COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Near-miss on 50-1 shot for 1st TD

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) gains yardage after a catch in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

The college football season has arrived at its championship game.

Alabama (12-0) and Ohio State (7-0) will play for the College Football Playoff title at 5:15 p.m. Monday in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Crimson Tide defeated Notre Dame 31-14 in one semifinal in the Rose Bowl, and the Buckeyes upset Clemson 49-28 in the other semifinal in the Sugar Bowl.

Alabama opened as a 7-point favorite and has been bet up to -9½. The total is a sky-high 75, but it has come down from the opener of 76½.

UPDATES

5:38 p.m.: Teague was +155 to score a TD.

5:37 p.m.: Ohio State answers. Master Teague scores on an 8-yard TD run, and the Buckeyes tie Alabama at 7 with 4:55 left in the first quarter. Alabama is -350 on the live line (Ohio State +270), spread -9½, total 78½.

5:34 p.m.: Bettors were inches away from Slade Bolden scoring the first TD at 50-1 on third down. He was ruled short, and Harris scored at much, much shorter odds on fourth down.

5:30 p.m.: Harris was +350 to score the first TD and -1,250 to score at any point.

5:28 p.m.: Alabama scores first. Najee Harris scores on a 1-yard TD run on fourth-and-goal, and the Crimson Tide lead Ohio State 7-0 with 8:07 left in the first quarter. Alabama is -650 on the live line (Ohio State +450), spread -14½, total 75½.

5:17 p.m.: Ohio State goes three-and-out. Alabama has the ball at its 22 with 13:39 left in the first quarter.

5:15 p.m.: We’re underway. Ohio State receives the kickoff.

5:10 p.m.: The game is about to kick off. Here’s the line at the Westgate:

Alabama (-9½, 76, -310) vs. Ohio State (+260), 5:15 p.m. at Miami Gardens, Florida

4:45 p.m.: BetMGM reported Monday afternoon that 55.3 percent of the tickets and 59.7 percent of the money were on Alabama, and 61.4 percent of tickets and 58.2 percent of the money were on the under.

