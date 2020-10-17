COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Mississippi teams trying to rally

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference's biggest regular-season showdown. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)

This week brings the biggest showdown of the college football season so far, as No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 3 Georgia in a game full of national title implications.

Other games involving top teams include No. 1 Clemson at Georgia Tech, Louisville at No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 11 Texas A&M at Mississippi State.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

3:01 p.m.: Mississippi and Mississippi State are finally on the board. Ole Miss trails Arkansas 20-7 with 3:30 left in the third quarter, and Mississippi State trails Texas A&M 14-7 with 11:38 left in the third quarter. Arkansas is -1,300 on the live line (Ole Miss +690), and Texas A&M is -750 (Mississippi State +470).

2:58 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Marshall (-12, 48, -450) at Louisiana Tech (+375), 3 p.m.

2:43 p.m.: Second-half line: Virginia PK (-125), total 30½.

2:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 20, Wake Forest 20. First-half winners: Virginia +½, over 28. Wake Forest led 14-3 before Virginia rallied back.

2:36 p.m.: FINAL: No. 4 Notre Dame 12, Louisville 7. The Cardinals cover as 16½-point road underdogs, but the Irish win outright at -700 ML. The game stays way under 62.

2:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas A&M -2½, total 24.

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 14, Mississippi State 0. First-half winners: Texas A&M -2½ (-120), under 27½.

2:31 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia Southern -11½, total 24½.

2:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Southern 28, Massachusetts 0. First-half winners: Georgia Southern -19½, under 34.

2:26 p.m.: Second-half line: Memphis -½, total 38.

2:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 27, Memphis 14. First-half winners: Central Florida -1, over 39½. UCF scored a TD with 12 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

2:21 p.m.: Second-half line: North Carolina State -3, total 28.

2:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Duke 20, North Carolina State 14. First-half winners: Duke +2½, over 30.

2:14 p.m.: Second-half line: Troy -18, total 28½.

2:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Troy 21, Eastern Kentucky 17. First-half winners: Eastern Kentucky +17½, over 33½.

2:12 p.m.: Second-half line: Mississippi -3, total 33½.

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas 20, Mississippi 0. First-half winners: Arkansas PK, under 39. Ole Miss scored 48 last week against Alabama but is shut out in the first half.

2:04 p.m.: FINAL: UAB 37, Western Kentucky 14. The Blazers cover as 11½-point home favorites, -430 ML. The game goes over 44½.

1:58 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

North Texas (+145) at Middle Tennessee (-3½, 72, -165), 2 p.m.

1:51 p.m.: FINAL: Army 28, UTSA 16. The Black Knights cover as 8½-point road favorites, -320 ML. The game stays under 46½.

1:45 p.m.: Notre Dame retakes the lead at 12-7 on Louisville on a 13-yard TD run by quarterback Ian Book with 3:43 left in the third quarter. The Irish are now -950 on the live line (Cardinals +540), spread -8½, total 36½.

1:36 p.m.: Arkansas has jumped all over Mississippi, taking a 17-0 lead with 10:40 left in the second quarter. The Razorbacks are now -550 on the live line (Ole Miss +350).

1:31 p.m.: Louisville takes a 7-6 lead on Notre Dame with 7:37 left in the third quarter. The Irish are still -360 on the live line (Cardinals +260), spread -5½, total 34½.

1:03 p.m.: Second-half line: Notre Dame -7, total 27.

1:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 6, Louisville 0. First-half winners: Louisville +9½, under 32.

12:59 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

No. 11 Texas A&M (-4½, 55½, -190) at Mississippi State (+170), 1 p.m.

Massachusetts (+1,800) at Georgia Southern (-30½, 62, -8,000), 1 p.m.

Virginia (+105) at Wake Forest (-1½, 56, -125), 1 p.m.

12:45 p.m.: FINAL: South Carolina 30, No. 15 Auburn 22. The Gamecocks cover as 3-point home underdogs, +130 ML. The game stays just under 53½.

12:43 p.m.: FINAL: West Virginia 38, Kansas 17. The spread pushes on 21, though early bettors won with Kansas +22½ to +21½. The Mountaineers win outright at -2,000 ML. The game goes over 48½.

12:40 p.m.: FINAL: Temple 39, South Florida 37. The Bulls cover as 14-point road underdogs. The Owls hold on to win outright at -650 ML. The game goes over 53.

12:34 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 7. The Tigers cover very, very easily as 26½-point road favorites, -4,000 ML. The game goes over 64½.

12:32 p.m.: FINAL: South Alabama 30, Texas State 20. The Jaguars cover as 5-point home favorites, -200 ML. The game stays under 57½.

12:29 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

Duke (+150) at North Carolina State (-3½, 59, -170), 12:30 p.m.

Central Florida (-3, 77½, -150) at Memphis (+130), 12:30 p.m.

Mississippi (-1, 77½, -115) at Arkansas (-105), 12:30 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky (+1,700) at Troy (-29½, 60½, -7,000), 12:30 p.m.

12:25 p.m.: FINAL: Navy 27, East Carolina 23. The Midshipmen cover as 3½-point road favorites, -160 ML. The game stays under 55½.

12:24 p.m.: FINAL: No. 13 Miami 31, Pittsburgh 19. The Hurricanes win outright at -450 ML. They covered the closing line of -11½ as home favorites, but bettors cashed with Pittsburgh from +13½ to +12½. The game goes over 47½.

