a.m.
Akron (+2,000) at No. 24 Buffalo (-33, 58½, -10,000), 11:30 a.m.
No. 11 Coastal Carolina (-13½, 52, -550) at Troy (+425), noon
Central Michigan (+330) at Toledo (-10½, 54, -400), noon
Navy (+250) at Army (-7½, 36, -300), noon
No. 20 North Carolina (+130) at No. 9 Miami (-3, 72, -150), 12:30 p.m.
No. 25 Wisconsin (-2, 41, -130) at No. 19 Iowa (+110), 12:30 p.m.
Oklahoma State (-5, 49, -200) at Baylor (+175), 12:30 p.m.
Houston (-5, 63½, -200) at Memphis (+175), 12:30 p.m.
California (-1½, 53, -120) at Washington State (+100), 1 p.m.
Duke (+150) at Florida State (-3½, 57, -170), 1 p.m.
Tennessee (-15½, 50½, -700) at Vanderbilt (+500), 1 p.m.
Boise State (-9½, 46½, -360) at Wyoming (+300), 3 p.m.
Appalachian State (-9½, 45, -350) at Georgia Southern (+290), 3 p.m.
LSU (+850) at No. 6 Florida (-22½, 66½, -1,500), 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech (+800) at TCU (-21½, 50½, -1,400), 4 p.m.
No. 16 Southern California (-3½, 64, -170) at UCLA (+150), 4:30 p.m.
Auburn (-6½, 49½, -250) at Mississippi State (+210), 4:30 p.m.
Virginia (+120) at Virginia Tech (-2½, 64, -140), 5 p.m.
San Diego State (+600) at No. 14 BYU (-17, 47½, -900), 7 p.m.
Stanford (-3, 53, -145) at Oregon State (+125), 7 p.m.
Fresno State (-13, 57½, -500) vs. New Mexico (+400), 7:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium
UNLV (+700) at Hawaii (-19½, 58½, -1,100), 8 p.m.
