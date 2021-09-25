COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Notre Dame upsets Wisconsin in 1st half
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
Welcome to Week 4 of the college football season.
Top matchups include No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas. There are 62 games overall.
Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.
UPDATES
11:07 a.m.: Second-half line: Miami -15, total 20½.
11:06 a.m.: HALFTIME: Miami 49, Central Connecticut 0. First-half winners: Miami -31, over 33½.
10:58 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— San Jose State (+125) at Western Michigan (-3, 62, -145), 11 a.m.
— Toledo (-4½, 56½, -190) at Ball State (+170), 11 a.m.
— Texas State (+250) at Eastern Michigan (-7½, 62½, -300), 11 a.m.
10:46 a.m.: Second-half lines:
Wisconsin -3, total 20½
Central Michigan -6½, total 27
Texas -2½, total 28
Pittsburgh -7, total 23½
Boise State -3, total 31½
10:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Boise State 10, Utah State 0. First-half winners: Boise State -5½, under 35.
10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 10, Wisconsin 3. First-half winners: Notre Dame +3½, under 20½, Notre Dame +170 ML.
10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 42, Texas Tech 14. First-half winners: Texas -5½, over 31½.
10:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 49, New Hampshire 7. First-half winners: Pitt -18½, over 27½.
10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida International 14, Central Michigan 10. First-half winners: FIU +7, under 28½, FIU +290 ML.
10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines:
Minnesota -13½, total 24½
Army -4, total 21½
Boston College -2½, total 31
Northwestern -4½, total 22
Georgia -14, total 23½
TCU -6, total 34½
10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 38, Vanderbilt 0. First-half winners: Georgia -23, over 30½.
10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: TCU 21, SMU 21. First-half winners: SMU +6½, over 32.
10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 17, Missouri 17. First-half winners: Boston College +½, over 28.
10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern 17, Ohio 0. First-half winners: Northwestern -7, under 24.
10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bowling Green 7, Minnesota 3. First-half winners: Bowling Green +19, under 28½.
10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 17, Miami (Ohio) 3. First-half winners: Army -5, under 24½.
10:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Mississippi State -½, total 26½.
10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 7, Mississippi State 3. First-half winners: LSU -½, under 27.
10:28 a.m.: Second-half lines:
Temple -17, total 24
Penn State -12½, total 21½
Virginia Tech -13, total 21
10:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Temple 17, Wagner 7. First-half winners: Wagner +23½, under 31½.
10:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 14, Richmond 7. First-half winners: Richmond +19, under 28½.
10:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 17, Villanova 3. First-half winners: Villanova +19, under 30½.
10:22 a.m.: Notre Dame takes the lead. Kevin Austin Jr. makes a tough 36-yard TD catch, and the Irish lead Wisconsin 10-3 with 4:48 left in the second quarter. Notre Dame is -172 on the live line (Wisconsin +134), spread -3½, total 37½.
10:04 a.m.: Stronger start for Texas. An interception return for a TD gives Texas a 28-7 lead over Texas Tech with 9:49 left in the second quarter. The Longhorns are -4,000 on the live line (Red Raiders +1,400), spread -25½, total 76½.
9:59 a.m.: Strong start for Texas. The Longhorns lead Texas Tech 21-7 with 10:16 left in the second quarter. Texas is -1,600 on the live line (Texas Tech +850), spread -18½, total 70½.
9:57 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— Massachusetts (+2,500) at No. 17 Coastal Carolina (-36, 66, -10,000), 10 a.m.
9:43 a.m.: Strong start for under bettors in Chicago. Wisconsin lead Notre Dame 3-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Badgers on -250 on the live line (Irish +190), spread -5½, total 35½.
9:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— Central Connecticut (+3,000) at Miami (Fla.) (-46, 55½, -100,000), 9:30 a.m.
9:05 a.m.: Some big bets reported this morning:
— $366,971 to win $143,632 at Caesars Sports on a six-team money-line parlay of big favorites Iowa, Michigan, Auburn, BYU, Oregon and Utah.
