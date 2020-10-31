COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Michigan State upsets Michigan at 10-1; Clemson survives

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) makes a pass during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)

No. 1 Clemson might have to deal with some drama Saturday — emphasis on might.

The Tigers will be without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who tested positive for the coronavirus, leaving true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei as the presumed starter for a home game against Boston College at 9 a.m. Pacific time.

Despite the change, Clemson is still a 24½-point favorite.

There are 38 games overall. Top games include No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State, and UNLV being thrown into the fire for its first game at Allegiant Stadium with the Battle for the Fremont Cannon against UNR.

1:01 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

Texas (+150) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (-3½, 57½, -170), 1 p.m.

Mississippi (-17½, 63½, -900) at Vanderbilt (+600), 1 p.m.

Appalachian State (-29, 56½, -10,000) at Louisiana-Monroe (+2,000), 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech (-5, 67, -200) at Louisville (+175), 1 p.m.

12:48 p.m.: FINAL: Michigan State 27, No. 13 Michigan 24. The Spartans win outright as 21½-point road underdogs, +1,000 ML. The game stays just under 52.

12:47 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Clemson 34, Boston College 28. The Eagles cover easily as 26½-point road underdogs, but the Tigers rally to win outright at -3,000 ML. The total goes over 56.

12:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Central Florida -½, total 37½.

12:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 23, Houston 7. First-half winners: Central Florida -1½, under 41½.

12:40 p.m.: FINAL: No. 23 Iowa State 52, Kansas 22. The Cyclones cover as 27-point road favorites, -5,000 ML. The game goes over 49½.

12:39 p.m.: FINAL: West Virginia 37, No. 16 Kansas State 10. The Mountaineers win easily as 5-point home favorites, -200 ML. The game goes just over 46.

12:31 p.m.: FINAL: Florida Atlantic 24, UTSA 3. The Owls cover as 5½-point home favorites, -215 ML. The game stays under 47.

12:30 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

No. 4 Notre Dame (-20½, 58½, -1,400) at Georgia Tech (+800), 12:30 p.m.

No. 17 Indiana (-11½, 54, -380) at Rutgers (+320), 12:30 p.m.

UAB (-13½, 47½, -500) at Louisiana Tech (+400), 12:30 p.m.

TCU (-2½, 47, -140) at Baylor (+120), 12:30 p.m.

LSU (PK, 63½, -110) at Auburn (-110), 12:30 p.m.

Northwestern (-1, 42½, -120) at Iowa (+100), 12:30 p.m.

12:24 p.m.: FINAL: No. 7 Cincinnati 49, Memphis 10. The Bearcats cover easily as 6½-point home favorites, -240 ML. The game goes just over 57½.

12:23 p.m.: FINAL: Purdue 31, Illinois 24. The Illini cover as 10-point home underdogs, but the Boilermakers win outright at -360 ML. The game stays just under 55½.

12:19 p.m.: FINAL: Wake Forest 38, Syracuse 14. The Demon Deacons cover as 14-point road favorites, -550 ML. The game stays under 59½.

12:13 p.m.: FINAL: Tulane 38, Temple 3. The Green Wave cover as 7-point home favorites, -280 ML. The game stays under 55½.

12:05 p.m.: FINAL: No. 5 Georgia 14, Kentucky 3. The Wildcats cover as 17-point home underdogs, but the Bulldogs win outright at -1,000 ML. The game stays easily under 42.

12:02 p.m.: FINAL: No. 20 Coastal Carolina 51, Georgia State 0. The Chanticleers completely dominate the Panthers and cover as 4-point road underdogs, -175 ML. The game stays under 60½.

12:01 p.m.: Clemson takes the lead. Travis Etienne scores on a 17-yard run, and Clemson takes a 32-28 lead over Boston College with 11:34 left in the fourth quarter (extra point no good). Clemson is -1,000 on the live line (BC +570).

11:58 a.m.: The next two games are about to kick off:

Rice (-1, 58½, -115) at Southern Mississippi (-105), noon

Troy (+145) at Arkansas State (-3½, 69½, -165), noon

11:48 a.m.: Boston College holds a 28-26 lead over No. 1 Clemson going to the fourth quarter. Clemson has the ball and is -600 on the live line (BC +370), spread -4½, total 67½.

