COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: New Mexico beats UNR in 1st half at big odds

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

North Carolina running back Javonte Williams (25) runs while Wake Forest defensive back Caelen Carson (29) chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book looks for a receiver during the first quarter against Clemson in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Indiana running back Stevie Scott III (8) is tackled by the Michigan State defense as he falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Bettors beware on this kind of Saturday.

Eight ranked teams are on the road at unranked teams, often a recipe for upsets. Among that group is newly minted No. 2 Notre Dame, coming off a double-overtime win over then-No. 1 Clemson, traveling to Boston College.

There are 34 games overall. Other top games include No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech, No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan and UNLV at San Jose State.

UPDATES

5:12 p.m.: Wisconsin has jumped on Michigan. The Badgers lead 14-0 with 6:12 left in the first quarter. Wisconsin is -1,450 on the live line (Michigan +750), spread -18½, total 57½.

5:10 p.m.: Second-half line: UNR -8, total 29.

5:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: New Mexico 13, UNR 10. First-half winners: New Mexico +10, under 31½, New Mexico +425 ML.

4:33 p.m.: FINAL: Texas Tech 24, Baylor 23. The Red Raiders kick a 25-yard field goal on the final play to win a pick’em game, -110 ML. The game stays under 54½.

4:30 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 13 Wisconsin (-7, 51½, -260) at Michigan (+220), 4:30 p.m.

Temple (+1,600) at Central Florida (-29, 72½, -6,000), 4:30 p.m.

Florida State (+375) at North Carolina State (-11½, 61, -450), 4:30 p.m.

South Carolina (+375) at Mississippi (-12½, 72, -450), 4:30 p.m.

4:25 p.m.: FINAL: No. 20 Southern California 34, Arizona 30. The Wildcats cover as 14½-point home underdogs, but the Trojans pull out the win at -600 ML. The game stays under 67.

4:18 p.m.: It appears USC will survive. Vavae Malepeai scores on an 8-yard run, and the Trojans lead Arizona 34-30 with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

4:14 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Notre Dame 45, Boston College 31. The Irish cover as 12½-point road favorites, -500 ML. The game sails over 51½.

4:11 p.m.: FINAL: Colorado 35, Stanford 32. The Buffaloes win outright as 9½-point road underdogs, +300 ML. The game goes over 55.

4:09 p.m.: Arizona takes the lead in the final minutes. Stanley Berryhill scores on a 6-yard TD catch, and Arizona leads USC 30-27 with 1:35 left in the fourth quarter.

4:06 p.m.: FINAL: San Diego State 34, Hawaii 10. The Aztecs cover as 10-point favorites, -360 ML at the neutral site in Carson, California. The game stays under 51.

4:04 p.m.: FINAL: Houston 56, South Florida 21. The Cougars cover easily as 14½-point home favorites, -600 ML. The game goes over 57½.

4:02 p.m.: USC has finally gone ahead of Arizona 27-23 with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter. USC is -430 on the live line (Arizona +300).

4 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Arkansas (+550) at No. 6 Florida (-17, 61, -800), 4 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon (-10½, 58, -380) at Washington State (+320), 4 p.m.

No. 19 SMU (-2, 64½, -135) at Tulsa (+115), 4 p.m.

3:49 p.m.: FINAL: Virginia 31, Louisville 17. The Cavaliers cover as 6-point home favorites, -240 ML. The game stays under 64.

3:45 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia Southern 40, Texas State 38. The Bobcats cover as 11½-point road underdogs, but the Eagles win outright at -450 ML. The game cruises over 49½.

3:44 p.m.: FINAL: Western Kentucky 10, Southern Mississippi 7. The Golden Eagles cover as 8-point road underdogs, but the Hilltoppers win outright at -280 ML. The game stays well under 45.

3:43 p.m.: Second-half line: Northwestern -½ (-105), total 23½.

3:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern 17, Purdue 10. First-half winners: Northwestern -2½, over 24.

3:28 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

UNR (-17, 62, -900) vs. New Mexico (+600), 3:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium

3:24 p.m.: Now USC fails on fourth-and-1 at the Arizona 4. The game remains tied at 20 at the end of the third quarter. USC is still -320 on the live line (Arizona +235), spread -4½, total 57½.

3:09 p.m.: USC misses a short field goal and remains tied at 20 with Arizona with 5:06 left in the third quarter. USC is -200 on the live line (Arizona +165), spread -3½, total 61½.

3:06 p.m.: FINAL: UTSA 52, UTEP 21. The Roadrunners dominate the second half to cover as 6-point home favorites, -240 ML. The game sails over 45.

2:53 p.m.: FINAL: Fresno State 35, Utah State 16. The Bulldogs cover as 11-point road favorites, -410 ML. The game stays just under 51½.