— $220,000 to win $200,000 at William Hill on Boston College PK in the first half.
— $220,000 to win $200,000 at Caesars on Georgia-Vanderbilt over 30 in the first half.
8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:
— No. 2 Georgia (-36, 54, no ML) at Vanderbilt (no ML), 9 a.m.
— Villanova (+2,500) at No. 6 Penn State (-30, 53, -10,000), 9 a.m.
— No. 12 Notre Dame (+200) vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (-6½, 44, -240) (at Chicago), 9 a.m.
— LSU (-1, 55½, -120) at Mississippi State (+100), 9 a.m.
— Missouri (PK, 58, -110) at Boston College (-110), 9 a.m.
— Florida International (+375) at Central Michigan (-12, 55½, -450), 9 a.m.
— New Hampshire (+1,800) at Pittsburgh (-29, 53, -8,000), 9 a.m.
— Richmond (+1,800) at Virginia Tech (-30, 50, -8,000), 9 a.m.
— Bowling Green (no ML) at Minnesota (-30½, 51, no ML), 9 a.m.
— Ohio (+475) at Northwestern (-14, 47, -650), 9 a.m.
— SMU (+300) at TCU (-9½, 65½, -360), 9 a.m.
— Texas Tech (+300) at Texas (-9, 62½, -360), 9 a.m.
— Wagner (no ML) at Temple (-36½, 55½, no ML), 9 a.m.
— Miami (Ohio) (+260) at Army (-8, 48½, -310), 9 a.m.
— Boise State (-9½, 69½, -350) at Utah State (+290), 9 a.m.
8:45 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:
Villanova-Penn State total from 54½ to 52½
Richmond-Virginia Tech total from 52 to 50
Temple from -35 to -36½
Miami (Fla.) from -44 to -46
Maine-Northern Illinois total from 59½ to 61½
Towson-San Diego State total from 42 to 40½
Rice from -35 to -38
Nebraska-Michigan State total from 52½ to 54
8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:
— No. 2 Georgia (-36, 54, no ML) at Vanderbilt (no ML), 9 a.m.
— Villanova (+2,500) at No. 6 Penn State (-30, 53, -10,000), 9 a.m.
— No. 12 Notre Dame (+200) vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (-6½, 44, -240) (at Chicago), 9 a.m.
— LSU (-1, 55½, -120) at Mississippi State (+100), 9 a.m.
— Missouri (PK, 58, -110) at Boston College (-110), 9 a.m.
— Florida International (+375) at Central Michigan (-12, 55½, -450), 9 a.m.
— New Hampshire (+1,800) at Pittsburgh (-29, 53, -8,000), 9 a.m.
— Richmond (+1,800) at Virginia Tech (-30, 50, -8,000), 9 a.m.
— Bowling Green (no ML) at Minnesota (-30½, 51, no ML), 9 a.m.
— Ohio (+475) at Northwestern (-14, 47, -650), 9 a.m.
— SMU (+300) at TCU (-9½, 65½, -360), 9 a.m.
— Texas Tech (+300) at Texas (-9, 62½, -360), 9 a.m.
— Wagner (no ML) at Temple (-36½, 55½, no ML), 9 a.m.
— Miami (Ohio) (+260) at Army (-8, 48½, -310), 9 a.m.
— Boise State (-9½, 69½, -350) at Utah State (+290), 9 a.m.
— Central Connecticut (+3,000) at Miami (Fla.) (-46, 55½, -100,000), 9:30 a.m.
— Massachusetts (+2,500) at No. 17 Coastal Carolina (-36, 66, -10,000), 10 a.m.
— San Jose State (+125) at Western Michigan (-3, 62, -145), 11 a.m.
— Toledo (-4½, 56½, -190) at Ball State (+170), 11 a.m.
— Texas State (+250) at Eastern Michigan (-7½, 62½, -300), 11 a.m.
— Maine (+900) at Northern Illinois (-20, 61½, -1,600), 11:30 a.m.
