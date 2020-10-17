COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: North Carolina rallying

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference's biggest regular-season showdown. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)

This week brings the biggest showdown of the college football season so far, as No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 3 Georgia in a game full of national title implications.

Other games involving top teams include No. 1 Clemson at Georgia Tech, Louisville at No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 11 Texas A&M at Mississippi State.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

8:26 p.m.: Georgia misses a field goal with 6:05 left in the fourth quarter, keeping Alabama in front 41-24.

8:23 p.m.: FINAL: No. 23 Virginia Tech 40, Boston College 14. The Hokies cover as 13-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game stays under 62.

8:20 p.m.: North Carolina has cut a 31-7 Florida State lead to 31-28 with 4:58 left in the fourth quarter. Florida State is still -250 on the live line (North Carolina +200).

8:15 p.m.: That should do it. Alabama takes a 41-24 lead over Georgia with 9:32 left in the fourth quarter.

8:07 p.m.: Georgia’s Stetson Bennett throws a bad interception, and the game is tipping toward Alabama. The Tide have the ball up 34-24 with 14:40 left in the fourth quarter.

8:02 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Alabama 34, Georgia 24. Alabama is -1,200 on the live line (Georgia +700).

7:57 p.m.: Alabama gets breathing room. Najee Harris scores on a 2-yard run, and Alabama leads Georgia 34-24 with 51 seconds left in the third quarter. Alabama surges to -900 on the live line (Georgia +575).

7:53 p.m.: Alabama intercepts Georgia off a deflection and will have a chance to get a two-score lead. The Tide lead 27-24 with 2:49 left in the third quarter.

7:46 p.m.: Alabama takes the lead on a 90-yard TD catch and run from Jaylen Waddle. The Tide lead Georgia 27-24 with 4:00 left in the third quarter. Alabama shoots to -250 on the live line (Georgia +200), spread -3½, total 68½.

7:35 p.m.: Georgia and Alabama trade punts to open the second half. Georgia has the ball, up 24-20 with 8:31 left in the third quarter. Georgia is -125 on the live line (Alabama -105).

7:03 p.m.: Second-half line: Alabama -4, total 30½.

7:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 24, Alabama 20. First-half winners: Georgia +3½, over 28½, Georgia +175 ML. The Tide got a 52-yard field goal on the final play to draw closer.

6:52 p.m.: Georgia retakes the lead right before halftime. Jermaine Burton catches a 5-yard TD pass on third-and-goal to give the Bulldogs a 24-17 lead over Alabama with 23 seconds left in the second quarter. Georgia is now -175 on the live line (Alabama +145), spread -3½, total 69½.

6:42 p.m.: Second-half line: North Carolina -8½, total 31.

6:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 31, North Carolina 7. First-half winners: Florida State +7, over 32½, Florida State +275 ML.

6:34 p.m.: Alabama ties the game at 17 on a 17-yard TD catch by Devonta Smith with 3:06 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -175 on the live line (Georgia +145), spread -3½, total 65½.

6:32 p.m.: Second-half line: Virginia Tech -6, total 29.

6:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 17, Boston College 7. First-half winners: Virginia Tech -7 (-120), under 31.

6:27 p.m.: Georgia answers with a field goal to push the lead to 17-10 with 5:42 left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs are -140 on the live line (Alabama +110), spread -2½, total 61½.

6:20 p.m.: FINAL: Marshall 35, Louisiana Tech 17. The Thundering Herd cover as 12-point road favorites, -450 ML. The game goes over 48.

6:19 p.m.: Alabama kicks a field goal to cut Georgia’s lead to 14-10 with 9:00 left in the second quarter. Alabama is favored again on the live line at -120 (Georgia -110), total 61½.

6:13 p.m.: Florida State is stunning No. 5 North Carolina. The Seminoles have taken a 24-0 lead after a pick-six with 2:46 left in the second quarter. Florida State, a 13½-point home underdog, is now -700 on the live line (North Carolina +475), spread -14½, total 58½.