11:33 a.m.: Clemson draws closer. Amari Rodgers catches an 8-yard TD pass, and Clemson cuts Boston College’s lead to 28-26 with 6:16 left in the third quarter (2-point try failed). Clemson is now -550 on the live line (BC +340).

11:25 a.m.: Michigan has tied Michigan State at 17 with 8:00 left in the third quarter. Michigan is -600 on the live line (Michigan State +380), spread -6½, total 54½.

11:13 a.m.: Clemson gets right back in the game. D.J. Uiagalelei runs for a 30-yard TD on fourth-and-1 to cut Boston College’s lead to 28-20 with 11:38 left in the third quarter. Clemson is now -260 on the live line (BC +190), spread -3½, total 72½.

11:08 a.m.: Clemson receives the second-half kickoff, trailing Boston College 28-13. Clemson is -156 on the live line (Boston College +122), spread -1½, total 70½.

10:58 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Central Florida (-3, 81½, -150) at Houston (+130), 11 a.m.

10:54 a.m.: Second-half line: West Virginia -1, total 21½.

10:52 a.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 24, Kansas State 10. First-half winners: West Virginia -3, over 23.

10:49 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Michigan -10, total 27

Clemson -14, total 29½

10:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 28, Clemson 13. First-half winners: Boston College +15, over 29½, Boston College +800 ML. The Eagles stun the top-ranked Tigers in the first half.

10:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 14, Michigan 10. First-half winners: Michigan State +12½, under 27½, Michigan State +650 ML. The Spartans surprise the rival Wolverines in the first half.

10:44 a.m.: Second-half line: Iowa State -11½, total 23½.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa State 20, Kansas 7. First-half winners: Kansas +16½, total pushes on 27.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Wake Forest -6, total 27½

Florida Atlantic -½, total 21½

Cincinnati -1½, total 27½

Purdue -4, total 27½

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 21, Memphis 10. First-half winners: Cincinnati -4, over 29½.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida Atlantic 17, UTSA 3. First-half winners: Florida Atlantic -3, under 23½.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 17, Syracuse 7. First-half winners: Wake Forest -7½, under 30½.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Purdue 17, Illinois 10. First-half winners: Purdue -5½, under 27½.

10:31 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Tulane -2½, total 24½

Coastal Carolina -½, total 24

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tulane 10, Temple 3. First-half winners: Tulane -3½, under 27½.

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 34, Georgia State 0. First-half winners: Coastal Carolina -2½, over 30½.

10:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -9, total 20½.

10:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 7, Kentucky 3. First-half winners: Kentucky +10, under 22½.

10:01 a.m.: Oh my. Travis Etienne fumbles on the goal line, and Brandon Sebastian returns it 97 yards for a TD for Boston College. The Eagles lead Clemson 21-7 with 12:14 left in the second quarter. Clemson is down to -330 on the live line (Boston College +235), spread -6½, total 69½.

9:53 a.m.: Boston College leads Clemson 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, but Clemson is driving. Clemson is -1,600 on the live line (Boston College +840), spread -17½, total 66½.

9:48 a.m.: Michigan and Michigan State are tied at 7 at the end of the first quarter. Michigan is still -1,350 on the live line (Michigan State +740), spread -16½, total 54½.

9:27 a.m.: So far the problem for Clemson is its defense. Boston College scores again to take a 14-7 lead with 8:41 left in the first quarter. Clemson is still -1,300 on the live line (Boston College +690), spread -17½, total 72½.

9 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

Boston College (+1,200) at No. 1 Clemson (-26½, 56, -3,000), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Georgia (-17, 42, -1,000) at Kentucky (+650), 9 a.m.

Memphis (+200) at No. 7 Cincinnati (-6½, 57½, -240), 9 a.m.

Michigan State (+1,000) at No. 13 Michigan (-21½, 52, -2,000), 9 a.m.

No. 16 Kansas State (+175) at West Virginia (-5, 46, -200), 9 a.m.

No. 20 Coastal Carolina (-4, 60½, -175) at Georgia State (+155), 9 a.m.