2:43 p.m.: FINAL: Appalachian State 17, Georgia State 13. The Panthers cover as 17½-point road underdogs, but the Mountaineers pull out the win at -900 ML. The game stays way under 63.

2:35 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Texas Tech -2½, total 24½

San Diego State -3, total 21½

2:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Diego State 28, Hawaii 0. First-half winners: San Diego State -6½, over 26.

2:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 13, Texas Tech 6. First-half winners: Baylor PK, under 27.

2:25 p.m.: FINAL: No. 25 Louisiana (Lafayette) 38, South Alabama 10. The Ragin’ Cajuns cover as 14½-point home favorites, -650 ML. The game stays under 53.

2:24 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Notre Dame -3½, total 26½

Southern California -7 (+100), total 32

2:23 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 31, Boston College 16. First-half winners: Notre Dame -7 (+100), over 26½.

2:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Southern California 17, Arizona 13. First-half winners: Arizona +8, under 35.

2:12 p.m.: Second-half line: Houston -7 (+100), total 24.

2:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Houston 28, South Florida 0. First-half winners: Houston -7½, under 29½.

2:09 p.m.: Second-half line: Stanford -6, total 27.

2:07 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado 14, Stanford 9. First-half winners: Colorado +6½, under 27½, Colorado +250 ML.

2:06 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Georgia Southern -6½, total 24

Western Kentucky -3 (-120), total 20½

Virginia -½, total 30½

2:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Western Kentucky 10, Southern Mississippi 0. First-half winners: Western Kentucky -4½, under 22½.

2:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Southern 27, Texas State 21. First-half winners: Texas State +7 (-120), over 24½.

2:02 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 14, Louisville 10. First-half winners: Virginia -3½ (+100), under 32½.

1:59 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

No. 23 Northwestern (-3½, 48, -175) at Purdue (+155), 2 p.m.

1:37 p.m.: Second-half line: UTSA -2½, total 24½.

1:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTSA 24, UTEP 21. First-half winners: UTEP +3½ (-120), over 21½.

1:31 p.m.: FINAL: Illinois 23, Rutgers 20. The Illini win outright as 5½-point road underdogs, +175 ML. The game stays under 51. James McCourt made a 47-yard field goal with three seconds left for Illinois after missing kicks on the previous two drives.

1:14 p.m.: Boston College takes a 10-3 lead on Notre Dame with 3:56 left in the first quarter. The Irish are still -240 on the live line (Boston College +186), spread -4½, total 56½.

1:10 p.m.: Second-half line: Fresno State -4, total 27½.

1:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Fresno State 28, Utah State 16. First-half winners: Fresno State -6½, over 26½. Fresno State scored a TD with 34 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

1:05 p.m.: Second-half line: Appalachian State -10, total 27½.

1:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia State 10, Appalachian State 3. First-half winners: Georgia State +10, under 32, Georgia State +450 ML.

12:59 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Hawaii (+300) vs. San Diego State (-10, 51, -360), 1 p.m. at Carson, California

Baylor (-110) at Texas Tech (PK, 54½, -110), 1 p.m.

12:47 p.m.: FINAL: No. 16 Marshall 42, Middle Tennessee 14. The Thundering Herd cover as 24-point home favorites, -3,000 ML. The game goes just over 55½.

12:45 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina 59, Wake Forest 53. The Demon Deacons cover as 12½-point road underdogs, but the Tar Heels rally to win outright at -450 ML. The game goes way over 71. North Carolina rallied from a 45-24 deficit in the third quarter to take a 59-45 lead. Wake Forest scored a TD with 57 seconds left to avoid a bad beat for its backers.

12:44 p.m.: Second-half line: Louisiana -7 (+100), total 25½.

12:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 28, South Alabama 10. First-half winners: Louisiana -7½, over 27.

12:36 p.m.: FINAL: Kentucky 38, Vanderbilt 35. The Commodores cover as 17½-point road underdogs, but the Wildcats win outright at -1,000 ML. The game goes way over 41½.

12:32 p.m.: FINAL: Nebraska 30, Penn State 23. The Cornhuskers win outright as 2½-point home underdogs, +120 ML. The game stays under 57½.

12:31 p.m.: FINAL: No. 9 Miami 25, Virginia Tech 24. The Hurricanes rally from a 24-13 deficit to win outright as 2-point road underdogs, +110 ML. The game stays under 68.

12:30 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 2 Notre Dame (-12½, 51½, -500) at Boston College (+400), 12:30 p.m.

No. 20 Southern California (-14½, 67, -600) at Arizona (+450), 12:30 p.m.

Southern Mississippi (+240) at Western Kentucky (-8, 45, -280), 12:30 p.m.

South Florida (+450) at Houston (-14½, 57½, -600), 12:30 p.m.

Texas State (+375) at Georgia Southern (-11½, 49½, -450), 12:30 p.m.

