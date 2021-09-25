COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Notre Dame upsets Wisconsin in 1st half

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) makes a two-handed pass to avoid the pressure from Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey after Lacey got past lineman Kayden Lyles during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Welcome to Week 4 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas. There are 62 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

11:07 a.m.: Second-half line: Miami -15, total 20½.

11:06 a.m.: HALFTIME: Miami 49, Central Connecticut 0. First-half winners: Miami -31, over 33½.

10:58 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— San Jose State (+125) at Western Michigan (-3, 62, -145), 11 a.m.

— Toledo (-4½, 56½, -190) at Ball State (+170), 11 a.m.

— Texas State (+250) at Eastern Michigan (-7½, 62½, -300), 11 a.m.

10:46 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Wisconsin -3, total 20½

Central Michigan -6½, total 27

Texas -2½, total 28

Pittsburgh -7, total 23½

Boise State -3, total 31½

10:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Boise State 10, Utah State 0. First-half winners: Boise State -5½, under 35.

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 10, Wisconsin 3. First-half winners: Notre Dame +3½, under 20½, Notre Dame +170 ML.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 42, Texas Tech 14. First-half winners: Texas -5½, over 31½.

10:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 49, New Hampshire 7. First-half winners: Pitt -18½, over 27½.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida International 14, Central Michigan 10. First-half winners: FIU +7, under 28½, FIU +290 ML.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Minnesota -13½, total 24½

Army -4, total 21½

Boston College -2½, total 31

Northwestern -4½, total 22

Georgia -14, total 23½

TCU -6, total 34½

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 38, Vanderbilt 0. First-half winners: Georgia -23, over 30½.

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: TCU 21, SMU 21. First-half winners: SMU +6½, over 32.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 17, Missouri 17. First-half winners: Boston College +½, over 28.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern 17, Ohio 0. First-half winners: Northwestern -7, under 24.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bowling Green 7, Minnesota 3. First-half winners: Bowling Green +19, under 28½.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 17, Miami (Ohio) 3. First-half winners: Army -5, under 24½.

10:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Mississippi State -½, total 26½.

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 7, Mississippi State 3. First-half winners: LSU -½, under 27.

10:28 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Temple -17, total 24

Penn State -12½, total 21½

Virginia Tech -13, total 21

10:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Temple 17, Wagner 7. First-half winners: Wagner +23½, under 31½.

10:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 14, Richmond 7. First-half winners: Richmond +19, under 28½.

10:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 17, Villanova 3. First-half winners: Villanova +19, under 30½.

10:22 a.m.: Notre Dame takes the lead. Kevin Austin Jr. makes a tough 36-yard TD catch, and the Irish lead Wisconsin 10-3 with 4:48 left in the second quarter. Notre Dame is -172 on the live line (Wisconsin +134), spread -3½, total 37½.

10:04 a.m.: Stronger start for Texas. An interception return for a TD gives Texas a 28-7 lead over Texas Tech with 9:49 left in the second quarter. The Longhorns are -4,000 on the live line (Red Raiders +1,400), spread -25½, total 76½.

9:59 a.m.: Strong start for Texas. The Longhorns lead Texas Tech 21-7 with 10:16 left in the second quarter. Texas is -1,600 on the live line (Texas Tech +850), spread -18½, total 70½.

9:57 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Massachusetts (+2,500) at No. 17 Coastal Carolina (-36, 66, -10,000), 10 a.m.

9:43 a.m.: Strong start for under bettors in Chicago. Wisconsin lead Notre Dame 3-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Badgers on -250 on the live line (Irish +190), spread -5½, total 35½.

9:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Central Connecticut (+3,000) at Miami (Fla.) (-46, 55½, -100,000), 9:30 a.m.

9:05 a.m.: Some big bets reported this morning:

— $366,971 to win $143,632 at Caesars Sports on a six-team money-line parlay of big favorites Iowa, Michigan, Auburn, BYU, Oregon and Utah.

— $220,000 to win $200,000 at William Hill on Boston College PK in the first half.

— $220,000 to win $200,000 at Caesars on Georgia-Vanderbilt over 30 in the first half.

8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— No. 2 Georgia (-36, 54, no ML) at Vanderbilt (no ML), 9 a.m.

— Villanova (+2,500) at No. 6 Penn State (-30, 53, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— No. 12 Notre Dame (+200) vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (-6½, 44, -240) (at Chicago), 9 a.m.

— LSU (-1, 55½, -120) at Mississippi State (+100), 9 a.m.

— Missouri (PK, 58, -110) at Boston College (-110), 9 a.m.

— Florida International (+375) at Central Michigan (-12, 55½, -450), 9 a.m.

— New Hampshire (+1,800) at Pittsburgh (-29, 53, -8,000), 9 a.m.

— Richmond (+1,800) at Virginia Tech (-30, 50, -8,000), 9 a.m.

— Bowling Green (no ML) at Minnesota (-30½, 51, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Ohio (+475) at Northwestern (-14, 47, -650), 9 a.m.

— SMU (+300) at TCU (-9½, 65½, -360), 9 a.m.