No. 23 Iowa State (-27, 49½, -5,000) at Kansas (+1,500), 9 a.m.

UTSA (+185) at Florida Atlantic (-5½, 47, -215), 9 a.m.

Temple (+240) at Tulane (-7, 55½, -280), 9 a.m.

Purdue (-10, 55½, -360) at Illinois (+300), 9 a.m.

Wake Forest (-14, 59½, -550) at Syracuse (+425), 9 a.m.

8:50 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Clemson from -25 to -26½

Tulane from -5 to -7

Temple-Tulane total from 59 to 57

Purdue from -7½ to -9½

Purdue-Illinois total from 57 to 55

Rice from +1½ to -1

Auburn from +2 to PK

Northwestern from +2½ to +1

Northwestern-Iowa total from 45 to 43½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Boston College (+1,200) at No. 1 Clemson (-26½, 56, -3,000), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Georgia (-17, 42, -1,000) at Kentucky (+650), 9 a.m.

Memphis (+200) at No. 7 Cincinnati (-6½, 57½, -240), 9 a.m.

Michigan State (+1,000) at No. 13 Michigan (-21½, 52, -2,000), 9 a.m.

No. 16 Kansas State (+175) at West Virginia (-5, 46, -200), 9 a.m.

No. 20 Coastal Carolina (-4, 60½, -175) at Georgia State (+155), 9 a.m.

No. 23 Iowa State (-27, 49½, -5,000) at Kansas (+1,500), 9 a.m.

UTSA (+185) at Florida Atlantic (-5½, 47, -215), 9 a.m.

Temple (+240) at Tulane (-7, 55½, -280), 9 a.m.

Purdue (-10, 55½, -360) at Illinois (+300), 9 a.m.

Wake Forest (-14, 59½, -550) at Syracuse (+425), 9 a.m.

Central Florida (-3, 81½, -150) at Houston (+130), 11 a.m.

Rice (-1, 58½, -115) at Southern Mississippi (-105), noon

Troy (+145) at Arkansas State (-3½, 69½, -165), noon

No. 4 Notre Dame (-20½, 58½, -1,400) at Georgia Tech (+800), 12:30 p.m.

No. 17 Indiana (-11½, 54, -380) at Rutgers (+320), 12:30 p.m.

UAB (-13½, 47½, -500) at Louisiana Tech (+400), 12:30 p.m.

TCU (-2½, 47, -140) at Baylor (+120), 12:30 p.m.

LSU (PK, 63½, -110) at Auburn (-110), 12:30 p.m.

Northwestern (-1, 42½, -120) at Iowa (+100), 12:30 p.m.

Texas (+150) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (-3½, 57½, -170), 1 p.m.

Mississippi (-17½, 63½, -900) at Vanderbilt (+600), 1 p.m.

Appalachian State (-29, 56½, -10,000) at Louisiana-Monroe (+2,000), 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech (-5, 67, -200) at Louisville (+175), 1 p.m.

No. 25 Boise State (-14, 49, -600) at Air Force (+450), 3 p.m.

Mississippi State (+2,000) at No. 2 Alabama (-30½, 63½, -10,000), 4 p.m.

New Mexico (+400) at San Jose State (-13½, 55½, -500), 4 p.m.

Charlotte (+300) at Duke (-10, 55, -360), 4 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio State (-10½, 64, -380) at No. 18 Penn State (+320), 4:30 p.m.

Arkansas (+425) at No. 8 Texas A&M (-14, 53, -550), 4:30 p.m.

Missouri (+425) at No. 10 Florida (-13½, 61½, -550), 4:30 p.m.

Navy (+400) at No. 22 SMU (-13, 59, -500), 4:30 p.m.

No. 15 North Carolina (-7½, 61½, -280) at Virginia (+240), 5 p.m.

No. 24 Oklahoma (-16, 67, -700) at Texas Tech (+500), 5 p.m.

Louisiana (Lafayette) (-16½, 56, -800) at Texas State (+550), 5 p.m.

San Diego State (-8½, 43½, -330) at Utah State (+270), 6:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky (+2,000) at No. 11 BYU (-30½, 52, -10,000), 7:15 p.m.

UNR (-13, 60, -500) at UNLV (+400), 7:30 p.m.