6:04 p.m.: Georgia hits a big one. James Cook hauls in an 82-yard TD pass, and the Bulldogs take a 14-7 lead on Alabama with 14:49 left in the second quarter. Georgia is now favored at -125 on the live line (Alabama -105), total 64½.

6 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Georgia 7, Alabama 7. Georgia forced a punt and has the ball back. Alabama is -190 on the live line (Georgia +155), spread -3½, total 55½.

5:53 p.m.: Georgia gets even. Zamir White scores on a 10-yard run, and the Bulldogs tie Alabama at 7 with 1:53 left in the first quarter. Alabama is -200 on the live line (Georgia +165), spread -5½, total 58½.

5:46 p.m.: Georgia and Alabama continue to trade punts. Georgia has the ball back with 4:23 left in the first quarter, trailing 7-0.

5:39 p.m.: The teams trade punts, and Alabama has the ball back, leading Georgia 7-0 with 7:01 left in the first quarter. The Crimson Tide are -400 on the live line (Georgia +300), spread -10½, total 54½.

5:30 p.m.: FINAL: North Texas 52, Middle Tennessee 35. The Mean Green cover as 3½-point road underdogs, +145 ML. The game goes over 72.

5:27 p.m.: Alabama forces a punt and gets the ball right back with 11:07 left in the first quarter, leading Georgia 7-0. The Tide are -400 on the live line (Georgia +300), spread -11½, total 58½.

5:20 p.m.: Alabama gets on the board first. After the teams swapped interceptions, Alabama scores on a 40-yard TD pass to John Metchie to give the Crimson Tide a 7-0 lead over Georgia with 13:16 left in the first quarter. Alabama is -350 on the live line (Georgia +270), spread -10½, total 61½.

5:12 p.m.: Georgia and Alabama are underway in their top-three clash.

4:59 p.m.: The last set of games is about to kick off:

No. 3 Georgia (+180) at No. 2 Alabama (-6, 57½, -210), 5 p.m.

Boston College (+400) at No. 23 Virginia Tech (-13, 62, -500), 5 p.m.

4:52 p.m.: FINAL: Memphis 50, Central Florida 49. The Tigers win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +130 ML. The game sails over 77½.

4:41 p.m.: Memphis take a late lead. Calvin Austin catches a 4-yard TD pass, and Memphis leads Central Florida 50-49 with 1:08 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try failed). Memphis trailed 35-14 in the third quarter and 49-37 with 5:29 to play.

4:39 p.m.: Second-half line: Marshall -4, total 22½.

4:35 p.m.: FINAL: Wake Forest 40, Virginia 23. The Demon Deacons roll in the second half as 1½-point home favorites, -125 ML. The game goes over 56. The game was tied at 20 at halftime.

4:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Marshall 14, Louisiana Tech 3. First-half winners: Marshall -7, under 24. The Thundering Herd stopped Louisiana Tech on the 1 on the final play of the half to preserve the first-half cover.

4:27 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

No. 5 North Carolina (-13½, 64½, -450) at Florida State (+375), 4:30 p.m.

4:22 p.m.: Memphis won’t go away. The Tigers cut Central Florida’s lead to 49-44 with 3:41 left in the fourth quarter.

4:15 p.m.: FINAL: Troy 31, Eastern Kentucky 29. Evan Legassey kicks a 47-yard field goal on the final play to let the Trojans escape with the outright win at -7,000 ML. The Colonels (+1,700 ML) easily cover as 29½-point road underdogs. The game stays just under 60½.

4:14 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina State 31, Duke 20. The Wolfpack cover as 3½-point home favorites, -170 ML. The game stays under 59.

4:13 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia Southern 41, Massachusetts 0. The Eagles cover as 30½-point home favorites, -8,000 ML. The game stays under 62.