Louisville (+200) at Virginia (-6, 64, -240), 12:30 p.m.

Colorado (+300) at Stanford (-9½, 55, -360), 12:30 p.m.

12:23 p.m.: FINAL: No. 22 Liberty 58, Western Carolina 14. The Flames pour it on in the second half to cover as 39-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game goes over 63.

12:22 p.m.: FINAL: No. 10 Indiana 24, Michigan State 0. The Hoosiers cover as 7½-point road favorites, -280 ML. The game stays well under 52½.

12:19 p.m.: FINAL: Tulane 38, Army 12. The Green Wave cover as 3-point home favorites, -145 ML. The game goes over 46. Tulane had a fumble return for a TD with 4:20 remaining to push the total over.

12:13 p.m.: FINAL: West Virginia 24, TCU 6. The Mountaineers cover as 3-point home favorites, -155 ML. The game stays under 44½.

12:09 p.m.: North Carolina has rallied to tie Wake Forest at 45 with 8:19 left in the fourth quarter after trailing 45-24 in the third quarter. North Carolina is -120 on the live line (Wake -106).

12:01 p.m.: Miami takes the lead. Mark Pope catches a 36-yard TD pass, and the Hurricanes lead Virginia Tech 25-24 with 5:59 left in the fourth quarter. Miami is -190 on the live line (Hokies +155).

Noon: The next game is about to kick off:

UTEP (+200) at UTSA (-6, 45, -240), noon

11:35 a.m.: Second-half line: Rutgers -1, total 23½.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rutgers 13, Illinois 7. First-half winners: Rutgers -3 (-120), under 25½.

11:29 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Georgia State (+600) at Appalachian State (-17½, 63, -900), 11:30 a.m.

Fresno State (-11, 51½, -410) at Utah State (+340), 11:30 a.m.

11:17 a.m.: Virginia Tech has pushed its lead to 24-13 over Miami with 6:14 left in the third quarter. The Hokies are -480 on the live line (Hurricanes +330), spread -6½, total 60½.

10:59 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

South Alabama (+475) at No. 25 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-14½, 53, -650), 11 a.m.

10:58 a.m.: Second-half line: Marshall -8, total 24.

10:55 a.m.: HALFTIME: Marshall 21, Middle Tennessee 7. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 14, under 30½.

10:50 a.m.: Second-half line: Indiana -2, total 22.

10:48 a.m.: HALFTIME: Indiana 24, Michigan State 0. First-half winners: Indiana -4, under 27.

10:43 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Penn State -4, total 26

Liberty -14½, total 28

North Carolina -7 (+100), total 38½

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 35, North Carolina 24. First-half winners: Wake Forest +7, over 37, Wake Forest +320 ML.

10:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Nebraska 27, Penn State 6. First-half winners: Nebraska +1, over 29.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 28, Western Carolina 7. First-half winners: Western Carolina +24, under 35½.

10:37 a.m.: Second-half lines:

West Virginia -½, total 20½

Miami -½, total 34

Tulane -1, total 22½

Kentucky -7 (-120), total 23

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 14, TCU 3. First-half winners: West Virginia -1½, under 22½.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 24, Vanderbilt 14. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 10, over 21.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tulane 14, Army 12. First-half winners: Tulane -1½, over 23.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 14, Miami 13. First-half winners: Virginia Tech -½, under 34½.

10:04 a.m.: Virginia Tech takes a 14-3 lead on Miami with 8:47 left in the second quarter. Virginia Tech is -330 on the live line (Miami +240), spread -6½, total 60½.

9:58 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Illinois (+175) at Rutgers (-5½, 51, -200), 10 a.m.

9:38 a.m.: Miami kicks a field goal but still trails Virginia Tech 7-3 with 37 seconds left in the first quarter. Virginia Tech is -172 on the live line (Miami +134), spread -3½, total 62½.

9:26 a.m.: Penn State’s nightmare season is continuing. Nebraska leads the Nittany Lions 10-0 with 6:14 left in the first quarter. Nebraska is -225 on the live line (Penn State +172), spread -5½, total 57½. Penn State is 0-3 after starting the season as a national title contender.

9 a.m.: Here are the first set of games that are about to kick off:

No. 9 Miami (+110) at Virginia Tech (-2, 68, -130), 9 a.m.

No. 10 Indiana (-7½, 52½, -280) at Michigan State (+240), 9 a.m.

Middle Tennessee (+1,200) at No. 16 Marshall (-24, 55½, -3,000), 9 a.m.

Western Carolina (no ML) at No. 22 Liberty (-39, 63, no ML), 9 a.m.

Army (+125) at Tulane (-3, 46, -145), 9 a.m.

Penn State (-2½, 57½, -140) at Nebraska (+120), 9 a.m.

Wake Forest (+375) at North Carolina (-12½, 71, -450), 9 a.m.