12:22 p.m.: FINAL: Liberty 38, Syracuse 21. The Flames cover easily as 3-point road favorites, -150 ML. The game goes over 54.

12:21 p.m.: Second-half line: UAB -4, total 21½.

12:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: UAB 24, Western Kentucky 14. First-half winners: UAB -7 (+100), over 22½. UAB scored a TD with 52 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

12:11 p.m.: FINAL: Kentucky 34, No. 18 Tennessee 7. The Wildcats win outright easily as 6-point road underdogs, +195 ML. The game stayed under 45½ despite Kentucky returning two interceptions for TDs.

12:10 p.m.: Second-half line: Army -5½, total 23½.

12:07 p.m.: HALFTIME: Army 14, UTSA 10. First-half winners: UTSA +5, over 23½. UTSA scored a TD with 11 seconds left to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total over.

11:29 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Louisville (+500) at No. 4 Notre Dame (-16½, 61½, -700), 11:30 a.m.

11:25 a.m.: Shi Smith catches a 10-yard TD pass, and South Carolina takes a 20-19 lead on Auburn with 6:31 left in the third quarter. Auburn is still -132 on the live line (Gamecocks +104).

11:06 a.m.: Kentucky extends its lead to 24-7 over Tennessee with 7:24 left in the third quarter. The Wildcats are -1,200 on the live line (Volunteers +680), spread -10½, total 48½.

11:03 a.m.: Second-half line: West Virginia -7½, total 22½.

10:59 a.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 17, Kansas 10. First-half winners: Kansas +12, over 26½. West Virginia kicked a field goal with 16 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

10:48 a.m.: Second-half lines:

South Alabama -2½, total 28

Clemson -7½, total 24

10:46 a.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 7. First-half winners: Clemson -16½, over 35.

10:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: South Alabama 17, Texas State 10. First-half winners: South Alabama -3, under 28½.

10:43 a.m.: Second-half line: Auburn -2½, total 26½.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 16, South Carolina 14. First-half winners: Auburn -½, over 26½. South Carolina scored with 35 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Temple -7 (-120), total 27½.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: South Florida 21, Temple 17. First-half winners: South Florida +7½, over 26½, South Florida +375 ML.

10:35 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Miami -5½, total 21

Navy -2½, total 26½

Liberty -1, total 28½

Tennessee -6½ (-120), total 22½

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Navy 13, East Carolina 13. First-half winners: East Carolina +2½, under 27½.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 21, Syracuse 14. First-half winners: Liberty -1½, over 26½.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 17, Tennessee 7. First-half winners: Kentucky +3½, over 22½, Kentucky +175 ML.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Miami 14, Pittsburgh 6. First-half winners: Miami -7, under 23½.

10:30 a.m.: The next two games are about to kick off:

Army (-8½, 46½, -320) at UTSA (+265), 10:30 a.m.

Western Kentucky (+360) at UAB (-11½, 44½, -430), 10:30 a.m.

10:16 a.m.: Tennessee gets on the board, cutting Kentucky’s lead to 17-7 with 1:36 left in the second quarter. Kentucky is -320 on the live line (Tennessee +230), spread -6½, total 45½.

10:05 a.m.: Kentucky kicks a field goal to extend its lead to 17-0 over Tennessee with 6:18 left in the second quarter. The Wildcats are -480 on the live line (Volunteers +330), spread -9½, total 44½.

10:01 a.m.: Clemson is having no trouble with Georgia Tech. The top-ranked Tigers lead 24-7 with 11:51 left in the second quarter.

9:46 a.m.: Kentucky does it again. This time, Jamin Davis returns an interception 85 yards for a TD, and the Wildcats lead Tennessee 14-0 with 10:33 left in the second quarter. The Wildcats are now -340 on the live line (Volunteers +240), spread -7½, total 44½.

9:39 a.m.: Kentucky returns an interception for a TD to take a 7-0 lead on Tennessee with 12:47 left in the second quarter. Kentucky is now favored at -150 on the live line (Tennessee +118), spread -3½, total 38½.

9:31 a.m.: Kansas is out to a surprisingly fast start. The Jayhawks (+21) lead West Virginia 10-0 with 9:21 left in the first quarter. West Virginia is still -430 on the live line (Kansas +290), spread -7½, total 54½.

9:05 a.m.: The first set of games are starting:

No. 1 Clemson (-26½, 64½, -4,000) at Georgia Tech (+1,400), 9 a.m.

Pittsburgh (+375) at No. 13 Miami (-11½, 47½, -450), 9 a.m.

No. 15 Auburn (-3, 53½, -150) at South Carolina (+130), 9 a.m.

Kentucky (+195) at No. 18 Tennessee (-6, 45½, -230), 9 a.m.

Navy (-3½, 55½, -160) at East Carolina (+140), 9 a.m.

Texas State (+175) at South Alabama (-5, 57½, -200), 9 a.m.

South Florida (+475) at Temple (-14, 53, -650), 9 a.m.

Liberty (-3, 54, -150) at Syracuse (+130), 9 a.m.

Kansas (+1,000) at West Virginia (-21, 48½, -2,000), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Clemson-Georgia Tech total from 64½ to 65½

Navy-East Carolina total from 54½ to 55½

South Alabama from -3½ to -5

Temple from -13 to -14

Kansas-West Virginia total from 47½ to 48½

Army from -8 to -9

Western Kentucky from +13½ to +12

Louisville-Notre Dame total from 62½ to 61½

Boston College-Virginia Tech total from 65 to 62½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

IN PROGRESS

UPCOMING

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.