4:12 p.m.: FINAL: No. 11 Texas A&M 28, Mississippi State 14. The Aggies cover as 4½-point road favorites, -190 ML. The game stays under 55½.

4:03 p.m.: FINAL: Arkansas 33, Mississippi 21. The Razorbacks win outright as 1-point home underdogs, -105 ML. The game stays well under 77½.

3:54 p.m.: That should do it for Arkansas. The Razorbacks return an interception for a TD and lead Mississippi 33-21 with 3:07 left in the fourth quarter.

3:48 p.m.: Second-half line: North Texas -1, total 36.

3:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Middle Tennessee 28, North Texas 21. First-half winners: Middle Tennessee -1½, over 36½.

3:19 p.m.: Mississippi cuts Arkansas’ lead to 20-14 with 12:06 left in the fourth quarter. Arkansas is still -460 on the live line (Ole Miss +320).

3:01 p.m.: Mississippi and Mississippi State are finally on the board. Ole Miss trails Arkansas 20-7 with 3:30 left in the third quarter, and Mississippi State trails Texas A&M 14-7 with 11:38 left in the third quarter. Arkansas is -1,300 on the live line (Ole Miss +690), and Texas A&M is -750 (Mississippi State +470).

2:58 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Marshall (-12, 48, -450) at Louisiana Tech (+375), 3 p.m.

2:43 p.m.: Second-half line: Virginia PK (-125), total 30½.

2:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 20, Wake Forest 20. First-half winners: Virginia +½, over 28. Wake Forest led 14-3 before Virginia rallied back.

2:36 p.m.: FINAL: No. 4 Notre Dame 12, Louisville 7. The Cardinals cover as 16½-point road underdogs, but the Irish win outright at -700 ML. The game stays way under 62.

2:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas A&M -2½, total 24.

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 14, Mississippi State 0. First-half winners: Texas A&M -2½ (-120), under 27½.

2:31 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia Southern -11½, total 24½.

2:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Southern 28, Massachusetts 0. First-half winners: Georgia Southern -19½, under 34.

2:26 p.m.: Second-half line: Memphis -½, total 38.

2:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 27, Memphis 14. First-half winners: Central Florida -1, over 39½. UCF scored a TD with 12 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

2:21 p.m.: Second-half line: North Carolina State -3, total 28.

2:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Duke 20, North Carolina State 14. First-half winners: Duke +2½, over 30.

2:14 p.m.: Second-half line: Troy -18, total 28½.

2:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Troy 21, Eastern Kentucky 17. First-half winners: Eastern Kentucky +17½, over 33½.

2:12 p.m.: Second-half line: Mississippi -3, total 33½.

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas 20, Mississippi 0. First-half winners: Arkansas PK, under 39. Ole Miss scored 48 last week against Alabama but is shut out in the first half.

2:04 p.m.: FINAL: UAB 37, Western Kentucky 14. The Blazers cover as 11½-point home favorites, -430 ML. The game goes over 44½.

1:58 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

North Texas (+145) at Middle Tennessee (-3½, 72, -165), 2 p.m.

1:51 p.m.: FINAL: Army 28, UTSA 16. The Black Knights cover as 8½-point road favorites, -320 ML. The game stays under 46½.

1:45 p.m.: Notre Dame retakes the lead at 12-7 on Louisville on a 13-yard TD run by quarterback Ian Book with 3:43 left in the third quarter. The Irish are now -950 on the live line (Cardinals +540), spread -8½, total 36½.

1:36 p.m.: Arkansas has jumped all over Mississippi, taking a 17-0 lead with 10:40 left in the second quarter. The Razorbacks are now -550 on the live line (Ole Miss +350).

1:31 p.m.: Louisville takes a 7-6 lead on Notre Dame with 7:37 left in the third quarter. The Irish are still -360 on the live line (Cardinals +260), spread -5½, total 34½.

1:03 p.m.: Second-half line: Notre Dame -7, total 27.

1:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 6, Louisville 0. First-half winners: Louisville +9½, under 32.

12:59 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

No. 11 Texas A&M (-4½, 55½, -190) at Mississippi State (+170), 1 p.m.

Massachusetts (+1,800) at Georgia Southern (-30½, 62, -8,000), 1 p.m.

Virginia (+105) at Wake Forest (-1½, 56, -125), 1 p.m.

12:45 p.m.: FINAL: South Carolina 30, No. 15 Auburn 22. The Gamecocks cover as 3-point home underdogs, +130 ML. The game stays just under 53½.

12:43 p.m.: FINAL: West Virginia 38, Kansas 17. The spread pushes on 21, though early bettors won with Kansas +22½ to +21½. The Mountaineers win outright at -2,000 ML. The game goes over 48½.

12:40 p.m.: FINAL: Temple 39, South Florida 37. The Bulls cover as 14-point road underdogs. The Owls hold on to win outright at -650 ML. The game goes over 53.

12:34 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 7. The Tigers cover very, very easily as 26½-point road favorites, -4,000 ML. The game goes over 64½.

12:32 p.m.: FINAL: South Alabama 30, Texas State 20. The Jaguars cover as 5-point home favorites, -200 ML. The game stays under 57½.

12:29 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

Duke (+150) at North Carolina State (-3½, 59, -170), 12:30 p.m.

Central Florida (-3, 77½, -150) at Memphis (+130), 12:30 p.m.

Mississippi (-1, 77½, -115) at Arkansas (-105), 12:30 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky (+1,700) at Troy (-29½, 60½, -7,000), 12:30 p.m.

12:25 p.m.: FINAL: Navy 27, East Carolina 23. The Midshipmen cover as 3½-point road favorites, -160 ML. The game stays under 55½.

12:24 p.m.: FINAL: No. 13 Miami 31, Pittsburgh 19. The Hurricanes win outright at -450 ML. They covered the closing line of -11½ as home favorites, but bettors cashed with Pittsburgh from +13½ to +12½. The game goes over 47½.

12:22 p.m.: FINAL: Liberty 38, Syracuse 21. The Flames cover easily as 3-point road favorites, -150 ML. The game goes over 54.

12:21 p.m.: Second-half line: UAB -4, total 21½.

12:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: UAB 24, Western Kentucky 14. First-half winners: UAB -7 (+100), over 22½. UAB scored a TD with 52 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

12:11 p.m.: FINAL: Kentucky 34, No. 18 Tennessee 7. The Wildcats win outright easily as 6-point road underdogs, +195 ML. The game stayed under 45½ despite Kentucky returning two interceptions for TDs.

12:10 p.m.: Second-half line: Army -5½, total 23½.

12:07 p.m.: HALFTIME: Army 14, UTSA 10. First-half winners: UTSA +5, over 23½. UTSA scored a TD with 11 seconds left to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total over.

11:29 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Louisville (+500) at No. 4 Notre Dame (-16½, 61½, -700), 11:30 a.m.

11:25 a.m.: Shi Smith catches a 10-yard TD pass, and South Carolina takes a 20-19 lead on Auburn with 6:31 left in the third quarter. Auburn is still -132 on the live line (Gamecocks +104).

11:06 a.m.: Kentucky extends its lead to 24-7 over Tennessee with 7:24 left in the third quarter. The Wildcats are -1,200 on the live line (Volunteers +680), spread -10½, total 48½.

11:03 a.m.: Second-half line: West Virginia -7½, total 22½.

10:59 a.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 17, Kansas 10. First-half winners: Kansas +12, over 26½. West Virginia kicked a field goal with 16 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

10:48 a.m.: Second-half lines:

South Alabama -2½, total 28

Clemson -7½, total 24

10:46 a.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 7. First-half winners: Clemson -16½, over 35.

10:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: South Alabama 17, Texas State 10. First-half winners: South Alabama -3, under 28½.

10:43 a.m.: Second-half line: Auburn -2½, total 26½.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 16, South Carolina 14. First-half winners: Auburn -½, over 26½. South Carolina scored with 35 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Temple -7 (-120), total 27½.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: South Florida 21, Temple 17. First-half winners: South Florida +7½, over 26½, South Florida +375 ML.

10:35 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Miami -5½, total 21

Navy -2½, total 26½

Liberty -1, total 28½

Tennessee -6½ (-120), total 22½

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Navy 13, East Carolina 13. First-half winners: East Carolina +2½, under 27½.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 21, Syracuse 14. First-half winners: Liberty -1½, over 26½.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 17, Tennessee 7. First-half winners: Kentucky +3½, over 22½, Kentucky +175 ML.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Miami 14, Pittsburgh 6. First-half winners: Miami -7, under 23½.

10:30 a.m.: The next two games are about to kick off:

Army (-8½, 46½, -320) at UTSA (+265), 10:30 a.m.

Western Kentucky (+360) at UAB (-11½, 44½, -430), 10:30 a.m.

10:16 a.m.: Tennessee gets on the board, cutting Kentucky’s lead to 17-7 with 1:36 left in the second quarter. Kentucky is -320 on the live line (Tennessee +230), spread -6½, total 45½.

10:05 a.m.: Kentucky kicks a field goal to extend its lead to 17-0 over Tennessee with 6:18 left in the second quarter. The Wildcats are -480 on the live line (Volunteers +330), spread -9½, total 44½.

10:01 a.m.: Clemson is having no trouble with Georgia Tech. The top-ranked Tigers lead 24-7 with 11:51 left in the second quarter.

9:46 a.m.: Kentucky does it again. This time, Jamin Davis returns an interception 85 yards for a TD, and the Wildcats lead Tennessee 14-0 with 10:33 left in the second quarter. The Wildcats are now -340 on the live line (Volunteers +240), spread -7½, total 44½.

9:39 a.m.: Kentucky returns an interception for a TD to take a 7-0 lead on Tennessee with 12:47 left in the second quarter. Kentucky is now favored at -150 on the live line (Tennessee +118), spread -3½, total 38½.

9:31 a.m.: Kansas is out to a surprisingly fast start. The Jayhawks (+21) lead West Virginia 10-0 with 9:21 left in the first quarter. West Virginia is still -430 on the live line (Kansas +290), spread -7½, total 54½.

9:05 a.m.: The first set of games are starting:

No. 1 Clemson (-26½, 64½, -4,000) at Georgia Tech (+1,400), 9 a.m.

Pittsburgh (+375) at No. 13 Miami (-11½, 47½, -450), 9 a.m.

No. 15 Auburn (-3, 53½, -150) at South Carolina (+130), 9 a.m.

Kentucky (+195) at No. 18 Tennessee (-6, 45½, -230), 9 a.m.

Navy (-3½, 55½, -160) at East Carolina (+140), 9 a.m.

Texas State (+175) at South Alabama (-5, 57½, -200), 9 a.m.

South Florida (+475) at Temple (-14, 53, -650), 9 a.m.

Liberty (-3, 54, -150) at Syracuse (+130), 9 a.m.

Kansas (+1,000) at West Virginia (-21, 48½, -2,000), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Clemson-Georgia Tech total from 64½ to 65½

Navy-East Carolina total from 54½ to 55½

South Alabama from -3½ to -5

Temple from -13 to -14

Kansas-West Virginia total from 47½ to 48½

Army from -8 to -9

Western Kentucky from +13½ to +12

Louisville-Notre Dame total from 62½ to 61½

Boston College-Virginia Tech total from 65 to 62½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 1 Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 7 (at Georgia Tech)

Full-game winners: Clemson -26½, over 64½, Clemson -4,000 ML

First-half winners: Clemson -16½, over 35 (Clemson 52-7)