TCU (+135) at West Virginia (-3, 44½, -155), 9 a.m.

Vanderbilt (+650) at Kentucky (-17½, 41½, -1,000), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Liberty from -34 to -37

Wake Forest-North Carolina total from 69 to 71

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 9 Miami 25, Virginia Tech 24 (at Virginia Tech)

Full-game winners: Miami +2, under 68, Miami +110 ML

First-half winners: Virginia Tech -½, under 34½ (Virginia Tech 14-13)

Second-half winners: Miami -½, under 34 (Miami 12-10)

— No. 10 Indiana 24, Michigan State 0 (at Michigan State)

Full-game winners: Indiana -7½, under 52½, Indiana -280 ML

First-half winners: Indiana -4, under 27 (Indiana 24-0)

Second-half winners: Michigan State +2, under 22 (tied 0-0)

— No. 16 Marshall 42, Middle Tennessee 14 (at Marshall)

Full-game winners: Marshall -24, over 55½, Marshall -3,000 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 14, under 30½ (Marshall 21-7)

Second-half winners: Marshall -8, over 24 (Marshall 21-7)

— No. 22 Liberty 58, Western Carolina 14 (at Liberty)

Full-game winners: Liberty -39, over 63, no ML available

First-half winners: Western Carolina +24, under 35½ (Liberty 28-7)

Second-half winners: Liberty -14½, over 28 (Liberty 30-7)

— Tulane 38, Army 12 (at Tulane)

Full-game winners: Tulane -3, over 46, Tulane -145

First-half winners: Tulane -1½, over 23 (Tulane 14-12)

Second-half winners: Tulane -1, over 22½ (Tulane 24-0)

— Nebraska 30, Penn State 23 (at Nebraska)

Full-game winners: Nebraska +2½, under 57½, Nebraska +120 ML

First-half winners: Nebraska +1, over 29 (Nebraska 27-6)

Second-half winners: Penn State -4, under 26 (Penn State 17-3)

— North Carolina 59, Wake Forest 53 (at North Carolina)

Full-game winners: Wake Forest +12½, over 71, North Carolina -450 ML

First-half winners: Wake Forest +7, over 37 (Wake Forest 35-24)

Second-half winners: North Carolina -7 (+100), over 38½ (North Carolina 35-18)

— TCU (+135) at West Virginia (-3, 44½, -155), 9 a.m.

— Vanderbilt (+650) at Kentucky (-17½, 41½, -1,000), 9 a.m.

— Illinois (+175) at Rutgers (-5½, 51, -200), 10 a.m.

— South Alabama (+475) at No. 25 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-14½, 53, -650), 11 a.m.

— Georgia State (+600) at Appalachian State (-17½, 63, -900), 11:30 a.m.

— Fresno State (-11, 51½, -410) at Utah State (+340), 11:30 a.m.

— UTEP (+200) at UTSA (-6, 45, -240), noon

— No. 2 Notre Dame (-12½, 51½, -500) at Boston College (+400), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 20 Southern California (-14½, 67, -600) at Arizona (+450), 12:30 p.m.

— Southern Mississippi (+240) at Western Kentucky (-8, 45, -280), 12:30 p.m.

— South Florida (+450) at Houston (-14½, 57½, -600), 12:30 p.m.

— Texas State (+375) at Georgia Southern (-11½, 49½, -450), 12:30 p.m.

— Louisville (+200) at Virginia (-6, 64, -240), 12:30 p.m.

— Colorado (+300) at Stanford (-9½, 55, -360), 12:30 p.m.

— Hawaii (+300) vs. San Diego State (-10, 51, -360), 1 p.m. at Carson, California

— Baylor (-110) at Texas Tech (PK, 54½, -110), 1 p.m.

IN PROGRESS

— No. 23 Northwestern (-3½, 48, -175) at Purdue (+155), 2 p.m.

— UNR (-17, 62, -900) vs. New Mexico (+600), 3:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium

— Arkansas (+550) at No. 6 Florida (-17, 61, -800), 4 p.m.

— No. 11 Oregon (-10½, 58, -380) at Washington State (+320), 4 p.m.

— No. 19 SMU (-2, 64½, -135) at Tulsa (+115), 4 p.m.

— No. 13 Wisconsin (-7, 51½, -260) at Michigan (+220), 4:30 p.m.

— Temple (+1,600) at Central Florida (-29, 72½, -6,000), 4:30 p.m.

— Florida State (+375) at North Carolina State (-11½, 61, -450), 4:30 p.m.

— South Carolina (+375) at Mississippi (-12½, 72, -450), 4:30 p.m.

UPCOMING

— UNLV (+550) at San Jose State (-16, 58½, -800), 7:30 p.m.

— Oregon State (+450) at Washington (-14, 51, -600), 8 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.