— Texas Tech (+300) at Texas (-9, 62½, -360), 9 a.m.

— Wagner (no ML) at Temple (-36½, 55½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (+260) at Army (-8, 48½, -310), 9 a.m.

— Boise State (-9½, 69½, -350) at Utah State (+290), 9 a.m.

8:45 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Villanova-Penn State total from 54½ to 52½

Richmond-Virginia Tech total from 52 to 50

Temple from -35 to -36½

Miami (Fla.) from -44 to -46

Maine-Northern Illinois total from 59½ to 61½

Towson-San Diego State total from 42 to 40½

Rice from -35 to -38

Nebraska-Michigan State total from 52½ to 54

— Central Connecticut (+3,000) at Miami (Fla.) (-46, 55½, -100,000), 9:30 a.m.

— Massachusetts (+2,500) at No. 17 Coastal Carolina (-36, 66, -10,000), 10 a.m.

— San Jose State (+125) at Western Michigan (-3, 62, -145), 11 a.m.

— Toledo (-4½, 56½, -190) at Ball State (+170), 11 a.m.

— Texas State (+250) at Eastern Michigan (-7½, 62½, -300), 11 a.m.

— Maine (+900) at Northern Illinois (-20, 61½, -1,600), 11:30 a.m.

— Washington State (+500) at Utah (-15, 53½, -700), 11:30 a.m.

— Colorado State (+1,200) at No. 5 Iowa (-23½, 44, -3,000), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 7 Texas A&M (-4½, 47, -190) vs. No. 16 Arkansas (+170) (at Arlington, Texas), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 9 Clemson (-10½, 47½, -400) at North Carolina State (+330), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 14 Iowa State (-7, 46½, -265) at Baylor (+225), 12:30 p.m.

— Rutgers (+750) at No. 19 Michigan (-20, 50, -1,200), 12:30 p.m.

— UTSA (+135) at Memphis (-3, 67, -155), 12:30 p.m.

— Louisville (PK, 61, -110) at Florida State (-110), 12:30 p.m.

— Illinois (+350) at Purdue (-11, 53, -420), 12:30 p.m.

— Kent State (+400) at Maryland (-13½, 71½, -500), 12:30 p.m.

— Wyoming (-32, 53½, no ML) at Connecticut (no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Towson (+1,000) at San Diego State (-23½, 40½, -2,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Georgia State (+1,800) at No. 23 Auburn (-27½, 57½, -8,000), 1 p.m.

— Kansas (+525) at Duke (-16, 57½, -750), 1 p.m.

— Arkansas State (+450) at Tulsa (-14½, 64½, -600), 2 p.m.

— No. 24 UCLA (-4, 59½, -175) at Stanford (+155), 3 p.m.

— Buffalo (-13, 50½, -500) at Old Dominion (+400), 3 p.m.

— Charleston Southern (+1,200) at East Carolina (-23½, 59, -3,000), 3 p.m.

— Louisiana (Lafayette) (-14½, 54½, -650) at Georgia Southern (+475), 3 p.m.

— Texas Southern (no ML) at Rice (-38, 54, no ML), 3:30 p.m.

— Tennessee (+750) at No. 11 Florida (-19, 64, -1,200), 4 p.m.

— Nebraska (+160) at No. 20 Michigan State (-4, 54, -180), 4 p.m.

— No. 25 Kansas State (+190) at Oklahoma State (-5½, 47, -220), 4 p.m.

— Kentucky (-4½, 48½, -180) at South Carolina (+160), 4 p.m.

— North Texas (+350) at Louisiana Tech (-11, 65½, -420), 4 p.m.

— Navy (+750) at Houston (-19, 47, -1,200), 4 p.m.

— Southern Mississippi (no ML) at No. 1 Alabama (-45, 58, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— West Virginia (+600) at No. 4 Oklahoma (-17½, 56½, -900), 4:30 p.m.

— Akron (no ML) at No. 10 Ohio State (-48, 66½, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 21 North Carolina (-14, 64½, -550) vs. Georgia Tech (+425) (at Atlanta), 4:30 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (+155) at Air Force (-4, 54, -175), 5 p.m.

— UAB (+130) at Tulane (-3, 54½, -150), 5 p.m.

— Indiana (-9½, 64, -350) at Western Kentucky (+290), 5 p.m.

— Troy (-23½, 50, -3,000) at Louisiana-Monroe (+1,200), 5 p.m.

— Hawaii (-17, 63, -900) at New Mexico State (+600), 5 p.m.

— New Mexico (-2½, 54, -135) at UTEP (+115), 6 p.m.

— California (+240) at Washington (-7, 47½, -280), 6:30 p.m.

— South Florida (+1,200) at No. 15 Brigham Young (-23½, 53½, -3,000), 7:15 p.m.

— Arizona (no ML) at No. 3 Oregon (-29½, 58, no ML), 7:30 p.m.

— Oregon State (+350) at Southern California (-11, 62½, -420), 7:30 p.m.

— Colorado (+450) at Arizona State (-14, 45, -600), 7:30 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.