— Washington State (+500) at Utah (-15, 53½, -700), 11:30 a.m.
— Colorado State (+1,200) at No. 5 Iowa (-23½, 44, -3,000), 12:30 p.m.
— No. 7 Texas A&M (-4½, 47, -190) vs. No. 16 Arkansas (+170) (at Arlington, Texas), 12:30 p.m.
— No. 9 Clemson (-10½, 47½, -400) at North Carolina State (+330), 12:30 p.m.
— No. 14 Iowa State (-7, 46½, -265) at Baylor (+225), 12:30 p.m.
— Rutgers (+750) at No. 19 Michigan (-20, 50, -1,200), 12:30 p.m.
— UTSA (+135) at Memphis (-3, 67, -155), 12:30 p.m.
— Louisville (PK, 61, -110) at Florida State (-110), 12:30 p.m.
— Illinois (+350) at Purdue (-11, 53, -420), 12:30 p.m.
— Kent State (+400) at Maryland (-13½, 71½, -500), 12:30 p.m.
— Wyoming (-32, 53½, no ML) at Connecticut (no ML), 12:30 p.m.
— Towson (+1,000) at San Diego State (-23½, 40½, -2,000), 12:30 p.m.
— Georgia State (+1,800) at No. 23 Auburn (-27½, 57½, -8,000), 1 p.m.
— Kansas (+525) at Duke (-16, 57½, -750), 1 p.m.
— Arkansas State (+450) at Tulsa (-14½, 64½, -600), 2 p.m.
— No. 24 UCLA (-4, 59½, -175) at Stanford (+155), 3 p.m.
— Buffalo (-13, 50½, -500) at Old Dominion (+400), 3 p.m.
— Charleston Southern (+1,200) at East Carolina (-23½, 59, -3,000), 3 p.m.
— Louisiana (Lafayette) (-14½, 54½, -650) at Georgia Southern (+475), 3 p.m.
— Texas Southern (no ML) at Rice (-38, 54, no ML), 3:30 p.m.
— Tennessee (+750) at No. 11 Florida (-19, 64, -1,200), 4 p.m.
— Nebraska (+160) at No. 20 Michigan State (-4, 54, -180), 4 p.m.
— No. 25 Kansas State (+190) at Oklahoma State (-5½, 47, -220), 4 p.m.
— Kentucky (-4½, 48½, -180) at South Carolina (+160), 4 p.m.
— North Texas (+350) at Louisiana Tech (-11, 65½, -420), 4 p.m.
— Navy (+750) at Houston (-19, 47, -1,200), 4 p.m.
— Southern Mississippi (no ML) at No. 1 Alabama (-45, 58, no ML), 4:30 p.m.
— West Virginia (+600) at No. 4 Oklahoma (-17½, 56½, -900), 4:30 p.m.
— Akron (no ML) at No. 10 Ohio State (-48, 66½, no ML), 4:30 p.m.
— No. 21 North Carolina (-14, 64½, -550) vs. Georgia Tech (+425) (at Atlanta), 4:30 p.m.
— Florida Atlantic (+155) at Air Force (-4, 54, -175), 5 p.m.
— UAB (+130) at Tulane (-3, 54½, -150), 5 p.m.
— Indiana (-9½, 64, -350) at Western Kentucky (+290), 5 p.m.
— Troy (-23½, 50, -3,000) at Louisiana-Monroe (+1,200), 5 p.m.
— Hawaii (-17, 63, -900) at New Mexico State (+600), 5 p.m.
— New Mexico (-2½, 54, -135) at UTEP (+115), 6 p.m.
— California (+240) at Washington (-7, 47½, -280), 6:30 p.m.
— South Florida (+1,200) at No. 15 Brigham Young (-23½, 53½, -3,000), 7:15 p.m.
— Arizona (no ML) at No. 3 Oregon (-29½, 58, no ML), 7:30 p.m.
— Oregon State (+350) at Southern California (-11, 62½, -420), 7:30 p.m.
— Colorado (+450) at Arizona State (-14, 45, -600), 7:30 p.m.
