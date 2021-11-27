COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Ohio State-Michigan line dropping

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Welcome to Week 13 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 2 Ohio State at No. 6 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama at Auburn, and No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State. There are 45 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

8:45 a.m.: Despite heavy action on No. 2 Ohio State this week, the line has dropped to Buckeyes -6½ at most Las Vegas sportsbooks after being as high as -9 during the week. Could be a strong indicator that No. 6 Michigan will keep it close or win today.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Wake Forest from -4½ to -5½

Rutgers from +1½ to -1½

Miami (Ohio) from PK to -1

Miami (Ohio)-Kent State total from 65½ to 67

Miami (Fla.)-Duke total from 68 to 67

North Texas from +10 to +8½

Southern Mississippi from -13 to -14

Penn State from -4 to -5½

Western Kentucky-Marshall total from 73½ to 74½

Indiana from +16 to +15

Colorado State from +4 to +3

8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— No. 1 Georgia (-35½, 54½, no ML) at Georgia Tech (no ML), 9 a.m.

— No. 2 Ohio State (-6½, 64½, -270) at No. 6 Michigan (+230), 9 a.m.

— Texas Tech (+450) at No. 9 Baylor (-14½, 51½, -600), 9 a.m.

— No. 21 Wake Forest (-6½, 64, -240) at Boston College (+200), 9 a.m.

— No. 19 Houston (-32, 54½, no ML) at Connecticut (no ML), 9 a.m.

— Florida State (+145) at Florida (-3½, 58½, -165), 9 a.m.

— Maryland (+110) at Rutgers (-2, 53, -130), 9 a.m.

— Army (+135) at Liberty (-3, 51, -155), 9 a.m.

— Navy (-13½, 42½, -600) at Temple (+450), 9 a.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (-110) at Kent State (PK, 67, -110), 9 a.m.

— Akron (+1,800) at Toledo (-28½, 57½, -8,000), 9 a.m.

— Miami (Fla.) (-21, 67, -1,600) at Duke (+900), 9:30 a.m.

— Louisiana Tech (-4, 53, -180) at Rice (+160), 10 a.m.

— No. 15 UTSA (-8½, 59½, -350) at North Texas (+290), 11 a.m.

— Charlotte (+290) at Old Dominion (-9, 56, -350), 11 a.m.

— Texas State (+105) at Arkansas State (-2, 62, -125), 11 a.m.

— Troy (+200) at Georgia State (-6½, 49, -240), 11 a.m.

— Georgia Southern (+1,200) at Appalachian State (-24½, 55½, -3,000), 11:30 a.m.

— Florida International (+450) at Southern Mississippi (-14, 46, -600), noon

— Massachusetts (+220) at New Mexico State (-7, 59, -260), noon

— Hawaii (+330) at Wyoming (-10½, 48½, -400), noon

— No. 3 Alabama (-20½, 57, -1,600) at Auburn (+900), 12:30 p.m.

— Oregon State (+235) at No. 11 Oregon (-7, 61, -275), 12:30 p.m.

— Penn State (-5½, 51, -210) at No. 12 Michigan State (+180), 12:30 p.m.

— Western Kentucky (-105) at Marshall (-1, 74½, -115), 12:30 p.m.

— Northwestern (+200) at Illinois (-6½, 44½, -240), 12:30 p.m.

— Indiana (+500) at Purdue (-15, 50½, -700), 12:30 p.m.

— Vanderbilt (no ML) at Tennessee (-32, 64, no ML), 12:45 p.m.

— Virginia Tech (+220) at Virginia (-7, 63½, -260), 12:45 p.m.

— No. 18 Wisconsin (-7, 39, -275) at Minnesota (+235), 1 p.m.

— Tulsa (+200) at SMU (-6½, 62, -240), 1 p.m.

— Louisiana-Monroe (+1,000) at No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-21½, 55, -2,000), 1 p.m.

— Arizona (+800) at Arizona State (-20, 53, -1,400), 1 p.m.

— No. 14 Texas A&M (-6, 46½, -240) at LSU (+200), 4 p.m.

— Middle Tennessee (+150) at Florida Atlantic (-3½, 49½, -170), 4 p.m.

— West Virginia (-15½, 55½, -700) at Kansas (+500), 4 p.m.

— No. 10 Oklahoma (+165) at No. 7 Oklahoma State (-4½, 49, -185), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 20 Pittsburgh (-12½, 57½, -450) at Syracuse (+375), 4:30 p.m.

— Clemson (-11½, 43, -450) at South Carolina (+375), 4:30 p.m.

— Kentucky (+130) at Louisville (-3, 57½, -150), 4:30 p.m.

— Tulane (+190) at Memphis (-6, 58, -220), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 5 Notre Dame (-20, 53, -1,400) at Stanford (+800), 5 p.m.

— UNR (-3, 58, -155) at Colorado State (+135), 6 p.m.

— No. 13 Brigham Young (-7, 64, -260) at Southern California (+220), 7:30 p.m.

— California (+200) at UCLA (-6½, 58, -240), 7:30 p.m.