Second-half winners: Clemson -7½, under 24 (Clemson 21-0)

— No. 13 Miami 31, Pittsburgh 19 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Miami -11½, over 47½, Miami -450 ML (Pittsburgh was available at +13 to +12 before kickoff)

First-half winners: Miami -7, under 23½ (Miami 14-6)

Second-half winners: Pittsburgh +5½, over 21 (Miami 17-13)

— South Carolina 30, No. 15 Auburn 22 (at South Carolina)

Full-game winners: South Carolina +3, under 53½, South Carolina +130 ML

First-half winners: Auburn -½, over 26½ (Auburn 16-14)

Second-half winners: South Carolina +2½, under 26½ (South Carolina 16-6)

— Kentucky 34, No. 18 Tennessee 7 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Kentucky +6, under 45½, Kentucky +195 ML

First-half winners: Kentucky +3½, over 22½ (Kentucky 17-7)

Second-half winners: Kentucky +6½ (+100), under 22½ (Kentucky 17-0)

— Navy 27, East Carolina 23 (at East Carolina)

Full-game winners: Navy -3½, under 55½, Navy -160 ML

First-half winners: East Carolina +2½, under 27½ (tied 13-13)

Second-half winners: Navy -2½, under 26½ (Navy 14-10)

— South Alabama 30, Texas State 20 (at South Alabama)

Full-game winners: South Alabama -5, under 57½, South Alabama -200 ML

First-half winners: South Alabama -3, under 28½ (South Alabama 17-10)

Second-half winners: South Alabama -2½, under 28 (South Alabama 13-10)

— Temple 39, South Florida 37 (at Temple)

Full-game winners: South Florida +14, over 53, Temple -650 ML

First-half winners: South Florida +7½, over 26½ (South Florida 21-17)

Second-half winners: South Florida +7 (+100), over 27½ (Temple 22-16)

— Liberty 38, Syracuse 21 (at Syracuse)

Full-game winners: Liberty -3, over 54, Liberty -150 ML

First-half winners: Liberty -1½, over 26½ (Liberty 21-14)

Second-half winners: Liberty -1, under 28½ (Liberty 17-7)

— West Virginia 38, Kansas 17 (at West Virginia)

Full-game winners: Spread pushes on 21; over 48½, West Virginia -2,000 ML

First-half winners: Kansas +12, over 26½ (West Virginia 17-10)

Second-half winners: West Virginia -7½, over 22½ (West Virginia 21-7)

— Army 28, UTSA 16 (at UTSA)

Full-game winners: Army -8½, under 46½, Army -320 ML

First-half winners: UTSA +5, over 23½ (Army 14-10)

Second-half winners: Army -5½, under 23½ (Army 14-6)

— UAB 37, Western Kentucky 14 (at UAB)

Full-game winners: UAB -11½, over 44½, UAB -430 ML

First-half winners: UAB -7 (+100), over 22½ (UAB 24-14)

Second-half winners: UAB -4, under 21½ (UAB 13-0)

— No. 4 Notre Dame 12, Louisville 7 (at Notre Dame)

Full-game winners: Louisville +16½, under 62, Notre Dame -700 ML

First-half winners: Louisville +9½, under 32 (Notre Dame 6-0)

Second-half winners: Louisville +7, under 27 (Louisville 7-6)

— North Carolina State 31, Duke 20 (at N.C. State)

Full-game winners: N.C. State -3½, under 59, N.C. State -170 ML

First-half winners: Duke +2½, over 30 (Duke 20-14)

Second-half winners: N.C. State -3, under 28 (N.C. State 17-0)

— Memphis 50, Central Florida 49 (at Memphis)

Full-game winners: Memphis +3, over 77½, Memphis +130 ML

First-half winners: Central Florida -1, over 39½ (Central Florida 27-14)

Second-half winners: Memphis -½, total 38 (xxx)

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.