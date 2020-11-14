COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: North Carolina, Miami come back

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Indiana running back Stevie Scott III (8) is tackled by the Michigan State defense as he falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book looks for a receiver during the first quarter against Clemson in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Bettors beware on this kind of Saturday.

Eight ranked teams are on the road at unranked teams, often a recipe for upsets. Among that group is newly minted No. 2 Notre Dame, coming off a double-overtime win over then-No. 1 Clemson, traveling to Boston College.

There are 34 games overall. Other top games include No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech, No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan and UNLV at San Jose State.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

12:13 p.m.: FINAL: West Virginia 24, TCU 6. The Mountaineers cover as 3-point home favorites, -155 ML. The game stays under 44½.

12:09 p.m.: North Carolina has rallied to tie Wake Forest at 45 with 8:19 left in the fourth quarter after trailing 45-24 in the third quarter. North Carolina is -120 on the live line (Wake -106).

12:01 p.m.: Miami takes the lead. Mark Pope catches a 36-yard TD pass, and the Hurricanes lead Virginia Tech 25-24 with 5:59 left in the fourth quarter. Miami is -190 on the live line (Hokies +155).

Noon: The next game is about to kick off:

UTEP (+200) at UTSA (-6, 45, -240), noon

11:35 a.m.: Second-half line: Rutgers -1, total 23½.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rutgers 13, Illinois 7. First-half winners: Rutgers -3 (-120), under 25½.

11:29 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Georgia State (+600) at Appalachian State (-17½, 63, -900), 11:30 a.m.

Fresno State (-11, 51½, -410) at Utah State (+340), 11:30 a.m.

11:17 a.m.: Virginia Tech has pushed its lead to 24-13 over Miami with 6:14 left in the third quarter. The Hokies are -480 on the live line (Hurricanes +330), spread -6½, total 60½.

10:59 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

South Alabama (+475) at No. 25 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-14½, 53, -650), 11 a.m.

10:58 a.m.: Second-half line: Marshall -8, total 24.

10:55 a.m.: HALFTIME: Marshall 21, Middle Tennessee 7. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 14, under 30½.

10:50 a.m.: Second-half line: Indiana -2, total 22.

10:48 a.m.: HALFTIME: Indiana 24, Michigan State 0. First-half winners: Indiana -4, under 27.

10:43 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Penn State -4, total 26

Liberty -14½, total 28

North Carolina -7 (+100), total 38½

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 35, North Carolina 24. First-half winners: Wake Forest +7, over 37, Wake Forest +320 ML.

10:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Nebraska 27, Penn State 6. First-half winners: Nebraska +1, over 29.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 28, Western Carolina 7. First-half winners: Western Carolina +24, under 35½.

10:37 a.m.: Second-half lines:

West Virginia -½, total 20½

Miami -½, total 34

Tulane -1, total 22½

Kentucky -7 (-120), total 23

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 14, TCU 3. First-half winners: West Virginia -1½, under 22½.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 24, Vanderbilt 14. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 10, over 21.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tulane 14, Army 12. First-half winners: Tulane -1½, over 23.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 14, Miami 13. First-half winners: Virginia Tech -½, under 34½.

10:04 a.m.: Virginia Tech takes a 14-3 lead on Miami with 8:47 left in the second quarter. Virginia Tech is -330 on the live line (Miami +240), spread -6½, total 60½.

9:58 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Illinois (+175) at Rutgers (-5½, 51, -200), 10 a.m.

9:38 a.m.: Miami kicks a field goal but still trails Virginia Tech 7-3 with 37 seconds left in the first quarter. Virginia Tech is -172 on the live line (Miami +134), spread -3½, total 62½.

9:26 a.m.: Penn State’s nightmare season is continuing. Nebraska leads the Nittany Lions 10-0 with 6:14 left in the first quarter. Nebraska is -225 on the live line (Penn State +172), spread -5½, total 57½. Penn State is 0-3 after starting the season as a national title contender.

9 a.m.: Here are the first set of games that are about to kick off:

No. 9 Miami (+110) at Virginia Tech (-2, 68, -130), 9 a.m.

No. 10 Indiana (-7½, 52½, -280) at Michigan State (+240), 9 a.m.

Middle Tennessee (+1,200) at No. 16 Marshall (-24, 55½, -3,000), 9 a.m.

Western Carolina (no ML) at No. 22 Liberty (-39, 63, no ML), 9 a.m.

Army (+125) at Tulane (-3, 46, -145), 9 a.m.

Penn State (-2½, 57½, -140) at Nebraska (+120), 9 a.m.

Wake Forest (+375) at North Carolina (-12½, 71, -450), 9 a.m.

TCU (+135) at West Virginia (-3, 44½, -155), 9 a.m.

Vanderbilt (+650) at Kentucky (-17½, 41½, -1,000), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Liberty from -34 to -37

Wake Forest-North Carolina total from 69 to 71

